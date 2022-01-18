Aqueous proteins help predict the response of patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration to anti-VEGF therapy

Ascertainment of study eyes of primary cohort. A review of charts of patients from the clinic of a single vitreoretinal surgeon at a satellite office of a tertiary care center from 2013 to 2020 identified 207 eyes from insured patients with a diagnosis of nvAMD (diagnosed by clinical exam and SD-OCT and confirmed by fluorescein angiography) who underwent intravitreal injections with anti-VEGF therapy (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144469DS1). Inclusion and exclusion criteria are described in Methods. Patients included in the study agreed to participate in the TEP/M approach and were followed after initiating treatment without interruption for 1 year (102 eyes; 87 patients) and at 2 years (65 eyes; Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2).

Table 1 Presenting characteristics of eyes from patients with nvAMD receiving anti-VEGF therapy and those eligible for study at the 12 and 24 month time points

Outcome measurements at 12 and 24 months during steady-state phase of TEP/M protocol. Following the TEP/M protocol, the mean change in central subfield thickness (CST) on SD-OCT was –79.3 ± 9.6 and the mean change in vision was 2 ± 2 letters at the end of year 1 (Table 2). The percentage of patients with a mean improvement or decline in vision of 5 letters or greater was 46% and 19%, respectively. The mean interval between treatments (using a maximal interval of 6 months for patients who were weaned from treatment) was 11.3 ± 0.7 weeks by the end of year 1. Accordingly, the mean number of treatments received was 7.8 ± 0.2. Compared with traditional monthly treatment, the number of treatments using the TEP/M protocol was reduced by 40% (from 13.0 to 7.8) at 12 months.

Table 2 Outcome measurements for TEP/M patients at 12 months

There were 65 eyes that were followed under the TEP/M protocol for at least 2 years without deviations from protocol, as described for year 1. The mean interval between treatments using a maximal interval of 6 months for patients who were weaned from treatment, was 14.6 ± 1.1 weeks after 24 months (Table 3). In turn, the mean number of treatments received by the end of year 2 was 12.2 ± 1.1. Compared with traditional bimonthly treatment (following 3 initial monthly treatments), the number of treatments using the TEP/M protocol was reduced by 13% (from 14.0 to 12.2) at 24 months (Table 3). Compared with traditional monthly treatment, the number of treatments using the TEP/M protocol was reduced by 51% (from 25.0 to 12.2) at 24 months.

Table 3 Outcome measurements for TEP/M patients at 24 months

Patients successfully weaned from anti-VEGF therapy using TEP/M approach. Using the TEP/M protocol, we were able to successfully wean off treatment (i.e., patients not requiring treatment on 3 consecutive scheduled visits, and for at least 30 weeks from their last injection) 31% (32/102) of patients within the first year (Supplemental Table 1 and Table 4). By the end of year 2, 38% (25/65) of patients were weaned from treatment. Of the 22 patients successfully weaned off treatment who were followed for a minimum of 2 years, 73% (16/22) remained off treatment at the end of year 2 and 87% (13/15) of patients weaned off treatment by the end of year 2 remained off treatment at the end of year 3 (Supplemental Table 2). Of the 102 eyes followed in this group, 43% (44/102) were successfully paused (30 weeks or greater) during the course of their follow up (Supplemental Table 3; median length of follow up 28.5 months, range 12 to 72 months).

Table 4 Eyes of TEP/M patients successfully weaned off treatment at 12 and 24 months

Patients requiring maintenance therapy versus patients weaned from anti-VEGF therapy. A comparison of eyes that required maintenance treatment every 8 to 12 weeks (n = 35 eyes) with those who were successfully weaned off treatment by year 1 (n = 32 eyes) demonstrated that the mean number of treatments received was higher in the maintenance group compared with the weaned group (7.8 ± 0.3 vs. 6.0 ± 0.3; P < 0.0001; Supplemental Table 4), as expected. The mean change in CST was similar for these 2 groups (–80.6 ± 18.6 vs. –70.4 ± 13.3; P = 0.861). However, the percentage of these patients with a 5-or-more-letter improvement was lower in the maintenance group compared with the weaned group (34.3% vs. 53.1%; P = 0.007; Supplemental Table 4). The percentage of these patients with a 5-or-more-letter decrease in vision was similar (17.1% vs. 18.8%; P = 0.713). When we specifically examined the subset of 8 eyes that were weaned from treatment but subsequently had recurrent disease activity, we observed a mean vision loss of 6 ± 2 letters at the time of their recurrence (Supplemental Table 5). Following reinitiation of treatment with anti-VEGF therapy, these patients recovered 3 ± 2 letters after a single retreatment. This suggested that weaned patients who experience a recurrence of CNV remain sensitive to anti-VEGF therapy and recover vision upon resuming treatment (Supplemental Table 5).

