Immune response to intravenous immunoglobulin in patients with Kawasaki disease and MIS-C

Neutrophilia in MIS-C and KD. To understand the unique features of MIS-C and KD, we obtained blood samples and confirmed a diagnosis of KD or MIS-C based on a combination of serology for SARS-CoV-2–specific antibodies and T cell reactivity to SARS-CoV-2 epitopes (Figure 1 and ref. 24). MIS-C patients were significantly older than patients with KD and had higher C-reactive protein levels than febrile controls (FCs) (Table 1). To understand how peripheral blood leukocytes contribute to systemic inflammation in KD and MIS-C, we investigated the composition of the peripheral blood population by flow cytometry immediately after phlebotomy (Figure 2A and Table 2). In our small series, lymphopenia was common among patients with KD and MIS-C and FCs (Table 1, Figure 2B, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147076DS1). No significant difference was noted in the monocyte population, but an increase in eosinophils and neutrophils was noted in KD patients compared with FCs (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1A). The absolute neutrophil count in the KD cohort was 2.6-fold higher than in FCs (Figure 2B).

Figure 1 Patient enrollment and follow-up. Patients with KD and MIS-C were studied prior to treatment, early after IVIG administration (9 to 30 hours), or in a subacute phase 2 to 6 weeks after IVIG treatment. Blood samples were analyzed by CBC, CyTOF, flow cytometry, and live-cell imaging.

Figure 2 Flow cytometry characterization of IL-1β–positive leukocytes in patients with KD (n = 9) or MIS-C (n = 5) or in FC (n = 14) patients. (A) Flow cytometry gating strategy used to distinguish myeloid and lymphoid cells. (B) Dot plots show the total cell numbers of each cell population per mL of whole blood from all patients prior to treatment. (C) Flow cytometry gating strategy for this study demonstrating IL-1β+ expression in each population. Fluorescence minus one (FMO) controls were used for each sample to assist gating. (D) Flow cytometry evaluation of absolute cell numbers of IL-1β+ leukocytes per mL of whole blood from all patients prior to treatment. (E) Scatter dot plots show each IL-1β+ cell population as a percentage of all IL-1β+ leukocytes from all patients prior to treatment. (F) qPCR mRNA expression of indicated genes in neutrophils isolated from 12 MIS-C patients prior to treatment. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple-comparison tests with a single pooled variance. Horizontal lines on dot plots indicate median IQRs. Mat.Neuts, mature neutrophils. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0005.

Table 1 Comparison of demographic and clinical characteristics, treatment, and outcome among disease cohorts

Neutrophils express IL-1β but not IL-1α in KD and MIS-C. IL-1 receptor signaling has been implicated in the pathogenesis of KD and MIS-C, with IL-1 antagonists currently in use for both patient populations (2, 15, 20–22, 25–27). However, the key cell types releasing IL-1α and/or IL-1β have not been established. To investigate circulating leukocytes expressing IL-1β in KD and MIS-C, we performed intracellular flow cytometry using AF647-conjugated canakinumab, a human IL-1β–specific monoclonal antibody (Figure 2C and ref. 28). We observed increased numbers of IL-1β+ cells in KD patients compared with FCs (Figure 2D). In patients with KD and MIS-C, the proportion of IL-1β+ cells was 50% to 80% of blood leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 1B). The median counts of IL-1β+ cells were about 5-fold higher in the KD cohort and about 2-fold higher in the MIS-C cohort than in the FC cohort (Figure 2D). IL-1β+ leukocytes were predominately neutrophils (~80%) and to a lesser extent eosinophils and monocytes (~10%; Figure 2E). Analysis of mRNA from neutrophils of MIS-C patients by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) confirmed the expression of IL1B mRNA, but not IL1A mRNA (Figure 2F). Blood samples from FCs also demonstrated IL-1β expression in neutrophils as well as eosinophils, monocytes, and lymphoid cells, indicating that IL-1β expression in neutrophils and eosinophils is a common signature of pediatric granulocytes in the setting of inflammation.

