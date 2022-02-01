JAB1 deletion in oligodendrocytes causes senescence-induced inflammation and neurodegeneration in mice

JAB1 expressed in oligodendrocytes is required for oligodendrocyte growth and survival. To define the role of JAB1 in myelin formation, we generated mutant mice specifically lacking its expression in oligodendrocytes. Thus, we crossed Jab1fl/fl mice with Cnp1-Cre transgene mice (Figure 1, A and B, and ref. 18). The latter is active in the late phase of oligodendrocyte precursor (OPC) development and in differentiated oligodendrocytes, and ensures efficient recombination (19, 20). O1+ FACS-sorted oligodendrocytes from the mutant mouse brains showed significant reduction of Jab1 mRNA (Figure 1C, and Supplemental Figure 1A for gating strategy of FACS; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145071DS1). In addition, JAB1 protein was significantly reduced in Western blot analysis in mutant optic nerves (Figure 1D). Moreover, breeding of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl with EYFP-Rosa26 mice revealed high rates of recombination: 58% in NG2+ OPCs and 80% in CC1+ oligodendrocytes (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Generation of oligodendrocyte-conditional Jab1-null mice. (A) Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mouse showing reduced size as compared with littermate control. (B) Genotyping PCR using optic nerve–derived DNA providing genomic recombination only in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice. (C) qPCR for Cops5 (Jab1) expression in sorted oligodendrocytes (O1+) showing reduced expression in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl as compared with WT mice (*P < 0.05; n = 4; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (D) Western blot analysis and quantification of optic nerve homogenate showing JAB1 reduction in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (****P < 0.0001; n = 6; 1-sample 2-tailed Student’s t test; WT is reported as equal to 1). (E) Confocal images of the corpus callosum (within dashed lines) of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl Rosa26 mice stained for GFP, CC1, NG2, and DAPI. Recombined OPCs positive for GFP and NG2 (arrows) and oligodendrocytes positive for GFP and CC1 (arrowheads) are labeled in the inset magnification. (F) Kaplan-Meier curve showing reduced survival in mutant mice (n = 100 controls and 72 mutants; ****P < 0.0001, χ2 Mantel-Cox test). (G) Mutant mice showing significant body weight reduction over time (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; n = 10; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc correction). (H) Rotarod analysis showing significant motor deficits in mutant mice since P40 (****P < 0.0001; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). Scale bar: 20 μm; inset, 10 μm.

Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice appeared phenotypically normal until postnatal day 20 (P20). After P40, mutant mice showed progressive motor impairment (tremor, unsteady gait) along with reduced size and weight as compared with controls (Figure 1G). Remarkably, all Jab1-mutant mice died by P150, and already at P70 we observed 50% mortality in the colony (Figure 1F).

We also measured motor performances (strength and coordination) by rotarod analysis. We observed normal function at P20, but significant impairment in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice from P40 (Figure 1H).

Jab1-mutant mice are characterized by progressive CNS demyelination and axonal loss. In agreement with their phenotypic appearance, P20 Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice were slightly hypomyelinated in optic nerves, with morphologically normal myelin sheath and no alterations in the number of fibers (Figure 2, A and C, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Accordingly, the amounts of myelin basic protein (MBP) and myelin-associated glycoprotein (MAG) were comparable to those in controls in P20 optic nerves, corpus callosum, and spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C, and data not shown).

Figure 2 Morphological abnormalities in Jab1-mutant mice. (A) Electron micrographs of transverse sections of the optic nerve, corpus callosum, and spinal cord from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice at ages P20, P40, and P60, showing progressive demyelination and axonal loss. (B) Representative electron micrographs of spinal cord cross sections from P60 Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, showing axonal spheroid (asterisk), swelling and accumulation of organelles and ovoids (arrow), and myelin fragmentation (arrowheads). (C) Quantification of g-ratio and numbers of myelinated fibers and degenerating fibers in the optic nerves from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice at different time points (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 4–5; at least 2000 fibers counted per mouse; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). Scale bars: (A and B) 2 μm.

