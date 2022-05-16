HDAC6 modulates myofibril stiffness and diastolic function of the heart

HDAC6 loss of function leads to titin stiffening. Reversible acetylation of sarcomeric proteins is emerging as a mechanism for posttranslational regulation of cardiac function (21), but the roles of specific HDAC isoforms in the control of myofibrillar proteins remain unclear. Previously we demonstrated that mice lacking HDAC6, which serves prominent roles in the cytoplasm by deacetylating cytoskeletal proteins, have apparently normal cardiac function at baseline, but are protected from systolic dysfunction elicited by chronic angiotensin II administration or transverse aortic constriction (22). To further address the possibility that HDAC6 functions in the cytoplasm of cardiomyocytes to regulate mechanical properties of sarcomeres, bundles of sarcomeres (myofibrils), obtained from homogenized left ventricles (LVs) of WT and HDAC6-KO mice, were mounted on a microtool attached to a piezo motor and a cantilevered force probe, and their mechanical properties were quantified ex vivo (Figure 1A). Myofibrils from HDAC6-deficient mice generated force in response to Ca2+ and relaxed upon Ca2+ removal equivalently to those from hearts of WT mice (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, myofibril resting tension, which is a measure of titin compliance and residual cross-bridge binding, was elevated in HDAC6-KO mice compared with WT controls (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 HDAC6 KO increases cardiac myofibril stiffness. (A) Schematic representation of ex vivo myofibril mechanics system. Myofibrils from left ventricles (LVs) of 6-month-old male mice were evaluated. (B) Myofibril tension (mN/mm2) generation in response to maximal calcium (pCa 4.5). (C and D) Linear (t REL , slow) and exponential (k REL , fast) myofibril relaxation upon removal of calcium (pCa 9.0). (E) Myofibril resting tension (mN/mm2) at a sarcomere length of 2.0–2.2 μm. For B–E, dots represent data from individual myofibrils. Mean + SEM is shown; *P < 0.05 vs. WT based on unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (F) Myofibril resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves. (G) Myofibrils were treated with the myosin ATPase inhibitor butanedione monoxime (BDM; 50 mM) before assessment of resting tension at the given sarcomere lengths. For F and G, data are presented as mean ± SEM, fitted by third-order polynomials, from 4 animals per group, with 6–8 myofibrils per mouse analyzed.

To expand the evaluation of the impact of HDAC6 on cardiac stiffness, myofibrils from WT and HDAC6-KO hearts were subjected to stepwise extension ex vivo, and concomitant alterations in resting tension were quantified to yield resting tension-to-sarcomere length curves (23). HDAC6 deletion resulted in a resting tension-to-sarcomere length curve in comparison with WT controls (Figure 1F). A similar effect was observed using myofibrils treated with the myosin ATPase inhibitor butanedione monoxime (BDM) (Figure 1G), ruling out the possible contribution of residual binding of cross-bridges to this phenotype, and further suggesting that HDAC6 deletion diminishes titin compliance.

To determine whether HDAC6 catalytic activity regulates myofibril stiffness, cultured adult rat ventricular myocytes (ARVMs) were treated for 24 hours with the HDAC6-selective inhibitor tubastatin A (20); ITF2357, which inhibits HDAC6 as well as several other zinc-dependent HDACs; or vehicle control (Figure 2A). Consistent with the findings from KO hearts, myofibrils from ARVMs exposed to tubastatin A exhibited elevated resting tension (Figure 2B). Surprisingly, ITF2357 had no effect of myofibril stiffness. HDAC6 is a tubulin deacetylase (24), and pharmacodynamic assessment of tubulin acetylation as a marker of HDAC6 inhibition confirmed that tubastatin A and ITF2357 inhibited HDAC6 equivalently in ARVMs (Figure 2, C and D). Thus, enhanced myofibril stiffness is only observed upon selective inhibition of HDAC6. These findings agree with the prior demonstration that ITF2357 ameliorates rather than exacerbates DD in murine models (21, 25).

