Circular RNA circEsyt2 regulates vascular smooth muscle cell remodeling via splicing regulation

Animal models. C57BL/6J and ApoE–/– mice were used in this study (Vital River). To induce AS, 3-month-old ApoE–/– mice were fed a high-fat diet composed of 16.4% lard oil, 3.6% vegetable oil, and 2% cholesterol for 3 months until there were visible atherosclerotic plaques in the aortae. The C57BL/6J and ApoE–/– mice that were fed with a regular chow diet served as controls. The smooth muscle cell-lineage tracing mice (Tagln-CreERT2/tdTomato) were generated by crossing Tagln-CreERT2 (Cyagen Co.) and tdTomato (Biocytogen Co.) mice and subjecting the 1‑month‑old offspring to intraperitoneal injection of tamoxifen (Sigma, 75 mg/kg) for 5 consecutive days. Wire-induced carotid artery injury was induced in 3-month-old C57BL/6J and tamoxifen-induced Tagln-CreERT2/tdTomato mice (see Carotid artery injury induction and virus injection). The mice were randomly allocated into experimental groups.

Cell culture, RNA interference, transfection, and AAV infection. The HASMCs and HEK293T cells obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) were grown in smooth muscle cell medium (ScienCell) and high‑glucose DMEM containing 10% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Beyotime), respectively. The primary mouse VSMCs extracted from the aorta were purchased from PriCells and cultured in specific smooth muscle cell medium (PriCells). All cells were cultured at 37°C in 5% CO 2 , and cells between passages 4–10 were used in subsequent experiments.

The siRNAs were synthesized (Ribobio) and transfected at a final concentration of 100 nM into cells diluted in Opti-MEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

The circEsyt2 overexpression plasmid was generated using the pcDNA3.1-CMV vector (HANBIO), while the pcDNA3.1 plasmid served as control. A total of 4 μg per well of plasmids were transfected into cells cultured in 6-well plates using Effectene Transfection Reagent (QIAGEN), following the manufacturer’s protocol.

For circEsyt2 silencing in vivo, shRNA specifically targeting circEsyt2 was cloned into the pHBAAV-U6-MCS-CMV-EGFP vector for viral packaging in AAV 2/8 (HANBIO), with the pHBAAV-U6-shControl-CMV-EGFP vector as control. For circEsyt2 overexpression in vivo, the circEsyt2 gene was inserted into the pcDNA3.1-CMV vector, followed by the AAV 2/8 package using the pHBAAV-CMV-circ-EF1-ZsGreen vector (HANBIO). The AAV 2/8 containing only the vector served as control. The oligonucleotide sequences used are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

RNA isolation, treatment, and qRT‑PCR. Total RNA was extracted from tissues or cells using RNAiso (Takara), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The RNA concentration was measured using NanoDrop 2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For RNase digestion, RNase R (3 U/μg, Epicentre Biotechnologies) was added to a total of 5 μg RNA sample, which was incubated at 37°C for 20 minutes, followed by heat inactivation at 95°C for 3 minutes. Samples without RNase R treatment were considered as control. Then, actinomycin D (Sigma‑Aldrich) was dissolved in DMSO (10 mg/mL, Sigma-Aldrich). To induce transcription blockage, VSMCs cultured in DMEM containing 1% FBS were treated with 2 mg/mL actinomycin D for 24 hours. DMSO‑treated VSMCs were used as control.

For real-time qRT-PCR analysis, cDNA was synthesized from 1–2 μg RNA using PrimeScript RT Master Mix (Takara) by incubating the sample at 37°C for 15 minutes and then at 85°C for 5 seconds. The relative mRNA levels were quantified using SYBR Green Master Mix (Takara) and normalized using GAPDH as internal control. The relative expression levels were calculated using the 2–ΔΔCT method. For small nucleolar RNA R41 (snoR41) quantification, reverse transcription was performed using Bulge-Loop miRNA qRT-PCR Starter Kit (Ribobio), following the manufacturer’s instructions.

