LPAR1 regulates enteric nervous system function through glial signaling and contributes to chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction

LPAR 1 expression is conserved in human and murine enteric glia. We began by assessing the potential breadth of LPA signaling in the human and mouse ENS by screening publicly available databases that capture ENS gene expression with single-cell resolution (40, 41). Nearly all enteric glia robustly express LPAR1 in the human large intestine (Figure 1A) and Lpar1 in the mouse small and large intestines (Figure 1, A–C). Bulk RNA sequencing of the colonic enteric glial translatome (22) also demonstrates high Lpar1 expression in enteric glia (Figure 1D). This expression was complemented by robust expression of the gene for the LPA-generating enzyme, ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase type 2 (Enpp2; ref. 42). Lpar1 and Enpp2 gene expression were reduced in the mouse during the acute phase of dinitrobenzenesulfonic acid–induced (DNBS-induced) colitis, supporting a possible role for altered glial LPAR 1 signaling in the pathogenesis of dysmotility following an inflammatory insult. These data are in line with prior work that reported LPA responsiveness in cultured enteric glia from neonatal guinea pigs and mice (17, 39) and extend those observations to suggest that glia remain LPA-responsive in vivo. Importantly, LPAR1/Lpar1 gene expression was null or lowly expressed in nearly all enteric neuron subtypes in both species, indicating that its ENS roles are likely glial-mediated (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149464DS1). This is also consistent with prior work showing that LPA does not have direct effects on enteric neuron excitability (17). It should be noted that of the 6 LPAR subtypes (42), the remaining LPAR 2–6 subtypes were undetectable in both human and murine enteric glia (not shown).

Figure 1 LPAR1/Lpar1 gene expression in mouse and human enteric glia. (A and B) Single-cell RNA sequencing data sourced from ref. 40, showing LPAR1/Lpar1 expression among enteric glial subtypes in the human (A, top) and mouse (A, bottom) large intestine and mouse small intestine (B). (C) Single-cell RNA sequencing data sourced from ref. 39, showing normalized glial Lpar1 expression in comparison to Sox10, Gfap, P2ry1. Expression in enteric neurons is shown in Supplemental Figure 1. (D) Bulk RNA sequencing data sourced from ref. 22, showing that colonic glia exhibit reduced expression of Lpar1 (left) and Enpp2 (right) during acute DNBS-mediated colitis. Enpp2 is an ecto-enzyme that catalyzes production of lysophospholipids acting at LPAR 1 . FPKM, fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads.

We validated the cellular distribution of LPAR 1 expression in the myenteric plexus of the mouse colon using fluorescence in situ RNA hybridization (RNAscope; Figure 2) and immunofluorescence labeling (Figure 3). In situ hybridization revealed that Lpar1 probe fluorescence localized to S100β-positive enteric glial cell bodies within the myenteric plexus (Figure 2A). Most, if not all, S100β-positive enteric glia expressed Lpar1 RNA as indicated by colabeling with the RNAscope probe. In contrast, Lpar1 RNA was rare or not expressed in peripherin-positive enteric neurons. Lpar1 probe fluorescence was also observed outside the myenteric plexus, which could indicate Lpar1 RNA expression by intramuscular glia or the smooth muscle cells themselves. Positive and negative controls for RNAscope probes are shown in Supplemental Figure 2C and labeling with probes targeting Ret and Sox10 is shown in Figure 2, B and C, as a comparison of expression of putative neuronal (Ret) and glial (Sox10) markers. Immunolabeling for LPAR 1 protein mirrored the RNA expression profile and strong LPAR 1 labeling was restricted to GFAP-positive enteric glia and absent in neurons, which express the neuronal marker HuC/D (Figure 3, A–D and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Together, these data show that LPAR 1 protein and RNA are enriched in myenteric glia and are rare or not expressed by most myenteric neurons.

