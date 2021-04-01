CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells augment HIV-specific immunity to enable post-rebound control of HIV replication

Study timeline, patient demographics, T cell infusion product characterization, and adverse events. We conducted a 3-arm, open-label pilot study in chronically infected, antiretroviral HIV–suppressed individuals to determine the safety and antiviral activity of a single infusion of autologous CD4+ T cells edited at the CCR5 gene locus via electroporation of in vitro–transcribed mRNA encoding the CCR5-targeted ZFNs (SB-728mR-T), with or without prior administration of 1 of 2 different doses of cyclophosphamide (CTX) (1 g/m2 or 1.5 g/m2) (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144486DS1). Eligibility criteria allowed for participation of individuals 18 years of age or older with documented HIV infection and a known viral set point, a CD4+ T cell count of 450 cells/mm3 or higher, a CD4 nadir of not less than 200 cells/mm3 (Karnofsky’s performance score of 70 or higher), and adequate venous access for apheresis. Participants were also required to be clinically stable on their first or second ART regimen, with no changes within 4 weeks of enrollment, and to have undetectable HIV-1 RNA levels in the 60-day period prior to screening. Subjects in cohorts 2 and 3 were required to have a left ventricular ejection fraction of 40% or higher.

Figure 1 Schematic outlining the timeline and sample collection points for NCT02388594. The clinical study was divided into 4 steps. During step 1, participants underwent leukapheresis to collect cells for manufacturing, followed by a second leukapheresis and rectal biopsy to serve as baseline samples. In cohorts 2 and 3, participants were treated with a single dose of cyclophosphamide 2 days before receiving modified cells (day –2). Participants entered step 2 on the day of cell infusion (day 0), and the edited cells were allowed to engraft for either 4 weeks (cohorts 2 and 3) or 8 weeks (cohort 1) before the 16-week analytical treatment interruption was initiated in step 3. At the conclusion of the treatment interruption, the participants entered step 4 to be monitored for safety until HIV RNA levels fell below the limit of quantification. Safety laboratory values and HIV viral load were monitored at regular intervals throughout the study.

Cohort 1 included 3 participants who received genetically modified cells but not CTX. This cohort was enrolled first to ensure there were no safety issues associated with using mRNA for CCR5 gene editing, as opposed to adenoviral vectors. Subsequently, participants in cohort 2 (which included only individuals who were WT for the CCR5 genotype) and participants in cohort 3 (individuals with the CCR5 Δ32 heterozygote genotype) were enrolled. The first 3 individuals each in cohorts 2 and 3 received the low dose of CTX (1 g/m2), and the remaining participants received the higher dose of CTX (1.5 g/m2) prior to T cell infusion. Cohort 3 included only those individuals with the CCR5 Δ32 heterozygote genotype, to determine whether these individuals were more likely to have sustained viral control in the absence of ART.

Table 1 summarizes the demographic characteristics of the 14 participants: 3 in cohort 1 (no CTX); 6 in cohort 2 (CTX and CCR5 WT/WT); and 5 in cohort 3 (CTX and CCR5 WT/Δ32 heterozygotes). Ninety-three percent of the participants were male and 7% were female, 57% were African American, 43% were White, and 7% were Hispanic. They had a median age of 44 years (IQR 36–51). The median baseline CD4 count was 693 c/mm3 (IQR 630–1030), and all participants had suppressed HIV replication via ART. Cohorts 2 and 3 received a single dose of CTX two days before the infusion of genetically modified cells. To manufacture CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells, we purified CD4+ T cells from apheresis product, electroporated RNA encoding CCR5 ZFNs, incubated the cells at 30°C for 2 days, as cold shock has been shown to promote gene disruption (20), and expanded the cells using CD3/CD28-coated beads (13). According to the protocol, all participants received a single infusion of 10 billion cells, except participant 204, who received only 6.6 billion cells because of insufficient ex vivo T cell expansion during manufacturing. The percentage of CCR5 editing in the product varied between 10% and 34%, with 20% to 30% of the CCR5 alleles edited in most products. Infusion of SB-728mR-T was safe and generally well tolerated: we observed a total of 31 adverse events in cohort 1 (n = 24 severity grade 1; n = 7 severity grade 2) and 97 adverse events in cohorts 2 and 3 (n = 79 severity grade 1; n = 12 severity grade 2; n = 5 severity grade 3; n = 1 severity grade 4). There were no serious adverse events related to SB-728mR-T infusion. Supplemental Table 1 describes all of the adverse events associated with this clinical trial.

