Targeting enhancer reprogramming to mitigate MEK inhibitor resistance in preclinical models of advanced ovarian cancer

In vitro effect of MEK inhibitor in OV models. We established 20 patient-derived advanced ovarian cancer cells (POVCs) as preclinical models to evaluate sensitivity to the MEK inhibitor trametinib. Half-maximal growth-inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) analysis showed that approximately half of the POVCs were highly sensitive to trametinib at nanomolar concentrations. In contrast, the rest were relatively resistant, and 4 of them displayed complete resistance up to 10 μM trametinib (Figure 1A). Similar findings were also observed in a panel of commercial OV cell lines (Figure 1B). The responses to MEK inhibition in both POVCs and the commercial cell lines were also confirmed with another MEK inhibitor (PD0325901) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145035DS1). In addition, annexin V/propidium iodide assay indicated that trametinib remarkably increased the proportion of apoptotic cells in the sensitive cells but not in the resistant cells (Figure 1C). This inhibitory effect on growth for the cell was further confirmed by colony formation assays (Figure 1D). Immunoblot analysis showed that although the ERK phosphorylation was transiently inhibited by trametinib in both sensitive and resistant cells (Supplemental Figure 1C), it was reactivated in a time- and dose-dependent manner in resistant cells, but not in sensitive cells (Figure 1, E and F). Consistent with previous studies (27, 28), phosphorylated MEK (p-MEK) was dramatically increased upon trametinib treatment as a result of abrogation of a negative-feedback loop inhibiting the MAPK pathway in both sensitive and resistant cells. This observation raised a possibility that the sensitivity to trametinib could be associated with sustained inhibition of MAPK signaling, while the reactivation of MAPK signaling might lead to resistance to trametinib. To examine whether somatic alterations in the MAPK pathway were associated with sensitivity to MEK inhibitors, we examined the mutation status of MAPK pathway members, including H/K/N-RAS, BRAF, MEK1/2, ERK1/2, and NF1, in the commercial OV cell lines using the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC; ref. 29), the Broad Institute Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE; ref. 30), and other published databases (31, 32). The results showed that there was no significant correlation between the sensitivity to trametinib and the mutation status of MAPK pathway members (Supplemental Figure 1D), which was further confirmed by Fisher’s exact test for the association between each single gene mutation and IC 50 value of trametinib in these commercial cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1E). In addition, the baseline activity of p-ERK and p-MEK was not correlated with the sensitivity to trametinib in both patient-derived and commercial cells (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). These observations were consistent with a previous study showing that the MEK inhibitor response was not significantly associated with mutation status or baseline levels of the phosphorylation status of the MAPK pathway (33). This suggested that alternative mechanisms such as epigenetic deregulation might be involved in the resistance to MEK inhibitors in OV.

Figure 1 In vitro effect of MEK inhibitor in OV models. (A and B) Growth-inhibitory effect of trametinib on 20 patient-derived primary cells (A) and 17 commercial OV cell lines (B). Cells were treated with vehicle or different dosages of trametinib in a 4-day cell viability assay. The half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) values for trametinib are represented on the y axis. Data represent the mean of 3 biological replicates. The cutoff value of IC 50 for sensitivity is 1.0 μM. (C) Quantification of the apoptotic cells in 2 sensitive cell lines (A2780 and OVCAR5) and 2 resistant cell lines (OVCAR3 and SKOV3) treated with vehicle or trametinib (500 nM or 1 μM) for 72 hours, analyzed by flow cytometry. Results are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) Colony formation assay in 4 sensitive (A2780, OVCAR5, IGROV1, and POVC1) and 4 resistant (OVCAR3, OVCAR4, SKOV3 and POVC20) OV commercial cell lines and patient-derived cells. Cells were treated with vehicle or trametinib (100 or 500 nM) for 10–12 days. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Immunoblot analysis of MEK/ERK signaling in sensitive and resistant cells treated with increasing concentrations of trametinib for 6 hours. (F) Immunoblot analysis of MEK/ERK signaling in sensitive and resistant cells treated with 100 nM trametinib at indicated time points.

