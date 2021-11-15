RAF1 amplification drives a subset of bladder tumors and confers sensitivity to MAPK-directed therapeutics

RAF1 is amplified in a subset of bladder tumors. We compared RAF1 amplification status across tumor types in the TCGA pan-cancer atlas (https://www.cancer.gov/tcga) and found that RAF1 amplification was present in 12% of bladder tumors (TCGA bladder urothelial carcinoma [BLCA] cohort) but was rare (<3%) or absent in other tumor types (ref. 28 and Figure 1A). Analysis of copy-number data from the TCGA BLCA cohort revealed focal amplification of a segment of chromosome 3p harboring the RAF1 gene (q = 7.6031 × 10–36; Figure 1B). RAF1 amplification was strongly correlated with increased levels of RAF1 mRNA and protein (P < 0.0001; Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 RAF1 is focally amplified in a subset of MIBCs. (A) Frequency of RAF1 amplification across the TCGA pan-cancer cohort. (B) Copy number analysis by GISTIC2 shows recurrent amplifications in the TCGA BLCA cohort. The RAF1 gene is located on chromosome 3p25.2 (q = 7.6031 × 10–36). (C) RAF1 gene expression by RAF1 copy number status in the TCGA BLCA cohort. (D) RAF1 protein expression z score by RAF1 copy number status in the TCGA BLCA cohort. ***P < 0.001, ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) Percentages of RAF1-amplified and RAF1 nonamplified tumors from the TCGA BLCA cohort belonging to each of the 6 consensus transcriptional subtypes. (F) Copy number, mutation status, and mRNA expression of select genes from the RAF1-amplified tumors from the TCGA BLCA cohort (n = 52).

Bladder tumors can be classified by gene expression patterns, and a recent consensus MIBC classification scheme defined 6 mRNA-based transcriptional subtypes (3). Although RAF1 amplification is present in all subtypes except neuroendocrine, RAF1 amplification was enriched in the luminal unstable (LumU) subtype (35% vs. 10%; P ≤ 0.0017, Bonferroni’s corrected t test; Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147849DS1). Accordingly, expression of luminal genes was higher in RAF1-amplified tumors compared with nonamplified tumors, whereas expression of immune and basal genes was low in most RAF1-amplified tumors (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2).

Total mutation count was significantly higher in RAF1-amplified tumors than in nonamplified tumors (median no. of mutations, 294 vs. 166; P = 3.8 × 10–4; Supplemental Figure 3A); however, RAF1 amplification was not significantly correlated with the mutation status of any of the 58 significantly mutated genes in the TCGA BLCA cohort after multiple-hypothesis testing; however, there was a trend toward cooccurrence of RAF1 amplifications with TP53 alterations (P = 0.02), consistent with the observed enrichment of TP53 alterations in LumU tumors. RAF1-amplified tumors also had higher levels of genomic instability compared with nonamplified tumors (median fraction genome altered, 0.39 vs. 0.27, P = 6.9 × 10–4; Supplemental Figure 3B). Among genomic alterations that are particularly relevant in luminal subtypes, RAF1 amplifications cooccurred with E2F3/SOX4 amplifications (q = 0.0038) and amplification of adjacent genes on chromosome 3p, including PPARG (q < 10–10; Supplemental Table 1), but were mutually exclusive with CDKN2A/B deletions (q = 0.01; Figure 1F). RAF1 amplifications were not associated with FGFR3 alterations (either activating S249C mutations or gene amplification), perhaps because FGFR3 alterations are more common in the luminal-papillary (LumP) subtype, whereas RAF1 amplifications are most frequent in the LumU subtype. There was no difference in overall survival of patients with RAF1-amplified versus nonamplified tumors in the TCGA BLCA cohort (Supplemental Figure 3C).

