The clear cell sarcoma functional genomic landscape

Human CCS tumors demonstrate recurrent CNAs. We used formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) human CCS tissue specimens and matched adjacent tissue controls to retrieve tumor and germline DNA. Thirteen of these pairs rendered sufficient quantities and quality of DNA to be hybridized onto the OncoScan CNV Plus array, a microarray-based assay of CNAs and loss of heterozygosity that is intended for FFPE-retrieved DNA. The assay enables the detection of relevant data across the whole genome and specifically checks for the presence of 64 hotspot mutations in 9 cancer-related genes (BRAF, EGFR, IDH1, IDH2, KRAS, NRAS, PIK3CA, PTEN, and TP53). Only a single tumor showed any of these point mutations, an activating mutation of EGFR (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Human CCSs demonstrate a few repeated CNAs across the genome. (A) The frequency of copy number gains (blue) or losses (red), LOH (yellow), and point mutations (cyan diamond), as called by BioDiscovery Nexus Express, is shown for CCSs (n = 13). (B) The frequency of copy number gains (blue) or losses (red) is shown for DSRCTs (n = 8), as analyzed in parallel with CCSs for an accurate comparison. chr., chromosome.

Across the CCS samples, we found that the most frequent large copy number increase (ranging in length from >10 Mb to an entire chromosome arm) occurred for chromosomes 8 and 9. Ten of the 13 samples (76.9%) demonstrated a copy number increase in 8q, and 7 of the 13 samples (53.8%) had either gains or deletions of 8p and 9p (Figure 1A). The long arm of chromosome 7 also had a high percentage of CNAs (61.5%, all gains), as did 7p, 9q, and 17q. Analysis for co-occurrence or exclusion revealed only 3 significant pairings or associations: co-occurrence of 9q and 11q (P = 0.035), 17q and age under 20 years (P = 0.035), and exclusion of 8q and 14q (P = 0.038). Copy number increases at MITF and FAT1 were observed in 6 and 5 of the 13 samples, respectively. We observed no focal loss of CDKN2A, although 5 of the 13 samples had deletions of 9p, which contains CDKN2A.

Some human CCS CNAs are shared with other tumors associated with EWSR1 fusions. We performed the same OncoScan Plus array analysis on 8 desmoplastic small round cell tumors (DSRCTs) with matched control tissues. These tumors were chosen because they are characterized by the translocation-generated EWSR1-WT1 fusion oncogene and thus share with CCS the EWSR1 gene involvement. For DSRCT samples, 5 of the 8 (62.5%) had gains of chromosome 5 that were nearly absent in the CCS samples (Figure 1B). We also observed deletions of 8p or 16q (in 3 of the 8, 37.5%, incomplete 16q arm deletion in 1 of the 3) and copy number increases on 18p or chromosome 20 (also in 3 of the 8, 37.5%, incomplete 18p arm deletion in 1 of the 3). No co-occurrence or exclusion of gains or deletions were observed at an unadjusted P < 0.05 level. The gains at MITF and FAT1 observed in CCS were absent in the DSRCTs.

Overall, the frequencies of large (>10 Mb) increases in copy numbers on 8q and 8p, as well as focal gains involving MITF, were greater in CCS than DSRCTs, whereas gains of 5q, 5p, and 20p and loss of the X chromosome were substantially more frequent in the DSRCT samples.

We compared the frequency of common CNAs in ES with the frequencies seen in CCS and DSRCTs. Trisomy of chromosome 8 is reported in the majority of EWSR1-FLI1 tumors, along with amplifications of 1q and whole chromosome 12 (Figure 2). Using the data from Tirode et al. (21) on 112 tumors from patients with ES as a comparator, we found no significant difference in the prevalence of copy number increases in 1q and chromosomes 8 and 12 between ES and CCS tumors. The prevalence of deletions of CDKN2A and 16q in ES and CCS tumors were also not significantly different. The same findings of no difference in prevalence were observed when comparing DSRCTs with ESs for these specific alterations, except for a significantly higher prevalence of chromosome 8 copy number increases in ESs compared with DSRCTs (P = 0.02).