Persistent ERK activation is associated with acquired resistance to MEK inhibitor in OV. To investigate the molecular changes relevant to acquired resistance to MEK inhibitor, we chose 2 trametinib-sensitive OV cell lines (A2780 and OVCAR5) that harbor BRAF or KRAS activating mutations and constitutively activated p-ERK signaling (Supplemental Figure 1, D and F) to establish the acquired resistance models, A2780-R and OVCAR5-R, through chronic exposure to trametinib. The chronically exposed cells were more resistant to trametinib and PD0325901 than the parental cells, as demonstrated by a significant rightward shift in the dose-response curve (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A) and further confirmed by colony formation (Figure 2B), as well as apoptosis assays (Figure 2C). Although trametinib was able to transiently inhibit ERK activity in both sensitive and resistant cells in a short period of time (Supplemental Figure 2B), ERK activity was sustained in resistant cells rather than sensitive cells in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2, D and E). On the other hand, ERK was reactivated in resistant cells after prolonged culturing with trametinib (Figure 2, F and G), which was in agreement with the findings in Figure 1, E and F, suggesting that both intrinsic and acquired resistance was associated with ERK reactivation. To elucidate the molecular basis of ERK reactivation in acquired-resistant cell lines, we conducted whole exome sequencing in parental A2780 (A2780-P) and A2780-R cells. The mutational profiling analyses revealed that no additional mutations of the MAPK pathway members were found in resistant cells compared with parental cells (data not shown). This supports our hypothesis that epigenetic deregulation rather than genetic alterations could confer the resistance to MEK inhibitors in OV.

Figure 2 Persistent ERK activation is associated with acquired resistance to MEK inhibitor in OV. (A) A2780-P, A2780-R, OVCAR5-P, and OVCAR5-R cells were treated with the indicated concentrations of trametinib. The number of viable cells was measured at 96 hours. Data represent the mean of 3 biological replicates. IC 50 was calculated using GraphPad Prism software. (B) Colony formation assay of parental and resistant A2780 and OVCAR5 cells treated with vehicle or trametinib (100 or 500 nM). Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Quantification of the apoptotic cells among A2780-P/R and OVCAR5-P/R cells treated with vehicle or trametinib for 72 hours, analyzed by flow cytometry. Results are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired Student’s t test. (D and E) Immunoblot analysis of MEK/ERK signaling in A2780 (D) and OVCAR5 (E) cells with their counterpart resistant lines treated with increasing concentrations of trametinib for 48 hours. (F and G) Immunoblot analysis of MEK/ERK signaling in A2780 (F) and OVCAR5 (G) cells with their counterpart resistant lines treated with 50 nM (A2780) or 100 nM (OVCAR5) trametinib at indicated time points.

Enhancer reprogramming accompanies acquired resistance to MEK inhibitors. To explore whether epigenetic dysregulation played a role in mediating the resistance to MEK inhibitors, we characterized the difference in chromatin remodeling between resistant and sensitive cells by performing chromatin immunoprecipitation–sequencing (ChIP-Seq) for H3K27ac, H3K4me1, and H3K4me3. Distributions of H3K27ac, H3K4me1, and H3K4me3 across the genome were similar between parental and resistant A2780 cell lines (Figure 3A). Both H3K27ac and H3K4me3 peaks were enriched at transcription start sites (TSSs), where H3K4me1 was generally depleted (Figure 3B). We defined promoters as regions with H3K27ac+/H3K4me3+ peaks and within ±2 kb of any TSS in refTSS (version 3.1) and enhancers as regions outside ±2 kb of all TSSs and having H3K27ac+/H3K4me1+ peaks. Promoters and enhancers are assigned to the nearest gene within 1000 kb. The definition satisfied exactly specific criteria for this designation, which is consistent with previous studies (34–36).