For strand-specific qRT‑PCR, 1 μg total RNA was reverse‑transcribed using the Bulge-Loop miRNA qRT-PCR Starter Kit (Ribobio), following the manufacturer’s protocol. However, the RT primers were replaced by those specifically designed against p53, p53β, and GAPDH (Ribobio), followed by the standard qRT‑PCR pipeline mentioned above with minor modifications. The designed GAPDH, p53, and p53β were tested using the specific primers synthesized by Ribobio (Supplemental Table 5).

The gDNA was purified using GenElute Mammalian Genomic DNA Miniprep Kit (Sigma‑Aldrich). For circRNA identification, PCR amplification was carried out using cDNA or gDNA samples, circEsyt2 primers from mouse arterial cDNA, and DreamTaq Green PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The PCR profile consisted of 35 cycles at 95°C for 30 seconds, 55°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 1 minute. The PCR products were visualized in 2% agarose gel stained with ethidium bromide. Then, the PCR products were purified and Sanger-sequenced (Sangon) using the forward divergent primer. The primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Western blotting. Proteins were lysed in RIPA buffer (Beyotime) containing 1 mM PMSF, incubated on ice for 30 minutes, and centrifuged at 14,000g at 4°C for 30 minutes. The proteins were separated using 10%–15% SDS-PAGE gels and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes (Pall Co.). The membranes were blocked in 5% nonfat dry milk for 1 hour, followed by incubation with primary antibodies at 4°C overnight and then with IRDye 800CW donkey anti-mouse or anti-rabbit antibody (1:10,000, nos. 926-32212 and 926-32213, LI-COR) at room temperature for 1 hour. Protein detection was performed using the Odyssey Infrared Imaging System (LI-COR). The primary antibodies used were as follows: rabbit anti–α-SMA (ACTAT2/SMA, 1:1000, no. 14395-1-AP, Proteintech), rabbit anti-calponin (1:1000, no. 13938-1-AP, Proteintech), mouse anti-myh11 (1:200, no. 6956, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), mouse anti-PCBP1 (HnRNP-E1, 1:500, no. 14523-1-AP, Proteintech), mouse anti-p53 (1:1000, no. 2524, Cell Signaling Technology), mouse anti–acetyl-p53 (lys382) (1:1000, no. 2525, Cell Signaling Technology), mouse anti-p53 (DO-1) (1:200, no. sc-126, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), mouse anti-cyclin D1 (1:1000, no. 60186-1-Ig, Proteintech), rabbit anti-p21 (1:500, no. 27296-1-AP, Proteintech), mouse anti-NOXA (1:500, no. AB5761, Millipore), rabbit anti-PUMA (1:500, no. 55120-1-AP, Proteintech), mouse anti–histone 3 (1:1000, no. ab1791, Abcam), rabbit anti-Esyt2 (1:500, no. bs-11003R, Bioss), rabbit anti–β-actin (1:1000, no. 20536-1-AP, Proteintech), and rabbit anti-GAPDH (1:1000, no. 10494-1-AP, Proteintech).

Cell proliferation assay. Cells were seeded in 96-well plates (3 × 103 per well) and starved for 2 hours in serum-free DMEM. The HASMCs and VSMCs were transfected with siRNAs or plasmids and subsequently cultured in DMEM containing 1% FBS. Cell growth was evaluated at indicated time points using the cell counting kit-8 (CCK-8) detection assay (10 μL/well, MedChemExpress), following the manufacturer’s instructions. To quantify the number of proliferating cells, EdU incorporation assay was performed 48 hours after siRNA treatment or plasmid transfection using Click-iT EdU Alexa Fluor 594 Imaging Kit (Invitrogen). The cells were incubated with 50 μM EdU for 6 hours before fixation, and images were taken under a fluorescence microscope (Nikon).

Scratch wound and transwell assays. The HASMCs and VSMCs were initially cultivated in 6-well plates and transfected with siRNAs or plasmids for 24 hours, then cultured in DMEM containing 1% FBS. For the scratch wound healing assay, a sterile pipette tip was used to create a perpendicular line in adherent cells. For the transwell assay, the cells were added to the upper transwell chambers (8 μm pore size, Millipore). After 24 hours, images were taken under a light microscope (Nikon). The cells on the chamber membrane were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and stained with crystal violet.

