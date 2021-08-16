A therapeutic cancer vaccine delivers antigens and adjuvants to lymphoid tissues using genetically modified T cells

Gene-modified T cells expressing model antigens (Tvax) prime CD8+ T cell responses. Prior work in humans, nonhuman primates, and mice showed that T cells bearing transgenes that encode foreign antigens can be immunogenic (22, 23, 25, 26). To examine the mechanisms responsible, we performed retroviral transduction of murine T cells with a construct encoding a murine truncated CD19 (tCD19) surface marker fused to a chicken OVA epitope (OVA 257–264 ), which is presented by class I H-2Kb, and to listerolysin O 190-201 (LLO), which is presented by class II I-Ab (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144195DS1). We administered a single i.v. dose of Tvax or mock-transduced T cells to syngeneic mice and measured T cell responses to OVA and LLO in the blood after vaccination. OVA 257–264 -specific CD8+ T cells were detected by tetramer staining 1 week after vaccination in mice receiving Tvax and peaked at 2 weeks (Figure 1, B and C). Tetramer+CD8+ T cells on day 7 expressed CD44, consistent with effector differentiation, and a fraction of the CD44+ T cells expressed CD62L, consistent with the emergence of central memory CD8+ T cells (Figure 1D). Four weeks after vaccination, repeat administration of Tvax boosted OVA-specific CD8+ T cells to frequencies that were greater than those seen in the initial expansion, indicating that functional memory T cells had been elicited (Figure 1C). We also detected IFN-γ–producing LLO 190–201 -specific CD4+ T cells 13 days after a single vaccination with Tvax, albeit at a much lower level than OVA 257–264 -specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 1E). Tvax products made from isolated CD8+ or CD4+ T cell subsets were both capable of priming antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B)

Figure 1 Tvax primes and boosts CD8+ T cell responses. (A) Schematic of syngeneic Tvax preparation and administration. (B and C) Frequency of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in mice that received syngeneic Tvax. Cells were gated on CD8+ lymphocytes and stained with H-2Kb-SIINFEKL tetramers using 2 different fluorophores. Mice were injected on day 0 with Tvax cells transduced with retroviral constructs encoding tCD19 fused to an OVA CD8 epitope and an LLO190 CD4 epitope (Tvax OVA-LLO190 ). Control mice received mock-transduced T cells. OVA-specific T cells were detected after vaccination by staining with a tetramer and are expressed as a percentage of total CD8+ lymphocytes in the blood (n = 10 mice/group). (D) Staining for CD44 and CD62L and the OVA tetramer on CD8+ lymphocytes in peripheral blood 7 days after vaccination. (E) Frequency of CD4+IFN-γ+ T cells in spleens of vaccinated mice and control mice following restimulation with the LLO190 peptide 13 days after vaccination. (F) Expression of the H-2Kb-SIINFEKL epitope on Tvax cells expressing either the OVA CD8+ epitope alone or both the OVA CD8+ and LLO190 CD4+ epitopes, as determined by staining with the H-2Kb-SIINFEKL antibody. (G) OVA tetramer+ T cells in the blood of mice (n = 10) injected with Tvax OVA or Tvax OVA-LLO190 . *P < 0.003 for differences between groups, by Mann-Whitney U test.

To determine the importance of CD4+ T cell help for the CD8+ T cell responses elicited with Tvax, we compared responses in mice vaccinated with a construct that contained only OVA 257–264 linked to tCD19. Although expression of the surface marker CD19 and presentation of the OVA peptide on H-2Kb was modestly higher in the Tvax OVA construct relative to the Tvax OVA LLO190 construct (Figure 1F), we observed markedly less priming of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells without the presence of a CD4+ epitope (Figure 1G). To address the possibility that retroviral transduction could be a source of adjuvant signals, and to determine whether other class II–restricted epitopes could provide CD4+ T cell help, we compared vaccination with Tvax transduced with SIINFEKL or SINNFEKL plus LL0190 with Tvax constructed by ex vivo activation of T cells from a donor mouse strain (Act-OVA) with germline expression of full-length OVA. We found that OVA-specific CD8+ T cell responses were equivalent with Tvax OVA LLO190 and Tvax OVA (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), indicating that the vaccine was not dependent on adjuvant effects from retroviral transduction and that class II MHC epitopes provided by OVA could function in CD4+ T cell help of CD8+ T cell responses. Because CD4+ T cell help augmented the CD8+ T cell response elicited by Tvax, we included the class II MHC–restricted LLO antigen in further experiments with OVA, unless otherwise indicated in the figures.