Figure 3 Enhancer reprogramming accompanies acquired resistance to MEK inhibitors. (A) Genomic distribution of H3K27ac, H3K4me1, and H3K4me3 peaks in A2780-P and A2780-R cells. (B) Plot of the average level of H3K27ac, H3K4me1, and H3K4me3 peaks centered at the TSS in A2780-P or A2780-R cells. (C) Venn diagram showing the number and overlaps of enhancers and promoters between A2780-P and A2780-R cells overlapped by MAnorm (https://github.com/shao-lab/MAnorm). Common peaks merged. (D and E) Distribution of histone markers surrounding the summit of H3K27ac peaks, in gained or lost enhancer regions (D) and promoter regions (E). Black borders, A2780-P; dark red borders, A2780-R. Only one of the duplicates was plotted, as consistent results were observed in the other replicate. Each row represents 1 peak centered at the midpoint between two 2-kb flanking regions. (F) Scatterplot of the correlation between H3K27ac mark intensity and fold change of corresponding gene expressions. The horizontal axis illustrates the differences between resistant and parental cell lines, measured in counts per million mapped reads (CPM). Only genes of at least 4-fold change and H3K27ac changes of 500 CPM are shown. (G) Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis enriched by downregulated genes in A2780-R (relative to A2780-P) showed that the MAPK pathway was significantly enriched. NES, normalized enrichment score. (H) Relative mRNA levels of ERK transcriptional targets in A2780-P/R cells (left) and OVCAR5-P/R cells (right). Results are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired Student’s t test. (I) ChIP-Seq profiles show the ChIP-Seq signal (y axis, reads per million) for H3K27ac, H3K4me1, and H3K4me3 at genomic loci of DUSP6, ETV4, and SPRY4. (J) The results showed relative mRNA level of DUSP6 in 9 commercial cell lines and 7 patient-derived cells. Results are represented as mean ± SD of 4 independent experiments.

Substantial enhancer and promoter reprogramming was observed in the A2780 resistant cell line. Merging 68,245 H3K27ac peaks in parental and 65,259 in resistant A2780 cells gave 87,146 peaks, 39,516 of which overlapped with TSS ± 2 kb regions while the remaining 47,630 did not. Of the 47,630 H3K27ac peaks located outside TSS ± 2 kb regions, 21,837 of them had overlapped H3K4me1 peaks, i.e., enhancer regions, of which 5544 (25.4%) were common in both parental and resistant A2780 cell lines. There were 9979 (45.7%) gained and 6314 (28.9%) lost enhancers in the resistant A2780 cell line. Overlapping the 39,516 H3K27ac peak regions with H3K4me3 peaks gave 26,053 promoter regions, with 17,980 (69.0%) shared by parental and resistant A2780 cells. There were 2995 (11.5%) lost and 5078 (19.5%) gained promoters in the resistant A2780 cell line (Figure 3C). Gained enhancer and promoter regions in A2780 resistant cells showed elevated H3K27ac levels and a marked increase of H3K4me1. Similarly, at lost enhancers, both H3K27ac and H3K4me1 were reduced. Concordant changes of H3K4me3 and H3K27ac were also observed at gained or lost promoter regions (Figure 3, D and E). These data suggested that massive enhancer reprogramming accompanied the acquired resistance to trametinib in OV.

