Meant to B: B cells as a therapeutic target in systemic lupus erythematosus

1Institute of Molecular Medicine, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset, New York, USA. 2Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York, USA. 3Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Queens Hospital Center, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Betty Diamond, Institute of Molecular Medicine, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, 350 Community Drive, Manhasset, New York 11030, USA. Phone: 516.562.3830; Email: bdiamond@northwell.edu. Find articles by Atisha-Fregoso, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

B cells have a prominent role in the pathogenesis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). They are mediators of inflammation through the production of pathogenic antibodies that augment inflammation and cause direct tissue and cell damage. Multiple therapeutic agents targeting B cells have been successfully used in mouse models of SLE; however, these preclinical studies have led to approval of only one new agent to treat patients with SLE: belimumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting B cell–activating factor (BAFF). Integrating the experience acquired from previous clinical trials with the knowledge generated by new studies about mechanisms of B cell contributions to SLE in specific groups of patients is critical to the development of new treatment strategies that will help to improve outcomes in patients with SLE. In particular, a sharper focus on B cell differentiation to plasma cells is warranted.