Figure 2 Selective pharmacological inhibition of HDAC6 increases cardiac myofibril stiffness. (A) Schematic representation of the adult rat ventricular myocyte (ARVM) experiment. (B) Resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves obtained with myofibrils isolated from ARVMs treated as indicated. Data are presented as mean ± SEM, fitted by third-order polynomials, from 4 separate ARVM preparations per group, with 6–8 myofibrils per preparation analyzed. (C) Indirect immunofluorescence analysis of acetyl-tubulin and total tubulin in ARVMs; scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Immunoblot analysis of acetyl-tubulin and total tubulin in whole-cell homogenates from treated ARVMs. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

HDAC6 gain of function leads to decreased titin stiffness. Unlike other HDACs, HDAC6 contains tandem deacetylase domains (Figure 3A). To further address the function of HDAC6 in the heart, ARVMs were infected with adenoviruses expressing wild-type HDAC6 (Ad-HDAC6 WT), derivatives of the enzyme harboring amino acid substitutions that abolish catalytic activity (Ad-HDAC6 H216A, H611A, or H216/611A), or a β-galactosidase negative control (Ad-β-gal). Immunoblotting confirmed efficient expression of ectopic HDAC6 in the cultured adult cardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 3A). In agreement with prior findings (26, 27), deacetylase domain 2 of HDAC6 was required for deacetylation of endogenous α-tubulin (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), establishing the validity of this cell-based, ectopic expression system. Consistent with a role for HDAC6 in controlling myofibril function, confocal imaging revealed a pool of the enzyme that colocalized with sarcomeric α-actinin at the Z-disk in cardiomyocytes, independently of its catalytic activity (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3C). To determine whether HDAC6 gain of function alters passive stiffness of cardiomyocytes, ARVMs were infected with the adenoviruses for 72 hours, and myofibrils were subsequently isolated for evaluation of mechanics (Figure 3C). Strikingly, ectopic expression of HDAC6 dramatically increased the compliance of cardiac myofibrils in a manner dependent on the catalytic activity of deacetylase domain 2 (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Ectopic HDAC6 colocalizes with cardiomyocyte sarcomeres and reduces myofibril stiffness. (A) Schematic representation of HDAC6 with amino acid numbers indicated. (B) Indirect immunofluorescence of ARVMs infected with adenoviruses encoding FLAG-tagged WT HDAC6, HDAC6 harboring 2 amino acid substitutions that abolish enzymatic activity (H216/611A), and β-galactosidase (β-gal) as a negative control. Insets in the overlay are line scans of fluorescence intensity in the 488 nm and 568 nm channels within the regions of the cells indicated by the white lines (arrows point to white lines). Averages from the 3 regions are shown, and overlapping peaks of fluorescence reveal colocalization of HDAC6 and sarcomeric α-actinin. DAPI fluorescence of nuclei is also shown. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Schematic representation of the ARVM myofibril experiment using adenoviruses. (D) Myofibril resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves. Data are presented as mean ± SEM, fitted by third-order polynomials, from 4 animals per group, with 6–8 myofibrils per mouse analyzed.

Ex vivo incubation of purified rat myofibrils with recombinant HDAC6, but not HDAC2, reduced titin stiffness (Figure 4, A and B), establishing the ability of HDAC6 to directly and selectively modulate sarcomere function; HDAC2 was chosen as a control for specificity because of our prior demonstration that the enzyme associates with cardiac myofibrils to regulate relaxation (21). Recombinant HDAC6 also increased compliance of human myofibrils obtained from nonfailing donor LV explants, illustrating a conserved ability of this deacetylase to control cardiomyocyte passive stiffness in higher mammals (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Recombinant HDAC6 regulates myofibril stiffness in a manner that is dependent on a region of titin encompassing a portion of the PEVK element and an adjacent Ig-like domain. (A) Schematic representation of the ex vivo assay using recombinant HDACs and myofibrils isolated from rat or human left ventricles (LVs). (B and C) Myofibril resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves. (D) Schematic representation of the ex vivo assay using myofibrils from WT and PEVK/Ig-like domain–KO mouse LVs. (E and F) Myofibril resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves. (G) Schematic representation of the experiment using cultured adult mouse ventricular myocytes (AMVMs) from WT and PEVK-KO mice. (H) Myofibril resting tension (mN/mm2) at a sarcomere length of 2.0–2.2 μm. (I) Myofibril resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves. For B, C, E, F, and I, data are presented as mean ± SEM, fitted by third-order polynomials. For E, F, H, and I, 6–8 myofibrils from 3 mice per group (WT and KO) were analyzed. For H, mean + SEM is shown; *P < 0.05 vs. WT + vehicle based on 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