Cell apoptosis assay. The HASMCs and VSMCs were cultured in 6-well plates and transfected with siRNA or plasmid. After 48 hours, the level of cell apoptosis was visually determined by propidium iodide and Annexin V staining using FITC Annexin V Apoptosis Detection Kit (BD Biosciences). The samples were evaluated using a flow cytometer (BD Biosciences). The data obtained were analyzed using FlowJo software (TreeStar).

Immunofluorescence assay. Cells grown on EZ slides (Millipore) were washed once with PBS, fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 minutes, and permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes. For paraffin-embedded carotid arteries, 4‑μm sections were deparaffinized and subjected to heat-induced antigen recovery using Citrate-EDTA Antigen Retrieval Solution (Beyotime). Freshly collected aortic or carotid arteries were incubated in 4% paraformaldehyde containing 30% sucrose for more than 24 hours at 4°C, and then embedded in an optical cutting temperature compound for cryosection (8 μm). The frozen sections were washed thrice with PBS. For immunostaining, all specimens were blocked with QuickBlock Blocking Buffer (Beyotime) for 30 minutes at 37°C and incubated with primary antibodies at 4°C overnight. The goat anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 488 (1:200, no. A11001, Invitrogen), goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (1:200, A11008, Invitrogen), goat anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 594 (1:200, no. A11005, Invitrogen), goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 594 (1:200, no. A11012, Invitrogen), and goat anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) DyLight 405 (1:100, no. 35551, Thermo Fisher Scientific) secondary antibodies were subsequently added and incubated at 37°C for 1 hour. DAPI (Beyotime) was used to counterstain the nuclei. The primary antibodies included the mouse anti–α-SMA (1:200, no. ab7817, Abcam) or rabbit anti–α-SMA (ACTAT2/SMA, 1:1000, no. 14395-1-AP, Proteintech), mouse anti-GFP (1:100, no. 66002-1-Ig, Proteintech), mouse anti-Myh11 (1:100, no. sc-6956, Santa Cruz), mouse anti-CD31 (1:100, no. BH0190, Bioss), rabbit anti-CD68 (1:100, no. 28058-1-AP, Proteintech; reacted with mouse tissue), mouse anti-CD68 (1:100, no. bs-0649R, Bioss; reacted with human tissue), rabbit anti-PDGFRα (1:100, no. bs-0231R, Bioss), rabbit anti-PCBP1 (1:100, no. 14523-1-AP, Proteintech), and rabbit anti-U2AF65 (1:100, no. 15624-1-AP, Proteintech).

RNA-FISH. The FISH Kit (RiboBio) was used for the in vitro assay, following the manufacturer’s protocol. After fixation, permeabilization, and blocking, the cells were incubated in prehybridization buffer at 37°C for 30 minutes and then in hybridization buffer with FISH probes at 37°C overnight. The cells were washed thrice with 4× saline sodium citrate (SSC) with 0.1% Tween-20 and then once with 2× SSC and 1× SSC at 42°C for 5 minutes, followed by rinsing with PBS and staining with DAPI (Beyotime). All experimental procedures were performed in the dark. The Cy3-labeled 18S, U6, control, and circEsyt2 probes were designed and synthesized by RiboBio, while the cy3-labeled pre-mRNA p53 probe was obtained from Zoonbio Biotechnology.

In vivo RNA-FISH was performed for the frozen sections of mouse tissues and paraffin-embedded sections of human tissues using FISH Kit (GenePharm), following the manufacturer’s instructions. The biotin-conjugated circEsyt2 probe was obtained from GenePharm. The amplification of the signal was based on the streptavidin-Cy3 or FAM system. Immunofluorescence assay was performed by incubating with the primary antibodies at 37°C for 2 hours and subsequently with the secondary antibodies at 37°C for 1 hour. Fluorescence images were obtained using a laser confocal microscope (Olympus).

