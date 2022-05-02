Loss of the collagen IV modifier prolyl 3-hydroxylase 2 causes thin basement membrane nephropathy

Identification of P3H2 as a candidate gene in a cohort of patients with albuminuria. Potential candidate genes were detected in an albuminuric patient cohort via correlation of highly expressed mouse podocyte genes with human expression data sets (17). We scored the identified candidate genes using this criterion as well as enrichment in respective gene ontology (GO) terms. The P3H2 gene was identified in a mouse and human glomerular expression database and highly rated in GO terms related to matrix biology. Subsequently, we identified a homozygous pathogenic nonsense mutation in a young female patient with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) and high myopia and cataracts. The P3H2 mutation at exon 4 caused a transition from cytosine (C) to thymidine (T) at position 1213, inducing the formation of a premature stop codon (c.1213C>T, p.Arg405Ter), while no other pathogenic variant of causative FSGS/SRNS genes could be detected (Figure 1A). In the family’s pedigree, she was the second child of a consanguineous marriage and had a brother with a known diagnosis of FSGS, who died at the age of 6 (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Histologic examination of a kidney biopsy from a patient with a P3H2 gene mutation, in a cohort of patients with albuminuria. (A) Exact position of the P3H2 mutation. A nonsense mutation was detected at exon 4, with transition from cytosine (C) to thymidine (T) at position 1213, leading to a premature stop codon. (B) Pedigree of the patient. The patient was the second child of consanguineous parents, who was diagnosed with FSGS. Her brother was also diagnosed with FSGS but died during childhood. (C) Foot process effacement (red arrow) and an irregular and thickened GBM (yellow arrow) was observed on TEM micrographs of the patient’s biopsy. Scale bar: 0.5 μm. (D) Representative PAS staining showed focal glomerulosclerosis (red arrow). (E) Fibrosis was observed on AFOG staining (red arrow). (F) Representative MET staining shows a thickened GBM (red arrow). Scale bars: 20 μm (D–F).

Histological examination of the kidney biopsy tissue was done using standard histochemistry staining techniques. We observed glomerular damage and partial glomerulosclerosis in periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining of the patient’s biopsy (Figure 1D). Fibrosis and GBM thickening of the glomeruli were detected in acid fuchsin orange G (AFOG) and methenamine silver (MET) staining, respectively (Figure 1, E and F). We also examined sections of kidney biopsy tissue from the patient by transition electron microscopy (TEM) and observed foot process effacement of podocytes and GBM irregularities (thickening and thinning) in the micrographs (Figure 1C). These data and clinical follow-up showed that our patient had progressive FSGS that ultimately proceeded to end-stage kidney disease.

Next, we analyzed patients with ocular abnormalities (e.g., myopia, cataract, lens luxation) related to P3H2 mutations for urinary abnormalities. We analyzed the urine of 2 unrelated pedigrees. In the first family, there were 2 siblings carrying a homozygous P3H2 mutation in exon1 (c.13C>T; p.Q5X), inducing the formation of a premature stop codon. Both of these siblings had high myopia and cataract (15). Their urinalysis showed microhematuria. In the second family, there were 4 siblings aged between 11 and 21 years, who presented with high myopia, retinal detachment, and cataract. Each of them was found to be homozygous for a P3H2 frameshift mutation (c.679G>T; p.Glu277*). Their ocular phenotype resembled that of a previously reported family from the same region with a different homozygous mutation in the gene (18). Urinalysis of these patients showed that all but 1 of the 4 siblings had microalbuminuria and microhematuria (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147253DS1). These data from a total of 3 unrelated ancestries harboring different mutations highly suggest the modulating effects of P3H2 on the GBM in humans.

