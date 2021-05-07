Pathogenic variants in TNNC2 cause congenital myopathy due to an impaired force response to calcium

Clinical presentation

Detailed clinical information for all patients is described in Table 1 and a full description of the patients is provided in the Supplemental Results (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145700DS1). Figure 2 shows family pedigrees, clinical and MRI images, and the visualization of muscle weakness (MuscleViz; based on the Medical Research Council grading). In brief, this disorder presents as a dominantly inherited myopathy with a characteristic clinical phenotype defining it as congenital in presentation. Distinct phenotypic characteristics include polyhydramnios during gestation, weakness, and severe respiratory muscle involvement in the immediate postnatal period followed by clinical improvement over time with nonobligatory external ophthalmoparesis.

Figure 2 Pedigrees and clinical description of F1:P1 and F2:P1. (A) Pedigree of family 1 showing multiple affected relatives in different generations, consistent with autosomal dominant inheritance. The + and – symbols in parentheses indicate positive and negative for the TNNC2 c.100G>T; p.D34Y missense variant by Sanger sequencing. Circles indicate female, squares indicate male, clinically affected relatives are shaded green, and unaffected relatives are unfilled white. (B) Left: Muscle MRI imaging of F1:P1. T1-axial images of the lower extremities show mild, focal fatty infiltration of different muscles in a patchy and heterogeneous pattern (arrows). Paraspinal muscles are significantly affected in F1:P1 (top left, arrowheads). Proximal thigh muscles (middle left) are more affected than lower leg muscles (bottom left). Right: Photograph of F1:P1 at age 6 weeks with hypotonia and lower-extremity weakness (top right) and at age 26 years with contractures of the long finger flexors (bottom right). (C) Pedigree of family 2. (D) Photograph of F2:P1 as an infant indicating weakness in the facial muscles (top left) and at age 19 years with normal muscle mass and retrognathia. (E) Visualization of muscle weakness using MuscleViz (https://muscleviz.github.io), based on the MRC scores (59).

Table 1 Detailed clinical description of family 1 (F1) and family 2 (F2)

Identification of TNNC2 variants

In both families, whole-exome sequencing (WES) did not identify pathogenic variants in any of the known neuromuscular disease genes (details in Methods section). Subsequent analysis identified in family 1 (patient 1 [P1], P2, and P3) a heterozygous variant in TNNC2, encoding fsTnC: c.100G>T; p.(Asp34Tyr); hereafter referred to as D34Y. The variant was predicted to be damaging and was not present in dbSNP, NHLBI EVS, or gnomAD (covering >125,000 individuals). The variant was confirmed through Sanger sequencing in P1, P2, and P3, and was absent in the unaffected family member. Thus, in family 1 (F1) the TNNC2 variant perfectly segregated with disease. WES in F2 (P1) identified a heterozygous de novo variant in TNNC2: c.237G>C; p.(Met79Ile); hereafter referred to as M79I. The variant was absent in both parents.

Conservation and location of the mutated TnC residues

gnomAD (https://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/) lists 71 rare missense variants in TNNC2, compared with the expected occurrence of 106, corresponding to a z score of 1.2. This lower-than-expected frequency of missense variants, with a positive z score, indicates increased intolerance of TNNC2 to heterozygous variation. In general, the amino acid sequence of fsTnC is highly conserved across species (for example, 99% conservation between humans and mice). The mutated residues are conserved across all species queried (Figure 1D). The location of both variants is indicated in Figure 1, C and D, and in the protein 3D structure (see below) of human fsTnC. The missense variant in F1, D34Y, is located in calcium-binding site I where aspartic acid is replaced by a tyrosine residue (Figure 1, C and D). Aspartic acid caries a hydrophilic acidic group with a negative charge. The replacing amino acid, tyrosine, does not carry a charge. The missense variant in F2, M79I, is located in an α-helix next to calcium-binding site II where methionine is replaced by isoleucine, both neutral (Figure 1, C and D).

