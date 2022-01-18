Alzheimer’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy share similar transcriptomic changes in distinct brain regions

Transcriptomic changes are conserved between AD and PSP. We compared the change in gene expression between AD and control and PSP and control in the temporal cortex (TCx) and cerebellar cortex (CER) (5, 7). Supplemental Table 1 indicates the samples and data used. At a genome-wide level, we analyzed the data using 2 linear regression models (5). First, we used a simple model, in which differential gene expression was assessed using linear regression, with expression as the dependent variable, diagnosis as the independent variable of primary interest, and RNA integrity number (RIN), age, sex, source of samples, and flowcell as covariates (Supplemental Tables 2–5; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149904DS1). Second, we applied a comprehensive model to partially account for cell type changes (Supplemental Tables 6–9). In the comprehensive model, we used the expression of 5 genes that serve as cell type markers (ENO2 for neurons, CD68 for microglia, OLIG2 for oligodendrocytes, GFAP for astrocytes, and CD34 for endothelial cells) as covariates, in addition to all covariates in the simple model (7). These 2 models are described in the Supplemental Methods and in our previous publication (5). For the analyses described here, we filtered the TCx and CER data for protein-coding genes detected in both data sets above background on the basis of their conditional quantile-normalized values (5). This filtering resulted in the identification of 14,662 common genes in the TCx and CER with associated β coefficients and q values of differential expression (DE) between AD and the control and PSP and the control. For our comprehensive model analyses, this number was 14,557 because of the exclusion of 5 cell type marker genes. Supplemental Table 1 shows the summary data for the differentially expressed genes (DEGs), revealing large-scale transcriptomic changes in the protein-coding transcriptome for the AD TCx and CER, with fewer DEGs withstanding false discovery in the PSP TCx and CER. Using these data, we generated plots of the β coefficients of AD versus control (x axis) and PSP versus control (y axis) DE, using either no additional filter or filtering for various q value (i.e., FDR-adjusted P value) cutoffs. Even when examining all genes without a DEG q value filter, we found a strong positive correlation between the changes observed in AD versus control and PSP versus control TCx and CER samples (Figure 1, A and B). Assessment of the data from the simple model for all genes using linear regression revealed an R2 of 0.27 (Figure 1, A and E; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.31) for the TCx and an R2 of 0.69 (Figure 1, B and F; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.78) for the CER. These R2 values were increased and remained highly significant when analyzed using the comprehensive model. In the TCx, the R2 was 0.62 (Figure 1, C and G; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.85), and in the CER, the R2 was 0.39 (Figure 1, D and H; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.46). In both models, increasing the q value cutoff to 0.1, 0.05, or 0.01 reduced the number of genes but increased the strength of the correlations, with R2 ranging from 0.89 to 0.98 and slopes ranging from 0.77 to 1.13 (Supplemental Table 10). We also illustrate the conserved gene expression changes using heatmaps (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2) and volcano plots Figure 1, E–H). To validate our findings, we also analyzed proteomics data (Figure 2, A–C) and performed quantitative PCR (qPCR) on 3 select genes (CXCR4, SFRP2, and ETFB) (Figure 2D) and immunohistochemical analyses on 2 of these with suitable antibodies (CXCR4, ETFB; Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). Using the proteomics data, we identified significant overlap between genes and proteins that changed in the same direction in AD brains compared with control brains, validating the transcriptomic changes in the AD brains. These validated genes also had concordant transcript changes in PSP brains, but their protein levels were not significantly perturbed in PSP. Our qPCR data independently validated the RNA-Seq results for the selected genes, and immunohistochemistry demonstrated their localizations.

Figure 1 Gene expression changes. (A–D) Comparison between β coefficients (β) of AD versus control and those of PSP versus control DEG analyses. Each circle represents a gene. Simple model: β was derived from linear regression, with expression as the dependent variable, diagnosis as the independent variable of primary interest, and RIN, age at death, sex, source of samples, and flowcell as covariates. Comprehensive model: β was derived from linear regression as in the simple model, with expression of 5 cell type markers as additional covariates. Red circles: DEGs with q < 0.05 on both side comparisons, except for in D, where P < 0.05 was used in CER PSP versus control analyses. (E–H) Volcano plots highlighting genes from A–D, respectively. The analysis included 231 TCx and 224 CER samples.

Figure 2 Protein and qPCR validation of differentially expressed genes. (A) Venn diagram of proteins and genes that were differentially expressed at an FDR of 0.05 between AD and control samples. Overrepresentation P values were from a hypergeometric test. (B and C) Scatter plot of the overlapping upregulated or downregulated proteins and genes identified in A. (B) AD vs. control DEG β coefficients are plotted against AD vs. control protein β coefficients. (C) PSP vs. control DEG β coefficients are plotted against AD vs. control protein β coefficients. (D) qPCR results of CXCR4, SFRP2 and ETFB. n = 10 samples in each diagnosis group. *P < 0.05, by 1-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum test; #P < 0.05, by 1-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum test with Bonferroni correction.

