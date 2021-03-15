Functional monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells increase in blood but not airways and predict COVID-19 severity

Study participant characteristics. In total, 147 adults with PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, ranging from mild to fatal disease, were enrolled in the study: 91 patients from hospital wards, 43 patients from the intensive care unit (ICU), 3 patients from an outpatient clinic, and 10 household contacts, and blood as well as respiratory samples were collected longitudinally (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144734DS1). Identical samples from 44 patients with PCR-confirmed influenza A virus infection with mild-to-moderate disease, as well as from 33 age-matched HCs, were included for comparison (Figure 1B and Table 1). As expected, disease severity in the COVID-19 patient cohort varied over time (Figure 1C, Table 2, and Supplemental Figure 1), and some patients deteriorated during their hospital stay. At peak disease severity, 13% of patients were classified as having mild disease, 39% as moderate, and 39% as severe (Figure 1C). Furthermore, there were 12 recorded fatalities (8.1%) in the COVID-19 cohort during the observation period (Figure 1C). The peak disease severity score prior to death was 6 in all but 2 patients, who had scores of 4 and 5, respectively. At the end of the study period, 110 of the nonfatal, hospitalized patients had been discharged, while 12 patients remained hospitalized, all of whom were already classified as having severe disease. The distribution of age varied significantly across peak disease severity groups in patients with COVID-19 (P < 0.001), as did BMI (P < 0.001), male sex (P = 0.004), and the Charlson comorbidity index (CCI) (P = 0.042 and Table 2).

Figure 1 Study outline. (A) Blood and NPAs were collected from patients with COVID-19, patients with influenza, and HCs. ETAs were also collected from ICU patients. Cells were isolated from blood (PBMCs), NPAs, and ETAs and were analyzed fresh by flow cytometry and used for functional experiments. Aspirates and plasma were collected and used for serology and cytokine detection by ELISA. (B) Study participants were included and sampled across disease severities. Participants included HCs (n = 33), patients with mild or moderate influenza (n = 44), and patients with mild to fatal COVID-19 (n = 147). (C) Pie charts show the distribution of disease severity at the time of study inclusion and the peak disease severity of patients with COVID-19. At the time of inclusion, 18% (n = 24) had mild disease, mod52% (n = 71) had moderate disease, and 31% (n = 42) had severe disease. At peak disease severity, 13% (n = 19) had mild disease, 39% (n = 58) had moderate disease, 39% (n = 58) had severe disease, and 8% (n = 12) had a fatal outcome.

Table 1 Characteristics of the patients and HCs

Table 2 Baseline characteristics of patients with COVID-19 across disease severity levels

