B cell receptor isotypes differentially associate with cell signaling, kinetics, and outcome in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

IgM and IgD differ in membrane levels and association with clinical course. Previous studies differ in the correlation between membrane IgM levels and clinical course (27, 31). So, herein, we addressed this issue and also questioned whether the coexpressed IgD isotype was comparable to IgM in this regard. Using flow cytometry, we measured the levels of the 2 BCR isotypes, defined by mean fluorescence intensity (MFI), on 65 randomly chosen CLL patients of the M-CLL (n = 44) and U-CLL (n = 21) types (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149308DS1). In agreement with D’Avola et al. (27), we found overall levels of IgM significantly higher in U-CLL than M-CLL samples (Supplemental Figure 1A). We also observed that IgD levels were higher in U-CLL cases. However, in contrast to IgM, IgD levels were more variable (Supplemental Figure 1A). This was validated using bivariate analysis (Supplemental Figure 1B).

We also compared time to first treatment (TTFT) of CLL patients grouped by high and low IgM levels based on a receiver-operating-characteristic (ROC) curve, defining an empirical MFI cutoff of 70 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Notably, while IgMhi patients required treatment significantly earlier than IgMlo cases (Figure 1A), IgDhi and IgDlo cases, distinguished by the same MFI cutoff, did not differ in TTFT (Figure 1A). Using the same cutoff for IgD levels did not allow proper separation (Supplemental Figure 1D). Similarly, a cutoff of 50 still allowed grouping patients based on TTFT and IgM but not IgD (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 IgM and IgD are differentially expressed and organized on CLL B lymphocyte membranes and correlate with patient clinical course and clonal birth rates in vivo. (A) Kaplan-Meier estimates of time to first treatment (TTFT) in CLL patients with IgM or IgD stratified by membrane densities: MFI <70 or >70. Number of cases in the <70 group (IgM, 36; IgD, 36) and in the >70 group (IgM, 19; IgD, 19). (B) Comparisons of IgM (green) and IgD (blue) for MFIs, spot counts, and spot areas of all tested samples. (C) Comparisons of IgM (green) and IgD (blue) for CLL cases grouped by in vivo BRs (percentage increase in CD19+CD5+ cells per day): Low (<0.35%), Int (0.35%–0.65%), and High (0.80%–1.42%). Each dot represents the median value of a single patient. Bars represent group means ± SEM. (D) Correlation of IgM (green, top) and IgD (blue, bottom) features with matching leukemic B cell BRs for each patient. For statistical analyses, the following tests were applied: (A) log-rank, (B) Mann-Whitney, (C) 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test, and (D) Pearson’s correlation coefficient.

Additionally, the relative roles of the 2 isotypes in TTFT were investigated using an IgD/IgM ratio (DvM ratio). This revealed significantly earlier treatment for patients with DvM of 1.15 or lower, in contrast to those with DvM greater than 1.15 (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Increased IgM expression was also detected in ZAP70+ CLLs, a subset of patients with enhanced disease aggressiveness (32, 33), whereas IgD was comparable between ZAP70+ and ZAP70– (Supplemental Figure 1I). Collectively, these findings are consistent with the levels of IgM being closely link with disease severity (27) and suggest distinct roles for the IgM and IgD isotypes in CLL, as only IgM associates with clinical markers.

Membrane IgM and IgD organization differ on CLL B lymphocytes and between CLL and normal B cells. Next, we investigated the membrane characteristics of the 2 Ig isotypes on primary CLL B cells from 2 patient cohorts (Supplemental Table 2), both of whom participated in independent studies quantifying in vivo CLL B cell birth rates (BRs) (29, 30). For both cohorts, leukemic cell BR was directly quantified by measuring the levels of 2H incorporated into newly synthesized DNA of CD19+CD5+ cells (34). Patients in the first cohort were treatment naive but were judged by clinical signs and symptoms to require treatment within 6 months of enrollment. All of these patients subsequently received ibrutinib monotherapy (29). Because of the requirement for treatment, the BRs of most of these clones were high, falling above the clinical cutoff for poor prognosis, which is a 0.35% increase in leukemic cell number per day (BR range, 0.32%–1.42%; Supplemental Table 2 and ref. 30). The second cohort was involved in an independent clinical study not linked to a need for therapy (30); hence, the BRs for most of the CLL cells from this cohort were below the BR cutoff associated with worse clinical course (BR range, 0.14%–0.54%; Supplemental Table 2 and refs. 4, 30). Thus, the use of these 2 cohorts allowed drawing conclusions about the relevance of BR, over the entire clinically relevant span, to BCR-influenced parameters.