Altered maturation and increased activation of neutrophils in KD and MIS-C. To understand the phenotypic and functional changes occurring in neutrophils from patients with KD and MIS-C, we designed a CyTOF panel that discriminated major myeloid and lymphoid lineages and interrogated markers indicative of granulocyte development, migration, adhesion, activation, and inflammation (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 2A). Dimensional reduction and automated clustering analysis of the peripheral blood CyTOF data from 9 MIS-C patients, 2 KD patients, and 11 FC patients demonstrated that leukocyte lineages were clearly discriminated with this approach while also providing enhanced resolution of neutrophil, monocyte, eosinophil, and natural killer cell heterogeneity in the 3 cohorts (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Consistent with the flow cytometry results, we observed IL-1β expression in eosinophils, neutrophils, and monocytes in all 3 cohorts (Figure 3, B–D). Neutrophils from MIS-C patients expressed the highest levels of activation markers compared with KD and FC groups. No significant differences were evident in lymphoid and myeloid counts among MIS-C, KD, and FCs (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 2E); however, neutrophilia was evident in all cohorts, suggesting that neutrophils are a substantial source of IL-1β in these patients.

Figure 3 CyTOF shows neutrophils are highly activated in patients with KD or MIS-C and associated with high IL-1β expression. (A) viSNE map shows FLOWSOM automated clustering results of live CD45+ cells as leukocyte lineage populations from all patients prior to treatment. (B) Heatmap shows the median metal intensity of each marker in different leukocyte populations from patients with MIS-C (B, n = 9), KD (C, n = 2), and FCs (D, n = 11) obtained before treatment. (E) Total cell numbers of leukocyte populations prior to treatment from patients with KD (n = 2), MIS-C (n = 9), or from FCs (n = 11). Values determined from CyTOF data. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple-comparison tests with a single pooled variance. Lines on scatter dot plots indicate median with IQR. tSNE, t distributed stochastic neighbor embedding; viSNE, visualization of t distributed stochastic neighbor embedding.

We then focused on the specific phenotypes of neutrophils in the 3 patient cohorts. CyTOF showed distinct marker-expression profiles of neutrophil lineage cells (automated Siglec-8–negative CD66b-enriched clusters) in each cohort (Figure 4A). The neutrophil lineage from MIS-C patients was characterized by increased markers of adhesion and activation, including CD62L, CD44, CD54, CD63, and HLA-DR when compared with FCs (Figure 4A). In contrast with those from FCs, neutrophil lineage cells from KD patients exhibited elevated CD44, CD11a, CD54, CD63, HLA-DR, and CD64, reduced CD66b, and activation marker profiles similar to those of MIS-C cells, including CD54 and CD63. Maturation markers, including CD49d, CD101, and CD10, were more abundant in FCs than in KD and MIS-C neutrophil lineage cells. The IL-8 receptor β chain (CD182) was most abundant on neutrophil lineage cells from FC patients and least abundant on MIS-C cells. The Fas death receptor (CD95) was abundantly expressed on cells from KD and MIS-C patients. Differential expression of IL-1β was also evident in neutrophil lineage cells between the cohorts, with highest expression detected in KD patients. These results suggest that neutrophils from KD and MIS-C are immature and highly activated.

Figure 4 IVIG treatment in patients with KD or MIS-C is associated with a decrease in IL-1β–producing neutrophils and an increase in lymphocytes. (A) Heatmap shows the median metal intensity of each marker in neutrophils from all patients before treatment. (B) Total cell number (top panels) and proportion (bottom panels) of leukocyte populations from patients with KD (n = 9) or MIS-C (n = 5) prior to IVIG treatment and 2 to 6 weeks after treatment (KD, n = 8; MIS-C, n = 9). Values determined from flow cytometry data. (C) Absolute neutrophil count (ANC) from KD patients before IVIG and 24 hours after IVIG treatment from an independent cohort (n = 95). (D) Total numbers of IL-1β+ leukocytes from KD patients prior to treatment (n = 9) and 2 to 6 weeks after IVIG (n = 8). (E) IL-1β expression in neutrophils from a patient with KD and a patient with MIS-C prior to treatment and 2 to 6 weeks after IVIG. Representative data shown. Fluorescence minus one of each sample was used as a staining control. (F) Total numbers of IL-1β+ lymphocytes, monocytes, eosinophils, and neutrophils in the peripheral blood of patients with KD (left panel) or MIS-C (right panel) determined by flow cytometry before treatment (KD, n = 9; MIS-C, n = 5) and 2 to 6 weeks after IVIG treatment (KD, n = 8; MIS-C, n = 9). P values were determined by unpaired t tests based on IVIG-alone samples. Lines on dot plots indicate median with IQR. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005; ****P < 0.0001.