M-MDSC frequencies are elevated in blood from COVID-19 and influenza patients, proportional to disease severity. To investigate the dynamics of M-MDSCs during COVID-19 disease, we performed an extensive analysis of samples from patients with COVID-19 across disease severity and compared them with samples from patients with influenza and HCs. PBMCs and cells from nasopharyngeal aspirates (NPAs) and endotracheal aspirates (ETAs) were stained and analyzed by flow cytometry. We identified M-MDSCs as CD14+ cells within the lineage-negative (CD3–CD56–CD19–CD20–CD66–), HLA-DR– population (Figure 2A). In blood, we found that the peak frequency of M-MDSCs was significantly increased in both patients with COVID-19 and those with influenza compared with HCs (Figure 2B). The frequency of M-MDSCs in NPAs had a higher spread among both HCs and patients compared with the M-MDSC frequencies in blood (Figure 2B). Albeit in a small number of patients with mild-to-moderate disease, patients with influenza displayed a clear pattern of elevated frequencies of M-MDSCs in NPAs as compared with patients with COVID-19 and HCs. The elevated frequency of M-MDSCs in NPAs in influenza patients compared with COVID-19 patients was also evident when comparing only mild and moderate influenza and COVID-19 cases (P = 0.0016; data not shown). In contrast to NPAs, patients with COVID-19 with more severe disease had significantly higher peak M-MDSC frequencies in the blood, whereas COVID-19 patients with mild disease had blood M-MDSC frequencies comparable to those seen in HCs (Figure 2C). The frequency of M-MDSC in blood from COVID-19 patients seemed to decrease over time (Figure 2D) and returned to frequencies similar to those seen in HCs in follow-up samples taken during convalescence (33–65 days after study inclusion, Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Frequency of respiratory and blood M-MDSCs in patients with COVID-19, patients with influenza, and HCs. (A) Gating strategy to identify M-MDSCs by flow cytometry. From live, single CD45+ leukocytes, cells expressing lineage markers (CD3, CD19, CD20, CD56, CD66abce) and HLA-DR were excluded and CD14+ M-MDSCs identified. (B) M-MDSC frequency per live CD45+ cells in blood and NPAs. HCs (blue): n = 12 (blood), n = 7 (NPAs). Patients with influenza (open circles): n = 19 (blood), n = 9 (NPAs). COVID-19 patients (solid circles): n = 140 (blood), n = 28 (NPAs). The dots are color-coded according to peak disease severity. (C) Peak frequency of blood M-MDSCs per live CD45+ cells across disease severity. HCs (blue): n = 12. Patients with COVID-19 (color-coded by peak disease severity): mild, n = 19; moderate, n = 53; severe, n = 56; fatal, n = 12. (D) Blood M-MDSC frequencies over time in patients with COVID-19: mild, n = 17; moderate, n = 53; severe, n = 56; fatal, n = 12. Line shows the locally estimated scatterplot smoothing (LOESS) with shaded 95% CI (fatal group wide CI, not presented). (E) Frequency of blood M-MDSCs in paired acute and convalescent samples from patients with COVID-19 (n = 6). (F) M-MDSC frequency in blood, NPA, and ETA samples from patients with severe (red, n = 16) and fatal (gray, n = 4) COVID-19. (G–I) Surface expression of (G) CD62L, (H) CD86, and (I) CCR2 on M-MDSCs in blood, NPAs, and ETAs from HCs (blue, NPAs n = 7, PBMCs n = 11) and COVID-19 patients (black, NPAs n = 25, ETAs n = 19, PBMCs n = 69). (J) Frequency of PMN-MDSCs of live CD45+ cells in blood from patients with COVID-19. HCs: n = 12. Patients with COVID-19: mild, n = 11; moderate, n = 47; severe, n = 42; and fatal, n = 8. (K) Frequency of blood PMN-MDSCs in paired acute and convalescent samples from patients with COVID-19 (n = 6). (B, C, and F–J) Comparisons of M-MDSC frequencies were performed using the nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc multiple-comparison test. In the strip charts, group medians are presented as horizontal lines and individual patients as jitter points.

Somewhat surprisingly, patients with COVID-19, in contrast to those with influenza, had low M-MDSC frequencies in NPAs, even when comparing patients with similar disease severities (Figure 2B). Since COVID-19 patients on average were included in the study and sampled significantly later after symptom onset compared with the influenza patients (18 vs. 5 days, respectively), we speculated that the infection-induced inflammation, including infiltration of M-MDSCs, might have transitioned into the lower airways in the patients with COVID-19 compared with those with influenza. To address this, we assessed whether M-MDSCs were present in ETAs from the lower airways in 20 patients with COVID-19 who were intubated. However, we did not find the frequency of M-MDSCs in ETAs to be elevated compared with NPAs from the same patients (Figure 2F). Although the levels of blood M-MDSCs in COVID-19 patients were significantly elevated compared with levels in HCs, the M-MDSC phenotype with respect to expression levels of CD62L, CCR2, and CD86 were similar (Figure 2G and data not shown). However, respiratory M-MDSCs expressed significantly lower levels of CD62L, CD86, and CCR2 compared with blood M-MDSCs, except for the upregulation of CCR2 on ETA M-MDSCs, (Figure 2, G–I).

Immunomodulatory treatment could be a possible confounder when studying immune cells including M-MDSCs. During the sampling period, cortisone was administered to 22 patients (Table 2), three of whom had ongoing treatment for other conditions before hospital admission. The M-MDSC frequencies among these patients were not significantly different compared with patients without cortisone treatment (Supplemental Figure 2). None of the patients received IL-6 inhibitors (tocilizumab) or IL-1 inhibitors during the sampling period. Ten patients received chloroquine phosphate.

The levels of PMN-MDSCs were analyzed in PBMCs from COVID-19 patients and HCs. We identified PMN-MDSCs as CD56–CD14–CD3–CD19–HLA-DR– cells expressing CD66abce and lectin-like oxidized LDL receptor 1 (LOX-1) (26). We detected a dramatic increase in the frequency of PMN-MDSCs, with a clear association with disease severity (Figure 2J). As with M-MDSCs, the levels of PMN-MDSCs decreased over time in 6 patients from whom follow-up samples were collected (Figure 2K). Interestingly, the frequency of CD16-expressing PMN-MDSCs was high, indicating a more mature PMN-MDSC phenotype (26–28), and this subset also increased in frequency with increasing disease severity (Supplemental Figure 3).