For all following experiments with human primary cells, we used imaging flow cytometry (IFC) to study the Ig membrane features of the CLL cells in the 2 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 2, A–G). IFC permits analysis of a large number of individual cells (35), thereby avoiding nonrandom sampling bias imposed by limited cell numbers; it also enables simultaneous analyses of the inherent heterogeneities that could arise due to different degrees of cellular activation and distinct cell division stages within individual CLL clones. Using this approach, we identified B cell populations bearing a CD19+CD5+ phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2A) and collected single-cell images for each sample (Supplemental Figure 2B). Based on MFI, we evaluated binding specificity of our anti-Igs in comparison to isotype control for CLL B cells in the 2 patient cohorts (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) and for normal B cells from age-matched, healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 2E). Moreover, for each cell, we determined mean size (Supplemental Figure 2F) and measured the numbers and areas of IgM and IgD high-density regions, i.e., high fluorescence intensity areas on the cell membrane that are hereafter referred to as “spots” (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Intriguingly for CLL clones, median IgM MFI, spot count, and spot area were significantly greater than IgD (Figure 1B). Conversely, healthy donor CD19+CD5– B cells displayed comparable IgM and IgD spot counts and spot areas (Supplemental Figure 2H), whereas CD19+CD5+ B cells had lower IgM than IgD, as determined by MFI (Supplemental Figure 2H). Hence, the measured membrane features differ between IgM and IgD on CLL, and the relative organization of both isotypes differs between CLL and normal B lymphocytes (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2H).

Membrane IgM, but not IgD, amounts and spot areas associate with CLL B cell birth rates in vivo. Next, we compared 3 IgM and IgD features (MFI as a measure of amount; spot count; and spot area) among CLL clones grouped based on their leukemic cell BRs, the latter being an indicator of disease aggressiveness (4, 36). Each IgM and IgD feature differed markedly for CLL clones in the higher BR groups (Figure 1C). In contrast, the 2 isotypes were similar in each feature among the low BR cases (Figure 1C). Furthermore, there was a significant, direct linear relationship between IgM MFI and IgM spot area with in vivo leukemic cell BRs (Figure 1D). Similarly, the DvM ratio correlated with in vivo leukemic cell BRs (Supplemental Figure 2I). In contrast, the same parameters for IgD did not show this relationship (Figure 1D).

Together, the above data suggest the density and the topography of IgM associate better with CLL B cell proliferation in vivo than IgD.

Since the density of membrane IgM and IgD defined by MFI might be specious because of differences in the binding abilities of the detecting antibodies used [polyclonal F(ab′) 2 fragments of goat anti–human IgM and IgD], we measured the absolute number of IgM and IgD BCRs on CLL B cell membranes (Supplemental Figure 3, A–G). Quantum Simply Cellular (QSC) beads (see Supplemental Methods) with different Ab-binding capacities (ABCs) (Supplemental Figure 3A) were incubated with anti-IgM and -IgD mAbs and used to determine the equivalence of MFI and ABCs (Supplemental Figure 3B). The IgM and IgD MFIs of CLL samples stained with the same mAbs were used to calculate the corresponding median ABCs and the equivalent absolute number of BCRs on CLL B cells (see Supplemental Methods for details; ref. 37). In general, CLL B cells expressed a greater absolute number of IgM than IgD BCRs, when quantified individually (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) and as a group (Supplemental Figure 3E). Also consistent with Figure 1D, a significant direct relationship was observed between IgM BCR numbers and in vivo leukemic cell BRs (Supplemental Figure 3F, left). In contrast, the number of IgD BCRs did not associate with BR (Supplemental Figure 3F, right). Finally, upon human IgM and IgD staining of CLL B cells using F(ab′) 2 goat polyclonal Abs, the MFIs for both isotypes were plotted with their previously calculated IgM and IgD ABCs, displaying a linear translation with similar comparability (Supplemental Figure 3G). Thus, these results confirm that IgM and IgD densities as measured by the MFI accurately reflect the relative amounts of the 2 isotypes on CLL B cell membranes and confirm that IgM, and not IgD, associates with CLL in vivo kinetics.