Gene-modified T cells traffic efficiently to secondary lymphoid tissue and are taken up by APCs. To identify potential sites where immune responses might be elicited in vivo, we evaluated the trafficking of i.v. transferred Tvax cells by modifying T cells with a construct encoding GFP to enable their detection in secondary lymphoid organs (Supplemental Figure 1). GFP+ T cells were detected by immunohistochemistry in the T cell zones of lymph nodes and the white pulp of the spleen harvested from mice 48 hours after adoptive transfer (Figure 2A), indicating widespread trafficking of transferred T cells to lymphoid tissue. Expression of CD62L on a majority of Tvax cells prior to injection suggested this as a possible mechanism of lymphoid organ targeting of these cells (Supplemental Figure 2E). Transferred Tvax cells trafficked rapidly to the spleen and peaked in lymph nodes 72 hours after infusion. Tvax cells expressing OVA, but not those that lacked an antigen, were cleared from the spleen and lymph nodes by day 15, a finding consistent with clearance mediated by antigen-specific T cells that were induced by vaccination (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Syngeneic Tvax cells traffic to secondary lymphoid tissues and prime CD8+ T cell responses by cross-presentation on host DCs. (A) Immunohistochemistry of spleens and lymph nodes from control mice and mice that received Tvax expressing GFP. T cells were injected i.v., and 48 hours later, spleens and lymph nodes were harvested and stained for GFP by immunohistochemistry. Original magnification, ×20. (B) Tvax cells were created from WT (no antigen) or full-length OVA-expressing donor mice and labeled with CellTrace Violet (CTV), and 2 × 106 cells were transferred i.v. into mice. The percentage Tvax cells as a fraction of CD3+ T cells in spleen and lymph nodes was measured by flow cytometry in mice sacrificed at the indicated time points (n = 4 per group). Error bars represent the SEM. (C) Staining of tCD19 and SIINFEKL-H-2Kb on T cells from WT and B2m–/– donor mice transduced with tCD19-OVA-LLO190. (D) Tvax cells from WT and B2m–/– donors were injected into mice, and the percentage of antigen-specific cells in the blood was measured by tetramer staining. (n = 10). (E) Schematic of dye transfer experiment to determine DC uptake of Tvax cells. (F) Splenic DCs were enriched by negative immunomagnetic selection 48 hours after injection of DiI-labeled Tvax cells, and DiI uptake by CD11chiPDCA– cells was measured in CD8a+ and CD8a– cell subsets by flow cytometry. (G) Naive OT-I CD8+ T cells were labeled with CFSE and incubated with CD11chiDiI+ and DiI– cells sorted by FACS from mice 48 hours after vaccination. CFSE dilution (left panel) and CD44 expression (right panel) in OT-I T cells was measured 4 days later by flow cytometry. Results are representative of 3 biological replicates from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Immune responses could be induced by Tvax trafficking to lymphoid organs through direct antigen presentation to naive CD8+ T cells, or by cross-presentation of antigen after uptake by endogenous APCs. To distinguish these mechanisms, Tvax OVA-LLO190 was prepared from β-2 microglobulin–deficient (B2m–/–) mice that lacked MHC class I. We confirmed the absence of OVA peptide on class I MHC by staining for the OVA peptide–H-2Kb complex (Figure 2C). Infusion of B2m–/– Tvax resulted in CD8+ T cell responses on day 7 that were equivalent to the response elicited by Tvax cells prepared from WT mice, although the responses fell to lower levels by day 14 and day 21 (P < 0.0001; Figure 2D). This shows that direct presentation of antigen by Tvax cells is dispensable for the priming of CD8+ T cells, but suggests that direct stimulation of primed CD8+ T cells may contribute to sustaining a higher response level.

We next asked whether host DCs took up Tvax cells in vivo and cross-presented the antigen expressed by these cells. Tvax OVA cells labeled with the membrane-avid, cell-stable dye DiI (27) were administered to mice. Forty-eight hours later, DCs from dissociated spleens of immunized mice were enriched by negative immunomagnetic selection, and DiI uptake by CD11chiPDCA– cells was measured in CD8a+ and CD8a– subsets (Figure 2, E and F). We sorted CD11c+ classical DCs that took up DiI and those that did not, and then cocultured them with CFSE-labeled naive OT-I T cells in vitro. DiI+CD11c+ but not DiI–CD11c+ DCs induced the proliferation of naive OT-1 T cells and upregulated their expression of CD44 (Figure 2G). Thus, antigen from Tvax cells was transferred to CD11c+ DCs in vivo, and these DCs efficiently presented antigen to naive T cells, consistent with a requirement for DCs in priming by a previously reported T cell vaccine (26). It is not clear whether this antigen transfer occurs from dying or live Tvax cells, as has been shown to occur with other cellular vaccines (27).

