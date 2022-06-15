BCG therapy downregulates HLA-I on malignant cells to subvert antitumor immune responses in bladder cancer

Ex vivo BCG stimulation of fresh human bladder tumors and cancer cell lines induces HLA-I downregulation on cancer cells. The immune escape mechanisms of cancer cells following intravesical BCG remain poorly understood in patients with bladder cancer. To assess the effects of BCG on tumor-derived bladder cancer cells, we coincubated therapeutic BCG for 72 hours with whole-cell suspensions generated from mechanically and enzymatically dissociated fresh human bladder tumors (Figure 1A). All the samples were obtained from patients with clinically localized bladder tumors who were undergoing curative intent surgery (n = 12; Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145666DS1). By flow cytometry, we could then assess separately the proportions and effects of BCG on CD45–EpCAM+ bladder cancer cells and CD45+EpCAM– WBCs from the same tumors (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1). Although we expected to see most of the biological effects of BCG to occur on the WBC compartment, we found that coincubation with BCG induced a significant drop in the proportion of CD45–EpCAM+ cells expressing membrane HLA-I (Figure 1C). This diminution in the proportions of HLA-I– cells was also associated with a significant diminution of HLA-I MFI, which reflects the total number of HLA-I molecules expressed on the outer membrane of cells (Figure 1D, left panel). This BCG effect on HLA-I expression was more dramatic in some tumors than in others (Figure 1D, middle and right panels) and was not found to be significant on WBCs (Supplemental Figure 1B). To explore the ability of BCG to activate lymphoid and myeloid cells in situ, we assessed the phenotype of CD45+ immune cells 72 hours after coculturing with BCG. We observed a drastic diminution of CD45+ immune cells 3 days after BCG exposure (Supplemental Figure 1C). However, we observed no variation among the immune cell subsets within the CD45+ cells. Therefore, the absolute quantity of immune cells after 72 hours of BCG exposure was diminished, but the relative proportion of lymphoid CD3+ T cells, CD20+ B cells, CD56+ NK cells, and CD11b+ myeloid cell subsets among live CD45+ cells remained stable in the BCG condition compared with the medium and IFN-γ controls (Supplemental Figure 1C). Additionally, the relative proportions of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells among live CD3+ T cells, together with FoxP3+ cells among live CD4+ T cells were also stable (Supplemental Figure 1C). Next, we evaluated the activation of immune cells by looking at the relative proportions of HLA-DR+ cells in CD11b+ and CD69+ cells and programmed cell death 1–positive (PD-1+) cells in CD3+ T cells. We observed no difference across conditions (Supplemental Figure 1D). Overall, we found that BCG did not induce activation markers on the surface of lymphoid or myeloid cells in the early-stage bladder tumors. However, BCG could induce a marked diminution of HLA-I molecules expressed on the surface of cancer cells.

Figure 1 BCG induces HLA-I downregulation on cancer cells. (A) Cell suspensions from freshly dissociated human bladder tumors were cultured in triplicate in complete medium (untreated), stimulated with IFN-γ, or coincubated with BCG. (B) Gating strategy adopted to detect CD45+ immune cells and CD45–EpCAM+ cancer cells by flow cytometric analysis. (C) Proportions of HLA-I+CD45–EpCAM+ cells among live tumor cells following ex vivo BCG or IFN-γ stimulation of fresh human tumors (n = 12; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (D) MFI of HLA-I on live CD45–EpCAM+ cancer cells upon ex vivo BCG or IFN-γ exposure (n = 12 paired samples; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (E) High-grade (n = 4) and low-grade (n = 2) human bladder cancer cell lines were cultured in vitro in triplicate under 3 conditions: untreated, stimulated with IFN-γ, or coincubated with BCG. (F) Histogram showing HLA-I downregulation in a subset of cancer cells upon BCG exposure. (G) HLA-I MFI by flow cytometry 24 hours after in vitro BCG or IFN-γ exposure (n = 3 conditions per cell line; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (H) HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells were sorted after 24 hours of coincubation with BCG. HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells were cultured in BCG-free medium for 6 additional days, followed by flow cytometric analysis on day 7 to measure HLA-I expression on the cancer cells. (I) Sustained HLA-I MFI of cancer cells after 6 days in BCG-free medium. Left inset: Illustrative MFI from HLA-I+ (blue) and HLA-I– (red). Graph shows cumulative data points of HLA-I MFI from 5 distinct cancer cells lines (n = 5 independent experiments using RT4, 5637, HT1376, TCCSUP, and UM-UC3 cancer cell lines; unpaired, 2-tailed t test). (J) HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells were restimulated with IFN-γ for 24 hours after 3 days of culturing in BCG-free medium (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

