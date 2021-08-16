Distinct mechanisms govern populations of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in chronic viral infection and cancer

Accumulation of MDSC populations in viral infection and cancer. To assess the effect of viral infection on MDSCs, we used 2 strains of LCMV: Armstrong (LCMV-Arm), which causes acute infection and rapid clearance of virus, and C13 (LCMV-C13), which is not rapidly cleared by the host immune system and causes chronic infection (18). On day 7 after infection we observed similar increases of CD11b+Ly6ChiLy6G– MONs and CD11b+Ly6CloLy6G+ PMNs for both acute and chronic infection models. However, by day 14 after infection, the myeloid compartment (most prominently MONs) started to come back to baseline levels in the acute infection model, whereas it maintained significantly elevated levels in chronically infected mice and returned to the values of naive mice by day 30 after infection (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145971DS1). Suppressive activity of these cells was assessed in antigen-specific response of OT1 T cells. Spleen MONs from mice infected with LCMV-Arm had no suppressive activity at any time after infection. In contrast, in LCMV-C13–infected mice, suppressive activity was detected on day 7 after infection. It became more prominent by day 14 and, although decreased, was still detectable on day 30 after infection (Figure 1A). In contrast, no suppressive activity was detected in PMNs in either acute or chronic LCMV infection (Figure 1B). Thus, consistent with a previous report (19), infection with LCMV-C13 but not with LCMV-Arm caused accumulation of immune-suppressive M-MDSCs. However, we did not find immune-suppressive PMN-MDSCs in these mice. Remarkably, suppressive activity did not match expansion of myeloid cells. PMNs were expanded much stronger than MONs but had no suppressive activity. The population of M-MDSCs returned to control values by day 30, but suppressive activity in these cells was still detected.

Figure 1 Viral infection and tumors induce different subsets of MDSCs. (A and B) Mice were infected with LCMV-Arm or LCMV-C13 viruses. Monocytes (A) and neutrophils (B) were sorted from pooled 3 to 4 murine spleens at specified time-points and their suppressive activity was measured in co-cultures with activated OT.1 splenocytes. The representative experiment out of 3 independent experiments with similar results is shown. (C and D) Similar experiments as in A and B were conducted using LLC (C) and EL4 (D) tumor-bearing mice. Monocytes and neutrophils were sorted from spleens and tumors and their suppressive activity was measured in co-cultures with activated OT.1 splenocytes. The representative experiment of 3 independent experiments with similar results is shown. Proliferation of T cells in the absence of MDSCs in each experiment was set as 100%. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 from control in ANOVA test with correction for multiple comparisons.

To assess function of MDSCs in cancer, we used 2 tumor models: Lewis Lung Cancer (LLC) and EL4 lymphoma. Myeloid cells were evaluated 3 weeks after tumor inoculation. Both tumor models caused accumulation of MONs and PMNs (Supplemental Figure 2) in spleens and tumors with strong immune-suppressive activity, indicative of M-MDSCs and PMN-MDSCs, respectively (Figure 1, C and D).

Since suppressive M-MDSCs were found in the models of viral infection and cancer, we asked if these cells were functionally different. M-MDSCs are characterized by a well-defined set of genes implicated in their immune-suppressive activity (6). We found that M-MDSCs from mice infected with LCMV-C13 and M-MDSC from tumors of LLC tumor-bearing (TB) mice had similar substantial upregulation of the expression of Nos2, Arg1, and Il-10 (Figure 2). In addition, tumor infiltrating M-MDSCs upregulated Ptges expression. In splenic M-MDSCs we observed the upregulation (about 8-fold increase) of Nos2, but not of the other genes (Figure 2). To better understand the difference between M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected and LLC TB mice, we performed whole transcriptome RNA sequencing (RNAseq). We compared changes in gene expression between spleen MONs from control mice and spleen M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected and LLC TB mice isolated at the peak of their suppressive activity (day 14 for LCMV-C13–infected mice and day 21 for TB mice). There was a strong correlation in differentially expressed genes between M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected and LLC TB mice (Figure 3A). However, the number of genes changed differently in M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13 and LLC TB mice (Figure 3B). Most of the pathways changed similarly in M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected and LLC TB mice. Notably, enrichment analysis showed similar upregulation of E2F target genes in M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected and LLC TB mice (Figure 3C). E2F is an important component of ER stress pathways. M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected mice demonstrated upregulation of genes associated with interferon gamma and interferon alpha responses. However, this effect was absent in M-MDSCs from LLC TB mice (Figure 3C). Thus, although M-MDSCs in LCMV-C13–infected and LLC TB mice share major characteristics of immune-suppressive activity, there were some differences in gene expression profile between these cells.

