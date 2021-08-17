BET bromodomain protein inhibition reverses chimeric antigen receptor extinction and reinvigorates exhausted T cells in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Poor responses are associated with T cell exhaustion and CAR extinction in vivo. We have previously reported the results from 2 clinical studies of CD19 CAR T cells to treat relapsed and highly refractory CLL (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT01029366 and NCT01747486; refs. 5, 18). Of 46 patients infused, the overall response rate was 51%, with sustained complete responses occurring in only approximately 28% of heavily pretreated patients (5, 18). These individuals were further stratified according to in vivo CAR T cell proliferative capacity. We found that nonresponding (NR) and conventional partially responding (PR) patients exhibited marginal or no expansion of their transferred T cells (7). In contrast, patients who had a complete response (CR) or partial response due to disease transformation (PR TD ) possessed CAR T cells with robust proliferative capacity and sustained persistence (7). To investigate the dynamics of circulating CAR T cell antitumor activity, we evaluated the absolute numbers of peripheral blood B-CLL cells (CD19+, kappa or lambda light chain+) in NR and PR patients with detectable but poorly expanded in vivo CAR T cells over time compared with those of CR and PR TD patients (Figure 1A). In these NR and PR patients, there was an early failure of CAR T cells to eradicate disease, whereas the CR and PR TD groups demonstrated a precipitous and sustained decrease in peripheral blood leukemia burden (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Exhaustion phenotypes are on-treatment biomarkers of resistance to CD19 CAR T cell therapy. (A) Absolute numbers of B-CLL cells in the blood of patients treated with CAR T cells are shown (NR with no/poor CAR T cell expansion, n = 15; PR, n = 5; PR TD , n = 3; CR, n = 5). The expansion capacity of CAR T cells in each patient response group as determined by AUC calculations (copies per microgram genomic DNA, AUC 0–28 days) is indicated above each graph. (B) Expression levels of inhibitory receptors (CTLA-4, TIM-3, PD-1, and LAG-3) on preinfusion (top) and postinfusion (bottom) CAR T cells at the peak of in vivo expansion in the blood of the CR/PR TD versus PR/NR patients. (C) Flow cytometric plots of peripheral blood CAR T cells at the peak of in vivo expansion from representative CR and NR patients coexpressing PD-1 and TIM-3 are shown (top). Frequencies of CAR T cells coexpressing these inhibitory receptors in CR/PR TD compared with PR/NR patients are summarized as box plots (bottom). (D) Proportions of peak expansion CAR T cells expressing Ki-67 (top) and perforin (bottom) in CR/PR TD relative to PR/NR patient groups are shown. In all boxplots, boxes extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles; middle line, median; whiskers, minimum, and maximum. P values calculated using a Mann-Whitney test. (E) Longitudinal TIM-3 and (F) CTLA-4 expression on postinfusion CD8+CAR+ T cells at indicated time points. (G) CAR T cell expansion levels and (H) frequencies of perforin-expressing CD8+CAR+ T cells are shown in representative patients from the above response groups.

In order to extend our previous investigations of the determinants of CAR T cell therapeutic efficacy in CLL (5, 7), which were heavily focused on leukapheresis material, the phenotype of CAR+ T cells was analyzed before infusion and at the peak of expansion by multiparameter flow cytometry. CAR+ T cells from NR and PR patients demonstrated significantly higher levels of CTLA-4 and TIM-3 or LAG-3 expression and/or elevated frequencies of inhibitory receptor–expressing T cells compared with those from patients who experienced a CR or PR TD (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145459DS1). Because T cell exhaustion is regulated in part by inhibitory receptor coexpression, we next examined frequencies of PD-1+TIM-3+CAR+ T cells and found significantly higher proportions of these cells in NR/PR patients relative to CR/PR TD patients at the time of maximum in vivo expansion (Figure 1C). To further interrogate markers of in vivo CAR T cell potency, we evaluated intracellular expression of Ki-67, a cell-cycle indicator of cycling or recently divided cells. Ki-67 positivity is also indicative of reinvigoration of exhausted T cells in human cancer upon checkpoint blockade (19). Indeed, the frequency of Ki-67+ CAR+ T cells was decreased in NR/PR patients in comparison with those from CR and PR TD patients (Figure 1D). Populations of circulating NR/PR patient CAR T cells expressing cytolytic perforin were also low in frequency after adoptive transfer (Figure 1D). Longitudinal analyses indicated that postinfusion CAR T cells in some patients with CLL with poor outcomes acquired dysfunction or became progressively more exhausted during the initial phase of leukemia clearance, in association with high levels of inhibitory receptor expression (Figure 1, E and F) as well as concomitant proliferative (Figure 1G) and cytolytic defects (Figure 1H).

