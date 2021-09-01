Targeting diacylglycerol lipase reduces alcohol consumption in preclinical models

Genetic and pharmacological inhibition of DAGL decreases voluntary EtOH drinking. Having previously established that genetic deletion of DAGLα results in reduced brain 2-AG levels (9, 23), we evaluated the effects of DAGLα deletion on EtOH drinking behavior. Separate cohorts of male and female DAGLα–/– mice and WT littermates were exposed to a continuous-access 2-bottle-choice (2BC) EtOH drinking paradigm (Figure 1A). Both male and female DAGLα–/– mice showed lower EtOH preference (Figure 1, B and C) and consumption (Figure 1, D and E) relative to their WT littermates. Of note, DAGLα–/– males maintained lower preference and consumption for the duration of the experiment (Figure 1, B and D), whereas female DAGLα–/– mice reached WT levels by week 4 (Figure 1, C and E). DAGLα–/– mice showed no difference in total fluid consumption relative to WT controls (Figure 1, F and G). We next evaluated the effects of pharmacological DAGL inhibition on alcohol drinking by using the DAGL inhibitor DO34 (22). Previously, we demonstrated that DO34 (50 mg/kg) significantly decreases brain 2-AG levels 2 hours after administration (9). Here, separate cohorts of male and female C57BL/6J mice were exposed to the 2BC EtOH drinking paradigm. After 6 weeks of stable drinking, DO34 (50 mg/kg) was administered for 3 consecutive days (Figure 2A). DO34 reduced EtOH preference nonsignificantly in males and significantly in females (Figure 2, B and C); and significantly reduced consumption in mice of both sexes (Figure 2, D and E). DO34 did not significantly alter total fluid consumption by mice of either sex at any time point (Figure 2, F and G). Vehicle control injections had no effect on EtOH preference (Supplemental Figure 2, A and D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146861DS1) or consumption (Supplemental Figure 2, B and E). DO34 had no effect on body weight in female mice (Supplemental Figure 2F) but caused a small but significant decrease in body weight in males that reversed upon cessation of drug treatment (Supplemental Figure 2C). Due to their higher EtOH preference and consumption levels, female C57BL/6J mice were used for all drinking and behavioral experiments thereafter.

Figure 1 Genetic deletion of DAGLα reduces voluntary alcohol intake. (A) Schematic of the 2BC EtOH drinking paradigm for DAGLα–/– mice. In male and female DAGLα–/– (DAGLα KO) mice, (B and C) EtOH preference and (D and E) consumption were lower than in WT mice. Male DAGLα–/– maintained lower EtOH preference (B) and consumption (D) throughout the experiment, whereas females reached WT levels in both measures by week 4 (C and E). (F and G) Male and female DAGLα–/– mice showed no difference in total fluid consumption. Data analyzed by repeated-measure 2-way ANOVA, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons between genotypes. Sample size n, P, and F values for main effects of genotype, and significance for post hoc multiple comparisons are reported in the graphs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Figure 2 Pharmacological inhibition of DAGL by DO34 reduces voluntary alcohol intake and produces similar brain lipid profiles in naive and chronically drinking C57BL/6J mice. (A) Schematic of 2BC EtOH drinking paradigm for mice receiving DO34 treatment. (B) DO34 (3 days) nonsignificantly reduced EtOH preference in male mice and (C) significantly reduced EtOH preference in female mice. (D and E) DO34 reduced EtOH consumption in both (D) male and (E) female mice. (F and G) DO34 had no effect on total fluid consumption in (F) male or (G) female WT mice. (H) The analog compound DO53 (5 days) had no effect on EtOH preference in female mice. (I) DO53 reduced EtOH consumption in female mice, and this was paralleled by (J) a nonspecific reduction in total fluid consumption. (K–O) DO34 (4 days) depleted brain (K) 2-AG, (L) AA, (M) PGE2, and (N) PGD2 levels similarly in naive and chronically (6 weeks, 20% EtOH) drinking mice, with (O) no effect on AEA levels. B–G: Data analyzed by 1-way ANOVA for time points 39–44, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons to baseline (day 39) control. H–J: Data analyzed by 1-way ANOVA for averaged baseline (days 36–39) and individual treatment days, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons to averaged baseline. K–O: Data analyzed by 2-way ANOVA, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons between vehicle and DO34. All DO34 and DO53 treatments were dosed at 50 mg/kg. Sample size n, P, and F values for main effects of drug treatment and significance for post hoc multiple comparisons are reported in the graphs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Although our convergent genetic and pharmacological studies indicated a role for DAGL in alcohol consumption, DO34 does exhibit some activity at other targets, such as α/β-hydrolase domain-containing 2 and 6 (ABHD2/6), platelet-activating factor acetylhydrolase 2 (PAFAH2), carboxylesterase 1C (CES1C), and phospholipase A 2 group 7 (PLA2G7; ref. 22). To confirm that the DO34 effects on EtOH consumption and preference were specific to DAGL inhibition, we utilized the structural analog DO53, which retains the off-target activity profile of DO34 but does not inhibit DAGL (22). We administered DO53 (50 mg/kg) to a cohort of female mice stably drinking 10% EtOH on our 2BC paradigm for 5 consecutive days. EtOH consumption was transiently reduced by DO53 treatment (Figure 2I); however, this was paralleled by a nonspecific decrease in total fluid consumption (Figure 2J). Accordingly, there was no effect on EtOH preference (Figure 2H) and no change in body weight (Supplemental Figure 3) during the 5-day DO53 treatment. These effects are in contrast to the persistent decrease in EtOH preference and consumption (Figure 2, B–E) and unchanged fluid consumption (Figure 2, F and G) observed during DO34 treatment. Combined with our genetic studies using DAGLα–/– mice, these control data suggest that the effects of DO34 were mediated through DAGL inhibition, rather than off-target mechanisms.