Figure 2 Distribution of Lpar1 mRNA in the mouse colon myenteric plexus. (A) Combined in situ hybridization (RNAscope) and immunofluorescence showing Lpar1 mRNA (magenta) expression in combination with markers of neurons (peripherin, green) and glia (S100β, gray). Lpar1 is primarily expressed by S100β-positive glia in the myenteric plexus. (B and C) Validation of RNAscope protocol sensitivity and specificity in the murine ENS. RNAscope probes for Ret (B, leftmost panel, magenta) and Sox10 (C, leftmost panel, magenta) demonstrate neuronal (peripherin, green) and glial (S100β, gray) specificity, respectively. Images are representative of labeling in n = 3 animals. Scale bars in A–C = 50 μm.

Figure 3 Distribution of LPAR 1 protein expression in the mouse colon myenteric plexus. Representative example of a myenteric ganglion from the mouse colon labeled with antibodies against glial fibrillary acidic protein (A, GFAP, magenta), HuC/D (B, blue), and LPAR 1 (C, green). Overlay shown in D. Note that LPAR 1 immunofluorescence is strong in GFAP-positive glia (examples highlighted by yellow arrowheads) and absent in neuron cell bodies (highlighted by white arrowheads). Images are representative of labeling in n = 9 animals. Scale bar in D = 20 μm and it pertains to A–D.

LPAR 1 activation stimulates glial Ca2+ responses. Our findings show conserved genetic expression of LPAR1/Lpar1 in enteric glia, suggesting that it serves an important role in ENS physiology. Prior work indicated the potential for LPA to evoke Ca2+ responses in enteric glia cultured from neonatal guinea pigs and mice (17, 39) but the physiological significance of those in vitro findings remained unclear. Therefore, we tested how activating LPAR 1 affects activity among neurons and glia in myenteric motor circuits using intact whole mount preparations from Wnt1Cre2 GCaMP5g-tdT transgenic mice. The Wnt1Cre2 GCaMP5g-tdT line expresses the Ca2+ indicator, GCaMP5g, in enteric neurons and glia, which are easily differentiated based on high tdTomato fluorescence in glia and low or undetectable tdTomato fluorescence in neurons (Figure 4, Supplemental Figure 3, and ref. 20).

Figure 4 LPAR 1 activation drives Ca2+ responses in myenteric glia. Representative examples of Ca2+ responses in single myenteric ganglia from the colons of Wnt1Cre2 GCaMP5g-tdT mice. (A, C, and E) tdT fluorescence (red, left panels) is high in glia and low in neurons in Wnt1Cre2 GCaMP5g-tdT mice. GCaMP5g fluorescence (center and right panels) is broadly distributed among neurons and glia. Panels in A and B (centers) and E (center and right) display representative responses (GCaMP5g fluorescence) to stimuli as a temporal color-coded projection. Representative examples of glia (yellow arrows) and neurons (asterisks) that responded to electrical field stimulations (EFS), ADP, or EFS/18:1 LPA are highlighted (A, C, and E, respectively). Note that EFS evokes broad Ca2+ activity among enteric neurons followed by activity in enteric glia, while responses to ADP and LPA are predominantly confined to glia. (B, D, and F) Quantification of neuron and glial Ca2+ responses evoked by EFS, ADP, and LPA in myenteric ganglia, respectively. (G) Summary of EFS, ADP, and LPA-mediated Ca2+ responses in myenteric neurons and glia. (H) Summary data showing neuronal and glial responses to various concentrations of LPA in samples from male and female mice. (I) Summary data showing neuronal and glial responses to 1 μM LPA in control (CTRL) and fluoroacetate-treated (FA) tissues and (J) their stratification between male and female mice. n = 141–1073 glia and 153–1064 neurons in A–J; *P < .05, **P < .01, and ****P < .0001, by 2-tailed t test and 1-way ANOVA. Scale bars in A and E = 25 μm and in C = 50 μm.

