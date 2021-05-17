The 5α-reductase inhibitor finasteride reduces opioid self-administration in animal models of opioid use disorder

Validation of the screening method. To screen for modulators of opioid self-administration, we utilized our newly developed assay to condition fish with the opioid hydrocodone. As previously described, small groups of adult zebrafish were conditioned to swim across an active platform to receive a dose of the drug (18). Each visit resulted in the delivery of hydrocodone directly at the platform. We used 15 animals per group of fish, so each n represents a unique group of 15 fish. Potential modulators of opioid self-administration were tested by training fish to self-administer hydrocodone for 4 days and treating with the compound of interest on the fifth day (Figure 1A). Before performing the small-molecule screen, we sought to validate the screening method by testing one of the only treatments used in the clinic for OUD, the slow-acting opioid methadone. Fish conditioned for 4 days to self-administer hydrocodone were treated with methadone (1 mg/L) for 60 minutes and then transferred to the self-administration arena. During each 30-minute self-administration session, the number of triggering events for the active and inactive platforms was recorded and used as a readout of opioid intake. Methadone significantly reduced hydrocodone self-administration (Figure 1B), suggesting that the screening assay can identify molecules that reduce opioid self-administration.

Figure 1 Small-molecule screen for modulators of opioid self-administration. (A) Conditioned animals were treated with the different molecules at 10 μM for 60 minutes before assessing their opioid self-administration for 30 minutes. (B) Known small molecules affect opioid self-administration. Treatment with methadone (n = 3) and finasteride (n = 2) significantly reduced the number of triggering events at the active platform. Conditioned fish: n = 56. No difference was observed at the inactive platform. P value calculated with Student’s t test compared with conditioned animals. (C) Dose-response experiment for finasteride. Three doses, 100 nM, 1 μM, and 10 μM, reduced the number of triggering events below our threshold of 1000 activations. P value computed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference test on 1-way ANOVA, inactive platform [F(6, 36) = 1.06, P = 0.40] and active platform [F(6, 36) = 24.60, P = 2.31 × 10–11] compared with the DMSO control. No significant difference was detected for the inactive platform. DMSO: n = 16, 1 nM: n = 3, 5 nM: n = 5, 10 nM: n = 6, 100 nM: n = 5, 1 μM: n = 4, 10 μM: n = 7. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 1 × 10–5. Each n value represents a group of 15 animals. These experiments were performed using a between-subjects design. All box plots were generated using R graphic programming and the ggplot module. The lower and upper hinges correspond to the first and third quartiles. The line indicates the median. The whiskers extend from the hinges to the maximum or minimum value at most 1.5 times the IQR from the hinge. Data points beyond that are considered outliers.

Small-molecule screening identifies modulators of opioid self-administration. We conducted a small-scale screen using a targeted collection of compounds selected based on hypotheses presented in the literature regarding neuronal pathways contributing to addiction, their ability to modulate pathways identified in GWAS studies on substance abuse patients, and molecular pathways affected during substance abuse. We hypothesized that focusing on this targeted collection would increase the probability of finding effective drugs within a smaller library of compounds. To test whether the compounds reduce opioid self-administration, drug-conditioned animals were treated with 10 μM of each candidate compound 60 minutes before the 30-minute self-administration session (Figure 1A). On average, control animals triggered the release of drug more than 1800 times per session. To reduce the number of false-positive hits, we tested each compound in duplicate; furthermore, only compounds with fewer than 1000 triggering events for both duplicates were considered hits.

Finasteride reduces opioid self-administration. After screening over 100 compounds, we identified the 5αR inhibitor finasteride as highly effective in reducing opioid self-administration. Incubation with a single dose of 10 μM of finasteride for 60 minutes was sufficient to reduce the number of triggering events at the active platform by 73% (Figure 1B). The complete list of tested compounds and their effects on opioid self-administration is presented in Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143990DS1

To further validate that the inhibition of 5αR was responsible for reducing opioid self-administration, we tested a different 5αR inhibitor, dutasteride (26). Like finasteride, dutasteride reduced the number of triggering events at the active platform (Supplemental Figure 2). Although research on neuroactive steroids in zebrafish has been limited, the key steroidogenic enzymes are expressed in the adult brain, and the activity of 5αR has been detected in brain extracts (27–33). Additionally, using a publicly available single-cell RNA-Seq library, we were able to detect 5αR transcripts in several different cell types in zebrafish brains (ref. 34 and Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these results suggest that the inhibition of the enzyme 5αR reduced opioid self-administration in zebrafish.