From P40 onward, we observed progressive demyelination in optic nerve, corpus callosum, and spinal cord of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (Figure 2A), as corroborated by increased g-ratio values (Figure 2C) and consistent reduction in myelin protein expression (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). At P60, almost all fibers in the CNS were devoid of myelin (Figure 2A). Notably, starting at P40, Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice also showed progressive neurodegeneration (Figure 2A), with signs of active axonal degeneration (Figure 2B) and significant loss of myelinated axons (Figure 2C).

To corroborate findings of axonal degeneration, we evaluated ganglion cells as major output cells of the retina to form the optic nerve. We stained the retina with anti-BRN3A antibody to identify ganglion cells, and we quantified cell numbers at different time points. We did not observe significant differences at P20 and P40, while the number of ganglion cells was significantly reduced in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice at P60 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, we examined levels of non-phosphorylated neurofilaments as a marker of axonal degeneration in the brain, as previously reported (21, 22). As depicted in Supplemental Figure 3, C and D, we observed a significant increase in the amount of non-phosphorylated neurofilaments in brain homogenates of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl as compared with WT mice.

Finally, as Cnp-Cre transgene also recombines in Schwann cells, we evaluated peripheral nerves of mutant mice. As previously reported with P0-Cre transgene, which recombines specifically in Schwann cells (17), Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice also developed a dysmyelinating neuropathy with axonal sorting defects (Supplemental Figure 4A). As peripheral neuropathy may influence rotarod analysis, we compared P60 Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl with P0-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, revealing that motor deficit was significantly worse in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice as a consequence of CNS neurodegeneration (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Functional analyses in Jab1-mutant mice. To further evaluate demyelination and neurodegeneration, we performed MRI using magnetization transfer (MT) contrast method to estimate myelination and diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) to measure the fractional anisotropy (FA) to evaluate axonal integrity. At P30, Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice were almost the same as controls (Figure 3, A–C). However, at P45 the corpus callosum of mutant mice showed significant hyperintense signals in MT sequences, which were even more pronounced at P65 (Figure 3, A and C). Similarly, on DTI the normal control corpus callosum was well defined, but we observed a significant reduction in FA (both mean and axial diffusivity) in mutant mice at P45 and P65 (Figure 3, B and C). These changes correlated with progressive demyelination and axonal loss in the corpus callosum of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice.

Figure 3 Longitudinal MRI and VEP evaluation. (A) Brain MT MRI images of WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice at different ages (P30, P45, and P65). While in WT mice, the corpus callosum is clearly delineated on MT images (in dark, arrows), it is hardly distinguishable in Jab1-mutant mice, in which the contrast is similar at the first exam (P30) and becomes hyperintense at later stages (P45 and P60, arrows). (B) With DTI (color map of FA), the corpus callosum is well discriminated in all the animals, but the FA (color map) is clearly decreased at P45 and P60 in Jab1-mutant as compared with WT mice (arrows). (C) Quantitative analysis of MT and FA measured in the medial of the corpus callosum. Both MT and FA were significantly reduced with age in Jab1-mutant mice as compared with healthy controls (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; n = 6; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc correction). (D) N1 latency and amplitude measured in WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice at age P30, P45, and P65 (****P < 0.0001; n = 7 WT, 6 mutant; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc correction). (E) Representative VEP waveforms recorded from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl at different ages. Horizontal bar, 50 ms; vertical bar, 20 μV.

Finally, we performed visual evoked potentials (VEPs) to functionally test optic nerve activity. At P30, Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice showed detectable VEPs with significantly increased latency and reduced amplitude (Figure 3, D and E), and at P45 and P60, both latency and amplitude could not be detected in mutant mice (Figure 3, D and E), suggesting severe functional deficit.

