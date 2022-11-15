Neonatal hyperoxia in mice triggers long-term cognitive deficits via impairments in cerebrovascular function and neurogenesis

Hyperoxia-exposed mice maintain arterial oxygen levels, but display lung injury modeling BPD. To mimic BPD, we exposed C57BL/6 WT mice to 85% O 2 from P0 to P14 (Figure 1A). At P0, mice are in the saccular stage of lung development and the beginning stages of gliogenesis within the brain, recapitulating extremely preterm human lung (47) and brain development (48). Age-matched control mice were housed in room air. We observed that hyperoxia exposure from P0 to P14 significantly decreased the survival rate of P14 pups, by 13% (Figure 1B). The survival rate from P14 to 12 months of age did not differ significantly (Figure 1C). Therefore, 14 days of neonatal hyperoxia exposure does not affect survival in adulthood.

Figure 1 Early developmental hyperoxia exposure induces a lung injury phenotype reminiscent of BPD yet does not lead to arterial hypoxia. (A) Representation of the experimental design. WT C57BL/6 mice were exposed to 85% O 2 from P0 to P14. (B) Percentage survival of mice after 14 days of room air exposure (normoxia) or 85% O 2 exposure (hyperoxia) (normoxia, n = 115; hyperoxia, n = 147; ***P < 0.001; log-rank test). (C) Percentage survival of mice 12 months after exposure to neonatal normoxia or hyperoxia (normoxia, n = 62; hyperoxia, n = 43; log-rank test). (D) Blood oxygen saturation measurements of the femoral artery at rest at P14 (normoxia, n = 16; hyperoxia, n = 13; 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for group comparisons). (E) Representative images of H&E-stained lung sections of mice at P14. (F) Representative H&E-stained lung sections of 14-month-old mice. (G) Total duration spent on the metabolic treadmill (normoxia, n = 20, hyperoxia, n = 17; **P < 0.01; unpaired Student’s t test). (H) Maximum speed reached on the metabolic treadmill (normoxia, n = 20, hyperoxia, n = 17; **P < 0.01; unpaired Student’s t test). (I) Three outcome measurements were assessed for 12- to 14-month-old mice following exercise: blood oxygen saturation of the femoral artery; heart rate (bpm); and respiratory rate (breaths per minute [brpm]) (normoxia, n = 20; hyperoxia, n = 17; *P < 0.05; 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for group comparisons). Scale bars: 1,000 μm (full lung sections); 100 μm (high magnification fields of view). Data are represented as mean (solid line) ± SEM (shaded area around line).

No difference in the arterial blood oxygen saturation was detected at P14 (Figure 1D), yet hyperoxia-exposed mice showed alveolar rarefication characteristic of BPD (Figure 1E). This was reminiscent of a chronic lung injury, with no signs of recovery as adults (Figure 1F), consistent with recent observations of humans born preterm (49, 50). Next, we tested to determine whether hyperoxia-exposed mice maintained their arterial oxygen levels within a normal physiological range when physically challenged by exercise. Hyperoxia-exposed mice showed impairments on the treadmill compared with normoxia-exposed mice (e.g., running for shorter durations and at a lower maximum speed; Figure 1, G and H). These changes in performance occurred in the absence of differences in arterial oxygen saturation between groups (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146095DS1). Metabolic analysis as measured by the comprehensive lab monitoring system (CLAMS) (e.g., oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide production) revealed no differences (Supplemental Figure 1B); however, hyperoxia-exposed mice displayed a significantly increased heart rate and a trend of an increased respiratory rate following exercise (Figure 1I).

Early postnatal hyperoxia exposure delays brain growth. The brains of hyperoxia-exposed mice appeared significantly smaller at P14 and 12 months of age (Supplemental Figure 2A). This result was not associated with differences in total body weight at P14 or 12 to 14 months (Supplemental Figure 2A). Hyperoxia-exposed pups had a reduced brain weight even when normalized to body weight (Supplemental Figure 2A). MRI (Supplemental Figure 2B) in adulthood further confirmed the reduction in total brain size in hyperoxia-exposed mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), with an absence of any significant differences in ventricular size (Supplemental Figure 2D). The reduction in total brain size was associated with a significant reduction in hippocampal volume in the hyperoxia-exposed mice (Supplemental Figure 2E). Overall, these results indicate that neonatal hyperoxia exposure leads to a reduction in brain growth during early development that is sustained into adulthood.