To further characterize the efficacy of finasteride, we performed a dose-response experiment. We used 10-fold dilutions to test finasteride concentrations from 10 μM to 1 nM. A significant difference was detected with concentrations as low as 5 nM (Figure 1C). This dose-response experiment supports the idea that finasteride is highly potent and has a large therapeutic window in zebrafish.

Finasteride does not affect locomotion or food self-administration. To determine whether the effect of finasteride was caused by sedation, we monitored the swimming speed of finasteride-treated animals. Finasteride did not reduce locomotion in comparison with DMSO (Supplemental Figure 4). Importantly, we also did not observe any significant difference in the number of triggering events at the inactive platform between the finasteride-treated fish and control animals (Figure 1). These results suggest that finasteride specifically reduced the number of triggering events at the active platform without affecting overall locomotion.

Drugs of abuse are known to activate the reward pathway in the brain, which is a core contributor to motivated behaviors, such as feeding or reproduction (35). We thus decided to test whether finasteride was also affecting other motivated behaviors by measuring food self-administration in zebrafish. We first trained fish as previously reported for opioids but used food instead of opioid as the reward. Food-conditioned animals were then treated with DMSO or finasteride for 60 minutes, and the number of triggering events at the active platform was measured. As opposed to hydrocodone self-administration, finasteride-treated animals exhibited no decrease in food seeking (Figure 2A). These data suggest that finasteride did not affect all motivated behaviors and further validate that this drug did not impair locomotion.

Figure 2 Finasteride effectively reduces the self-administration of different opioids but does not affect all motivated behaviors. (A) Finasteride reduced opioid self-administration without affecting food-seeking behavior. Finasteride significantly reduced the number of triggering events at the active platform compared with DMSO control for hydrocodone. No difference was detected for fish conditioned to self-administer food. P value computed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference (HSD) test on 1-way ANOVA; inactive platform [F(3, 29) = 1.05, P = 0.38] and active platform [F(3, 29) = 19.37, P = 4.32 × 10–7] compared with respective DMSO control. Opioid-trained animals – DMSO: n = 16, finasteride: n = 7. Food seeking — DMSO: n = 5, finasteride: n = 6. These experiments were performed using a between-subject design. (B) Finasteride affects opioid self-administration for animals conditioned with 3 different opioids. P value computed by Tukey’s HSD test on 1-way ANOVA; inactive platform [F(5, 81) = 1.57, P = 0.18] and active platform [F(5, 81) = 31.68, P = 4.52 × 10–13] compared with respective control. Hydrocodone control: n = 16, hydrocodone plus finasteride: n = 7, morphine control: n = 7, morphine plus finasteride: n = 6, fentanyl control: n = 7, fentanyl plus finasteride: n = 5. No significant difference was detected for the inactive platform in any condition. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 1 × 10–5. Each n value represents a group of 15 animals. Data for hydrocodone treatment alone reproduced from Figure 1C for comparison. These experiments were performed using a within-subject design. All box plots were generated using R graphic programming and the ggplot module. The lower and upper hinges correspond to the first and third quartiles. The line indicates the median. The whiskers extend from the hinges to the maximum or minimum value at most 1.5 times the IQR from the hinge. Data points beyond that are considered outliers.

Finasteride reduces self-administration of different opioids. It has been described that each class of opioids has a different abuse potential (36, 37). Therefore, we decided to test the effect of finasteride on animals conditioned with the traditional opioid most commonly used in animal models, morphine, and one of the most potent and deadly opioids, the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

In order to test the effect of finasteride, we used the same conditioning protocol to train animals to self-administer morphine and fentanyl. Given that morphine and hydrocodone are closely related, we used the same dose of 6 mg/L. As for fentanyl, studies suggest that it is up to 50–100 times more potent than morphine (38), so a dose 50 times lower (0.12 mg/L) was used to take into account its greater potency. We first confirmed that animals conditioned with either opioid had similar self-administration levels after 5 days of conditioning. There was no significant difference in the number of triggering events between fish trained with different opioids (Figure 2B). Therefore, this conditioning protocol is easily applicable to multiple classes of opioids. The conditioned animals were then treated with 10 μM finasteride for 60 minutes before performing a 30-minute self-administration session. As observed with hydrocodone-trained animals, there was a reduction in the number of visits to the active platform without affecting the inactive platform (Figure 2B). This result suggests that finasteride reduced opioid self-administration behavior regardless of the opioid used during the conditioning phase.