Muscle (ultra)structure

Structure. From P1 of F1 (F1:P1) and P1 of F2 (F2:P1), muscle biopsies were obtained and used for analyses of muscle (ultra)structure. Hematoxylin and eosin–stained (H&E-stained) sections showed a slight variation in myofiber size in both patients (Figure 3, A and B). There was no evidence of necrosis, degeneration, inflammation, or fibrosis. Immunohistochemical staining for dystrophin glycoprotein–associated proteins was normal (images not shown). No nemaline rods or inclusions were observed in Gömöri trichrome–stained sections of both patients (Figure 3, C and D). NADH-stained sections showed occasional, scattered atrophic fast-twitch myofibers (Figure 3, E and F). Analysis of myofiber size (minFeret) in both patients showed hypertrophy of slow-twitch myofibers and normally sized fast-twitch myofibers compared with control subjects (Figure 3G and Table 2; note that basic demographic information of the control subjects is shown in Table 3). The proportion of slow-twitch fibers was slightly higher in F1:P1 compared with controls. Fiber type proportion in F2:P1 was comparable to controls (Figure 3H and Table 2).

Figure 3 Histology of F1:P1 spinal accessory muscle biopsy at age 16 years (left) and F2:P1 vastus lateralis muscle biopsy at age 9 years (right). (A and B) H&E staining shows mild myofiber size variability in both patients. (C and D) Gömöri trichrome staining shows no signs of nemaline rods in myofibers of both patients. (E and F) Staining of NADH in muscle cross sections shows larger slow-twitch fibers (dark blue, indicated with “I.”) than fast-twitch fibers (light blue, indicated with “II.”) in both patients. (G) Graph showing the myofiber minFeret of slow-twitch versus fast-twitch myofibers in control subjects (C), F1:P1, and F2:P1. (H) Graph showing the proportion of slow-twitch versus fast-twitch myofibers in control subjects (C), F1:P1, and F2:P1. The dark shading indicates the proportion of slow-twitch fibers and the light shading indicates the proportion of fast-twitch fibers. (I and J) Electron microscopy images show no abnormalities, and an intact myofibrillar structure in both patients. (K) Top: Typical example of a low-angle x-ray diffraction pattern obtained from 28 fast-twitch myofibers of F1:P1 mounted and aligned in 1 plane between 2 halves of an electron microscopy grid. Note the well-resolved equatorial and meridional reflections. Arrows indicate the actin layer line 6 (ALL6) and Tn3 reflections. Bottom: Myosin heavy chain isoform composition of the myofibers in the grids, showing successful segregation of fast- and slow-twitch fibers from F1:P1 (grid = protein content of F1:P1 grids; hom = muscle homogenate from human diaphragm muscle; 2X and 2A = fast-twitch myosin heavy chain isoforms; slow = slow-twitch myosin heavy chain isoform). Spacing of the ALL6 reflection (L) and the Tn3 reflection (M) are comparable between slow- and fast-twitch myofibers. Each symbol represents data from 1 set of grids containing 28 myofibers. Data are depicted as mean ± SEM.

Table 2 Myofiber morphology, quantified from histology images

Table 3 Basic information on control subjects, F1:P1, and F2:P1

Ultrastructure. Electron microscopy (EM) showed preserved, intact myofibrillar ultrastructure in myofibers of both patients (Figure 3, I and J). To study the structure of the thin filaments in the myofibrils, we performed experiments at the Advanced Photon Source (Argonne National Laboratory). Low-angle x-ray diffraction patterns were obtained from preparations in which 28 myofibers were mounted and aligned in a single plane between 2 halves of EM grids (methods described in De Winter et al. [ref. 4]; schematic in Supplemental Figure 1). This approach allowed for high-quality meridional diffraction patterns in relaxed muscle fibers (for example, see Figure 3K). Because TNNC2 is expressed in fast-twitch myofibers only, we aimed at comparing fast-twitch and slow-twitch fibers within a muscle biopsy of a patient. This approach was only feasible in F1:P1, as in this biopsy we could segregate fiber types based on visual inspection and produce grids with only slow-twitch myofibers and grids with only fast-twitch myofibers (Figure 3K). The actin layer line 6, indicating the left-handed pitch of the thin filament helix, and the Tn3 reflection, representing the spacing of Tn complexes on the thin filament, were comparable between fast- and slow-twitch fibers (Figure 3, L and M). Thus, the low-angle x-ray diffraction studies suggest that the D34Y variant in TNNC2 does not affect the structure of the thin filament in fast-twitch myofibers.