Overall, adverse outcomes (endophthalmitis, vitreous hemorrhage, retinal tear, retinal detachment, RPE tear, subretinal hemorrhage) were uncommon. There was no increase in adverse outcomes in patients with nvAMD receiving anti-VEGF therapy every 4 to 6 weeks compared with those receiving treatment every 8 to 12 weeks at 24 or 36 months (Supplemental Table 6). There was no increase in adverse outcomes in patients successfully weaned off treatment compared with patients requiring maintenance treatment (every 4 to 6 weeks or every 8 to 12 weeks; Supplemental Table 6).

Confirmatory cohort of patients with nvAMD treated with TEP/M. Collectively, these results suggest that the TEP/M approach can safely and effectively wean up to 30% of patients with nvAMD off anti-VEGF therapy in 12 months. To determine if the results observed in this retrospective analysis of patients with nvAMD can be extrapolated to other patient populations, we examined a second, independent cohort of patients treated using the same TEP/M protocol. To this end, we reviewed charts of a separate cohort of patients from a tertiary hospital-based clinic between 2013 to 2020 and identified 32 eyes from insured patients with a diagnosis of nvAMD (using same criteria as primary cohort by clinical exam and SD-OCT and confirmed by fluorescein angiography) who underwent intravitreal injections with anti-VEGF therapy (Supplemental Figure 3 and Table 5). Inclusion/exclusion criteria were identical to that used for the primary cohort. Patients included in this second independent cohort also agreed to participate in the TEP/M approach and were followed after initiating treatment without interruption for at least 1 year. In this second, independent cohort, 30% (6/32) of eyes were successfully weaned from anti-VEGF therapy (i.e., patients not requiring treatment on 3 consecutive scheduled visits, and for at least 30 weeks from their last injection) by the end of year 1 (Table 5), similar to what was observed in the initial cohort of patients.

Table 5 Characteristics of a second independent cohort of patients with nvAMD receiving anti-VEGF therapy using TEP/M at a separate tertiary hospital-based clinical site who were eligible for study

Response of fluid on OCT to anti-VEGF therapy using TEP/M in weanable versus nonweanable patients. We next set out to examine whether we could distinguish between patients who required frequent or maintenance therapy from those who were ultimately weaned from treatment. To this end, SD-OCT images from patients in both the initial and the confirmatory TEP/M cohorts were graded prior to initiation of treatment, at the time of diagnosis (presentation), and at 1, 2, 3, 6, and 12 months after initiating treatment for the presence of fluid. Each SD-OCT was independently classified as having no fluid (none), subretinal fluid (SRF), intraretinal fluid (IRF), or SRF and IRF (both) by 2 independent masked graders; disagreements were reconciled by a third grader. Patients were grouped based on frequency of treatment at 12 months to compare those who were able to successfully be weaned from treatment with those who were unable to be weaned from treatment (Figure 1). Interestingly, while the distribution of fluid was similar in both groups at presentation, 63% (24/38) of weanable patients had complete resolution of fluid after their first treatment compared with only 30% (25/84) of nonweanable patients (Table 6). The percentage of nonweanable patients without fluid peaked after 2 treatments at under 50%. Conversely, 84% (32/38) of weanable patients had no fluid at month 2 and 95% (36/38) had no fluid by month 6 (Table 6).

