How elite controllers and posttreatment controllers inform our search for an HIV-1 cure

Review 10.1172/JCI149414

Address correspondence to: Jonathan Z. Li, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, 65 Landsdowne Street, Room 421, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02139, USA. Phone: 617.768.8476; Email: jli@bwh.harvard.edu . Or to: Joel N. Blankson, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 733 North Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 443.676.9951; Email: jblanks@jhmi.edu .

Address correspondence to: Jonathan Z. Li, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, 65 Landsdowne Street, Room 421, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02139, USA. Phone: 617.768.8476; Email: jli@bwh.harvard.edu . Or to: Joel N. Blankson, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 733 North Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 443.676.9951; Email: jblanks@jhmi.edu .

A small percentage of people living with HIV-1 can control viral replication without antiretroviral therapy (ART). These patients are called elite controllers (ECs) if they are able to maintain viral suppression without initiating ART and posttreatment controllers (PTCs) if they control HIV replication after ART has been discontinued. Both types of controllers may serve as a model of a functional cure for HIV-1 but the mechanisms responsible for viral control have not been fully elucidated. In this review, we highlight key lessons that have been learned so far in the study of ECs and PTCs and their implications for HIV cure research.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.