We next analyzed targeted tumor DNA-sequencing data from 472 urothelial cancer cases across grades and anatomic sites from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center (29). Upon manual review of copy-number data, we identified 54 cases (11%) with 5 or more copies of RAF1 (Supplemental Table 2, Figure 2A, and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Although the cohort included both high-grade (n = 380) and low-grade (n = 92) cases, all RAF1-amplified tumors were high grade. For a subset of these cases, we used available formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue to perform FISH with a RAF1-specific probe (Figure 2B). Tumors with RAF1 amplification identified by tumor sequencing had more than 2 RAF1 foci per nucleus in all or nearly all tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 6A), consistent with clonal amplification of the RAF1 locus in tumor cells. H&E and IHC staining of the tumors revealed that RAF1-amplified tumors were positive for the luminal marker GATA3 and negative for the basal marker cytokeratin 5 (CK5), consistent with a luminal phenotype (Figure 2B, Supplemental Figure 6B, and ref. 30)

Figure 2 Focal amplification and luminal differentiation in RAF1-amplified bladder tumors. Representative RAF1-amplified (cases 1–3) and RAF1 nonamplified (case 4) bladder tumors from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center. (A) For the RAF1-amplified cases, copy number analysis from targeted next-generation sequencing shows focal amplification of the RAF1 locus on chromosome 3 (denoted by red hatched box). (B) FISH analysis using a RAF1-specific probe (red) shows more than 2 RAF1 foci per cell (chromosome 3 centromeric probe [CEP3] shown in green). Tumor H&E and immunohistochemical staining for the luminal marker GATA3 and basal marker CK5 show a staining pattern consistent with luminal differentiation in RAF1-amplified tumors. Original magnification, ×20; insets, ×1 (unmagnified).

RAF1-amplified bladder tumors are dependent on RAF1 signaling for survival. To investigate the functional role of RAF1 in bladder cancer, we first sought to identify bladder cancer cell lines with RAF1 amplification. We examined available RAF1 copy number and mRNA levels across 36 bladder cancer cell lines from the Broad Institute Cancer Dependency Map (DepMap) (https://depmap.org/portal/depmap/) (31, 32) and identified 2 bladder cancer cell lines — 5637 and UMUC9 — that had RAF1 copy number amplification and a corresponding increase in RAF1 mRNA expression (Figure 3A). To confirm RAF1 amplification in these lines, we performed RAF1 immunoblotting across a panel of bladder epithelial and tumor cell lines and observed highest RAF1 protein expression levels in 5637 and UMUC9 (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 RAF1-amplified cell lines are dependent on RAF1 signaling. (A) RAF1 mRNA expression (x axis) and DNA copy number (y axis) across 36 bladder cancer cell lines from the DepMap identify 2 cell lines (5637 and UMUC9) with high RAF1 levels. (B) RAF1 immunoblot in bladder epithelial and tumor cell lines confirms high levels of RAF1 protein expression in 5637 and UMUC9. (C) RAF1 depletion by siRNA kills RAF1-amplified cell lines, but has minimal effect on bladder cancer cell lines without RAF1 amplification. Unmagnified. NTC, nontargeting control siRNA. (D) Quantification of the relative signal intensity from the viability assay in C. ***P < 0.0001, ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) RAF1 depletion by siRNA abrogates RAF/MEK/ERK signaling in RAF1-amplified bladder cancer cell lines, as shown by immunoblot (blots were run in parallel from the same sample). (F) RAF1 gene-dependency scores for bladder cancer cell lines from CRISPR-Cas9 essentiality screens from DepMap (33). A low score indicates a higher likelihood that the gene is essential in a given cell line. RAF1-amplified cell lines (UMUC and 5637) are shown in red, an HRAS mutant cell line (T24) in green, NRAS mutant cell lines (Ku-19-19 and BFTC905) in orange, and a MEK2 mutant cell line (JMSU1) in yellow. Cell lines without alterations in any of these 4 genes are shown in blue. The bottom panel shows the distribution of RAF1 dependency scores across the 29 bladder cancer cell lines analyzed.