Figure 1 Heatmap comparing fluid over time for eyes of patients who required sustained anti-VEGF treatment versus those who were successfully weaned from anti-VEGF therapy by 12 months. OCT images were obtained from all 102 eligible patients who underwent the TEP/M approach for at least 12 months. Presence of fluid on OCT was graded independently by 2 investigators for the presence of no fluid, subretinal fluid (SRF), intraretinal fluid (IRF), or both at time points 0, 1, 2, 3, 6, and 12 months after initiation of protocol. Fluid status overtime for each individual patient is graphically represented with dark blue denoting no fluid; light blue, SRF; light green, IRF; and yellow, both. Patients were grouped into 2 categories: those not weaned (requiring sustained treatment every 4–12 weeks) and those weaned off treatment. Within each group, patients were sorted by severity of fluid (none < SRF < IRF < both).

Table 6 Proportion of patients on TEP/M protocol with no fluid on OCT from 0 to 6 months

Aqueous VEGF levels fail to predict response of nvAMD to anti-VEGF therapy. These results suggest that the early response to treatment by anti-VEGF therapy may predict whether patients could ultimately be weaned from treatment. In this regard, emerging therapies under development are being designed to reduce VEGF levels more effectively (16, 17). We therefore sought to determine whether aqueous VEGF levels predict the response of patients with nvAMD to treatment with current anti-VEGF therapies. A subset of patients included in our study consented to provide aqueous samples on presentation, prior to initiation of treatment with anti-VEGF therapy (Supplemental Table 7). The concentration of VEGF in these aqueous samples was measured by ELISA in patients who required treatment intervals either monthly (every 4 weeks), every 6 to 8 weeks, or every 10 to 12 weeks, or in patients who were weaned from treatment at the end of year 1. Compared with control patients, we observed a marked increase in the pretreatment aqueous VEGF levels in all 4 groups of patients with nvAMD (Figure 2A). However, we did not observe a difference in VEGF levels among these 4 groups (Figure 2A). Since we observed a significant difference in intraretinal and subretinal fluid on SD-OCT in weanable compared with nonweanable patients as early as 1 month after their first treatment, we next examined whether the VEGF levels were different in patients after initiating treatment with anti-VEGF therapy. The posttreatment aqueous levels of VEGF within their first 3 months of initiating anti-VEGF therapy was similar to control levels and did not differ among the 4 subgroups of patients with nvAMD (Figure 2B). Similarly, the decline in aqueous VEGF levels following initiation with anti-VEGF therapy also did not correlate with the response to treatment with anti-VEGF therapy (Figure 2C). Collectively, these results suggest that aqueous VEGF levels do not predict the response of patients with nvAMD to treatment with anti-VEGF therapy.

Figure 2 Aqueous levels of VEGF in TEP/M patients. (A) Pretreatment aqueous VEGF levels (prior to first injection) for patients with increasing interval between treatments at 12 months (from subset of TEP/M patients). (B) Posttreatment aqueous VEGF levels (having received their first injection) for patients with increasing interval between treatments at 12 months (from subset of TEP/M patients). (C) Comparison of pretreatment and posttreatment aqueous VEGF levels for patients with increasing interval between treatments at 12 months (from subset of TEP/M patients). Statistical analysis was performed using Wilcoxon rank sum test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. An x indicates that statistical analyses could not be performed due to insufficient samples.

Proteomic analysis to identify aqueous-associated proteins from patients with nvAMD. We next sought whether other aqueous-associated protein(s) could be identified to help predict or contribute to the response to treatment with anti-VEGF therapy (Figure 3, A–C). To this end, we took an unbiased approach and examined aqueous fluid from TEP/M patients using proteomics (Figure 3, D–G). Due to the limited volume of aqueous fluid available from TEP/M patients, and to reduce the influence of outliers, we performed proteomic analyses on pooled aqueous samples from untreated patients with nvAMD who required monthly treatment (q4 untx group = nonweanable; n = 3) with those patients with nvAMD who required treatment every 12 weeks or could be weaned from treatment (q12+ untx group = weanable; n = 7) at the end of year 1.