Early postnatal hyperoxia exposure impairs cerebrovascular function. Increases in neural activity are coupled with increases in cerebral blood flow (CBF) through neurovascular coupling (NVC), a critical process for the blood supply to adapt to the metabolic needs of the surrounding tissue (51–53). The anatomical structure underlying this process, the neurovascular unit (NVU) (51, 54), matures postnatally (52). Here, we tested to determine whether early postnatal hyperoxia affects NVC maturation using minimally invasive laser Doppler flowmetry to measure CBF over the primary somatosensory cortex in anesthetized mice (Figure 2A) (55, 56).

Figure 2 Early developmental hyperoxia exposure leads to neurovascular uncoupling. (A) Methods used to measure CBF in P14 and 10-month-old mice. (B) Baseline CBF (AU) and percentage change in CBF after whisker stimulation (P14 mice, normoxia, n = 9, hyperoxia, n = 9; 10-month-old mice, normoxia, n = 10, hyperoxia, n = 10; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; unpaired Student’s t test). (C) Mean systolic blood pressure of 10-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 8, hyperoxia, n = 5; unpaired Student’s t test). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

At P14, hyperoxia-exposed mice had higher relative baseline CBF compared with control animals (Figure 2B). There was no baseline difference for adult mice (Figure 2B). To assess NVC, we measured CBF responses to whisker stimulations over the contralateral somatosensory cortex (57). Remarkably, hyperoxia-exposed mice displayed lower evoked CBF responses compared with control mice (Figure 2B). Thus, early hyperoxia resulted in abnormal CBF regulation. However, hyperoxia-exposed adults maintained a systolic blood pressure similar to that of control animals when measured using tail cuffs (Figure 2C), suggesting that the observed CBF impairments do not result from peripheral dysregulation.

Cerebrovascular alterations in hyperoxia-exposed mice. Under normal atmospheric conditions (21% O 2 at 1 atmosphere), 98% of oxygen is delivered to tissues through binding to hemoglobin in the blood, while 2% is dissolved in the plasma (58). Once the hemoglobin in the blood becomes fully saturated with oxygen, the blood has reached its oxygen-carrying capacity; however, during hyperoxia exposure, the oxygen tension gradient between blood and tissue can significantly increase, leading to tissue hyperoxygenation (59). Considering our observation that early postnatal hyperoxia exposure led to long-term CBF alterations, we tested to determine whether the brain parenchyma displayed oxygen concentration changes. We used an intracerebral oxygen microsensor to measure the oxygen concentration in the primary somatosensory cortex and neurogenic regions in vivo in anesthetized mice. At P14, no differences were found between normoxia- and hyperoxia-exposed mice; however, the brain regions of hyperoxia-exposed mice showed a trend of becoming progressively hyperoxic as the mice aged (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). To investigate whether this trend led to an increase in oxidative stress in the neurogenic niche regions, we measured protein carbonyls in the SVZ and hippocampus. The addition of carbonyls to proteins occurs in tandem with the level of oxidative reactions (60). OxyBlot analysis revealed no significant differences in protein oxidation in the P14 neurogenic niche regions (Figure 3, A and C). Conversely, at 12 months of age, mice exposed to hyperoxia during the neonatal period demonstrated significantly increased protein oxidation in the SVZ and a trend of increased protein oxidation in the hippocampus (Figure 3, B and D). These findings provide strong quantitative evidence that the neonatal hyperoxia exposure in mice leads to a substantial increase in oxidative stress in the neurogenic niche during adulthood. For a full list of antibodies, see Supplemental Table 1.

Figure 3 The neurogenic niche regions of hyperoxia-exposed mice show an increase in oxidative stress with age. (A) OxyBlot and quantification of protein carbonyls in the SVZ of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 3; hyperoxia, n = 4; unpaired Student’s t test). (B) OxyBlot and quantification of protein carbonyls in the SVZ of 12-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 4; hyperoxia, n = 5; *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). (C) OxyBlot and quantification of protein carbonyls in the hippocampus of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 3; hyperoxia, n = 4; unpaired Student’s t test). (D) OxyBlot and quantification of protein carbonyls in the hippocampus of 12-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 3; hyperoxia, n = 5; unpaired Student’s t test).