The PEVK region of titin is required for HDAC6-mediated modulation of myofibril stiffness. To begin to determine whether HDAC6-mediated alterations in myofibril stiffness are governed via titin, recombinant HDAC6 was incubated with myofibrils obtained from adult mouse hearts from WT mice or mice in which a portion (amino acids 12717–12998) of the PEVK element and an adjacent Ig-like domain of titin were deleted by homologous recombination (Figure 4D) (28); these PEVK residues are expressed in all titin isoforms. As with samples obtained from rat and human hearts, recombinant HDAC6 efficiently reduced the stiffness of mouse cardiac myofibrils (Figure 4E). Remarkably, myofibrils from mice lacking 282 amino acids of the PEVK/Ig-like region of titin were completely resistant to HDAC6 (Figure 4F). Notably, the acetylation state of cardiac α-tubulin was unaffected by deletion of the PEVK domain, arguing against an indirect role for this region of titin in the control of HDAC6 activity (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Next, we sought to determine whether myofibril stiffening upon HDAC6 inhibition is dependent on the PEVK domain of titin. Adult mouse ventricular myocytes (AMVMs) were obtained from WT and PEVK-KO animals and cultured in the absence or presence of tubastatin A before isolation of myofibrils for mechanical measurements (Figure 4G). In line with data obtained with ARVMs, pharmacological inhibition of HDAC6 with tubastatin A led to an increase in myofibril resting tension in WT AMVMs (Figure 4H). However, the HDAC6 inhibitor failed to augment passive stiffness of PEVK-KO myofibrils; PEVK-KO myofibrils had higher basal resting tension than WT controls (Figure 4I), which is consistent with the previously defined role for this region of titin in the regulation of myofibril compliance (28). Analysis of resting tension-to-sarcomere length curves confirmed that tubastatin A–mediated stiffening of myofibrils was dependent on the PEVK region of titin (Figure 4I). Together, these findings define a critical role for the PEVK spring element of titin in HDAC6-mediated regulation of cardiomyocyte passive stiffness.

HDAC6 reverses PKC-mediated titin stiffening in human myofibrils. PKC-dependent phosphorylation of the PEVK element of titin leads to myofibril stiffening (29), while PKA- and PKG-mediated phosphorylation of the adjacent N2B region increases titin compliance (Figure 5A) (30, 31). Immunoblotting of mouse LV homogenates using phospho-specific antibodies failed to reveal an impact of HDAC6 deletion on PEVK or N2B phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), suggesting that HDAC6 regulates titin stiffness by directly deacetylating the protein as opposed to indirectly affecting its phosphorylation state.

Figure 5 HDAC6 reverses PKC-mediated stiffening of human myofibrils. (A) Schematic representation of titin, with the impact of phosphorylation of the N2B and PEVK regions indicated. (B) Schematic representation of the ex vivo assay using human myofibrils and recombinant forms of PKCα and HDAC6. (C) Myofibril resting tension measurements at physiological sarcomere length (~2.19 μm). Mean + SEM is shown; *P < 0.05 vs. untreated myofibrils based on 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Myofibril resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves. Data are presented as mean ± SEM, fitted by third-order polynomials. Myofibrils from 3 nonfailing human hearts were each treated with vehicle, recombinant PKCα, or recombinant PKCα followed by recombinant HDAC6; 6–8 myofibrils per treatment were analyzed and averaged per heart. (E) Immunoblotting was performed with an anti–PKC substrates antibody and solubilized proteins from myofibrils treated as indicated. (F) Titin was immunoblotted with antibodies specific for phospho-S11916 (S11878 in human) and phospho-S12037 (S12022 in human) in the PEVK domain, as well as an antibody against the titin Z1Z2 element to assess total titin levels.

