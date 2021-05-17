Hunger-promoting AgRP neurons trigger an astrocyte-mediated feed-forward autoactivation loop in mice

Animals and surgery. Mice were kept under standard laboratory conditions with free access to standard chow food and water, unless otherwise stated. Seven- to 9-week-old male mice were randomized and used for feeding experiments and all experimental studies. Npy-gfp (no. 008321), Gfap-gfp (no. 003257), Agrp-Cre (no. 012899), and R26-hM4D Gi /mCitrine (no. 026219) transgenic mice were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. hM3D Gq AgRP mice were provided by J.C. Bruning and S.M. Steculorum (Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research, Cologne, Germany) (47). Ghsr-KO mice and their littermates were obtained as previously described (7). Gfap-gfp, Agrp-cre, hM4D Gi AgRP, and hM3D Gq AgRP mice were maintained on a mixed background in our laboratory. Mice of the Ghsr-KO line were maintained on a C57BL/6 background. Gfap-gfp mice were crossed with the hM3D Gq AgRP (Gfap-gfp hM3D Gq AgRP) mouse strain to allow visualization of astrocytes for electrophysiological recordings. Npy-gfp mice were crossed with the hM3D Gq AgRP (Npy-gfp hM3D Gq AgRP) mouse strain to enhance the signal for electron microscopy purposes.

Cannula placement. Cannulas (PlasticOne) were implanted i.c.v. at least 4 days before the experiment. Buprenorphine was administered 30 minutes before surgery, and mice were anesthetized with ketamine. Mice were placed in a stereotaxic instrument that used a platform specifically designed by the manufacturer (Kopf Instruments) for mouse surgery. Craniotomy was achieved through use of a sterile 25-gauge needle; a 33-gauge (sterile) stainless steel, single-guide cannula was placed unilaterally at 1.2 mm lateral and 1 mm posterior from the bregma. Cranioplastic cement and mounting screws were used to fix the cannulas. The incision was closed with a sterile surgical clip. Body temperature and respiratory rate were monitored throughout both procedures. Food and water intake as well as general and cannula appearance were checked 3 days after surgery as part of postoperative care.

Stereotaxic virus injection. Animals were administered injections as described previously (22, 48). In brief, bilateral virus injections were made into the ARC of anesthetized 6-week-old male Gfap-gfp Agrp-cre and Npy-gfp mice, placed in a stereotaxic apparatus (model 902; Kopf Instruments). Viruses (500 nL) containing the inhibitory DREADDs rAAV9/AAV-HA-KORD-IRES-mCitrine (ref. 48; University of North Carolina) and rAAV2/AAV-hGFAP-hM3DGq-mCherry (v97; University of Zurich) were applied into each hemisphere (coordinates: bregma, anterior-posterior: −1.2 mm, dorsal-ventral: −5.8 mm, lateral: ±0.3 mm) by using an air pressure system (injection time: 5 minutes). After surgery, mice (Gfap-gfp KORDAgRP and Npy-gfp hM3D Gq GFAP) were allowed to recover for 3–4 weeks before electrophysiological recording. After the electrophysiological experiments were finished, brain sections were fixed with 4% PFA, and 50-μm-thick vibratome sections of the ARC were prepared. Accurate virus injection into the ARC was verified by analyzing local GFP fluorescence. Mice with “missed” or “partial” hits were excluded. Specific (virus) expression in ARC was signified by double fluorescence labeling for GFP and GFAP.

Ghrelin administration. After removal of food at 8:30 am, 20 nmol/200 μL Human Recombinant Ghrelin (HOR-294, ProSpec Bio) or 200 μL saline was injected i.p., and 90 minutes later mice were sacrificed according to the IACUC protocols. For Western blotting purposes, MBHs were extracted and processed (see Western blot analysis). For electron microscopy analyses, mice were anesthetized and perfused (see Electron microscopy and mitochondrial analysis).

CNO administration. hM3D Gq AgRP mice were treated with CNO (0.3 μg/kG) (4936, Tocris) twice daily for 5 days. On the last day of treatment, food was removed from the cage, and the mice were sacrificed 90 minutes after CNO administration according to the IACUC protocols. As a control, we used both hM3D Gq AgRP mice treated with saline or WT mice treated with CNO. For Western blotting purposes, MBHs were extracted and processed (see Western blot analysis). For electron microscopy analyses, mice were anesthetized and perfused (see Electron microscopy and mitochondrial analysis).

hM4D Gi AgRP mice were treated with CNO (0.3 μg/kG) (4936, Tocris) or saline 15 minutes prior the administration of ghrelin or saline. Feeding was assessed 2 hours after i.p. injection of ghrelin. For Western blotting purposes, brains were extracted and processed (see Western blot analysis).

