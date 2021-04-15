Bardet-Biedl syndrome proteins regulate intracellular signaling and neuronal function in patient-specific iPSC-derived neurons

Research subjects and cell lines. BBS diagnoses were ascertained by a physician in the Department of Ophthalmology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, to whom they had been referred for evaluation of retinal phenotypes. The skin biopsies from these patients were obtained at the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center. These lines are designated Berrie Center skin biopsy–derived fibroblast lines 1085 (BBS1A) and 1097 (BBS1B), as well as the other 8 fibroblast lines (Supplemental Table 1 and https://www.eglilab.com/cell-line-repository). They were screened for the 2 most prevalent mutations found in BBS subjects: BBS1M390R (c.1169T>G) and BBS10C91fsX95 (c.271dupT) with PCR and Sanger sequencing. Both BBS1A and BBS1B are homozygous for the BBS1 M390R mutation (Supplemental Table 1). The other 2 BBS fibroblast lines were obtained from the NIGMS Human Genetic Cell Repository of the Coriell Institute for Medical Research: GM05948 (BBS10A) and GM05950 (BBS10B) (Supplemental Table 1). Genomic DNA was isolated from cultured fibroblasts or blood with a QIAmp DNA Mini Kit (QIAGEN). The mutations in the 2 Coriell fibroblast lines, BBS10A and BBS10B, were identified by Asper Biotech and further confirmed by dideoxy sequencing (Genewiz). See Supplemental Table 2 for genotyping primers.

Animal studies. The BBS1M390R-KI mice were obtained from Val Sheffield’s lab (University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA) (20). Mice were maintained at 22°C to 24°C with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle (7 am to 7 pm) in a pathogen-free barrier facility. Only male mice were included in this study. All mice were fed ad libitum regular chow diet (6% fat, Purina LabDiet 5053) or breeder chow diet (10% fat, Purina LabDiet 5058). Glucose tolerance tests were performed after 16 hours of overnight fasting with intraperitoneal injection of 20% glucose (2 g glucose/kg body mass). Body weights were measured weekly. Body composition was determined by TD-NMR using an EchoMRI-100H body composition analyzer (EchoMRI). Mice were sacrificed after a 16-hour fast. NSG mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (stock no. 005557) and fed regular chow ad libitum.

Information on all antibodies used in this study can be found in Supplemental Table 4. Reagents, if not otherwise specified, were all from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Generation and characterization of iPSCs from human fibroblasts. Primary fibroblasts were converted into iPSCs using retroviruses as described previously (39). All iPSC lines were cultured and characterized as previously described (39). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis was used to confirm retroviral gene silencing and expression of endogenous pluripotency genes of all iPSC lines. Pluripotency was further confirmed by teratoma assay (39). For karyotyping, control and BBS iPSC lines were cultured in T25 flasks according to Cell Line Genetics instructions and karyotyped by Cell Line Genetics.

Generation of c-BBS1B iPSCs using CRISPR/Cas9. BBS1 guide RNA (gRNA) was designed using the software from Feng Zhang’s lab at MIT (http://crispr.mit.edu). The sequences of the gRNA and single-strand DNA (ssDNA) oligonucleotides were BBS1M390RgRNA, CACCTCGAGTGGTCCTGATGAGG and BBS1ssDNA oligo, TTCCCCAACTAAACTCTGACGTCTCCACATAGGATGCAGTGACCAGCCTTTGCTTTGGCCGGTACGGGCGGGAGGACAACACACT CATCATGACCACTCGAGGTGAGTGGAGTCAGACCTGGCAAGGGCTTTGAAGTCGGGAGTGAAGGGACAGGCCTGCTTCTGGGGAAAGAGGAGGAG. The gRNA was subcloned into the pGS-U6-gRNA plasmid by Genscript. The pCas9_GFP plasmid was purchased from Addgene (plasmid 44719). After the BBS iPSCs became 90% confluent on a 6-well MEF plate (2 wells), each well was transfected with Lipofectamine 3000 supplemented with 2.5 μg pCas9_GFP plus 2.5 μg pGS-U6-gRNA in 2 mL hESC medium. Forty-eight to 72 hours after transfection, GFP+ cells were isolated by FACS and plated onto 6-well MEF plates with human embryonic stem cell (hESC) medium plus 10 μM Rock inhibitor (Rocki) Y-27632 (Selleckchem). Flow cytometry data were analyzed using BD FACSDiva 8.0.1 software. After 7–14 days, individual hESC colonies were picked for clonal expansion and screened with Sanger sequencing (Genewiz) of the PCR products amplified around the targeted genomic loci and confirmed via TOPO cloning (TOPO TA Cloning Kit). The isogenic control line was further characterized for pluripotency and karyotype.

