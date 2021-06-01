Review 10.1172/JCI149414

How elite controllers and posttreatment controllers inform our search for an HIV-1 cure

Jonathan Z. Li1 and Joel N. Blankson2

1Division of Infectious Diseases, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

2Center for AIDS Research, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan Z. Li, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, 65 Landsdowne Street, Room 421, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02139, USA. Phone: 617.768.8476; Email: jli@bwh.harvard.edu. Or to: Joel N. Blankson, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 733 North Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 443.676.9951; Email: jblanks@jhmi.edu.

Published in Volume 131, Issue 11 on June 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(11):e149414. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149414.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published June 1, 2021 - Version history
A small percentage of people living with HIV-1 can control viral replication without antiretroviral therapy (ART). These patients are called elite controllers (ECs) if they are able to maintain viral suppression without initiating ART and posttreatment controllers (PTCs) if they control HIV replication after ART has been discontinued. Both types of controllers may serve as a model of a functional cure for HIV-1 but the mechanisms responsible for viral control have not been fully elucidated. In this review, we highlight key lessons that have been learned so far in the study of ECs and PTCs and their implications for HIV cure research.

