Skeleton-secreted PDGF-BB mediates arterial stiffening

Animals develop low bone mass and an arterial stiffening phenotype in response to aging and HFD challenge. We first assessed the changes in bone mass and arterial stiffness in mice with advancing age. Twenty-month-old C57B/L6 mice had a low bone mass phenotype relative to young mice (4 months of age), as detected by μCT analysis (Figure 1A). Although the difference in trabecular number (Tb.N) in aged versus young mice was not significant (Figure 1D), the differences in the remaining 3 parameters were significant. Bone volume per tissue volume (BV/TV; Figure 1B) and trabecular thickness (Tb.Th; Figure 1C) were less, and trabecular space (Tb.Sp; Figure 1E) was greater in 20-month-old mice compared with 4-month-old mice. We also measured blood pressure (BP) and pulse-wave velocity (PWV), an index of in vivo vascular stiffness. PWV was significantly higher in 20-month-old mice than in 4-month-old mice (Figure 1F). Consistently, systolic, diastolic, and mean BPs of the old mice were all higher than those of the young mice (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 Aged mice and HFD-challenged mice develop low bone mass and an arterial stiffening phenotype. (A–E) Representative μCT images (A) and quantitative analysis (B–E) of the trabecular bone area of the distal femur from 4- and 20-month-old male C57BL/6 mice. Bone volume per tissue volume (BV/TV) (B), trabecular bone thickness (Tb.Th) (C), trabecular bone number (Tb.N) (D), and trabecular bone separation (Tb.Sp) (E). (F and G) Pulse-wave velocity (PWV) and systolic, diastolic, and mean blood pressure (BP) measurements of 4- and 20-month-old male mice. (H–L) Representative μCT images (H) and quantitative analysis (I–L) of the trabecular bone area of the distal femur from 3-month-old male C57BL/6 mice fed a Western HFD or normal CHD for 5 months. BV/TV (I), Tb.Th (J), Tb.N (K), and Tb.Sp (L). (M and N) PWV and BP measurements of the mice fed HFD or CHD. n = 5 to 9. Data are mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, *P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, as determined by Student’s t tests.

Next, to observe accelerated deterioration of the bone and vasculature, we used a HFD challenge, because a HFD induces bone loss and increases aortic stiffness and endothelial dysfunction in mice (10, 60–62). Baseline PWV was measured, after which we placed mice on a HFD. We then examined the phenotypic changes of bone and vasculature in HFD-challenged and control mice. μCT analysis showed less bone mass (Figure 1H), lower BV/TV (Figure 1I), lower Tb.N (Figure 1K), and greater Tb.Sp (Figure 1L) in HFD mice compared with CHD mice. The difference in Tb.Th between groups was not significant (Figure 1J). Greater arterial stiffness was also observed in HFD mice relative to CHD mice, as indicated by higher PWV (Figure 1M) and BPs (Figure 1N). Therefore, simultaneous bone loss and arterial stiffening occur with advancing age and under HFD challenge.

Aging mice, rats, and humans and mice with HFD challenge have elevated serum PDGF-BB concentration. Because PDGF-BB has been implicated in the fibrosis of organs (50, 63–65) and the modulation of extracellular matrix of the arteries (66–68), we tested the possible involvement of PDGF-BB in regulating arterial stiffness in our model. We measured the change in serum PDGF-BB concentration in aged animals and human subjects. A markedly higher level of serum PDGF-BB was detected in 20-month-old mice versus 3-month-old mice (Figure 2A) and in 25-month-old rats versus 4-month-old rats (Figure 2B). To determine the potential translational relevance, we measured serum PDGF-BB levels in young and aged human subjects and found higher levels of serum PDGF-BB in aged subjects compared with young subjects (Figure 2C). In addition, serum PDGF-BB concentration was elevated in HFD-fed mice (Figure 2D). These results suggest that PDGF-BB may be associated with age- and diet-induced arterial stiffness.

Figure 2 Aged mice, rats, and humans and HFD-challenged mice have elevated serum PDGF-BB concentration. (A) ELISA measurement of serum PDGF-BB concentrations in 3- and 20-month-old mice. (B) ELISA measurement of serum PDGF-BB concentrations in 4- and 25-month-old rats. (C) ELISA measurement of serum PDGF-BB concentrations in young and aged humans. Old, ages 58 to 71 years; young, ages 21 to 26 years. (D) ELISA measurement of serum PDGF-BB concentrations in HFD mice and CHD mice. n = 5 to 10. Data are mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, as determined by Student’s t tests.