We evaluated the expression of P3H2 at both the mRNA and protein levels in mouse and human glomeruli and podocytes. Although P3h2 mRNA was not detected in mouse embryonic tissue at E14.5 by ISH (Supplemental Figure 2A), glomerular localization of P3h2 mRNA could be detected in P1 mouse kidney (Supplemental Figure 2B). The ISH data underline that P3h2 expression coincides with glomerular maturation. We observed colocalization of P3H2 with NPHS1, a podocyte marker, in immunofluorescence stainings of both human and mouse kidney tissues (Supplemental Figure 2C). In quantitative PCR (qPCR) of sorted mouse glomerular cells, the relative mRNA expression of P3h2 was 75.7% ± 18.5% in podocytes, 0.05% ± 0.02% in glomerular endothelial cells, and 7.9% ± 6.1% in mesangial cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). This showed that podocytes had the highest mRNA level of P3h2 in comparison with glomerular endothelial and mesangial cells. Using Western blotting, we could detect P3H2 protein in all samples, with the highest relative abundance in immortalized human podocytes (Supplemental Figure 2E). Taken together, we validated that podocytes are the main glomerular cells expressing P3H2 and that patients harboring P3H2 mutations have urinary abnormalities.

Podocyte-specific P3h2 loss results in TBMN. We generated podocyte-specific P3h2-KO (P3h2ΔPod) mice to study the effect of P3H2 on GBM and GFB homeostasis. As indicated in Figure 2A, floxed allele P3h2 (P3h2fl/fl) mice were generated by breeding P3h2tm1aWtsi mice with FLPase mice. Subsequently, P3h2fl/fl mice were bred with hNphs2CreWT/+ mice to specifically delete the P3h2 gene in podocytes. P3h2fl/fl mice without Cre recombinase were used as WT controls in all experiments. We chose 3 time points (6 weeks, 28 weeks, and 48 weeks) for further in-depth characterization of the P3h2ΔPod mouse line. A lack of P3h2 expression in podocytes of the generated mouse line was proven by qPCR and immunofluorescence staining. In qPCR of sorted podocytes, the relative mRNA expression of P3h2 in WT podocytes was 75.7% ± 18.5% and 1.17% ± 0.48% in KO podocytes (P < 0.0001; Figure 2B), indicating that P3h2 mRNA levels were dramatically decreased in the podocytes of KO mice compared with levels in WT podocytes. Moreover, using immunofluorescence staining, we could not detect P3H2 protein expression in podocytes in the KO mice (Figure 2C). Both qPCR and immunofluorescence staining data demonstrated that the generated P3h2ΔPod mouse line lacked P3h2 expression in podocytes.