Transduction efficiency and the level of CD19 CAR expression on the cell surface could affect the proliferation, persistence, and cytotoxicity of transferred cells in patients. We therefore compared the levels of surface CAR expression measured by flow cytometry as MFI for preinfusion and postinfusion CR/PR TD and PR/NR CD8+ T cells. Although no differences between patient groups were observed in preinfusion products, PR/NR patient CD8+ T cells exhibited significantly lower CAR expression levels at peak expansion compared with those of CR/PR TD patients (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 CAR extinction is associated with decreased expression of the transgenic protein despite persistence of the transgenic DNA and occurs independently of promoter methylation. (A) Boxplots of CD19 CAR expression levels on preinfusion (top) and postinfusion (bottom) CD8+CAR+ T cells in CR/PR TD versus PR/NR groups. (B) CAR T cell expansion capacity as indicated by AUC 0–28-day calculations in NRs with no/poor CAR T cell expansion, NRs with CAR T cell expansion (patients 11, 17, and 40), and CR patients. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (C) CAR persistence at the DNA and (D) protein levels in n = 3 NR patients exhibiting CAR T cell expansion compared with a representative CR patient showing similar kinetics. (E) B-CLL burden in the peripheral blood of the same patients above. P values determined with a Mann-Whitney test. (F) CpG dinucleotide clustering within the vector-specific EF1α promoter is shown. Each circle depicts a single CpG site. LTR, long terminal repeat; cPPT, polypurine tract; EF1α, elongation factor 1 alpha promoter; U3, upstream region; U5, downstream region; R, repeat region. (G) Genomic DNA from preinfusion and postinfusion CAR T cells of a representative NR patient who exhibited CAR extinction was isolated followed by bisulfite conversion and targeted sequencing. Longitudinal EF1α promoter methylation analysis is shown, in which each row represents a specific time point, with methylated cytosine residues depicted by shaded circles and nonmethylated residues by unshaded circles. The color indicates the relative methylation level from low (white) to high (black). (H) EF1α promoter bisulfite sequencing results of preinfusion and postinfusion CAR T cells from evaluable patients with CLL with various clinical outcomes (NR, n = 7; PR, n = 2; PR TD , n = 2; CR, n = 5).

A small subset of NR patients (i.e., n = 3 out of 46) had a significantly higher engraftment AUC of CAR-expressing cells compared with the majority of nonresponders (Figure 1A and Figure 2B). This level of CAR T cell engraftment was comparable to that of patients who experienced long-term durable complete remissions (Figure 2B). Levels of proviral DNA were further examined longitudinally to monitor the in vivo persistence of adoptively transferred CAR T cells. The presence of CAR-transduced cells, as determined by the detection of lentiviral integrants, peaked at approximately 1 to 3 weeks after infusion and remained persistent in the peripheral blood of this unusual group of NR patients (Figure 2C). Although the persistence of transferred cells indicated by quantitative PCR (qPCR) was evident at 3 months in these cases, a loss of surface CAR expression measured by flow cytometric antiidiotypic antibody staining was observed soon after adoptive transfer (Figure 2D). This was in contrast to a representative CR patient who displayed similar kinetics of CAR T cell expansion and persistence (Figure 2, C and D). Unlike standard NR patients with CLL whose CAR T cells failed to control leukemia early after infusion (Figure 1A), a transient response to therapy was evident in that the peripheral blood B-CLL cells in these 3 patients were reduced to an undetectable count (Figure 2E). However, the disappearance of CAR expression in this small group of NR patients coincided with leukemic relapse, while continued antitumor activity was observed in the setting of a complete response with sustained CAR expression (Figure 2, D and E). These results suggest that the level and duration of CAR expression may be important for clinical efficacy because patients who experienced complete remissions had ongoing expression, whereas NR patients who originally controlled their leukemia lost cell-surface CAR detection at the time of relapse. Thus, CAR extinction at the cell surface was likely a critical mechanism of resistance to therapy.

Lack of cytosine methylation of the CD19 CAR vector–specific EF1α promoter. We next sought to understand the mechanism(s) involved in extinction of CAR expression because this could reveal actionable interventions to prevent therapeutic resistance. DNA methylation is a key epigenetic alteration involving addition of a methyl group to cytosine nucleotides. This modification has been implicated in silencing of promoter-driven transgene expression in the context of viral vectors, including lentiviruses (20, 21). We assessed the level of DNA methylation within the vector-specific EF1α promoter used to drive anti-CD19 CAR transgene expression in autologous CLL patient T cells. For these analyses, we focused on promoter regions containing high densities of CpG dinucleotides (Figure 2F). In an NR CLL patient exhibiting rapid CAR extinction kinetics 21 days after adoptive cell transfer, we examined the level of cytosine methylation in vivo and compared that with the level of cytosine methylation in the cellular infusion product. There was a lack of or a minimal level of cytosine methylation within the sequenced regions of the lentiviral vector–specific EF1α promoter, which did not appear to increase with time after infusion (Figure 2G). The data from bisulfite sequencing of 16 patients with CLL with a range of clinical responses at preinfusion (CAR T cell infusion product) and postinfusion (peak of in vivo CAR T cell expansion) time points are displayed in Figure 2H. These experiments demonstrated that lentiviral gene transfer into human T cells did not result in significant DNA methylation of the EF1α promoter either ex vivo during CAR T cell manufacturing or in vivo after adoptive transfer.