BCG induces a downregulation of HLA class I molecules on some cancer cells. To further investigate the effect of BCG on HLA-I expression by cancer cells, we exposed in vitro low-grade (RT4, SW780) and high-grade (5637, HT1376, TCCSUP, and UM-UC3) human bladder cancer cell lines to therapeutic BCG (Figure 1E). We confirmed that HLA-I deficiency occurred in a subset of cancer cells in all of the 6 cell lines tested (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1E). Similarly to the ex vivo data, we observed a concomitant, significant decrease in MFI for both HLA-I molecules (HLA-A/-B/-C subsets) and β-2 microglobulin (β2m) in high-and low-grade cancer cells 24 hours after BCG coincubation (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Altogether, we confirmed that BCG induced HLA-I downregulation in a subset of cancer cells early (24 hours) after BCG exposure, independently of the presence of the immune and stromal cell compartments. We next evaluated whether HLA-I downregulation was sustained over time. To test this approach, we sorted cancer cells on the basis of HLA-I expression 24 hours after BCG exposure. Subsequently, we cultured HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cells independently in BCG-free medium for 6 days (Figure 1H) and then analyzed HLA-I expression by flow cytometry on day 7. We still observed a significant reduction in HLA-I MFI in HLA-I– cells (Figure 1I), which was not reversible by IFN-γ exposure (Figure 1J). Collectively, these data demonstrate that BCG may shape the immunogenicity of cancer cells, independently of the tumor immune microenvironment, by downregulating their membrane expression of HLA-I and β2m antigen-presenting molecules.

BCG induces EMT characteristics in the subset of HLA-I– cancer cells. Next, we investigated whether cancer cells with BCG-induced HLA-I downregulation (HLA-I–) have specific characteristics in comparison with HLA-I+ cancer cells upon ex vivo exposure of fresh human bladder tumors to BCG (Figure 2A). First, we assessed the proliferative activity and apoptosis of cancer cells according to their HLA-I membrane expression as assessed by flow cytometry. Interestingly, the percentage of Ki67+ cells did not differ according to HLA-I expression (Figure 2B). However, we observed a significant diminution of epithelial cellular adhesion molecule (EpCAM) membrane expression by MFI and a lower proportion of annexin-V+ cells within HLA-I– cancer cells (Figure 2B, middle and right panels, respectively). Together, these data suggested that BCG-induced HLA-I downregulation could be associated with apoptosis resistance and acquisition of mesenchymal characteristics in cancer cells.

Figure 2 BCG induces EMT characteristics in the subset of HLA-I– cancer cells. (A)Flow cytometric dot plot showing HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells among live cells following ex vivo BCG stimulation of fresh human tumors for 72 hours. (B) MFI of EpCAM (n = 12; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test) and relative proportions of proliferative Ki67+ and apoptotic annexin-V+ cells (n = 12; paired, 2-tailed t test) among live cancer cells by flow cytometry. (C) Flow cytometric dot plots for HLA-I and EpCAM expression in live cancer cells. Dot plots illustrate the control condition at the top and the BCG condition at the bottom. Cancer cells were ordered according to their baseline expression of EpCAM (MFI), ranging from the left (epithelial type, RT4) to the right (mesenchymal type, UM-UC3). (D) Cancer cells (RT4, 5637, and UM-UC3) were coincubated with BCG for 24 hours and sorted on the basis of their HLA-I membrane expression. Total RNA extraction of HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells was performed. (E) The EMT score based on NanoString IO360 transcriptomic data was obtained for HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells. HLA-I– 5637 cancer cells showed the strongest shift toward a mesenchymal score. (F) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering analysis of cancer cells according to EMT status, depicted per cell line (columns), HLA-I status (columns), and genes expressed (rows). (G) Epithelial (CDH1 [E-cadherin] and EPCAM) and mesenchymal (CDH11) absolute mRNA expression after BCG (red, EMThi UM-UC3 and 5637 HLA-I–; green, EMTlo RT4 and 5637 HLA-I+). Unpaired, 2-tailed t test. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001.