We next asked whether the relatively hyperoxic microenvironment was associated with vascular structural changes within the brain during this critical period of development. To test this, we used an approach combining immunofluorescent staining of endothelial networks and automatic computational analysis of 3D images/reconstructions for unbiased quantification of cerebrovascular density and branching in the cortex. We identified vascular remodeling in the cortex of hyperoxia-exposed mice. Neonatal hyperoxia exposure led to reduced vessel length and branch point number early in life that continued into adulthood (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4). Thus, hyperoxia exposure during early postnatal development in mice leads to long-term vascular structural impairments in the cerebral cortex.

Figure 4 Neurovascular uncoupling within the cortex of hyperoxia-exposed mice correlates with significant vascular remodelling. (A) Average vessel length and number of branching points from cortical layers II/III, IV, and V for P14 and 14- to 16-month-old mice (P14 mice, normoxia, n = 8, hyperoxia, n = 8; 14- to 16-month-old mice, normoxia, n = 8, hyperoxia, n = 3; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, unpaired Student’s t test). (B) Representative images of cortical layers in P14 and 14- to 16-month-old mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Hyperoxia-induced reduction in NPCs is associated with vascular remodeling. To determine the effect of early life hyperoxia on NPCs, we quantified NPCs (Sox2+, nestin+ cells) in the neurogenic niche regions, the SVZ and DG (Figure 5A), of P14 and 12-month-old mice. Animals exposed to hyperoxia showed significantly fewer NPCs in the SVZ and DG compared with control mice at P14 and 12 months (Figure 5, B–E). At P14, hyperoxia-exposed mice had an average of approximately 15% fewer NPCs in the SVZ and DG than control mice. At 12 months, hyperoxia-exposed mice had an average of 33% fewer NPCs located within the SVZ and 47% fewer NPCs located within the DG compared with normoxia-exposed mice. Therefore, neonatal hyperoxia exposure leads to a significant long-term NPC population decline (P < 0.01).

Figure 5 Early developmental hyperoxia exposure leads to long-term NPC reduction. (A) Schematic of the NPC niche regions, the SVZ and DG. (B and C) Quantification and representative images of NPCs (Sox2+, nestin+) in the SVZ of P14 mice (B, normoxia, n = 7, hyperoxia, n = 4; unpaired Student’s t test) and 12-month-old mice (C, normoxia, n = 6, hyperoxia, n = 5; unpaired Student’s t test). **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 150 μm (whole ventricle); 20 μm (magnified images, P14 mice); 12 μm (magnified images, 12-month-old mice). (D and E) Quantification and representative images of NPCs (Sox2+, nestin+) in the DG of P14 mice (D, normoxia, n = 6, hyperoxia, n = 5; *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test) and 12-month-old mice (E, normoxia, n = 7, hyperoxia, n = 5; ****P < 0.0001; unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 100 μm (whole DG); 30 μm (magnified images). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

We next assessed the vasculature within the DG. The physical and molecular crosstalk between vascular endothelial cells (ECs) and NPCs within neurogenic niches guides NPC maturation and function (42). To examine this relationship in the context of hyperoxia, we investigated the anchorage of NPC processes (nestin+) onto ECs (CD31+). On average, P14 hyperoxia-exposed mice had 27% fewer anchorage points compared with control mice (Figure 6A). This dramatic phenotype became more pronounced with age, as 12-month-old hyperoxia-exposed mice showed an average of 48% fewer anchorage points compared with normoxia-exposed control mice (Figure 6B). Thus, after neonatal hyperoxia exposure, NPCs lack the essential scaffold provided by the vascular niche necessary to maintain the postnatal NPC population.