CNS degeneration in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice is associated with inflammation. Between P40 and P60, in addition to demyelination and neurodegeneration, we observed in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice a diffuse microglial/macrophage inflammatory infiltrate, as revealed by anti-IBA1 staining (Figure 4A). To further characterize the inflammatory infiltrate, we FACS-sorted inflammatory cells from brains. We confirmed that mutant mice had a significant increase both in microglia (CD45loCD11b+Ly6G–Ly6C–) and in macrophages (CD45hiCD11b+Ly6G–Ly6C–), which represented the majority of the inflammatory cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Interestingly, in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, microglia displayed high CD11c positivity, were smaller in size (forward scatter, FSC-A MFI), and had higher granularity (SSC-A MFI), all hallmarks of activation (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 1C). Although significantly increased in number, lymphocytes and monocytes represented a smaller proportion of the inflammatory cells, whereas neutrophils did not differ from controls (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, we also observed moderate astrogliosis, as glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) staining was increased in optic nerves of Jab1-mutant mice (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Inflammatory infiltration in Jab1-mutant mice. (A) Immunolabeling of WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl optic nerves for IBA1 and MBP at ages P60 and P90 and relative quantification from P20 to P90, showing progressive increase in the number of IBA1+ cells in mutant mice (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 3–5; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (B) FACS analysis of P60 WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl brain for CD45, CD11b (representative plots), CD11c, Ly6G, and Ly6C, showing quantification of microglia, activated microglia, lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and neutrophils (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 13 WT, n = 9 Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (C) Immunolabeling for GFAP and CC1 of the optic nerve from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice at age P60 and relative quantification, showing increased number of GFAP+ reactive astrocytes in mutant mice (*P < 0.05; n = 4; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). Scale bars: (A and C) 40 μm.

Inhibition of monocyte recruitment or depletion of microglia is not sufficient to rescue neurodegeneration in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice. To determine whether the observed inflammatory infiltrate could contribute to demyelination and neurodegeneration and to discriminate the role of monocytes/macrophages versus microglia, we first crossed C-C chemokine receptor type 2–knockout (Ccr2–/–) with Jab1-mutant mice. CCR2 is in fact required for the egress of monocytes from the bone marrow and has a prevalent role in monocyte/macrophage recruitment. Furthermore, Ccr2–/– mice are resistant to experimental autoimmune encephalitis (23, 24). Indeed, P50 Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl Ccr2–/– mutants did not show differences from Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice in the numbers of inflammatory cells, myelinated fibers, and degenerating fibers (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Depletion of microglia activation does not ameliorate neurodegeneration in Jab1-mutant mice. (A) Electron micrographs of transverse sections of P50 optic nerve from WT, CCR2–/–, Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl, and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl CCR2–/– mice and relative quantification of IBA1+ cells and numbers of myelinated fibers and degenerating fibers, showing no significant differences between Jab1–/– and double-mutant Jab1–/– CCR2–/– mice (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 4–5; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (B) Confocal images (for IBA1 and MBP) and electron micrographs of P41 optic nerve from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice treated (PLX +) or not (PLX –) for 21 days with PLX3397 (see schematic) and relative quantification of IBA1+ cells and numbers of myelinated and degenerating fibers. Although the number of IBA1+ cells was significantly reduced in PLX-treated mice, no differences in the numbers of myelinated and degenerating fibers were observed (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 4–9; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). Scale bars: (A) 1 μm; (B) immunohistochemistry, 40 μm; electron microscopy, 2 μm.

Since inhibition of monocyte/macrophage recruitment in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl brains did not seem responsible for the observed neurodegeneration, we next explored the role of microglia. To test this hypothesis, we depleted microglia in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice by using PLX3397, a selective inhibitor of colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) able to eradicate CNS microglia (25, 26). Although PLX3397 treatment resulted in a significant reduction in IBA1+ microglia in both Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl and control optic nerves, we did not observe any amelioration in the number of myelinated or degenerating axons in mutant mice (Figure 5B).

Based on these results, we posit that neurodegeneration in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice is not due to an overt role of microglia and monocytes, since its inhibition does not ameliorate disease course.