MD simulations

To study the effects of the variants in TNNC2 on the structure and dynamics of fsTnC proteins, we performed 18-μs MD simulations. Simulations were performed for human fsTnC. In our analyses, we focused on the N-terminal domains of fsTnC, as these are critical for thin filament activation during excitation-contraction coupling in skeletal muscle. In short, TnC binds Ca2+ at sites I and II in its N-terminal domain (Figure 1C and Figure 4B). Site I is a Ca2+-binding loop (or EF-hand) formed by residues 27–37 and site II is a Ca2+-binding loop formed by residues 64–74. During Ca2+ binding, the loops undergo a conformational change to coordinate Ca2+, which then promotes the opening of a hydrophobic pocket on the TnC solvent-exposed surface. This open structure is accompanied by higher mobility in residues 45–55, which correspond to regions in helices B and C that accommodate binding of the TnI switch peptide. Binding of the TnI switch peptide results in downstream conformational changes in the thin filament that ultimately facilitate the binding of myosin to actin (5–7). Figure 4, A and B show the MD-predicted structure of the N-domains of WT and mutated fsTnC, in both the apo (no Ca2+ bound) and holo state (Ca2+ bound).

Figure 4 Results of the molecular dynamics simulations. (A and B) Superposition of N-domains of MD-predicted apo (A) and holo (B) variants. WT, D34Y, and M79I variants are colored purple, green, and orange, respectively. Helices N (residues 2–11), A (residues 14–27), B (residues 40–48), C (residues 54–63), and D (residues 74–85) of the N-domain are labeled. Protein oxygens within 2.5 Å of Ca2+ are shown as spheres and their respective residues as sticks. (C and D) Root mean squared fluctuations (RMSFs) of N-terminal domain residues. Holo and apo systems are represented as lines and broken lines, respectively. WT is compared against D34Y and M79I in C and D, respectively. Shaded regions reflect standard deviations. (E–H) Radial distribution of protein (E and G) and solvent (F and H) oxygens around bound Ca2+ ions in the fsTnC N-terminal domains from the final 50 ns of each trajectory. gPO(r) and gWO(r) are the radial distribution functions of the protein and water oxygen atoms around the bound calcium, respectively. N:CA1, N-terminal calcium-binding pocket 1; N:CA2, N-terminal calcium-binding pocket 2. (I and J) Principal component (PC) analysis of the fsTnC2 N-domain MD trajectory data (J). Square displacements signify the relative contribution of each amino acid to PC1 (solid) or PC2 (dashed) (K). PC1 reflects the displacement of helices B–D, while PC2 corresponds to the loop connecting the C and D helices. These PCs demonstrate that the apo structures exhibit different displacements, or conformations, than the holo structures, and the D34Y variant samples a very different conformation than the WT and the M79I variants. (K) Cartoon diagram of the MD-predicted structures for holo WT-fsTnC (purple), holo M79I-fsTnC (orange), and holo cTnC with switch peptide (cyan). The structures of WT- and M79I-fsTnC are from the MD simulations; for cTnC the PDB 1MXL structure was used. Residues that are within 4 Å of the TnI switch peptide in cTnC are shown as cyan sticks, and residues within 4 Å of M79/I79 in holo M79I-fsTnC are shown as orange sticks. Residues that overlap between the 2 are shown as thick sticks. M79/I79 is shown in ball and stick representation.

Root mean squared fluctuations. First, we assessed the structural dynamics for each amino acid of WT-, D34Y-, and M79I-fsTnC via root mean squared fluctuations (RMSFs). In Figure 4, C and D, the RMSFs are restricted to the N-terminal domain, which isolates the effects of Ca2+ binding on the mobility of the domain’s helices. In the apo state, WT-fsTnC had high RMSFs in the Ca2+-binding loops, which were significantly reduced upon Ca2+ binding (holo state). Thus, Ca2+ binding stabilized the loops. While a similar reduction in RMSF upon Ca2+ binding was observed in the CD loops (which consist of site II formed by α-helices C and D) of D34Y-fsTnC, the D34Y variant rendered the AB loops (which consist of site I formed by α-helices A and B) more mobile in the holo state relative to the apo state (Figure 4C). The presence of the M79I variant promoted greater mobility of the AB loops in the holo state relative to the apo state (Figure 4D), albeit to a lesser extent than the D34Y variant. The M79I variant greatly increased the mobility of residues 45–55, the region that binds TnI switch peptide. Thus, these MD simulations predict that the D34Y and M79I variants in fsTnC perturb the dynamics of regions important for Ca2+ binding, while the M79I variant affects the binding of the TnI switch peptide in addition.