To determine whether RAF1-amplified cell lines are dependent on RAF1 for survival, we depleted RAF1 using siRNAs. We observed significantly increased sensitivity to RAF1 depletion in RAF1-amplified compared with nonamplified bladder cancer cell lines (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7). Furthermore, RAF1 depletion resulted in decreased activity of RAF/MEK/ERK signaling in RAF1-amplified cell lines (Figure 3E), whereas no change in PI3K/AKT pathway signaling was observed following RAF1 depletion (Supplemental Figure 8). These data indicate that RAF1-amplified bladder tumors are dependent on RAF1-mediated signaling for survival. We further confirmed the essentiality of RAF1 in RAF1-amplified cell lines by analyzing gene-dependency scores from published CRISPR/Cas9 screening data (33). RAF1-amplified cell lines were among the cell lines that were most dependent on RAF1 for survival (Figure 3F and Supplemental Table 3). Other dependent cell lines harbored alternate mechanisms of MAPK pathway activation, such as an activating NRAS or HRAS mutation, as discussed below.

RAF1-amplified cells are sensitive to RAF and RAF plus MEK inhibition. Given the sensitivity of RAF1-amplified bladder cancer cells to RAF1 depletion, we wished to determine whether RAF1-amplified tumors are also sensitive to pharmacologic inhibition of RAF1-mediated signaling. We extracted drug-sensitivity data from the DepMap for all 14 available bladder cancer cell lines treated with either the pan-RAF inhibitor RAF265 (34) or the BRAFV600E inhibitor PLX4720 (ref. 35 and Figure 4A), which were the only RAF inhibitors available in the data set. This data set includes the RAF1-amplified cell line 5637 but does not include UMUC9. Although neither RAF265 nor PLX4720 specifically targets RAF1, the RAF1-amplified cell line 5637 is among the most sensitive cell lines to each of these 2 agents, suggesting increased sensitivity to inhibition of RAF-mediated signaling. Other sensitive cell lines harbor alternative mechanisms of MAPK pathway activation, including HRAS or NRAS mutations.

Figure 4 RAF1-amplified cell lines are sensitive to RAF and MEK inhibition. (A) IC 50 values for bladder cancer cell lines from the DepMap data set treated with the pan-RAF inhibitor RAF265 (left) or the BRAFV600E inhibitor PLX4720 (right). The RAF1-amplified bladder cancer cell line (5637) is denoted by red arrows. T24 (green) has an HRAS mutation, JMSU1 (yellow) has a MEK2 mutation, and HT-1197 has an NRAS mutation. Sensitivity data for the RAF1-amplified UMUC9 line were not available. (B) Relative cell viability measured by luminescence assay following 3-day treatment with 4 μM RAF265. ***P < 0.0001, ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C) Heatmap showing viability of UMUC9 (RAF1 amplified) and J82 (RAF1 nonamplified) cells following 3-day treatment with combinations of the pan-RAF inhibitor RAF265 and the MEK inhibitor trametinib. (D) Unmagnified colony-formation assays following treatment of RAF1-amplified cell lines (UMUC9 and 5637) with RAF265 and trametinib show increased sensitivity to combination treatment. (E) Immunoblot shows complete ERK inhibition following treatment with the combination of RAF265 and trametinib in UMUC9 cells.

To further investigate sensitivity to pan-RAF inhibition, we measured cell viability of several cell lines following treatment with RAF265. The RAF1-amplified 5637 and UMUC9 cell lines demonstrated significantly higher sensitivity to RAF265 than the nonamplified J82 cell line (Figure 4B). Ku-19-19 is a bladder cancer cell line with an activating NRAS Q61R mutation, which we hypothesized may also confer increased sensitivity to RAF265. Indeed, although activating NRAS mutations are rare in bladder cancer (1% frequency in TCGA BLCA cohort), the NRAS-mutant Ku-19-19 cell line demonstrated sensitivity to RAF265 similar to that of RAF1-amplified cell lines (Figure 4B).