Table 1 Patient demographics and cell manufacturing

Slight delay in viral rebound after infusion of CCR5 ZFN–treated CD4+ T cells. We performed an ATI to determine whether PLWH who received an infusion of SB-728mR-T had a delay in viral rebound after ART was discontinued relative to the AIDS Clinical Trial Group (ACTG) historical controls. This historical control cohort includes 93 ACTG trial participants whose viral rebound data were captured in four ACTG ATI studies without additional interventions (ACTG 371, A5024, A5068, and A5197) (21–25). The historical controls included acutely infected, recently infected, and chronically infected individuals to account for the uncertainty about the length of infection in our participants. The controls were selected on the basis of similar inclusion criteria (Table 2): age 18–65 years (median age, 40 yr; IQR, 30–44); sex (male, 96%; female, 4%); plasma HIV-1 RNA of fewer than 50 copies/mL for at least 12 months before ATI while on combination ART; a CD4+ count at the time of the ATI of more than 500 cells/μL (median, 829; IQR, 687 and 1076); a CD4 nadir of more than 200 cells/μL (96%); and frequent viral load measurements at least until viral rebound occurred. Similar to the historical controls, most participants in our study were on integrase inhibitor or boosted protease inhibitor–based (PI-based) therapy. The participants on non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI) therapy, based on the participant’s preference in consultation with the referring physician, either (a) discontinued the NNRTI 7 days prior to discontinuation of the other antiretroviral agents in their regimens or (b) initiated a potent PI-based regimen (with discontinuation of the NNRTI) without altering the nucleosides of the regimen for the last 2 weeks of highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), prior to simultaneous interruption of all antiretroviral agents. This was done to account for the long-term pharmacokinetic decay of non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase antiretroviral regimens, which has been associated with delays in virological rebound during ATI studies (21, 26).

Table 2 ACTG historical data (n = 93) reported by Li et al. (21)

In cohort 1, the participants began an ATI 8 weeks after infusion with SB-728mR-T cells. In cohorts 2 and 3, the participants began ATI 4 weeks after infusion with SB-728mR-T cells, similar to our previous ZFN study (27). Most participants rebounded by week 4 of the ATI and reached peak viremia by week 8. We found that the rebound of HIV viremia (HIV RNA >200 copies/mL) was delayed compared with the ACTG historical controls (Figure 2A) when considering all of the participants (Peto-Peto P = 0.01), but there was a lack of statistical power to detect whether any of the cohorts were individually delayed relative to the control group or to any of the other cohorts (Figure 2B). Additionally, pretreatment with CTX (either dose) did not have a detectable effect on the time to virologic rebound (Peto-Peto P = 0.70).

Figure 2 Time to viral rebound during an ATI. (A) All individuals who received CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells were compared with historical controls for the time to reach a viral load of at least 200 copies/mL. The Peto-Peto P value is shown for the group comparison of the survival curves. (B) Each cohort within the clinical trial was compared with the ACTG control group. Participant 305 was excluded because of continued ART during the ATI. Pt, participant.