Elevated PEVK phosphorylation is associated with increased cardiomyocyte passive stiffness in preclinical models and in human HF (8). To begin to address the therapeutic potential of HDAC6 gain of function, an ex vivo experiment was performed to determine whether HDAC6 is capable of overriding the cardiac stiffening effect of PKC. Myofibrils obtained from nonfailing human LVs were pretreated with recombinant PKCα, with or without the addition of recombinant HDAC6 (Figure 5B). PKCα dramatically increased myofibril resting tension at physiological sarcomere length (2.0–2.2 μm), and, remarkably, this stiffening was completely normalized upon subsequent exposure of the myofibrils to HDAC6 (Figure 5C). Recombinant HDAC6 also largely blocked the PKC-induced steeper resting tension-to-sarcomere length curve (Figure 5D). The presence of recombinant HDAC6 did not reduce PKC-driven phosphorylation of cardiac proteins and, if anything, may have augmented titin phosphorylation (Figure 5, E and F). These data demonstrate the ability of HDAC6 to neutralize PKC-mediated stiffening of human myofibrils through a mechanism that is independent of phosphorylation, suggesting that HDAC6 gain of function could be therapeutically beneficial in the setting of DD.

HDAC6 deletion alters cardiac myofibrillar protein acetylation. To further address the mechanism(s) by which HDAC6 modulates myofibril stiffness, the acetylation state of sarcomeric proteins was evaluated. Immunoblotting demonstrated that reduced myofibril compliance in HDAC6-KO mice was not associated with changes in titin isoform expression or the global acetylation state of titin (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). Next, mass spectrometry–based acetylproteomics analysis was performed on LV lysates to address the impact of HDAC6 deletion on site-specific lysine acetylation in the heart. Online liquid chromatography–coupled tandem mass spectrometry was performed with affinity-purified acetylated peptides derived from trypsin-digested total LV protein homogenates and revealed an increase in acetylation of several lysines in titin in HDAC6-KO hearts, including 2 sites near the PEVK element (K13013 and K13597) (Supplemental Figure 7A). Acetylation of K191 of cardiac myosin-binding protein C (MyBP-C) was also increased in HDAC6-KO hearts (Supplemental Figure 7A). Annotated MS2 spectra confirmed the identity of specific lysine acetylation sites in titin and MyBP-C (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). These findings suggest that HDAC6 deacetylates multiple lysine residues within cardiac sarcomeric proteins, and support a role for HDAC6 as a titin deacetylase.