Ex vivo BET bromodomain protein inhibition increases CD19 CAR expression and CAR T cell frequency. Because our data supported the premise that cytosine methylation does not appear to play a significant role in the downregulation of CD19 CAR expression, we explored alternative molecular mechanisms underlying transgene extinction. We recently reported the relationship between integrated CD19 CAR vectors and genomic features, bound proteins, and sites of epigenetic modification in the patient cohorts described herein (22). Proximity of lentiviral integration sites to BRD4 and BRD2 promoters were among the influential negative variables predictive of clinical outcome (22). Localization of BRD4 and BRD2 at promoters and other regions important for transcription has been shown to repress gene expression, including virally integrated genes (23–25). To investigate whether BRD4 and/or BRD2 bound at the CD19 CAR vector–specific EF1α promoter, we performed ChIP assays on CAR T cell samples from patients with CLL using anti-BRD4 and anti-BRD2 antibodies. BRD4 but not BRD2 was highly enriched at various regions of the lentiviral EF1α promoter (Figure 3A), suggesting that BRD4 recruitment may contribute to regulation of CD19 CAR expression.

Figure 3 JQ1, a BET bromodomain inhibitor, rescues CAR expression. (A) ChIP analysis of the CAR vector–specific EF1α promoter for BET bromodomain protein localization. A schematic of the PCR amplification for ChIP is shown (top). CAR T cells from nonresponding patients with CLL (n = 3) were subjected to ChIP with anti-BRD4 and anti-BRD2 antibodies. Enrichment of BRD4 and BRD2 at the vector-specific EF1α promoter was measured by qPCR. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (bottom). (B) CAR T cells from nonresponders were treated with (–)-JQ1 (left panel) or (+)-JQ1 for 4 days, and real-time RT-PCR was subsequently performed to determine expression levels of the CAR transgene relative to CD3 epsilon, which served as a loading/normalization control. Fold expression levels of CAR in active JQ1-treated patient T cells compared with those in T cells treated with an inactive control are shown (n = 5, paired t test). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (C) Changes in the frequencies of nonresponding CLL patient CD3+CAR+ T cells (representative contour plots, left; graphical data summary, right) and (D) CAR expression levels as denoted by MFI of an antiidiotypic antibody (representative histograms, left; summarized data, right) after a 4-day incubation with 150–500 nM (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 are shown (n = 7, paired t test). (E) PBMCs were isolated from the peripheral blood of patients who exhibited CAR silencing in vivo (left). Cells were subsequently treated with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 and analyzed for CAR expression (representative flow cytometric plots, middle). (F) Frequencies of CD3+CAR+ T cells from n = 3 patients were quantified (paired t test).

Given the role of BET proteins in transcriptional modulation, we hypothesized that the BRD4 chromatin adaptor may act as a repressor of CAR transgene expression. The impact of this potential epigenetic silencing mechanism was therefore assessed in a short-term culture model in which cryopreserved CLL patient CAR+ T cells were thawed and incubated in the presence of JQ1, a potent and selective BET small molecule inhibitor. During the course of 4 days, treatment of NR patient CAR T cells with the pharmacologically active form of JQ1 augmented CAR mRNA levels in preinfusion CAR T cells (Figure 3B). We next assessed protein-level changes via flow cytometric analysis of CAR positivity and found that JQ1 increased the frequency of CAR+ T cells (Figure 3C) as well as cell-surface expression of the anti-CD19 synthetic receptor (Figure 3D) in infusion products.

Because histone deacetylases (HDACs) are enzymes that remove acetyl groups from proteins (e.g., histones) and BET proteins are readers of acetylated chromatin status, they share many common targets and affect similar cellular processes. Thus, we tested whether treatment of CAR T cells from patients with CLL with pan-HDAC inhibitors led to upregulation of CAR expression. Unlike JQ1, HDAC inhibitors did not augment CAR expression (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, JQ1 treatment did not affect CAR expression when a retroviral construct possessing a murine stem cell virus promoter was used to drive transgene expression (Supplemental Figure 3). Active JQ1 treatment markedly increased CAR expression only when transduction was carried out with the EF1α promoter–containing lentiviral vector, which further supports the above mechanism of BRD4-mediated transgene silencing.