The differential association of IgM and IgD with in vivo leukemic cell BRs is reflected in consequences of BCR signaling. Since CLL cells express a membrane phenotype resembling chronically stimulated B cells (38), we asked how cell size and metabolic activity, which change based on cell activation (39, 40), related to IgM and IgD MFIs, spot counts, and spot areas (Supplemental Figure 2F). A significant direct correlation of cell size (measured by the IFC bright-field channel) with IgM MFI and a trend for IgM spot area were identified (Figure 2A). In contrast, IgD MFI, spot count and area, and IgM spot count did not associate with CLL median cell size (MCS) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 The differential association of IgM and IgD with in vivo CLL birth rate is reflected in median cell size. (A) Correlation of IgM (green, top) and IgD (blue, bottom) features with matching median cell size (MCS) in μm2. Each dot represents the median value of 1 patient. (B) Correlation of MCS with matched patient clonal BRs. (C) Comparisons of merged distributions of single-cell areas for CLL1820 (BR 0.54%, orange) and CLL1803 (BR 1.42%, yellow). (D) Distribution of single-cell area for CLL1820 (BR 0.54% daily) and CLL1803 (BR 1.42%). Top: Limits and MCS. Bottom: Percentage of small (60–80 μm2) and large (>110 μm2) cells. The same curves are duplicated at top and bottom to improve graphic display of data. (E) Representative FSC-H distribution of TKO cells not transduced (gray), or expressing IgM (green) or IgD (blue) for control BCR (top) and CLL-derived BCR (bottom). (F) Average diameter, calculated using SCS standard, for TKO cells nontransduced (gray), or expressing membrane-bound IgM (mIgM, green) or mIgD (blue) for control BCR (top) and CLL-derived BCR (bottom). Four BCRs were tested: (a) control BCR derived from healthy donor CD19+CD5+ B cells, (b) IGHV-unmutated nonstereotyped CLL BCR, (c) IGHV-mutated stereotyped subset 2 CLL BCR, and (d) IGHV-unmutated stereotyped subset 6 CLL BCR. The following tests were applied for statistical analyses: (A and B) Pearson’s correlation coefficient and (F) Fisher’s test.

Because our data support a link between IgM (not IgD) and BR (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3F) and between IgM (not IgD) and MCS (Figure 2A), we questioned if clonal cell size and in vivo BR were linked as well. Indeed, MCS was significantly, directly proportional with BR (Figure 2B), suggesting patients whose leukemic clones proliferate more rapidly have, on average, larger cells. This can be readily appreciated when the single-cell distribution of clones from 2 patients differing in in vivo BRs (CLL1803, 1.42% increase/day versus CLL1820, 0.54% increase/day) were compared (Figure 2, C and D).

Additionally, after grouping the patients into faster and slower BR subgroups, we measured overall MCS as well as the percentage of smallest (60–80 μm2) and largest (>110 μm2) cells for each case. Notably, neither MCS nor the fraction of the smallest cells differed significantly between the BR subgroups (Supplemental Figure 4A, left and middle), whereas a significantly higher frequency of the largest cells (Supplemental Figure 4A, right) was observed among those cases with faster BRs. The lack of statistical significance for MCS and smallest cells between the 2 BR subgroups is likely due to the progressively increasing cell size in association with BR and/or the number of cases available for study.

Since the percentage of cells in the largest-size fraction associated with the in vivo growth rate of distinct leukemic clones (Supplemental Figure 4A), we surmised that these were cells temporally closer to cell division. Therefore, we measured MCS of the recently divided (CXCR4dimCD5bright) population (3, 36) in the blood of the same patients. Indeed, the most recently divided cells were markedly larger than the CXCR4brightCD5dim cells that had divided earlier (Supplemental Figure 4B). Additionally, the most recently divided cells expressed significantly higher BCR amounts than their older, more quiescent counterparts (Supplemental Figure 4C). Similarly, the intraclonal cells of the largest size displayed significantly higher BCR levels than those with the smallest size (Supplemental Figure 4D). Since bigger cells may present a greater number of mIgs due to their greater membrane surface, we evaluated whether there was an intrinsic higher density of Igs by normalizing the IgM and IgD MFI with the corresponding cellular size. In this instance, only IgM maintained a significant difference among intraclonal subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 4E). Thus, in contrast to IgD, the levels of membrane IgM link with in vivo birth rate and average cellular size measured for the entire clone and for intraclonal members based on time since cell division.