Modifications of Tvax that activate innate immunity augment immunogenicity. Optimal T cell priming requires engagement of the T cell receptor by peptide/MHC and costimulatory and cytokine signals from APCs, which, in infections, is facilitated by inflammatory signals from innate immune cells (14). We next evaluated whether genetic modification of Tvax to incorporate both antigens and immunostimulatory molecules could increase immunogenicity (Figure 3A). We designed retroviral constructs to express 4 molecules that have a role in the activation and maturation of DCs, including secreted GM-CSF, IFN-β, and FLT3L (28) and membrane-expressed CD40L (ref. 29 and Supplemental Figure 1). We also tested strategies that would directly provide cytokine support or costimulatory signals to activated T cells. We chose a modified form of IL-2 known to stimulate effector T cells independent of CD25 coreceptor expression (30) to potentially augment proliferation of primed T cells, and CD137L and CD80 costimulatory molecules were coexpressed to provide additional direct costimulation to responding T cells (31). In addition, IL-12, which promotes CD8+ T cell priming and CD4+ Th1 differentiation, was expressed tethered to the Tvax membrane (mtIL-12) to reduce potential systemic toxicity of IL-12 and was incorporated into the Tvax alone or with GM-CSF (refs. 32–36 and Supplemental Figure 1). In each case, we cotransduced the immunostimulatory signal(s) and tCD19-fused antigens with separate retroviral constructs, thus, a limitation was that only a fraction of cells expressed both antigen and putative adjuvant signals (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Adjuvant inflammatory signals augment T cell immunity induced by Tvax. (A) Schematic of different immunostimulatory Tvax strategies. (B–D) Tvax cells transduced with antigen only (Tvax OVA-LLO190 ) or with antigen and additional inflammatory signals were injected i.v. into mice. The frequency of OVA-specific CD8+ T cell responses in the blood measured by tetramer on day 8 (B and C) and weekly for 28 days (D) is shown for each of the different adjuvants. (E) Frequency of OVA-specific T cells in blood after boosting with Tvax OVA-LLO190 on day 28. (F and G) LLO-specific CD4+ T cell responses to were measured by tetramer staining on day 7 after vaccination of mice with Tvax and different adjuvants. (H and I) Splenocytes were incubated with OVA and LLO190 peptides on day 13 after vaccination, and the percentages of polyfunctional CD8+ T cells (H) and CD4+ T cells (I) were measured by intracellular cytokine staining for IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2. (J) Frequency of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in mice vaccinated with Tvax OVA–LLO190/mtIL-12/GM-CSF or with an identical number of mature DCs pulsed with OVA and LLO190 peptides (n = 4 mice per group). (K) Mice previously primed with Tvax OVA–LLO190/mtIL-12/GM-CSF were boosted on day 28 with Tvax OVA-LLO190 alone or Tvax OVA-LLO190 and different additional inflammatory signals. OVA-specific T cell responses were measured in the blood by tetramer staining 7 days after boosting. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Tvax cells that coexpressed either mtIL-12, IFN-β, GM-CSF, mtIL-12 and GM-CSF, or FLT3L or the combination of CD80 and CD137L produced a markedly greater expansion of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells by day 8 following a single vaccination compared with Tvax cells expressing only OVA (antigen only), but Tvax cells coexpressing IL-2 or CD40L did not increase OVA-specific CD8+ T cell numbers (Figure 3, B and C). These data indicate that multiple different inflammatory signals can augment Tvax immunity, and some, such as mtIL-12 and GM-CSF together, provide a 25-fold augmentation of the frequency of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in the blood by day 8 over a single dose of Tvax alone, without toxicity. The greater-magnitude responses seen with added inflammatory signals were associated with a higher frequency of CD62L– and CD127– OVA-specific effector T cells on day 8 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C), with individual mice with the strongest responses showing the highest frequency of CD62L– T cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). Because of the higher number of total OVA-specific T cells elicited by Tvax encoding additional inflammatory signals, however, the absolute number of CD127+ and CD62L+ OVA-specific T cells on day 22 was also higher, consistent with a greater total recruitment of T cells to the central memory pool (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). The combination of mtIL-12 and GM-CSF resulted in a remarkable increase in CD8+ T cell priming on day 8 (Figure 3B) compared with that observed with either signal alone, and resulted in 20%–60% of all CD8+ T cells in the peripheral blood being OVA specific after a single vaccination. In addition, the higher frequency of antigen-specific T cells compared with other Tvax regimens persisted for 28 days (Figure 3D). On day 22, we observed a substantial fraction of CD62L+ and CD127+ OVA-specific T cells in mice treated with Tvax with and without inflammatory signals (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H), and in each case, these T cells expanded upon rechallenge with antigen on day 28, consistent with the formation of functional T cell memory (Figure 3E). Tvax-induced cells expressed t-bet, and a fraction of these cells expressed KLRG1, but enhancement of Tvax with mtIL-12 and GM-CSF did not increase the expression of t-bet or the percentage of cells expressing KLRG1 (Supplemental Figure 4 I). LLO 190–201 -specific CD4+ responses 7 days after vaccination were also enhanced by inflammatory signals, with Tvax OVA–LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF eliciting the maximal response (Figure 3, F and G). As was seen with Tvax without inflammatory signals, Tvax prepared from only CD8+ or CD4+ T cell subsets was equally immunogenic (Supplemental Figure 5A). Addition of mtIL-12 and GM-CSF resulted in a lower frequency of Tvax cells in lymph nodes and spleen, as well as faster clearance of these cells, consistent with a more rapid and robust immune response against the antigen (Supplemental Figure 5B). CD40L-transduced cells were underrepresented among Tvax cells in lymph nodes and spleen (Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting that reduced trafficking could have contributed to the lack of added immunogenicity seen with CD40L-expressing Tvax cells.