To further investigate whether the transcriptional change was related to chromatin modification, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) in A2780-P and A2780-R cells. Integrative analysis of transcriptome and chromatin landscape indicated that H3K27ac change was generally correlated with the expression fold changes of H3K27ac target genes (Figure 3F). Loss of H3K27ac signal in enhancer regions was strongly associated with transcriptional downregulation in resistant cells and vice versa. Integrating histone modifications with transcriptome data, we identified 81 upregulated and 88 downregulated genes in resistant versus sensitive cells (|ΔH3K27ac| ≥ 100 counts per million; gene expression |log 2 fold change| ≥ 1 and adjusted P value ≤ 0.05; Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, gene set enrichment analysis in the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway identified significant suppression of MAPK signaling pathway in the resistant A2780 cell line (normalized enrichment score = –1.69, nominal P value = 3.48 × 10–4; Figure 3G). Interestingly, the top genes showing both downregulation and lost enhancer H3K27ac signals in resistant cells were those involved in the feedback inhibition of MEK/ERK signaling, including dual-specificity phosphatase 6 (DUSP6) (37, 38), the Ets variant transcription factors ETV4 and ETV5 (39–41), and the sprout homologs SPRY2 and SPRY4 (42, 43) (Figure 3F). This observation was further confirmed by real-time quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) in both parental and resistant cells (Figure 3H). ChIP-Seq profiling for H3K27ac, H3K4me1, and H3K4me3 showed a loss in the enhancer/promoter activities for these genes (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 3B). Moreover, the expressions of these negative regulators of the MAPK pathway were suppressed not only in A2780-R and OVCAR5-R cells, but also in intrinsic-resistant cells compared with sensitive cells (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 3C). Altogether, these data suggested that the downregulation of negative regulators of the MAPK pathway by enhancer reprogramming could reactivate ERK activity, leading to trametinib resistance.

Combination drug screen identifies HDAC inhibitors as sensitizers to trametinib in resistant cells. To determine whether targeting of enhancer reprogramming is a potential therapeutic strategy to overcome resistance to trametinib, we performed a combination drug screen using 67 compounds that targeted epigenetic modifiers in both intrinsic-resistant SKOV3 cells and acquired-resistant A2780-R cells to evaluate the combined effect on cell viability with trametinib. The results showed that HDAC inhibitors were most enriched among those epigenetic drugs, showing a combinatorial effect with trametinib compared with single treatment (Figure 4A). To further determine the synergistic anticancer effect of trametinib in combination with HDAC inhibitors in trametinib-resistant cell lines, we performed combination index analyses, based on the Chou-Talalay combination index model, across 4 resistant cell lines and 1 patient-derived OV cells using HDAC inhibitors, including trichostatin A (TSA), suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (SAHA), LBH589, and PXD101. We observed that all the combination index values were less than 1, indicating a synergistic effect between HDAC inhibitors and trametinib (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A). These combinational effects were further evidenced by apoptosis and cell proliferation assays (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4B), as well as colony formation assay (Figure 4, D and E). Having shown that HDAC inhibitors sensitized to the effects of trametinib, we then sought to determine whether HDAC inhibitors suppressed sustained reactivation of ERK activity in resistant cells to overcome the resistance to trametinib. We evaluated the MEK/ERK activities in cells treated with trametinib in the presence or absence of HDAC inhibitors. The results showed that reactivation of ERK was efficiently blocked by combination treatment in both intrinsic- and acquired-resistant cells (Figure 4, F and G and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Taken together, these findings demonstrated that HDAC inhibitors could overcome the resistance to trametinib by suppression of the ERK restoration in trametinib-resistant OV cells.

Figure 4 Combination drug screen identifies HDAC inhibitors as sensitizers to trametinib in resistant cells. (A) Graph showing the results of a drug screen performed in A2780-R and SKOV3 triplicates with 67 compounds either singly or in combination with 0.5 μM trametinib. Data represent the mean of 3 biological replicates. Sixty-seven drugs on-screen are ranked according to the S/C (single/combination) score. Arrows highlight HDAC inhibitors (red). (B) Combination index of MEK and HDAC inhibitors in trametinib-resistant cell lines. Data represent the mean of 3 biological replicates. Combination index greater than 1 was defined as antagonism; combination index less than 1 was defined as synergy. (C) Apoptosis induced by combination of trametinib and HDACi in resistant cell lines. Cell lines were treated as indicated for 72 hours, after which annexin V/propidium iodide staining was performed, followed by flow cytometry. (D and E) Representative images (D) and quantification (E) of colony formation assay in resistant cells treated with vehicle, trametinib, HDACi, or their combination. (F) Immunoblot analysis of ERK and MEK activity in A2780-R, SKOV3, and OVCAR3 cells treated with vehicle, 100 nM trametinib, 25 nM LBH589, or their combination for 72 hours. (G) Immunoblot analysis of ERK and MEK activity in POVC17 cells treated with vehicle, 100 nM trametinib, 50 nM TSA, or their combination for 72 hours. (C and E) Results are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