Figure 3 Overview of patient sample collection and proteomics screen in untreated (anti-VEGF naive) and treated (those who have received anti-VEGF therapy) patients with wet AMD. (A) Aqueous samples were collected from clinic patients with nvAMD via anterior chamber paracentesis. (B and C) Illustration of disrupted outer blood-retinal barrier in nvAMD (B) and release of VEGF and other angiogenic mediators that promote choroidal neovascularization (C). (D) Patient samples were separated into those that required monthly (q4) treatment versus those who were able to be extended to 12 or more weeks (q12+) and by anti-VEGF treatment status (treatment naive and after treatment). (E) Pooled patient aqueous samples containing 10 μg of protein were prepared. (F) Samples were digested by proteolytic enzymes. (G) Mass spectrometry was performed to analyze each sample. (H) Unique proteins were identified using the Spectronaut Proteomics System. (I) Differential protein analysis was performed comparing q4 and q12+ nvAMD patient samples with non-AMD controls and patients with (dry) nnvAMD. (J) To evaluate the molecular effects of anti-VEGF treatment in patients, we utilized principal component analysis (PCA). The samples used in the analysis include q4 and q12+ patients and their responses to anti-VEGF treatment, as well as non-AMD controls and patients with nnvAMD. The first 3 components were selected for the 3D PCA.

The OCT analysis of fluid in weanable versus nonweanable TEP/M patients demonstrated no difference in the presence or absence of fluid prior to the initiation of treatment, but a measurable difference was detectable as early as 1 month after a single treatment with anti-VEGF therapy. This suggested that the difference in behavior between these 2 groups can be detected early after treatment initiation. We therefore also performed a proteomic analysis from pooled samples from treated patients (following their mandatory monthly first, second, or third treatment) who required monthly treatment (q4 tx group; n = 6) compared with those who required treatment every 12 weeks or could be weaned from treatment (q12+ tx group; n = 5) at the end of year 1.

We detected 750 proteins in the aqueous fluid from the 4 pooled samples (Figure 3H). A heat map was generated comparing proteins expressed in these 4 groups, as well as in control patients and patients with dry (nnv)AMD (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 4A). Principal component analysis demonstrated a closer relationship between protein levels in controls and patients with nnvAMD compared with the 2 untreated groups of patients with nvAMD (Figure 3J). Following treatment, the q12+ tx group was more similar to control and nnvAMD groups than was the q4 tx group (Figure 3J, Supplemental Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Table 8).

Protein families increased or decreased in aqueous fluid from weanable versus nonweanable patients with nvAMD. To determine which among the 750 aqueous proteins could be used as aqueous-associated proteins that may predict the response of patients with nvAMD to anti-VEGF therapy, we compared the expression levels of these proteins in the 2 pairs of patients. Comparison of these pairs identified 261 proteins that were increased or decreased 2-fold or more in either untx or q12+ tx groups compared with the untx or q4 tx groups (Figure 4A, Step 1, and Supplemental Figure 5). Fifty-eight proteins (Supplemental Table 9) had sequences that overlapped with the sequence of currently available anti-VEGF therapies (i.e., aflibercept, bevacizumab, or ranibizumab). This left 203 proteins that were increased or decreased 2-fold or more in the q12+ compared with the q4 groups (Figure 4A, Step 2).

Figure 4 Stepwise identification and isolation of key proteins driving phenotype of patients with nvAMD in untreated and treated q12+ versus q4 groups. (A) Flow diagram describing the process of removing proteins with similar expression levels, those with sequences that overlapped with anti-VEGF therapies, and those that were highly variable between q4 and q12+ groups to identify proteins of interest. (B) Scatter plot of identified aqueous proteins with 2-fold changes between q4 untreated patients and q12+ untreated patients. (C) Scatter plot of identified aqueous proteins with 2-fold changes between q4 treated patients and q12+ treated patients. In B and C, colored markers represent enriched biological process from the proteomics analysis; gray dots are the proteins with no enriched biological processes.

To exclude proteins that were increased or decreased due to chance (i.e., due to the variable expression levels of the protein in the aqueous of patients with nvAMD, regardless of their response to anti-VEGF therapy), we performed a proteomics analysis on a separate cohort of untreated patients with nvAMD that were arbitrarily divided into 2 groups (nvAMD1, n = 9; nvAMD2, n = 9). When we compared the proteins between these 2 groups, we observed 31 proteins (Supplemental Table 10 and Supplemental Figure 6C) that were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater in nvAMD1 compared with nvAMD2 and that were also identified in the comparison between q4 and q12+ groups. These 31 proteins were therefore designated highly variable proteins and removed from the q4 versus q12+ analyses, leaving 172 proteins that were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater in the comparison between q4 versus q12+ aqueous samples (Step 3 in Figure 4A). Gene ontology analyses of q4 versus q12+ untx (Figure 4B) and tx (Figure 4C) demonstrated that proteins that were increased or decreased 2-fold or more (Supplemental Tables 11 and 12) fell into several categories, including aging, angiogenesis, blood coagulation, immune response, and response to wound healing, hypoxia, and oxidative stress, all previously implicated in the pathogenesis of nvAMD.