Neuronal differentiation of iPSCs. Human iPSCs were cultured and maintained in hESC medium on MEFs (111,000 cells/well in 6-well plates) (39, 64). Upon reaching confluence, iPSCs were cultured for 4 days in embryoid body (EB) medium (hESC medium without bFGF) plus 2 SMAD inhibitors — 10 μM SB43154 and 2.5 μM LDN-193189 (Selleckchem) (39). For days 5–8, EB medium was replaced with N2 medium in steps — from 75% to 50% to 25% and to 0%, while maintaining SB43154 and LDN-193189 at constant concentrations (39, 47). Neuronal progenitors were detached from plates on day 12 after incubating in Trypsin LE for 4 minutes at 37°C. Neuronal progenitors were washed twice with N2 medium and expanded for 2–3 passages in N2 medium plus SB43154 and LDN-193189 on poly-L-ornithine– and laminin-coated (PO/LA-coated) plates (39). For further neuronal differentiation, cells were cultured on PO/LA-coated plates at 50,000 cells per well of a 24-well or 4-well plate, and at 500,000 cells per well of a 6-well plate. After culturing 2–3 weeks in N2 medium supplemented with 10 μM DAPT (Selleckchem), B27, and 20 ng/mL BDNF (R&D Systems), TUJ1+ differentiated neurons were obtained.

ARH-like neurons were differentiated using a previously described protocol based on dual SMAD inhibition plus SHH activation and inhibition of Notch signaling (39, 64). After day 30, differentiated neurons were maintained in BrainPhys Neuronal Medium (Stemcell Technologies) for another 1–2 weeks for functional maturation.

Plasmids and lentivirus production. Lentiviral cloning and expression vectors pCDH-UbC-MCS-EF1-Hygro (CD615B-1) and pCDH-EF1-MCS-T2A-Puro (CD520A-1) were purchased from System Biosciences Inc. (SBI). Human cDNA clones for LEPR transcript variant 1 (catalog HG10322-M), BBS1 (catalog HG10498-M), and BBS10 (catalog HG15095-G) were purchased from SBI. Fluorescence-based expression vectors pEGFP-N3 (Clontech) and pCAG-DsRed (Addgene) were used in this study. Genes for GFP and RFP were subcloned into the CD520 and CD615 vectors with BamHI and NotI digestion. CD520-RFP-LEPR was generated as described elsewhere (23). 3×FLAG-BBS1 cDNA was PCR amplified from the BBS1 cDNA plasmid using the primers 5′-TCTAGAtctagaGCGAAGATGGACTACAAAGACCATGACGGTGATTATAAAGATCATGACATCGATTACAAGGATCACGATGCCGCTGCGTCCTCATCGGA-3′ and 5′-GGATCCggatccCAGCAGCTCAGGTCACAGGCGG-3′ and was further subcloned into the CD615-GFP plasmid in the Xba I and Bam HI restriction sites to construct the CD615-3×FLAG-BBS1-GFP plasmid. Primers 5′-ATAtctagaAGATATGGACTACAAAGACCATGACGGTGATTATAAAGATCATGACATCGATTACAAGGATCACGATTTAAGTTCTATGGCCGCTGCAGG-3′ and 5′-TTAgctagcCTTCTGATGTGATAGTTTATCTTCTG-3′ were used to amplify 3×FLAG-BBS10 from the BBS10 ORF plasmid using CloneAmp HiFi PCR premix (Takara), which was further subcloned into the CD520A-GFP plasmid via XbaI and Nhe I restriction sites. CD615-GFP and CD520-3×FLAG-BBS10-EGFP were digested with XbaI and BstBI to generate CD615-3×FLAG-BBS10-EGFP. Plasmid amplification was performed using the QIAGEN Plasmid Maxi Kit (catalog 12162). To prepare lentiviral stocks, HEK293 cells were cultured to 90% confluence in 10-cm-diameter tissue culture dishes and transfected with 10 μg lentiviral expression vector (CD520-RFP-LEPR, CD615-3×FLAG-BBS1, or CD615-3×FLAG-BBS10) and 20 μg lentiviral packing vector mix with 45 μL Lipofectamine 2000 in Opti-MEM Reduced Serum Medium (catalog 31985088). After 6 hours of incubation at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , the Opti-MEM was replaced with 12 mL of fibroblast medium: 500 mL DMEM containing 4.5 g/mL glucose (catalog 11960044), 50 mL FBS (catalog 16000044), and 0.5–1 μg/mL penicillin/streptomycin from a 100× stock solution. To remove cell debris from suspensions containing lentiviral particles, 48 hours after transfection, the supernatant containing the lentiviral particles was filtered through a 0.45-μm filter (Millipore).