Figure 6 Long-term reduction in NPC anchorage to CD31+ vessels in the DG of hyperoxia-exposed mice. (A and B) Quantification and representative images of the anchorage points of NPC processes (nestin+) connecting to vascular ECs (CD31+) in the DG of P14 mice (A, normoxia, n = 5; hyperoxia, n = 5; unpaired Student’s t test, **P < 0.01) and 12-month-old mice (B, normoxia, n = 7; hyperoxia, n = 5; unpaired Student’s t test, **P < 0.01). Scale bars: 30 μm (lower magnification images); 12 μm (magnified images, P14 DG); 10 μm (magnified images, 12-month DG). White arrows indicate a nestin anchorage point onto CD31+ vessels. White numbers indicate total number of anchorage points in the representative field of view. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Early postnatal hyperoxia exposure perturbs key pathways involved in proliferation, angiogenesis, neurotransmission, and vascular autoregulation. To gain a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms involved in the hyperoxia-induced vascular and NPC deficits, we conducted transcriptome-wide gene expression profiling of the neurogenic niche regions in P14 and 12-month-old mice. Parameters to identify differentially expressed genes (DEG) included a fold change of more than 2 or less than –2 and a P value of less than 0.05. Analysis of over 20,000 genes identified 10 DEGs in the SVZ of P14 mice, 33 DEGs in the hippocampus of P14 mice, 117 DEGs in the SVZ of 12-month-old mice, and 43 DEGs in the hippocampus of 12-month-old mice (Figure 7A). Importantly, cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 2 α (Ctla2a), a strong inhibitor of angiogenesis (61), was significantly upregulated in the SVZ (P < 0.01) and hippocampus (P < 0.0001) of hyperoxia-exposed P14 pups. Furthermore, in the P14 SVZ of hyperoxia-exposed mice, there was an upregulation of nuclear receptor subfamily 4 group A member 3 (Nr4a3), a transcriptional target of p53 that inhibits proliferation (62). In the P14 hippocampus of hyperoxia-exposed mice, there was a significant upregulation of RNA-binding motif protein 47 (Rbm47), another gene known to inhibit cell proliferation (Figure 7B). Interestingly, over time, the transcriptional signatures of the neurogenic niche regions changed. In the 12-month-old SVZ and hippocampus of hyperoxia-exposed mice, there was a significant increase in the expression of erythroid differentiation regulator 1 (Erdr1). Erdr1 has not been well characterized in brain tissue, but has been shown to inhibit proliferation of cancerous cells (63). The SVZ of 12-month-old normoxia- versus hyperoxia-exposed mice showed the greatest transcriptional differences compared with those at the P14 time point and in the hippocampal brain region. Of note, key genes identifying NPCs (eomesodermin [Eomes]/T-box brain protein 2 [Tbr2] and postmitotic neurons [Tbr1]) were significantly downregulated following postnatal hyperoxia exposure (P < 0.05).

Figure 7 Neonatal hyperoxia exposure leads to varying transcriptional signatures dependent on brain region and age. (A) Quantity of DEGs filtered by a fold change of more than 2 or less than –2 and a P value of < 0.05. (B) DEGs for the SVZ and hippocampus of P14 pups and 12-month-old adults exposed to normoxia versus hyperoxia in early life.

We conducted FISH to validate the upregulation of Ctla2a expression, a potential key player in the inhibition of angiogenesis during early development of hyperoxia-exposed mice. Analysis confirmed that there was a significant increase in Ctla2a+ cells within neurogenic niche regions of hyperoxia-exposed pups compared with normoxia-exposed control animals (Figure 8).

Figure 8 Early developmental hyperoxia exposure leads to increased Ctla2a expression in neurogenic niche regions. (A) Microarray analysis of Ctla2a expression in the SVZ of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 5; hyperoxia, n = 5; ***P < 0.001; empirical Bayes test). (B) Quantification and representative images of Ctla2a expression in the SVZ of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 4, hyperoxia, n = 4; *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). (C) Microarray analysis of Ctla2a expression in the DG of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 5; hyperoxia, n = 5; ****P < 0.0001; empirical Bayes test). (D) Quantification and representative images of Ctla2a expression in the DG of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 4, hyperoxia, n = 4; **P < 0.01; unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 10 μm. Representative images show the combined Ctla2a and DAPI channels as well as the individual Ctla2a channel. White arrows indicate examples of Ctla2a+ cells. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. LV, lateral ventricle; HI, hilus.

