Dual role of allele-specific DNA hypermethylation within the TERT promoter in cancer

THOR-DAM in human cancer. To investigate the existence of allele-specific DNA methylation of the TERT promoter, we assessed 575 tumor samples from various tissues and 77 normal tissue samples (Table 1). We targeted a single region within THOR (Chr5:1,295,321 — 1,295,393, covering 7 CpG sites within THOR) (red bar, Figure 1A) surrounding a common single nucleotide polymorphism (rs2853669, referred to as promoter SNP or pSNP, Chr5:1,295,349, GRCh37/hg19). This region is within the proximal THOR (overlapping with the core TERT promoter), which was previously shown to have a regulatory function on TERT expression (10). Non–allele-specific THOR methylation data for the entire cohort are available in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146915DS1).

Figure 1 Prevalence of THOR-DAM in human cancer. (A) Schematic of the TERT promoter. Black lollipops represent CpG sites. Red bar indicates the region of DAM assessment within THOR. (B) Bean plot displaying the distribution of the allelic methylation difference in each tumor type. Each white line shows a methylation difference between the low- and high-methylated alleles in a sample, with the mean difference for each tumor type shown in a black line. Turquoise bars and pink bars indicate the tumor types with low and high prevalence of TPMs based on the previous literature (31). (C) Difference in methylation levels of the alleles separated with pSNP (A vs. G SNPs, rs2853669) within each tumor sample. Each pair of blue and red dots represents a tumor sample. Blue dots and red dots represent methylation levels of lower and higher methylated alleles, respectively. Orange dotted lines indicate the samples that are THOR-DAM. (D) Pie graphs showing prevalence of DAM and THOR hypermethylation in each tumor types (red = presence of attribute, blue = absence of attribute).

Table 1 General characteristics of the human tissue samples

From the initial cohort of samples, 286 tumors and 34 normal tissues harbored the heterozygous pSNP (alleles harboring “A” SNP or “G” SNP). Next-generation sequencing (NGS) reads (see Methods for sequencing platform details) from each sample were segregated based on the pSNP status to investigate allele-specific DNA methylation. We first analyzed the methylation difference between the “A” and “G” alleles (delta methylation) in all tumor types. In normal tissues, the methylation difference between alleles was not significant with a mean difference of 2.7%. In contrast, the mean allelic methylation difference was more evident in human cancer, ranging between 3.0% in meningioma to 29.7% in colon cancer samples (Figure 1, B and C). There was no difference in the frequency of hypermethylation between the “A” and “G” alleles. The mean differential allelic methylation was significantly higher in tumor types such as colon and breast tumors (****P < 0.0001 and *P < 0.05, respectively), melanoma, bladder, and gliomas (****P < 0.0001) compared with normal tissue.

To define and assess prevalence of THOR-DAM, we stringently categorized a sample to exhibit THOR-DAM if a tissue met both of the following criteria: (a) one allele is hypermethylated (>16.0%) and the other allele is hypomethylated (<16.0%) as previously established to be associated with TERT expression in cancer (ref. 10 and Figure 1C), and (b) the tumor sample has a mean methylation difference of >8.2% (see Methods) between the hypo- and hypermethylated alleles. Using these criteria, tumors were categorized into either THOR-DAM or non-DAM (red and blue pies, respectively, Figure 1D). THOR-DAM was rarely observed in the normal tissue control (3%, 1/34). Interestingly, we found that THOR-DAM is commonly observed in human cancer, with the overall prevalence of THOR-DAM being significantly higher at 29.0% (83/286) (P = 0.02) (Table 1).

THOR-DAM was nonrandomly distributed between cancer types. In cancers with short time of onset, including childhood cancer (i.e., medulloblastoma and ependymoma) and meningioma, the prevalence of THOR-DAM (14%–25%) and hypermethylation (8%–20%) was on the lower end of the spectrum (Figure 1D). In contrast, cancers known to develop from low grade (premalignant) to high grade (malignant), including lung, colon, and breast cancer, had higher prevalence of THOR-DAM (21%, 32%, and 36%, respectively) and hypermethylation (>50% in all types) when compared with the tumor types with short time of onset. Interestingly, prostate cancer showed remarkably low prevalence of THOR-DAM (8%) exhibiting biallelic THOR hypermethylation (Figure 1C) and high prevalence of THOR hypermethylation (69%). These observations further support the hypothesis that THOR methylation is probably a dynamic, step-wise process (19, 20). Short-onset tumors exhibit lower level of overall THOR methylation, with longer-onset tumors starting to develop THOR hypermethylation on one allele, leading to higher prevalence of DAM and eventually leading to biallelic THOR hypermethylation, as observed in prostate cancer (19).

Tumors where TPM is more prevalent include melanoma, adult glioma, and bladder cancer. These tumors exhibit the greatest mean allelic methylation difference (pink bean plots, Figure 1B) and the highest prevalence of THOR-DAM (53%, 67%, and 60% respectively) (Figure 1, C and D) suggesting that THOR-DAM may be enriched in the context of TPM.