Jab1-mutant oligodendrocytes develop and differentiate normally. We previously reported that in the PNS JAB1 controls p27KIP1 levels in Schwann cells and their cell cycle progression, differentiation, and survival (17). Thus, we next determined whether the degeneration in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice could be the result of reduced oligodendrocyte number, survival, and/or differentiation.

We first counted the total number of cells in optic nerves from P20 to P90. We did not observe any difference until P60, when this was increased in Jab1-mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 5A), most likely because of the inflammatory infiltrates. Next, we specifically assessed the number of OPCs (NG2+) and mature oligodendrocytes (CC1+) in optic nerves. While the number of mature oligodendrocytes did not change at any time point analyzed, OPCs were similar to control until P60 and then increased (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting that JAB1 deletion did not affect cell cycle progression and/or the proliferation/survival ratio.

To determine whether in the absence of JAB1, OPC/oligodendrocyte proliferation was affected, we performed BrdU incorporation assay and Ki67 staining in optic nerves. Whereas at P20, BrdU incorporation was comparable to controls, we observed an overall significant increase in all cells and in NG2+ OPCs in P60 optic nerves of mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 5C), as confirmed also by Ki67 staining (Supplemental Figure 5D). Next, we investigated whether JAB1 ablation might lead to altered survival in the oligodendrocyte lineage. Caspase-3 staining in P40 and P60 optic nerves did not show any significant difference between mutants and controls, while at P90 we observed a significant number of apoptotic oligodendrocytes in mutant nerves (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Finally, we investigated whether JAB1 might control OPC terminal differentiation. We injected BrdU for 3 consecutive days in P20 mice that were then analyzed at P30 (Supplemental Figure 5F). Quantification of the number of double-positive BrdU/CC1 oligodendrocytes at P30 was similar in Jab1-mutant mice and controls (Supplemental Figure 5F), suggesting that OPCs differentiate normally into mature oligodendrocytes.

Collectively, these results suggest that, in contrast to Schwann cells, JAB1 is not required for oligodendrocyte survival and differentiation. Accordingly, p27KIP1 levels did not change in optic nerves of Jab1 mutants (Supplemental Figure 6).

Jab1-mutant oligodendrocytes activate senescence-like program. Since JAB1 has a critical role in DNA integrity and DNA damage repair (14), we next determined whether these processes are hampered in oligodendrocytes lacking JAB1 expression. Thus, we performed immunohistochemical analyses with anti–phospho–histone H2AX (anti–p-H2AX). While p-H2AX in optic nerves of control mice was virtually absent at all analyzed time points, we observed p-H2AX in a significant number of mutant oligodendrocytes, particularly at P40 and P60 (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 DNA damage and senescence in mutant mice. (A) Confocal immunolabeling of WT and mutant optic nerves stained for CC1 and p-H2AX; quantification shows significant increase of p-H2AX+ oligodendrocytes in mutant mice from P40 (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 3–5; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (B) Confocal images of ex vivo optic nerves x-ray–irradiated (IR) to induce DNA damage, stained for DNA-PKcs and CC1; the majority of WT oligodendrocytes (OLs) have nuclear expression of DNA-PK, whereas this percentage is reduced in Jab1–/– optic nerves (**P < 0.01; n = 5; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (C) β-Gal staining and quantification of the corpus callosum and optic nerve from P60 WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice double-stained with CC1, showing senescent oligodendrocytes in mutant mice (*P < 0.05; n = 5–7; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (D) qPCR for Cdkn2a (p16INK4a) in the optic nerve from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, showing significant increase from P40 (**P < 0.01; n = 5–6; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (E) qPCR for Cdkn1a (p21CIP1) in the optic nerve from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, showing significant increase from P40 (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 5–6; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (F) qPCR for SASP in the optic nerve from P60 WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, showing significant elevation in mutant mice (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 4–6; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (G) Western blot analysis, quantification, and confocal images for HMGB1 in P60 optic nerves of WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice; HMGB1 is increased in mutant mice and is also translocated in the cytoplasm of mutant oligodendrocytes (arrows) (*P < 0.05; n = 4; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (H) ROS quantification in optic nerve and corpus callosum from WT and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, showing significant ROS elevation from P40 (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 3–5; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). Scale bars: (A) 40 μm; (B) 2 μm; (C) light microscopy, 50 μm; fluorescence, 2 μm; (G) 20 μm.