These analyses show a striking conservation in the overall patterns of gene expression in 2 neurodegenerative disorders in 2 regions of the brain. These regions at the level of visible and gross pathologies are quite distinct. The TCx is severely affected in AD (8). It is atrophied, with prominent neuronal synaptic loss and shows robust amyloid and tau pathologies and gliosis. In PSP, TCx tau pathology and neuronal loss are less severe than what is observed in AD and even other regions of the brain affected earlier in the PSP disease course (9). In contrast, the CER is not typically reported to be pathologically affected in either AD or PSP, although certainly in PSP, deep cerebellar nuclei are affected. Nonetheless, connections between the CER and brain areas may be damaged by both disorders (10). Both the overall correlations in the entire set of genes analyzed and the increasing correlations observed when a q value filter was applied demonstrated that the transcriptomic changes for protein-coding genes were highly similar in these 2 disorders, and that DEGs selected on the basis of q value cutoffs represented the core transcriptomic changes observed during neurodegeneration. Further, as bulk RNA-Seq data from whole-brain tissue is strongly influenced by changes in cell-type composition (11), we noted that the comprehensive model that takes into account these cell type changes had a stronger correlation in the TCx between the disease states when compared with the simple model when no q value cutoff was used. As the CER is relatively unaffected in terms of alterations in cell type composition, when all genes were analyzed, the correlation was actually weaker. Once a q value filter was applied, we observed little difference between the models. Such data indicate that cell type changes indeed contributed to some of the transcriptome variance observed, and correcting for that variance in the bulk RNA-Seq data could increase the power of the study to detect DEGs replicably across neurodegenerative diseases, when a tissue has cell type changes in 1 or both conditions, but may impair analyses when no large-scale cell type changes are present.

Transcriptomic changes are conserved across the TCx and the CER. The DEG changes between AD and PSP in 2 regions of the brain demonstrate a striking conservation of transcriptomic changes across these different neurodegenerative diseases. In designing these studies, we considered the CER as an internal control for a relatively unaffected area of the brain. However, given the large number of highly significant DEGs in the AD CER, we evaluated whether the transcriptomic changes in the TCx and CER were also conserved within a disease classification (Figure 3). In this case, we plotted the β coefficients for AD versus control in the TCx (x axis) versus the β coefficients for AD versus control in the CER (y axis) and likewise generated plots of the β coefficients of the TCx versus the CER for PSP versus control. We plotted data from both the simple and comprehensive models. These analyses showed robust correlations. In AD, the overall R2 between the TCx and the CER was 0.35 (Figure 3, A and E; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.40) using the simple model, and the R2 was 0.32 (Figure 3, C and G; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.63) using the comprehensive model. In PSP, the overall R2 was 0.31 (Figure 3, B and F; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.59) in the simple model, and the R2 was 0.15 (Figure 3, D and H; P < 1.0 × 10–10; slope, 0.3) in the comprehensive model. Again, as the stringency of the q value used to select the DEGs was increased, both R2 (range, 0.70–0.95) and the slope (range, 0.62–1.03) of the best-fit line increased when comparing the transcriptomes for the TCx and CER within disease states (Supplemental Table 10). Thus, not only were the transcriptomic changes conserved between AD and PSP, they were also conserved across a severely affected and “unaffected” brain region in AD and a moderately affected and less-affected brain region in PSP. We have also illustrated the conserved gene expression changes using volcano plots (Figure 3, E–H).

Figure 3 Gene expression changes are conserved between brain regions within disease analyses. (A–D) Comparison between β coefficients of TCx AD versus control (ADvC) and those of CER ADvC, and between TCX PSPvC and CER PSPvC DEG analyses. Red circles indicate DEGs with q < 0.05 on both side comparisons, except for in D, where P < 0.05 was used for PSPvC. Simple model: β was derived from linear regression with expression as the dependent variable, diagnosis as the independent variable of primary interest, and RIN, age at death, sex, source of samples, and flowcell as covariates. Comprehensive model: β was derived from linear regression as in the simple model, with the expression of 5 cell type markers as additional covariates. (E–H) Volcano plots highlighting genes from A–D, respectively. The analysis included 231 TCx and 224 CER samples.

Gene ontology analyses. Given these striking correlations of DEG changes across 2 neurodegenerative disorders and 2 brain regions, we used gene ontology (GO) analyses to provide some biological context to these data. In this case, we binned the input into the GO analyses by focusing on DEGs (q < 0.1) that were changed in the same direction. Thus, we first analyzed DEGs that were downregulated in AD and PSP or upregulated in AD and PSP using the Functional Mapping and Annotation (FUMA) GWAS web server (12). These data are summarized in Figure 4, with more detailed versions provided in Supplemental Tables 12–17. Shared upregulated DEGs in the TCx of AD and PSP brains were enriched (enrichment q < 0.05) for biologic processes related to chromatin modification, gene expression, chromosome organization, and metabolism of nucleotides. In the CER, the shared upregulated genes linked to biological processes relating to RNA and RNA transcription, cell-cell junctions, and heart, kidney, gland, and circulatory system development. Shared downregulated genes in AD and PSP were associated with GO cell compartment terms related to mitochondrial and ribosomal functions in both the TCx and the CER. These data and the extended GO analyses (Supplemental Tables 12–17) point to highly complex biological changes shared in both AD and PSP. Epigenetic modifications constitute 1 type of mechanism that may drive some of these transcriptional changes in AD and PSP brains. Using available assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-Seq) (13), histone acetylation (14), and methylation (15) data, we determined that many of the genes in Figure 4 and Supplemental Tables 12–17 are under epigenetic control (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Tables 18–22).