Finasteride reduces opioid self-administration in rats. The zebrafish model suggests that finasteride strongly reduces opioid consumption. To confirm this effect in mammals, we tested finasteride in a rat model of hydrocodone self-administration. Adult male Sprague-Dawley rats were first conditioned to press a lever to receive an i.v. infusion of hydrocodone (0.016–0.128 mg/kg/160 μL). Operant conditioning consisted of 3 stages of fixed-ratio (FR) reinforcement schedules: FR1, FR2, and FR5 (i.e., FR1 = each lever press resulted in a hydrocodone infusion). Animals progressed to the next stage of conditioning after reaching the criterion of more than 70% of lever presses being on the lever on the previous schedule (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5). Importantly, to mimic the zebrafish conditions, rats had access to the drug for 60 minutes per day. To find the optimal concentration for hydrocodone conditioning, we tested a range of doses from 0.016 mg/kg to 0.128 mg/kg. We found that animals conditioned with 0.032 mg/kg and 0.064 mg/kg had the highest number of lever presses after 31 days of training (Figure 3B). We then treated animals conditioned with each concentration of hydrocodone by i.p. injection of finasteride (50 mg/kg) or vehicle before a self-administration session. That dose of finasteride was sufficient to significantly reduce the number of active lever presses at both 0.032 and 0.064 mg/kg/infusion of hydrocodone (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Finasteride treatment reduces opioid self-administration in rats. (A) Rats were conditioned to self-administer hydrocodone and after establishing robust FR5, they were treated with either vehicle or finasteride. (B) A total of 6 animals per condition were tested with active lever presses for animals trained with different concentrations of hydrocodone. Treatment with finasteride (50 mg/kg) reduced opioid self-administration of hydrocodone for animals conditioned with 0.032 and 0.064 mg/kg. P value was corrected for multiple-comparison 2-way ANOVA [F(1, 38) = 30.5, P = 0.0001]. P value compared finasteride-treated versus vehicle-treated animals *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (C) Injection (i.p.) with 50 mg/kg but not 25 mg/kg finasteride reduced the number of active lever presses for 0.064 mg/kg hydrocodone; 8 animals were treated for each dose of finasteride. P values were corrected for multiple comparisons by 1-way ANOVA [F(2, 21) = 4.69, P = 0.02]. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Adult male Sprague-Dawley rats were used to perform the hydrocodone self-administration assay. These experiments were performed using a within-subjects design.

To determine whether finasteride was effective at different doses, we treated animals conditioned with 0.064 mg/kg of hydrocodone with 25 mg/kg or 50 mg/kg of finasteride. We confirmed that injection of 50 mg/kg significantly reduced the number of active lever presses, but there was no difference in animals treated with the lower dose (Figure 3C). Importantly, locomotion or inactive lever presses were not affected by finasteride (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7).

To further validate that finasteride can reduce opioid intake in mammals, we also tested the effect of finasteride on the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. Adult male and adult female Wistar rats were used to perform the fentanyl self-administration assay. Rats were trained to perform a nose-poke to trigger the release of a drop of fentanyl drinking solution (0.02 mg/kg/delivery) in a liquid magazine tray. We trained both male and female animals in 15 sessions of 60 minutes. As the training progressed, we observed an increase in active nose-pokes per session, and animals rapidly learned to discriminate between the active and inactive nose-poke holes (Figure 4A). After each self-administration session, the fentanyl consumed (mg/kg) was calculated for each animal by subtracting the amount of fentanyl left in the magazine tray from the total amount of drug delivered. As observed for the number of active nose-pokes, we also detected an increase in ingested fentanyl over time (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 4 Finasteride decreases operant response for oral fentanyl self-administration. (A) Operant nose-poke responses at the active (blue circles) and inactive (orange squares) nose-poke ports during baseline fentanyl self-administration sessions (n = 20 rats). (B) Daily finasteride injections (i.p., 50 mg/kg) (orange squares) decreased active nose-pokes compared with vehicle injections (blue circles). A main effect of drug treatment was observed. Sidak’s post hoc analysis was performed for multiple comparisons on a mixed-effect model [F(1, 19) = 20.77, P = 0.0002]. (C) Average operant responses during vehicle (blue) and finasteride (orange) treatment for each individual animal. A paired t test revealed finasteride significantly decreased the animals’ active response for fentanyl delivery [t(19) = 4.481, P = 0.0003]. (D and E) Animals received daily injections of finasteride during sessions 16–20 (n = 10 rats, D: black line, E: finasteride-vehicle) or during sessions 21–25 (n = 10 rats, D: gray line, E: vehicle-finasteride). (D) The baseline refers to animals responding during sessions 10–15. (E) The order of treatment had no interaction with the effect of the treatment [F(1, 18) = 0.007, P = 0.93]. A main effect of treatment was observed [F(1, 18) = 19.03, P = 0.0004]. Sidak’s analysis was performed for multiple comparisons on 2-way ANOVA. (F) Average cumulative plot of active nose-poke responses during the vehicle-treated (blue) or finasteride-treated (orange) sessions (n = 20). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Adult male and adult female Wistar rats were used to perform the fentanyl self-administration assay. These experiments were performed using a within-subjects design.

