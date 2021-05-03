Detection of autoreactive CD4+ T cells by MHC class II multimers in HLA-linked human autoimmune diseases

Commentary 10.1172/JCI148674

Find articles by Zimmer, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Recognition of self-peptides in association with distinct HLA class II alleles by autoreactive CD4+ T cells is central for loss of immunological tolerance leading to autoimmune disease. However, identifying immunodominant self-peptides and characterizing autoreactive T cells is challenging. In this issue of the JCI, Falta et al. identify a disease-associated complementarity-determining region 3β motif specific for beryllium-modified C-C motif ligand 4 (CCL4) and CCL3 self-peptides in patients with chronic beryllium disease (CBD), a granulomatous lung disorder with a known HLA class II allelic association. Detection of these antigen-specific CD4+ T cells by beryllium-pulsed HLA-DP2 tetramers presenting CCL4/CCL3 confirms these autoantigens in humans and mice and enables monitoring in the progress of disease. Detection of autoreactive CD4+ T cells by peptide–MHC class II multimers allows for the detailed characterization of disease-promoting T cells. This knowledge has profound implications for the monitoring and development of targeted therapies in human autoimmune disorders.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.