Bone/bone marrow preosteoclasts are a main source of elevated PDGF-BB in response to aging and HFD challenge. We previously showed that mononuclear TRAP+ preosteoclasts are a primary cell type in bone/bone marrow–secreting PDGF-BB (25). To determine whether PDGF-BB production in bone/bone marrow changes with age, we detected PDGF-BB protein expression by immunofluorescence staining of frozen femoral bone tissue sections. Consistent with our previous study (28), PDGF-BB+ cells were detected in bone/bone marrow of young (3-month-old) mice (Figure 3A). The number of PDGF-BB–expressing cells markedly increased in the bone/bone marrow of 20-month-old mice relative to 3-month-old mice (Figure 3, A and B). PDGF-BB+ cells were not detected in aorta tissue in either 3- or 20-month-old mice.

Figure 3 Bone/bone marrow preosteoclasts in aged mice and HFD mice are a main source of elevated circulating PDGF-BB. (A and B) Immunofluorescence staining of femoral bone tissue from 3- and 20-month-old mice. Representative PDGF-BB staining image (A) and quantitative analysis of the number of PDGF-BB+ cells per tissue area (B). (C and D) Frozen femoral bone (C) and aorta tissue sections (D) from TRAP/tdTom mice were subjected to immunofluorescence staining using specific PDGF-BB antibody. Fluorescence imaging of tdTom+ cells (red), PDGF-BB+ cells (green), and double positive cells (yellow) are shown. (E–H) Measurement of Pdgfb mRNA in bone/bone marrow preosteoclasts. Diagram showing the procedure for the isolation of bone/bone marrow cells from femoral bone using our previously described approach (E) (also see description in Methods). Cell suspension collected from TRAP/tdTom mice with CHD and HFD was subject to FACS to isolate tdTom+ cells. mRNA expression levels of Pdgfb were measured by qRT-PCR (F). Cell suspension collected from C57B/L6 mice was subject to FACS to isolate CD3/B220/T119–RANK+ cells. The mRNA levels of Pdgfb in aged mice versus young mice (G) and HFD mice versus CHD mice (H) were measured by qRT-PCR. n = 5. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.001, as determined by Student’s t tests.

To determine whether the increased PDGF-BB is produced by preosteoclasts in bone/bone marrow, we generated TRAP/tdTom mice, in which tdTomato is expressed under TRAP-cre. Therefore, TRAP+ preosteoclasts and their descendants are labeled by tdTom fluorescence in the mice. tdTom+ cells were abundant in bone tissue, and the majority of PDGF-BB–expressing cells are tdTom+ cells (Figure 3C). We did detect a few tdTom+ cells in the aorta tissue. However, none of the cells in the aorta expressed PDGF-BB (Figure 3D). These results suggest that although there is a nonspecific Cre expression, cells in aortic tissue do not produce PDGF-BB. Therefore, the effect of local aorta tissue–produced PDGF-BB can be excluded by using this TRAP-Cre line.

Moreover, we performed FACS sorting to isolate the TRAP/tdTom+ cells from femoral bone/bone marrow cells (Figure 3E) and conducted real-time qPCR analysis. TRAP/tdTom+ cells isolated from HFD-challenged mice had much higher Pdgfb expression compared with those from CHD mice (Figure 3F). To further validate the abnormally high expression of Pdgfb in the osteoclast precursors, we detected Pdgfb expression in bone/bone marrow RANK+ cells with exclusion of the CD3/B220/Ter119+ cells (the sum of T cells, B cells, and erythrocytes). We detected markedly greater expression of Pdgfb in CD3/B220/Ter119– RANK+ osteoclast precursors from 20-month-old mice versus 6-month-old mice (Figure 3G) and HFD mice versus CHD mice (Figure 3H). Together, the results suggest that bone/bone marrow preosteoclasts secrete excessive PDGF-BB in response to aging or HFD challenge.