DO34 depletes brain 2-AG levels similarly in naive and chronically drinking mice and does not affect blood EtOH concentrations. Given that our results demonstrating DO34-mediated reductions in EtOH consumption were from mice that had been chronically drinking, we next verified that DO34 causes comparable reductions in brain 2-AG levels after prolonged alcohol exposure. To do this, we collected brains from naive or chronically (6 weeks, 2BC 20% EtOH) drinking mice after 4 days of repeated DO34 injections (50 mg/kg). Brains were collected 2 hours after the final DO34 injection and hemisected, and half brain samples were prepared for mass spectrometric analysis of bulk tissue levels of endocannabinoids and related lipid metabolites. As expected, DO34 caused a strong depletion of 2-AG (Figure 2K) and its major metabolite, arachidonic acid (AA; Figure 2L) in all mice, regardless of alcohol history. Levels of prostaglandins E2 (PGE2) and D2 (PGD2), which are derived downstream from AA (24), were also decreased in DO34-treated mice of both groups (Figure 2, M and N). Furthermore, there was no significant effect on AEA levels in either group (Figure 2O).

A possible indirect mechanism we sought to rule out is potential pharmacokinetic interaction between DO34 and blood EtOH concentration (BEC). One study reported higher BECs in CB 1 receptor–knockout mice after i.p. EtOH injection, albeit only at a high dose that exceeded clinically relevant BECs (25). To address this, we injected a cohort of EtOH-naive mice with either vehicle or DO34 (50 mg/kg) for 3 consecutive days, and 2 hours after the last injection delivered an i.p. bolus of EtOH (3 g/kg). Thirty minutes after EtOH injection, trunk blood was collected and BEC measurements were taken. We chose this method because the 30-minute time point captures peak BEC, according to previously reported pharmacokinetic data (26), and inherently reduces variability in EtOH exposure relative to voluntary drinking sessions. Repeated DO34 treatment had no effect on BEC at the 30-minute time point (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that DO34’s effects on alcohol drinking were not due to pharmacokinetic interactions leading to altered BECs or subsequent degrees of intoxication.