Ca2+ coordination in holo structures. The binding of Ca2+ to EF-hands is determined to a large extent by the number and position of oxygen residues in the Ca2+-binding loop (8, 9). We therefore examined the spatial arrangement of the oxygens that bind Ca2+ in the AB and CD loops. Both loops exhibit maxima in the radial distribution functions (RDFs) at approximately 2.3 Å (Figure 4, E and G). In the AB loop, the D34Y variant reduces the number of coordinating oxygens (2.5 vs. 6, respectively; Figure 4E), which likely causes the greater mobility in this region, as measured by RMSF. The M79I variant caused a negligible reduction in coordinating oxygens (Figure 4E). Both variants resulted in fewer water molecules leaving the Ca2+ coordination shells relative to WT (Figure 4F), which is indicative of a decreased ability of the protein to desolvate the ion. The changes in coordination structure, in particular those caused by the D34Y variant, are likely to impact the thermodynamics of Ca2+ binding to the first EF-hand.

Structure and dynamics of the fsTnC hydrophobic pocket. The simulation data suggest that the variants affect the region spanning residues 45–55 (B/C helices). This region is displaced during Ca2+ binding to open a hydrophobic pocket that can subsequently bind the TnI switch peptide (10). To quantify these effects, we used principal component analysis (PCA). Two principal components (PCs) account for greater than 60% of the variance, or conformation changes, in our simulated structures (Figure 4I). PC1 captures the displacement of helices B and C (see per-residue contribution to PC1 in Figure 4J), which drives the opening of the hydrophobic pocket following binding of Ca2+ to the EF-hands. To a lesser extent, PC1 captures the rearrangement of the Ca2+-binding loops in the holo state. Upon projection of the simulation data into the PC1 basis, the WT apo state assumes more negative values, while its holo state yields more positive values (Figure 4I). In other words, the WT holo state generally features a more open hydrophobic pocket than the apo state. The PC1 projections for both apo and holo states of D34Y-fsTnC are markedly different from those for WT-fsTnC (Figure 4I). This is likely a consequence of both the AB loop and the helices B/C being perturbed relative to the WT. We speculate that these effects of D34Y impede the exposure of the hydrophobic pocket, which is necessary for binding the TnI switch peptide.

The projections for the M79I-fsTnC apo and holo states are comparable to that of WT-fsTnC. PC2, which describes the contraction of the AB and CD loops upon Ca2+ binding (Figure 4J), shows no major effect of the variants (Figure 4I).

Effects beyond the coordination regions and the hydrophobic pocket. Figure 4D shows that the M79I variant enhanced the mobility of the B/C helices, but this did not manifest in significant structural changes relative to WT based on our PC analysis. We therefore examined whether the substitution of the isoleucine at position 79 induces subtle changes in the hydrophobic patch that could impinge on the binding of the TnI switch peptide. We used the cardiac TnC-TnI complex (PDB: 1MXL) to approximate the binding pose of the TnI switch peptide in fsTnC. Figure 4K shows the cTnC-TnI complex superimposed onto fsTnC. The cardiac TnI position is accommodated into the fsTnC hydrophobic pocket without introducing unfavorable steric overlap between the proteins. The isoleucine side chain does not present any steric overlaps with the cTnI peptide. However, among the amino acids that are directly adjacent to both TnI and the M79 position, I59, F76, M80, R82, and Q83 are displaced by roughly 2 Å. Thus, the M79I variant appears to reorganize the hydrophobic patch configuration.

In an effort to test the hypothesis that the M79I variant perturbs the TnC and TnI interaction, we simulated an intact Tn complex comprising TnC, TnI, and TnT. For this purpose we simulated via all-atom MD (Supplemental Figure 2A) the holo forms of the WT and M79I variants, based on structural data for the human cardiac Tn complex (PDB: 1J1E), as analogous structural data for the skeletal muscle isoforms have not been reported (11). The MD data suggest that the M79I variant perturbs the TnI interaction with the N-domain of TnC. This is evident as a displacement of the interacting TnI peptide in the presence of the M79I variant relative to its position in the presence of the WT (Supplemental Figure 2B). Our data indicate that this displacement may be due to the pathogenic variant forming a new contact between TnC-I79 and TnI-M155 that is not evident in WT-TnC. This difference may arise from an alternate side chain placement of TnI-V148 (Supplemental Figure 2B). Although structural data are not available to validate this prediction, the finding of a displaced TnI inhibitory peptide for the M79I variant is consistent with our hypothesis that M79I alters TnI-TnC interactions.