Preosteoclast-derived PDGF-BB stimulates VSMC proliferation and migration. One of the important functions of PDGF-BB is to stimulate proliferation and migration of VSMCs, favoring pathological vascular remodeling and arterial stiffening (66, 67, 69, 70). We investigated whether preosteoclast-secreted PDGF-BB is sufficient to induce phenotypic change of VSMCs using conditioned media (CM) of preosteoclast cultures. Bone marrow Mo/Macs isolated from mice differentiate into TRAP+ mononuclear preosteoclasts 3 days after treatment with M-CSF and RANK ligand, and most cells differentiate into TRAP+ multinuclear mature osteoclasts 7 days after treatment (Figure 4A). We collected CM from cells at 0, 3, and 8 days of M-CSF and RANK ligand treatment, which represent Mo/Mac CM, preosteoclast CM, and osteoclast CM, respectively. Dramatically elevated PDGF-BB concentration was detected in preosteoclast CM relative to Mo/Mac CM, whereas PDGF-BB concentration in osteoclast CM was lower compared with preosteoclast CM (Figure 4B). Importantly, rat VSMCs showed increased proliferation (Figure 4C) and migration (Figure 4D) when the cells were incubated with preosteoclast CM relative to the cells with Mo/Mac CM. These effects of preosteoclast CM were antagonized by PDGF-BB–neutralizing antibody. Therefore, PDGF-BB secreted by preosteoclasts can stimulate VSMC proliferation and migration.

Figure 4 Preosteoclast-derived PDGF-BB stimulates VSMC proliferation and migration. (A) Schematic diagram showing the in vitro isolation of bone marrow Mo/Macs and the induction of osteoclast differentiation. (B) Conditioned medium (CM) was collected from Mo/Mac, preosteoclast, and osteoclast cultures, as described in Methods. PDGF-BB protein concentration in different CMs was measured using ELISA. (C) Rat VSMCs were incubated with CM from Mo/Mac, preosteoclasts, and osteoclasts for 48 hours. Cell proliferation was assessed using the MTT method. (D) Transwell assays for preosteoclast CM–induced migration of VSMCs. n = 5. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test.

Conditional Pdgfb transgenic mice recapitulate low bone mass and an arterial stiffening phenotype. To determine whether increased production of PDGF-BB from preosteoclasts is sufficient to induce vascular stiffening, we generated conditional Pdgfb transgenic mice (PdgfbcTG), in which PDGF-BB is overexpressed in TRAP+ cells by ligation of a 2.8-kb full-length human Pdgfb gene with a TRAP+ cell-specific promoter, TRACP5 (29). No abnormal appearance or behavior was found in the PdgfbcTG mice relative to their WT littermates. Intriguingly, bone marrow and serum PDGF-BB levels were more than 3-fold higher in the PdgfbcTG mice compared with the age-matched WT mice (Figure 5A). We then assessed whether Pdgfb is specifically overexpressed in bone/bone marrow preosteoclasts in the transgenic mice by measuring the mRNA expression in isolated bone/bone marrow CD3/B220/Ter119–RANK+ cells, which are primarily precursors of osteoclast lineage (23, 71, 72). As we expected, quantitative RT-PCR analysis shows that Pdgfb expression was markedly higher in preosteoclasts from PdgfbcTG mice relative to WT mice (Figure 5B). To assess whether circulating myeloid cells and vascular resident cells may also be the sources of elevated circulating PDGF-BB in the transgenic mice, periphery blood myeloid cells and aorta tissue were harvested from PdgfbcTG mice and WT littermates. Although the expression of Pdgfb was also detected, the expression levels were not significantly elevated in both periphery blood myeloid cells (Figure 5C) and aorta tissue (Figure 5D) from PdgfbcTG mice relative to WT mice. Consistently, the PDGF-BB protein expression was dramatically increased in bone/bone marrow cells as detected by immunofluorescence staining of femoral bone tissue sections (Figure 5E). Increased PDGF-BB expression was not found in aortic walls from PdgfbcTG mice relative to WT mice (Figure 5F). Of note, PDGF-BB+ cells were not detected in any of the aortas where calcification was found in the PdgfbcTG mice. Therefore, the elevated circulating PDGF-BB in transgenic mice is primarily produced by bone/bone marrow preosteoclasts rather than a local effect derived from blood vessels and blood myeloid cells.