Altogether, these data indicate that severe COVID-19 disease is associated with elevated levels of M-MDSCs in the blood but not in the respiratory tract, at least at the time points studied.

M-MDSCs isolated from patients with COVID-19 suppress CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation. To functionally confirm the identity of M-MDSCs in patients with COVID-19, we evaluated their suppressive effect on T cells. Blood M-MDSCs from COVID-19 patients were purified and cocultured for 3 days with CFSE-labeled allogeneic PBMCs in the presence of staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB) (Supplemental Figure 4). As expected, SEB induced strong T cell proliferation (Figure 3A). However, the addition of M-MDSCs induced a significant suppression of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3, A–C). In line with this, SEB induced high levels of IFN-γ secretion that were significantly lower in cocultures with M-MDSCs present (Figure 3D). Arg-1 production is one effector mechanism by which M-MDSCs suppress T cell proliferation via the degradation of l-arginine that is needed for proliferation. Indeed, the addition of l-arginine to the M-MDSC cocultures restored the concentration of IFN-γ in the cell culture supernatants (Figure 3D). Furthermore, cocultures with M-MDSCs contained high levels of Arg-1, which was undetectable in cultures without M-MDSCs (Figure 3E). In cocultures supplemented with l-arginine, Arg-1 was no longer detectable, possibly due to complex formation of Arg-1 and the substrate (ref. 29 and Figure 3E). Importantly, the addition of recombinant l-arginine to the cocultures decreased the suppressive effect of M-MDSCs on T cells and partially restored T cell proliferation (Figure 3, F and G). This indicates that M-MDSCs from patients with COVID-19 use Arg-1 as one mechanism to suppress T cells. In conclusion, blood M-MDSCs isolated from patients with COVID-19 are functional and can suppress T cell proliferation and IFN-γ secretion in a dose- and Arg-1–dependent manner.

Figure 3 M-MDSCs isolated from patients with COVID-19 suppress T cell proliferation partly through the release of Arg-1. (A) Blood M-MDSCs isolated from patients with COVID-19 were cocultured with CFSE-labeled allogenic PBMCs in the presence of SEB for 3 days at a ratio of 1:2 (M-MDSCs/PBMCs). Histograms show representative CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation as assessed by CFSE dilution and flow cytometry. The numbers in the plots indicate the frequency of proliferating T cells. (B) Dot plots show the percentage of proliferating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with the median (n = 3). *P ≤ 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon signed-rank test. (C) Isolated M-MDSCs were cultured with CFSE-labeled allogenic PBMCs in the presence of SEB for 3 days. The M-MDSC/PBMC ratios were 1:5 and 1:2. Dot plots show the percentage of proliferating CD4+ T and CD8+ cells with the median (n = 2). (D) Dot plots show IFN-γ levels in supernatants from cell cultures with the median (n = 2). (E–G) Isolated M-MDSCs were cultured with CFSE-labeled allogenic PBMCs in the presence of SEB and l-arginine for 3 days. The M-MDSC/PBMC ratio was 1:2. (E) Dot plots show Arg-1 levels in supernatants from cell cultures with the median (n = 2). ND, not detectable. (F and G) Dot plots show the percentage of proliferating (F) CD4+ T cells (n = 2) and (G) CD8+ T cells (n = 2) with the median.

Unfortunately, we were not able to assess the functional capacity of M-MDSCs isolated from patients with influenza A virus infection, as too few M-MDSCs could be isolated from the blood volumes obtained. This should be addressed in future studies.