We initially stimulated the myenteric plexus with electrical field stimulation (EFS) to elicit broad neuronal activation. Enteric neurons are electrically excitable (Figure 4, A and E) and EFS (70V, 10Hz) provoked a mean Ca2+ response measuring ΔF/F o =1.67 ± 0.03 (n = 1064 neurons) relative to baseline and activated 95% ± 4% of neurons (Figure 4G). These experimental parameters mobilize physiological levels of intracellular Ca2+ in neurons, which releases neurotransmitters that activate nearby enteric glia (21). Thus, EFS-mediated neuronal responses were accompanied by a glial response measuring ΔF/F o =0.92 ± 0.03 (n = 886 glia) and exhibiting similar activation kinetics (Figure 4, A, B, and G). Under these conditions, neurons recruited approximately 82% ± 4% of neighboring glia, highlighting the profound degree to which neuronal responses can influence glial activation states.

To establish a framework for interpreting the effects of LPAR 1 activation in the intact ENS, we characterized glial Ca2+ responses to focally applied adenosine diphosphate (ADP) (Figure 4, C, D, and G). ADP is a potent glial stimulant in the ENS (17, 23, 24, 43) and although P2ry1 gene expression is observed in both enteric neurons and glia in mice (40, 41), P2Y 1 Rs are either not functionally expressed by neurons or are under tonic inhibition since ADP does not directly activate mouse enteric neurons through P2Y 1 Rs in culture (17). Thus, the effects of ADP on neuron activity likely involve glial activity. ADP evoked glial Ca2+ responses measuring ΔF/F o = 1.65 ± 0.099 (n = 239 glia; Figure 4, C, D, and G) and recruited 68% ± 10% of glia. ADP-mediated glial responses were accompanied by a delayed phase of neuronal recruitment that was offset by approximately 1 to 2 seconds, measured ΔF/F o = 0.555 ± 0.05 (n = 239 neurons), and activated 38% ± 8% of neurons overall. Together, these data show that neurons have the potential to activate glia and vice versa.

After characterizing typical neuronal and glial response patterns to EFS and ADP, we studied the direct effect of 18:1 LPA on the intact ENS (Figure 4, E–G, and I). The 18:1 LPA was selected as it is the most highly produced and longest-lived of the various LPA species generated during inflammation (38), making it an ideal candidate for studying the role of glial LPAR 1 in the pathogenesis of motility disorders, which may have an underlying inflammatory cause. Application of 1 μM LPA elicited glial Ca2+ responses measuring ΔF/F o = 1.084 ± 0.074 (n = 333 cells), which was about 3 times greater than the response evoked in neurons (n = 312 cells, P < 0.0001; Figure 4, F and G). By comparison, 10 μM LPA evoked glial Ca2+ responses measuring ΔF/F o = 1.085 ± 0.064 (n = 350 cells), which was about 1.6 times greater than the response observed in neurons (n = 311 cells; P < 0.0001). Despite the apparently greater neuronal Ca2+ responses evoked by 10 μM LPA, however, there was no difference in the proportion of neurons recruited at this concentration (36% ± 10% of 311 cells from 9 mice) compared with 1 μM LPA (26% ± 6% of 312 cells from 9 mice; P = 0.393). Overall, the immediate LPA-mediated Ca2+ response was confined to the glial network (Figure 4, E and F) with neuron activity following, which is consistent with prior cell culture work showing that enteric glia exhibit direct responses to LPA while enteric neurons do not (17). Together, these findings demonstrate that LPA drives glial Ca2+ responses in situ and that glial activity evoked by LPA may influence neurons in motor circuits.