Identification of proteins that may contribute to the response of nvAMD eyes to treatment with anti-VEGF therapy. To further narrow down the proteins identified in the proteomics screen to those proteins that may serve as biomarkers or contribute to the development or progression of nvAMD, we next examined which proteins were differentially expressed in untreated patients with nvAMD (n = 18) compared with control patients (n = 24). We observed 263 proteins that were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater in untreated patients with nvAMD compared with control patients (Supplemental Figure 6A). To examine whether these proteins were differentially expressed in nvAMD eyes compared with control eyes (rather than variably expressed in control eyes), we arbitrarily divided a group of control patients into 2 groups (control 1, n = 12; control 2, n = 12) and compared the expression of aqueous proteins using proteomics. Using this approach, we noted that almost half (over 47%) of proteins detected in the arbitrarily divided control groups were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater between these 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 6B). This was significantly greater than the diversity of protein expression observed in patients with nvAMD (in which 11% of proteins were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater between the 2 groups; Supplemental Figure 6C). This suggested that proteomic analyses of aqueous fluid comparing patients with nvAMD — and, by extension, any other disease group — with a control group can be influenced by the significant variability of protein levels among controls and may therefore not be helpful in identifying proteins specifically increased in patients with nvAMD.

We instead compared the expression of proteins in patients with nvAMD with patients with nnvAMD (n = 18) and identified 109 proteins that were differentially expressed (by at least 2-fold) in nnvAMD versus nvAMD and may therefore contribute to the progression of dry to wet AMD (Supplemental Figure 6D). Gene ontology analyses revealed the same categories identified in the comparison between q4 and q12+ groups (Figure 5A). Indeed, among the 109 proteins identified in the nvAMD versus nnvAMD comparison, 42 overlapped with proteins identified in the q12+ untx group compared with the q4 untx group, 18 overlapped with proteins identified in the q12+ tx group compared with the q4 tx group, and 8 proteins were identified in all 3 comparisons (Figure 5B and Supplemental Tables 13 and 14).

Figure 5 Comparison of expression of key proteins in nvAMD versus nnvAMD and identification of overlapping proteins. (A) Scatter plot of identified aqueous proteins with 2-fold changes between patients with (dry) nnvAMD and those with (wet) nvAMD. Colored markers represent enriched biological process from the proteomics analysis; gray dots are the proteins with no enriched biological processes. (B) Venn diagram describing overlapping proteins identified in the comparisons between q4 versus q12 untreated patients, q4 versus q12 treated patients, and patients with nnvAMD versus those with nvAMD (see Supplemental Table 12).

Complement proteins differentially expressed in aqueous fluid from weanable versus non-weanable patients with nvAMD. Recent data strongly implicate immune dysregulation in the development of AMD (18). Genome-wide association studies have identified several variants of the innate immune system complement genes that influence the risk of developing AMD (19). Among the proteins that were increased or decreased 2-fold or more in q4 versus q12+ groups were several immunomodulatory proteins (Figure 6A). This included 6 complement-related proteins: 4 that were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater in the q12+ untx group compared with the q4 untx group and 2 that were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater in the q12+ tx group compared with the q4 tx group (Supplemental Table 15). One of these complement-related proteins was identified as highly variable (Supplemental Table 10), leaving 5 complement-related proteins: C3, complement factor 4-A (C4-A), complement Factor H-related (CFHR) protein 2, CFHR 4, and CFHR 5 (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 15). In the comparison of nnvAMD versus nvAMD, we identified 3 additional complement-related proteins that were increased or decreased 2-fold or greater: complement factor 1, complement component C8 beta chain, and CFHR 4.