M-MDSC–related cytokines are elevated in patients with COVID-19 and increase with disease severity. To further investigate the effect of elevated frequencies of blood M-MDSCs in patients with COVID-19, we measured cytokines that have been linked to M-MDSC function and activation in plasma and NPAs at the time of study inclusion. In plasma, patients with COVID-19 had significantly higher levels of Arg-1 than did HCs, but we observed no significant difference between COVID-19 patients and influenza patients (Figure 4A). Interestingly, Arg-1 levels in NPAs were higher than in plasma in all 3 groups, with no significant differences between the groups (Figure 4B). Among patients with COVID-19, plasma concentrations of Arg-1 were lower in those with mild disease compared with patients with moderate, severe, or fatal disease (P = 0.07, P = 0.04, and P = 0.01, respectively; Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Levels of cytokines in blood and NPA from HCs, COVID-19 patients, and influenza patients. (A–C) Arg-1 was measured in (A) plasma, (B) NPAs, and (C) plasma across COVID-19 disease severities. HCs (blue points): n = 5 (blood), n = 5 (NPAs). Influenza patients (open circles): n = 6 (blood), n = 3 (NPAs). Patients with COVID-19 (solid circles): n = 93 (blood), n = 13 (NPAs). Patients with COVID-19 (color-coded by peak disease severity): mild, n = 8; moderate, n = 41; severe, n = 36; and fatal, n = 8. (D–F) IL-6 was measured in (D) plasma, (E) NPAs, and (F) plasma across COVID-19 disease severities. HCs (blue): n = 11 (blood), n = 3 (NPAs). Patients with influenza (open circles): n = 37 (blood), n = 24 (NPAs). Patients with COVID-19 (solid circles): n = 133 (blood), n = 7 (NPAs). Patients with COVID-19: mild, n = 14; moderate, n = 56; severe,n = 52; and fatal, n = 11. (G) Comparison of GM-CSF levels in plasma from HCs and patients. HCs (blue): n = 9. Patients with influenza (open circles): n = 13. Patients with COVID-19 (solid circles, color-coded by peak disease severity): mild, n = 12; moderate, n = 38; severe, n = 48; and fatal, n = 8. (H) IL-1β and (I) IL-10 levels in plasma from patients with moderate-to-severe disease or a fatal outcome. COVID-19 patients: moderate, n = 3; severe, n = 44; and fatal, n = 9. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. (A–I) Medians were compared using the nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test. Post-hoc testing was carried out while controlling the FDR (A–C) or using Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (D–I). In strip charts, the group medians are presented as horizontal lines and individual patients as jitter points.

Plasma concentrations of IL-6, a potent proinflammatory cytokine important for M-MDSC differentiation (14), were significantly increased in both COVID-19 patients and influenza patients compared with HCs (Figure 4D), whereas no statistically significant differences were observed in NPAs (Figure 4E). Furthermore, IL-6 levels were strikingly different across the COVID-19 disease severity groups (Figure 4F). Patients with mild COVID-19 had significantly lower IL-6 levels than did patients with moderate disease (P = 0.038), patients with severe disease (P < 0.001), and patients with a fatal outcome (P ≤ 0.01), respectively. COVID-19 patients with moderate disease also had significantly lower levels than did those with severe disease (P = 0.04). GM-CSF, which is important for M-MDSC development (14), was also measured in plasma but was only significantly elevated in patients with influenza (Figure 4G).

Several factors are involved in the generation of M-MDSCs, and it has been proposed that IFN-γ is involved in the licensing process of monocyte differentiation into M-MDSCs (30). Therefore, we also measured IFN-γ was in plasma from patients with COVID-19. However, in our cohort, we did not detect elevated IFN-γ levels in patients compared with HCs (Supplemental Figure 5), and there was no association with disease severity.

Finally, we measured plasma concentrations of IL-10 and IL-1β in a subset of patients with COVID-19 who had moderate-to-fatal disease, but only IL-10 showed an association with disease severity (Figure 4, H and I). In summary, we found that cytokines involved in the activation and function of M-MDSCs were elevated in plasma from patients with COVID-19 and correlated with disease severity.

T cells are reduced in the blood of patients with COVID-19 and have low CD3ζ chain expression. Since M-MDSCs isolated from patients with COVID-19 efficiently suppressed T cells in vitro, we assessed the overall blood T cell frequency and function in the same patients using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6). We found that the absolute numbers of peripheral blood CD4+ T cells were decreased in the patients with COVID-19 with moderate, severe, or fatal disease compared with HCs (P = 0.02, P = 0.001, P = 0.05, respectively; Figure 5A). Similarly, the absolute numbers of CD8+ T cells were also significantly decreased in moderate, severe, and fatal COVID-19 disease compared with HCs (P = 0.004, P = 0.005, and P = 0.003, respectively; Figure 5B). However, we found no correlation between blood M-MDSC frequencies and T cell counts in patients with COVID-19 (Figure 5C), either at peak or bottom frequencies or at any of the longitudinal time points studied in each patient (Figure 5C and data not shown).