We examined the function of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells induced by Tvax by restimulating splenic T cells from animals 13 days after vaccination with the OVA 257–264 and LLO 190–201 peptides. Staining for intracellular IFN-γ in CD8+ and CD4+ T cells revealed frequencies of cells similar to those seen following staining for the respective tetramers (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). When assessed for polyfunctional responses, we found that a higher proportion of CD8+ T cells produced both TNF-α and IFN-γ in mice that had been vaccinated with Tvax OVA–LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF (Figure 3H). Similarly, a higher fraction of CD4+ T cells from mice vaccinated with Tvax OVA–LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF were polyfunctional and produced TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-2 or 2 of these 3 cytokines (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 6, D–G), indicating that Tvax OVA–LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF increased the fraction of cells that were polyfunctional compared with Tvax OVA-LLO190 alone.

We compared the frequency of T cells elicited by Tvax OVA–LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF with that after administration of comparable numbers of peptide-pulsed, activated bone marrow–derived DCs and found higher frequencies of OVA-specific T cells in the blood with Tvax (Figure 3J). These results indicate that the ease with which Tvax cells can be modified with multiple inflammatory signals is an advantage over systemic DC vaccination for eliciting robust T cell responses.

We next evaluated how memory T cell responses elicited by Tvax OVA–LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF respond to rechallenge by revaccinating mice on day 28 with Tvax OVA-LLO (antigen only) or Tvax combined with additional inflammatory signals. Tvax cells without adjuvant signals boosted previously induced responses, and this boost was partly dependent on coexpression of a CD4+ antigen (Figure 3K). In contrast to the results obtained during priming, we found that boosting was not further enhanced by including mtIL-12 or GM-CSF in the Tvax and trended toward repression by the Tvax containing IL-2, CD80 and CD137L, or IFN-β (Figure 3K). These results indicate that Tvax cells expressing both class I and II–restricted antigens stimulated optimal secondary responses and that the optimal adjuvant signals for priming naive T cells and boosting memory responses are distinct.