To further study the major effects of IVIG on blood leukocytes, particularly neutrophil lineage cells, we used the flow cytometry gating strategy shown in Figure 2A to examine the peripheral blood of patients with MIS-C and KD prior to IVIG administration and 2 to 6 weeks afterwards. Results demonstrated that in all leukocyte populations, IVIG treatment was associated with a significant reduction in neutrophil counts in KD samples and a more than 50% reduction in neutrophil lineage cells in KD and MIS-C samples (Figure 4B). This reduction in neutrophil numbers was accompanied by an increased lymphocyte proportion in both cohorts (Figure 4B). In contrast, there was no significant change in the absolute numbers of monocytes. Eosinophil numbers were not significantly affected by IVIG treatment. IVIG administration was common to all patients in this study; however, effects of adjunctive infliximab and/or corticosteroids cannot be discounted. Of the patients studied 2 to 6 weeks after IVIG treatment, 7 of 8 KD patients and 4 of 9 MIS-C patients received only IVIG. The treatment regimens of the remaining patients are indicated (Figure 4B). The reduction in neutrophil numbers in KD patients 2 to 6 weeks after IVIG-only treatment was consistent with data from an independent KD cohort that demonstrated a sharp decline in neutrophil numbers 24 hours after IVIG treatment (Figure 4C). These data support a direct role for IVIG on neutrophils that was most pronounced in KD patients, although effects on other immune cell types may also contribute to disease resolution.

IL-1β+ neutrophils are greatly reduced after IVIG treatment. Next, we examined intracellular IL-1β expression in patients with KD and MIS-C in the subacute phase (2 to 6 weeks after IVIG treatment). IL-1β–expressing leukocytes were reduced in number in the subacute phase in KD cohorts (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 3). Given that most IL-1β–expressing leukocytes were neutrophils (Figure 2E), we investigated the IL-1β expression in neutrophils from these cohorts. Results showed that IVIG treatment was associated with reduced IL-1β production in neutrophils in both cohorts (Figure 4E) and was associated with a more than 90% reduction in IL-1β–expressing neutrophils in the circulation (Figure 4F). This effect was specific to neutrophils, as we did not observe changes in all other IL-1β+ leukocyte populations (Figure 4F). The disappearance of IL-1β–expressing neutrophils was observed in all 8 KD patients who received IVIG alone and also in the 4 MIS-C patients who received only IVIG and no other adjunctive therapy.

We then focused on neutrophil lineage subpopulations to further understand the changes in IL-1β–expressing cell numbers following IVIG treatment. Recent studies have demonstrated heterogeneity in blood neutrophils, with different developmental stages present in the setting of acute inflammation. Neutrophil progenitors (NePs), which correspond to the promyelocyte stage of differentiation, can be distinguished by coexpression of the stem cell markers CD117 and CD34 as well as the neutrophil marker CD66b (29, 30). We observed a significant reduction of mature neutrophils in both KD and MIS-C patients and reduced NeP counts in KD patients following IVIG treatment (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The majority of the mature neutrophils were IL-1β+, and IVIG treatment was associated with a reduction of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) levels and IL-1β+ mature neutrophils in patients with KD (Figure 5, C and D). We also observed variable numbers of IL-1β–expressing NePs in both KD and MIS-C patients, but this population was not significantly altered following IVIG treatment (Figure 5E). No changes were detected in total numbers of IL-1β–negative mature neutrophils and NePs following IVIG treatment. Thus, IVIG appears to target specifically mature IL-1β+ neutrophils.

Figure 5 IVIG treatment in patients with KD or MIS-C is associated with a decrease of IL-1β–producing neutrophils and reduced activation. (A) Left panel: flow cytometry gating strategy demonstrating reduced mature neutrophils after IVIG treatment in a representative KD patient (top) and a representative MIS-C patient (bottom). The percentages of neutrophils in live CD45+ cells are indicated on the contour plots. Right panel: absolute cell numbers of mature neutrophils per mL of whole blood. (B) Flow cytometry evaluation of NePs per mL of whole blood. (C) Serum G-CSF in patients with KD before treatment (n = 5) and 2 to 6 weeks after IVIG treatment (n = 5). (D) Flow cytometry evaluation of total numbers of IL-1β+ mature neutrophils (left panel) and IL-1β– mature neutrophils (right panel) per mL of whole blood. (E) Flow cytometry evaluation of total numbers of IL-1β+ NePs (left panel) and IL-1β– NePs per mL of whole blood (right panel). (F) Heatmap shows the median metal intensity of each marker in neutrophils from 5 MIS-C patients before treatment and 1 day after IVIG treatment evaluated by CyTOF. (G) Heatmap showing FLOWSOM automated clustering of neutrophil subsets from 5 MIS-C patients before treatment and 1 day after IVIG treatment. (H–J) CyTOF evaluation of total cell numbers of neutrophils (H), mature neutrophil subsets (I), and NeP subsets (J) per mL of whole blood. Samples were analyzed from 5 patients with MIS-C prior to treatment and 1 day after IVIG treatment. Differences between before and after IVIG treatment were determined via unpaired t tests (2-tailed) based on IVIG-alone samples (A, B, D, and E) or by ratio paired t tests (C, H, I, and J). Lines on dot plots indicate median with IQR. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005