Figure 5 T cells in patients with COVID-19. Total lowest (A) CD4+ and (B) CD8+ T cell count in blood was calculated for HCs (n = 9) and for patients with COVID-19 across disease severities: mild, n = 8; moderate, n = 29; severe, n = 32; and fatal, n = 7. (C) Spearman’s correlation between the total CD3+ T cell count in blood and the peak M-MDSC frequency. (D) Gating strategy for CD3ζ chain analysis. Live, single CD3+ cells were identified and separated into CD4+ or CD8+ T cell groups. The median fluorescence intensity (MFI) was calculated for both cell populations. The blue histogram represents the fluorescence-minus-one (FMO) control, and the red histogram represents CD3ζ (phycoerythrin-labeled [PE-labeled]). FSC-A, forward scatter area; SSC-A, side scatter area. (E and F) Thawed PBMCs from 11 patients with COVID-19, 4 patients with influenza, and 12 matched HCs were intracellularly stained for CD3ζ chain expression. The MFI was calculated for (E) CD4+ and (F) CD8+ T cells. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Comparison of medians between the groups was performed using the Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc multiple-comparison test.

We further investigated evidence of T cell suppression in patients with COVID-19 with varying disease severities, in patients with influenza, and in HCs by quantifying the expression of the CD3ζ chain, a homodimer chain in the T cell receptor complex involved in T cell proliferation and cytokine secretion (Figure 5D). The CD3ζ chain is downregulated in vitro in the absence of l-arginine, resulting in decreased T cell proliferation (31). We observed that surface expression of the CD3ζ chain on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was significantly lower in both COVID-19 and influenza patients compared with HCs (Figure 5, E and F), suggesting that the T cells may have an impaired functional capacity. In summary, patients with COVID-19 had lower T cell counts and indications of impaired T cell function compared with HCs.

Early M-MDSC frequency predicts peak disease severity. To evaluate the effect of early blood M-MDSC frequencies in COVID-19 on subsequent disease severity, we performed a proportional odds logistic regression analysis with the peak disease severity score as the primary outcome. Samples were selected from patients with COVID-19 for whom the M-MDSC frequency was measured within 2 weeks of disease onset, who had not already been admitted to the ICU, and who were not already in the recovery phase (Figure 6A). This yielded a crude OR of 1.43 (95% CI, 1.07–2.18), indicating that M-MDSC frequency in the first 2 weeks from the onset of symptoms could potentially be a predictor of disease severity (Figure 6B). In an initial univariate ordinal regression, age but not sex had a significantly elevated OR (1.07 [95% CI, 1.02–1.13] for age vs. 2.51 [95% CI, 0.76–8.94] for sex). We then ran a model that included an adjustment for age (Figure 6B). An overview of the patients included in the analysis, the time points included in the model, and disease severity over time are shown in Figure 6C.

Figure 6 M-MDSC frequency predicts disease severity and is associated with male sex and age. (A) Criteria for inclusion in the ordinal logistic regression model. Only patients with symptoms for up to 2 weeks, not yet admitted to the ICU, and in the pre-peak or peak phase were included in the analysis. (B) Proportional odds logistic regression showing the capacity of M-MDSC frequency to predict the peak disease severity score. Crude and adjusted (Adj.) ORs are presented. (C) Overview of the 41 patients included in the ordinal logistic regression model. Circles represent the samples included in the analysis, and colors represent the daily disease severity. Patients were separated on the basis of peak disease severity. (D) Peak M-MDSC frequency in men and women with COVID-19 compared using a Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney U test.***P < 0.001. Circles are color-coded by disease severity. Men: mild, n = 7; moderate, n = 40; severe, n = 47; and fatal, n = 9. Women: mild, n = 12; moderate, n = 13; severe, n = 9; and fatal, n = 3. (E) Spearman’s correlation between age and peak M-MDSC frequency (n = 140).

As shown above, M-MDSC frequencies were higher in COVID-19 patients with more severe disease (Figure 2C), and these patients were both predominantly male and significantly older than the COVID-19 patients with less severe disease (Table 1). Therefore, we assessed the association between M-MDSC frequency and sex and age and found that men had significantly higher frequencies of M-MDSCs (Figure 6D) and that there was a significant correlation between age and M-MDSC frequency (R = 0.35, P = 1.9 × 10–5; Figure 6E).

In summary, early M-MDSC frequency is associated with subsequent disease severity and appear to be strongly associated with age and sex.