SalB administration. Agrp-cre mice infected with rAAV9/AAV-HA-KORD-IRES-mCitrine (Gfap-gfp KORDAgRP) were used for electrophysiological purposes. Prior to the experiments, feeding was assessed in all mice. For this, mice were overnight fasted. Mice were injected i.p. with vehicle or 5 mg/kg SalB (11487, Cayman) between 8 am and 9 am, and 10 minutes later food was given. Food intake was measured 1 hour after the beginning of the refeeding.

PGE2 administration. Cannulated Npy-gfp mice received a single injection of 100 pmol PGE2 in 2 μL vehicle. PGE2 (2246, Tocris) was dissolved in DMSO to produce a stock solution of 5 mg/mL and diluted in saline until final concentration was achieved. Mice were sacrificed 90 minutes after PGE2 administration.

PF04418948 (i.c.v.) and ghrelin (i.p.) experiment. Previously cannulated mice received a single injection of PF04418948 (100 pm/2 μL) or vehicle. Fifteen minutes later, i.p. ghrelin or vehicle was administered. PF0441894 (15016, Cayman) was dissolved in DMSO to produce a stock solution, and then diluted in saline until final concentration was achieved. Food intake was measured 1 hour after ghrelin administration. For sample collection, mice were sacrificed 90 minutes after ghrelin treatment.

Electron microscopy and mitochondrial analysis. Mice (at least 4 per group) were anesthetized and transcardially perfused with freshly prepared 4% PFA and 0.1% glutaraldehyde. After postfixation overnight, vibratome sections (50 μm) containing the ARC were immunostained with primary antibody anti-GFP (dilution 1:4000, ab13970, Abcam) or anti-GFAP (dilution 1:4500, G3893, Sigma-Aldrich). After overnight incubation at room temperature, sections were washed with PB, incubated with biotin-conjugated donkey anti-chicken IgG (dilution 1:250; 703-065-155, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories Inc.) or donkey anti-mouse IgG (dilution 1:250; 715-065-151, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories Inc.) secondary antibody, respectively; and for 2 hours, washed again, put in avidin-biotin complex (ABC; Vector Laboratories), and developed with DAB. Sections were then osmicated (15 minutes in 1% osmium tetroxide) and dehydrated in increasing ethanol concentrations. During the dehydration, 1% uranyl acetate was added to the 70% ethanol to enhance ultrastructural membrane contrast. Flat embedding in Durcupan (Electron Microscopy Sciences) followed dehydration. Ultrathin sections were cut on a Leica Ultramicrotome, collected on Formvar-coated single-slot grids, and analyzed with a Tecnai 12 Biotwin electron microscope (FEI) with an AMT XR-16 camera (15, 16).

Quantification of mitochondria . Hypothalamic sections containing GFP- or GFAP-immunoreactive cells with a visible nucleus were analyzed by electron microscopy. Mitochondrial cross-sectional area, perimeter, and aspect ratio were calculated using ImageJ (NIH). Probability plots were utilized to estimate changes in mitochondrial size and shape, and statistical differences were tested using the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. Mitochondrial density was estimated by dividing the number of mitochondrial profiles by the cytosolic or cellular area. Mitochondrial coverage was estimated by dividing the total area of mitochondria by the cytosolic or cellular area. Differences in mitochondrial density and coverage were tested using t test. For glial coverage and synaptic inputs, an investigator blinded to the protocol scored the number of synapses and the percentage of glia per AgRP cell in high-magnification images (>4.800×; refs. 15, 16). P ≤ 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Immunofluorescence. Postfixed sections were cut into 50-μm-thick sections. After 15 minutes washing in PB, the sections were incubated in blocking solution (1:20 normal donkey serum in PB) containing 0.2% Triton X-100 for 30 minutes at room temperature. Sections were incubated with anti-GFAP (dilution 1:2000; G3893, Sigma-Aldrich), anti-GFP (dilution 1:2000; ab13970, Abcam), and anti–c-Fos (dilution 1:1000; sc-52-G, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.) overnight at room temperature. The next day, sections were washed 3 times (5 minutes) in PB and incubated with the respective secondary antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature: donkey anti-mouse IgG Fluor 594; A-21203 (dilution 1:500); goat anti-chicken IgG Fluor 488, A-11039 (1:500); and goat anti-rabbit IgG 594, A-11012 (1:500) (Life Technologies). The sections were coverslipped and scoped using a Keyence BZ-X700 fluorescence microscope.