Effects of 2-AG modulation are specific to EtOH and not bidirectional. To confirm that the effects of DO34 were specific to EtOH and not generalized reward seeking, we tested the effect of DO34 in a 2BC sucrose preference paradigm. DO34 had no effect on sucrose preference, suggesting a degree of specificity for EtOH over natural rewards (Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, given that depletion of 2-AG reduces EtOH drinking, we next tested whether augmentation of 2-AG would increase EtOH drinking. The monoacylglycerol lipase inhibitor JZL-184 (10 mg/kg) was administered for 3 consecutive days to mice drinking 10% EtOH in the 2BC drinking paradigm. JZL-184 had no significant effect on EtOH preference or consumption (Supplemental Figure 5 , B and C) and did not affect body weight (Supplemental Figure 5D), indicating that the effects of 2-AG modulation on EtOH drinking were not bidirectional.

Pharmacological DAGL inhibition reduces aversion-resistant EtOH drinking. Alcohol seeking despite negative consequences is recognized as a key element of AUD and is a major obstacle to effective AUD treatment (2, 27). To determine whether DAGL inhibition could reduce EtOH consumption in a more clinically relevant model, we utilized an aversion-resistant drinking model wherein animals actively consume EtOH that has been adulterated with the bitter tastant quinine (27). First, we validated this model by quinine adulteration in one of the 2 bottles after 4 weeks of the 2BC paradigm and determined the preference for and consumption of the quinine-adulterated bottles. Bottles of water, 10% EtOH, and 20% EtOH were adulterated with quinine at 0.01, 0.03, and 0.1 g/L. Mice receiving water and quinine (water + quinine; 0.03 and 0.1 g/L) exhibited low preference (<7%; Supplemental Figure 6A); however, those receiving 10% and 20% EtOH + quinine maintained a higher preference relative to the water + quinine condition. Mice drinking 20% EtOH + quinine showed higher EtOH consumption compared with mice drinking 10% EtOH + quinine (Supplemental Figure 6B), leading us to use 20% EtOH for examining the effects of DO34 on aversion-resistant drinking. We selected 0.03 g/L quinine for further experiments, as mice exhibited robust aversion-resistant drinking at this concentration (Supplemental Figure 6A).

To test the effects of DO34 in this model, we used a separate cohort of 2BC mice and added 0.03 g/L quinine to bottles of either water (control mice) or 20% EtOH after 4 weeks of stable 2BC drinking. Mice receiving 20% EtOH + quinine showed a higher preference compared with the water + quinine mice (Figure 3A). DO34 treatment (50 mg/kg, 3 days) significantly reduced the EtOH preference (Figure 3A) and consumption (Figure 3B), although results on day 3 of treatment failed to reach statistical significance. DO34 treatment had no effect on total fluid consumption (Supplemental Figure 6C). These data suggest that DAGL inhibition can reduce aversion-resistant alcohol consumption.

