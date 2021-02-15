Testosterone replacement in aging men: an evidence-based patient-centric perspective

Among the small number of RCTs of the effects of testosterone in older men (3–9), the Testosterone Trials (the TTrials), a set of seven coordinated placebo-controlled trials, provided the most comprehensive evaluation of the efficacy of raising testosterone levels in older men (age 65 or older) who had an average of two-morning, fasting testosterone levels below 275 ng/dL plus one or more conditions associated with low testosterone (low libido, mobility limitation, and fatigue). The TTrials and other RCTs found that testosterone treatment of men with low libido significantly improves overall sexual activity, sexual desire, and erectile function (4, 5, 8). Testosterone treatment increases spontaneous sexual thoughts, attentiveness to erotic cues, duration and frequency of nocturnal penile erections, and ejaculate volume. Testosterone treatment does not improve sexual function in men with normal testosterone level who do not have sexual symptoms (6) or ejaculatory function in men with ejaculatory disorder and low testosterone level. In men with ED and low testosterone levels, treatment with phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors is associated with substantial improvement in erectile function and the addition of testosterone does not further improve erectile function compared with placebo (17).

Testosterone treatment dose-dependently increases skeletal muscle mass, maximal voluntary muscle strength, and leg power, and modestly improves stair climbing power, 6-minute walking distance (6MWD), and self-reported mobility (18, 19). In the TTrials (4), testosterone-treated men were more likely to report that their walking ability had improved, suggesting that these modest improvements in 6MWD may be clinically meaningful. Testosterone administration also modestly improves aerobic capacity and attenuates the age-related decline in peak oxygen uptake (VO 2peak ). Resistance exercise training augments the anabolic effects of androgens on muscle mass and strength.

Testosterone modestly improves depressive symptoms in hypogonadal men who do not have a depressive disorder (4, 20). In men with major depressive disorder (20), testosterone treatment, administered alone or along with antidepressant pharmacotherapy, has not been found to improve depression. Small RCTs suggest that testosterone therapy can improve depressive symptoms in men with late-life persistent depressive disorder (dysthymia) (20).

In young hypogonadal men, testosterone treatment improves areal as well as volumetric BMD, trabecular architecture, and estimated bone strength. In the TTrials, testosterone treatment of older hypogonadal men increased volumetric BMD and estimated bone strength in the hip and spine more than placebo (21). None of the testosterone trials has been sufficiently long or large to determine its effect on fracture risk. Testosterone might also reduce fall propensity because of its effects on muscle strength and reaction time.

The RCTs of the effects of testosterone on cognitive function are limited and equivocal. Some studies reported improvements in verbal memory and visuospatial skill while others found no effect. In general, testosterone treatment of older hypogonadal men without cognitive deficit has not improved cognitive function (22, 23). A few short-term studies in men with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) have reported modest improvements in verbal and spatial memory with testosterone treatment but small sample sizes, short intervention durations, and inclusion of men with normal testosterone and without confirmed AD limit their interpretability.

Testosterone administration reduces whole-body and visceral fat mass. Some trials have reported greater improvement in measures of insulin resistance with testosterone treatment of men with T2DM or metabolic syndrome than placebo (7), but testosterone treatment has not consistently improved glycemic control. The results of a large RCT in men with impaired glucose tolerance or T2DM (T4DM Trial) suggest that testosterone treatment administered in conjunction with a lifestyle program is more efficacious than the lifestyle program alone in reducing the proportion of men with T2DM (24).

Testosterone treatment of older men increases circulating erythrocytes, platelets, neutrophils, and monocytes. Testosterone treatment is more efficacious than placebo in correcting unexplained anemia of aging. Testosterone stimulates erythropoiesis by suppressing hepcidin transcription and increasing iron availability. Additionally, testosterone acts on hematopoietic progenitors to increase the numbers of myeloid progenitors, and stimulates erythropoietin. In spite of the increase in hemoglobin, 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate (BPG), muscle capillarity and blood flow, and mitochondrial biogenesis, testosterone has not been shown to improve fatigue (3).