Since cell activation also alters cellular metabolic activity (39, 40), we next asked if the in vivo clonal growth rates correlated with metabolic activity in the same patient. To document this directly, we used extracellular flux analysis to compare lower and higher BR CLL clones for differences in oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), measurements of mitochondrial function and glycolytic activity, respectively (Figure 3, Supplemental Figure 5, and ref. 41). Mitochondrial ATP production, maximal respiration, spare capacity (Figure 3A), and glycolytic capacity (Figure 3B) indicated that CLL clones with higher BRs were significantly more metabolically active. Similarly, a trend for basal respiration (Figure 3A) and glycolic reserve (Figure 3B) being associated with higher BRs supported the above conclusion. In contrast, glycolysis did not associate with leukemic cell BR (Figure 3B). Similarly, comparing IgM and IgD MFI with OCR and ECAR measurements highlighted a significant association of IgM with basal respiration and glycolytic capacity and a trend for IgM being linked with mitochondrial ATP production, maximal respiration, and glycolysis (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Conversely, IgD displayed only a trend of association with the basal respiration and mitochondrial ATP production (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 3 CLL cell metabolic activity associates with CLL B lymphocyte birth rates in vivo. (A) Mitochondrial respiration parameters calculated based on oxygen consumption rate (OCR) from mitochondrial stress assay comparing CLL cases grouped by BR (top) or correlating OCR with matched BR for each patient (bottom). (B) Glycolytic parameters calculated based on extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) from glycolytic stress assay comparing CLLs grouped by BR (top) or correlating ECAR with matched BR for each patient (bottom). For OCR and ECAR grouped comparisons, bars represent mean ± SEM. Each dot represents the average value of 4 or more replicates for each patient. (C) Metabolic profiles for CLL cases grouped by BR. Each dot represents the average OCR and ECAR values for all patients within the group ± SEM. Baseline phenotype = basal respiration (OCR) versus glycolysis (ECAR); stressed phenotype = maximal respiration (OCR) versus glycolytic capacity (ECAR). CLL Low (n = 5; BR < 0.35%), CLL Int (n = 7; BR = 0.35%–0.65%), and CLL High (n = 6; BR = 0.80%–1.42%). OCR and ECAR were normalized, defining 0% as the raw value of 0 and 100% as the last raw value of each data set (or first, whichever was larger), and are presented as fractions. For statistical analyses, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for bar graphs and Pearson’s coefficient for correlations were used.

Additionally, dividing patients into 3 subgroups based on CLL-cell BR (Low, <0.35%; Int, 0.35%–0.65%; and High, 0.80%–1.42%) revealed a similar significant trend when the Low and High BR groups were compared; the Intermediate (Int) group did not differ significantly from the others, consistent with a progressive, linear relationship between BR and metabolic parameters (Figure 3, A and B). This was also reflected in the overall metabolic profile of the 3 subgroups (Figure 3C). Similarly, the IgMhi subgroup reflected a more energetic profile than the IgDhi subgroup (Supplemental Figure 6C). Hence, those CLL clones with higher membrane IgM levels and dividing more rapidly in vivo exhibit increased metabolic activity, marked by an energetic metabolic profile.

The IgM, but not IgD, isotype drives autonomous BCR signaling and its consequences in vitro. BCRs on CLL clones can spontaneously self-associate and deliver signals autonomously without binding extrinsic antigen (18), and the BCR structural elements responsible for self-association can differ among CLLs with distinct BCR stereotypes (20). Because our findings indicate that only IgM BCR amounts and aggregation into high-density regions — parameters linked with BCR signaling — associate with in vivo clonal BRs (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 3F) and cellular changes associated with BCR signaling (Figures 2 and 3 and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5), we investigated whether autonomous BCR signaling, which is expected to be an ongoing event in CLL clones, differed for the IgM and IgD isotypes. This was done by examining the signaling capacities of 13 CLL-derived BCRs that retained the IGHV-D-J and IGLV-J structures found on the original CLL B cell but expressed either IgM or IgD constant regions (Supplemental Table 3) using triple-knockout (TKO) cells that lack endogenous BCR expression but express 4-hydroxy-tamoxifen–inducible (4-OHT–inducible) ERT2-SLP-65 that enables Ca++ influx upon BCR signaling (42).