Figure 2 CCS shares few secondary genomic alterations with other EWSR1-rearranged cancers. Summary of CNAs by chromosome arm and genes of interest, displayed as the fraction (0–1) for each sarcoma subtype: CCS (n = 13), DSRCT (n = 8), and ES (n = 112). The prevalence of gains and losses for CCSs and DSRCTs reflects the heterozygous or homozygous loss or copy number (CN) gains present with at least 10% estimated clonality.

EWSR1-ATF1 is sufficient for murine sarcomagenesis without additional protein-coding mutations. Mice engineered to conditionally express human EWSR1-ATF1 from the Rosa26 locus were administered tamoxifen at various ages to induce Bmi1CreERT2 activity (Figure 3, A–C). This specific lineage is optimally suited to produce clonal sarcomas with clear cell morphology and the characteristic CCS melanoma–like features (5). When we sequenced exomes from 34 tumors harvested from 6 mice (Figure 3D, and each large enough to permit isolation of high-quality DNA and RNA samples) to a minimum depth of 20× coverage and compared them with matched host germline exomes sequenced to a minimum depth of 8× coverage, we identified 7846 variants. Of these, we defined high-quality variants as having no more than 1 variant read in the host germline and at least 2 variant reads in the tumor, yielding 265 potential somatic variant alleles (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146301DS1). This list of potential somatic variants was subjected to targeted sequencing to a minimum depth of 100× coverage for both germline controls and tumors. A variant allele frequency (VAF) of no more than 0.01 in a matched control and at least 0.05 in a tumor yielded 107 variants in 26 of the tumors, with 8 tumors having no variants that reached these thresholds (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 3 Exome sequencing of EWSR1-ATF1 expression–initiated mouse tumors reveals that no secondary alterations are strictly required to complete sarcomagenesis. (A) Schematic illustrating CreERT2 engineered at the Bmi1 locus in conjunction with Cre-inducible human EWSR1-ATF1 engineered at the Rosa26 locus. Cre recombinase removes the neoR-STOP cassette to induce expression of EWSR1-ATF1, and the GFP reporter confirms EWSR1-ATF1 expression. (B) Tamoxifen injection induces CreERT2 activity in Bmi1-expressing stem cells (blue), and then in turn, Cre recombinase induces Rosa26-mediated expression of EWSR1-ATF1 (EA1). (C) Time course showing age at injection and age at tumor harvesting (n = 6). (D) Summary of total number of tumors detected and harvested per mouse (n = 6). (E) Exome sequencing of 34 mouse tumors, with 1 tumor’s exome presented on each line, clustered by host mouse, and each variant allele denoted by a circle whose size corresponds to the VAF. All variants with a VAF of greater than 0.25 are also identified by corresponding colors in the list of gene symbols and protein amino acid substitutions below. (F) RNA-Seq rendered expression levels relative to Gapdh for the 8 genes with variants present at fractions higher than 0.4. The level of Mitf expression is included for reference. (G) Exome-wide CNV was inferred from exome sequencing data, as shown for 12 mouse tumors. Normal diploidy is represented by the x axis crossing at a value of y = 2.

KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes) pathway analysis of the genes implicated by the 82 variants with a VAF of greater than 0.1 identified shared involvement in calcium signaling, chemical carcinogenesis, and aldosterone synthesis and secretion pathways, but none reached more than minimal significance. Because the tumor cell prevalence in mouse CCS tumor tissues was consistently greater than 80%, a VAF of 0.4 was considered the lowest that might represent a clonal variant across the tumor cells, which could potentially have contributed to the initial tumorigenesis. We performed RNA-Seq to measure expression levels of the 8 genes with a VAF of greater than 0.4 in a subset of 22 of these 34 tumors; only 3 genes showed substantial expression, a level set at 1% of Gapdh expression and comparable to that of Mitf (Figure 3F and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Thus, less than 10% of the tumors bore even a single mutation that was found to be clonal across the tumor cells and that affected a gene that was expressed generally by this tumor type.

We also analyzed exome data with regard to copy number variation (CNV). No repeated changes were identified across the group of tumors (Figure 3G). Further, no whole chromosome gains or losses were noted in the exome of any of the tumors, and no large fragment changes reached significance.