Figure 2 Expression of the genes implicated in M-MDSC suppressive activity. Monocytic cells were sorted from spleens of naive, C13-LCMV–infected (day 14) mice and spleens and tumors of LLC TB mice. The expression of the indicated genes adjusted to β-actin expression was measured by qRT-PCR (n = 4–13). Individual values are shown on graphs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 from control using ANOVA test with correction for multiple variables.

Figure 3 Gene expression profile of M-MDSCs. (A) Correlation of log 2 FC of differentially expressed genes in spleen M-MDSCs from LLC TB mice versus MONs from naive mice and M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected mice versus MONs from naive mice. (B) Heatmap showing top 50 differentially expressed genes for M-MDSCs from LLC TB mice versus MONs from naive mice and M-MDSCs from LCMV-13–infected mice versus MONs from naive mice. (C) Gene set enrichment analysis represents NES (normalized enrichment score) as calculated by fGSEA.

The ER stress response regulates the functional activity of PMN-MDSCs. Previously, we and others have implicated the ER stress response in acquisition of suppressive activity by MDSCs (7, 11, 12). However, the direct contribution of each specific ER stress response pathway to MDSC function remained unclear. We assessed the expression of genes associated with all 3 major pathways of the ER stress response: PERK, IRE1α, and ATF6. Myeloid cells isolated from either LCMV-Arm– or LCMV-C13–infected mice didn’t show prolonged upregulation of transcripts or proteins of ER stress response pathways that would correlate with suppressive activity of M-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, tumor-associated M-MDSCs had significant upregulation of the expression of Chop (part of PERK pathway) and Erp72 (downstream from IRE1α and ATF6 pathways; Figure 4A). In PMN-MDSCs from spleens of LLC TB mice, upregulation of Xbp1s (IRE1α pathway) was observed. That increase was much more prominent in tumors. In addition to the IRE1α pathway, upregulation of components of the PERK and ATF6 pathways was also observed in tumor-infiltrating PMN-MDSCs (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Tumor progression is associated with the elevated ER stress response in PMN-MDSCs. M-MDSCs (A) and PMN-MDSCs (B) were sorted from spleens of naive mice and spleens and tumors of LLC TB mice 3 weeks after tumor inoculation. Gene expression of the key molecules of the different ER stress response pathways was measured; n = 4–10. Individual values are shown on graphs. P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA test with correction for multiple comparisons. Values less than 0.05 are shown on graphs.

To directly address the contribution of the ER stress response to MDSC function, we used mice with deletion of each ER stress response pathway: Ire1αfl/flLysM-Cre mice with targeted deletion of IRE1α in myeloid cells (IRE1αΔMyel), Atf6fl/flLysM-Cre deletion of ATF6 in myeloid cells (ATF6ΔMyel), and total CHOP-KO. In IRE1αΔMyel and ATF6ΔMyel mice, the expression of targeted genes in PMNs and MONs was decreased by 50% to 70% (Supplemental Figure 4A). We also confirmed lack of the expression of Chop in CHOP-KO mice after stimulation of splenocytes with thapsigargin (ER stress inducer; Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with the absence of upregulation of the ER stress pathways in M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13 mice, deletion of CHOP, IRE1α, or ATF6 did not cancel potent suppressive activity of M-MDSCs in mice infected with LCMV-C13. PMNs in WT LCMV-C13–infected mice were not suppressive and this was not changed in KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Similar experiments were performed in LLC TB mice. Deleting any of the 3 targeted genes did not affect tumor growth (Figure 5A) and did not affect suppressive activity of M-MDSCs (Figure 5, B–D). However, deletion of IRE1α completely abrogated suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs in spleens and tumors (Figure 5B), and deletion of ATF6 abrogated suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs in tumors, but not in spleens (Figure 5C), whereas deletion of CHOP had no effect on suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 ER stress pathways regulate suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs, but not M-MDSCs, during tumor progression. Mice with deletions of the specified key molecules of different ER stress response pathways were injected with LLC tumor cells and the kinetics of tumor growth were measured (A). The representative results of 1 of 2 independent experiments are shown; n = 6 for control and KO mice for IRE1α, n = 6 for control and CHOP-KO mice, n = 9 for control and n = 4 for ATF6 KO mice. M-MDSCs and PMN-MDSCs were sorted from spleens and tumors of LLC TB IRE1αΔMyel mice (B), ATF6ΔMyel mice (C), and CHOP-KO mice (D), and their suppressive activity was evaluated and compared with the cell populations from the control (Cre–) littermates (B and C) or WT (D) mice. The results of 3 independent experiments are shown. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 from control in 2-sided unpaired Student’s t tests.