Upon addition of 4-OHT, BCRs of the IgM isotype induced autonomous signaling, whereas their IgD counterparts did not (Figure 4A), even though they expressed the identical IGHV-D-J and IGLV-D-J rearrangements at equal levels (Supplemental Figure 7A). Notably, both IgM and IgD mediated robust anti–light chain–induced (anti-LC–induced) Ca++ influx (Figure 4A), indicating that ligand-dependent BCR signaling was intact for both isotypes. These results were found for M-CLL and U-CLL as well as stereotyped and nonstereotyped CLL BCRs (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 4 Human and murine CLL IgM and not IgD BCRs mediate autonomous signaling and are required for murine CLL-like disease development. (A) Ca++ influx analyses of TKO cells expressing IgM or IgD variants of 2 representative CLL-derived BCRs upon stimulation with 4-OHT (left) or 4-OHT plus anti-LC antibody (right). (B) IgM or IgD variants derived from TCL1-Tg mice upon stimulation with 4-OHT (left) or 4-OHT plus anti-LC antibody (right). Addition of the stimulus is indicated by black arrows. All CLL BCRs in Supplemental Table 2 (n = 17) were tested 3 or more times for autonomous and ligand-dependent calcium mobilization. (C) Absolute cell numbers of CD19+CD5+ cells in spleens from IgM+/+ TCL1 (n = 3–6), IgM+/– TCL1 (n = 3–6), IgM–/– TCL1 (n = 3–4), IgM+/+ (n = 3), IgM+/– (n = 3–7), and IgM–/– (n = 3) mice. Each point represents median values (±SEM) from mice ranging from 6 to 8 months of age. (D) Absolute cell numbers of CD19+CD5+ cells in spleens from IgM+/+ TCL1 (n = 4), IgM–/– TCL1 (n = 4), and IgM–/– (n = 4) mice. Each point represents the number of total CD19+CD5+ splenic cells of 1 mouse greater than 12 months of age. Bar represents the median number of total CD19+CD5+ splenic cells within each group. (E) Representative samples of the IGHV use frequency from an individual mouse from the IgM+/+ TCL1, IgM–/– TCL, and IgM–/– strains.

Next, we tested the isotype-specific differences of BCRs from 4 TCL1-transgenic mice that spontaneously develop a CD19+CD5+ B cell lymphoproliferative disease (43) that resembles aggressive, treatment-resistant human CLL (44). Similar to CLL patients, only the BCRs bearing the IgM isotype led to autonomous signaling (Figure 4B); IgD BCRs failed to do so despite similar levels of expression and a comparable ability to induce Ca++ influx upon LC engagement (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Thus, for both human and murine CLL-derived BCRs, only the IgM isotype transmits autonomous BCR signals, even though both can signal when the BCRs are engaged by Abs that mimic extrinsic antigen interaction. These results were qualitatively comparable for all CLL and TCL1 BCRs tested, as reported in Supplemental Table 3.

Finally, an increase in cell size was observed for only those TKO cells expressing IgM but not IgD CLL BCRs. Correspondingly, IgM and IgD BCRs from control CD19+CD5+ B lymphocytes did not lead to increased cellular size (Figure 2, E and F). Thus, these findings support the observed relationship between IgM levels, BCR signaling, and increased cellular size (Figure 2A).

IgM is required for the development of a B-1–derived CLL-like leukemia in mice. To examine the importance of the IgM isotype in vivo, we crossed TCL1 mice with IgM–/– mice (21), and thereafter compared CD19+CD5+ B cell numbers in the spleen (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8A) and bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 8B) of offspring at various ages. Within 6 to 8 months, splenic CD19+CD5+ B cells were elevated only in wild-type IgM+/+ animals carrying the TCL1 transgene. None of the homozygous (IgM–/–) or heterozygous (IgM+/–) KO animals or mice lacking the TCL1 transgene showed this increase (Figure 4C). Correspondingly, IgM+/+ TCL1 mice older than 12 months showed accumulation of CD19+CD5+ B cells in the spleen, compared with age-matched IgM–/– TCL1 and IgM–/– animals (Figure 4D). Similar accumulations of B cells with the same phenotype were found in the bone marrows of IgM+/+ TCL1 mice compared with age-matched IgM–/– TCL1 and IgM–/– mice, confirming that IgM expression is necessary for CLL-like lymphoproliferation in the TCL1-transgenic mouse model (Supplemental Figure 8B).