HDAC inhibitors reactivate repressive enhancers to block MAPK signaling restoration in trametinib-resistant cells. Having shown that HDAC inhibitors sensitized to the effects of trametinib and blocked restoration of MAPK signaling in both intrinsic- and acquired-resistant cells, we next examined whether HDAC inhibitors was able to induce the expression of the negative regulators of the MAPK pathway DUSP6, ETV4, ETV5, SPRY2, and SPRY4 through the modification of H3K27ac levels at enhancers of these genes. qRT-PCR analysis in the acquired-resistant cell A2780-R (Figure 5A) and the intrinsic-resistant cells SKOV3, OVCAR3, and POVC17 showed that all of these genes were upregulated at the mRNA level by HDAC inhibitors except for SPRY2 in LBH589-treated A2780-R cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, we found that there are 4 transcript variants encoding the same protein in the SPRY2 gene, which were differentially expressed in A2780-P and A2780-R cells as shown in the RNA-Seq data and validated by qPCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). The expression of transcript variant 1 (NCBI Reference Sequence NM_005842.3) was downregulated while other variants were upregulated and the total expression of SPRY2 was slightly increased in LBH589-treated A2780-R cells (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Immunoblot analysis further confirmed that the protein levels of these genes were upregulated by HDAC inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 5G), in agreement with previous findings that HDAC inhibitor monotreatment could inhibit p-ERK through upregulation of MAPK negative regulators (Figure 4). Consequently, combination treatment of HDAC/trametinib induced a synergistic blockade of p-ERK in resistant cells. Notably, we observed that LBH589 failed to significantly upregulate the expression of SPRY2 mRNA as compared with SAHA, while both HDAC inhibitors induced a dramatic increase in protein level in A2780-R cells, suggesting that LBH589 might have additional mechanisms of action that affect the expression of SPRY2, such as protein stability.

Figure 5 HDAC inhibitors reactivate repressive enhancers to block MAPK signaling restoration in trametinib-resistant cells. (A and B) qRT-PCR (A) and ChIP-qPCR analysis of H3K27ac binding (B) of MAPK negative regulators in A2780-P and A2780-R cells treated with vehicle, SAHA, or LBH589. (C and D) qRT-PCR (C) and ChIP-qPCR analysis of H3K27ac binding (D) of MAPK negative regulators in resistant cells treated with vehicle or LBH589. (E) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in A2780-P cells treated with trametinib after transfection with either negative control (NC), siDUSP6, or siETV5. (F and G) Representative images (F) and quantification (G) of colony formation assay in A2780-P cells treated with trametinib after transfection with siRNA described in E. (H) Cell viability assay of the effect of DUSP6 re-expression in A2780-R or OVCAR5-R cells on trametinib sensitivity. (I) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in A2780-R or OVCAR5-R cells with DUSP6 re-expression, treated with vehicle or trametinib. (J and K) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins (J) and representative images (K) of colony formation assay in A2780-P cells treated with either siNC or siDUSP6 #1 (targeting untranslated region) after stable expression of empty vector (EV) or DUSP6. (L and M) Representative images (L) and quantification (M) of colony formation assay in A2780-R cells treated with trametinib with or without HDACi after transfection with either siNC or siDUSP6. (N) Immunoblot analysis of indicated proteins in A2780-R cells treated with vehicle or LBH589 after transfection with siRNA described in L. (F, K, and L) Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. (A–D, G, H, and M) Data are mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (A, B, and G) One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; (C, D, and M) unpaired Student’s t test; (H) 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We observed that the amplitude of increase in mRNA level was small, but the P value was significant and the protein levels of other MAPK negative regulators were dramatically increased by HDAC inhibitors, suggesting that the upregulation of these genes by HDAC inhibitors was real and consistent at both the protein and the mRNA level. Moreover, the MAPK pathway works as a signaling cascade, and any small changes induced by the HDAC inhibitors in any of the members of this pathway would likely have a profound amplified effect on the final targets, supporting our hypothesis that HDAC inhibitors may reactivate the MAPK negative regulators to reverse resistance to MEK inhibitor. Consistently, the H3K27ac levels at enhancers of these genes were enriched after treatment with HDAC inhibitor, supporting that the expression of these negative regulators was regulated by enhancer reprogramming in trametinib-resistant cells (Figure 5, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 5H). To assure the specificity of the H3K27ac ChIP-qPCR signal, we included the known genomic regions enriched for H3K27ac represented by GAB2 and ACTB and lack of enrichment at known genomic regions represented by OUT and NC (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J) as positive and negative controls, respectively.