Generation of human transgenic cell lines. Primary human fibroblast lines were cultured and maintained in fibroblast medium. At confluence, 2 mL of the lentiviral supernatant harvested from HEK293 cells was added to each well in 6-well plates. After 2 days, the lentivirus supernatant was removed and fibroblast medium with 1 μg/mL puromycin or 50 μg/mL hygromycin (Life Technologies) was added until we obtained stable transgenic fibroblast lines that express RFP-LEPR or express both RFP-LEPR and CD615-3×FLAG-BBS1-GFP. To construct human transgenic iPSC lines, 2 mL of the lentiviral supernatant was added to each well of the 6-well–cultured iPSCs (>90% confluent). After 48 hours, the lentiviral medium was replaced with hESC medium plus puromycin (1 μg/mL) or hygromycin (50–200 μg/mL) until iPSC lines stably expressing CD615-3×FLAG-BBS10-GFP were obtained.

BBS10 knockdown. BBS10 shRNA lentiviral particles were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. The sequences of the 2 shRNAs selected were CCGGCCTCAGAAAGTTCACAATCAACTCGAGTTGATTGTGAACTTTCTGAGGTTTTTTG (TRCN0000167181) and CCGGGCATTTATACCACACTCTATACTCGAGTATAGAGTGTGGTATAAATGCTTTTTTG (TRCN0000167794) (SHCLNV-NM_024685). The nonmammalian-targeting shRNA (catalog SHC002V, Sigma-Aldrich) was used as a negative control. iPSC cultures were established on 24-well MEF feeder cells. At 90% confluence, 10 μL shRNA lentiviral particles were added to wells filled with 0.5 mL hESC medium. After incubation for 48 hours with the shRNA lentivirus, the medium was removed and fresh hESC medium containing 1 μg/mL puromycin was added for another 24–48 hours. New MEFs were added to each well to help the survival of the iPSCs. The selection step was repeated until pure, puromycin-resistant iPSCs were obtained.

Neurite outgrowth assay. Day 30 iPSC-derived neurons were dissociated from plates after 5-minute Trypsin LE treatments and collected in N2/B27/Rocki medium. After centrifugation at 124g for 5 minutes, supernatant was removed, and the cell pellet was washed once with N2/B27 medium. Neurons were resuspended with 2 mL N2/B27/Rocki medium and passed through a 5-mL round-bottom polystyrene tube with cell strainer cap (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to obtain single-cell suspensions. Cells were counted with a hemocytometer and 2,500 neurons were added to each well on PO/LA-coated 96-well plates (transparent bottom black plate). Forty-eight hours later, neurons were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes and stained with anti-TUJ1 and anti-neurofilament antibodies and Hoechst. Whole-well images were obtained with a TROPHOS Plate RUNNER. Images were further analyzed by MetaMorph software (Molecular Devices) to quantify neurite length, neuron body size, number of processes, and count the number of TUJ1+ cells for each channel.

qPCR analysis. RNA was purified with the RNeasy Mini (QIAGEN) or Plus Micro Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNA was generated with the GoScript Reverse Transcription kit (Promega) with 1 μg RNA from each sample. Twenty microliters of cDNA was diluted with 180 μL H 2 O. A GoTaq qPCR kit (Promega) was used for qPCR analysis. See Supplemental Table 3 for qPCR primers.