Thus, altogether, the MD simulations suggest that the D34Y variant has the most significant impact on the fsTnC structure, by affecting the displacement of the first N-terminal EF-hand following Ca2+ binding, the coordination of Ca2+ binding by oxygens, and impeding the exposure of the hydrophobic pocket, to which the TnI switch peptide binds. The M79I variant has more modest effects that manifest in greater mobility of the fsTnC B/C helices following Ca2+ binding and may interfere with the fsTnC-fsTnI switch peptide interface. These effects of the TNNC2 variants on the structure and dynamics of fsTnC might impact the calcium sensitivity of force generation of sarcomeres.

Myofiber contractility

Force production and calcium sensitivity. To study whether the structural changes in mutated fsTnC impair the contractility of sarcomeres, we isolated myofibers from the patients’ biopsies using microforceps. Myofibers were permeabilized, exposed to increasing [Ca2+] solutions, and the force generated was recorded (Figure 5, A and B). To account for differences in myofiber size, absolute maximal force was normalized to the cross-sectional area (CSA) of the myofiber to obtain specific force. In both patients, the maximal specific force of slow-twitch and fast-twitch myofibers was comparable to that of myofibers from control subjects (Figure 5E). Thus, these findings indicate the TNNC2 variants do not affect the maximal force–generating capacity of the sarcomeres.

Figure 5 The experimental design and results of the myofiber contractility experiments. (A) Schematic representation of the contractility setup. An isolated single myofiber between aluminum T-clips is mounted between a force transducer and length motor. The fiber is subsequently passed through the baths filled with solutions with increasing [Ca2+]. (B) Typical tracing showing the force response to the increasing [Ca2+], followed by the protocol in which a rapid release and restretch (k TR ) and short-length perturbations (active stiffness) were imposed on the myofibers ([Ca2+], k TR , and active stiffness are indicated in the colored bar). Data shown are from a control myofiber (fast twitch, CSA = 0.0054 mm2). (C) The force-[Ca2+] relationship, showing the average of all slow-twitch (top) and fast-twitch (bottom) control myofibers (C) versus the slow-twitch and fast-twitch myofibers from F1:P1 and F2:P1. The physiological [Ca2+] range is indicated by the gray bar. (D) The [Ca2+] at which 50% of maximal force is reached. (E) The maximal force normalized to myofiber CSA (i.e., specific force). Data are depicted as mean ± SEM.

In Figure 5C, the force-[Ca2+] relationships are shown for slow-twitch and fast-twitch myofibers of control subjects, F1:P1, and F2:P1. Slow-witch myofibers show no differences in the force-[Ca2+] relationship between groups. However, in fast-twitch myofibers of F1:P1 and F2:P1, the force-[Ca2+] relationship is markedly shifted rightwards, indicating a lower Ca2+ sensitivity of force. The rightward shift of the force-[Ca2+] relationship is illustrated by the higher [Ca2+] 50 , i.e., the [Ca2+] at which 50% of maximal force is produced (F1:P1: Δ = +2.59 μM, P < 0.001; F2:P1: Δ = +1.35 μM, P < 0.001). This indicates that in patients’ myofibers more Ca2+ is required to generate 50% of maximal force production (Figure 5D).

Thus, the major phenotype of the myofibers of the patients with TNNC2 variants is a markedly reduced calcium sensitivity of force in fast-twitch myofibers.

Reconstitution of myofibers with fsTnC

To study whether the reduced calcium sensitivity of force in patients’ myofibers is a direct cause of the presence of mutant fsTnC in the sarcomeres, we studied whether replacing the endogenous, mutant fsTnC with recombinant, WT-fsTnC would restore the contractile function of patients’ myofibers. In brief, permeabilized fast-twitch myofibers were exposed to an extraction solution, removing endogenous fsTnC. Thereafter, recombinant fsTnC was introduced into these myofibers (Figure 6A). We did not assess the level of incorporation of mutant proteins, but we did measure the maximal force production of myofibers before extraction (baseline force), after extraction of endogenous fsTnC, and after reconstitution with exogenous fsTnC. Successful extraction of endogenous fsTnC from the myofibers of control subjects and patients was assumed based on the reduced maximal force generation of extracted myofibers (Supplemental Table 1), and successful reconstitution with endogenous fsTnC was indicated by the restoration of maximal force (Supplemental Table 1). Thus, the stage was set to test the effect of the TNNC2 variants on the force-[Ca2+] relationship in myofibers.

