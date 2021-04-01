America’s deadly flirtation with antiscience and the medical freedom movement

Since the founding of the American colonies, antivaccine sentiments have been widely expressed. A devastating smallpox epidemic in Boston in 1721 stimulated the Puritan minister, Rev. Cotton Mather, and his physician, Dr. Zabdiel Boylston, to attempt the relatively new immunization practice of variolation, but they suffered personal threats and attacks (9). This thread continued into the late 19th century when antivaccination leagues and societies sprang up in New York, New England, and elsewhere, following the formation of an AntiCompulsory Vaccination League in England (10). Dr. William Osler, one of the founders of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, recorded his objections to the “anti-vaccinationists” (9).

Indeed, modern 20th century America may represent a rare period when antivaccinationists took a backseat. Dr. Jonas Salk and Dr. Albert Sabin developed their polio vaccines, and this was followed by a string of successes in the development of new vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, Haemophilus influenzae type B, and rotavirus, among others. Even significant setbacks or catastrophic errors, such as the Cutter incident in which the Salk polio vaccine was not properly inactivated and inadvertently caused paralytic polio, or the exacerbated respiratory illness and possible childhood deaths resulting from a formalin-inactivated respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, or intussusception following oral live rotavirus immunizations, did not derail public enthusiasm and trust in vaccinations.

America’s full-throated enthusiasm for vaccines lasted until the early 2000s. The 1998 Lancet publication of a paper from Andrew Wakefield and his colleagues, which asserted that the attenuated measles virus in the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine replicated in the colons of children to cause pervasive developmental disorder (autism), ushered in a new era of distrust for vaccine. It also resulted in distrust for the US Health and Human Services agencies promoting vaccinations (9). The early response from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was to dismiss growing American discontent for vaccines as a fringe element, until eventually in the 2010s antivaccine sentiment spread across the internet.

The antivaccine movement eventually adopted medical freedom and used it to gain strength and accelerate in size, internet presence, and external funding. Rising out of the American West, antivaccine proponents insisted that only parents could decide vaccine choices and they were prepared to resist government-dictated mandates and requirements for school entry or attendance. In California, the notion of vaccine choice gained strength in the 2010s, causing widespread philosophical exemptions to childhood MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccines and other immunizations. Vaccine exemptions reached critical mass, ultimately culminating in a 2014–15 measles epidemic in Orange County (9). The outbreak prompted state government intervention through the introduction and eventual signing of California Senate Bill 277 that eliminated these exemptions and prevented further epidemics, but it also triggered aggressive opposition (11). Antivaccine health freedom groups harassed members of the legislature and labeled prominent scientists as “pharma shills” (12). They implemented a system of pseudoscience claiming that vaccines were toxic, or that natural immunity acquired from the illness was superior and more durable than vaccine-induced immunity (12).

Health freedom then expanded through newly established antivaccine political action committees (PACs) in Texas and Oklahoma in the Southwest, Oregon in the Pacific Northwest, and Michigan and Ohio in the Midwest (13), while additional antivaccine organizations formed in almost every state. They lobbied state legislatures to promote or protect vaccine exemptions, while working to deliberately cloak or obscure classroom or school-wide disclosures of vaccine exemptions. They also introduced menacing consent forms to portray vaccines as harmful or toxic. The Texans for Vaccine Choice PAC formed in 2015 (14), helping to accelerate personal belief immunization exemptions to a point where today approximately 72,000 Texas schoolchildren miss vaccines required for school entry and attendance. Texas was not alone. By 2018, large numbers of schoolchildren were exempted from vaccinations in at least 15 major urban areas, mostly in Western states (including 3 in Texas) (15), and by 2019 measles erupted with the number of cases in the US exceeding 1000 for the first time since its initial elimination in 2000.