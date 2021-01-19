Generating evidence for therapeutic effects: the need for well-conducted randomized trials

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic presents similar issues but with even greater urgency. A plethora of therapies have been proposed to treat coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), based on our current understanding of disease pathophysiology and the mechanisms of action of putative therapeutics. As with AMI, RCTs have shown that many of these candidates either confer no benefit or, worse, cause net harm (3).

At the same time, the pandemic reveals shortcomings in traditional research models. Many studies of COVID-19 therapies have been too small to definitively answer the questions asked—a perennial problem for our clinical research system (4), but one that has become especially acute. Typically conducted at larger research centers, traditional RCTs can be slow (5), tend to enroll younger, healthier volunteers (6), and in the US, often cost tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Given this background, it’s worth considering alternatives to traditional RCTs that have been promoted as more efficient, less expensive options for generating reliable evidence to inform practice (Table 1). One option is to return to the use of pathophysiological reasoning to guide treatment. On one hand, the ability to measure biological processes and create better models of disease continues to improve, and this progress has yielded new therapeutic targets, better drug dosing, and even improved selection of patients likely to respond to an intervention. Nevertheless, the vast majority (80%–95%) of molecules that enter human trials fail to win authorization for marketing for clinical use (7), despite being accompanied by a compelling scientific rationale and enough preliminary evidence to convince investors, regulators, and institutional review boards that experiments in humans were warranted. One has only to look at the drugs that showed activity against SARS-CoV-2 or the accompanying inflammatory response in the laboratory, but failed to improve outcomes in the clinic. Thus, while biological plausibility remains a cornerstone of rational drug development, it does not suffice to assure that the benefits of a putative therapy outweigh the risks (8).

Table 1 Necessary attributes of high-quality practical randomized controlled trials

Another option is to allow rapid access to therapies based on preliminary data and then simply record what happens in practice. This approach—using real-world observational data to evaluate safety and effectiveness—has been enabled by the widespread availability of electronic health record (EHR) and claims data. Additionally, modern analytical tools such as machine learning can identify relationships between therapies and subsequent outcomes, further expanding the potential to use existing data to furnish clinical evidence. Although statistical methods of adjusting for factors that may influence treatment selection and thus bias outcome comparisons have improved, neither they nor the data in which they are applied are robust enough to routinely serve as the primary means for evaluating therapies. Challenges such as imbalances in unmeasured confounders and difficulty identifying inception time (time zero) for counting outcomes and for measuring when the therapy would have been started in the untreated group remain daunting (9). Comparative evaluations of observational data will play a growing role in confirming the results of RCTs in broader populations, but these challenges limit their stand-alone use for weighing safety and efficacy.

A third option would be to use registries to systematically apply therapies with a clear inception time and then create a synthetic control group to compare registry outcomes with a historical or virtual array of expected outcomes. This approach has proven useful in rare genetic diseases with clear, reproducible outcomes and no effective treatments, particularly when death is common early in the disease course. However, because most diseases have heterogeneous outcomes and one or more partially effective treatments, the risk of a faulty control group is high and the same general methodological caveats for observational comparisons apply.

Finally, one could consider randomization, which has the fundamental advantage of balancing prognostic factors (whether measured or not) at inception. Although some argue that RCTs are too slow, there is nothing about randomization as such that causes delay, and well-designed RCTs may actually decrease the time needed to deliver reliable knowledge. The protocol clearly establishes an inception time, both for measuring outcomes without time bias and for measuring baseline characteristics so that inferences can be made about heterogeneity of treatment effect. An increasing array of options for randomization are available depending on the trial’s goal. For most individual therapeutic decisions in the context of clinical care, individual randomization is optimal. But for systematic application of policies in healthcare delivery, cluster randomization or quasi-experimental designs such as a stepped-wedge approach may be preferred.