To further evaluate the link between HLA-I and EpCAM expression, we measured the membranous coexpression of HLA-I and EpCAM by flow cytometry on a broad range of bladder cancer cell lines, ranging from an epithelial to a mesenchymal phenotype as previously described (Supplemental Figure 2D and ref. 15). We observed an association between HLA-I downregulation and EpCAM loss in epithelial cells (Figure 2C). Additionally, HLA-I–EpCAM– cells were characterized by lower forward scatter (FSC-A) and side scatter (SSC-A), cell shrinkage, flattened bodies, and loss of intercellular adhesion in contrast to the parental cell line (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). As seen with HLA-I downregulation, EpCAM loss was maintained over time (Supplemental Figure 2C). Importantly, these data suggest that BCG could induce an epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in a subset of cancer cells.

To better explore this hypothesis, we analyzed the EMT status of cancer cells 24 hours after BCG coincubation. In this experimental study, we used 3 cell lines with the most extreme EMT status (as previously defined by a quantification algorithm [ref. 15] and as outlined in Supplemental Figure 2D), including the epithelial cell line RT4, the mesenchymal cell line UM-UC3, and the 5637 cancer cell line with intermediate EMT status. To identify a shift toward a mesenchymal state, we sorted the HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells 24 hours after BCG exposure and extracted RNA from these 2 cell subsets (Figure 2D). We next calculated the EMT score of HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cells for each cancer cell line on the basis of a previously identified epithelial and mesenchymal gene expression data set (Supplemental Table 2). Although no difference was observed between HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cells for RT4 and UM-UC3 cell lines, we identified a substantial shift toward a mesenchymal score in HLA-I– 5637 cancer cells (Figure 2E).

To further understand whether BCG exposure induces transcriptional modifications of cancer cells, we identified the top 25 differentially expressed genes between EMTlo and EMThi cell lines among a predefined NanoString panel of 770 gene products involved in cancer-immune crosstalk. Next, we applied unsupervised hierarchical analyses to RT4, 5637, and UM-UC3 on the basis of these 25 top genes quantified after BCG exposure. We confirmed that EMTlo 5637 cells clustered with the epithelial RT4 cell line and EMThi 5637 cells with the mesenchymal UM-UC3 cell line (Figure 2F). Notably, HLA-I– cancer cells acquiring a mesenchymal status were associated with enhanced mRNA levels of the IFN-stimulated genes IFIT1, IFIT2, IFIT3, IFI6, IFI27, and CCL2. We also noticed increased expression of the EMT activator ZEB1, the tumor-associated antigens MAGEA3/A6 and MAGEC2, and metalloproteinase in EMThi cancer cells (Figure 2F). By contrast, HLA-I+EMTlo cancer cells were associated with enhanced IL1A, IL1B, and CXCL5 mRNA expression. We also noticed higher levels of EPCAM and CDH1 (E-cadherin) mRNA in this epithelial group, as well as significantly lower levels of CDH11 mRNA compared with levels in the mesenchymal group (Figure 2G).

Overall, these data suggest that BCG exposure may induce a mesenchymal transition associated with HLA-I and EpCAM downregulation in a subset of epithelial cancer cells. Importantly, HLA-I downregulation was associated with a mesenchymal state in a subset of cancer cells, which displayed a type I IFN pathway, in contrast to the proinflammatory IL-1 cytokine pathway observed in cells with an epithelial transcriptomic phenotype. Of note, we tried to recapitulate the BCG-induced HLA-I downregulation findings in the MB49 and UPPL1541 transplantable syngeneic murine models of bladder cancer but realized that these murine cancer cell lines were already HLA-I– (Supplemental Figure 2E, upper and lower panels respectively).

BCG induces greater inflammatory responses in HLA-I+ cancer cells than in HLA-I– cells, and these responses are further enhanced upon BCG reexposure. To better characterize the biology of cancer cells according to their HLA-I status after BCG exposure, we investigated the levels of cytokines and chemokines released by cancer cells 24 hours after BCG exposure. Bladder cancer cells were sorted on the basis HLA-I expression after 24 hours of exposure to BCG and were cultured independently in BCG medium–free environment for an additional 72 hours (Figure 3A). Supernatants were then titrated for their cytokine and chemokine content. We found strong differences in the secretory profile of HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3). Importantly, HLA-I+ cancer cells secreted sustained levels of the chemotactic factors CXCL10, CCL4, CCL5, and IFN-γ cytokine in contrast to the HLA-I– cancer cells (Figure 3B). Overall, these results demonstrated that the release of T cell chemoattractants was high in HLA-I+ cancer cells upon BCG exposure but very low in HLA-I– cancer cells.