Tvax encoding neoantigens elicits high-frequency T cell responses. OVA is a foreign antigen that is known to elicit strong CD8+ T cell responses in mice. To determine whether Tvax could induce T cell responses to naturally occurring cancer neoantigens, we expressed the Alg8 and Lama4 neoantigens identified in a methylcholanthrene-induced sarcoma (11) fused to the LLO190 epitope and GFP in a retroviral construct. CD8+ T cell responses to both Alg8 and Lama4 were induced 7 days after Tvax administration and persisted for 6 weeks. As observed with OVA, the magnitude of the T cell responses to neoantigens was greatly enhanced by Tvax Alg8–Lama4/GM-CSF/mtIL-12 compared with Tvax Alg8-Lama4 (Figure 4, A and B). Neoantigen-specific T cells uniformly expressed CD44, and a subset of these cells expressed CD62L (Figure 4C), consistent with the induction of effector and central memory T cells. Consistent with this phenotype, a boosting vaccination with Tvax Alg8-Lama4 alone resulted in a robust secondary expansion of Alg8- and Lama4-specific T cells (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Tvax induces T cell responses to naturally occurring neoantigens. (A) Mice were injected with Tvax expressing sequences spanning the Alg8 and Lama4 point mutations previously described in a methylcholanthrene-induced sarcoma, with and without mtIL12 and GM-CSF adjuvants. Alg8- and Lama4-specific T cell responses were measured in the blood on day 7 by tetramer staining. (B) Frequency of Alg8- and Lama4-specific T cells in mice over time and after a booster vaccination on day 42 with Tvax expressing Alg8 and Lama4 only. (C) Expression of CD44 and CD62L on tetramer+ T cells in the blood on day 7 and day 36 following vaccination. (D and E) T cell responses induced by administration of Tvax mtIL-12/GM-CSF modified to express the MC-38 neoantigens Adgpk, Dpagt, or Reps1 (n = 8 mice/group) (D), and Cpne1, Irgq, or Aatf (n = 8 mice/group) (E). Responses were determined by intracellular staining for IFN-γ in CD8+ T cells following stimulation of splenocytes pulsed with peptides for each neoantigen. Controls included responses in unstimulated splenocytes and in splenocytes from mice that were not vaccinated. (F) Mice were injected with Tvax mtIL-12/GM-CSF expressing either Alg8 and Lama4, murine GP100, or human GP100. Spleens were harvested on day13, splenocytes were restimulated with Alg8 or mouse GP100 peptide, and CD8+ T cell responses to each antigen were determined by intracellular staining for IFN-γ. (G) Mice (n = 10 per group) were injected with Tvax Alg8-Lama4–LLO190/mtIL-12/GM-CSF cells from C57BL/6 (syngeneic), B2m–/– (syngeneic B2m), S129 (allogeneic HLA-matched), or BALB/c (allogeneic HLA-mismatched) mice, and Alg8-specific T cell responses were measured in the blood by tetramer staining. *P < 0.0001 and **P < 0.01 for comparisons at all time points, by Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars represent the SEM. stim, stimulation.

Six neoantigens that are predicted to bind to class I MHC were shown to be detectable on the cell surface of MC-38 tumor cells by mass spectrometry (37), but a previous study using standard peptide vaccination with adjuvant showed that only 3 of these were immunogenic, possibly due to a lack of efficient uptake of water-soluble peptide with adjuvant by APCs (38). Remarkably, when encoded in Tvax mtIL-12/GM-CSF , all 6 neoantigens elicited T cell responses 14 days after a single vaccination (Figure 4, D and E). Collectively, these data demonstrate that Tvax can induce CD8+ T cell responses to a broad variety of neoantigens, including those not amenable to standard peptide vaccination.

To test whether Tvax could break tolerance to potentially immunogenic self-antigens, we used the GP100 antigen, against which autoreactive T cell responses can be induced with peptide vaccination using the homologous human GP100 sequence, but not the murine peptide sequence (39). We created Tvax enhanced with mtIL-12 and GM-CSF expressing either the murine or human GP100 antigen and found that CD8+ T cell responses to the murine antigen could be detected only with vaccination with Tvax expressing the human, but not murine, antigen sequence (Figure 4F).

Allogeneic Tvax is immunogenic and enhanced by HLA matching. The ability to use allogeneic cells for vaccination would potentially aid in clinical translation to patients. Allogeneic cells differ from syngeneic cells in HLA matching and the ability to directly present antigens to host T cells, and also in other antigenic differences between individuals that could affect clearance. We constructed Tvax Alg8-Lama4-LLO190 from syngeneic B6 donors, allogeneic but HLA-matched donors (129S), and allogeneic, HLA-mismatched donors (BALB/c). B6 B2m–/– donors were used to control for the effect of direct presentation in isolation. mtIL-12 and GM-CSF were included in all preparate Tvax vaccines. We observed a slight decrement of Alg8-specific CD8+ T cell responses to the allogeneic matched vaccines and a larger decrement in the response to the allogeneic HLA-mismatched vaccine, with the syngeneic B2m–/– being intermediate between the 2 allogeneic vaccines (Figure 4G). This indicated that allogeneic Tvax can be immunogenic and that immunogenicity is aided by HLA matching.