Figure 2 Generation and characterization of P3h2ΔPod mice by urinalysis. (A) Schematic strategy for the generation of P3h2ΔPod mice. (B) KO confirmation of the P3h2ΔPod mice. qPCR P3h2 mRNA expression analysis was performed in sorted podocytes from WT and KO mice. P3h2 mRNA levels were reduced by 99% in P3h2ΔPod mice compare with levels in P3h2fl/fl mice. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of WT and KO kidney tissues for P3H2, NPHS1, and DAPI. There was no detectable P3H2 in the P3h2ΔPod mouse podocytes. Scale bar: 10 μm; inset zoom, ×5. (D) Body weights of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice were measured starting at 5 weeks until 48 weeks of age. There was no significant difference at any time point in body weights between the WT and KO mice (E) UACR of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice. KO mice started to present with albuminuria at 36 weeks of age, and this had increased at 48 weeks of age. (F) Serum urea measurements for P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice. No significant increase was observed in the KO mice. (G) Serum cystatin C measurement for P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice. No significant increase was observed in the KO mice. (H) Hematuria was detected in spot urine of P3h2ΔPod mice. Representative images of urine from mice of each genotype. There were significantly more and dysmorphic RBCs in KO urine than WT urine. Scale bar: 50 μm: inset zoom, ×5. (I) Quantification of urinary RBCs under a light microscope. n ≥ 3. Graphs show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The body weights of KO and WT animals were close to each other at every time point over the measurement period, and the differences at 36 weeks and 48 weeks were not significant (Figure 2D). Urinalysis was our first step in characterizing P3h2ΔPod mice to observe functional signs of glomerular disease development. Urinary albumin/creatinine ratio (UACR) analysis shows that until the age of 36 weeks, KO mice did not have albuminuria. At approximately 36 weeks, KO mice started to leak albumin 50.1 ± 12.7 mg/g (n = 8), whereas albumin in WT mice was 28.4 ± 16.4 mg/g (n = 8). Albuminuria further increased by 48 weeks, measuring 107.7 ± 10.3 mg/g (n = 8) in the KO mice (P < 0.001; Figure 2E). Serum urea was 49.6 ± 10.6 mg/dL (n = 8) for WT mice and 58.9 ± 16.3 mg/dL (n = 8) for KO mice at 28 weeks. For 48-week-old mice, WT mice had 53.7 ± 9.9 ng/dL (n = 8) and KO mice had 67.4 ± 19.7 mg/dL (n = 8) serum urea (P > 0.05; Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3). Serum cystatin C values were 871.1 ± 181.2 ng/mL (n = 8) for WT mice and 777.2 ± 167.6 ng/mL (n = 8) for KO mice at 28 weeks. For 48-week-old mice, WT mice had 803.3 ± 144.5 ng/mL (n = 8) and KO mice had 867.4 ± 98.5 ng/mL (n = 8) cystatin C in serum. These values were within the normal range and were not significantly different between WT and KO mice at the age of 28 weeks and 48 weeks, respectively (P > 0.05; Figure 2G). We tested for microhematuria and detected dysmorphic RBCs in the urine of the KO mice. There were 14 ± 7 cells per μL (n = 4) in KO mouse urine and only 2 ± 1 cells per μL in WT mouse urine (n = 4) (P < 0.01; Figure 2, H and I). Microhematuria, which we observed in the P3h2ΔPod mice, represents a common sign of collagen IV nephropathies. In summary, urinalysis indicated the development of progressive glomerular damage in the P3h2ΔPod mice.