Changes in circulating lymphocytes and persistence of CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells. We tracked the persistence of engineered T cells, total CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and viral load throughout the duration of the clinical trial (Figure 3). The median (IQR) percentage of CCR5-edited alleles in CD4+ T cells was 17.0% (11.6%, 26.2%) one week after infusion (Table 3). The engraftment of the gene-edited cells varied between cohorts 4 weeks after infusion (Kruskal-Wallis P = 0.03), with a nonsignificant trend toward greater early engraftment in the CTX groups that was significant for the Δ32 group (cohort 3) compared with the control group (cohort 1) (Wald test from linear regression [LR], P = 0.02). Considering the average percentage of CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells during the 16-week ATI, calculated using the participant’s AUC divided by length of the 16-week ATI, we found no detectable differences between groups; however, there was a trend toward greater engraftment in the CTX groups (LR P = 0.09) and in the heterozygous group compared with the control group (LR P = 0.06). We used a simple linear mixed-effects model, with fixed effect for time and a random effect for subject, to examine patterns in the change from baseline based on the available measurements in the period prior to and during each participant’s ATI. Prior to ATI, there was an average (95% CI) change from baseline of 17.0%/week (6.6%, 27.4%) for CD4, without any detectable trends for CD8, which had an average change from baseline of –0.5%/week (–2.9%, 1.9%). During the ATI, participants across all groups experienced an average (95% CI) percentage of decrease in CD4 levels relative to the pre-ATI level of 1.1%/week (0.8%, 1.4%) and an average increase in CD8 of 3.2%/week (2.4%, 4.0%), with no consistent trend detectable in the percentage of CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells, for which there was an average change of –0.6%/week (–3.2%, 1.9%) relative to pre-ATI levels. The overall pattern in the number of CCR5-edited alleles in the CD4+ T cells across the entire study period was similar to that previously described, in that there tended to be a notable increase in gene-edited cells after infusion, followed by an eventual decline in peripheral blood, which may indicate cell death or trafficking into tissues (Figure 2). All participants were advised to restart ART at week 16 of the ATI. However, 3 participants (1 WT/WT [participant 203] and 2 WT/Δ32 CCR5 Δ32 heterozygotes [participants 301 and 303]) with low-level viremia (<1000 copies/mL) elected to extend the ATI. They continued to maintain low-level viremia and restarted treatment 26, 33, and 44 weeks after infusion, respectively (see the individual trajectories of the viral load in Figure 3). One of these individuals had a “low-positive” result for the presence of antiretrovirals in urine on 1 isolated occasion during the ATI. Comparing individuals whose average percentage of CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells during the 16-week ATI was above, versus below, the median, we found no a significant difference in the time to virologic failure (Peto-Peto P = 0.24), with a HR (95% CI) for failure of 1.93 (0.58, 6.37) in the group below the median. Together, these data indicate that some of the individuals who received CCR5 gene–edited CD4+ T cells exhibited limited post-rebound control of viral replication, consistent with previous descriptions of post-rebound controllers (28).

Figure 3 Analysis of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts, viral load, and percentage of CCR5 disruption within peripheral CD4+ T cells. At the indicated time points, CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts as well as viral load were measured. The percentage of CCR5 disruption was calculated as described in Methods. Individuals who participated in an extended ATI are indicated with a red subject ID.

Table 3 Persistence of CD4+ T cells with disrupted CCR5 alleles

No change in viral reservoir after infusion of CCR5 gene–edited T cells. The ultimate goal of HIV cure research is to eliminate the latent viral reservoir. However, more immediate safety concerns focus on whether the use of immunological interventions and ATIs augment the latent reservoir (29). To address these questions, we performed the recently described intact proviral DNA assay (IPDA) (30) to address the intact reservoir levels prior to treatment and at least 6 months after the resumption of ART following ATI. We found no significant difference in the reservoir levels before or after therapy, indicating that infusion of SB-728mR-T cells followed by an ATI had no beneficial effects in reducing the viral reservoir, but also did not significantly increase the size of the intact reservoir, 5′ defective viruses, or 3′ defective viruses (Figure 4, A–C). Of interest, the individuals with CCR5 heterozygosity (cohort 3) had lower reservoir levels. Given the small number of participants in this clinical trial, it is unclear whether this lower reservoir level in CCR5 Δ32 heterozygotes would be observed in a larger cohort of individuals, but the results contrast with other studies that measured the HIV reservoir in this population using less precise methods (31).