RNA pull‑down and mass spectrometry. RNA pull-down was performed on circEsyt2 overexpression plasmid-transfected HEK293T cells using Pierce Magnetic RNA-Protein Pull-Down Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The biotinylated RNA probes for specifically detecting circEsyt2 were designed and synthesized by Ribobio. Two 10-cm dishes with approximately 1 × 107 cells and 50 μL streptavidin beads were used for each sample. For Western blotting and immunoprecipitation (Beyotime), 200 μL cell lysis buffer was added to the cells after washing with cold PBS, supplemented with RNasin Ribonuclease Inhibitor (40 U/μL, Solarbio) and 100× Protease Inhibitor Cocktail Set I (Millipore). The samples were kept on ice for 20 minutes. Then, the lysates were centrifuged at 16,000g for 20 minutes, and the supernatants were collected. The biotinylated RNA probes were incubated with magnetic beads at room temperature for 30 minutes with rotation, followed by the addition of the supernatant and incubation for an additional 1 hour at 4°C with rotation. After washing thrice with the lysis buffer, the RNA-bead complexes were harvested using 50 μL elution buffer and heated in 5× loading buffer at 99°C for 10 minutes.

Before mass spectrometry, silver staining using 20 μL of pulled-down samples separated on 13% SDS-PAGE was performed by GeneCreate. The proteins were alkylated by the addition of 10 mM DL-dithiothreitol, and then digested by incubating with 55 mM iodoacetamide and 1 μg trypsin overnight. The peptides were demineralized and dissolved in 15 μL loading buffer containing 0.1% formic acid and 3% acetonitrile. Liquid chromatography–dual mass spectrometry was performed using the proteomic platform TripleTOF 5600+ (SCIEX). Raw data were analyzed using Protein Pilot Software (SCIEX), with iodoacetamide-alkylation, bias, and background correction as parameters. Following the removal of the common contaminating proteins and their mapping peptides, setting the threshold to confidence greater than 95% and unique peptides greater than 1 revealed a total of 14 and 31 proteins as the control and circEsyt2‑binding proteins, respectively. The identified proteins and peptides were ranked according to the Unused ProtScore, which is considered as the true indicator of protein confidence whose calculation depends on the ranking of the protein in the list of detected proteins. Analysis of the Unused ProtScore was conducted using the Pro Group Algorithm. Mass spectra and data analyses were performed by GeneCreate. The mass spectrometry data were deposited in the iProx database (iProx: IPX0001671000).

CircRNA‑Seq and annotation. Using TRIzol reagent (Life Technologies), total RNA was isolated from the aortae of 3-month-old C57BL/6J and ApoE–/– mice fed with a regular chow diet and ApoE–/– mice fed with a high‑fat diet for 3 months. The aortae were carefully detached from the aortic arch to the bifurcation of the iliac artery, and its surrounding connective tissues removed. RNA concentration and quality control were determined using Nanodrop ND-1000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The RNA library was prepared from 2 μg RNA after the removal of rRNA using the Ribo-Zero rRNA Removal Kit (Epicentre Biotechnologies), followed by linear RNA digestion using RNase R (Epicentre Biotechnologies) and fragmentation. The synthesized cDNA was subjected to purification and end-repair, followed by adenylation of the 3′‑end and ligation to adaptors using NEBNext Ultra RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs). After PCR amplification and purification, the library quality was tested using the TapeStation System (Agilent Technologies). Sequencing was performed on an Illumina HiSeq 3000 platform (Illumina) using the 150‑bp pair-end model. The sequencing data are available in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) of the NCBI database (accession number: GSE133269). The sequencing and data analysis were conducted by Ribobio.

The sequence reads were preprocessed through adaptor trimming and data filtration. The cleaned data were subsequently mapped against the mouse reference genome GRCm38/mm10 using Tophat (37), with the unmapped reads saved for further mapping using Tophat-Fusion (37). The primary results from the alignment were adjusted and filtered based on the “GT/AG” splicing site flanking “back-spliced junction reads,” which denoted circRNA splicing. This method was named as Find_circ later. Expression analysis was conducted by converting the read counts into reads per million (RPM) using HTseq (38). Data showing extreme difference within groups were excluded. Additional algorithms (CIRCexplorer, CIRI2, and CIRIquant) were also adopted to predict circRNAs; data processing was conducted by Ribobio.