We performed ultrastructural and histological evaluation of P3h2ΔPod mice kidneys using TEM and PAS staining, respectively. Although with PAS staining we detected no apparent difference from 6 weeks to 28 weeks, TEM indicated overall thinning of the GBM, with small areas showing a focal, loose arrangement of GBM constituents appearing as slightly thickened areas. We observed foot process effacement, thickening of the GBM and Bowman’s capsule, as well as glomerulosclerosis in glomeruli of P3h2ΔPod mice at 48 weeks (Figure 3A). At 6 weeks, the thickness of the GBM for P3h2ΔPod mice was 124.7± 12.8 nm (n = 4), while that of P3h2fl/fl mice was 154.1 ± 15.3 nm (n = 4) (P < 0.05). At 28 weeks, it was 149.9 ± 9.1 nm (n = 4) for P3h2ΔPod and was 195.2 ± 7.5 nm for P3h2fl/fl mice (n = 4) (P < 0.001). At 48 weeks, the thickness of the GBM for P3h2ΔPod mice was 387.5 ± 34 nm (n = 4), and for P3h2fl/fl mice, it was 230 ± 8.1 nm (n = 4) (P < 0.001) (Figure 3B). Quantification of the TEM micrographs revealed that the KO mice had a thinner GBM than did the WT mice at 6 weeks and 28 weeks, similar to early signs of TBMN in humans. At 48 weeks, the thickness of the GBM increased significantly as a result of glomerulosclerosis. In addition, quantification of foot process widths indicated that there was no difference at 6 weeks between KO and WT mice. The mean foot process width was 311.9 ± 35.5 nm (n = 4) for KO mice and 310.8 ± 21.9 nm (n = 4) (P > 0.05) for WT mice. At 28 weeks, the mean foot process width was 499.9 ± 98.9 nm (n = 4) for KO mice and 317.7 ± 21.5 nm (n = 4) (P < 0.05) for WT mice. At 48 weeks, the mean values of the foot process width for KO mice were 409.9 ± 25.5 nm (n = 4) and for WT mice, 343.7 ± 19.2 nm (n = 4) (P < 0.05; Figure 3C). Foot process widths were significantly greater in KO mice at 28 weeks and 48 weeks, indicating foot process effacement. We quantified the Bowman’s capsule thickness at 48 weeks (KO mice: 1065 ± 224.2 nm, n = 4; WT mice: 455 ± 66.1 nm, n = 4; P < 0.01) (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Ultrastructural analysis and histological phenotypes of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice. (A) TEM micrographs of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice at 6 weeks, 28 weeks, and 48 weeks. Red arrows indicate an abnormal GBM structure. Scale bars: 500 nm (top left and middle panels), 2 μm (top right panel), 1 μm (bottom left panel), and 2 μm (bottom middle and right panels). (B) Measurement of GBM thickness on TEM micrographs. At 6 weeks and 28 weeks, the KO mice had a thinner GBM, whereas at 48 weeks, the KO mice had a thicker GBM when compared with that of WT mice. (C) Foot process width measurement of WT and KO podocytes on TEM micrographs. Foot process widths were increased in 28- and 48-week-old KO mice when compared with WT foot process widths, indicating foot process effacement. (D) Bowman’s capsule thickness measurement on TEM micrographs of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice at 48 weeks. The thickness of Bowman’s capsule was significantly increased in KO mice, indicating PEC activation. (E) PAS staining was performed at 6 weeks, 28 weeks, and 48 weeks. At 6 weeks and 28 weeks, the glomerular morphology was healthy in P3h2ΔPod mice. At 48 weeks, glomerulosclerosis and podocyte injury were observed in P3h2ΔPod kidney tissue (red arrow). Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Quantification of glomerulosclerosis in P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice at 48 weeks. P3h2ΔPod mice had significantly more glomerulosclerosis than did P3h2fl/fl mice. n ≥4. Graphs show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We observed a healthy glomerular appearance in P3h2ΔPod mice at 6 weeks and 28 weeks with PAS staining. At 48 weeks, glomerulosclerosis was observed and quantified in P3h2ΔPod glomeruli, which showed further signs of podocyte injury. In P3h2fl/fl mice, the glomeruli appeared healthy at this time point (Figure 3E). The percentage of glomerulosclerosis in KO glomeruli was 35.8% ± 10.6% (n = 5) and 10.4% ± 5.1% in WT glomeruli (n = 5) (P < 0.01). The number of glomeruli showing focal glomerulosclerosis was significantly higher in KO mice than in WT mice, confirming the FSGS phenotype in the KO mice (Figure 3F). In summary, these data prove that P3h2 deletion affects the GBM as early as 6 weeks and that the mice developed a more severe phenotype at later stages of life, indicating progressive glomerular disease.