In contrast to LLC, MC38 is characterized by overexpression of p53 and considered to be a moderately immunogenic tumor (no spontaneous rejection, but highly susceptible to immune therapy with check-point inhibitors). We observed a significant delay of tumor growth in IRE1αΔMyel and ATF6ΔMyel mice, but not in CHOP-KO mice (Figure 6A). The observed antitumor effect was CD8+ T cell–mediated, since the depletion of CD8+ T cells abrogated this effect (Figure 6B). MC38 tumors express the p53-derived peptide KYMCNSSCM. We observed a significantly higher spontaneous peptide-specific CD8+ T cell response in MC38 TB IRE1αΔMyel and ATF6ΔMyel mice than in control mice. No such effect was seen in CHOP-KO mice (Figure 6C), indicating that IRE1α or ATF6 deletion in MDSCs substantially enhanced tumor-specific immune response. IRE1α deletion resulted in a substantial decrease in the expression of Nos2 in tumor PMN-MDSCs, whereas no effect on the expression of Nox2 or Arg1 was observed. (Figure 6D). In spleen PMN-MDSCs, IRE1α deletion inhibited the expression of Arg1 (Figure 6E). IRE1αΔMyel tumor-infiltrating PMN-MDSCs produced less immune-suppressive PGE 2 than PMN-MDSCs in control Cre– TB mice. A similar effect was observed in PMN-MDSCs from ATF6ΔMyel TB mice (Figure 6F). These results indicate that tumor PMN-MDSC activity is mainly controlled by activation of the IRE1α and ATF6 pathways of the ER stress response involving upregulation of Nos2, Arg1, and PGE 2 production. However, the ER stress response was dispensable for M-MDSC activity in both tumor and viral infection models.

Figure 6 IRE1α and ATF6 deletion in myeloid cells improves antigen-specific responses and delays the growth of MC38 tumors. (A) MC38 tumor growth in mice with specified deletions. The representative results of 1 of 2 independent experiments are shown; n = 5 for Cre– control and n = 6 mice for IRE1αΔMyel mice, n = 5 for control and n = 6 for CHOP-KO mice, n = 19 for Cre– control, and n = 15 for ATF6ΔMyel mice. P values are from 2-way ANOVA test with adjustments for multiple measurements. (B) MC38 tumor growth in IRE1αΔMyel and ATF6ΔMyel mice treated with 100 μg anti-CD8 antibody twice per week starting from day 1; n = 8 for control and n = 4 for treated IRE1αΔMyel mice, n = 4 for control, and n = 4 for treated ATF6ΔMyel mice. (C) Antigen-specific response to KYMCNSSCM p53 peptide by splenic CD8+ T cells from IRE1αΔMyel, CHOP–/–, and ATF6ΔMyel mice bearing MC38 tumors was measured by IFN-γ ELISPOT; n = 3–8. Individual values are shown on graph. P values calculated with Mann-Whitney U tests are shown on graphs. (D) Expression of genes associated with suppressive activity was evaluated by qRT-PCR in tumor PMN-MDSCs isolated from IRE1αΔMyel LLC TB mice. The results of 3 independent experiments are shown; n = 4 and individual values are shown on graphs. *P < 0.05. (E) Expression of genes associated with suppressive activity was evaluated by qRT-PCR in spleen PMN-MDSCs isolated from IRE1αΔMyel LLC TB mice. P value was calculated using 2-sided unpaired Student’s t tests; n = 4–5 and individual values are shown on graphs. (F) Spleen and tumor PMN-MDSCs from ATF6ΔMyel MC38 TB CD8 antibody-treated mice with similar tumor sizes and IRE1αΔMyel LLC TB mice with similar tumor sizes were sorted and cultured for 20 hours. Supernatants were collected and the amount of PGE 2 was measured by ELISA; n = 4–13. Individual values are shown on graphs. P values calculated from 2-sided Student’s t tests are shown.