Figure 6 Comparison of expression of key immunomodulatory proteins and complement proteins. (A) Comparison of the expression of aqueous proteins identified in the proteomics analyses between q4 versus q12 untreated patients, q4 versus q12 treated patients, and patients with nnvAMD versus those with nvAMD, highlighting immunomodulatory proteins. Proteins increased or decreased less than 2-fold were excluded from this analysis. (B) Comparison of the expression of aqueous proteins identified in the proteomics analyses between q4 versus q12 untreated patients, q4 versus q12 treated patients, and patients with nnvAMD versus those with nvAMD,s highlighting complement proteins.

Proteins that respond differently in aqueous fluid from weanable versus nonweanable patients with nvAMD. As stated above, the OCT analysis of fluid in weanable versus nonweanable TEP/M patients demonstrated no difference in the presence or absence of fluid prior to the initiation of treatment, but a measurable difference was detectable as early as 1 month after a single treatment with anti-VEGF therapy. We therefore set out to identify proteins that respond differently in q4 versus q12+ patients following initiation with treatment of anti-VEGF therapy. To this end, we compared the expression of proteins identified in the proteomic analyses in the q4 untx group with the q4 tx group and the q12+ untx group with the q12+ tx group (Figure 7, A–D). Interestingly, while 16 of the 42 proteins identified in all 3 proteomics screens (q4 vs. q12+ untreated; q4 vs. q12+ treated; and nvAMD vs. nnvAMD) behaved similarly in both the q4 and q12+ groups (Figure 7, A and B), 9 proteins increased in the q4 group but decreased in the q12+ group in response to treatment (Figure 7C) while 17 proteins decreased in the q4 group but increased in the q12+ group in response to treatment (Figure 7D), suggesting that they may directly contribute to the different response of q4 versus q12+ patients with nvAMD to anti-VEGF therapy. Of these 26 proteins, 4 were among the 8 proteins differentially expressed (2-fold or more) in all 3 comparisons (q4 vs. q12+ untreated; q4 vs. q12+ treated; and nvAMD vs. nnvAMD; see Figure 5B).

Figure 7 Key proteins identified by proteomics analyses and their response to anti-VEGF treatment in q4 versus q12 patients. (A) Proteins that increased following treatment with anti-VEGF therapy in both q4 and q12+ patients with nvAMD. (B) Proteins that decreased following treatment with anti-VEGF therapy in both q4 and q12+ patients with nvAMD. (C) Proteins that increased following treatment with anti-VEGF therapy in q4 patients with nvAMD but decreased following treatment in the q12+ patients with nvAMD. (D) Proteins that decreased following treatment with anti-VEGF therapy in q4 patients with nvAMD but increased following treatment in the q12+ patients with nvAMD. Red box highlights proteins present in all 3 comparisons (q4 vs. q12+ untreated; q4 vs. q12+ treated, and nvAMD vs. nnvAMD; see Figure 5B).

Apolipoprotein B-100 plays a protective role in the development of CNV. Among the 4 proteins that responded differently in the q4 compared with q12+ groups following treatment, and that were present in all 3 comparisons (q4 vs. q12+ untreated; q4 vs. q12+ treated, and nvAMD vs. nnvAMD) was apolipoprotein-B100 (ApoB100). ApoB100 expression decreased in the q4 group but increased in the q12+ group following treatment (Figure 7D). ApoB100 has been reported to be secreted by the retinal pigment epithelium (20–24), and accumulates within Bruch’s membrane as an early component of drusen (25–29). It is speculated that oxidized ApoB100 may contribute to the development of (dry) nnvAMD and the progression to (wet) nvAMD (30). However, our results demonstrate a paradoxical increase in ApoB100 in the eyes of patients who respond better to anti-VEGF therapy. To corroborate the results from our proteomics studies, we measured by ELISA the aqueous ApoB100 levels in an unrelated cohort of patients with nnvAMD, untreated nvAMD, and non-AMD control patients (Supplemental Table 16). We observed an increase in aqueous ApoB100 levels in patients with early and intermediate nnvAMD compared with control patients (Figure 8A), consistent with a role for ApoB100 in the development of dry AMD. The aqueous ApoB100 levels in patients with nvAMD was similarly increased compared with controls. However, aqueous ApoB100 levels were significantly higher in patients with early and intermediate nnvAMD compared with patients with nvAMD (Figure 8A), suggesting that ApoB100 levels decrease with progression from dry to wet AMD.