Proper collagen IV network formation is lacking in the GBM of P3h2ΔPod mice. We performed high-resolution imaging of WT and KO mice GBM using expansion microscopy to evaluate network formation of collagen IV α3α4α5. We stained WT and KO tissues for native collagen IV and collagen IV α3, α4, and α5 proteins, individually. Expansion of the tissue allowed for high-resolution evaluation of the collagen IV network. The results showed that in WT GBM, collagen IV α3, α4, and α5 proteins generated a straight collagen fiber network. However, straight fiber formation was disrupted in KO GBM. There was splitting and waving of collagen IV within the network of collagen IV α3α4α5 (Figure 4A). In WT glomeruli, we observed an abnormal GBM pattern in only 3.1% of the examined glomerular areas. However, in KO glomeruli, approximately 76% of all regions had GBM alterations. Together, these data clearly show that disruption of collagen IV network formation was more frequently observed in KO glomeruli than WT glomeruli, indicating a direct effect of P3H2 on collagen IV network formation (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 High-resolution imaging to visualize collagen IV α3α4α5 network formation. (A) High-resolution imaging of glomeruli from P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice with expansion microscopy. In WT GBM, a linear collagen IV localization was observed for collagen IV and collagen IV α3, α4, and α5 proteins, indicating proper network formation. However, in KO GBM, collagen IV alignment was split, and irregular network formation (white arrows) was observed for collagen IV, collagen IV α3, α4, and α5 stainings, which showed disrupted network formation. Microscopy was performed with a LSM 800 with Airyscan using a ×63 objective, a digital zoom of ×8, and ×4 linear expansion of tissues. (B) Quantification of irregular network formation of collagen IV. Randomly chosen glomeruli from WT and KO mice were evaluated for linear and irregular collagen IV network formation. The graph shows that collagen IV network formation in KO GBM was significantly disrupted when compared with that in WT GBM, indicating that collagen IV α3, α4, and α5 proteins were unable to form a proper network in the absence of P3H2. n = 3. Graphs show the mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Age-dependent progression of TBMN to FSGS is observed in P3h2ΔPod mice. We evaluated podocyte injury in 48-week-old P3h2ΔPod mice using podocyte morphometric analysis (podometrics). We used podometrics to calculate podocyte numbers, podocyte density, glomerular volume, and the average podocyte volume. Immunofluorescence staining showed reduced podocyte numbers (Figure 5A). Podocyte numbers were significantly decreased in KO glomeruli when compared with WT glomeruli. The median values per KO glomerulus were 80 (n = 6) podocytes and 87 (n = 6) podocytes per WT glomerulus (P < 0.01; Figure 5B). The podocyte density was 23.3/μm3 (n = 6) in KO mice and 36.7/μm3 (n = 6) in WT mice (P < 0.0001; Figure 5C). Podocyte numbers and density were significantly decreased in KO glomeruli when compared with WT glomeruli. Glomerular volumes were not significantly changed between KO and WT glomeruli, within median values of 3.16 × 105 μm3 (n = 6) for KO glomerular volumes and 2.95 × 105 μm3 (n = 6) for WT glomerular volumes (P > 0.5; Figure 5D). Last, the average podocyte volume of the KO podocytes was 296.8 μm3 (n = 6) compared with 256 μm3 (n = 6) in WT podocytes (P < 0.05; Figure 5E). The significantly increased average podocyte volume in KO podocytes suggested compensatory podocyte hypertrophy. To confirm this finding, we performed phospho-ribosomal protein S6 staining as a marker of podocyte hypertrophy in KO and WT tissue and detected phospho-S6 (p-S6) protein at different levels between the genotypes (Figure 5F). Quantification of p-S6+ glomeruli revealed a significantly higher percentage (50.8% ± 9.9%) in KO mice than in WT mice (34.1% ± 10.4%) (P < 0.05; Figure 5G). Taken together, these data show that the KO mouse glomeruli lost podocytes and used podocyte hypertrophy as a compensatory mechanism before glomerular injury occurred.