IL-12 augments Tvax immunity through autocrine signaling and production of IFN-γ and can be replaced by a constitutively active IL-12 receptor. IL-12 could act in several ways to augment CD8+ T cell priming, including direct action on activated CD8+ T cells (34), stimulation of CD4+ Th1 differentiation (32), stimulation of IFN-γ secretion, and an autocrine effect of IL-12 on the Tvax cells (Figure 5A). To better understand the mechanism by which mtIL-12 on Tvax cells enhanced CD8+ T cell priming, Tvax OVA/mtIL-12 cells alone were prepared from WT donor mice and IL-12 receptor–KO (Il12r-KO) donor mice and then administered to WT or Il12r-KO mice to assess priming of the OVA-specific T cells. Surprisingly, we found that mtIL-12 on Tvax WT cells enhanced CD8+ T cell priming in Il12r-KO mice but that mtIL-12 on Tvax IL-12Rko cells did not augment priming in WT mice, consistent with an autocrine effect of mtIL-12 on Tvax cells contributing to improved immunogenicity (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Autocrine effects of mtIL-12 on Tvax cells mediate enhanced immunity of Tvax through IFN-γ. (A) Schematic of potential mechanisms whereby IL-12 could augment Tvax priming of CD8+ T cell responses. (B) Tvax OVA cells were engineered with and without mtIL-12 using T cells from WT mice and from mice lacking the IL-12R (Il12r-KO) and then administered to WT or Il12r-KO mice (n = 5 mice/group). OVA-specific CD8+ T cells were measured in the blood 8 days after vaccination by tetramer staining. (C) Tvax OVA cells were constructed with either mtIL-12 or IL-12R CA and administered to WT mice. OVA-specific CD8+ T cell responses were measured in the blood 8 days following vaccination by tetramer staining. (D) Tvax OVA cells from WT or Il12r-KO mice or mice lacking IFN-γ (Ifng-KO) were administered to mice of the same genotype, and OVA-specific T cell responses were measured by tetramer staining 8 days later (n = 10 mice/group). (E) Tvax OVA , Tvax OVA/mtIL-12 , or Tvax cells engineered with OVA and constitutively expressing IFN-γ (Tvax OVA/IFN-γ ) were administered to WT mice, and OVA-specific CD8+ T cells were measured in the blood on day 8 by tetramer staining (n = 10 mice/group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Signaling downstream of the IL-12 receptor (IL-12R) is activated by heterodimerization of Il12rb1 and Il12rb2 (40). To further examine the role of autocrine IL-12 signaling on Tvax immunogenicity, we expressed a constitutively active IL-12R (IL-12R CA ) using a method previously described for similar receptors (41). The IL-12R CA consisted of 2 components — the transmembrane and intracellular domains of Il12rb1 fused to a mutant of IL-15 that is unable to bind to CD122/CD132, and the transmembrane and intracellular domains of Il12rb2 fused to the sushi domain of IL-15RA, which binds with high avidity to the mutant IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 1). Expression of the IL-12R CA in Tvax cells led to phosphorylation of STAT4 and induction of IFN-γ secretion (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C) and augmented immunity to almost the same extent as that seen with mtIL-12 (Figure 5C). Thus, an autocrine effect of mtIL-12 on Tvax cells was necessary and sufficient for the enhanced immunity of Tvax expressing mtIL-12.

Autocrine stimulation of IFN-γ secretion in Tvax cells by IL-12 signaling is a candidate mechanism of action for the autocrine effect of mtIL-12, as IFN-γ activates innate immune cells including DCs (42). We tested whether IFN-γ signaling was required for responses elicited by Tvax mtIL-12 cells by preparing Tvax mt-IL12 cells from mice with a KO of the gene encoding IFN-γ (Ifng-KO). The ability of mtIL-12 to augment Tvax immunity was severely reduced by the absence of IFN-γ in Tvax cells (Figure 5D). Constitutive expression of IFN-γ in Tvax cells by retroviral transduction without mtIL-12 did not augment immunity, indicating that IFN-γ alone was not sufficient for this effect (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F and Figure 5E). We also observed the augmentation of immunity by IL-12R CA with the Alg8 neoantigen, indicating that this effect was not specific to the SIINFEKL antigen (Supplemental Figure 7G). This suggests that mtIL-12 augments the immunity of Tvax through both IFN-γ–dependent and IFN-γ–independent pathways and that IL-12 can be functionally replaced by expressing IL-12R CA in Tvax cells, which, for clinical translation, would diminish the potential toxicities of IL-12 expression.

