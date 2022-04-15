CADASIL mutations sensitize the brain to ischemia via spreading depolarizations and abnormal extracellular potassium homeostasis

A total of 218 male and female mice, aged approximately 2–22 months, were used (Table 4), including 2 different mutant mouse models expressing 2 distinct typical CADASIL mutations (TgNotch3R90C and TgNotch3R169C mice; refs. 9, 12). In addition to WT littermates, transgenic mice overexpressing the human WT Notch 3 (TgNotch3WT mice) were used as controls for TgNotch3R90C mice (50). To avoid redundancy and unnecessary use of experimental animals, selected experiments were performed in only 1 mutant model or comparisons were made to a single control group.

Table 4 Experimental groups, sample sizes, mortality, and exclusions

General surgery. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (5% induction, 1% maintenance, in 70% N 2 /30% O 2 ). When indicated, arterial pH, pO 2 , pCO 2 , and BP were measured via a femoral artery catheter (Supplemental Table 1). Rectal temperature was kept at 37°C using a thermostatic heating pad. In survival experiments, mice were placed in a temperature-controlled incubator with easy access to food and water. We closely monitored the animals for up to 48 hours following the procedure and recovery from anesthesia for signs of pain and discomfort.

fMCAO. Spontaneously breathing mice were anesthetized with isoflurane as above, a nylon monofilament was inserted into the right internal carotid artery via the external carotid artery, and MCA was occluded for 60 minutes (Notch3R90C) or 45 minutes (Notch3R169C), followed by reperfusion. These occlusion times were chosen based on prior experience with outcomes in respective genetic background strains. During surgery, CBF was monitored by LDF over the right temporal bone corresponding to ischemic core. Neurological outcomes were scored 24 hours after reperfusion using a 5-point scale (0, normal; 1, fore paw monoparesis; 2, circling to left; 3, falling to left; 4, no spontaneous walking and depressed consciousness). Infarct volume was then calculated by integrating the infarct area in ten 2,3,5-triphenyltetrazolium chloride–stained (TTC–stained) coronal sections at a thickness of 1 mm and subtracting the volume of ipsilateral noninfarcted tissue from the contralateral hemisphere (i.e., indirect). Ischemic swelling was calculated by subtracting the volume of contralateral hemisphere from the ipsilateral hemisphere.

dMCAO. Mice were intubated and mechanically ventilated (SAR-830 ventilator, CWE), except to minimize morbidity in cohorts where outcome was assessed 48 hours later. Mice were placed on a stereotaxic frame and scalp reflected via a midline incision. The skull overlying the right hemisphere was covered with a thin layer of mineral oil to prevent drying and enhance transparency. A temporal burr hole (2 mm diameter) was drilled above the zygomatic arch, and MCA was occluded using a microvascular clip for 60 minutes as described in detail previously (15, 28, 51). Absence of inadvertent mechanical induction of SD during drilling was confirmed by LSF (see below). Of note, dMCAO experiments to examine the perfusion defect (see below) were performed using endotracheal intubation and femoral artery cannulation and, thus, were terminal, precluding infarct volume determination.

LSF. LSF was performed using a near-infrared laser diode (785 nm, 75 mW) and a CCD camera (Cohu 4600, 640 × 480 pixels). Raw speckle frames were continuously acquired at 2.5 Hz. The laser speckle contrast inverse correlation time values (1/τ c ) reflect resting CBF in arbitrary units, validated using the [14C]iodoamphetamine technique (51), which allows comparisons to be made among groups of animals imaged using identical surgical preparation and optical settings (51–53). CBF changes were also calculated for each pixel relative to the preischemic baseline, and the area of cortex with residual CBF of less than 20%, 21%–30%, or 31%–40% was determined by thresholding. In addition, the CBF threshold for tissue viability was estimated by superimposing the images of average CBF during MCAO and TTC-stained whole brain 48 hours later, with the same field of view and angle, as previously described (15). These brains were TTC-stained topically (rather than coronal slices) to preserve cortical contiguity. Although topical TTC staining yields a well demarcated infarct on the dorsal cortical surface, the dye does not penetrate full cortical thickness, precluding reliable infarct volume determinations.