We stratified LPA-mediated glial Ca2+ responses by sex (Figure 4H) and found that male enteric glia exhibited more robust Ca2+ responses following application of 1 μM LPA (ΔF/F o = 1.27 ± 0.103, n = 180 cells) compared with females (ΔF/F o = 0.861 ± 0.103, n = 153 cells; P = 0.0053). While this glial sex effect was not observed at higher concentrations of LPA, neuronal responses to 10 μM LPA were also greater in males (ΔF/F o = 0.962 ± 0.089, n = 170 cells) compared with females (ΔF/F o = 0.331 ± 0.043, n = 141 cells; P < 0.0001). These data suggest sex specificity and concentration-dependent cellular effects of LPAR 1 in the ENS.

To provide additional evidence that responses to LPA in myenteric ganglia primarily involve glial mechanisms, we exposed samples to fluoroacetate (FA) to test how perturbing glial metabolism affects glial and neuronal responses to LPA. Our previous work shows that acute exposure to FA decreases the number of myenteric glia responding to ADP, but those that still responded exhibit larger peak Ca2+ responses, suggesting that this metabolic challenge promotes a reactive-like phenotype (43). We found that FA increased the LPA-mediated peak Ca2+ responses in both glia and neurons (Figure 4, I and J). Interestingly, these effects were limited to samples from male mice and were not observed in females, supporting a higher male sensitivity to FA effects (Figure 4J).

LPAR 1 modulates gut motility. Our cellular imaging studies show that LPA acts on glia to affect activity in myenteric circuits that control gut motility. To test whether these cellular responses translate to effects on motility, we modulated LPAR 1 activation and studied the resulting effects on motility ex vivo.

We assessed lower GI tract motility by measuring the effect of 18:1 LPA on colonic motor complexes (CMCs) (Figure 5, A–F). CMCs are spontaneous interdigestive patterns of colonic contractions that propagate in an oral-to-aboral direction and are dependent on the circuitry of the myenteric plexus (44). Although the exact mechanisms regulating CMC formation remain unclear, measuring CMCs provides insight into the effect of LPA on ENS-dependent GI motility. As such, application of LPA evoked a concentration-dependent reduction in colonic contractility in both the proximal (IC 50 = 19.2 μM) and distal colon (IC 50 = 46.6 μM, n = 5; Figure 5, A and B and Supplemental Figure 4). As in our cellular imaging studies, this effect was enhanced in the presence of FA (Figure 5, C and D), suggesting an additive effect mediated through glia. Earlier work suggested that some effects of LPA on esophageal motility involve modifications to nitrergic signaling (45). Blocking nitric oxide synthesis with L-NAME had no effect on the LPA-mediated changes in CMCs (Figure 5, E and F). Therefore, it is likely that LPA lessened CMC activity through proinflammatory effects on glia rather than altering neuronal nitrergic signaling.

Figure 5 Effects of LPAR 1 -mediated signaling on intestinal motility. (A and B) Acute stimulation of LPAR 1 with bath-applied 18:1 LPA attenuates CMC contractile force in a concentration-dependent manner. (C and D) Impairing glial metabolism with FA exacerbates the inhibitory effect of 18:1 LPA on CMC contractile force. (E and F) Blocking nNOS activity with L-NAME does not alter the reduction in CMC contractile force following 18:1 LPA. n = 5–6 mice in A–F, **P < .01 and ***P < .001, by 2-tailed t test (C–F).

Effects of blocking LPAR 1 in vivo on intestinal motility and ENS pathology. The in vitro experiments described above likely reflect pathophysiological scenarios when LPA levels rise abruptly (42). To test the contribution of normal low, physiological levels of LPA/LPAR 1 signaling to gut motility we blocked LPAR 1 signaling with the selective antagonist AM966 and measured total GI transit time in vivo with carmine red (Figure 6A) (18, 46–48). In vehicle-injected mice, carmine red dye traversed 35.24 ± 1.21cm (n = 5) of the total GI tract. Compared with controls, dye transit was drastically reduced in mice following exposure to medium (33 mg/kg: 18.50 ± 4.81cm, n = 5; P = 0.0014) or high (43 mg/kg: 13.67 ± 1.66cm, n = 3; P = 0.0014) doses of AM966 (Figure 6B). Together, the in vivo (Figure 6) and in vitro (Figure 5) motility data show that deviations from an optimal physiological level of LPAR 1 signaling lead to GI dysmotility.