Figure 3 BCG induces greater inflammatory responses in HLA-I+ than in HLA-I– cancer cells, and these responses are further enhanced upon BCG reexposure. (A) Cytokine and chemokine release in the supernatant was measured separately in HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells 24 hours after coincubation with BCG and independent culturing in BCG-free medium for 3 days (n = 3 independent experiments in triplicate per cell line). (B) HLA-I+ cancer cells released significant levels of CXCL10, CCL4, CCL5, and IFN-γ upon BCG exposure, as opposed to HLA-I– cancer cells, which released low levels of cytokines. (C) Heatmap showing cytokine and chemokine relative expression in HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cancer cells 24 hours after coincubation with BCG. (D) BCG restimulation assay evaluating cytokine and chemokine recall responses of cancer cells (5637 cell line). The first stimulation was for 24 hours, followed by 5 days of culturing in BCG-free medium and a second BCG exposure for 24 hours. Cytokine and chemokine production was measured after the first and the second stimulations. (E) Cancer cells initially primed with BCG displayed significantly increased levels of CXCL10 and CCL5 upon restimulation with BCG 7 days later (upper panels), but this secondary exposure to BCG did not modify the secretion levels of CCL4 or IFN-γ (middle panels) or the proportions of cancer cells expressing HLA-I (lower panels). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To test whether the restimulation of cancer cells with BCG would enhance their cytokine production, we coincubated cancer cells with BCG for 24 hours. Then, cells were cultured in BCG-free medium for 5 days. On day 6, the cancer cells were restimulated with BCG for 24 hours (Figure 3D). We observed dramatic increases in the levels of CXCL10 and CCL5 release upon a second stimulation with BCG, although the proportion of HLA-I+ and HLA-I– cells remained unchanged (Figure 3E). Overall, these data provide evidence that the cancer cells primed with BCG displayed a stronger recall response upon BCG reexposure.

BCG-infected cancer cells downregulate HLA class I and EpCAM membrane expression. We explored the mechanism by which BCG induced HLA-I downregulation on cancer cells. BCG is known to activate TLR2, TLR4, and TLR9 (16). Therefore, we investigated whether HLA-I downregulation was directly dependent on whole, live bacteria or if it could be induced directly by the activation of TLR2, TLR4, and TLR9. To address this question, we compared the effects of live attenuated strains of BCG with synthetic agonists of TLR2, TLR4, and TLR9. Of note, neither TLR agonists alone nor in combination could induce HLA-I downregulation on cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). These data suggest that live bacteria rather than TLR stimulation are required to induce HLA-I downregulation in cancer cells.

Because mycobacteria can reside within eukaryotic cells, we hypothesized that live bacteria from therapeutic BCG could infect cancer cells. First, we stained a coculture of bladder cancer cells and BCG with Ziehl-Neelsen dye and could detect some BCG bacteria within the cytoplasm of cancer cells (Figure 4A). Next, we used calcein to confirm the presence of live bacteria in the therapeutic BCG. Calcein is a fluorescent dye that can be transported through the cellular membrane into live organisms, which makes it useful for testing the viability of bacteria and tracking intracellular infection by live bacteria. To determine whether either live or dead BCG was required to observe the effect on cancer cell HLA-I downregulation, we first evaluated the best way —heat or UVB exposure — to eradicate viable (calcein+) BCG. We found that heat was the most efficient technique to kill BCG (Supplemental Figure 4C). To assess whether live bacteria from therapeutic BCG was able to enter cancer cells, we coincubated calcein-labeled BCG together with 3 bladder cancer cell lines (RT4, 5637, and UM-UC3; Figure 4B). As previously reported by Redelman-Sidi, we found that the susceptibility of cancer cells to infection by BCG was variable across the cell lines and was higher in the mesenchymal type of cancer cell lines (UM-UC3) than in the epithelial type (RT4), notably at a lower ratio of cancer cells/BCG (with a MOI as low as 10 bacilli/cancer cell) (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4B). Then we performed a comparison of the direct effects of calcein-labeled live BCG versus heat-killed BCG on the expression of HLA-I on bladder cancer cells. By immunofluorescence staining for membrane HLA-I expression, we found that the intensity of HLA-I membrane expression was significantly lower when the cancer cells were exposed to live BCG but not to heat-killed BCG (Figure 4, D and E). Indeed, live BCG (calcein+) penetrated the cytoplasm of cancer cells and downregulated HLA-I expression (Figure 4D, bottom left image), whereas no live BCG was observed in cancer cells when calcein-labeled BCG was pretreated with heat (80°C for 60 minutes), and HLA-I expression was not downregulated.