To further verify that the suppression of negative regulators of the MAPK pathway contributed to trametinib resistance, we performed siRNA-mediated knockdown of DUSP6, ETV5, or SPRY4 in A2780-P cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). The knockdown of DUSP6, ETV5, or SPRY4 could induce a rescue of p-ERK during trametinib treatment (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 6B) and impair the sensitivity to trametinib in colony formation assay (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). More importantly, ectopic expression of DUSP6 or SPRY4 could partially confer sensitivity to trametinib and attenuate sustained ERK activities in resistant cells (Figure 5, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). These findings are consistent with previous studies showing that restoration of DUSP6 or other MAPK negative regulators could resensitize the resistance to targeted therapy (44–48). In addition, we performed a rescue experiment and found that DUSP6 knockdown–induced resistance and ERK restoration were reversed by overexpression of DUSP6 in A2780-P cells (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 6G). To further determine whether reactivation of DUSP6 mediates the effect of HDAC inhibitors on the trametinib response, we conducted siRNA-mediated DUSP6 knockdown in resistant cells to evaluate the combination effects of MEK/HDAC inhibitor. The results showed that DUSP6 knockdown significantly impaired the combination effect and HDAC inhibitor–induced DUSP6 was suppressed by DUSP6 knockdown, resulting in ERK reactivation (Figure 5, L–N). Thus, these findings suggested that HDAC inhibitors could reactivate the expression of MAPK negative regulators through enhancer reprogramming and that changes in the expression of these genes in resistant cells played functional roles in mediating resistance.

HDAC inhibitor sensitizes resistance to MEK inhibitor in vivo. To investigate the effect of the combination of trametinib and HDAC inhibitor in vivo, we examined the efficacy and toxicity of this potential therapeutic combination in xenograft tumor models. In the SKOV3 xenograft model, LBH589 in combination with trametinib retarded tumor growth compared with LBH589 or trametinib alone (Figure 6A). In addition, LBH589, trametinib, or their combination was well tolerated, as demonstrated by the maintenance of body weight in the treatment group (Supplemental Figure 7A). Moreover, in 2 OV patient–derived xenograft (PDX) models (PDX-POVC15 and PDX-POVC17), whose primary cells were resistant to trametinib in vitro, combination treatment significantly inhibited tumor growth in both PDX models with modest side effects (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Notably, we performed IHC staining for p-ERK and Ki67 as well as DUSP6 in all xenograft/PDX tumor samples. The IHC data showed that the combination treatment exerted dramatic suppression of p-ERK and inhibition of proliferation. In addition, either HDAC inhibitor or the combination significantly induced transcriptional reactivation of DUSP6 (Figure 6, D–I), which was consistent with findings in vitro. Together, these data support the notion that HDAC inhibitors could reactivate DUSP6 and resensitize the resistance to trametinib in vivo.