Figure 5 Conditional Pdgfb transgenic mice have increased PDGF-BB expression in bone/bone marrow and elevated serum PDGF-BB concentration. (A) ELISA measurements of bone marrow (BM) and serum PDGF-BB concentrations in PdgfbcTG and WT littermates. (B–D) Bone/bone marrow CD3/B220/T119–RANK+ cells (B), peripheral blood myeloid cells (C), and aorta tissue (D) were collected from 6-month-old PdgfbcTG mice and WT littermates as described in Methods. mRNA expression of Pdgfb was measured by qRT-PCR. (E and F) Representative PDGF-BB immunofluorescence staining of the femoral bone (E) and aorta (F) tissue sections from 6-month-old PdgfbcTG mice and WT littermates. n = 5. Data are mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, as determined by Student’s t tests.

We conducted a systemic bone phenotypic analyses of the transgenic mice at 6 months of age. MicroCT analyses of the distal femur in 6-month-old male PdgfbcTG mice revealed a low bone mass phenotype (Figure 6A) with reduced BV/TV (Figure 6B) and Tb.N (Figure 6D) and increased Tb.Sp (Figure 6E) relative to their WT littermates. Tb.Th was not changed in the PdgfbcTG mice compared with the WT mice (Figure 6C). Therefore, young PdgfbcTG mice mirrored aging-associated trabecular bone changes. Cortical thickness (Ct.Th) and bone area (B. Ar) were not different in the PdgfbcTG mice compared with the WT mice (Figure 6, F–H). We also evaluated 9-month-old female mice and found that female PdgfbcTG mice had a similar low bone mass phenotype in trabecular compartment relative to their age- and sex-matched WT littermates (Figure 6, I–L). Therefore, overexpression of Pdgfb in the preosteoclasts results in decreased bone mass in trabecular but not in cortical bone compartments. Histomorphometry analysis shows that the number of bone surface osteocalcin (OCN)+ osteoblasts were significantly reduced (Figure 6, M and N) but the number of bone surface TRAP+ osteoclasts remained unchanged (Figure 6, O and P) in the PdgfbcTG mice relative to WT mice, suggesting that overexpression of Pdgfb in the preosteoclasts primarily impaired osteoblast bone formation.

Figure 6 Conditional Pdgfb transgenic mice recapitulate an aging-associated bone phenotype. (A–E) Representative μCT images (A) and quantitative analyses (B–E) of the trabecular bone area of the distal femur from male 6-month-old PdgfbcTG mice and WT littermates. BV/TV (B), Tb.Th (C), Tb.N (D), and Tb.Sp (E). Representative μCT images (F) and quantitative analysis (G and H) of the cross-sections of femoral mid-diaphysis of mice. Ct.Th, cortical bone thickness; B. Ar, bone area. (I–L) Quantitative μCT analyses of the trabecular bone area of the distal femur from female 9-month-old PdgfbcTG mice and WT littermates. BV/TV (I), Tb.Th (J), Tb.N (K), and Tb.Sp (L). (M and N) Representative immunohistochemical staining (M) and quantitative analysis of osteocalcin (OCN) (N) in femur sections. (O and P) Representative TRAP staining (O) and quantitative analysis of TRAP+ cells in femur sections (P). N.OB/B.Pm, number of osteocalcin+ osteoblasts per bone perimeter; N.OC/B.Pm, number of TRAP+ osteoclasts per bone perimeter. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 as determined by Student’s t tests.

We then measured PWV, the gold-standard index for aortic stiffness. Both young (3–4 months old) and old (>18 months old) PdgfbcTG mice had significantly higher PWV compared with their age-matched WT mice (Figure 7A). Moreover, PWV is also higher in old PdgfbcTG relative to young PdgfbcTG mice, indicating an age-dependent progression of arterial stiffening in the conditional transgenic mice. As expected, PWV increased significantly with age in WT control mice. In the aged mice, a significant sex effect was noted as old female mice had significantly higher PWV than corresponding age-matched males (Figure 7E). Systolic, diastolic, and mean BPs were all significantly higher in young PdgfbcTG mice than those in age-matched WT mice (Figure 7, B–D). However, differences in BP were not noted in the old PdgfbcTG mice versus age-matched WT mice. Aged female WT mice had significantly lower systolic, diastolic, and mean pressures than did aged male WTs. However, no sex differences were noted in the BP of PdgfbcTG old mice (Figure 7, F–H).