Figure 4 BCG-infected cancer cells downregulate HLA-I and EpCAM membrane protein expression. (A) Ziehl-Neelsen staining for UM-UC3 cancer cells coincubated with BCG (MOI of 10) for 24 hours showed isolated bacteria inside cancer cells and agglomerates of BCG outside of cancer cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Experimental setting to evaluate the coincubation of cancer cells (RT4, 5637, UM-UC3) with calcein-labeled BCG. (C) Intracytoplasmic visualization of calcein-labeled BCG inside the cytoplasm of cancer cells. Original magnification, ×60. (D) Immunofluorescence staining of HLA-I (red), and calcein (green) in human bladder cancer cells following in vitro exposure to calcein-labeled BCG, heat-killed, calcein-labeled BCG, or IFN-γ for 24 hours. Original magnification, ×63. (E) HLA-I MFI quantification per confocal image analysis on cancer cells cocultured with heat-killed or live BCG. HLA-I MFI data is given for every single cell acquired for untreated (n = 244 cells), BCG (n = 239), heat-killed BCG (n = 160), and IFN-γ (n = 175). Only live BCG induced a significant downregulation of HLA-I expression on cancer cells (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (F) MFI for HLA-I and EpCAM in BCG infected (intracellular calcein-BCG+) versus noninfected (calcein-BCG–) cancer cells. Controls were untreated cancer cells (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (G) Representative images of BCG-untreated, BCG-infected, and BCG-noninfected cancer cells 24 hours after BCG coincubation. Original magnification, ×60. (H) Spearman’s correlation for the MFI of HLA-I and EpCAM in 100 cancer cells, 24 hours after BCG coincubation. (I) HLA-I and EpCAM expression on melanoma (MEL888), lung (A549), colorectal (HCT116), and cervical (HeLa) carcinoma cells when cultured with control media, heat-killed BCG, or live BCG. Relative proportion of HLA-I– cancer cells (percentage) among live cells (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (J) Proportion of HLA-I– cells upon 24 hours of coincubation with either heat-killed or live BCG on HELA, HCT116, MEL888, and A549 cancer cell lines (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we used ImageStream technology to assess at the single-cell level the correlation between BCG internalization (calcein+ cells) and the intensity of membrane HLA-I expression by cancer cells. We confirmed that the cancer cells infected by BCG (calcein+ cancer cells) were the ones with significantly lower expression of membrane HLA-I (Figure 4F, left panel). We also found that the cancer cells infected by BCG expressed significantly lower membrane levels of EpCAM (Figure 4F, right panel). By image stream analysis providing single-cell data, we found a strong correlation between HLA-I and EpCAM MFIs (r = 0.92; P < 0.0001; Figure 4, G and H). We then tested other cancer cell lines from other histologies and confirmed that BCG could also induce a downregulation of their membrane HLA-I expression (Figure 4I), which was also specific to live BCG but not observed with heat-killed BCG (Figure 4J). Together, these data demonstrate that live, attenuated mycobacteria from clinical-grade BCG were able to directly infect a subset of human cancer cells and that this intracellular infection was associated with a significant diminution of HLA-I and EpCAM membrane expression.