Induced chromosomal translocation in mice drives tumorigenesis and reveals other secondary changes. We next sought to develop a new mouse model that could recapitulate CCS more closely at the genetic level, by an induced chromosomal translocation. In the mouse, both the Ewsr1 and Atf1 loci bear significant homology to each respective parent locus in the human genome (5). However, in contrast to their human counterparts, the mouse genes are in opposite orientation with respect to each host chromosome’s centromere, such that recombination generates an acentric chromosome bearing the Ewsr1-Atf1 fusion gene as well as most of chromosome 11 and a small fragment of chromosome 15, and a dicentric chromosome bearing most of chromosome 15 and a small fragment of chromosome 11 (Figure 4A). Although different from the human t(12;22) translocation, the mouse translocation would therefore permit the investigation of 2 important aspects of oncogene-driven sarcomagenesis. First, retention, or possibly amplification, of an acentric chromosome fragment with the fusion oncogene would indicate that either tumor formation and growth were dependent on the presence of the fusion oncogene, or that there was selection for tumor cells in which the fusion oncogene was present. Second, dicentric chromosome generation is thought to drive aneuploidy due to double-stranded breaks that develop during cytokinesis after the 2 centromeres are pulled to different daughter cells. This should encourage CNV and even chromothripsis, which might uncover secondary changes that accompany murine clear cell sarcomagenesis driven by a chromosomal translocation. Therefore, using homologous recombination, we targeted a single loxP site into the seventh intron of the Ewsr1 locus on mouse chromosome 11 and another into the fourth intron of the Atf1 locus on mouse chromosome 15 (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Cre-mediated chromosomal translocation induces sarcomagenesis in the mouse. (A) Schematic representation of the loxP sites targeted to Ewsr1 intron 7 and Atf1 intron 4, as well as the 2 products of Cre-mediated chromosomal translocation. (B) Schematics and Kaplan-Meier survival plots of tumorigenesis in mice heterozygous for Ewsr1-loxP and Atf1-loxP, induced by 3 different Cre recombinase delivery methods: a knockin allele (HprtCre), a transgenic allele (Prx1Cre), and injection of Cre recombinase protein (TATCre). (C) Gross photo of a hind-limb Prx1Cre-induced tumor (arrowhead) forming in a mouse. Scale bar: 10 mm. (D) Magnetic resonance images of HprtCre- or TATCre-induced tumors (indicated by arrowheads) forming in the thigh, dorsal pelvis, thigh, and both the pelvis and contralateral thigh of mice (upper panels, T 2 -weighted; lower panels, proton density–weighted). (E) Representative H&E-stained photomicrographs of histological sections of tumors from translocation (top panels), Rosa26-EA1–expressing (middle panels), and human CCS tumors (below), with (from left to right) short spindle cell, myxoid, and clear cell morphologies. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Schematic of the PCR amplification strategy with a schematic of primers that amplify across each translocation site, tested in genomic tumor DNA from a TATCre-induced tumor, with WT and lox alleles as well as each translocation product detected by specified primer combinations. ER, Ewsr1 reverse; EF, Ewsr1 forward; AF, Atf1 forward; AR, Atf1 reverse. (G) Graph showing the RNA-Seq–determined expression (in fragments per kilobase per million reads [FPKM]) of 2 melanocytic marker genes, with 8 HprtCre-induced translocation tumors and their mean indicated in black and the mean of 13 EA1-induced tumors in gray.

Double-heterozygous mice that also had HprtCre, Prx1Cre, or limb injection of the protein TATCre generated tumors at similar penetrance (Figure 4B). Tumors arose in mesenchymal tissues, as was seen in the Rosa26-EA1 models, but at longer latencies and a lower prevalence (Figure 4, C and D). Histologically, translocation-generated tumors matched the range of tumors produced in the Rosa26 models as well as the range of neoplasias associated with EWSR1-ATF1 in humans, showing the typical clear cytoplasm and enlarged, irregular hyperchromatic nuclei (Figure 4, E–G).