HDAC6 loss of function exacerbates DD in mouse models. We hypothesized that DD is exacerbated by HDAC6 deletion as a result of elevated passive stiffness of the heart. To test this, HDAC6-KO mice and WT controls were evaluated in a model of hypertension-induced DD with preserved ejection fraction driven by combined uninephrectomy (UNX) and deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 1). Serial Doppler echocardiography was used to quantify diastolic function by measuring the ratio of the early filling (E) phase of the LV during diastole, which is due to relaxation of the LV, and the late filling (A) phase, which is mediated by contraction of the atrium. Two and four weeks after UNX/DOCA, HDAC6-KO exhibited more severe DD than WT controls, as evidenced by pronounced reduction in E/A (Figure 6, B and C). Doppler measurements of septal mitral annulus velocity (E′/A′) confirmed the more rapid onset of DD in HDAC6-KO mice compared with WT controls (Figure 6, D and E). At the study endpoint of 6 weeks, E/A and E′/A′ were equivalent between HDAC6-KO and WT mice. Nonetheless, invasive hemodynamic measurements obtained at this time confirmed that HDAC6-KO mice subjected to UNX/DOCA had elevated LV end-diastolic pressure compared with controls (Figure 6F), as well as a greater degree of exercise intolerance (Figure 6G), which correlates with DD (32). WT and HDAC6-KO mice had preserved ejection fraction throughout the 6-week study (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 HDAC6 deletion exacerbates DD and cardiac myofibril stiffening in the UNX/DOCA model. (A) Schematic representation of mouse model of DD with preserved ejection fraction. (B) Serial Doppler echocardiographic measurements of mitral inflow velocity (E/A), a parameter of diastolic cardiac function. (C) Representative E/A images. (D) Serial echocardiographic measurements of septal mitral annulus velocity (E′/A′), another measure of diastolic function. (E) Representative E′/A′ images. (F) Invasive, catheter-based measurements of LV end-diastolic pressure at study endpoint (6 weeks). Mean + SEM values are shown and were compared by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test; *P < 0.05 vs. WT/sham. (G) Critical speed was determined as a measure of exercise capacity. (H) Echocardiographic assessment of systolic function as determined by ejection fraction. For B, D, G, and H, mean ± SEM values are shown and were compared by a mixed-effects model for repeated measures with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test; *P < 0.05 vs. WT/sham, #P < 0.05 vs. WT/UNX + DOCA; animal numbers for each time point are provided in Supplemental Table 1. Echocardiographic data are summarized in Supplemental Table 2. (I) LV–to–tibia length assessment of cardiac hypertrophy upon necropsy. Mean + SEM values are shown and were compared by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test; *P < 0.05 vs. corresponding sham control. (J) LV sections were stained with Picrosirius red dye, and the ratio of positively stained (red) pixels to the total pixel number of each section (collagen fraction %) was calculated. Mean values are shown (+ SEM). Two-way ANOVA revealed no significant difference between groups. (K) Schematic representation of the 2-week study to assess the impact of HDAC6 deletion on blood pressure and myofibril stiffness in the mouse model of DD with preserved ejection fraction. (L) Tail cuff measurements of mean systemic pressure (mmHg). Data are presented as mean + SEM. (M) Myofibril resting tension–to–sarcomere length curves. Data are presented as mean ± SEM, fitted by third-order polynomials, from 4 animals per group, with 6–8 myofibrils per mouse analyzed.

DD is often attributed to cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. However, HDAC6-KO and WT mice developed equivalent hypertrophy in response to UNX/DOCA, as determined by LV mass–to–tibia length measurements and echocardiographic assessment of LV wall thickness (Figure 6I and Supplemental Table 2). Picrosirius red staining of LV sections failed to reveal significant interstitial fibrosis in any of the groups (Figure 6J).

To further address the mechanism of more severe DD in HDAC6-KO mice, a repeat study was performed, with analyses focusing on the 2-week time point, when the difference in DD between WT and HDAC6-KO mice was most exaggerated (Figure 6K). Tail cuff measurements revealed that mice subjected to UNX/DOCA remained normotensive 2 weeks after surgery (Figure 6L), demonstrating that the observed DD at this early stage occurred independently of high blood pressure. In contrast, resting tension-to-sarcomere length curves showed that UNX/DOCA treatment for 2 weeks led to stiffening of LV myofibrils, and the reduction in myofibril compliance was exaggerated in mice lacking HDAC6 (Figure 6M). These data suggest that the intensified DD in HDAC6-KO mice is due to increased stiffening of titin.

Given that aging is an independent risk factor for the development of DD, we also performed serial echocardiography on normotensive WT and HDAC6-KO mice over the course of 18 months. Ejection fraction was preserved in WT and HDAC6-KO mice throughout the duration of the study (Supplemental Figure 8A). However, consistent with findings from the UNX/DOCA model, HDAC6-KO mice exhibited signs of impaired diastolic function with aging compared with WT controls (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C, and Supplemental Table 3). Evaluation of a greater number of mice, and with more advanced age, will be required to corroborate these findings.