Artificial intelligence for automating the measurement of histologic image biomarkers

Commentary 10.1172/JCI147966

Address correspondence to: Toby C. Cornish, Department of Pathology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Mail Stop B216, 12631 East 17th Avenue, Aurora, Colorado 80045, USA. Email: toby.cornish@cuanschutz.edu .

Department of Pathology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Artificial intelligence has been applied to histopathology for decades, but the recent increase in interest is attributable to well-publicized successes in the application of deep-learning techniques, such as convolutional neural networks, for image analysis. Recently, generative adversarial networks (GANs) have provided a method for performing image-to-image translation tasks on histopathology images, including image segmentation. In this issue of the JCI, Koyuncu et al. applied GANs to whole-slide images of p16-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) to automate the calculation of a multinucleation index (MuNI) for prognostication in p16-positive OPSCC. Multivariable analysis showed that the MuNI was prognostic for disease-free survival, overall survival, and metastasis-free survival. These results are promising, as they present a prognostic method for p16-positive OPSCC and highlight methods for using deep learning to measure image biomarkers from histopathologic samples in an inherently explainable manner.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.