BCG-induced HLA-I downregulation is a posttranscriptional phenomenon associated with inhibition of autophagy flux. To further understand the mechanism of BCG-induced downregulation of HLA-I, we tested the hypothesis that this effect could be related to lower expression of HLA-I genes. We performed NanoString analysis of 3 human bladder cancer cell lines after cell sorting based on their HLA-I status upon BCG exposure. This analysis revealed no significant differences in HLA-A, -B, or -C levels of gene expression in cells classified as HLA-I+ or HLA-I– by protein expression (per flow cytometry pan–HLA-I staining) (Figure 5A, upper, middle, and lower panels, respectively). We also performed RNA-Seq of 14 paired human tumors before and after BCG (Supplemental Table 3) and assessed the genes that were differentially expressed in HLA-I–deficient tumors after BCG relapse (Figure 5B, upper panel). We found that several genes involved in the autophagy pathway had significant changes in expression levels (Figure 5B, lower panel, and Supplemental Table 4). More specifically, the autophagy-associated genes ATG3, RUBCNL, NOX2, and LYZ were significantly upregulated in the tumors with HLA-I downregulation after BCG relapse (as determined by IHC staining) (Figure 5C, upper panel). To better assess the relationship between BCG-induced downregulation of HLA-I and autophagy, we used the U2OS osteosarcoma LC3-GFP cell line, with or without the RFP reporter cell line (Supplemental Figure 5A). First, we confirmed that HLA-I downregulation was also induced upon exposure of therapeutic BCG to U2OS osteosarcoma cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). This phenomenon was BCG dose dependent and could not be overcome by concomitant IFN-γ exposure (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Then, we exposed U2OS LC3-GFP cells to increasing concentrations of BCG (MOI ranging from 1:10 to 1:300) (Figure 5D). We found that only very high doses beyond 24 hours of BCG exposure were cytotoxic to the U2OS cancer cells (Figure 5E, left panel). We also found that the total surface of the GFP dots (autophagosomes) per cell (μm2/cell) increased upon BCG treatment, without major changes in the dot counts. An increase in the surface area of the GFP dots without an increase in the number of dots can be linked to a phenomenon of inhibition of autophagic flux. This phenomenon is an inhibition of the degradation of autophagosomes, which can intervene at several levels: recruitment of lysosomes, fusion of lysosomes with autophagosomes, or degradation of autolysosomes. Autophagosomes then accumulate in the cytoplasm and aggregate. This question was subsequently tested on the LC3-GFP plus RFP tandem cell line, which allows one to track the generation of autophagolysosomes and study autophagy fluxes. We found an accumulation of autophagolysosomes in the cytoplasm of U2OS cancer cells in favor of an autophagy flux inhibition (Figure 5F). Inhibition of the autophagy flux was found to be BCG dose dependent after 12 hours of BCG coculturing with U2OS cells (Figure 5G). Altogether, we found that BCG-induced HLA-I downregulation was associated with inhibition of autophagy flux.

Figure 5 BCG induces posttranscriptional downregulation of HLA-I associated with inhibition of autophagy flux. (A) HLA-IA/-B/-C mRNA expression in HLA-I– and HLA-I+ cancer cells following BCG exposure for 24 hours (unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B) Gene expression in tumors that became HLA-I– upon BCG therapy. Top: differentially expressed genes in paired human bladder tumors (n = 8; significantly up-/downregulated genes are identified by color dots; P < 0.05). Bottom: Gene set analysis showing enrichment of autophagy pathway genes (n = 8). (C) Before and after BCG therapy, paired analysis of autophagy-related gene expression levels in bladder tumors with decreasing (red) or increasing (blue) levels of HLA-I expression after BCG (paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (D) U2OS cells were engineered to express LC3 (autophagosome marker) and were fused to GFP with or without RFP. LC3-GFP cells, with or without RFP U2OS cells, were seeded overnight before adding BCG and cocultured for 6 hours, 12 hours, and 24 hours at different BCG MOI. Torin (1 μM; autophagy inducer) was used as a positive control and media as a negative control. (E) LC3-GFP U2OS cells were cultured for 6 hours, 12 hours, and 24 hours with BCG (MOI of 1:10, 1:30, 1:100, and 1:300), torin (1 μM), or media. Live cells counts (left) and GFP-LC3 puncta surface (right). Statistical analysis was determined by Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA and Dunn’s multiple-comparison test with media as the control. Data are from 1 of 2 independent experiments and are shown as the mean ± SEM of 4 technical replicates. (F) LC3-GFP-RFP U2OS cells were cocultured for 6 hours, 12 hours, and 24 hours with BCG (MOI of 1:10, 1:30, 1:100, and 1:300), torin (1 μM), or media. The linear regression curve is between the total surface of yellow (red plus green) and red (autophagosomes plus autophagolysosomes) dots. The negative control (media) is shown in green and the positive control (torin) in red. The gray dots indicate wells with BCG. (G) Quantification of the flux inhibition (iFlux) score. Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA and Dunn’s multiple-comparison test were performed, with media as the control. Data from 1 experiment are shown as the mean ± SEM of 4 technical replicates. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005.

