Pfs230 yields higher malaria transmission–blocking vaccine activity than Pfs25 in humans but not mice

Animal studies

Five- to 8-week-old naive, female BALB/c or CD-1 mice were purchased from Taconic Laboratories and maintained at an NIH facility. Immunizations were performed by either intraperitoneal or intramuscular injection in the anterior tibialis in a volume of 50 μL using a standard day 0 and day 28 regimen. Macaca mulatta (rhesus) were randomized by age, sex, and weight, and were maintained in an AAALAC-accredited NIAID facility. Vaccinations were performed using doses intended for humans on days 0, 56, and 168 by intramuscular injection in a volume of 0.6 mL (Pfs25-EPA/Alhydrogel) or 0.8 mL Pfs230D1-EPA/Alhydrogel) in the leg, alternating legs for boosting injections. Preclinical mouse formulations were prepared with doses as stated, 50 μL final immunization volume, using a final Alhydrogel content of 1.6 mg/mL in PBS. The nonhuman primate study used clinical doses and/or clinical formulations, with doses and volumes as stated, on 1.6 mg/mL Alhydrogel in PBS. All preclinical formulations were analyzed for antigen binding to Alhydrogel, and all products were 100% bound.

Human studies

Study product. The PpPfs25M and EcEPA lots, both manufactured at Walter Reed Bioproduction facility in cGMP compliance, were used to manufacture the conjugate. PpPfs25M is a Pichia-expressed recombinant Pfs25 with a molecular mass of 18,713 Da. EcEPA is an E. coli–expressed recombinant protein with molecular mass of 66,975 Da. The Pfs25M-EPA conjugate was produced by reaction between thiolated PpPfs25M and maleimide-activated EcEPA, followed by purification using size-exclusion chromatography. The Pfs25M-EPA conjugate was manufactured at Walter Reed Bioproduction facility in cGMP compliance in August 2013. Pfs25M-EPA/Alhydrogel was manufactured at Walter Reed Bioproduction facility in cGMP compliance in July 2014. Each single-use vial contained 78 μg/mL conjugated Pfs25M, 78 μg/mL conjugated EPA, and 1600 μg/mL Alhydrogel in a volume of 0.8 mL. The vial label read: 78 μg/mL conjugated Pfs25M on Alhydrogel.

The Pfs25M-EPA/Alhydrogel vaccine was provided as a single-use vial. A 0.2-mL volume was administered for delivery of 16 μg conjugated Pfs25M, 16 μg conjugated EPA, and 320 μg Alhydrogel. A 0.6 mL volume was administered for delivery of 47 μg conjugated Pfs25M, 47 μg conjugated EPA, and 960 μg Alhydrogel. The vaccine was drawn into the syringe up to 5 hours prior to administration and mixed by hand before injection to ensure resuspension.

The PpPfs230D1M and EcEPA lots, both manufactured at Walter Reed Bioproduction facility in cGMP compliance, were used to manufacture the conjugate. PpPfs230D1M is a Pichia-expressed recombinant subsegment (S 542 –G 736 ) of Pfs230 with a molecular mass of 21,854 Da. EcEPA is an E. coli–expressed recombinant protein with molecular mass of 66,975 Da. The Pfs230D1M-EPA conjugate was produced by reaction between thiolated PpPfs230D1M and maleimide-activated EcEPA, followed by purification using size-exclusion chromatography. The Pfs230D1M-EPA conjugate was manufactured at Walter Reed Bioproduction facility in cGMP compliance in August 2013.

The Pfs230D1M-EPA/Alhydrogel vaccine was formulated in cGMP compliance in July 2014 and provided as a single-use vial. A 0.1 mL volume was administered for delivery of 5 μg conjugated Pfs230D1M, 5 μg conjugated EPA, and 160 μg Alhydrogel. A 0.3 mL volume was administered for delivery of 15 μg conjugated Pfs230D1M, 15 μg conjugated EPA, and 480 μg Alhydrogel. A 0.8 mL volume was administered for delivery of 40 μg conjugated Pfs230D1M, 40 μg conjugated EPA, and 1280 μg Alhydrogel. The vaccine was drawn into the syringe up to 5 hours prior to administration and mixed by hand before injection to ensure resuspension.