To further corroborate these results, we next investigated the nonhomologous end joining (NHEJ) mechanism of repair, which is operating in nondividing mature oligodendrocytes (27). As under physiological conditions there was no DNA damage, and to examine differences between controls and Jab1-mutant oligodendrocytes, we artificially induced DNA damage by x-ray irradiation. Optic nerves from control and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice were cultured in vitro and x-ray–irradiated (3 Gy) to induce massive DNA damage. The activation of DNA-PK, the primary nuclease complex involved in NHEJ, was significantly reduced in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl oligodendrocytes (Figure 6B), though a similar number of mature oligodendrocytes (CC1+) showed DNA damage in both Jab1-mutant and control optic nerves.

As a result of DNA damage, JAB1 regulates cell fate through DNA repair. In the absence of JAB1, the cell fate could vary depending on the extent of DNA damage and may result in apoptosis or in senescence (28). Since we did not observe apoptosis in Jab1-null oligodendrocytes until late stage (P90; Supplemental Figure 5E), we next investigated whether in mature oligodendrocytes JAB1 might control senescence. We thus evaluated specific markers such as senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-gal), p16INK4a, and p21CIP1. As expected, we observed SA-β-gal staining in oligodendrocytes already at P40 and significantly increased at P60 in optic nerve and corpus callosum of Jab1-mutant mice, but not in controls (Figure 6C). Accordingly, we also detected significant increases of p16INK4a and of p21CIP1 in P40–P60 optic nerves of Jab1-mutant mice (Figure 6, D and E). Interestingly, p21CIP1 and p53 (p16INK4a was not detectable; Supplemental Figure 4C) did not change in the peripheral nerve of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice. Also, we could not detect SA-β-gal staining in Schwann cells (Supplemental Figure 4D), confirming that the neuropathy due to the lack of JAB1 is caused by a different mechanism, and that lack of JAB1 is not necessarily a common mechanism to induce senescence in the CNS and PNS.

It has been reported that senescent cells release soluble inflammatory factors (senescence-associated secretory phenotype [SASP]) and produce reactive oxygen species (ROS), which may amplify cell/tissue damage (28). Thus, we measured levels of SASP molecules in optic nerves of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice and controls by quantitative PCR (qPCR) analyses. We observed significant increase in IL-1β, TGF-β1, chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 1 (CXCL1), and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) mRNA expression specifically in mutant mice (Figure 6F). Accordingly, high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1), a further component of the secretory pathway of senescent cells that may be involved in perpetrating senescence (29), was significantly increased in optic nerve homogenates from mutant mice (Figure 6G) and, as expected, mobilized in the cytoplasm of senescent oligodendrocytes, differently from the nuclear localization normally present in healthy cells (Figure 6G). Moreover, ROS levels were increased starting at P40 in Jab1-mutant optic nerves and corpus callosum (Figure 6H), and at P90 in the spinal cord (data not shown), when measured by electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy.

To confirm the above results and to demonstrate that SASP originated from mutant oligodendrocytes, we FACS-sorted O1+ oligodendrocytes from P40 brain of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl and control mice and performed RNA-Seq and qPCR analyses. We observed a significant number of genes that were downregulated (930 genes) or upregulated (1576; Supplemental Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 1). Interestingly, we revealed a significant upregulation of genes associated with senescence and SASP/inflammation in mutant oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 7B, and Figure 8G), as also confirmed by qPCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 12, B–D).