We isolated total RNA from 8 tumors, generated cDNA libraries using the RiboZero method, and then sequenced these on an Illumina HiSeq instrument to generate transcriptomes comparable to those from a prior sequencing effort of many mouse genetic cancer models, including the Rosa26-EA1 model initiated by a variety of drivers for Cre-recombinase, as well as a set of mixed-lineage mesenchymal controls from the chest wall (with skeletal muscle, bone, cartilage, tendon, and aponeurosis in each). CCS tumors from each induction method shared a somewhat similar expression profile overall and clustered near each other on principal component analysis (PCA) compared with the other tumor types (Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 5 Cre-mediated translocation model of clear cell sarcomagenesis mimics the transcriptome of the EWSR1-ATF1 expression model but has additional genome CNAs. (A) Graph of the RPM that aligned onto the human EWSR1-ATF1 fusion oncogene cDNA coding sequence expressed conditionally from the Rosa26 locus and from the HprtCre-induced translocation tumor. For reference, also noted are the RT-qPCR–calculated RPM levels of EWSR1-ATF1 expression from the human SU-CCS1 cell line and from 3 FFPE human CCS tumor specimens, using B2M as a control in the human samples and its average expression across the mouse samples to calculate an RPM estimate. (B) RPM alignments across the genomic sequence for Ewsr1 and Atf1, averaged across 8 translocation-generated tumors (dark blue) and 12 Rosa26-EA1 tumors (cyan), demonstrating overall lower expression (compared with cDNA expression in the EA1 tumors) and a reduced 3′ bias in the exons 3′ to the translocation point (arrow) of Ewsr1 relative to the same in Atf1 in the translocation-generated tumors, which may represent reduced expression of the exons 3′ to the translocation in Ewsr1 or increased expression of the exons 3′ to the translocation in Atf1. (C) PCA demonstrating relative clustering of 8 translocation-driven sarcomas with Rosa26-EA1–driven comparators, separate from the clusterings of other mouse cancer subtypes sequenced in the same batch as the EA1 tumors. SS, synovial sarcoma; OS, osteosarcoma; mel, melanoma. (D) Heatmap of the Pearson’s correlation distance between single-batch–sequenced transcriptomes of the Rosa26-EA1–driven (cyan diamonds) or HprtCre-induced translocation–driven (blue circles) sarcomas, as well as 1 control tissue sample. (E) PCA of the same transcriptomes as in D. (F) CNA analysis on 4 HprtCre-induced translocation tumors, using a low-read-depth whole-genome sequencing approach. The upper row shows higher-resolution images of chromosome 15 from the sequencing of each tumor, the middle row shows the CNAs across the entire genome, and lower row shows chromosome 11 from each.

Next, for a tighter comparison, we sequenced, in a single batch, transcriptomes from 5 tumors induced by HprtCre-initiated translocations and 5 tumors induced by TATCre injection to activate the Rosa26-EA1 allele. Again, these clustered somewhat closely to each other, relative to a control, albeit with slightly wider variation among the translocation-initiated tumors by PCA and whole-transcriptome distance clustering (Figure 5, D and E).

We investigated CNAs in 4 of the translocation-generated tumor samples using a low-read-depth whole-genome sequencing approach (Figure 5F). The data demonstrated that the genome segments that comprised the dicentric chromosome (a very short segment immediately adjacent to the chromosome 11 centromere and most of the body of chromosome 15) had variable copy numbers, consistent with the expected breakage of this chromosome during unbalanced cytokinesis. However, rather than whole-genome chromothripsis, which might be the expected result of double-stranded breaks, the only other associated CNA was a copy number decrease of chromosome 6 in the translocation model. The bulk of chromosome 11, which accompanied the translocation-generated Ewsr1-Atf1 fusion on the acentric derivative chromosomal fragment maintained an approximately diploid copy number, showing neither significant amplification nor loss.

Mitf contributes modestly to EWSR1-ATF1–driven tumorigenesis. Surprisingly, the chromosome 6 copy number decrease that was detected in the translocation-initiated mouse model mapped to syntenic portions of human chromosome 7 that showed copy number increases in human CCS. None of the chromosomal regions demonstrating copy number decreases in more than 1 human CCS tumor correlated with syntenic segments lost in chromosome 6 in the mouse.