Figure 7 Conditional transgenic mice expressing PDGF-BB in preosteoclasts recapitulate aging-associated artery phenotype. PWV (A), systolic BP (B), diastolic BP (C), and mean BP (D) were measured in young (3- to 4-month old) and old (>18 months old) PdgfbcTG and WT littermates. PWV (E), systolic BP (F), diastolic BP (G), and mean BP (H) were measured in old (>18 months old) male and female PdgfbcTG and WT littermates. n = 5 to 14. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test.

It has been reported that there is an age-dependent increase in the lumen diameter and wall thickness of the aorta (73, 74). Consistent with these previous reports, the thoracic aortic lumen diameter was greater in both aged (versus young) WT mice and aged (versus young) PdgfbcTG mice (Figure 8, A and B). Importantly, aged PdgfbcTG mice, relative to their age-matched WT littermates, had increased aortic lumen diameter, indicating an exacerbated age-related morphological change of the aorta when Pdgfb is overexpressed. Aortic wall was significantly thicker in aged WT and PdgfbcTG mice than in young WT and PdgfbcTG mice, respectively (Figure 8, A and C). The aortas from aged WT and PdgfbcTG mice, relative to young mice, showed smooth muscle cell nuclei loss (Figure 8D), a characteristic of vascular aging. Moreover, the VSMC nuclei loss is more in the WT mice than in the PdgfbcTG mice, indicating that the old PdgfbcTG mice may have increased PDGFB/PDGFRβ signaling in the arterial tissue. Lamellar thickness and intralamellar distance both increased significantly with age in the WT and PdgfbcTG mice, indicating a significant accumulation of matrix in the vascular wall (Figure 8, E and F). Vascular calcification is a key link between osteoporosis and CVD. We then assessed whether the transgenic mice have vascular calcification by performing von Kossa staining of aorta tissue sections. Positive signal was found in 1 of 4 old mice (24 months old) but in 0 of 6 young mice (4 months old). Importantly, positive signal was found in 2 of 8 PdgfbcTG mice at 6 months of age, whereas none of the 7 aortas from the littermates (WT) showed positive signaling (Figure 8G). In addition, we examined the activation of an osteogenic trans-differentiation program in the aortas of the PdgfbcTG mice. Both osteoblast differentiation markers RUNX2 (Figure 8H) and ALP (Figure 8I) were upregulated at mRNA level in the aortas of PdgfbcTG mice compared with WT mice, indicating that vascular calcification may contribute to arterial stiffening induced by preosteoclast-secreted PDGF-BB. We also examined whether the expression of PDGFRβ, the receptor of PDGF-BB, is changed in aorta tissues of old (versus young) and transgenic mice (versus WT mice). Markedly increased expression of PDGFRβ in smooth muscle cells of the aorta wall was found in both aged mice and PdgfbcTG mice, as compared with young mice and WT mice, respectively (Figure 8J).

Figure 8 Conditional Pdgfb transgenic mice develop pathological aortic morphology and vascular calcification. (A) Representative histological staining analysis (10×; inset 40×) showing H&E and Masson’s trichrome staining of aorta from 4- and 18-month-old PdgfbcTG and WT littermates. (B) Lumen diameter, (C) vessel wall thickness, and (D) smooth muscle cell nuclei, Lamellar thickness (E), and intralamellar distance (F) in aortas were calculated. n = 5 to 11. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test. (G) Representative micrographs of von Kossa stained sections of the thoracic aorta from young (4-month-old) and old (20-month-old) mice (left panels) and from 6-month-old PdgfbcTG and WT littermates (right panels). (H and I) Aorta tissues were harvested from 6-month-old PdgfbcTG and WT littermates. mRNA expressions of RUNX2 (H) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) (I) were measured by qRT-PCR. n = 6. Data are mean ± SD, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 as determined by Student’s t tests. (J) Immunofluorescence staining of aortic tissue sections with antibody against PDGFRβ from young (4-month-old) and old (20-month-old) mice (left panels) and from 6-month-old PdgfbcTG and WT littermates (right panels).