Electrophysiological recordings during fMCAO. After fMCAO in a separate cohort, mice were placed in a stereotaxic frame and burr holes were drilled over the right hemisphere under saline cooling at (from bregma) (a) posterior 3.5 mm, lateral 2.0 mm (occipital, 0.5 mm diameter for electrode 1) and (b) anterior 1.0 mm, lateral 2.0 mm (frontal, 0.5 mm diameter for electrode 2). Dura was kept intact to minimize trauma to the animal. These coordinates were selected to be outside the ischemic core to detect PIDs. The steady (DC) potential and electrocorticogram were recorded with glass micropipettes filled with 154 mM NaCl placed 300 μm below pia (Axoprobe-1A, Axon Instruments). The Ag/AgCl reference electrode was placed subcutaneously in the neck. Monitoring started within 20 minutes after the onset of ischemia and continued for up to 3 hours. Frequency of PIDs (per hour of recording) and cumulative PID duration measured at half maximal amplitude were calculated.

[K+] e . [K+] e were measured in 19-week-old male WT and TgNotch3R169C mice using K+-selective electrodes prepared as previously described with some modifications (54). Double-barreled capillaries were pulled with a micropipette puller (Sutter Instruments). The ion-sensitive barrel was filled with potassium chloride (100 mM, in 154 mM NaCl), and the tip (2–3 μM) was silanized and filled with a K+-sensitive resin (Liquid Ion Exchanger IE190, WPI). The reference barrel was filled with sodium chloride (154 mM). Before each experiment the K+-sensitive microelectrodes were calibrated in K+ solution. Three consecutive SDs were induced every 15 minutes by topical application of 1 mm cotton ball soaked in 300 mM KCl onto the right occipital cortex. Measurements of [K+] e were carried out in somatosensory cortex (2 mm lateral and 2 mm caudal to Bregma), more than 2 mm away from the SD induction site, at a depth of 300 μm.

Anatomic analysis of the circle of Willis and pial collaterals. Mice were intracardiac perfused with carbon black. The diameter of the major cerebral arteries; the number of pial arterial anastomoses among the anterior, posterior, and middle cerebral artery branches; and their distance from midline were determined on photographs taken after careful removal of the brain.

Blood glucose. Blood glucose was measured in a separate cohort of mice via tail snip under brief anesthesia (2.5% induction, 1.5%–2% maintenance in 70% N2O/30% O 2 ), using ONETOUCH Ultra test strip and Ultra 2 meter (LifeScan IP Holdings).

Statistics. Data were analyzed using multiple linear regression, 1- or 2-way ANOVA, 2-tailed t test, or Mann-Whitney U test, as indicated by the data structure. All statistical tests are indicated in table or figure legends where data are presented. Normality was checked by Shapiro-Wilk test. Nonparametric tests were used for data sets that failed normality. Initial sample sizes were selected empirically to achieve 80% power to detect a 30% effect size based on an assumed standard deviation of 30% of the mean (α = 0.05). If the initial observed coefficient of variation deviated from assumed values, sample size calculations were revised accordingly. Variations in availability of different genotypes in breeding colonies also factored in final sample sizes. Although we planned to use both male and female mice as well as young and aged mice, we did not intend to select sample sizes powered to detect sexual dimorphism or effect of aging. Nevertheless, multivariable analyses accounted for their contribution to outcomes. All sample sizes, mortality, and exclusions due to technical failures are shown in Table 4. Absence of a treatment arm obviated randomization. All experiments were carried out blinded and confirmatory genotyping was done. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All experimental procedures were carried out in accordance with the ARRIVE guidelines and the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 1996) and were approved by the institutional review board (the Massachusetts General Hospital Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, Boston, MA, USA).