Figure 8 Deletion of p21CIP1 ameliorates the phenotype in Jab1-mutant mice. (A) Rotarod analysis showing amelioration of motor deficits in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (**P < 0.01 at P40; n = 5; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (B) Quantification of g-ratio in P60 optic nerves, showing a significant reduction in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; n = 5–7; at least 2000 fibers counted per mouse; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (C) Confocal images and quantification of BRN3A+ ganglion cells in the retina at P60, showing a significant rescue in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 6–8; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (D) Quantification of myelinated fibers and degenerating fibers in the P60 spinal cord, showing significant rescue in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (*P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; n = 7–9; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (E) Quantification of Western blot analysis for phosphorylated (SMI-31) and non-phosphorylated (SMI-32) neurofilaments of high molecular weight in P60 brain homogenate, showing a significant rescue in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (*P < 0.05; n = 6; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test). (F) Confocal immunolabeling for CC1 and β-gal staining and quantification in P60 optic nerve, showing reduced number of senescent oligodendrocytes in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (*P < 0.05; n = 4; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (G) Heatmaps representing the expression values of key genes for cellular senescence and for SASP/inflammation differentially expressed in FACS-sorted O1+ oligodendrocytes. Scale bars: (C) 40 μm; (F) 40 μm.

As a complementary result, to confirm that the elevation of SASP/inflammation and ROS in mutant mice was due to senescent oligodendrocytes and not by activated microglia, we measured these molecules in PLX-treated Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, thus ablated of microglia. SASP-related genes and ROS remained significantly elevated in mutant mice treated with PLX as compared with WT controls (treated and not treated; Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

Collectively, loss of JAB1 induces progressive DNA damage in mutant oligodendrocytes that undergo a senescence-like program. Further, senescent oligodendrocytes trigger inflammation and promote diffuse oxidative stress leading to neurodegeneration.

Jab1 deletion in adult mice induces neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation, and senescence. To further confirm the role of JAB1 in the regulation of the senescence program, we also deleted Jab1 in mature oligodendrocytes using the inducible Plp-CreERT2 transgene (30). Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl mice were treated with tamoxifen from P40 to P45. When they were bred with EYFP-Rosa26 mice, PCR and Western blot analyses for JAB1 confirmed efficient recombination in optic nerves (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). At 60 days after injection, tamoxifen-treated mice were phenotypically indistinguishable from controls in terms of behavior, weight, number of IBA1+ cells, CNS morphology (optic nerve, corpus callosum, and spinal cord), and myelination (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9D). However, at 180 days after injection, tamoxifen-treated mice displayed reduced size and weight (Figure 7A). Morphological analyses showed diffuse CNS demyelination, loss of myelinated fibers, and axonal degeneration (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9D). Further, these mice also showed an increase in IBA1+ microglia (Figure 7D). Similarly to Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, tamoxifen-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl mice had an increased number of oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 9E) that expressed SA-β-gal (Figure 7E), and increased expression of p21CIP1, p16INK4a, and SASP (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 9F).

Figure 7 CNS demyelination, inflammation, and axonal degeneration are reproduced in Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl mice. (A) Tamoxifen-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl mouse showing reduced size as compared with littermate control and quantification of body weight at P60 and P180 showing significant reduction at later time point (**P < 0.01; n = 18 at P60 and 6 at P180; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). dpi, days postinjection. (B) Schematic representation of tamoxifen administration and electron micrographs of P60 and P180 optic nerve and corpus callosum from tamoxifen-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl and control (vehicle-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl) mice, showing no differences at P60 but diffuse demyelination and axonal degeneration at P180. (C) Quantification showing significant increase in the number of degenerating fibers and decrease of myelinated fibers in P180 tamoxifen-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl mice (**P < 0.01; n = 3 at P60 and 6 at P180; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (D) Immunolabeling for IBA1 and MBP of P180 optic nerves from tamoxifen-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl and control mice, and relative quantification showing significantly increased number of IBA1+ cells in tamoxifen-treated mice (*P < 0.05; n = 4 in controls and 5 in tamoxifen-treated mice; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). (E) β-Gal staining of the optic nerve from P180 tamoxifen-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl and control mice double-stained with CC1, showing β-gal+ oligodendrocytes in tamoxifen-treated mice. (F) qPCR for Cdkn1a (p21CIP1) and Cdkn2a (p16INK4a), showing increased expression in the optic nerve from P180 tamoxifen-treated Plp-CreERT2 Jab1fl/fl as compared with control mice (***P < 0.001; n = 7; 2-tailed nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test). Scale bars: (B) 2 μm; (D) 40 μm; (E) 10 μm.