We then measured the passive stiffness of the vessels. Tensile testing showed greater stiffness of the descending aorta in both young and aged PdgfbcTG mice compared with their age-matched WT littermates, with the difference in young mice being of higher magnitude (Figure 9, A and B). While there was a greater vessel stiffness in the aged WT mice relative to young WT mice, this age-dependent difference was not significant in the PdgfbcTG mice (Figure 9, C and D). The significantly higher passive stiffness of the PdgfbcTG mouse aorta determined by tensile testing suggests that the increase in PWV noted in these mice is not solely due to the effect of higher BP, and there is substantial arterial stiffening as well.

Figure 9 Aortic plasticity and vasoreactivity are impaired in conditional Pdgfb transgenic mice. (A–D) Tensile testing of aortic rings was measured in 4- and 18-month-old PdgfbcTG and WT littermates. n = 10 rings. Data are mean ± SEM, ****P < 0.0001 versus WT mice, as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc analysis. Aortic constriction in response to increasing doses of phenylephrine was measured in the young (E) and aged (F) PdgfbcTG mice vs. WT littermates. n = 8 aortic rings. Data are shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, as determined by one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test. Endothelium-dependent aortic relaxation in response to increasing doses of acetylcholine was measured in young (G) and aged (H) PdgfbcTG mice versus WT littermates. n = 8 aortic rings. Data are mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test. Endothelium-independent vasorelaxation in response to sodium nitroprusside was measured in young (I) and aged (J) PdgfbcTG mice versus WT littermates. n = 8 aortic rings. Data are mean ± SEM.

We also tested the contraction and relaxation responses of the aorta. We did not detect differences in the contraction response to phenylephrine (Figure 9E) and endothelial relaxation response to acetylcholine (Figure 9G) of the vessels from the young PdgfbcTG mice compared with those from the young WT mice. However, phenylephrine-induced contraction was higher in the vessels from the aged PdgfbcTG mice relative to the age-matched WT mice (Figure 9, F and H), suggesting that Pdgfb overexpression sensitizes the vessels to agonist-induced contraction in aging, as has been previously shown (75). This suggests the possibility of augmented tone of the vascular smooth muscle cells with increased circulating PDGF-BB. Moreover, acetylcholine-mediated relaxation of preconstricted vessels was notably lower in the aorta from aged PdgfbcTG mice when compared with age-matched WT controls when Cox pathways were inhibited using indomethacin. No differences were noted in the endothelial-independent sodium nitroprusside–induced (SNP-induced) relaxation in both young and aged PdgfbcTG mice relative to age-matched WT mice (Figure 9, I and J). This suggests that Pdgfb either induces a larger deficit in age-associated endothelial dysfunction, or that the larger preconstriction caused by phenylephrine is not fully countered by the endothelial-mediated relaxation response. Together, these findings suggest that Pdgfb overexpression in preosteoclasts causes endothelial dysfunction, VSMC dysregulation, and vascular stiffening during aging.

Conditional Pdgfb knockout mice are protected from HFD-induced bone loss and arterial stiffening. We tested whether increased circulating PDGF-BB is required for HFD-induced bone loss and arterial stiffening by generating conditional Pdgfb knockout mice (Pdgfb-cKO), in which Pdgfb is deleted selectively in the TRAP+ cells by crossing Pdgfbfl/fl mice with Trap-Cre mice (29). We detected a dramatically lower mRNA level of Pdgfb in CD3/B220/Ter119–RANK+ preosteoclasts isolated from the bone/bone marrow of Pdgfb-cKO mice compared with Pdgfbfl/fl littermates (WT; Figure 10A), validating the efficiency of Pdgfb deletion in preosteoclasts in the knockout mice. Importantly, the serum PDGF-BB level was higher in WT mice fed a HFD compared with WT mice fed a CHD, but this elevation was not detected in Pdgfb-cKO mice after HFD challenge (Figure 10B). Of note, serum PDGF-BB concentration in HFD-challenged Pdgfb-cKO mice was reduced to a similar level as in the WT mice without HFD challenge. The results further validated that bone/bone marrow preosteoclasts are a main source of elevated PDGF-BB in blood circulation in mice during aging or under HFD.