Figure 5 Podocyte morphometric analysis of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images of WT and KO mouse kidney tissue stained for SYNPO, DACH1, and DAPI. The images were used for the measurement of podocyte number, podocyte density, glomerular volume, and average podocyte volume (average podocyte volume = total podocyte volume/podocyte number [TPV/PN]). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Podocyte numbers for WT and KO mice. The number of podocytes was significantly decreased in KO mice glomeruli, indicating podocyte loss. (C) Podocyte density for WT and KO mice. In KO mouse glomeruli, the podocyte density was significantly decreased compared with that of WT glomeruli, again indicating podocyte loss. (D) Glomerular volume for WT and KO mice. There was no significant difference in glomerular volumes between WT and KO mice. (E) Average podocyte volume for WT and KO mice. A significant increase in the average podocyte volume was observed in KO mouse glomeruli, indicating podocyte hypertrophy. (F) Podocyte hypertrophy evaluation for P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice using immunofluorescence staining for ribosomal (Rb) p-S6, SYNPO, and DAPI. Representative immunofluorescence images show Rb p-S6 (green) in podocytes from both WT and KO mice (white arrows). Scale bars: 20 μm; inset zoom, ×5. (G) Quantification of immunofluorescence images showed a significant increase in podocyte hypertrophy in KO glomeruli when compared with WT glomeruli. (H) PEC activation analysis of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice via immunofluorescence staining for CD44, SYNPO, and DAPI. Representative immunofluorescence images for KO mice show CD44 (green) signal in PECs (white arrow), indicating PEC activation. Representative immunofluorescence images for WT mice show no CD44+ signal in PECs (white arrow). Scale bars: 20 μm. Inset zoom, ×5. (I) Quantification of immunofluorescence images indicated a significant increase in the percentage of glomeruli with activated PECs in KO mice when compared with those of WT mice. n = 6. Data show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Graphs in B–E show the median ± IQR (n ≥6); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Graphs in G and I show the mean ± SD (n = 6).

We also observed a marked increase in the thickness of Bowman’s capsule in TEM micrographs. Activated parietal epithelial cells (PECs) secrete more extracellular matrix (ECM), causing this increase in thickness of Bowman’s capsule at the beginning of FSGS development (19). To confirm this finding, CD44, a PEC activation marker, was evaluated in KO and WT glomeruli using immunofluorescence staining. We detected activated PECs in KO glomeruli, while in WT glomeruli, they were in an inactive state (Figure 5H). The percentage of glomeruli with active PECs for KO mice was 18.4% ± 11.2% (n = 6) and 5.7% ± 3.2% (n = 6) for WT mice (P < 0.05; Figure 5I). This significant increase indicated a mild state of PEC activation, which correlated well with our PAS and TEM findings at 48 weeks.

Differential quantitative GBM and ECM proteome analysis reveals that P3H2 modifies basement membrane composition. We evaluated the protein abundance in the GBM using differential quantitative proteomics. As shown with Coomassie blue staining of an SDS gel, a high enrichment of large-sized GBM proteins could be achieved using our GBM isolation protocol. The cell’s lysate lanes had proteins at various sizes, indicating that many of the intracellular proteins were removed during isolation (Figure 6A). Western blot data showed that the enriched GBM had a high abundance of collagen IV and laminin, whereas intracellular protein (α-tubulin) was lacking when compared with whole-cell lysates, indicating a high quality of the isolated GBM (Figure 6B). P3H2-KO human immortalized cell lines were generated using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology to evaluate ECM changes in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4A). We confirmed the lack of P3H2 protein in the generated cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Cellular assays were performed, which showed a similar cellular behavior of the generated KO clones before continuing with ECM analysis (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). The same ECM quality indicators were detected in isolated ECM from the cell lines (Supplemental Figure 5A). The comparison of the relative abundance of GBM proteins in KO and WT mice and ECM proteins in cell lines is presented in a volcano plot in Figure 6C. The volcano plot of the GBM and ECM proteomes showed that the relative abundance of the main structural proteins significantly decreased in the GBM of KO mice and the ECM of KO cells (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5B). Collagen IV α1 and α2 were downregulated in ECM of KO mice. The collagen IV subchains, laminin 521, and nidogen 1 were the most affected and decreased proteins in the GBM of KO mice. The relative abundance values are given in a dot plot analysis for each mouse group (Figure 6D). We hypothesize that the reduced abundance of these proteins could be a reason for the decreased GBM thickness observed in KO animals at 6 weeks and 28 weeks of age.