Figure 4 Viral reservoir before and after infusion of CCR5-edited CD4+ T cells. An IPDA was performed before and at least 6 months after the reinitiation ART. (A) Number of integrated HIV genomes with defective 5′ sequences per million CD4+ T cells. (B) Number of integrated HIV genomes with defective 3′ sequences per million CD4+ T cells. (C) Number of integrated HIV genomes with intact viruses per million CD4+ T cells. P values were calculated by paired t test. Blue indicates individuals with CCR5 Δ32 heterozygosity, and green represents CCR5 WT individuals.

Heightened HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses in individuals with regained control of HIV replication. Given the delay in viral rebound and the evidence of post-rebound control of HIV replication in a subset of participants who received CCR5 ZFN–treated CD4+ T cells, we investigated the state of HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses before and after SB-728mR-T infusion. We limited our analysis to the HIV Gag response so it would be feasible to do peptide deconvolution to identify the reactive peptides. To study both the breadth and magnitude of the HIV Gag T cell response, we used PBMCs isolated prior to SB-728mR-T infusion (apheresis no. 2), as well as PBMCs collected at least 6 months after the reinstitution of ART (apheresis no. 5) to allow the HIV-specific immune response to return to homeostasis after seeing robust levels of antigen during the ATI (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). Consistent with previous reports analyzing the HIV-specific T cell response before and after ATI (32), most individuals had no noticeable difference in their HIV-specific CD8+ T cell response. However, 3 of the individuals showed impressive differences in both the breadth and magnitude of their HIV-specific CD8+ T cell response (Figure 5B). Interestingly, these were the same individuals who showed some post-rebound control of HIV replication (Figure 3). We also studied the HIV Gag CD4+ T cell response and observed no changes before or after ATI (Supplemental Figure 2). We performed deconvolution analysis of the peptide pool data to identify which peptide was being targeted by each heightened response. We then obtained the HLA haplotype of each individual, noticing that none of these individuals harbored protective alleles (33). We then used computer algorithms to determine which HLA allele bound the targeted peptide with the highest affinity. For several of the responses, we were able to identify which allele likely presented the peptide, but for some of the alleles there were no peptide-binding models available (Figure 5C). Together, these findings suggest that infusion of CCR5 ZFN–treated CD4+ T cells reinvigorated the HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses in a subset of individuals who demonstrated post-treatment control of HIV replication similar to that described in other studies (28).

Figure 5 Enhanced HIV Gag -specific CD8+ T cell responses were observed after infusion of CCR5-deficient CD4+ T cells. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots showing the IFN-γ response to Gag pool number 21 from cells collected from participant 303 during apheresis numbers 2 and 5. (B) Heatmap showing the change in the percentage of IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells when exposed to the indicated peptide pool between apheresis number 2 and number 5. (C) Deconvolution of peptide pool data shows where within the Gag protein enhanced responses were observed. Patient ID, MHC haplotype, and epitope for each enhanced response greater than 0.5%. Ensemble score estimates peptide affinity for a particular HLA allele, with the highest-affinity allele identified. Green indicates that the allele affinity is under 500 µM, and yellow highlights alleles in which there is no predication model.

Viral escape observed in a heightened CD8+ T cell response. To better support the hypothesis that the heightened CD8 HIV–specific response observed following the infusion of CCR5-deficient CD4+ T cells was responsible for post-rebound control of HIV replication in some participants, we sequenced HIV-1 Gag in virus circulating before and after the observed periods of virus control in the 3 participants. Single-genome sequences of Gag (n = 35, median; n = 6 per participant time point) demonstrated the expected sequence diversity among the participants’ Gag sequences. Comparing each participant’s early and late sequences, however, we detected only 1 conserved change within Gag, which fell within the predicted CTL epitope for participant 303 (Figure 6, A and B), suggesting viral escape from T cell responses against this epitope. To validate the observation that this Gag mutation conferred viral escape, we synthesized both the WT (ERFALNPGL) and mutated (ERFAFNPGL) peptides to interrogate the CD8+ T cell response. Compared with the robust CD8+ T cell response to the WT peptide, we observed a substantially reduced response to the mutated peptide, indicating that this mutation allows viral escape (Figure 6C). Together, these data suggest that this dominant, reinvigorated CD8+ T cell response in subject 303 was sufficiently robust to drive the selection of an HIV escape mutant.