The RPM value was calculated as follows: RPM = (number of reads that mapped to circRNAs / total number of reads) × 106. Differentially expressed genes were defined with a threshold of fold change greater than 2, P less than 0.05, and FDR less than 0.05.

RNA-Seq. The mouse VSMCs transfected with siRNAs for 48 hours were lysed with RNAiso (Takara) and sent to BioWavelet for sequencing. Reverse transcription of RNA samples was conducted at 50°C for 90 minutes and 70°C for 15 minutes in a 20 μL reaction system containing SuperScriptA, SuperScript III reverse transcriptase (Invitrogen), and Superscript III first-strand synthesis buffer (5×) (Invitrogen). The second strand cDNA was synthesized from the products incubated with the reaction buffer and synthesis enzyme mix (Biowavelet) and kept on ice, according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. The products were purified by magnetic separation using Agencourt AMPure XP Beads (1.8×) (Beckman Coulter), and the concentrations were determined using the Qubit dsDNA HS Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The sequencing libraries were prepared and purified using TruePrep DNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (Vazyme) and PCR with P5/P7 primers (Biowavelet). The reaction system for Tn5 library generation was carried out using 1 ng cDNA incubated at 55°C for 10 minutes. Purified amplicons were obtained using VAHTSTM DNA Clean Beads Kit (Vazyme).

Sequencing was performed using the HiSeq platform (Illumina) with the 150‑bp pair-end model. Reads obtained from RNA‑Seq were filtered and trimmed using Trimmomatic (39), followed by mapping of the cleaned data to the mouse reference genome GRCm38/mm. Gene expression analysis was performed using FeatureCounts (40). Data showing extreme difference within groups were excluded. Fragments per kilobase of exon model per million mapped fragments (FPKM) values were calculated from the read counts for gene expression normalization using the formula: FPKM = fragments that mapped to genes / (mapped reads [millions] × transcript length [kb]). RNA sequencing data have been submitted to the GEO database (accession number: GSE133270). Differentially expressed genes were defined with a threshold of fold change greater than 1.2, P less than 0.05, and FDR less than 0.05. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis was performed for differentially expressed coding genes.

RIP. The RIP assay was performed using Magna RIP RNA-Binding Protein Immunoprecipitation Kit (Millipore), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The antibody against mouse anti-PCBP1 (no. sc-137249, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) or rabbit anti-U2AF65 (no. 15624-1-AP, Proteintech) was used to immunoprecipitate the target RNAs. In brief, the HASMCs (1–1.5 × 107) were collected with cold PBS and dispersed with RIP lysis buffer containing 200× protease inhibitor cocktail and 400× RNase inhibitors. Then, 50 μL Protein A/G Magnetic Beads were incubated with 5 μg PCBP1 antibody and mouse or rabbit IgG for 30 minutes at room temperature. The lysates were mixed with bead-antibody complexes and incubated with rotation at 4°C overnight. After 6 washings, the proteins were digested by incubating with 10 mg/mL proteinase K at 55°C for 30 minutes, followed by isolation and purification of the coprecipitated and input RNAs using phenol/chloroform/isoamyl extraction and ethanol precipitation. The expression of coprecipitated RNAs was quantified by qRT-PCR. The qRT-PCR products were resolved on a 2% agarose gel stained with ethidium bromide, following the addition of 6× DNA loading buffer (Beyotime).

Cell fractionation. Cytoplasmic and nuclear proteins were extracted from cells after 24 hours of siRNA transfection in 10‑cm dishes or from carotid arteries (pooling of 8 arteries into one group) using NE-PER Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Extraction Reagents (Thermo Fisher Scientific), following the manufacturer’s protocol. RNase Inhibitor (40 U/μL, Solarbio) and 100× Protease Inhibitor Cocktail Set I (Millipore) were added to prevent RNA and protein degradation, respectively. The fractions were collected for RNA extraction, followed by qRT-PCR or Western blot analysis.