We next sought to reactivate CAR expression in gene-modified T cells. There were sufficient numbers of engineered lymphocytes from 1 NR patient whose infusion product was confirmed to be lentiviral vector–positive by qPCR (data not shown), but CAR negative by flow cytometry. To evaluate the effect of BRD4 inhibition on potential reversal of CAR silencing, cells were treated with JQ1 as described above. Treatment of patient-derived T cells with active JQ1 was able to upregulate CAR expression at the mRNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Patient T cell function was assessed using a cytotoxicity assay. JQ1-treated CAR+ T cells demonstrated CD19-specific lysis in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 4C). Finally, we treated post–CAR T cell infusion PBMCs from patients who exhibited CAR silencing in vivo with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 and effectively recused CAR T cell loss (Figure 3, E and F). Taken together, these data suggest that downregulation or extinction of CAR expression may be reversed by ex vivo BRD4 protein inhibition.

JQ1 ameliorates PD-1–mediated inhibition of CD19 CAR T cells. We recently found that anti-CD19 CAR T cells from PR or NR patients with CLL contained higher frequencies of PD-1–expressing CD8+ T cells in the infusion product when compared with CRs or patients who had a PR TD (7). Thus, we reasoned that PD-1 upregulation on manufactured preinfusion CAR T cells may not only serve as a predictive indicator of poor in vivo CAR T cell activity and clinical outcomes but also represent a tractable point of intervention with checkpoint blockade or related modulation strategies. Accordingly, we found that there was a significant negative correlation between the frequency of CD8+PD-1+CAR+ T cells in the infusion product and the maximum degree of in vivo CAR T cell proliferation in the first 28 days of therapy (Figure 4A). Although CLL cells from patients enrolled in our trials of CAR T cell therapy had detectable levels of a cognate ligand for PD-1, there was no association with expression of PD-L1 nor other B cell surface markers (HLA-DR, CD80, CD10, CD86, CD40, and CD70) and likelihood of response (Supplemental Figure 5). This further supports the notion that T cell–intrinsic fitness is likely the major determinant of clinical outcome in the setting of CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy of CLL.

Figure 4 JQ1 reinvigorates dysfunctional CAR T cells from nonresponding patients with CLL. (A) Spearman’s Rho correlation performed between the frequency of preinfusion CD8+PD-1+CAR+ T cells and the maximum proportion (Cmax) of in vivo expanded CD8+CAR+ T cells. Each dot represents an individual patient (n = 36) differentially colored according to therapeutic response. (B) CD8+CAR+ T cells were treated with 150–500 nM (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 for 4 days followed by evaluation of PD-1 levels. Flow cytometry histograms of PD-1 expression on CLL patient CAR+CD8+ T cells (left) are shown. PD-1 expression levels (middle) and proportions of CD8+CAR+ T cells after a 4-day incubation with 150 nM (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 are depicted (n = 11, paired t test). (C) CAR+ T cells were treated with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 followed by stimulation with K562 CD19 or K562 CD19/PD-L1 cells. Functional properties of CAR T cells were then analyzed. (D) Proliferation of CAR T cells restimulated with K562 cells as indicated above (n = 3, paired t test). Arrows indicate stimulation time points. (E) Heatmap of cytokine profiles for CLL patient CAR T cells (n = 3) treated with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 and stimulated with irradiated K562 CD19 or K562 CD19/PD-L1 cells is presented. Colors represent scaled cytokine data.

BET bromodomain protein antagonism has previously been shown to downregulate PD-L1 on tumors in association with an increase in the activity of cytotoxic T cells (26). We thus hypothesized that BET inhibition may affect CAR T cell activity at least partially through the PD-1/PD-L1 axis. To determine whether BET blockade could also potentially ameliorate immune suppression in a T cell–intrinsic manner, we incubated dysfunctional CLL patient preinfusion CAR T cells with JQ1 and assessed expression levels of PD-1 after a 4-day culture. Incubation of CAR T cells from a CLL patient with active JQ1 resulted in a significant decrease in both the expression level of PD-1 and frequency of CD8+PD-1+CAR+ T cells (Figure 4B). The effect of JQ1 treatment on PD-1 signaling occurred independently of any changes in CAR expression; CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout of PDCD1 (encodes PD-1) had no effect on surface or intracellular CAR levels (Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, PD-1 ligation did not result in a significant change in CAR expression as determined upon stimulation with leukemia targets expressing CD19/PD-L1 versus CD19 alone (Supplemental Figure 6). In agreement with other studies (27, 28), JQ1 treatment did not affect the expression levels of T cell activation markers (Supplemental Figure 7A). In addition, JQ1 had no impact on the apoptosis sensitivity of these gene-modified cells, as indicated by annexin V staining (Supplemental Figure 7B).