Figure 6 Relative quantitative proteomics of the GBM of P3h2ΔPod and P3h2fl/fl mice. (A) Coomassie blue staining of enriched GBM and further fractions collected during GBM isolation. The GBM fraction had high-molecular-weight protein bands indicating that the isolated GBM was enriched with ECM proteins. The intracellular protein fraction had protein bands of variable size, showing that during isolation, many intracellular proteins were separated from the enriched GBM. (B) Western blot analysis of the GBM and other fractions for quality control of isolated GBM. ECM proteins were detected in high abundance in the enriched GBM fraction. Intracellular and transmembrane proteins were in low abundance or not detected in the enriched GBM fraction when compared with intracellular and membrane protein fractions. (C) Volcano plot of the relative quantitative GBM proteome. The x axis shows log 2 fold changes in the abundance of WT and KO GBM proteins, and the y axis shows the P values for the GBM proteins. The abundance of the main structural GBM proteins was decreased in KO mice, as shown in the left portion of the plot. The vertical dotted line marks the –log(P value) cutoff of 1.3, above which all proteins are considered statistically significant; the dotted horizontal lines indicate the protein abundance difference [log 2 (KO) – log 2 (WT)] cutoff of less and –1 or greater than 1. Proteins with a –log(P value) of greater than 1.3 and a difference 1 or less are highlighted in red. (D) Dot plots of the structural proteins in the GBM showing a difference in their abundance. Comparison of the relative abundance values of the GBM proteome of each mouse group shows a significant decrease in the main GBM structural proteins. n = 6. Graphs show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

3Hyp of proline residues in collagen IV α2, α3, and α4 peptides is affected by P3h2 deletion. P3H2 hydroxylates the 3′ of proline residues of collagen IV. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate the effect of an absence of P3H2 on the 3Hyp of proline residues of collagen IV. 3Hyp intensities were measured by mass spectrometry, which showed that the intensities of 3Hyp proline for collagen IV α2, α3, and α4 peptides were significantly decreased in KO GBM when compared with those in WT GBM (Figure 7A). 3Hyp intensities of the proline residue of the collagen IV α4-GLP(Hyp)GLP(Hyp)GP(Hyp)P(Hyp)GR peptide were detected not at all or only at a very low intensity for KO GBM when compared with WT GBM (Figure 7B). This indicates that P3H2 is the decisive enzyme for 3Hyp of proline residues of collagen IV.

Figure 7 3Hyp analysis of collagen IV α2, α3, and α4. (A) Three different collagen IV peptides were chosen to show the effect of P3h2 deletion on 3Hyp of proline residues. It shows that in KO GBM, selected collagen IV α2, α3 and α4 peptides had significantly less 3Hyp in proline residues than did WT GBM. (B) Individual 3Hyp intensity graphs of the collagen IV α4 peptide (GLP(Hyp)GLP(Hyp)GP(Hyp)P(Hyp)GR). 3Hyp were analyzed by measuring the intensities. In the KO collagen IV α4 peptide, the intensities were too low to detect when compared with WT, indicating an absence of 3Hyp on the proline residue. n = 6. Graphs show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Rescue of the ECM phenotype of P3H2-KO podocyte cell lines via P3H2 overexpression. To rescue the ECM phenotype of P3H2-KO podocyte cell lines, we generated an AAV-CMV-P3H2 vector. The KO cells were infected with AAV-CMV-P3H2, and, as a control, the WT cells were infected with AAV-CMV-GFP. We observed P3H2 gene expression by Western blotting in the infected KO clones (Figure 8A). To determine infection efficiency, cells were stained with P3H2 and DAPI. Given that immortalized podocyte cell lines are difficult to transfect, we observed a reasonable infection efficiency of approximately 60%–70% (Figure 8B). We isolated ECM from infected cells to examine the effect of P3H2 reexpression on ECM composition. We found that the protein abundance of collagen IV α1 and α2 subchains was downregulated in KO ECM compared with WT ECM (Figure 8C). The difference in abundance of collagen IV α1 and α2 between AAV-CMV-P3H2–infected KO cells and AAV-CMV-GFP–infected WT cells was decreased (Figure 8D). These data indicate that reexpression of the P3H2 gene in KO cells could partially rescue the downregulation of collagen IV in the ECM.