Preclinical and clinical data support the use of combination approaches that simultaneously target BRAF and MEK in BRAFV600E mutant tumor settings (23, 36). To investigate the activity of combined RAF and MEK inhibition in RAF1-amplified bladder cancer, we measured survival of UMUC9 (RAF1-amplified) and J82 (RAF1 nonamplified) cell lines following treatment with the pan-RAF inhibitor RAF265 and the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Figure 4C). J82 was minimally sensitive to RAF265 and trametinib alone or in combination, whereas UMUC9 showed sensitivity to each agent alone and increased sensitivity to the combination. Similarly, in a 10-day colony-formation assay, RAF1-amplified UMUC9 and 5637 cell lines were significantly more sensitive to the combination of RAF265 and trametinib than to RAF265 alone (Figure 4D). Consistent with increased sensitivity to combined RAF plus MEK inhibition, we observed more complete inhibition of RAF/MEK/ERK signaling with RAF265 plus trametinib treatment compared with RAF265 treatment alone (Figure 4E).

Cisplatin-based chemotherapy is a common treatment for advanced bladder cancer, and we therefore sought to characterize the interaction between cisplatin and RAF inhibition. We performed a series of cell-viability assays using combinations of cisplatin and RAF265 in the RAF1-amplified cell lines UMUC9 and 5637. Overall, we observed a pattern of additive activity with mild synergy observed at low cisplatin concentrations in the 5637 cell line. Importantly, there was no evidence of antagonism (Supplemental Figure 9).

RAF and RAF plus MEK inhibition is active in RAF1-amplified tumors in vivo. We next tested the activity of RAF inhibition alone or in combination with MEK inhibition in RAF1-amplified tumors in vivo. RAF265 was developed as an inhibitor of mutant BRAF but also potently inhibits WT BRAF, RAF1, and other kinases (34). In preclinical studies, RAF265 demonstrated antitumor activity in BRAF-mutant and WT BRAF tumor models, and responses were also observed in both BRAF-mutant and WT BRAF metastatic melanoma patients in a phase I clinical trial (37, 38). Therefore, we elected to test the activity of RAF265 in RAF1-amplified bladder tumor xenografts. We implanted RAF1-amplified UMUC9 cells in immunodeficient mice and randomized mice to treatment with vehicle or with RAF265 alone or in combination with the MEK inhibitor trametinib. Mice were treated twice weekly to a maximum of 9 doses, and mouse weights and tumor measurements were monitored for a total of 39 days following implantation. RAF265 was well tolerated at the tested dose and schedules (Supplemental Figure 10), and we observed significant tumor-growth delay with 30 mg/kg RAF265 alone and an even more pronounced response when RAF265 was combined with 1 mg/kg trametinib (Figure 5A). At the conclusion of the experiment, mice were sacrificed and tumors were excised, weighed, and photographed. Tumors treated with RAF265 alone or in combination with trametinib weighed significantly less than vehicle-treated tumors (Figure 5, B and C). We performed FISH analysis and RAF1 immunohistochemistry from an untreated UMUC9 xenograft to confirm RAF1 amplification (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 5 RAF1-amplified tumors are sensitive to RAF and MEK inhibition in vivo. (A) Tumor volumes of UMUC9-engrafted mice treated twice weekly with PEG400 vehicle (n = 9 mice), PEG400 with 4% DMSO vehicle (n = 5), RAF265 (n = 10), or RAF265 plus trametinib (n = 8). The black arrow denotes the day of first treatment. Significant differences in average tumor size are denoted by asterisks. **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005, ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (B) Mice treated with RAF265 alone or with RAF265 plus trametinib had significantly lower end-of-experiment tumor weights than vehicle-treated mice. Significant differences were calculated by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test and are denoted by asterisks. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005. (C) Photographs of excised tumors across treatment arms. (D) FISH assay showing RAF1 amplification (red) in UMUC9 tumor xenografts. CEP3 (green) is a chromosome 3 centromeric marker.