Western blot analysis. Mice (n = 6–7 per group) were sacrificed, and the MBH was extracted. Protein was extracted using RIPA buffer containing Complete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche). Proteins were transferred onto PVDF membranes using a Trans-Blot Turbo transfer apparatus (Bio-Rad) and incubated with anti-GFAP (dilution 1:2000; G3893, Sigma-Aldrich), anti-pDRP1 (1:1000; 3455, Cell Signaling Technology), and anti-GAPDH (1:10,000; cb1001, Calbiochem). Detection was carried out using ECL (Bio-Rad).

RT-PCR and ribosome profiling. RNA was extracted using a QIAGEN RNeasy Micro Kit (no. 74004). cDNA was synthetized using a QIAGEN Whole Transcriptome Kit (no. 207043). RT-PCR was performed in a Roche 480 LightCycler using Taqman probes (Gabarap; Mm00490680_m1).

Translating ribosome affinity purification (TRAP) was conducted in homogenate samples of MBH obtained from mice with loxP-flanked ribosome protein subunit 22 (Rpl22) crossed with the Gfap-cre line (011029 and 012849, respectively, The Jackson Laboratory), which express Rpl22 and HA proteins in ribosomes of astrocytes, thereby allowing for the immunoprecipitation of polysomes directly from GFAP-positive astrocytes (15). After RNA isolation, we obtained approximately 10–25 ng RNA per sample. RT-PCR was performed as described above.

Electrophysiology. Coronal hypothalamic slices containing the ARC were prepared from Gfap-gfp, Gfap-gfp hM3D Gq AgRP, Gfap-gfp KORDAgRP, or Npy-gfp hM3D Gq GFAP mice as previously reported (15, 49). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and decapitated, and the brain was rapidly removed and immersed in cold (4°C) and oxygenated cutting solution containing (mM): sucrose 220, KCl 2.5, NaH 2 PO 4 1.23, NaHCO 3 26, CaCl 2 1, MgCl 2 6, and glucose 10 (pH 7.3 with NaOH). Coronal hypothalamic slices (300 μm thick) were prepared with a Leica vibratome after the brain was trimmed to a small tissue block containing the hypothalamus. After preparation, slices were maintained at room temperature (23°C–25°C) in a storage chamber in artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF) (bubbled with 5% CO 2 and 95% O 2 ) containing (in mM): NaCl 124, KCl 3, CaCl 2 2, MgCl 2 2, NaH 2 PO 4 1.23, NaHCO 3 26, glucose 10 (pH 7.4 with NaOH) for recovery and storage. After recovery at room temperature for at least 1 hour, slices were transferred to a recording chamber constantly perfused at a rate of 2 mL/min with ACSF containing 2.5 mM glucose at a temperature of 33°C for electrophysiological experiments. Whole-cell patch clamp recording was performed in GFAP-GFP–positive cells, and spontaneous membrane (MP) was recorded under current clamp. The micropipettes (4–6 MΩ) were made of borosilicate glass (World Precision Instruments) with a micropipette puller (Sutter P-97) and backfilled with a pipette solution containing (in mM): K-gluconate 108, KCl 27, MgCl 2 2, HEPES 10, EGTA 1.1, Mg-ATP 2.5, Na 2 -GTP 0.3, and Na 2 -phosphocreatine 10, pH 7.3 with KOH. Both input resistance and series resistance were monitored throughout the experiments, and the former was partially compensated. Only recordings with stable series resistance and input resistance were accepted. All data were sampled at 3 kHz, filtered at 3 kHz, and analyzed with an Apple Macintosh computer using AxoGraph X. t test or 1-way ANOVA was used to examine the statistical significance of the difference in MP in the recorded glial cells or NPY neurons.

Statistics. All data are expressed as mean ± SEM. The differences in means between 2 groups were analyzed by Student’s t tests. For experiments with experimental groups and 2 conditions, 2-way-ANOVA with post-hoc Tukey’s test was performed. For analyses of populations (cumulative distributions), Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was used. For electrophysiological experiments comparing the same cell within different conditions, paired 2-tailed t test or repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA was performed. P ≤ 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Shapiro-Wilk normality test was used to assess the Gaussian distribution of each data set. All data sets show normal distribution.

Study approval. All experimental procedures were performed in accordance with Yale Animal Resources Center (YARC) policies and protocols approved by the Yale IACUC.