Figure 6 Effects of blocking LPAR 1 -mediated signaling in vivo. (A) Experimental paradigm illustrating in vivo pharmacological blockade of LPAR 1 signaling. (B) Whole gut transit in mice treated with AM966 as measured by carmine red transit. (C) Body weight measurements in mice treated with AM966. (D–G) Representative examples of myenteric ganglia from the colons of control and AM966-treated mice immunolabeled for DAPI (nuclei, blue), doublecortin (nascent neurons, magenta), GFAP (glia, green), and HuC/D (neurons, gray). (D) In vehicle-treated colonic tissue, doublecortin staining can be visualized in fiber tracts coursing through the myenteric plexus alongside GFAP-positive fibers. This staining pattern is largely conserved in animals injected with low-dose AM966 (E) but is generally absent at higher doses (F and G). Both moderate (F) and high doses (G) of AM966 injection appeared to promote remodeling of glial morphology in the myenteric plexus with accompanying loss of enteric neurons. This pathological pattern is characterized by diffuse, hyperintense GFAP staining (green-channel). (H) Percentage of ganglionic area of doublecortin and GFAP staining. (I) Ganglionic HuC/D+ neuron density. n = 3–5 mice in B–I, *P < .05 and **P < .01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test. Scale bar in D = 50 μm and it pertains to A–D.

Animals treated with AM966 also exhibited a reduction in total body weight that was consistent between the low- (23 mg/kg), medium- (33 mg/kg) and high-dose (43 mg/kg) treatment groups (Figure 6C). This weight loss followed a consistent time course in all 3 drug treatment groups, plateauing by day 3. Although weight loss could have multiple causes, this observation does agree with the clinical presentation of severe motility disorders such as CIPO where patients often require parenteral nutrition to overcome the inability to have an adequate oral caloric intake and avoid malnourishment. Remarkably, 2 of the 5 mice treated with high-dose AM966 were found dead on day 3 and postmortem necropsies performed in these mice revealed consistent, small bowel distension accompanied by a continuous pattern of transmural hemorrhaging that spared the colon (Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, the fecal pellets recovered in the colons of these mice were large and impacted, indicating that colonic transit was also dysregulated and that the overall effect was greatest in the ileum (Supplemental Figure 5B). This experimental finding is consistent with the overall presentation of small bowel ischemia observed in the surgical setting during functional bowel obstructions, including CIPO. Interestingly, mice treated with low-dose AM966 experienced a similar degree of weight loss as their medium- or high-dose–treated counterparts but did not exhibit reductions in carmine red transit.

To assess whether changes in the ENS contributed to the observed bowel disturbances in AM966-treated mice, we studied architectural changes in the myenteric plexus using immunofluorescence labeling. Compared with vehicle-treated mice, low-dose AM966 did not affect ENS ganglionic expression of GFAP or HuC/D density (Figure 6, D and E). In these cases, GFAP staining exhibited a uniformly reticulated pattern with Hu-positive neurons evenly distributed within this network. Doublecortin staining, which delineates the location of nascent neurons (49), was relatively consistent between these 2 treatment groups and exhibited a linear punctate pattern resembling the varicosities of extrinsic nerve fiber tracts. Importantly, myenteric plexus structure was unaffected by low-dose AM966 as demonstrated by the qualitatively normal GFAP staining pattern.

Compared with vehicle controls, mice injected with medium-dose AM966 also displayed no difference in ganglionic area of GFAP staining. However, this appeared to be accompanied by altered glial cell morphology, which involved process thickening and retraction (Figure 6, D and F). Ganglionic density of HuC/D+ neurons was significantly reduced by approximately 46% (P < 0.05; Figure 6I). Given that doublecortin staining was not affected, however, this likely reflects loss of mature enteric neurons without overt effects on the proliferating pool of enteric neurons.