To explore the acute changes elicited by IVIG in the neutrophil lineage cells from MIS-C patients up to 30 hours after treatment in the absence of adjunctive immunotherapy, we analyzed the phenotypic profile of neutrophil lineage cells from CyTOF data. IL-1β expression was reduced following IVIG treatment, consistent with flow cytometry data (Figure 5F). Activation and adhesion markers, including CD62L, CD11a, CD54, CD63, CD33, CD11b, HLA-DR, CD32, and CD64, were also reduced following IVIG treatment. Increases in CD49f, CD162, CD79b, and CD16 were evident following IVIG. Changes in maturation status associated with IVIG treatment included an increase in CD49d and CD10 and a decrease in CD101 and CD15 (Figure 5F). The changes in CD10 and CD16 detected by CyTOF are consistent with the changes in cell-surface expression detected by flow cytometry (Figure 5A). Thus, IVIG has pleiotropic effects on both neutrophil maturation and cell-surface marker expression.

To identify specific neutrophil subsets targeted by IVIG treatment, we further investigated the heterogeneity of neutrophil lineage cells in CyTOF data sets by performing a secondary automated clustering technique based on Siglec-8–negative CD66b-enriched neutrophil lineage clusters. The results revealed at least 5 populations, including 3 mature neutrophil subsets and 2 NeP subsets, that have been previously described (30, 31). These subsets displayed differential expression of IL-1β levels (Figure 5G). Higher IL-1β expression levels were associated with elevated activation status in neutrophil subsets. The total numbers of cells in the neutrophil lineage were reduced in all 5 MIS-C patients after receiving IVIG treatment (Figure 5H). Within the total population of cells in the neutrophil lineage, the activated, IL-1β–intermediate subset was reduced compared with the less activated, IL-1β–low subset and NeP subsets (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4C). These high-dimensional CyTOF analyses demonstrate rapid changes in leukocyte populations induced by IVIG treatment and a complexity to neutrophil maturation in these disease contexts that may reflect neutrophil subset specialization in function and activation.

IVIG induces neutrophil cell death independently of apoptosis. Neutrophil death has been described in different animal model and clinical settings as occurring through apoptotic and nonapoptotic pathways. Previous neutrophil studies with IVIG have attributed the loss of cell viability to an apoptotic mechanism (32–35). To characterize the biochemical pathway through which IVIG was killing neutrophils in MIS-C and KD patients, we used inhibitors of apoptosis and caspase-1–dependent pyroptosis (QVD-OPh), necroptosis (Nec-1s), ferroptosis (liproxstatin-1 and ferrostatin-1), and NETosis (BBCl-Amidine, GSK199, GSK484) as well as inhibitors of PI3K (PIK-75 and GDC-0941), NADPH oxidase (DPI), and mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (MitoTEMPO). In experiments with neutrophils harvested from acute, pretreatment MIS-C and KD patients and exposed ex vivo to IVIG, we observed a loss of cell viability characterized by staining with annexin V (AnnV) and propidium iodide (PI) (Figure 6A). To investigate the biochemical pathways involved in IVIG signaling in neutrophils, we used live-cell imaging to examine the morphological and kinetic changes in neutrophils induced by IVIG and inhibitors described above. To enable accurate segmentation of objects in live-cell imaging, we incorporated a deep learning module called StarDist into custom-scripted code to allow trainable neural networks to analyze images instead of traditional watershed segmentation (36). This approach allowed changes in cell populations to be classified according to the cell death markers AnnV, which binds externalized phosphatidylserine of dying cells, and PI, which binds DNA of cells with compromised plasma and nuclear membranes. IVIG-triggered cell death was blocked by the PI3K inhibitors PIK-75 and GDC-0941 and also by the NADPH oxidase inhibitor DPI (Figure 6B). Cell death was not inhibited by the pan-caspase inhibitor Q-VD-OPh, suggesting that IVIG was not triggering cell death via apoptosis signaling or via caspase-1–dependent pyroptosis (Figure 6B). IVIG was not engaging cell death pathways via RIPK1, ferroptosis, NETosis, or mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (Supplemental Figure 5A). Q-VD-OPh was able to impair cell death induced by Fas ligand (FasL) (Supplemental Figure 5B). FasL was used as a control to induce apoptosis and resulted in an equivalent reduction in viability compared with IVIG (Figure 6B). These findings were consistent for neutrophils isolated from acute KD and MIS-C patients, suggesting a similar mechanism of action of IVIG in both diseases that occurs via a pathway independent of apoptosis, pyroptosis, necroptosis, and ferroptosis.