Figure 3 DO34 decreases EtOH intake across aversion-resistant and chronic intermittent models of EtOH drinking and does not precipitate negative affective phenotypes after chronic EtOH drinking. (A) DO34 (3 days) decreased preference and (B) consumption of 20% EtOH + 0.03 g/L quinine (blue). Water + quinine control is shown for reference (black). (C) Schematic depicting the CIE EtOH exposure paradigm. (D and E) DO34 (6 days) caused a nonsignificant reduction in EtOH preference (P = 0.055) and (F and G) significantly decreased consumption of 15% EtOH in the CIE model. E and G show individual mouse EtOH preference and consumption values from D and F, respectively. (H–K) DO34 had no effect on (H) latency to first bite in the NIFS test, (I) immobility time in the FST, or (J) open-arm entries in the EPM in water control or chronically (6 weeks, 2BC, 20% EtOH) drinking mice. (K) DO34 treatment mildly increased immobility time in the EPM in EtOH-drinking mice. A and B: Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA for time points 38–43, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons to baseline (day 38). D–G: Data analyzed by 1-way ANOVA on weeks 8, 9, and 11, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons between these 3 time points. H–K: Data analyzed by 2-way ANOVA, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons between all groups. Female C57BL/6J mice were used in all experiments, and DO34 was dosed at 50 mg/kg. Sample size n is reported in graphs for experiments in A and B and H–K. n = 9–14 mice in D–G. P and F values for main effects of (A–G) drug treatment or (H–K) EtOH × DO34 interaction and significance for post hoc multiple comparisons are reported in graphs (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01). Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Efficacy of DAGL inhibition is maintained following chronic intermittent EtOH exposure and dependence-like drinking. AUD exists on a severity spectrum and involves a shift from problematic alcohol use to dependence (2, 28). This transition is driven by a shift from positive to negative reinforcement (28) and thus may involve differing neurobiological mechanisms in early versus severe, late stages of AUD. Critical to the development of pharmacotherapies for AUD is the examination of relative efficacy during various stages of AUD. To address this, we examined the efficacy of DO34 in mitigating alcohol consumption in mice that had been subjected to a model of chronic intermittent EtOH (CIE) exposure to develop escalation and dependence-like drinking. CIE models are widely used to develop EtOH dependence in rodents and generally result in more severe AUD symptomatology and higher intoxication levels relative to continuous-access models (27, 29, 30). Mice were exposed to intermittent 2BC 15% EtOH drinking for 24-hour periods 3 times per week on alternating days. In alternating weeks, mice were exposed to EtOH vapor inhalation 16 hours per day, 4 times per week (Figure 3C). Mice showed a clear escalation in EtOH preference and consumption following the first week of EtOH vapor exposure. Following 3 2BC–vapor chamber cycles and 1 additional week of baseline drinking, mice were treated daily with DO34 (50 mg/kg) for 6 days, starting the day before the first drinking session to maintain consistent DO34 exposure during the intermittent drinking period. DO34 caused a nonsignificant (P = 0.055) reduction in EtOH preference, and EtOH preference was significantly lower during DO34 treatment when compared with the recovery week after an additional 2BC–vapor exposure cycle (Figure 3, D and E). DO34 treatment significantly reduced EtOH consumption during the treatment week, and consumption recovered to baseline following an additional cycle of 2BC-vapor treatment (Figure 3, F and G). DO34 treatment also caused a small but significant reduction in total fluid consumption during the treatment week; however, fluid intake remained significantly decreased compared with baseline after recovery (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). These data suggest that DAGL inhibition may be a broadly applicable therapeutic strategy at various stages of AUD, including late-stage dependence, as indicated by the results of the CIE exposure experiments.

Pharmacological DAGL inhibition does not precipitate negative affective behaviors during late chronic EtOH drinking. 2-AG signaling is an important modulator of anxiety- and depression-related behaviors (7–9, 31, 32), and depletion of 2-AG produces anxiety-like phenotypes and exacerbates the affective consequences of stress exposure (9, 23, 32, 33). Additionally, 2-AG augmentation has been shown to mitigate anxiety-like behaviors in a rodent model of EtOH withdrawal (34). When considering these data in the context of DAGL inhibition as an AUD treatment strategy, a potential problem is that pharmacological depletion of 2-AG may produce affective disturbances similar to those previously observed with the CB 1 receptor inverse agonist rimonabant (20). We therefore wanted to examine the potential affective side effect profile of DAGL inhibition by observing the effects of DAGL inhibition on anxiety- and depression-like behaviors in animals after chronic alcohol exposure. To test this, we exposed female mice to 6 weeks of 2BC drinking at 10% EtOH (or water as a control) and subjected them to a series of behavioral tests after treatment with vehicle or DO34 (50 mg/kg) 2 hours prior to each behavioral test. These mice were tested in an open-field (OF) test, elevated zero maze (EZM), tail suspension test (TST), light-dark box, and 3-chamber social interaction assay (Supplemental Figure 7A). DO34 treatment decreased the distance traveled in the center as a percentage of total OF distance in water-treated control but not EtOH-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). Additionally, DO34 treatment increased EZM open-arm entries in EtOH mice, but not in water control mice, and total distance in the EZM was increased by DO34 treatment in both water- and EtOH-exposed mice (Supplemental Figure 7C). In the TST, DO34 increased immobility time in water-exposed control mice, but decreased immobility time in EtOH-treated mice, supported by an interaction between EtOH and DO34 (Supplemental Figure 7D). There was no effect of DO34 treatment or EtOH history on anxiety-like behaviors in the light-dark box or in social function as measured by the 3-chamber social interaction test (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F).