To further validate RAF1 amplification as a therapeutic target in bladder cancer, we leveraged a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor model harboring RAF1 amplification (ref. 39 and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Low-passage PDX tumors were implanted in immunodeficient mice, and tumor-bearing mice were subsequently randomized to RAF265 plus trametinib or to no treatment when tumors reached 100 mm3 or larger. Analysis of engrafted tumors showed that the PDX model exhibited luminal features, including positive IHC staining for the luminal marker GATA3 and negative staining for the basal marker CK5 (Figure 6A), similarly to RAF1-amplified tumors from TCGA BLCA and our institutional cohort (Supplemental Figure 6). The PDX model also exhibited a RAF1-staining pattern that resembled the staining pattern of tumors with highest RAF1 expression from the Human Protein Atlas (40). Mice in the treatment group received 30 mg/kg RAF265 plus 1 mg/kg trametinib delivered i.p. twice weekly. Tumor growth was monitored by serial volumetric analyses, and tumors in the treatment group were significantly smaller than tumors in the untreated group (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 12C). Mice in the untreated group had a median survival of 24 days, and all were sacrificed when they met the protocol-defined morbidity end point, whereas treated mice remained healthy and were sacrificed at the end of the experiment (P = 0.0008; Figure 6C). Tumors from treated mice were significantly smaller than the tumors from untreated mice (average weight 1.6 g vs. 0.34 g, P = 0.0008; Figure 6, D and E) and had increased IHC staining of cleaved PARP and γH2AX as well as decreased staining of Ki-67 (Supplemental Figure 13), consistent with increased apoptosis and decreased proliferation induced by RAF265 plus trametinib treatment. Together, these data demonstrate activity of combined RAF plus MEK inhibition in a patient-derived RAF1-amplified tumor model.

Figure 6 A RAF1-amplified PDX is sensitive to RAF plus MEK inhibition. (A) H&E and IHC staining for RAF1, the luminal differentiation marker GATA3, and the basal differentiation marker CK5 in a RAF1-amplified PDX tumor show strong RAF1 staining in tumor cells as well as GATA3 staining consistent with a luminal phenotype. Original magnification, ×20 ((H&E, GATA3 and CK5); ×40 (RAF1). (B) Tumor volume measurements for RAF1-amplified PDX-bearing mice randomized to RAF265 plus trametinib versus no treatment. Significant differences in average tumor size between treated and untreated arms are denoted with asterisks.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves showing percentage of surviving mice in the RAF265 plus trametinib versus untreated arms. Asterisks denote statistical significance by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (D) Photographs of excised tumors from all mice in both arms. (E) The average end-of-experiment tumor weight was significantly lower in the RAF265 plus trametinib–treated mice compared with the untreated mice. Asterisks denote statistical significance by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

RAF and RAF plus MEK inhibition is also active in NRAS and HRAS mutant bladder tumors. Recent biochemical and cell-based studies have identified distinct binding preferences of RAS proteins to their downstream RAF targets (41). Although RAF1 binds to all RAS members with high affinity, HRAS was found to bind preferentially to RAF1 over BRAF. In bladder cancer, HRAS mutations are more common than mutations in either KRAS or NRAS. Approximately 4% of tumors in the TCGA BLCA cohort harbor an activating HRAS mutation, and the observed frequency is 12% in tumors arising in the ureter or renal pelvis (42–44). In our institutional urothelial tumor cohort, activating HRAS mutations were present in 4% of tumors across the cohort, but occurred in 13% of upper tract tumors (Supplemental Table 4). In both cohorts, HRAS mutations and RAF1 amplification were mutually exclusive.

Given the preference of HRAS binding to RAF1, we hypothesized that RAF1 or combined RAF1 plus MEK inhibition may preferentially target bladder tumors with activating HRAS or NRAS mutations. The T24 cell line harbors an HRAS G12V-activating mutation, whereas the Ku-19-19 and BFTC905 cell lines have an NRAS Q61L-activating mutation. Analysis of CRISPR-Cas9 essentiality screening data demonstrated that these lines were selectively dependent upon their respective mutant RAS for survival (Figure 7A, Supplemental Table 5, and ref. 33) Furthermore, these HRAS and NRAS mutant cell lines were also among the most dependent on RAF1 for survival (Figure 3F), consistent with mutant RAS-induced RAF1 activation.