We next investigated the influence of JQ1 treatment on CLL patient CAR T cell activity. Samples of expanded CAR T cells were thawed and treated with JQ1 or an inactive stereoisomer for 4 days followed by inhibitor washout and functional assessments, including proliferative capacity (i.e., one of the best in vitro predictive correlates of clinical outcome with CAR T cell therapy of CLL; refs. 5, 7, 12, 29) and cytokine/chemokine production (Figure 4C). We initially tested CAR T cells by repeatedly stimulating these lymphocytes with CD19-expressing K562 leukemia cells and confirmed that these conditions promoted T cell expansion in an antigen-dependent manner as observed in patients (Supplemental Figure 8). Repeated stimulation of NR patient infusion product CAR T cells with irradiated CD19+/PD-L1+ K562 targets resulted in a marked decrease in T cell proliferation compared with serial exposure to CD19+ K562 cells. Suppression of expansion during this in vitro “stress test” was largely rescued by pretreatment of dysfunctional CAR T cells with active JQ1 (Figure 4D). In contrast, CAR T cells expanded with (+)-JQ1 versus (–)-JQ1 showed similar in vitro cytotoxic activity against the CD19+ ALL cell lines NALM-6 and NALM-6 PD-L1 after short-term coculture (Supplemental Figure 9A). After repeated antigen stimulation (Supplemental Figure 9B), CAR T cells generated in the presence of (+)-JQ1 over (–)-JQ1 demonstrated marginally higher cytolytic capacity over time at high effector to target cell ratios (Supplemental Figure 9C).

JQ1 treatment also increased expression levels of various immunoregulatory cytokines and chemokines previously reported to be produced by CAR T cells in CLL during successful therapy (5, 6, 30), and this was observed in cells stimulated with CD19+ K562 targets with and without PD-1 ligation (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 10). JQ1 treatment of PBMCs isolated from the blood of NR patients after CAR T cell treatment also resulted in reduced frequencies of CD8+PD-1+CAR+ T cells in ex vivo culture (Supplemental Figure 11A). When these PBMCs pretreated with (+)-JQ1 were stimulated with phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate/ionomycin to bypass antigen receptor signaling, increased proportions of CD8+CAR+ T cells were found to coexpress effector cytokines, relative to the matched (–)-JQ1 control (Supplemental Figure 11B). These findings suggest that pathways in addition to PD-1 could inhibit cytokine production via BET bromodomain proteins. BET blockade may therefore have the effect of increasing cytokine production not only by relieving PD-1–mediated inhibition but also by attenuating other negative feedback pathways. Thus, reducing the association of BET epigenetic readers with histone acetylation signatures can reinvigorate exhausted CLL patient CAR T cell antitumor function beyond what may be seen by checkpoint blockade of the PD-1/PD-L1 axis.

JQ1 treatment reduces suppression of glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation in exhausted CAR T cells from patients with CLL. We recently reported that CAR T cells derived from NR patients with CLL exhibit impaired mitochondrial biogenesis (31), which is a key determinant of optimal CAR T cell antitumor function (32). Furthermore, there is a significant positive correlation between mitochondrial mass and the presence of CD27+ CAR T cells that do not express inhibitory receptors, including PD-1 (31). To extend these findings, we measured the mitochondrial respiration of CD8+CAR+ T cells from responding and NR patients. In line with the bioenergetic deficiencies observed in exhausted CD8+ T cells in chronic viral infection (33), NR CD8+CAR+ T cells exhibited a significantly lower mitochondrial spare respiratory capacity (SRC) compared with those derived from responding patients (Supplemental Figure 12A). SRC enhances the survival and function of memory T cells by providing a contingency source of ATP under conditions of increased cellular activity or for cells encountering metabolic stress, including nutrient depletion and oxygen deprivation.

Because CAR T cells from PR/NR patients are exhausted (7) and mitochondrial respiration is also significantly reduced in exhausted CD8+ T cells in chronic viral infection (33), we next asked whether JQ1-mediated reinvigoration of these lymphocytes is associated with enhancement of metabolic fitness. Retrospective CAR+ T cell samples from patients with CLL confirmed to be exhausted based on RNA-Seq data and various functional assessments (7) were treated with JQ1 or an inactive enantiomer for 4 days. CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations were subsequently isolated from the CAR-transduced patient samples and subjected to Seahorse mitochondrial flux analysis. JQ1-treated CD8+CAR+ T cells had a higher basal extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) (Figure 5A) but not a significantly different oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (Figure 5B) compared with matched samples incubated with the inactive control. Introduction of the mitochondrial decoupler FCCP permitted assessment of the maximal respiratory capacity (MRC) and SRC (Figure 5C). Pharmacological BET inhibition resulted in increased MRC (Figure 5D) and SRC (Figure 5E) in dysfunctional CD8+CAR+ T cells. Overall ECAR and the change in ECAR in response to oligomycin injection were augmented in the group treated with (+)-JQ1 (Figure 5F). The effects of JQ1 on enhancement of mitochondrial respiration were specific to CD8+CAR+ T cells: CD4+CAR+ T cell metabolic features were indistinguishable between (+)-JQ1 and (–)-JQ1 treatments (Supplemental Figure 12, B–G). CAR expression levels did not correlate with parameters of metabolic activity, including the basal OCR (Supplemental Figure 12H) and SRC (Supplemental Figure 12I). These results suggest that suppressed glycolysis and diminished oxidative phosphorylation, hallmarks of exhausted CD8+ T cells (33), can be ameliorated in dysfunctional CLL patient CD8+CAR+ T cells via BET bromodomain protein inhibition.