Figure 6 IVIG triggers rapid cell death of neutrophils. (A) Peripheral blood neutrophils undergo unique morphological changes upon exposure to 1% IVIG. Neutrophils were labeled with 50 nM CTG and incubated in the presence of AnnV-AF647 (red) and PI (yellow) to track changes in cell viability. Representative image from KD neutrophils. Two-hour time point shown. (B) Viability of neutrophils at the 8-hour time point in the presence or absence of 2 μM PIK-75, 10 μM GDC-0941, 10 μM DPI, 10 μM QVD-OPh, 100 ng/mL FcFasL, and 1% IVIG. (C) Kinetic changes in neutrophil viability classified according to staining with CTG, AnnV, and PI. (D) Changes in cell size of neutrophils treated with 100 ng/mL FcFasL or 1% IVIG.

Live-cell imaging confirms neutrophil cell death by a nonapoptotic pathway. Using custom-scripted code to identify objects in live-cell imaging data coupled to a data visualization tool called DeathTrackR, we examined cell death signatures from neutrophils treated with IVIG or FasL (Figure 6C). DeathTrackR is a user-directed visualization tool, built on the R Shiny package, that allows import of csv files generated from automated analysis of live-cell imaging data sets to visualize cell death transition states during the cell death process. Neutrophils treated with IVIG transformed rapidly from viable CellTracker Green (CTG)+ AnnV–PI– cells to dead CTG+AnnV+PI+ cells (Figure 6C). In contrast, neutrophils treated with FasL generated an apoptotic CTG+AnnV+PI– state prior to transition to a dead CTG+AnnV+PI+ state (Figure 6C). When FasL was added to IVIG, the pathway activated by IVIG was dominant to the effects of the Fas-dependent apoptotic-signaling cascade (Figure 6C). Purified Fc did not replicate the actions of IVIG in human neutrophils (Figure 6C), consistent with previous reports (37). This confirmed that F(ab′) 2 was responsible for triggering neutrophil death. By analyzing the size of individual cells in these live-cell imaging data sets, it was evident that IVIG was also triggering an increase in cell size as well as causing a loss of viability (Figure 6D). These data are consistent with time-lapse images of human neutrophils treated with IVIG, FcFasL, or PBS (Supplemental Videos 1, 2, and 3, respectively). These live-cell data sets support a mode of cell death distinct from apoptosis.

Dimension reduction of live-cell imaging to compare IVIG and FasL responses. To simultaneously analyze morphological and fluorescence features from these time-lapse files, we performed a dimension reduction analysis using the nonlinear dimension reduction algorithm UMAP (38). These analyses generate 2D representations of individual cellular relationships according to cell size, cell aspect ratio, and fluorescence intensity of CTG, AnnV, and PI (Figure 7, A and B). Neutrophils treated with IVIG clustered in distinct locations compared with cells treated with the apoptotic stimulus FasL (Figure 7, A and B) despite similar kinetics of cell death (Figure 6C). These differences between IVIG and FasL were apparent when examining both morphological and fluorescence parameters of the population in UMAP plots (Figure 7B). Increases in cell size were observed in IVIG-treated neutrophils isolated from both acute KD and MIS-C patients (Figure 7B), consistent with a nonapoptotic mechanism of action. Neutrophils do not form distinct clusters when undergoing cell death, suggesting that a continuum of states exist, as they undergo a process of cell death in response to stimulation with FasL or IVIG. These data support a unique cell death signaling pathway engaged by IVIG.