Figure 8 Apolipoprotein B-100 plays a protective role in the development of CNV. (A) ApoB100 protein level in aqueous of non-AMD control, nnvAMD, and nvAMD. Compared with that of non-AMD control, ApoB100 was significantly higher in the aqueous of patients with nnvAMD and nvAMD. Moreover, ApoB100 levels in the aqueous of patients with nnvAMD was dramatically higher than that in patients with nvAMD. (B) ApoB100 mRNA level in neurosensory retinal, RPE/choroid, and liver of both WT and ApoB mutant mice. ApoB100 levels in all 3 tissues of ApoB mutant mice are significantly higher than those from WT mice. (C and D) Laser CNV lesion size in 9-month-old (C) and 3-month-old (D) WT and ApoB100 mutant mice 7 days after treatment with laser. Scale bars: 100 μm. Individual dots represent CNV spots from choroids of 4 mice in each case. A reduction in choroidal neovascularization was observed in ApoB100 transgenic mice compared with WT mice. Results were plotted as mean ± SD. Unpaired Student’s t test was used to compare the 2 groups. *P < 0.05. (E) Vegf mRNA level in RPE/choroid from WT and ApoB mutant mice. Results were plotted as mean ± SD. P values were generated by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Laser CNV comparison between WT and ApoB mutant mice 7 days following treatment with laser. A subset of mice were treated with 200 ng aflibercept on day 3 following laser treatment. n = 4 to 8 animals for each condition. Results were plotted as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test was used to compare the different treatments with each other. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05; and NS, P > 0.05.

Based on the observation that aqueous ApoB100 levels were increased in treated patients with nvAMD who required infrequent treatment compared with those who required monthly treatment, as well as the reduced aqueous ApoB100 levels in patients with nvAMD compared with those with early and intermediate nnvAMD, we hypothesized that expression of ApoB100 may play a protective role in nvAMD. To interrogate this hypothesis, we took advantage of a homozygous mutant mouse line in which a CTA to TTA mutation was introduced to sequences corresponding to the ApoB48 editing codon (codon 2179) in exon 26, resulting in a marked reduction of ApoB48 expression (31). Expression of ApoB in these mice therefore is shifted from 50% ApoB100 and 50% ApoB48 to over 90% ApoB100. qPCR analysis demonstrated a marked increase in the mRNA expression of the ApoB100 isoform in the RPE/choroid from ApoB mutant mice compared with WT mice (Figure 8B). Aged (9-month-old) ApoB mutant animals were subjected to laser treatment and the size of CNV lesions was measured 7 days later. We observed smaller CNV lesions in the ApoB mutant mice compared with WT mice (Figure 8C), consistent with a protective role for ApoB100 in nvAMD.

Although their development is normal, ApoB mutant mice have lower HDL cholesterol levels than WT mice. Over time this, in turn, leads to lipoprotein accumulation in Bruch’s membrane (20). To examine whether the effects on CNV lesion size in ApoB mutant mice was due to expression of ApoB100 in the RPE/choroid rather than to lipid deposition and alterations of Bruch’s membrane, we examined the development of CNV lesions in younger animals and observed a similar reduction in CNV lesion size in 3-month-old ApoB mutant mice compared with control WT mice (Figure 8D).

We next examined whether increased expression of ApoB100 influenced VEGF expression or the response of CNV lesions to anti-VEGF therapy. To this end, we first examined the expression of Vegf mRNA by qPCR in the RPE/choroid from ApoB mutant mice compared with WT mice. We observed similar levels of Vegf mRNA in both ApoB mutant and WT mice (Figure 8E). We next treated ApoB mutant mice with a single intraocular injection with aflibercept (200 ng) at day 3 following laser treatment. Examination of animals at day 7 demonstrated further reduction in the size of the CNV lesion in ApoB mutant mice, similar to WT control mice (Figure 8F). CNV lesions were smaller in ApoB mutant mice treated with aflibercept compared with WT mice treated with aflibercept (Figure 8F). Collectively, these data suggest that ApoB100, an early and key component of drusen, could play an unexpected protective role in the development of CNV in patients with nvAMD, and that this role may be independent of Vegf mRNA expression and additive to anti-VEGF therapy.