THOR-DAM in the context of TPM. To further explore THOR-DAM in the context of TPM, we first segregated all tumor samples based on their TPM status (WT vs. TPM) and assessed the prevalence of THOR-DAM in the 2 groups. The prevalence of THOR-DAM in the tumors harboring TPMs was significantly higher (51%, 26/51) compared with the WT tumors (24%, 56/235) (Figure 2A) (χ2 test, P = 9.87 × 10–5). We then hypothesized that this observation would be consistent within each tumor type. Glioma (n = 21) and meningioma (n = 78) were the 2 tumor types with a sufficient number of samples for statistical comparison between WT and TPM groups (Figure 2B). All samples in the glioma group were high-grade glioblastoma (GBM) samples. In these tumors, the presence of TPMs trends with higher prevalence of THOR-DAM (χ2 test, P = 0.15 and P = 0.19 in glioma and meningioma subgroups, respectively). The other tumor types were either dominantly WT or TPM (Supplemental Figure 2), with the latter group (i.e., melanoma and bladder cancer) exhibiting greater than 50% prevalence of THOR-DAM, in contrast to the dominantly WT tumor types where none of them exceeded 35%.

Figure 2 Association between THOR-DAM and TPM in human cancer. (A) Pie chart indicating the prevalence of THOR-DAM signature in the context of WT and TPM cancers. Blue and red pies indicate presence/absence of attribute respectively. (B) Pie chart indicating the prevalence of THOR-DAM signature in the context of WT and TPM cancers in glioma (n = 21) and meningioma (n = 78). Blue and red pies indicate presence/absence of an attribute, respectively. (C) Individual sequencing read analysis of allele-specific THOR methylation status in a representative WT cancer (D555) and TPM cancer (D517). Heatmap shows a representative subset of sequencing reads (150 reads) that reflect the overall trend (raw read numbers: D555, 33,977 and 34,271 reads in alleles with pSNP A and G, respectively; D517, 32,967 and 40,168 reads in alleles with pSNP G and A, respectively). Each line of the heatmap represents a sequencing read. Blue and orange indicate unmethylated and methylated CpG sites (1–7) across the region of analysis. Bar graphs indicate the proportion of sequencing reads separated based on the number of methylated CpG sites within each read.

Taking advantage of the NGS technology where an individual sequencing read reflects the DNA methylation pattern of an individual DNA molecule pertaining to a single TERT allele, we looked further into allele-specific methylation of THOR with analysis of individual sequencing reads in our glioma subcohort (n = 21). Red and yellow colors were used to describe relative methylation levels between the 2 alleles, where red color describes an allele with higher methylation and yellow color describes an allele with lower methylation. WT gliomas exhibited a similar pattern of allelic methylation where both alleles were lowly methylated (Figure 2C). In the majority (80%, 4/5) of WT gliomas, the frequency of sequencing reads with most (≥5 of 7) of the CpG sites methylated in the same read was less than 1% in both alleles (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting biallelic hypomethylation of proximal THOR (which is part of the core TERT promoter based on our previous functional analysis; ref. 10).

In contrast, in 50% (8/16) of TPM-harboring gliomas, the frequency of sequencing reads with most (≥5 of 7) CpG sites methylated ranged between 20%–87% in the non-TPM (“A”) allele (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Meanwhile, the TPM (“G”) allele displayed high frequency (≥75%) of completely unmethylated sequencing reads (0 CpG sites methylated in the same read) (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, our data reveal that there is a nonstochastic hypermethylation of the TERT promoter, and THOR-DAM is more prevalent in tumors where a TPM is present.

THOR-DAM and allele-specific TERT expression. To investigate the functional impact of THOR-DAM on allele-specific expression of TERT in the context of both TPM and non-TPM, we first selected 11 cancer cell lines (5 TPM and 6 WT) with a combination of heterozygous SNPs in both the promoter (pSNP, rs2853669) and the exon 2 (exSNP, rs2736098; Table 2). Human cancer cell lines were chosen as a model for investigating the association between the allele-specific methylation (based on pSNP) and the allele-specific TERT expression (based on exSNP), as cancer cell lines mimic THOR methylation characteristics of human cancers (10). We used the amplification refractory mutation system (ARMS) PCR (21) to determine the allele-specific association of pSNP (A or G, used for distinction of allele-specific methylation) and exSNP (C or T, used for distinction of allele-specific expression). With exception of LnCAP, all cell lines exhibited monoallelic expression of TERT. Using our targeted NGS sequencing tool (10), we assessed the allele-specific methylation pattern of both the core TERT promoter (blue bar on schematic, Figure 3) (Chr5:1,295,313 — 1,295,395, GRCh37/hg19) and the proximal region of repressive THOR (rTHOR, Chr5:1,295,395 — 1,295,524, GRCh37/hg19) — a genomic region within THOR that previously showed repressive effect on a gene promoter (10).