Figure 5 JQ1 ameliorates suppression of mitochondrial respiration and glycolysis in dysfunctional CD8+ CAR T cells from patients with CLL. Metabolic flux profiling was performed on purified, dysfunctional CD8+ T cells from CLL patient infusion products after a 4-day treatment with 150 nM (–)-JQ1 (blue) or (+)-JQ1 (red). The metabolic profile of functional CD8+ CAR T cells from CR patients is shown as a control. (A) The extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) and (B) oxygen consumption rate (OCR) were measured at baseline. (C) Longitudinal OCR was quantified during a mitochondrial stress test performed by injection of oligomycin (Oligo), a mitochondrial decoupler (FCCP), followed by electron transport chain inhibitors, antimycin A/rotenone (Ant/Rot). (D) Maximal respiratory capacity (MRC) and (E) spare respiratory capacity (SRC) of CD8+ CAR T cells treated with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 were determined after FCCP injection. (A–E) n = 12, paired t test. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (F) ECAR was also measured over time during the same mitochondrial stress test. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

BET protein blockade improves the production of CD19 CAR T cells from poor-quality lymphocytes in patients with CLL. A number of patients with CLL and other cancers are unable to receive CAR therapy because of inadequate T cell numbers or because of manufacturing failures likely related to intrinsic T cell dysfunction, often associated with intensive prior therapies. Thus, actionable autologous CAR T cell manufacturing improvements have the potential to increase the number of patients eligible for therapy, treat patients sooner, and improve response rates. Given the observed reinvigoration of dysfunctional CAR T cells from patients with CLL mediated by short-term BET inhibition, we postulated that incorporating JQ1 into cellular engineering/expansion processes would lead to generation of less defective and more potent final CAR T cell products. We recently reported that reducing the duration of ex vivo culture limits differentiation and enhances the antitumor potency of CAR T cells (34). Based on these findings, we evaluated the inhibitory phenotypes of CAR T cells generated from bulk CLL patient CD3+ T cells continuously exposed to (+)-JQ1 or (–)-JQ1 and harvested from cultures at early (day 5) compared with later (day 9) time points. Frequencies of CD8+ T cells expressing PD-1 and TIM-3 but not LAG-3 and the expression levels of these inhibitory receptors were significantly reduced during both 5- and 9-day CAR T cell manufacturing processes incorporating active JQ1 (Figure 6A). Although JQ1 has been shown to maintain healthy donor CD8+ T cells with functional properties of early memory T cells (13), we did not see such an effect after CAR T cell expansion (Figure 6B). We next proceeded to test JQ1 in small-scale CAR T cell test expansions using retrospective leukapheresis material from heavily pretreated and relapsed patients who did not respond to CD19 CAR T cell therapy. During 5-day CAR T cell cultures, BET inhibition significantly reduced the inhibitory phenotype of CD8+ T cells (i.e., characterized initially by inhibitory receptor levels), even in these highly refractory patients (Figure 6, C and D). Accordingly, CLL patient CAR T cell manufacturing in the presence of (+)-JQ1 over (–)-JQ1 resulted in the production of products with higher CAR expression (Figure 6E), independently of significant changes in CD8+CAR+ T cell activation (Figure 6F). Incorporation of active JQ1 into CAR T cell expansion had similar effects on CD4+ T cell inhibitory, differentiation, and activation phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 13, A–C). Furthermore, CAR T cells expanded with (+)-JQ1 relative to (–)-JQ1 possessed lower frequencies of CD8+ T lymphocytes expressing PD-1 and coexpressing multiple inhibitory receptors (Figure 6G), signifying a reduction in conventional exhaustion phenotypes. Finally, the resultant CAR T cells produced in the presence of (+)-JQ1 compared with (–)-JQ1 exhibited much more robust proliferative capacity after repeated exposure to CD19 (Figure 6H). The beneficial effect of active JQ1 on proliferative potency was not observed during the primary CAR T cell expansion (Supplemental Figure 13D). These results indicate that BET inhibition during small-scale manufacturing can produce CD4+ and CD8+ CAR T cells with diminished exhaustion and improved function.