Figure 7 HRAS and NRAS mutant bladder cancer cell lines are sensitive to RAF-targeted therapies. (A) HRAS and NRAS gene-dependency scores from DepMap CRISPR-Cas9 essentiality screens confirm that the HRAS (G12V) mutant T24 bladder cancer cell line shown in green and the NRAS mutant Ku-19-19 (NRAS Q61R) and BFTC905 (NRAS Q61L) bladder cancer cell lines shown in orange are dependent on the mutant RAS mutation for survival. (B) Unmagnified colony-formation assays demonstrate increased sensitivity to RAF265 and RAF265 plus trametinib in HRAS-mutant T24 cells and NRAS-mutant Ku-19-19 cells compared with the RAS WT J82 cell line. (C) Crystal violet staining of Ku-19-19 cells 3 days following treatment with LXH254 (left) and immunoblot (blots were run in parallel from the same sample) showing LXH254-induced inhibition of RAF/MEK/ERK signaling (right). (D) Tumor volumes of Ku-19-19–engrafted mice treated twice weekly with PEG400 vehicle (n = 9 mice), 15 mg/kg LXH256 (n = 5), 30 mg/kg LXH256 (n = 10), 30 mg/kg LXH254 plus 1 mg/kg trametinib (n = 7), or 30 mg/kg RAF265 plus 1 mg/kg trametinib (n = 9). (E) Average end-of-experiment tumor weights for mice treated with vehicle, 30 mg/kg LXH254, 30 mg/kg LXH254 plus 1 mg/kg trametinib, or 30 mg/kg RAF265 plus 1 mg/kg trametinib. Average tumor weights were significantly lower in all treatment arms compared with those of vehicle-treated tumors. Significant differences in average tumor size and weight in the treatment groups compared with vehicle are denoted with asterisks. ***P < 0.0001, ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (F) Photographs of excised tumors.

In order to determine whether RAF1 inhibition represents a therapeutic strategy for HRAS and NRAS mutant bladder tumors, we tested the activity of RAF inhibitors in T24 (HRAS mutant) and Ku-19-19 (NRAS mutant) cell lines. Similarly to the RAF1-amplified UMUC9 and 5637 cell lines, both HRAS-mutant T24 and NRAS-mutant Ku-19-19 cell lines were highly sensitive to RAF265 alone or in combination with trametinib (Figure 7B). LHX254 is a potent and selective WT BRAF and RAF1 inhibitor that has activity in RAS-driven preclinical models and is currently being investigated in numerous clinical trials in patients with MAPK-altered tumors (45, 46). LXH254 potently inhibited ERK activation (Figure 7C), leading to apoptotic cell death as measured by increased caspase activity, cleaved PARP, and γH2AX levels in HRAS- and NRAS-mutant cell lines as well as in the RAF1-amplified cell lines (Supplemental Figures 14–16).

Given the proven clinical activity of combining BRAF plus MEK inhibition in BRAFV600-mutant tumor settings, we reasoned that combining a potent RAF inhibitor such as LHX254 with a MEK inhibitor such as trametinib may represent the most promising therapeutic strategy for targeting RAF1-amplified or HRAS/NRAS-mutant bladder tumors. We first investigated the combination activity of LHX254 and trametinib in vitro and observed additive effects on cell viability with modest synergy noted at low LHX254 concentrations (Supplemental Figure 17). Finally, we tested the activity of the RAF inhibitors RAF265 and LXH254 alone or in combination with trametinib in mice bearing NRAS mutant Ku-19-19 xenografts. Mice were treated twice weekly for 2 weeks, and tumor volumes were monitored for a total of 14 days following the first dose. NRAS mutant Ku-19-19 xenografts grew rapidly in untreated mice, whereas treated mice had significant tumor growth delay and reduction in tumor volume following initiation of treatment with either LXH254 (30 mg/kg) alone, trametinib alone, LXH254 plus trametinib, or RAF265 plus trametinib (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 18). At the conclusion of the experiment, mice were sacrificed and tumors were excised, weighed, and photographed. The average weight of tumors treated with LXH254 or LXH254/RAF265 plus trametinib was significantly lower than in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 7, E and F).