Pfs230D1M-EPA/Alhydrogel was manufactured at Walter Reed Bioproduction facility in cGMP compliance in July 2014. Each single-use vial contained 50 μg/mL conjugated Pfs230D1M, 49 μg/mL conjugated EPA, and 1600 μg/mL Alhydrogel in a volume of 1.0 mL. The vial label read: 50 μg/mL conjugated Pfs230D1M on Alhydrogel. Alhydrogel is an aluminum hydroxide gel and has been extensively used as an adjuvant in licensed human vaccines. Alhydrogel was supplied as a sterile product in water without preservatives.

For both vaccines, the total vaccine dose in humans was intended not to exceed 100 μg of the vaccine conjugate, and therefore the amount of target antigen was based on the mass ratio of target antigen to carrier protein, resulting in 47 μg for Pfs25 for the Pfs25-EPA conjugate, and 40 μg Pfs230 for the Pfs230-EPA conjugate. Pfs25M-EPA/Alhydrogel and Pfs230D1M-EPA/Alhydrogel were stored at 2°C to 8°C. Vials were transported and stored in temperature-controlled conditions, as per standard operating procedures. Temperature data loggers accompanied the vaccines at all times to ensure storage temperature limits had not been violated. Vaccines and adjuvant were not frozen at any time, and refrigerator temperature was continuously monitored.

Clinical study procedures. The clinical study was designed as an open-label dose-escalation study to examine the safety and immunogenicity of Pfs230D1-EPA/Alhydrogel and Pfs25M-EPA/Alhydrogel alone or coadministered. The initial open-label dose-escalating, 2-dose regimen (0, 1 month; n = 5/group) was performed in the US prior to a larger double-blinded study conducted in Mali. Participants were sequentially enrolled. No blinding or placebo arms were implemented. No randomization occurred.

Vaccines were administered as intramuscular injections into the deltoid muscle. Arms were alternated with successive vaccinations if a single vaccination was given. If simultaneous vaccinations were administered (2 individual vaccinations at the same time), each vaccine was drawn up and delivered separately, in alternate arms. When choosing an arm for the vaccine injection, clinicians considered whether there was an arm injury, local skin problems such as scarring or rash, or significant tattoo that precluded administering the injection or would interfere with evaluating the arm after injection. In keeping with the NIH Clinical Center policy, 11. Malaria Research and Training Center practices and procedures, and good medical practice, acute medical care was provided to subjects for any immediate allergic reactions or other injury resulting from participation in this research study.

ELISA. Immulon 4 HBX flat bottom microtiter plates (Dynex Technologies) ELISA plates were coated with 1 μg/mL of antigen in a volume of 100 μL per well in carbonate coating buffer (pH 9.6) overnight at 4°C. After blocking in 5% skim milk in TBS blocking buffer in a volume of 320 μL per well for 2 hours, samples were serially diluted in TBS/5% milk and plated in triplicate in a volume of 100 μL per well and incubated at room temperature for 2 hours. Plates were washed 4 times and alkaline phosphatase–labeled goat anti-mouse IgG (H+L), goat anti-human IgG (H+L), or goat anti-monkey phosphatase labeled secondary antibody (Seracare Life Sciences, catalog 5220-0303) was added in a volume of 100 μL per well and incubated at room temperature for 2 hours. After washing 4 times, dissolved phosphatase substrate tablets (MilliporeSigma) were added in a volume of 100 μL per well and plates were incubated for 20 minutes before the optical density (OD) was measured with a Spectramax 340PC (Molecular Devices). Each ELISA plate contained an internal serum standard from which a 4-parameter curve was calculated with Softmax software. According to laboratory standard operating procedures, any samples for which ELISA results from triplicate wells exceeded a prespecified coefficient of variation were repeated. ELISA units were assigned to test samples based on the sera dilution that gave an OD of 1.0, adjusted to the internal standard. For the Pfs230 isotyping assays, similar procedures were followed and the list of detecting antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 7.