Figure 10 Deletion of Pdgfb in preosteoclasts attenuates HFD-induced bone loss. (A) Measurement of PDGF-BB mRNA in isolated CD3/B220/T119–RANK+ cells from bone/bone marrow of Trap-Cre Pdgfbf/f mice (Pdgfb-cKO) and Pdgfbf/f littermates (WT). (B) ELISA measurements of serum PDGF-BB concentrations in Pdgfb-cKO and WT littermates fed a HFD or CHD. n = 5. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, as determined by Student’s t tests and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test. (C–G) Representative μCT images (C) and quantitative analysis of the trabecular bone area of the distal femur from 3-month-old Pdgfb-cKO mice and WT littermates after 14 weeks of a Western HFD or chow diet (CHD). BV/TV (D), Tb.Th (E), Tb.N (F), and Tb.Sp (G). Representative μCT images (H) and quantitative analysis (I and J) of the cross-sections of femoral mid-diaphysis of mice. n = 7. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc analysis.

We conducted an analysis of bone phenotype in Pdgfb-cKO mice (Figure 10C). MicroCT analyses shows that trabecular BV/TV, Tb.N, and Tb.Th were all lower, and Tb.Sp was bigger in the distal femur of Pdgfb-cKO mice relative to their Pdgfbfl/fl littermates (WT; Figure 10, D–G). The results are consistent with our previous work showing that healthy, unchallenged Pdgfb-cKO mice exhibited a low-bone-mass phenotype (28). We then evaluated whether deletion of Pdgfb from preosteoclasts affects bone phenotype in HFD-challenged mice, in which PDGF-BB concentrations in both bone marrow and serum were aberrantly elevated compared with mice fed normal CHD. Whereas HFD induced reduction in BV/TV and Tb.N and increase in Tb.Sp in WT mice, the changes of these parameters induced by HFD were, at least partially, rectified by Pdgfb deletion (Figure 10, D–G). HFD induced an increase in cortical bone area (Ct. Ar) without changing cortical bone thickness (Ct.Th) in both WT and Pdgfb-cKO mice (Figure 10, H–J). Therefore, preosteoclast-derived PDGF-BB plays a paradoxical role specifically in trabecular bone regulation. While PDGF-BB is required for the maintenance of bone homeostasis under normal physiological conditions, excessive production of PDGF-BB from preosteoclasts leads to trabecular bone loss in pathological conditions (e.g., aging and metabolic dysregulation).

We next determined whether targeting PDGF-BB secretion by preosteoclasts can prevent deterioration of vascular mechanics and function. To this end, we used a HFD challenge to accelerate vascular stiffening and deterioration of bone as a rapid alternative to natural aging, which takes at least 18 months in the mouse model. The HFD challenge is shown to cause an increase in PWV prior to the onset of systolic hypertension, as is the case in aging (35). Here, we measured PWV in Pdgfb-cKO mice fed a HFD for different time periods. Pdgfbfl/fl (WT) mice had a slight increase in PWV after 8 weeks and a significant increase in PWV after 12 to 14 weeks of HFD feeding. Importantly, Pdgfb-cKO mice were partially protected from the diet-induced elevation in PWV noted in the WT mice (Figure 11A). The difference in PWV levels at baseline between Pdgfb-cKO mice and WT mice was not significant. HFD-induced elevation of systolic, diastolic, and mean BPs in the WT mice was also not detected in the Pdgfb-cKO mice (Figure 11, B–D). Increased stiffness of both the matrix and VSMC dysfunction are known to occur in response to HFD, contributing to vascular stiffening in vivo. Therefore, we next examined the mechanical and functional properties of the aorta at the end of 14 weeks of HFD. Tensile testing of the descending aorta showed a significantly more compliant vessel in HFD Pdgfb-cKO mice compared with HFD WT mice (Figure 11E). Vascular contractility studies showed an exaggerated contractility response to increasing concentrations of phenylephrine in WT mice compared with Pdgfb-cKO mice (Figure 11F). The endothelial-dependent relaxation to acetylcholine after preconstriction with phenylephrine was higher in Pdgfb-cKO mice than in WT mice (Figure 11G). The endothelial-independent relaxation of the vessels to SNP was similar between the 2 groups (Figure 11H), suggesting that the blunted acetylcholine response of WT mice is caused by a greater decline in the endothelial function of WT mice in response to a HFD than in the Pdgfb-cKO mice. Together, these findings suggest that PDGF-BB promotes diet-induced vascular stiffening by mediating changes in cellular function, including augmented vascular contractility in conjunction with endothelial dysfunction in the HFD WT mice.