We repeated this experiment in an additional cohort of mice drinking EtOH at 20% for 6 weeks, followed by behavioral testing in novelty-induced feeding suppression (NIFS) test, forced swim test (FST), and elevated plus maze (EPM) assay. There was no effect of DO34 treatment on latency to first bite in the NIFS test, immobility time in the FST, or open-arm entries in the EPM in either water- or EtOH-exposed mice (Figure 3, H–J). DO34 caused a small but significant increase in immobility time in the EPM in EtOH-drinking mice (Figure 3K). These data agree with the 10% EtOH cohort behavioral data, collectively demonstrating a lack of anxiety- or depression-like phenotypes in chronically drinking mice treated with DO34.

Pharmacological DAGL inhibition reduces reinstatement of EtOH drinking. Another major obstacle to effective AUD treatment is susceptibility to relapse after abstinence (35). We therefore used a model of EtOH reinstatement to test the effects of DO34 treatment on the potential for relapse after EtOH abstinence. Mice were subjected to our 2BC paradigm for 5 weeks (at 10% EtOH), followed by a 10-day withdrawal period, during which EtOH bottles were replaced with water. After the withdrawal period, mice were reexposed to 10% EtOH for 9 days. Mice were treated with vehicle or DO34 (50 mg/kg) for 7 consecutive days, starting 2 days prior to the initiation of EtOH reinstatement. DO34-treated mice showed significantly lower EtOH preference (Figure 4A) and consumption (Figure 4B) compared with vehicle-treated mice upon EtOH reexposure. DO34 treatment concomitantly increased total fluid consumption (Supplemental Figure 8), again demonstrating that the DO34-driven decrease in EtOH consumption was not due to off-target reductions in fluid intake.

Figure 4 DO34 reduces reinstatement of EtOH drinking and does not precipitate negative affective phenotypes during protracted abstinence. (A) DO34 (7 days) reduced preference and (B) consumption relative to vehicle upon reinstatement of 10% EtOH drinking after 5 weeks of drinking and 10 days of withdrawal. DO34 treatment was initiated 2 days before onset of reinstatement of EtOH access. (C) Schematic depicting 2BC drinking paradigm for behavioral testing in withdrawal. (D) EtOH preference and (E) consumption in mice tested in the withdrawal cohort. (F) EtOH-withdrawn mice showed a higher latency to first bite in the NIFS test, which was reduced to baseline with DO34 treatment. (G) DO34 treatment decreased immobility time in the FST in both groups. (H and I) DO34 treatment (H) increased the number of open-arm entries and (I) decreased immobility time in the EPM only in EtOH-withdrawn mice. A and B: Data analyzed by repeated-measure 2-way ANOVA, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons between treatment conditions. F–I: Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons between all groups. DO34 was dosed at 50 mg/kg. Sample size n, P, and F values for main effects of (A and B) drug treatment or (F–I) EtOH × DO34 interaction, and significance for post hoc multiple comparisons are reported in graphs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are reported as mean ± SEM.