The Mitf locus, homologous to the region of focal copy number increases in human CCS, is also on mouse chromosome 6 (Figure 6A). Prior research has identified melanocyte-inducing transcription factor (MITF) as being responsible for the pigment generation and melanocytic morphology of CCS (23). Work in cell lines suggested that MITF drives the progression of CCS, functioning as an additional oncogene, similar to a role defined for it in melanoma (24). We previously noted that EWSR1-ATF1–induced mouse sarcomas that exhibited melanocytic features expressed Mitf (5). In order to test the oncogenic contribution of Mitf, we procured a mouse strain with a natural loss-of-function point mutation in Mitf, termed Mitf vit, for the vitiligo (loss of pigment) that develops patchily in heterozygotes, but completely in homozygotes (25).

Figure 6 MITF contributes to oncogenesis driven by EWSR1-ATF1. (A) Left: Human chromosome 3 is shown with the spike in amplification (in blue) that occurred in 6 of 13 human CCS tumors. Right: Copy number microarray data showing that the recurrent, focal amplification occurred at the MITF locus in all 6 tumors. (B) Mouse DNA sequences depicting the Mitf vitiligo (Mitf vit) mutation (top left panel, in blue) and the normal Mitf sequence. The BsiEI restriction enzyme was used to confirm Mitf vit after PCR, because it recognizes and cuts WT Mitf but not Mitf vit (right panel). (C) Mouse breeding schematic showing the strategy to generate EA1 heterozygotic mice with homozygous mutant or homozygous WT Mitf littermates, which we injected with TATCre to induce EWS-ATF1 expression. (D) Kaplan-Meier curve shows the achievement of morbidity of Mitf WT/WT mice (solid line) and Mitf vit/vit mice (dotted line) following TATCre injection at 28 days of age (n = 37 Mitf WT/WT mice and n = 15 Mitf vit/vit mice). The 50% median survival time to morbidity for Mitf vit/vit mice was 102 days compared with 87 days for WT mice. A log-rank test was performed, and the difference was deemed statistically significant (P < 0.0001, z score = 4.52). (E) Tumor mass measurements for Mitf WT/WT mice (black dots) and Mitf vit/vit mice (gray circles). The tumors were not significantly different in size (P = 0.6, by 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F) Graph of the blinded quantitation of histological features of tumors developing from EA1 expression in either Mitf WT/WT mice (black diamonds, n = 37) or Mitf vit/vit mice (gray diamonds, n = 15), with human CCSs on a tissue microarray (n = 20, blue diamonds). P = 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (none of these comparisons between the 2 mouse groups reached statistical significance). (G) Representative histomorphologies in H&E-stained tissue sections of EA1-expressing tumors. Each photomicrograph is a 100 μm square obtained with a 60× original magnification objective lens.

Fortuitously, in this naturally occurring point mutation, a BsiEI endonuclease digestion site was disrupted by the Mitf vit mutation, such that enzymatic digestion of a PCR-generated fragment incorporating this region could be used for genotyping (Figure 6B). The Mitf vit and Rosa26 loci are both on mouse chromosome 6 at a 15 Mb distance from one another. After 9 matings and nearly 100 progeny were screened, meiotic recombination generated a single chromosome 6 with both conditionally activatable EWSR1-ATF1 and Mitf vit segregating together. Mice bearing this doubly targeted chromosome 6 and a second chromosome 6 with only the Rosa26-EA1 allele were then bred with Mitf vit heterozygotes to generate littermate cohorts of mice heterozygous for Rosa26-EA1 and either homozygous for WT Mitf (Mitf WT/WT) or homozygous for the vitiligo allele (Mitf vit/vit). Mice in these cohorts were injected with TATCre protein at 4 weeks of age and monitored for tumorigenesis (Figure 6C). Sarcomagenesis to the point of morbidity occurred at a latency that was markedly longer in the homozygous vitiligo mice; similarly sized tumors were produced, but at longer latencies (Figure 6, D and E). A blinded histological assessment of the tumors revealed a subtly reduced frequency of the clear cell morphology that dominated the tumors in the WT Mitf group (Figure 6, F and G).