When comparing lymphocyte subpopulations in the spleens, we found decreased numbers of CD19+CD5+ CLL-like cells and a gain of CD19+CD5– B cells in the IgM–/– TCL1 mice (Supplemental Figure 8C). Conversely, IgM+/+ and IgM–/– mice lacking TCL1 overexpression did not exhibit a loss of CD19+CD5+ or CD19+CD5– B cell subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 8C). The latter finding rules out the possibility that the absence of IgM downregulates CD5 expression and supports progression to leukemia as a cause for the decreased numbers of CD19+CD5+ CLL-like cells in the IgM–/– TCL1 animals. However, the gain of CD19+CD5– B cells in the IgM–/– TCL1 mice might still represent a phenotypically unusual CLL-like expansion. Normal and systemic lupus erythematosus–like murine B-1 cells and TCL1 CLL-like cells use a very restricted set of IGHV genes, mostly IGHV11-2, IGHV11-3, and IGHV1-55 (44, 45). Thus, we evaluated IGHV usage in splenic B cells of IgM–/– TCL1, IgM+/+ TCL1, and IgM–/– mice (Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 4), finding that IgM+/+ TCL1 splenic B cells of each mouse exhibited an oligoclonal population that used one (or more) of the reported IGHVs. In contrast, IgM–/– TCL1 did not express any of the IGHV genes overrepresented in normal and autoimmune B-1 and CLL-like B cells. Finally, IgM–/– mice displayed a polyclonal population and a different IGHV usage with respect to IgM+/+ TCL1 as well (Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 4). Thus, the IgM–/– TCL1 CD19+CD5– B cells do not resemble IgM+/+ TCL1 CD19+CD5+ expansion both phenotypically (CD5 expression) and for IGHV usage. The IgM–/– TCL1 CD19+CD5– B cell expansion is likely due to the genetic pressure of TCL1 overexpression, leading to the formation of other lymphoma/leukemia in these mice. This further supports the notion that lack of IgM expression does not allow CLL-like cell development.

Importantly, IgM–/– TCL1 mice possess a CD19+CD5+IgD+ B cell population from which the leukemia could initiate. However, despite the presence of these cells, a CLL-like leukemia did not develop in these animals. Since only IgM BCRs from humans and mice with CLL can signal autonomously (Figure 4, A and B), the lack of CD19+CD5+IgD+ CLL-like cells supports our contention that IgM-specific autonomous signaling is required for the overgrowth and accumulation of leukemic B cells in TCL1 mice. This corroborates the finding that the development of CLL-like B cells in TCL1 mice requires autonomous and antigen-mediated BCR signaling (46).

Inhibition of BTK by ibrutinib blocks autonomous BCR signaling in vitro and diminishes metabolic activity in CLL cells in vivo. Since ibrutinib, an inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (iBTK), effectively blocks BCR signaling in vitro (47) and in patients (48), we assessed the BTK dependency of autonomous signaling using TKO cells expressing CLL IgM BCRs (Figure 5, A and B). Ca++ influx was inhibited by ibrutinib pretreatment (Figure 5A), supporting BTK as necessary for autonomous BCR signaling. As expected, ligand-dependent BCR signaling induced by anti-LC and anti–heavy chain (anti-HC) Abs was also inhibited by ibrutinib (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Ibrutinib treatment affects both autonomous and surrogate antigen–induced BCR signaling, thereby reducing MCS. (A) Representative Ca++ influx analyses of TKO cells expressing IgM CLL–derived BCRs pretreated with ibrutinib (iBTK, right) and solvent (DMSO, left) for autonomous signaling upon stimulation with 4-OHT. (B) Ca++ influx analyses of TKO cells expressing IgM CLL–derived BCRs pretreated with ibrutinib (iBTK, right) and solvent (DMSO, left) for ligand-dependent signaling using anti-light chain (anti-LC) (top) and anti-heavy chain (anti-HC) (bottom) mAbs upon stimulation with 4-OHT. Addition of the stimulus is indicated by black arrows. Three or more experiments were performed for each CLL BCR (n = 4) for autonomous and ligand-dependent signaling in the absence or presence of ibrutinib. (C) Median cell size (MCS) before (Pre-T) and during ibrutinib (iBTK) treatment. Each dot represents the median value of an individual patient. (D) Distribution of single-cell areas for CLL1820 (BR = 0.54% daily) before (Pre-T, orange) and during (light blue) ibrutinib treatment, and for CLL1803 (BR = 1.42% daily) before (Pre-T, yellow) and during (dark blue) treatment. The Mann-Whitney test was used for these statistical analyses.