Gene ontology (GO) analysis revealed many dysregulated pathways in the SVZ of hyperoxia-exposed 12-month-old mice, including regulation of neurotransmitter signaling, neuronal differentiation, and artery smooth muscle contraction (Figure 9, A and B). GO analysis of 12-month-old hippocampal gene expression demonstrated that early life hyperoxia exposure led to long-term perturbation in pathways involved in blood circulation, transport across the plasma membrane, and response to salt stress (Figure 10, A and B). For a full list of characterized DEGs with associated neural functions, see Supplemental Tables 2–5.

Figure 9 GO enrichment analysis of SVZ tissue from 12-month-old mice reveals that early life hyperoxia exposure leads to long-term transcriptional changes involved in many biological processes, including vascular autoregulation, brain development, and neurotransmission. (A) Heatmap plot of the top 50 enrichment terms from the SVZ tissue of normoxia- versus hyperoxia-exposed 12-month-old mice. (B) Network plot of the of the top 15 enrichment terms from the SVZ tissue of normoxia- versus hyperoxia-exposed 12-month-old mice.

Figure 10 GO enrichment analysis of hippocampal tissue from 12-month-old mice reveals that early life hyperoxia exposure leads to long-term transcriptional changes involved in biological processes relating to vascular autoregulation, transfer across plasma membranes, and response to salt stress. (A) Heatmap plot of the enrichment terms from the hippocampal tissue of normoxia- versus hyperoxia-exposed 12-month-old mice. (B) Network plot of the enrichment terms from the hippocampal tissue of normoxia- versus hyperoxia-exposed 12-month-old mice.

Long-term NPC functional impairment following postnatal hyperoxia exposure. We sought to further characterize the NPC population in the SVZ following postnatal hyperoxia by quantifying type B neural stem cells (Sox2+Tbr2–), immature type C NPCs (Sox2+Tbr2+), and mature type C NPCs (Sox2–Tbr2+) that were proliferative (Ki67+) or nonproliferative (Ki67–). At P14, we found that hyperoxia-exposed mice had a significant reduction in proliferative neural stem cells (Supplemental Figure 5). At 12 months of age, we found a trend of reduced immature type C NPCs and a significant reduction in all other NPC populations (both proliferative and nonproliferative) in hyperoxia-exposed mice (Figure 11, A and B). This provides confirmation of the gene expression data showing that there is long-term Tbr2 downregulation following postnatal hyperoxia exposure and evidence of an impairment in the ability of NPCs of hyperoxia-exposed mice to proliferate during adulthood.

Figure 11 Neonatal hyperoxia exposure leads to a long-term reduction in the SVZ neural stem and progenitor population and impairs these cells’ ability to proliferate during adulthood. (A) Quantification of type B neural stem cells (Sox2+Tbr2–Ki67–), proliferating type B neural stem cells (Sox2+Tbr2–Ki67+), immature type C NPCs (Sox2+Tbr2+Ki67–), proliferating immature type C NPCs (Sox2+Tbr2+Ki67+), mature type C NPCs (Sox2–Tbr2+Ki67–), and proliferating mature type C NPCs (Sox2–Tbr2+Ki67+) in the SVZ of 12-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 6; hyperoxia n = 5; *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). (B) Representative images of the SVZ region of normoxia- versus hyperoxia-exposed mice. Scale bars: 15 μm (composite images); 10 μm (single-channel images). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To determine whether an impairment in intrinsic NPC self-renewal capabilities may be contributing to the reduced NPC population in hyperoxia-exposed mice, we isolated NPCs from the SVZ of P14 and 14-month-old mice and conducted neurosphere assays. Hyperoxia exposure led to fewer neurospheres at P14 (Figure 12, A and B) and, remarkably, also at 14 months (Figure 12, C and D). There were no differences between groups in terms of neurosphere size (Figure 12, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–H). This indicates that the ability of NPCs to form new neurospheres, i.e., self-renewal, is impaired in hyperoxia-exposed mice.