Transmission-blocking and -reducing activity. TBA (reduction in infection prevalence) and TRA (reduction in infection intensity) of the sera were tested by an ex vivo SMFA as previously described (13). Briefly, an in vitro 14- to 16-day-old gametocyte culture of P. falciparum (NF54 line) was evaluated for stage V gametocytes (> 0.5%) and the presence of exflagellation centers observed at ×400 magnification (> 1 per field). The culture was diluted with washed O+ RBCs from a malaria naive donor (Interstate Blood Bank, Memphis, Tennessee, USA) to achieve 0.12% ± 0.05% concentration of stage V gametocytes. For each sample, 100 μL of the pelleted diluted culture (100% hematocrit) was mixed with 160 μL test serum. For human sera samples, 160 μL was used neat. For rhesus sera samples, 60 μL of test sera was mixed with 100 μL of a pool of naive human AB+ sera. For mouse sera samples, 20 or 30 μL of test sera was mixed with 130 μL of pooled naive sera. All samples were immediately fed to prestarved (~24 hours) 3- to 8-day-old Anopheles stephensi (Nijmegen strain) mosquitoes through a Parafilm membrane stretched across a glass mosquito feeder kept warm by a circulating water membrane at 40°C. Test sera were not heat inactivated. After feeding, mosquitoes were maintained for 8 days at 27°C and 80% humidity conditions to allow for the development of parasites. Infectivity was measured by dissecting at least 20 gravid mosquitoes per sample, staining the midguts with 0.05% mercurochrome solution in water for 20 minutes and counting the number of oocysts on each midgut. The feeding experiment was not analyzed unless the average oocyst count in the assay control mosquitoes (at least 20 dissected mosquitoes fed with naive heat-inactivated serum) was more than 4. The TBA and TRA were calculated by the following formulas:

Equation 1

where the negative control (neg ctrl) feed used pooled prevaccination sera from all subjects. Each sample from monkeys or humans who received Pfs230 or Pfs230 + Pfs25 vaccine was tested in 2 independent feeding experiments and these 2 TRA values were averaged to obtain a single subject level TRA for a given time point.

Immunofluorescence assay to assess the deposition of the MAC. Formation of MAC and further activation of the complement system were assessed using immunofluorescence of live female gamete parasites. Briefly, 5 mL of a P. falciparum NF4 gametocyte stage V culture were centrifuged at 500g for 5 minutes and added to an exflagellation medium containing 900 μL RPMI, 100 μL PBS, and 1 μL xanthurenic acid, then left for 1.5 hours at room temperature. Cells were resuspended in 5 mL RPMI and applied to a 15 mL Nycodenz gradient (16%, 11%, and 6%), then centrifuged at 7000g for 30 minutes. Parasites located in the interface between 6% and 11% were collected into 50 mL RPMI and spun down at 2000g for 10 minutes. Parasites were then incubated with serum or 100 μg/mL total IgG previously purified from subject 30G and diluted in PBS. IgG1 isotype control with heavy and kappa chains was purchased from Creative Biolabs. The suspension was incubated at 37°C for 45 minutes with either 50 μL of intact sera or sera heat-inactivated at 56°C, both obtained from a healthy US donor. Subject serum was used directly without supplementation. During the incubation, the tubes were gently mixed every 10 minutes to facilitate C5b-9 and C5b-8 deposition on cells. A quantity of 2 mL cold PBS was used to stop the reaction and to wash the cells. Suspension was centrifuged at 500g for 5 minutes and the pellet was then incubated with 10 μg/mL of the mAb anti-C5b-9 + C5b-8 (Abcam, catalog ab66768) for 2 hours on ice. Cells were washed with PBS, centrifuged at 500g for 5 minutes, and stained with Hoechst 33342 Solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific) diluted at 1:20,000 for 8 minutes and further washed with PBS. Cells were kept in parasite culture media until the imaging was performed in a TCS SP8 MP microscope (Leica) at 37°C. Quantification analyses were performed assessing the mean fluorescence per nuclei stained.

Statistics. All statistical tests were performed using Prism v7.0 by GraphPad Software. Statistical analyses were conducted using the following tests: Pearson’s correlation coefficient, Wilcoxon rank sum tests with continuity correction, Kruskal-Wallis rank sum tests with and without Dunn-Bonferroni adjustment, Spearman’s coefficient, and Wilcoxon matched pairs signed-rank tests. Figure legends denote exact tests used for individual panels. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant; P values were corrected for multiple comparisons where appropriate.

Study approval. All animal procedures were performed according to protocols approved by the NIAID and NIH Animal Care and Use Committee. All procedures were in accordance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). This open-label phase 1 trial was performed at the NIH Clinical Trial Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. The study was conducted under an investigational new drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (#16251). The protocol was approved by the IRB of the NIAID and is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov under trial investigation number NCT02334462. All participants gave written informed consent in order to participate in the study.