Pharmacological DAGL inhibition does not precipitate negative affective behaviors during protracted abstinence from EtOH drinking. Although DO34 effectively mitigates reinstatement of alcohol drinking after abstinence, affective disturbances are particularly problematic during protracted abstinence from alcohol drinking (35, 36). Accordingly, this time point may be of notable concern for potential affective side effects of DAGL inhibition. To examine the effects of DO34 treatment after protracted abstinence from EtOH, we exposed female mice to our 2BC paradigm with 20% EtOH (or water as a control) for 6 weeks and subjected them to forced abstinence for 2 weeks (Figure 4, C–E). Behavioral tests were matched to those performed on the cohort drinking 20% EtOH represented in Figure 3, H–K (NIFS, FST, EPM). Mice were treated with vehicle or DO34 (50 mg/kg) on testing days 2 hours prior to each behavioral test. EtOH-withdrawn animals treated with vehicle exhibited a greater latency to first bite relative to water-drinking control mice in the NIFS assay, suggesting an anxious phenotype produced by withdrawal from EtOH (Figure 4F). DO34 reduced this latency in EtOH-withdrawn mice, with no effect on water-drinking mice, and supported by an interaction between EtOH and DO34 (Figure 4F). DO34 reduced immobility time in the FST in both water- and EtOH-drinking mice (Figure 4G). In the EPM assay, DO34 increased open-arm entries and decreased immobility time only in EtOH-withdrawn mice, again supported by an interaction between EtOH and DO34 (Figure 4, H and I). These data suggest that DO34 does not produce an anxiety- or depression-like phenotype during protracted alcohol withdrawal and, in contrast, may exhibit anxiolytic or antidepressant properties in some contexts. Although there was variability between the withdrawal and late drinking cohorts with regard to the DO34 effects on immobility time in the FST (Figure 3I and Figure 4G) and EPM (Figure 3K and Figure 4I), these may be due to inter-cohort and inter-experimenter variability; and nonetheless, these data sets collectively suggest low risk for adverse affective side effects from DAGL inhibition after a history of EtOH consumption or protracted abstinence in these mouse models.

DO34 blocks EtOH-driven disinhibition of putative dopamine neurons in the posterior ventral tegmental area. The mitigating effect of DO34 on alcohol consumption suggests a role for 2-AG mobilization in driving alcohol seeking. EtOH stimulates the activity of ventral tegmental area (VTA) dopamine neurons in a manner that requires eCB signaling (16). It has been previously reported that inhibition of CB 1 receptors in the posterior (but not anterior) VTA reduces alcohol intake (37). In line with these findings, EtOH reduces inhibitory GABA transmission onto putative dopamine neurons in the posterior VTA (38), and VTA GABA transmission is regulated by eCB signaling (39–42). Furthermore, it has been reported that DAGL lipase signaling disinhibits dopamine neurons by suppressing GABA release following chronic nicotine exposure (39), suggesting that EtOH may stimulate a similar, eCB-mediated disinhibitory mechanism in these cells. To test whether DAGL regulates alcohol-induced inhibition of VTA GABAergic transmission, we used tyrosine hydroxylase:Ai14 (TH:Ai14) mice expressing Td-tomato in TH+ cells to conduct fluorescence-assisted electrophysiological recordings of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs) from putative dopamine (TH+) neurons in posterior midbrain slices (Figure 5A). Acute bath application of EtOH (100 mM) decreased the frequency of sIPSCs onto the majority of cells recorded, as previously reported (ref. 38 and Figure 5B). Incubation of slices in 2.5 μM DO34 abolished this effect (Figure 5B) and significantly decreased the proportion of cells that exhibited a reduction in sIPSC frequency in response to EtOH application (Figure 5C). Additionally, EtOH induced a small but significant reduction in sIPSC amplitude in DO34-treated slices (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 5 DO34 prevents EtOH suppression of posterior VTA GABA transmission. (A) Schematic depicting recording strategy used to identify putative dopamine neurons exhibiting red fluorescence in the posterior VTA. (B) Left: Bath application of 100 mM EtOH reduced sIPSC frequency in vehicle-treated but not DO34-treated slices. Right: Example traces of sIPSC response to 100 mM EtOH in vehicle- or DO34-treated slices. (C) Relative proportions of sIPSC frequency (Freq.) response to 100 mM EtOH (defined as ≥10% change). DO34 treatment reduced the proportion of cells that exhibited a decrease in sIPSC frequency. One to 3 cells per mouse were included in analyses. Vehicle, n = 9 mice; DO34, n = 10 mice; 15 mice total (both conditions sampled from a subset of 4 mice). B: Data analyzed by 2-way ANOVA, followed by a Holm-Šidák test for multiple comparisons between baseline and EtOH application. C: Data analyzed by Fisher’s exact test for proportion of cells exhibiting reduced sIPSC frequency after EtOH application. Sample size n (cells), P, and F values for EtOH × DO34 interaction, and significance for post hoc multiple comparisons are reported in the graphs (*P < 0.05).