GM-CSF and mtIL-12 activate host DCs through nonoverlapping mechanisms. We hypothesized that GM-CSF and mtIL-12 could augment immunogenicity by modulating antigen uptake, numbers, or the activation state of cross-presenting DCs. To investigate the effects of these signals on DCs, Tvax cells without antigens but expressing either GM-CSF or mtIL-12, or a combination of both, were labeled with the lipophilic dye DiI, and splenic DCs that took up antigen were isolated 48 hours after Tvax infusion by negative immunomagnetic selection. We found that expression of mtIL-12, GM-CSF, or both did not result in a larger fraction of CD11chiPDCA– classical DCs (cDCs) staining positive for DiI dye, indicative of Tvax uptake (Figure 6A). However, Tvax cells expressing GM-CSF led to an increase in total DCs isolated from mouse spleens (Figure 6B). GM-CSF and mtIL-12 induced nonoverlapping expression of activation markers, with GM-CSF inducing expression of the costimulatory molecule CD80, mtIL-12 inducing expression of the activation markers CD40 and class I MHC in CD8a– and CD8a+ cDCs (Figure 6, C and D), and the combination resulting in upregulation of all of these markers. GM-CSF also led to an increase in CD103 expression among DiI+CD8a+ cDCs (Figure 6D), consistent with recruitment of DCs to the spleen by GM-CSF (43).

Figure 6 Tvax mt-IL-12/GM-CSF cells stimulate host DCs through complimentary mechanisms. Tvax or Tvax mt-IL-12/GM-CSF cells without antigen were labeled with the lipophilic dye DiI and administered to mice, and splenic DCs were isolated 48 hours after transfer for analysis (n = 4 mice/group). (A) Fraction of DiI+ cells among CD11chiPDCA– cDCs. (B) Total number of purified DCs per mouse. (C) Expression of MHC class I, MHC class II, and CD80 on CD8a– cDCs was measured by flow cytometry. (D) Expression of CD103, CD80, MHC class I, and CD40 on CD8a+ cDC was measured by flow cytometry. (E) PCA of whole-transcriptome data from DiI+ cDCs isolated from individual mice vaccinated with Tvax with mtIL-12, GM-CSF, or both (n = 4 mice/group, samples were labeled DC2-17). *P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

We analyzed transcriptome changes in Dil+ DCs after Tvax with or without GM-CSF and mtIL-12. Principle component analysis (PCA) indicated that the transcriptional changes induced in cross-presenting DCs by mtIL-12 and GM-CSF were distinct (Figure 6E), and the combination of the 2 signals induced both sets of changes. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of the signatures of cross-presenting DCs from Tvax mtIL-12 –vaccinated mice showed enrichment of a gene set of IFN-γ–activated genes (Supplemental Figure 8A), consistent with a role of IFN-γ produced by Tvax mtIL12 in augmenting immunogenicity. GSEA of the signatures of cross-presenting DCs from Tvax GM-CSF –vaccinated mice showed enrichment of genes associated with murine CMV (MCMV) infection (Supplemental Figure 8B). Taken together, these observations suggest that GM-CSF and mtIL-12 facilitate the activation of cross-presenting DCs through nonoverlapping mechanisms and that the combination of these adjuvant signals is synergistic for augmentation of T cell responses induced by Tvax.

Tvax slows tumor growth in transplantable tumor models. A key issue is whether Tvax with or without mtIL-12 and GM-CSF could induce T cell responses capable of slowing the growth of established local or metastatic tumors. We tested this in transplantable B16 melanoma, in which full-length OVA was expressed as a model antigen. For these experiments, OVA-expressing Tvax (Tvax OVA ) cells were created from donor mice that constitutively expressed full-length OVA as a transgene. A single dose of Tvax OVA or Tvax mtIL-12/GM-CSF without OVA did not induce robust OVA-specific T cell responses or slow the growth of B16-OVA tumors. However, Tvax OVA/mtIL-12/GM-CSF induced stronger T cell responses and delayed tumor outgrowth (Figure 7, A and B). In a B16-OVA lung metastasis model, Tvax OVA/mtIL-12/GM-CSF extended survival (Figure 7C). We also tested whether Tvax Alg8-Lama4-LLO could mediate the clearance of B16 tumor cells transduced to express these neoantigens. Although less effective than in the B16-OVA model, Tvax Alg8–Lama4–LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF extended the survival of mice inoculated with B16 tumor cells expressing the neoantigens (Figure 7D). Analysis of tumors from mice following euthanasia revealed that a majority of progressing tumors in vaccinated mice had downregulation or loss of the neoantigen transgene, consistent with an effective immune response against antigen+ tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C).