Figure 3 Allele-specific CpG methylation patterns of the TERT promoter in TPM and WT cancer cell lines. Red and yellow indicate each of the alleles separated based on the promoter SNP and exon SNP. Line graphs with dots (raw values) indicate average levels of allele-specific CpG methylation in the TERT promoter. Fold-differences are calculated based on the average of all CpG sites within each region. Position of purple triangle (TPMs) shows which allele harbors TPMs. Bar graphs show normalized allelic TERT expression.

Table 2 General characteristics of the human cancer cell lines

In TPM cancer cells, the allele harboring heterozygous TPM (yellow line) was hypomethylated within the core TERT promoter and hypermethylated in the distal rTHOR with mean methylation level of 35%, exceeding the hypermethylation cut-off of 16% (Figure 3A). Importantly, the non-TPM allele (red line) was hypermethylated throughout the core TERT promoter region and the rTHOR and did not display any TERT transcriptional activation. This was consistent in all TPM cancer cell lines screened (n = 5, Supplemental Figure 4).

Cancer cell lines with a WT TERT promoter and differential allelic expression of TERT exhibited a similar pattern of THOR methylation. The core TERT promoter displayed a lower level of methylation in the allele that exhibited monoallelic expression of TERT (yellow line, Figure 3B). The mean fold-difference of the core TERT promoter methylation between the low- and high-methylated alleles was 1.7-fold. In contrast, in the distal rTHOR, hypermethylation was observed in both alleles (Figure 3B). The difference in methylation between the expressing and nonexpressing alleles in each of the WT cancer cell lines (n = 5) are shown in Supplemental Figure 5.

Meanwhile, WT cancer cell lines with biallelic TERT expression revealed hypomethylation of both alleles within the core TERT promoter and hypermethylated rTHOR (Figure 3C). These data suggest that the DNA methylation status of different areas within the TERT promoter can result in differential allelic expression of TERT. DNA methylation within the TERT promoter appears to have a dual role (i.e., either activation or repression) depending on the region being methylated (i.e., core TERT promoter vs. rTHOR).

Functional impact of THOR hypermethylation based on TPM and core promoter status. To functionally characterize the dual role of DNA methylation within the TERT promoter on allele-specific TERT expression, we performed reporter gene (CpG-free backbone) assays in TPM (LN229) and non-TPM (HT1080) cancer cell lines. The experiment was performed in both TPM and non-TPM contexts to control for potential variables associated with the different cellular contexts, including the presence of different transcription factors, specifically in the TPM cell lines, that may act upon the de novo TPMs.

The addition of unmethylated THOR upstream to the core TERT promoter resulted in approximately 2-fold reduction of the reporter gene expression, consistent with previous findings suggesting that unmethylated THOR may act as a repressive element of TERT expression (Figure 4, A and C, empty red vs. blue bars; ref. 10). To examine the effect of THOR methylation with an unmethylated proximal core promoter, we used our previously tested CpG-free hEF1 gene promoter (Figure 4, B and D, red vs. blue checkered bars on bottom graphs for each cell line) (10). This experiment was performed in place of targeted in vitro methylation of THOR in the context of core TERT promoter, as in vitro methylation cannot be targeted to a specific region of an insert. Remethylation of THOR resulted in an increased expression of the construct with an unmethylated core promoter, implying that THOR hypermethylation counters the repressive effect of unmethylated THOR.

Figure 4 Impact of THOR and TPMs based on the core TERT promoter methylation status. (A and C) Effects of THOR addition to the core promoter region and effects of hypermethylation of both components of the TERT promoter on expression in HT1080 and LN229 cell lines respectively. (B and D) Effect of THOR-specific hypermethylation on TERT expression in both cell lines. For the data shown, each experiment was performed in triplicate. Purple triangle indicates the presence of C228T TPM. Blue and red lollipops indicate the unmethylated and methylated CpG Normalized fold changes in TERT or hEF1 promoter activity are shown for the specified CpG-free Lucia reporter constructs transfected into a non-TPM (HT1080, A and B) and TPM (LN229, C and D) cancer cell lines. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons was used for statistical analysis (***adjusted P < 0.001, ****adjusted P < 0.0001). For checkered bar graphs (B and D), normalized fold changes in hEF1 promoter activity are shown for CpG-free Lucia reporter constructs containing either methylated (red checkered) or unmethylated (blue checkered) rTHOR constructs (10). Unpaired t test was used for statistical analysis (*P < 0.05).

The introduction of TPMs to the core promoter was sufficient to promote reporter gene expression even in the presence of unmethylated THOR, implying the potency of TPMs as a strong cis-regulatory activator (Figure 4C, empty red bar vs. empty purple bar). Nevertheless, hypermethylation of the core TERT promoter completely abolished reporter gene expression regardless of THOR methylation status or the presence of TPM. These findings were consistent in both cancer cell lines tested (Figure 4, A and C, empty vs. solid bars). Together, the functional and mechanistic experiments (Figure 3 and Figure 4) further suggest a dual role of allele-specific hypermethylation within the TERT promoter. THOR hypermethylation enhances TERT expression when coupled with a hypomethylated proximal core promoter, while hypermethylation of the core TERT promoter abolishes the impact of activating alterations including both THOR hypermethylation and TPMs (Figure 5).