During in vivo ibrutinib treatment, we did not observe statistically significant changes in Ig features for both IgM and IgD (data not shown). This could be due to the point in the disease at which we tested, at which treatment started, and/or the duration of the treatment. In addition, the role that kinases upstream of BTK play in Ig reorganization is complex and unappreciated. Finally, the number of cases available for study might have been insufficient to define significant effects. Indeed, the changes in IgM and IgD organization are believed to be strongly associated with an “inside-out” Syk activity that modifies actin cytoskeleton and BCR organization upon engagement (26). Thus, inhibition of BTK, a kinase downstream of Syk, may not lead to significant changes in BCR organization, while still influencing the signaling consequences further along in the pathway. However, analyses of leukemic cell size from patients treated with ibrutinib had a strong effect on cell size, significantly reducing MCS in 10 out of 11 patients (Figure 5C). Moreover, the degree of cell size change during ibrutinib therapy was reflected differentially among patients, in that clones with higher in vivo BR cases had the largest cell size reductions. The differential effect is easily appreciated when comparing single-cell areas for the 2 patients differing in in vivo BRs (CLL1803, 1.42% increase/day versus CLL1820, 0.54% increase/day) (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 9A). Similarly, when the samples were divided into faster and slower BR subgroups, only the former displayed significant decreases in MCS and downsizing was most evident in the largest (more active) cells (Supplemental Figure 9B). In line with this, the higher BR group also had a greater increase in the numbers of the smallest (less active) cells upon iBTK therapy (Supplemental Figure 9B).

In line with this, OCR showed an overall significant reduction in the 2 BR groups for basal respiration, ATP production, and maximal respiration (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 9C). Additionally, an inhibitory trend was observed for mitochondrial spare capacity (Figure 6A) and glycolytic parameters (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 9D). The depression of metabolic activity during ibrutinib treatment, especially mitochondrial respiration in the higher BR samples, led to a quiescent metabolic profile (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Ibrutinib treatment downregulates metabolic activities associated with membrane IgM levels and in vivo CLL birth rate. (A) Mitochondrial respiration parameters calculated based on OCR from mitochondrial stress assay comparing CLL BR Int (n = 5; BR = 0.35%–0.65%) and High (n = 4; BR = 0.80%–1.42%) before (Pre-T) and during in vivo ibrutinib (iBTK) treatment. (B) Glycolytic parameters calculated based on extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) from glycolytic stress assay comparing CLL cases with Int (n = 5; BR = 0.35%–0.65%) and High (n = 4; BR = 0.80%–1.42%) BRs before (Pre-T) and during in vivo ibrutinib (iBTK) therapy. Bars represent mean ± SEM. Each dot represents the average value of 4 or more replicates for a single patient. (C) Changes in metabolic profiles during iBTK treatment. Each dot represents the average OCR and ECAR values for all patients within the BR group ± SEM. Baseline phenotype = basal respiration (OCR) versus glycolysis (ECAR); stressed phenotype = maximal respiration (OCR) versus glycolytic capacity (ECAR). Before (squares) and during treatment (circles) changes are shown for baseline phenotype (red) and stressed phenotype (blue) for CLL clones with Int BR (0.35%–0.65%, left) and High BRs (0.80%–1.42%, right). OCR and ECAR were normalized, defining 0% as the raw value of 0 and 100% as the last raw value of each data set (or first, whichever was larger) and are presented as fractions. For statistical analysis, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test was applied.

Thus, inhibition of BCR signaling associates with a regression in cell size and metabolic profile in vivo, and the changes are proportionally greater for the larger and more metabolically active leukemic B cells. Collectively, our findings assign the effects solely to the IgM isotype.