Western blot and immunoprecipitation. Human fibroblasts or iPSCs were starved in 6-well plates or 10-cm tissue culture dishes in serum-free DMEM overnight. They were then treated with insulin (1 μg/mL) or leptin (0.5 μg/mL) or vehicle (PBS) for 30 minutes at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . After treatment, medium was removed and cells were rinsed once with cold PBS. For iPSC-derived neuronal progenitors or neurons, we cultured cells in neurobasal medium (catalog 21103049) supplemented with B27 minus insulin overnight. Variable doses of insulin or 1 μg/mL leptin, or vehicle for each, were then added to the neurobasal medium and the cells were incubated at 37°C and 5% CO 2 for 30 minutes. Neuronal progenitors were cultured on PO/LA-coated plates and transfected with the RFP-LEPR–carrying plasmid using the TransIT-Neural transfection reagent (Mirus Bio) for 48 hours before leptin treatment. After aspiration of the medium, cells were rinsed with cold PBS. Lysis buffer (250 μL; 20 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 2% Nonidet P-40, 1 mM EDTA, pH 8.0, 10% glycerol, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.2% semi-dehydroascorbate, supplemented with phosphatase and proteinase inhibitors, catalog 78440) was added to each well to prepare protein lysates. Fifteen or 30 μg of protein from fibroblasts, iPSCs, neuronal progenitors, or neurons were loaded in each lane of a 4%–12% NuPAGE gel (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog NP0335BOX). 293FT cells were cotransfected with Myc-Lepr(b) plasmid (65) together with CD615-GFP, CD615-3×FLAG-BBS1-GFP, or CD615-3×FLAG-BBS10-GFP with Lipofectamine 2000. Total protein (40 μg) from neuronal samples or 293FT cell lysates were used. For immunoprecipitations, 293FT cells were transfected on 10-cm tissue culture dishes with CD615-3×FLAG-BBS1-GFP or CD615-3×FLAG-BBS10-GFP or CD615-GFP with Lipofectamine 2000. After 24 hours, 293FT cells were switched into serum-free DMEM overnight before insulin treatment. Insulin (1 μg/mL) was added to 293FT cells for 30 minutes at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Cells were rinsed with cold PBS before being lysed with IP buffer (50 mM Tris pH 7.9, 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, supplemented with protease inhibitors). For coimmunoprecipitations, 1 mg protein lysate was incubated with 30 μL anti-FLAG antibody–conjugated agarose beads (Sigma-Aldrich) overnight at 4°C. Beads were washed 4 times with IP buffer and precipitates were eluted by boiling in nonreducing sample buffer (20 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, and 1% SDS). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

ICC/immunohistochemistry. Fibroblasts were cultured on 12-mm-diameter round glass coverslips (Neuvitro) and fasted for 24–48 hours in serum-free DMEM before fixation, while iPSC-derived neurons were also cultured on PO/LA-coated glass coverslips for further cilia imaging. Day 34 iPSC-derived TUJ1+ neurons were dissociated with Trypsin LE and harvested into N2 medium. Cell pellets were further resuspended in 150 μL PBS with 0.5% BSA and stained with PE-conjugated anti–human CD56 antibody (1:100, BioLegend) for 20 minutes in the dark. Cells without antibody staining were used as negative control. CD56+ cells were isolated by FACS with a BD Biosciences FACSAria II cell sorter and replated on PO/LA-coated glass coverslips at 2,500 cells/well on 4-well plates for further cilia imaging. Cultured cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature. For p-STAT3 staining, cold methanol treatment was used for an additional 3–5 minutes at 4°C after fixation. The following staining procedure is the same as described previously (39). Teratomas were embedded in paraffin and cut into 8-μm sections. These teratoma sections were stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) (39). See Supplemental Table 4 for antibody information. Images were acquired with an Olympus IX71 epifluorescence microscope with Olympus DP30BW black-and-white digital camera for fluorescence, and DP72 digital color camera for H&E staining. Some images were acquired with a Zeiss LSM5 Pascal microscope. Ciliary length was quantified based on the distance between the basal body and the tip of the axoneme (38).

Neuropeptide assays. Neuropeptide assays on iPSC-derived hypothalamic neurons were performed as previously described (39). Briefly, all neurons were cultured in 12-well plates and initiated with 300,000 cells on day 12. For neuronal lysate samples, medium was aspirated, and the differentiated neurons rinsed once with PBS, after which 250 μL of 0.1N HCl was added to each well. Cells were harvested with a cell scraper and the cell lysates were transferred into 1.7-mL Eppendorf tubes. These samples were sonicated on ice with maximum power for 5 minutes. After centrifugation at 10,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, the supernatants were collected for POMC, αMSH, and βEP assays. Results are presented in fmol/mL. Protein concentrations in neuronal lysates were determined using a Pierce BCA protein assay kit. Neuropeptide concentrations were normalized to the amount of protein in each well for each cell line.