Genetic depletion of p21CIP1 but not p16INK4a ameliorates neurodegeneration in Jab1 mutants. To test the hypothesis that senescence, through the p16INK4a and/or p21CIP1 pathway, is responsible for neurodegeneration in Jab1-mutant mice, we ablated p16INK4a or p21CIP1 in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice.

Adult Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p16INK4a–/– mice did not show amelioration of demyelination and neurodegeneration of the CNS, as confirmed by quantification of myelinated fibers and g-ratio in the optic nerve (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Similarly, the inflammatory infiltrate did not change (Supplemental Figure 10C). Not surprisingly, double-mutant oligodendrocytes (with Jab1 and p16INK4a deleted) showed senescence markers, including SA-β-gal activity and high p21CIP1 expression (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E), and SASP levels were unchanged in the CNS tissue in comparison with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 10F).

Conversely, deletion of p21CIP1 in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice induced amelioration of the early phase of the phenotype and delay in neurodegeneration. Rotarod analysis showed better performances in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice, significantly at P40 (Figure 8A) — a time point of active neurodegeneration in Jab1-mutant mice (see also Figure 1H). Mouse body weight was similar between WT and p21CIP1–/– mice, and between Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl and Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 11A). When we analyzed optic nerves at P60, we confirmed amelioration of the histopathological findings, including significant increase of myelin thickness as sustained by g-ratio quantification (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). We then quantified the number of ganglion cells in the retina; this was significantly higher in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice and not different from controls (Figure 8C). Accordingly, the number of myelinated fibers in the spinal cord was also significantly increased in double mutants, with significantly reduced numbers of degenerating axons (Figure 8D). Similarly, the levels of non-phosphorylated neurofilaments in the brains of double-mutant mice were rescued (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 11D). Conversely, the number of microglia did not differ in double mutants as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 11E).

When we investigated senescent oligodendrocytes, we observed a significant reduction of SA-β-gal positivity in P60 optic nerves of Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (Figure 8F). Consistently, we also observed a significant reduction of cytoplasmic HMGB1 expression in double-mutant oligodendrocytes and reduced levels of SASP molecules (Supplemental Figure 11, F and H). The level of p16INK4a (Cdkn2a) was unchanged in double mutants as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 11G), suggesting that it might partially compensate in the absence of p21CIP1.

Finally, we performed RNA-Seq analysis in FACS-sorted (O1+) oligodendrocytes to evaluate cell rescue of senescence and SASP/inflammatory markers. In parallel with findings in CNS tissue, we observed a rescue of senescence-associated and SASP/inflammatory molecules in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl oligodendrocytes, which had a pattern more similar to that of controls (Figure 8G and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). Also, markers for oligodendrocyte maturation in double-mutant oligodendrocytes were more similar to controls as compared with Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl ones (Supplemental Figure 12A). As expected, qPCR for p21CIP1–/– (Cdkn1a) was undetectable in Cnp-Cre Jab1fl/fl p21CIP1–/– oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 12B). qPCR for selected markers of senescence and SASP (included in the heatmaps) confirmed RNA-Seq results (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D).

Overall, these above results suggest that interfering with the senescence pathway may ameliorate/delay neurodegeneration in Jab1-mutant mice.

JAB1 expression in human brain. As pathological findings in our mutant mice resemble those described in MS pathology, to strengthen the clinical relevance of our results we investigated JAB1 expression in brain samples from MS patients and controls. Immunofluorescence analysis revealed JAB1 expression in all the oligodendrocyte nuclei of normal control brain samples (Figure 9). Conversely, normal-appearing white matter surrounding chronic inactive MS lesions showed a significant reduction of oligodendrocytes that had JAB1+ nuclei (Figure 9, A and B).