Carotid artery injury induction and virus injection. Wire injury of the right common carotid artery was induced in pentobarbital-anesthetized 3-month-old C57BL/6J or Tagln-CreERT2/tdTomato mice, as previously described (41). In brief, the common carotid artery was clearly exposed under a dissecting microscope and ligated with 6-0 silk sutures for the temporary blockage of blood flow. Then, a flexible wire (0.38 mm) was introduced into the lumen and withdrawn 3 times, followed by the intraluminal injection of AAV 2/8 viruses into the common carotid artery at a titer of 5 × 1011 v.g./mL (50 μL per mouse). The cells were allowed to be infected for 30 minutes. The sutures were subsequently released to allow the restoration of blood flow. The uninjured contralateral left carotid artery served as the sham control.

The carotid arteries and aortae were collected after 28 days. Some samples were embedded in wax for histological studies or prepared for frozen cryosection, and the others were used for RNA and protein extraction experiments. Neointimal thickening was visualized by hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and analyzed by determining the ratio of intima to media thickness. Cell proliferation was evaluated by immunofluorescence staining using rabbit anti-Ki67 primary antibody (1:100, no. PA5-19462, Invitrogen) and goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (1:200, no. A11012, Invitrogen) secondary antibody. Cell apoptosis was analyzed by TUNEL assay using the TUNEL Apoptosis Assay Kit (Beyotime). Phenotypic switching was assessed by measuring the expressions of α-SMA or Myh11 and then quantified by Western blotting of injured C57BL/6J carotid arteries or immunostaining of injured Tagln-CreERT2/tdTomato mice.

Oil Red O staining. The aortae from mice were dissected, incised along their longitudinal axes, and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde. All samples were washed thrice with PBS, and lipid loading was assessed using the Oil Red O Stain Kit (Solarbio), following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Image analysis. For the EdU incorporation assay, cells within the whole field were counted using the DAPI-stained nuclei as guides. EdU-positive cells were distinguished by the red fluorescence signal merging with the DAPI signal (blue). The percentage of EdU-positive cells was calculated as the ratio of EdU-positive cells to the total number of cells. Three to five fields of vision were randomly chosen for every group, and cell counting was conducted using a fluorescence microscope at a magnification of 100×. The observer was blinded to the groupings of the specimens.

Statistics. All data are mean ± SEM. Experiments were repeated at least 3 times. The data were analyzed using GraphPad PRISM software version 8.0 (GraphPad Software, Inc.) and SPSS 23.0 software (SPSS Inc.). First, the Shapiro-Wilk test was used for testing normality. Second, for the comparison of 2 groups, 2-sided unpaired Student’s t test was used for testing normally distributed data when homogeneity of variance was assumed; otherwise, Welch’s t test was used for unequal variances. Third, for the comparison of multiple groups, 1-way or 2-way repeated measures ANOVA was used with LSD, Dunnett’s T3, or Bonferroni’s post hoc test, as indicated in the figure and supplemental figure legends. Finally, Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was used for comparing the data that were not normally distributed. Data with P values less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All experimental procedures involving animals were conducted in accordance with the guidelines for animal care and use of the Third Military Medical University. Human coronary artery sections were provided by the Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (Wuhan, China). Coronary arteries were collected from patients (≥ 65 years old, hypertension‑ and diabetes‑free) receiving heart transplant surgery. According to the outpatient coronary angiographic findings, patients with plaques that narrowed the coronary artery at ≤ 20% were categorized into the mild CAD group, while patients with plaques that narrowed the coronary at ≥ 70% were assigned to the severe CAD group. Detailed information of the coronary artery donors is documented in Supplemental Table 6. The human tissues were harvested following written informed consent from all subjects. All experimental procedures were approved by the Third Military Medical University Ethics Committee and the Research Ethics Committees of the Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (Wuhan, China).