High-dose AM966 exhibited similar ENS alterations characterized by glial process retraction and profound cytoskeletal disarray (Figure 6, G, H, and I). High-dose AM966 increased ganglionic doublecortin staining by 6% (P < 0.01) and decreased ganglionic HuC/D+ density by approximately 55% (P < 0.05) compared with control. Both medium- and high-dose groups appeared similar to vehicle controls by the absence of systemic inflammation following AM966 injection noted elsewhere (Supplemental Figure 6C). Taken together, these data suggest that in vivo blockade of LPAR 1 promotes enteric glial dysfunction and loss of mature but not immature enteric neurons within this timeframe of drug exposure.

Glial LPAR 1 expression is reduced in human ileum and colon during CIPO. Our findings in mice show that LPA acts through glial LPAR 1 to modify ENS activity, that LPA affects CMC activity, and that blocking LPAR 1 produces a failure of gut motility that involves a loss of normal ENS architecture. While these observations suggest that glial LPAR 1 plays an important role in GI physiology, its exact relevance to human GI motility disorders remains unclear. We therefore proceeded to investigate whether there is evidence that would support altered glial LPAR 1 signaling in human motility disorders. Toward this end, we assessed LPAR 1 expression in the ENS of humans with CIPO, an exemplary severe motility disorder.

Full thickness sections of ileum and colon from healthy controls and patients with CIPO (Figure 7, A–C) were colabeled with antibodies against LPAR 1 , S100β to identify enteric glia, and PGP9.5 to identify enteric neurons. LPAR 1 immunolabeling was robust throughout the myenteric plexus of the human ileum (Figure 7B) and colon (Figure 7, A and C) in samples from healthy controls (n = 4). CIPO did not alter S100β expression in the human colon (P > 0.5, Figure 7D). In agreement with labeling in mice, LPAR 1 staining was undetectable in neurons and intense in S100β-positive glia surrounding PGP9.5-positive neuronal cell bodies (Figure 7A), confirming restricted expression of LPAR 1 protein to enteric glia in humans.

Figure 7 Glial LPAR 1 expression is reduced in humans with CIPO. (A) Representative images of brightfield, PGP9.5 (blue), S100β (green), and LPAR 1 (magenta) in cross-sections from healthy and CIPO human colons (top and bottom rows, respectively) in 8–9 ganglia from 4 patient samples. Note that LPAR 1 localizes to enteric glia (S100β) while absent in enteric neurons (PGP9.5). (B) Top: Representative images of LPAR 1 (green) and PGP9.5 (magenta) in the healthy human ileum. LPAR 1 is expressed by enteric glial cells (white arrow) throughout the myenteric ganglion. By comparison, LPAR 1 expression is nearly absent from adjacent enteric neurons (white arrowhead), which express high levels of PGP9.5. Bottom: In CIPO, LPAR 1 and PGP9.5 expression is reduced in glia and neurons, respectively. (C) Top: Representative images of LPAR 1 (green) and PGP9.5 (magenta) expression in the myenteric plexus of the healthy human colon. Like the ileum, LPAR 1 is localized to regions surrounding neurons, indicating glial-specific expression in the human colon. Bottom: LPAR 1 and PGP9.5 expression are reduced in CIPO. (D) Semiquantification of cross-sectional protein expression of S100β in healthy and CIPO samples of human colons. Semiquantification of cross-sectional protein expression of LPAR 1 and PGP9.5 in CIPO relative to healthy controls in ileum and colon (E and F, respectively). n = 19–27 ganglia from 4–6 patient samples in B–F, **P < .01 and ****P < .0001, by 2-tailed t test. Scale bar in A = 50 μm; scale bar in C = 20 μm and it pertains to B and C.