Figure 6 The experimental design and results of the reconstitution of myofibers with recombinant fsTnC. (A) The schematic depicts the thin filament with troponin complex in which (I) endogenous fsTnC is removed from fast-twitch myofibers, followed by (II) reconstitution with exogenous fsTnC. (B and C) Normalized force-[Ca2+] relationships of myofibers from control subjects before and after reconstitution with recombinant D34Y-fsTnC (B) and M79I-fsTnC (C). Insets show the [Ca2+] at which 50% of maximal force is reached. (D and E) Normalized force-[Ca2+] relationships of myofibers from F1:P1 (D) and F2:P1 (E) before and after reconstitution with recombinant WT-fsTnC. Insets show the [Ca2+] at which 50% of maximal force is reached. The physiological [Ca2+] range is indicated by the vertical gray bar. Data are depicted as mean ± SEM.

Before extraction and after reconstitution of the myofibers with recombinant fsTnC, the force-[Ca2+] relationship was determined (Figure 6, B–E) to assess the calcium sensitivity of force generation. Reconstitution of myofibers of controls with WT-fsTnC did not affect the calcium sensitivity of force (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 2). This indicates that the protocol used for the extraction and reconstitution had no adverse effects on the contractility of myofibers. Interestingly, reconstitution of myofibers of controls with D34Y-fsTnC or M79I-fsTnC decreased the calcium sensitivity of force (Figure 6, B and C, respectively; and Supplemental Table 2); after reconstitution with D34Y-fsTnC, 80% more Ca2+ was required to generate 50% of maximal force; after reconstitution with M79I-fsTnC, 137% more Ca2+ was required (Figure 6, B and C, insets; and Supplemental Table 2). Thus, we could successfully evoke the patients’ phenotype in myofibers of healthy controls by replacing endogenous fsTnC with exogenous, mutated fsTnC.

Next, we performed the opposite experiment, i.e., replacing mutant fsTnC in the patients’ myofibers with WT-fsTnC. After reconstituting the F1:P1 myofibers with WT-fsTnC, the calcium sensitivity of force was restored to control values (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 2). This was also observed after reconstituting F2:P1 myofibers with WT-fsTnC (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 2). We also reconstituted F1:P1 myofibers with a 50:50 mixture of WT- and D34Y-fsTnC and observed an increase in the calcium sensitivity of force (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), with a Δ[Ca2+] 50 that was approximately 50% of the increase after reconstitution with 100% WT-fsTnC. Reconstitution of F2:P1 myofibers with a 50:50 mixture of WT- and M79I-fsTnC did not increase the calcium sensitivity of force (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). These findings support the dominant effect of the variants, with the most profound effect elicited by the M79I variant.

Thus, reconstituting healthy human myofibers with D34Y-fsTnC or M79I-fsTnC decreases the calcium sensitivity of force, while reconstituting patient myofibers with WT-fsTnC increases the calcium sensitivity of force back to normal values. These findings indicate that we can mimic the patients’ phenotype in control myofibers by reconstitution with D34Y- and M79I-fsTnC, and repair the calcium sensitivity of force in patients’ myofibers by reconstitution with WT-fsTnC. These experiments conclusively establish the pathogenicity of the variants in TNNC2.

Effect of tirasemtiv on myofiber contractility

Tirasemtiv was used to study the ability of a fast skeletal muscle Tn activator to repair the contractility of patients’ fast-twitch myofibers. In brief, permeabilized fast-twitch myofibers isolated from patients’ muscle biopsies were exposed to various Ca2+ solutions in the absence and presence of 10 μM tirasemtiv (Figure 7A). This concentration was selected based on previous work from our group (12). In fast-twitch fibers of both F1:P1 and F2:P1, tirasemtiv restored the calcium sensitivity of force to control values (Figure 7, B and C, respectively; and Supplemental Table 3). We also tested the effect of tirasemtiv on slow-twitch myofibers; these data are in the Supplemental Methods. Note that, unexpectedly, tirasemtiv also increased the maximal force of F1:P1 fast-twitch myofibers, and this was also observed in F2:P1, although to a lesser extent; the magnitude of maximal force increase induced by tirasemtiv correlated with the magnitude of the decrease in the [Ca2+] 50 of the patient fibers relative to control values (Supplemental Figure 4). Fibers of control subjects showed no increase in maximal force in response to tirasemtiv (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, tirasemtiv increased the force generated by patients’ myofibers at physiological [Ca2+] to that generated by control myofibers.