Two distinct mechanisms of cancer cell immune escape steer the outcome of BCG immunotherapy. To determine whether HLA-I downregulation upon BCG therapy indeed occurred in vivo and affected the outcome of patients with bladder cancer, we studied a cohort of 27 patients who relapsed after BCG immunotherapy. These patients were first treated with intravesical BCG for high-risk NMIBC, which subsequently progressed to MIBC (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 5). Longitudinal tumor samples obtained from paired primary and secondary bladder tumors before and after BCG were collected for analyses. To identify specific alterations of the immune microenvironment associated with acquired resistance to BCG, we performed in situ immune profiling using a predefined NanoString panel of 730 immune and inflammatory gene products and a 6-marker IHC panel (Supplemental Figure 6). We first measured the evolution of HLA-I expression on cancer cells before BCG therapy and upon relapse after BCG therapy in paired tumor samples (Figure 6B). Although there was no obvious difference between the pre-BCG and post-BCG relapse levels of HLA-I expression in tumors (Supplemental Figure 7A), upon paired analysis of the tumor samples, we detected a profound downregulation of HLA-I on cancer cells in half of the tumor cohort (n = 13 of 27) (Figure 6C). By contrast, HLA-I upregulation occurred in the second half (n = 14 of 27) of the cohort. Then, we hypothesized that the tumor’s HLA-I phenotype could affect the in situ inflammatory responses and subsequently orchestrate a specific tumor immune microenvironment. To test this hypothesis, we evaluated the differential gene expression profiles before BCG therapy and following BCG relapse after segregating the tumors according to whether HLA-I expression increased or decreased upon treatment (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 6 Cancer cell HLA-I downregulation upon BCG therapy is associated with an absence of T cell checkpoint modulation in the TME. (A) A longitudinal cohort of patients with BCG-resistant or refractory bladder cancer was identified (n = 27). Paired bladder tumors were evaluated before and after BCG immunotherapy–acquired resistance. (B) Representative images of HLA-I+ or HLA-I– IHC stainings from bladder tumors with acquired resistance to BCG immunotherapy. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Relapsing/refractory bladder tumors displayed either downregulation (red) or upregulation (blue) of HLA-I upon BCG immunotherapy (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test). (D) Venn diagram depicting the number of upregulated transcripts (P < 0.05) between paired tumors before and after BCG (n = 6) according to the evolution of HLA-I expression at the proteomic (i.e., IHC) level (left circle, number of upregulated genes in tumors with decreased HLA-I; right circle, number of upregulated genes in tumors with increased HLA-I). Only genes differentially upregulated (i.e., P < 0.05; log 2 fold change ≥2) before and after BCG immunotherapy were selected from the NanoString analysis. (E and F) Paired representation of the absolute expression of immune checkpoint inhibitory receptor and ligand mRNAs before and after BCG relapse (red: HLA-I decrease, n = 6; blue: HLA-I increase, n = 6). Paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.0001.