Figure 12 Hyperoxia-induced NPC reduction is associated with impaired NPC self-renewal. (A–D) Quantification of neurospheres formed by NPCs from the SVZ of P14 (A and B) and 14-month-old (C and D) mice (normoxia, n = 5; hyperoxia, n = 5; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; unpaired Student’s t test). (E and F) Representative images of neurospheres formed by NPCs from P14 (E) and 14-month-old (F) mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To confirm our findings, we conducted similar studies with nonhuman primates (baboons). This model more closely mimics the preterm human condition, as baboons share many biological and genetic characteristics with humans (64). To this end, we isolated NPCs from the SVZ and DG of extremely preterm and term neonatal baboons, an animal model that has previously been shown to recapitulate human preterm birth complications (65–67). NPCs isolated from preterm neonatal baboons and exposed to 60% O 2 in vitro for 48 hours formed fewer neurospheres (Figure 13A) and smaller neurospheres (Figure 13B) compared with NPCs from control (term) baboons, although these effects appeared transient. The baboon cells showed greater variability between samples compared with murine cells, likely due to the greater genetic variability in the baboon population. It is also clear that a combination of hyperoxia and vascular deficits in vivo contributes to a more robust impaired NPC phenotype than hyperoxia alone in vitro. Overall, these findings demonstrate that hyperoxia exposure in early developmental life in 2 independent preclinical models leads to deficits in the NPC population.

Figure 13 Hyperoxia-exposed preterm baboon–derived NPCs form fewer and smaller neurospheres compared with term control NPCs. (A) Quantification of primary and secondary neurospheres formed by NPCs from the SVZ and DG of neonatal baboons (term control, n = 3; preterm O 2 , n = 3; *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). (B) Quantification and representative images of the average primary and secondary neurosphere diameter formed by NPCs from the SVZ and DG of neonatal baboons (term control, n = 3; preterm O 2 , n = 3; *P < 0.05; unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

We hypothesized that the decline in the NPC population would result in an overall reduction in the generation of adult-born neurons. The NPCs of the SVZ differentiate to immature neurons (neuroblasts) that migrate along the rostral migratory stream to produce neurons in the olfactory bulb (68). NPCs of the DG differentiate into neuroblasts and form new granule neurons within the DG (36). We identified newborn neurons with doublecortin (DCX). At P14, we found that hyperoxia-exposed mice had reduced DCX+ cells in the SVZ and significantly reduced DCX+ cells in the DG (P < 0.01) (Figure 14, A and B). Of note, investigation of 12-month-old mice demonstrated that hyperoxia-exposed animals had significantly impaired neurogenesis in adulthood in both regions (P < 0.01) (Figure 14, C and D). Therefore, these data demonstrate reduced neurogenesis in NPC niches from hyperoxia-exposed mice. This is in alignment with the reduced hippocampal volume measured via MRI (Supplemental Figure 2E), and thus, limited neurogenesis after early life hyperoxia exposure may contribute to a smaller hippocampal structure.

Figure 14 Early developmental hyperoxia exposure leads to reduced neurogenesis that persists into adulthood. (A) Quantification and representative images of newborn neurons (DCX+) in the SVZ of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 5; hyperoxia, n = 3; Student’s t test). Scale bars: 150 μm (whole ventricles); 30 μm (magnified images). (B) Quantification and representative images of newborn neurons (DCX+) in the DG of P14 mice (normoxia, n = 6; hyperoxia, n = 5; **P < 0.01; unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 150 μm (whole DG); 30 μm (magnified images). (C) Quantification and representative images of newborn neurons (DCX+) in the SVZ of 12-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 7; hyperoxia, n = 5; **P < 0.01; unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 150 μm (whole ventricles); 30 μm (magnified images). (D) Quantification and representative images of newborn neurons (DCX+) in the DG of 12-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 10; hyperoxia, n = 5; **P < 0.01; unpaired Student’s t test). Scale bars: 150 μm (whole DG); 50 μm (magnified images). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Hyperoxia exposure during early postnatal development is associated with long-term motor and cognitive deficits. While abnormal neurodevelopmental outcomes of preterm birth have been well studied in childhood and early adulthood (69–71), long-term follow-up to middle age has rarely been investigated. Here, we aimed to determine whether neurodevelopmental outcomes commonly reported in this BPD patient population occur in our BPD mouse model and whether these outcomes change with aging. We used multiple well-described behavioral tests (72) to assess motor and cognitive abilities at 7 and 12 months of age. We assessed motor learning and coordination on the rotarod test and found no differences between the groups at 7 months of age (Figure 15A). In contrast, 12-month-old normoxia-exposed mice were able to stay on the rod significantly longer than hyperoxia-exposed mice (P < 0.0001) (Figure 15B). Given that the 12-month-old mice had profound deficits on the rotarod, we conducted a detailed analysis of motor skills by recording mouse gait when walking on an inclined treadmill. At 7 months, no differences were found between the groups (Figure 15, C–E). At 12 months of age, the hyperoxia-exposed mice placed a smaller area of their paws on the treadmill, took fewer steps, and walked more slowly compared with control mice on the treadmill (Figure 15, F–H). These are common observations in human preterm infants who later develop motor impairments (73, 74). Considering the changes in gait, we wondered whether these motor deficits would alter home cage activity when mice were placed into a novel cage. At 7 months, mice from both groups had a similar amount of activity within the cage (Supplemental Figure 7A); however, there was a trend that 12-month-old hyperoxia-exposed mice showed less activity (Supplemental Figure 7B). Overall, for 3 different tasks, the motor phenotypes did not appear until 12 months, which suggests that in mice exposed to hyperoxia during the neonatal period, there was a faster decline in motor abilities as the mice aged.