Figure 7 Antitumor effects of Tvax in preclinical models. B16-OVA cells (5 × 105 cells) were injected s.c. into the flank on day 0, and mice were vaccinated (1 × 106 cells) with various Tvax compositions on day 1. (A) Frequency of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells measured in the blood by tetramer staining on day 7 after Tvax administration (n = 5). (B) Tumor growth over time measured with calipers (n = 10), and survival of tumor-bearing mice administered different Tvax regimens. Error bars represent the SEM. (C) B16-OVA cells were injected i.v. into mice on day 0. Mice were vaccinated on day 4, and their survival was measured. (D) B16-GFP-Alg8-Lama4-LLO190 tumor cells were injected on day 0. Mice were vaccinated with Tvax Alg8 Lama4 LLO/mtIL-12/GM-CSF on day 4, and their survival was measured. (E) B16-OVA cells were injected into the flanks of mice and on day 11, when tumors were palpable. Then, mice were injected every 7 days with Tvax mtIL12 GM-CSF made from either WT donors (control) or OVA-expressing donors (Tvax) in combination with albumin-fused IL-2, an anti–PD-1 antibody, and a tumor-reactive anti-TRP1 antibody (n = 10–20/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test (B, left panel) and log-rank test (B–E).

Treatment of established, vascularized tumors with therapeutic cancer vaccination has been a challenge, given the immune-suppressive tumor microenvironment and acquired T cell dysfunction. Prior work has suggested that vaccination can be combined with inhibition of the programmed cell death 1/programmed death ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) axis, cytokine support, and local activation of the innate immune system locally in the tumor (18). To examine combination therapies that improve Tvax efficacy in established tumors, we combined Tvax OVA/mtIL-12/GM-CSF with long-acting albumin-fused IL-2, an anti–PD-1 antibody, and a tumor-reactive anti-TRP1 antibody in the B16-OVA model, initiating vaccination on day 11 after implantation when tumors were palpable. We used T cells modified with mtIL-12 and GM-CSF with no antigen as a control to account for nonspecific adjuvant effects of the combination. We found that Tvax alone in this model had a modest effect on survival (P = 0.029, HR = 0.55) that was not enhanced by PD-1 inhibition alone (P = 0.71) but that was greatly enhanced when combined with IL-2, PD-1 inhibition, and an antitumor antibody compared with Tvax alone (P < .0001, HR = 0.19; Figure 7E). This effect required both PD-1 inhibition (P = 0.018) and the addition of OVA-expressing Tvax (P = 0.006). These results indicate that Tvax can mediate therapeutically effective T cell responses in transplantable tumor models expressing OVA or naturally occurring neoantigens, and that optimal therapeutic efficacy in an established tumor model requires combination with other treatment modalities.

Human Tvax cells present antigen to neoantigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. The use of Tvax as a platform for personalized neoantigen vaccination in patients would require the modification of patients’ T cells, preferably using nonviral methods of gene delivery. To evaluate the feasibility of this approach, we used the piggyBac transposon system (44) to express antigens expressed as minigenes fused to an endosomal targeting domain and linked to a surface tCD19 marker by a translational skip sequence (Figure 8A). Human T cells with integrated transposons were then immunomagnetically enriched and expanded more than 1000-fold over 14 days (Figure 8B). We found that expanded Tvax cells did not express PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 9D). T cells modified with transposons expressing tandem minigenes encoding multiple viral and tumor-associated epitopes connected by linker sequences elicited IFN-γ release from patient-derived CD8+ T cells reactive to an MHC class I–restricted viral epitope in CMV, CD8+ T cells isolated from a patient with lung adenocarcinoma reactive to a mutation in the PWP2 gene (45), and CD4+ T cells isolated from a patient with melanoma specific for the BRAF V600E mutation (ref. 46 and Figure 8C). Thus, human T cells can be readily nonvirally, genetically modified with tandem minigenes expressing neoantigens and function as APCs in vitro, and can be expanded to large numbers for use in therapeutic or preventative vaccines.