We identified a significant upregulation of genes expressed by T cells (CD8+, CD4+) and of their immune-checkpoint inhibitory receptors in relapsing tumors following BCG immunotherapy (Supplemental Figure 7B). However, looking separately at the transcriptome from tumors with either an up- or downregulation of HLA-I, we discovered that CTLA4, TIGIT, LAG3, programmed death ligand 1 (PDL1), PD1, and IDO1 genes were selectively upregulated in tumors, which maintained or increased their HLA-I expression after BCG therapy (Figure 6E). In contrast, tumors that showed downregulation of HLA-I expression after BCG therapy did not have significantly modified levels of T cell immune checkpoint expression (Figure 6F). Additionally, we identified a distinct set of genes differentially expressed according to their tumor HLA-I subtypes (Figure 6D). Notably, we observed a “myeloid-suppressive” type of immune microenvironment with increased levels of CD163, CSF-1R, CSF-3R, and IL-10 expression in tumors expressing low levels of HLA-I following BCG relapse (Figure 7A, upper panel). In contrast, tumors with strong HLA-I+ expression were associated with a “T cell–suppressive” type of immune microenvironment characterized by increased levels of CD8A, GZMB, PFR1, and IFNG gene expression after BCG (Figure 7A, lower panel). Furthermore, we observed in this latter subgroup a significant upregulation of CXCL9/-10/-11, CCL4, and CCL5 chemokine expression, together with their specific receptors CXCR3 and CCR5 (Figure 7A, lower panel). Next, we evaluated the EMT score in serial tumor samples, starting from BCG-naive NMIBC to muscle-invasive progression and distant metastatic disease after BCG therapy. Similar to our in vitro data, we found that an increase in the EMT score correlated with downregulation of HLA-I expression over the progression of the disease (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Two distinct mechanisms of cancer cell immune escape with opposite HLA-I dynamics steer the outcome of BCG immunotherapy. (A) Volcano plots showing genes that were upregulated in tumors with decreased HLA-I (HLA-I– tumors; upper panel, in red) or in tumors with increased HLA-I (HLA-I+ tumors; lower panel, in blue), according to HLA-I expression at the protein level (per IHC) after BCG immunotherapy. Significantly upregulated genes of interest in each group are identified by colored dots (P < 0.05 and a log 2 fold change ≥2). (B) IHC immune profiling of bladder tumor samples before and after BCG (n = 27). The density of CD8+ in CD3+ cells (percentage) and of PD-L1 expression on immune cells (percentage) is shown (paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). Cumulative pie charts show the mean level of CD163+CD68+ cells among intratumoral macrophages (CD68+) before and after BCG (n = 27). Upper panel shows tumors with decreased HLA-I (HLA-I– tumors; in red), and lower panel shows tumors with increased HLA-I (HLA-I+ tumors; in blue). **P < 0.005 and ***P < 0.00, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Number and proportion of patients who developed distant metastasis during follow-up according to the evolution of HLA-I expression in their bladder tumors before and after BCG (red, HLA-I decrease; blue, HLA-I increase). (D) Swimmer plot depicting overall survival, the time to development of resistance to BCG, and the timing of distant metastasis for individual patients with bladder cancer according to the evolution of HLA-I expression in their tumor before and after BCG (red, HLA-I decrease; blue, HLA-I increase). (E) Distant metastasis–free survival, cancer-specific survival, and OS in the cohort of patients with bladder cancer (n = 27) according to the evolution of HLA-I expression in their tumors before and after BCG (red, HLA-I decrease; blue, HLA-I increase). P values were determined by log-rank test.

To further validate our findings at the protein and cellular levels, we investigated the evolution of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) by IHC before and after BCG (Supplemental Figure 7D). Again, we could not find overall changes for those markers in tumors before BCG or after BCG relapse (Supplemental Figure 7E). However, when we looked at the data in a paired manner, we confirmed that CD8+ T cells and PD-L1 were significantly increased on immune cells in tumors expressing high levels of HLA-I at relapse following BCG (Figure 7B, lower panel). In contrast, no variation of TILs or PD-L1 expression were observed in the HLA-I–deficient tumors at relapse following BCG (Figure 7B, upper panel). However, we observed increased intratumoral CD163+ macrophages in those HLA-I–deficient tumors, consistent with our findings at the mRNA level (Figure 7B, pie charts in the upper panel), and which we did not observe in the HLA-I+ tumors (Figure 7B, pie charts in the lower panel). Of note, when we analyzed genes related to γ-δ T cells and NK cells (Supplemental Table 6), we found disparate variations but no significant change in gene expression levels across patients and could not find a clear association with their HLA-I tumor status (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Taken together, these data provide evidence that specific types of immune escape mechanisms are associated with the level of expression of HLA-I in tumors resistant or refractory to BCG immunotherapy.

Finally, we hypothesized that the level of HLA-I expression in tumors could impact the clinical outcome of patients with bladder cancer. To test this hypothesis, we identified which patients eventually developed distant metastasis or died from their bladder cancer in our cohort. With a 5-year follow-up, we found that 69% (n = 9 of 13) of the patients who had downregulated HLA-I levels in their tumor after BCG developed distant metastases (Figure 7, C and D). In contrast, only 14% (n = 2 of 14) of the patients developed metastases when HLA-I expression was maintained or upregulated in tumors at relapse after BCG during the same follow-up period. Furthermore, we observed a large difference in distant metastasis–free survival (DMFS), with a median DMFS of 27 months for patients with HLA-I– tumors versus survival not reached for patients with HLA-I+ tumors (log rank P = 0.001). We also observed large differences in cancer-specific survival (CSS) and overall survival (OS) according to the tumor’s post-BCG HLA-I status. The median CSS and the median OS were both 37 months for HLA-I– patients versus survival not reached for HLA-I+ patients (log rank P = 0.0006 and P = 0.003, respectively; Figure 7E). Taken altogether, this set of data illustrates that, at relapse, patients with downregulated HLA-I expression upon BCG therapy experience immune surveillance escape in their TME and have dismal outcomes.