After the conditioning phase, animals were separated into 2 groups, and the effect of finasteride was tested in 10 sessions. Each group was treated with either an i.p. injection of finasteride (50 mg/kg) or vehicle for 5 out of the 10 sessions. Treatments were then inversed for the remaining 5 sessions so that both groups received 5 sessions of finasteride and 5 of vehicle. As observed for hydrocodone self-administration, acute treatment with finasteride significantly reduced the number of active nose-pokes (Figure 4, B and C), as well as the total amount of fentanyl consumed per session (Supplemental Figure 8, B–E), without affecting the number of inactive nose-pokes (Supplemental Figure 9). This acute treatment with finasteride was effective during the 5 days of treatment, regardless of the order of treatment (Figure 4, D and E). Importantly, finasteride reduced opioid consumption in male and female animals (Supplemental Figure 10).

We also quantified the number of active nose-pokes over time during each session. In vehicle-treated animals, there was a rapid succession of active nose-pokes in the first 10 minutes before slowing down over the next 50 minutes. Finasteride-treated animals followed a similar pattern, but they only acquired approximately half of the nose-pokes before slowing their intake rate (Figure 4F).

These results collectively demonstrated that the activity of finasteride on opioid self-administration is conserved in mammals, even for animals conditioned with the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Finasteride reduces the physical effects of opioid withdrawal. Given that previous studies have shown that neurosteroids play a role in shaping opioid withdrawal (39, 40), we tested whether finasteride may also modify the effects of opioid withdrawal using the model of naloxone-precipitated withdrawal syndrome in adult Long Evans male rats. Finasteride significantly reduced the number of wet-dog shakes and the duration of grooming behavior induced by naloxone (Figure 5); however, it did not fully reverse the jumping and digging responses induced by the opioid antagonist (Supplemental Figure 11). These results indicate that finasteride may reduce the severity of opioid withdrawal.

Figure 5 Finasteride reduces the physical effects of opioid withdrawal. Animals were treated with escalating doses of morphine for 5 days. On day 6, rats received an acute dose of morphine (40 mg/kg, s.c.) and after 1 hour, 40 minutes, received a second injection of either finasteride (50 mg/kg, i.p.) or vehicle. The opioid receptor antagonist naloxone (1.5 mg/kg, i.p.) was administered 20 minutes after the second injection with finasteride (or its vehicle). Behavioral testing started immediately after naloxone injection; animals were placed in a Plexiglass chamber, and their behavior was observed and recorded for 30 minutes. (A) In rats that were finasteride treated, naloxone-precipitated withdrawal was less severe, as indicated by less time spent grooming (observed in the finasteride-treated group). (B) Acute injection of finasteride reduced the number of wet-dog shakes in animals in morphine withdrawal. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. n = 9 for both conditions. P values were calculated using an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction between finasteride- and vehicle-treated animals. Adult male Long-Evans rats were used to test naloxone-induced withdrawal. This experiment was performed with a between-subjects design and blind analysis.

Finasteride does not affect the antinociceptive properties of opioids. Despite their high abuse potential, opioids are still invaluable as analgesics. In the absence of an effective alternative, they are still an essential treatment, especially for people with chronic pain. Therefore, an ideal candidate for an opioid abuse treatment would be a drug that does not affect the pain-killing properties of opioids. A previous report demonstrated that finasteride did not reduce the efficiency of morphine; however, the authors used a lower dose of finasteride (25mg/kg) and tested a single nociceptive stimulus (40). To further validate that finasteride does not interfere with the antinociceptive effects of opioids in our conditions, we used the most rigorous test available in rats by testing the impact of opioids on a rat model of neuropathy.