Single-cell isolation, scRNA-seq, and data analysis. On day 32 of differentiation, neurons were dissociated using the cell dissociation enzyme Accutase. Briefly, for each cell line, 1 mL of Accutase was added to 1 well of 6-well plate and incubated at 37°C for 2 minutes. Next, the Accutase was carefully removed, replaced with 1 mL of BrainPhys Neuronal Medium supplemented with N2 Supplement-A (Stemcell Technologies) and B27 supplement minus vitamin A (N2/B27 BrainPhys Neuronal Medium), and immediately dissociated by gently pipetting (15–20 times with a P1000) using low-retention and wide-orifice tips (Rainin). The cell suspension was transferred into a 50-mL Falcon tube. The well was rinsed with an additional 6 mL of N2/B27 BrainPhys Neuronal Medium in order to collect remaining cells and this was subsequently added to the tube. The suspension was centrifugated for 5 minutes at 300g at room temperature. After centrifugation, the pellet was resuspended in 1 mL of N2/B27 BrainPhys Neuronal Medium by gentle pipetting (10 times with P1000) using low-retention and wide-orifice tips, and then transferred to a low-binding microcentrifuge tube (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The suspension was then spun for 5 minutes at 300g and 4°C. After centrifugation, the pellet was resuspended in 100 or 200 μL of N2/B27 BrainPhys Neuronal Medium initially by gentle pipetting with a P200 using low-retention and wide-orifice tips 20–25 times followed by low-retention and regular-orifice tips (Rainin) 10 times. Then, the suspension was diluted 1:2 with fresh medium and passed through a 40-μm cell strainer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to obtain single-cell suspensions. Trypan blue was used to determine number of viable cells. A viability of 60%–80% was obtained for all the samples. All single-cell suspensions were kept on ice until use. Libraries were prepared using the Chromium Single Cell 3′ Reagent Kit v3 (10× Genomics) and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000.

Cell Ranger (v3.1.0, 10× Genomics) was employed with default parameters to process the scRNA-seq data (66). The human reference genome (GRCh38-3.0.0) was used for the alignment of reads obtained from 10× Genomics. The Cell Ranger summaries indicated that both data sets passed the quality controls, with valid barcodes greater than 97%, mean reads per cell greater than 66,000, and median genes per cell greater than 3,700. The filtered gene-barcode matrix from the Cell Ranger outputs was used for subsequent analysis.

The raw counts of scRNA-seq data were filtered and normalized using the RISC package (v1.0.0) (67). Genes expressed in fewer than 3 cells were discarded, and cells expressing fewer than 200 genes were removed. At the end, approximately 4,000 valid cells were obtained for c-BBS1B, and approximately 3,500 valid cells for the BBS1B M390R mutant, with more than 20,000 genes detected for each sample. The count normalization was performed independently for each sample, with counts log transformed and weighted by sequencing depth. The batch effects between the 2 data sets were corrected using the RISC package in the R environment (v3.6.3) by projecting all the cells from both data sets into a common reference space. The top principal components (PCs = 18) were used to build the reference space for the integrated data, containing 7,550 valid cells and approximately 19,700 genes. We also used these PCs for cell clustering, based on the Louvain method of the igraph package (v1.2.5), with neighbors set to 20 (https://igraph.org/). In total, 14 clusters were obtained for the integrated data. Cell types were identified according to the expression patterns of cell-type marker genes that were significantly more highly expressed in one cluster versus the others. The scanpy package (v1.5.1) was utilized to generate the stacked violin plot for cell-type markers in the Python environment (v 3.8.5) (68).

Differentially expressed (DE) genes of the integrated data were determined using a negative binomial generalized linear model in the RISC package, at an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 and log 2 (fold change) greater than 0.25 or less than –0.25. Heatmaps of DE genes were generated using the R pheatmap package (v1.0.12); the violin plots of DE genes were prepared by the Python seaborn package (v0.10.1) (https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.883859). GO and KEGG pathway analyses were performed using the ToppGene Suite (https://toppgene.cchmc.org/enrichment.jsp), with significance set at a P value of less than 0.05. The scRNA-seq data have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE164891).

Electrophysiology study of iPSC-derived neurons. Patch-clamp recordings of iPSC-derived neurons were conducted as previously described (39).

Statistics. Unless otherwise indicated, all graphical data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analyses were performed with Prism 6.0 software (GraphPad). Two-tailed Student’s t tests were used for unpaired comparisons between 2 groups, and 1-way ANOVA for comparisons among 3 or more groups followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Two-way ANOVA was performed to assess influences of 2 variables, followed, when appropriate, by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. Pairwise 2-tailed t tests were used for assessment of differences between specific data points. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All human subjects provided written informed consent prior to their participation in this study. Human subject research was reviewed and approved by the Columbia Stem Cell Committee and the Columbia University IRB (protocol IRB-AAAK6905). All animal studies were approved by the Columbia University IACUC.