Figure 6 JQ1 treatment improves production of CAR T cells from dysfunctional autologous T cells. Bulk CD3+ T cells were purified from PBMCs of patients with CLL and stimulated through CD3 and CD28 in the presence of 150 nM (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1. Early (day 5) and late (day 9) harvested CD8+ T cells were evaluated for (A) the frequencies and MFI of inhibitory molecules (PD-1, TIM-3, and LAG-3) and (B) T cell differentiation phenotype. T N , naive-like; T CM , central memory; T EM , effector memory; T EFF , effector. (C) CD3+ T cells were isolated from leukapheresis material from highly relapsed/refractory patients with CLL treated with CD19 CAR T cells. After activation and expansion in the presence of (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1, cells were analyzed for an inhibitory phenotype defined by expression of PD-1, TIM-3, and LAG-3. Representative flow cytometric histograms of inhibitory receptor expression on CD8+ T cells are shown. (D) Summarized inhibitory receptor expression data on (–)-JQ1– or (+)-JQ1–treated and expanded T cells from multiple relapsed/refractory patients with CLL are shown (statistical analyses were performed using paired t tests). After transduction of the above patient T cells with a lentiviral vector encoding an anti-CD19 4-1BBζ CAR and subsequent expansion in the presence of 150 nM (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1, CAR T cells were assessed for (E) CAR expression, (F) activation status, (G) proportions of CAR T cells expressing PD-1 or coexpressing multiple inhibitory receptors, and (H) proliferative potency after repetitive stimulation with irradiated K562 CD19 cells (n = 7, paired t tests). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

BET inhibition in dysfunctional CLL patient CD8+CAR+ T cells is associated with a unique transcriptomic reinvigoration profile. We next explored the molecular pathways that contribute to JQ1-mediated amelioration of CD8+CAR+ T cell dysfunction. The transcriptomes of dysfunctional CAR T cells from patients with CLL (n = 4) were analyzed after 4 days of (+)-JQ1 or (–)-JQ1 treatment (Supplemental Table 1). Principal component analysis revealed that despite patient variability, transcriptional profiles clustered based on BET inhibitor condition (Supplemental Figure 14). Several genes enriched in dysfunctional CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (e.g., CCL3, CCL4, NFKB1, GZMK, CD160, IRF1; refs. 35–38) and those encoding chromatin modulators implicated in T cell exhaustion (e.g., TET2, IDH2; refs. 11, 12, 39–41) were downregulated after incubation with (+)-JQ1 (Figure 7A). In contrast, defective CAR T cells treated with (+)-JQ1 exhibited enrichment of genes associated with robust T cell–mediated antitumor immunity and effector function (e.g., GATA3, ICAM3, TIRAP; refs. 42–44) as well as mitochondrial metabolism (e.g., TXNIP; ref. 45 and Figure 7A).

Figure 7 JQ1 treatment of dysfunctional CAR T cells from patients with CLL is associated with a unique transcriptional profile. (A) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes identified through RNA-Seq of relapsed/refractory CLL patient CAR+CD8+ T cells treated with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 for 4 days (n = 4). Downregulated genes are colored in blue and upregulated genes are depicted in red. Unadjusted P values are shown. (B) Gene ontology terms associated with genes that were significantly upregulated (red) and downregulated in the above JQ1-treated patient CD8+CAR+ T cells. (C) Representative GSEA results from running the unfiltered CD8+CAR+ T cell (+)-JQ1 versus (–)-JQ1 rank list against the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) gene ontology collections.

Using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) to conduct unbiased comparisons of (+)-JQ1 versus (–)-JQ1 CAR T cells (Supplemental Table 2), we identified enrichment of gene expression profiles involved in chromatin remodeling and positive regulation of metabolic processes, including mTORC1 activation, which promotes the development of effector CD8+ T cells (46), and IL-2/STAT5 signaling (Figure 7B). JQ1 treatment also resulted in downregulation of pathways enriched in exhausted CD8+ T cells, such as metal ion homeostasis, positive regulation of cytokine production, and organonitrogen compound metabolism (10). TNF cellular response and signaling pathways, which were downregulated in clonally expanded TET2-deficient CD8+ CAR T cells with robust proliferative and antitumor capacity in a patient with advanced leukemia (12), were also diminished in response to BET bromodomain protein blockade (Figure 7B). Notably, significant enrichment of naive over memory-related genes was observed after exposure of CAR T cells of patients with CLL to active JQ1 (Figure 7C). Together, our results suggest quantitative alterations in genes and pathways known to drive CD8+ T cell exhaustion/dysfunction and to restrain differentiation, leading to augmentation and/or persistence of antitumor T cell efficacy. These changes may collectively lead to the reinvigoration and improved functionality of defective CAR T cells after (+)-JQ1 treatment.

JQ1 promotes CAR T cell reinvigoration in patients with CLL by suppressing TET2. We next investigated the mechanism of how JQ1 ameliorates CAR T cell dysfunction. Our RNA-Seq data revealed that TET2 expression was downregulated in defective CAR T cells from patients with CLL after (+)-JQ1 treatment (Figure 7A). We therefore focused on investigating BET bromodomain protein–mediated regulation of TET2 expression as a potential determinant of CAR T cell reinvigoration. The generation of CD19 CAR T cells from leukapheresis products from patients with CLL expanded in the presence of (+)-JQ1 relative to an inactive (–)-JQ1 enantiomer, resulting in a significant downregulation of TET2 expression (Figure 8A). This finding suggested that pharmacological inhibition of BET proteins during cell manufacturing has the potential to modulate TET2, which is a major epigenetic regulator of CAR T cell differentiation, proliferation, persistence, and antitumor function (12).