Mechanism of M-MDSC suppressive activity in LCMV infection and cancer. In contrast to PMN-MDSCs, IRE1α and ATF6 did not control suppressive activity of M-MDSCs in TB mice (Figure 5). Similarly, M-MDSC suppressive activity was not abrogated by targeting the ER stress response in LCMV-C13–infected mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). We asked: What could be the mechanism of M-MDSC induction? Analysis of serum cytokines performed in LCMV-C13 and LCMV-Arm mice demonstrated a substantial increase of IFN-γ in the plasma of LCMV-C13 mice at the time of M-MDSC suppressive activity (Figure 7A). This was consistent with upregulation of the interferon gamma pathway observed in M-MDSCs from LCMV-C13–infected mice by RNAseq (Figure 3C). To test the role of IFN-γ directly, we used Ifngr2fl/flLysM-Cre+ mice with targeted deletion of IFN-γ receptor in myeloid cells (IFN-γR2ΔMyel; Supplemental Figure 5). Deletion of IFN-γR2 completely abrogated suppressive activity of M-MDSCs in LCMV-C13 mice (Figure 7B). We assessed the effect of IFN-γR2 deletion on generation of LCMV-specific immune response in mice 2 weeks after infection with LCMV-C13. CD8+ T cell responses specific for LCMV-derived gp33-41 peptide were measured by intracellular staining in CD8+ T cells (Figure 7C) and IFN-γ ELISPOT (Figure 7D). In both assays, we observed substantially higher responses in IFN-γR2ΔMyel than in Ifngr2fl/fl control mice (Figure 7, C and D). Deletion of IFN-γR2 in M-MDSCs dramatically reduced the expression of Nos2 without affecting Arg1, Nox2, or Ptges (Figure 7E). To confirm a functional role of NO production by M-MDSCs, we used the selective iNOS (NOS2) inhibitor L-NMMA. Inhibition of NOS2 abrogated suppressive activity of M-MDSCs (Figure 7F). Thus, M-MDSC activity in chronic LCMV infection was regulated by IFN-γ via upregulation of Nos2.

Figure 7 IFN-γ regulates suppressive activity of splenic M-MDSCs during chronic LCMV infection. (A) C57BL/6 mice were infected with LCMV-Arm or LCMV-C13 and the concentrations of plasma IFN-γ were measured at different time points by ELISA. The results of 2 independent (n = 9) experiments are shown. (B–E) IFN-γR2fl/fl LysM-Cre positive and negative littermate mice (IFN-γR2ΔMyel and IFN-γR2fl/fl, respectively) were infected with LCMV-C13. Monocytic cells were sorted from spleens on day 14 and their suppressive activity was measured in cocultures with activated OT.1 splenocytes (B). Splenic CD8+ T cell responses to specific LCMV-derived peptide (gp33-41) were measured by IFN-γ intracellular staining (C) or IFN-γ ELISPOT (D). The gene expression of the key immunosuppressive molecules was measured in monocytic cells by qRT-PCR (E). The results of 3 independent experiments are shown (n = 5–6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 from control in 2-sided unpaired Student’s t tests. (F) Effect of iNOS inhibitor on the suppressive activity of M-MDSCs. Mice were infected with 1 × 106 pfu LCMV C13 strain i.v. and splenic monocytes were sorted on day 14. Suppression assay with sorted monocytes and OT.1 splenocytes was set up in the presence of vehicle or 700 μM L-NMMA. Mean and SD are shown (n = 3–4). P values were calculated using Student’s t tests.

Similar experiments were performed in LLC and MC38 TB mice. IFN-γ was undetectable in spleens of tumor-free mice. It was higher (around 300 pg/g) in spleens of TB mice. In tumors, IFN-γ was much higher (around 1200 pg/g; Figure 8A). Growth of LLC was not affected in IFN-γR2ΔMyel mice (Figure 8B). Although there was some trend in delay of growth of MC38 tumor in IFN-γR2ΔMyel mice, it also did not reach significance (Figure 8C). Deletion of IFN-γR2 did not affect suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs in spleens or tumors. IFN-γR2 deletion abrogated suppressive activity of M-MDSCs in spleens, but not in tumors (Figure 8D). Deletion of IFN-γR2 caused decrease of Nos2 expression. However, it was observed only in spleen but not in tumor M-MDSCs (Figure 8E). Apparently, the interferon gamma pathway contributed to suppressive activity of splenic M-MDSCs.