Figure 15 Motor decline with age as a result of developmental hyperoxia exposure. (A and B) Latency to fall(s) on the rotarod test for 7-month-old mice (A, normoxia, n = 28; hyperoxia, n = 25) and 12-month-old mice (B, normoxia, n = 19; hyperoxia, n = 12). *P < 0.05, #P < 0.001; †P < 0.0001. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for group comparisons. (C–E) Quantification of DigiGait outcomes for 7-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 28, hyperoxia, n = 25; unpaired Student’s t test), including paw area (cm2) at peak stance (C), number of steps on the treadmill (D), and maximal rate of change in paw area during the propulsion phase (MIN dA/dT) and braking phase (MAX dA/dT) of walking (E). (F–H) Quantification of DigiGait outcome measures for 12-month-old mice (normoxia, n = 19, hyperoxia, n = 12; *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; unpaired Student’s t test). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

In adulthood, the formation of new neurons within the DG can promote learning and memory (36, 75). This led us to reason that the impaired NPC function following early life hyperoxia in mice may be associated with deficits in learning and memory (76). To test this, we conducted behavioral tests known to assess these specific cognitive abilities, including spatial learning and memory, using the Morris water maze (MWM) task and associative learning using the fear conditioning test (72). Hyperoxia-exposed mice were completely unable to learn the MWM (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). The distinction between groups was so striking that it was suggested that the mice may have visual deficits. Therefore, we conducted electroretinography (ERG) to assess retinal function. The retinal cells of hyperoxia-exposed mice showed no excitation to light, indicating blindness. Normoxia-exposed animals displayed normal retinal function (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Although blindness is a confounding factor on the MWM test, we were able to further investigate learning and memory using the fear conditioning tests. The fear conditioning test trains mice to associate a cue (context or tone) with a shock. If the mice learn to make this association, they will freeze when exposed to the cue (72). During fear conditioning training, there were no significant differences between groups in baseline freezing prior to pairing the shock with the cue and context. In the context test, during the first and last 3 minutes of exposure to the context, the 7-month-old hyperoxia-exposed mice froze less frequently compared with the control mice (Figure 16A), suggesting deficits in hippocampal-dependent associative learning. In the 12-month-old animals, there was a reduction in freezing in the last 3 minutes, but not the first 3 minutes of exposure to context (Figure 16B). This could be due to relatively lower levels of freezing in the older mice, creating a possible floor effect. On the cue test, which is more dependent on the hippocampus and amygdala, the hyperoxia- compared with normoxia-exposed mice at both ages had a significant decline in cue recall (Figure 16, C and D). Thus overall, the fear conditioning test showed that hyperoxia-exposed mice have learning and memory deficits that occur at both 7 months and 12 months of age, which correlates with the hyperoxia-associated reduced hippocampal size, impairments in NPC self-renewal and neurogenesis, and neurovascular deficits. Given that supplemental oxygen is a treatment routinely used for respiratory distress of extremely preterm infants, these findings have major implications for the long-term safety of oxygen administration for neonates.