In order to test the potential contribution of higher baseline expression of Mitf in a potential cell of origin for EWSR1-ATF1–mediated tumorigenesis, we crossed mice bearing the conditionally expressed Rosa26-EA1 allele with mice bearing Cre recombinase under the control of the tyrosinase gene (TyrCreERT2) that is expressed in melanoblasts, which have very high native expression of Mitf. We found that topical administration of tamoxifen to induce Cre-mediated recombination in dermal melanoblasts generated no tumors. Systemic administration of tamoxifen to 4-week-old mice led to the development of a few tumors at a latency of more than 1 year. Although these tumors showed GFP signal, suggesting expression of the EA1 allele at Rosa26, they developed at a much longer latency than did any other model of Rosa26-induced CCS.

Myc overexpression contributes to EWSR1-ATF1–driven sarcomagenesis, but alters the tumor phenotype. We also noted that the CNA distribution in the translocation-initiated tumors, across the length of mouse chromosome 15 included on the dicentric chromosome, was not random. Specific segments of mouse chromosome 15 were amplified in all 4 tumors, and others demonstrated consistent copy number losses. Approximately one-third of human chromosome 8, including the portion that was amplified in a majority of the human CCS tumors, was syntenic to the part of mouse chromosome 15 that underwent CNA. A subregion of this syntenic region was amplified in all 4 translocation tumors, but significantly so in 3 of them. This included several potential oncogenes, such as Fzd6, Angpt1, Borg, Baalc, Azin1, and Dcaf13 (Figure 7A). Myc was in a portion that had neither increased nor decreased copy numbers in mouse chromosome 15 (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 MYC stabilization enhances EWSR1-ATF1–induced sarcomagenesis but alters tumor phenotypes. (A) BioDiscovery data on CNAs in regions of human chromosome 8 that are syntenic to amplified regions of mouse chromosome 15 and that flank MYC. (B) CNAs in regions of mouse chromosome 15 syntenic to human chromosome 8 and surrounding Myc. (C) Schematic showing the floxed stop cassette that allows for Cre-inducible expression of MycT58A at the Igs2 locus. (D) Breeding strategy to generate mice that express both EWSR1-ATF1 (EA1) and MycT58A upon TATCre injection, as well as Igs2WT/WT littermate controls. (E) Tumor growth curves for Rosa26EA1/WT mice with either Igs2LSL-Myc/WT (red) or Igs2WT/WT (black), following TATCre injection at 28 days of age. (F) Graph of the blinded quantitation of H&E-stained slides for histologic features distinguishing tumors expressing EA1 alone and tumors expressing EA1 plus MycT58A (EA1+Myc, red), with, for reference, the prevalence of the nested morphology observed in human CCSs on a tissue microarray (n = 20). (G) Photomicrographs of H&E-stained tissue sections demonstrating the 2 variants on myxoid features, 1 in each genotype, as well as the nested histomorphology observed focally in 7 human tumors (n = 20) and all Myc-activating mouse tumors (each photomicrograph is a 100 μm square obtained with a 60× original magnification objective lens).

We observed copy number amplification of the MYC locus in 9 of the 13 human CCS tumors (Figure 7A). In order to test the potential contribution of a locus commonly thought to be the reason for selection for chromosome 8 amplification in other tumors, we bred the Rosa26EA1/EA1 mice with mice heterozygous for a conditionally expressed activated mutant allele of Myc knocked into the Igs2 pseudogene locus (Figure 7, C and D). Littermate cohorts were injected with TATCre at 4 weeks of age, and sarcomagenesis was monitored. We noted a dramatic shortening of the latency to tumorigenesis in mice heterozygous for the conditionally activated Myc allele (Figure 7E). Histologically, however, tumors with added Myc overexpression had features that were strikingly dissimilar from those of the EA1-only tumors, including poor recapitulation of CCS characteristics, with predominance of a nested histomorphology that is very rarely observed in human CCS (Figure 7, F and G).