Figure 8 IFN-γ regulates suppressive activity of splenic M-MDSCs during tumor progression. (A) IFN-γ concentration in sera, spleens, and tumor lysates from naive and LLC TB mice were measured by ELISA. The results of 3 independent experiments are shown (n = 3–8). (B and C) IFN-γR2ΔMyel and IFN-γR2fl/fl mice were injected with LLC (B) or MC38 (C) tumor cells and the tumor growth kinetics were measured. The representative results of 1 of 3 similar experiments are shown (n = 9 for IFN-γR2fl/fl and n = 4 for IFN-γR2ΔMyel mice in LLC model, n = 6 for IFN-γR2fl/fl, and n = 4 for IFN-γR2ΔMyel mice in MC38 model). M-MDSCs and PMN-MDSCs were sorted from spleens and tumors. Their suppressive activity was measured in cocultures with activated OT.1 splenocytes (D) and the expression of the key immunosuppressive molecules in M-MDSCs was measured by qRT-PCR (E) (n = 4–5 from 2 independent experiments). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 from control using 2-sided Student’s t tests.

We asked why deletion of IFN-γR2 in M-MDSCs did not abrogate their suppressive activity in the tumor microenvironment (TME). We hypothesized that other factors present in TME could compensate for the loss of IFN-γR signaling. To test this hypothesis, M-MDSCs were isolated from spleens of TB IFN-γR2ΔMyel or control mice and then treated in the presence of tumor explant supernatants for 24 hours in the presence of lactic acid (enriched in TME), dimethyloxallyl glycine (HIF-1α stabilizing agent), or exposed to 0.1 % hypoxia. M-MDSCs from spleens of control LLC TB mice had potent suppressive activity. This suppression was abrogated in M-MDSCs from IFN-γR2ΔMyel LLC TB mice. Exposure of these cells to hypoxia or lactic acid did not restore suppressive activity of M-MDSCs (Figure 9A). Next, we explored the effect of proinflammatory cytokines present in TME with known activity on MONs. Treatment of splenic IFN-γR2ΔMyel MONs with a range of concentrations of IL-1β, TNF-α, IFN-β, or HMGB1 did not restore suppressive activity of spleen M-MDSCs from IFN-γR2ΔMyel LLC TB mice (Figure 9B). However, treatment with IL-6 reversed the effect of IFN-γR2 deletion and restored suppressive activity of M-MDSCs (Figure 9B). We measured the presence of IL-6 in spleens and tumors of TB mice and found that IL-6 in TME was dramatically higher than in spleens (Figure 9C). To investigate the role of IL-6 in the regulation of tumor progression and tumor M-MDSC function, we neutralized IL-6 signaling with anti–IL-6R antibody. Treatment of LLC TB mice with IL-6R antibody did not significantly reduced tumor growth in WT mice. However, in IFN-γR2 conditional KO mice, it resulted in a substantial decrease in tumor progression (Figure 9D). Suppressive capacity of tumor IFN-γR2ΔMyel MONs was significantly attenuated in mice treated with anti–IL-6R antibody. No such effect was observed in WT mice treated with anti–IL-6R antibody (Figure 9E). We asked if the continuous presence of IL-6 is required to maintain suppressive activity by M-MDSCs. To experimentally address this question, bone marrow progenitors were cultured with GM-CSF and IL-6 for 3 days and then split into 2 groups. In the first group cells were cultured for additional 3 days in the presence of IL-6. In the second group, cells were cultured for an additional 3 days in the absence of IL-6. IL-6 withdrawal from the culture resulted in loss of suppressive activity by MDSCs, whereas in the presence of IL-6 they demonstrated suppressive activity (Figure 9F). We also tested an effect of IL-6 on T cell proliferation directly. Two-day culture of splenocytes with IL-6 did not affect T cell proliferation (Figure 9G). Thus, taken together, these results suggested that IL-6 could be one of the nonredundant mechanisms that support M-MDSC function in tumors.