Figure 8 Downregulation of TET2 expression by JQ1 treatment contributes to reinvigoration of CAR T cells from patients with CLL. (A) TET2 mRNA reduction in CD19 CAR T cells transduced and expanded in the presence of 150 nM (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 (n = 8; paired t test). (B) Depiction of the organization of the human (h)TET2 catalytic domain and structures of FLAG-tagged TET2-CS and TET2-HxD with highlighted targets for mutagenesis in red (top left panel). Schematic of the sequential oxidations of 5-mC to 5-hmC and to 5-fC and to 5-caC catalyzed by TET2 is shown (top right panel). Immunoblot of TET2 protein levels in HEK293T cells is depicted. HSP90 was used as a loading control (bottom left panel). Dot blots for 5-mC, 5-hmC, and 5-caC in genomic DNA isolated from the above HEK293T cells transfected with an empty vector, TET2-CS, and TET2-HxD are shown (bottom right panel, blots are representative of 3 independent experiments). (C) OCR, (D) SRC, and (E) MRC of expanded CLL patient CAR T cells transduced with vector alone or TET2-CS and subsequently treated with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 for 4 days (n = 3–4; paired t test). (F) Levels of PD-1 expression on CLL patient CD8+ CAR+ T cells transduced with TET2-CS or TET2-HxD (representative histograms, left panel; graphical data summary, right panel; n = 7, paired t test). (G) Frequency of CD8+ PD-1+ CLL patient T cells transduced with vector alone or lentiviral vectors encoding TET2-CS and TET2-HxD followed by treatment with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 (n = 6–12, 2-tailed t test). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (H) Levels of TNF-α and IL-2 elaborated by CD8+CAR+ T cells transduced with vector alone or TET2-CS and subsequently treated with (–)-JQ1 or (+)-JQ1 and stimulated with irradiated K562 CD19 or K562 CD19/PD-L1 cells (n = 4, paired t test). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, NS, not significant.

Because of the complexity of TET2-regulated gene expression (47) and the possibility that TET2 may modify T cell function through a noncatalytic property (48) as observed with other epigenetic modifiers (49, 50), we first examined whether CAR T cell proliferative potency was affected, at least partially, by a catalytic activity–dependent function of TET2. To address this, we transduced cells with lentiviruses expressing the enzyme truncated to the minimal regions necessary for catalytic activity (CS) or a dead version of the catalytic domain (HxD) as a control. TET2 overexpression for both constructs was found to be uniform by Western blot of cell lysates (Figure 8B). TET2-CS catalyzed stepwise oxidation of 5-mC to 5-hmC, and 5-caC, while no oxidation of 5-mC was observed with TET2-HxD (Figure 8B), confirming the predicted activity of these constructs.

Overexpression of TET2-CS in CAR T cells significantly diminished proliferative capacity after repeated stimulation with CD19-expressing leukemia targets (Supplemental Figure 15A). In addition, forced expression of the TET2 catalytic domain compared with TET2-HxD in CD8+ T cells resulted in decreased metabolic fitness, as manifested by reduced OCR (Supplemental Figure 15B), SRC (Supplemental Figure 15C), MRC (Supplemental Figure 15D), and ECAR (Supplemental Figure 15E) during a mitochondrial stress test. When CD8+ T cells from patients with CLL were ectopically transduced with TET2-CS, JQ1-mediated metabolic reinvigoration was abrogated (Figure 8, C–E). Based on the observation that JQ1 treatment of exhausted CAR T cells from NR patients with CLL significantly diminished PD-1–mediated proliferative CAR T cell suppression, we reasoned that introduction of TET2-CS has the potential to hamper CAR T cell function through upregulation of PD-1 expression. Indeed, PD-1 levels were significantly elevated on CAR T cells transduced with TET2-CS compared with TET2-HxD (Figure 8F). Consistent with the potential for JQ1 to ameliorate CAR T cell dysfunction through a TET2-dependent mechanism, we also observed reversal of the JQ1-induced reduction in CD8+PD-1+ T cell frequency with TET2-CS overexpression (Figure 8G). The JQ1-treated TET2-CS expressing anti-CD19 CAR T cells exhibited decreased TNF-α and IL-2 production compared with those transduced with a control vector. The partial reversal of PD-1/PD-L1–triggered suppression of CAR T cell cytokine elaboration was diminished by forced TET2-CS expression (Figure 8H). Collectively, these findings demonstrated that TET2 may contribute to the reversal of CAR T cell dysfunction after BET bromodomain protein blockade through PD-1/PD-L1–dependent and –independent mechanisms.