We performed spinal nerve ligation (SNL) surgery on adult male Sprague-Dawley rats (41); 14 days after surgery mechanical allodynia and nociception were measured by using the von Frey hair and Randall-Selitto tests, respectively (42, 43). Rats were separated into experimental groups and assigned to treatment based on their mechanical thresholds, to have identical or similar baselines (pretreatment). We also measured thermal nociception (hot plate) (44). We first validated the antinociceptive effects of opioids by testing different doses of morphine (1–3 mg/kg, s.c.) or hydrocodone (1–10 mg/kg, s.c.) every 30 minutes for 3 hours. For the Randall-Selitto test, an increase in mechanical force was applied to the paw until a withdrawal response was observed (Figure 6). Treatment with either morphine or hydrocodone significantly increased the force needed to trigger withdrawal compared with the same animals prior to treatment with the opioid (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 12B). We then selected the most effective dose for both opioids, morphine (3 mg/kg) and hydrocodone (10 mg/kg), and tested the effect of coinjection with finasteride (50 mg/kg, i.p.). The cotreatment with finasteride did not reduce the antinociceptive effect of either opioid (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 12C). We also performed the same set of experiments to test a different mechanical stimulus, i.e., the von Frey test. As with the Randall-Selitto test, we did not detect any reduction in the antinociceptive effects of the opioids by treatment of the rats with finasteride (Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 6 Finasteride does not affect the antinociceptive effect of opioids in a neuropathic pain model. (A) Paw-withdrawal thresholds (PWTs) in the Randall-Selitto test. Pain tolerance was measured over 180 minutes after treatment. Both doses of morphine significantly increased PWT compared with animals tested immediately before injection. Two-way ANOVA significant effect of time [F(6, 72) = 31.09, P < 0.0001]. Morphine 1 mg/kg: n = 6; morphine 3 mg/kg: n = 8 per condition. (B) Cotreatment with finasteride (50 mg/kg) did not block the antinociceptive effect of morphine (3 mg/kg). Two-way ANOVA significant effect of time [F(6, 48) = 45.31, P < 0.0001] but no significant effect of treatment [F(1, 8) = 0.19, P = 0.68] and no effect of interaction [F(6, 48) = 0.37, P = 0.89]. n = 5 rats per condition. (C) Finasteride did not affect the thermal antinociceptive effect of morphine as measured by the time before paw lick in response to different temperatures 30 minutes after treatment with morphine. Two-way ANOVA: at 48.5°C, significant effect of treatment [F(2, 9) = 770, P < 0.0001]; at 51.5°C, significant effect of treatment [F(2, 9) = 33.12), P < 0.0001]. The results for vehicle plus morphine and finasteride plus morphine were significantly different from those seen in the untreated animals. No difference was observed between vehicle plus morphine and finasteride plus morphine treatments. n = 4 rats per condition. (D) Finasteride reduced hyperalgesia associated with opioid withdrawal. Rats subjected to SNL and a 6-day escalating morphine treatment were injected with finasteride (50 mg/kg, i.p.) or vehicle. Mechanical nociception was measured immediately on the injured paw after naloxone treatment and repeated 30 and 60 minutes later. Two-way ANOVA significant effect of interaction [F(2, 20) = 4.53, P = 0.024], time [F(2, 20) = 19.4, P < 0.0001], treatment [F(1, 10) = 13.1, P = 0.0046]. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Adult male Sprague-Dawley rats were used to test the effect of finasteride treatment on morphine antinociceptive effects, and adult male Long-Evans rats were used for the naloxone-precipitated withdrawal experiment. These experiments were performed using a between-subject design.

In order to test a different type of nociception, we used the hot-plate assay to test for a thermal stimulus on a different group of neuropathic rats. Animals were placed on a hot-plate analgesia meter and the latency to lick their left hind paw was measured at different temperatures (48.5°C and 51.1°C). We selected the most effective dose of opioid based on the Randall-Selitto test and performed the assay 30 and 60 minutes after opioid injection. The latency for the first lick or paw retraction of animals treated with morphine (3 mg/kg) was significantly increased at both temperatures after 30 minutes (Figure 6C) and 60 minutes (Supplemental Figure 14) when compared with untreated animals. Interestingly, treatment with hydrocodone (10 mg/kg) did not reduce the latency at 51.5°C and was not very effective when given 60 minutes before the test. As with mechanical nociception, coinjection with finasteride (50 mg/kg, i.p.) did not reduce the antinociceptive efficiency of either opioid at any temperatures or pretreatment times (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 14).

Finally, to test the effects of finasteride on the hyperalgesic effects of opioid withdrawal, we tested the effects of finasteride (50 mg/kg, i.p.) on the mechanical nociception induced by naloxone (1.5 mg/kg, i.p.) in rats subjected to SNL and treated with a 6-day escalating morphine treatment. Surprisingly, we found that finasteride significantly increased the force threshold for paw withdrawal only on the injured side (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 15), indicating that finasteride reduced the hyperalgesia associated with opioid withdrawal.

The fact that finasteride did not inhibit the antinociceptive or antiallodynic effect of either morphine or hydrocodone in response to different painful stimuli in a rat model of neuropathic pain demonstrates that finasteride is unlikely to interfere with the principal beneficial activity of opioids. Furthermore, the finding that finasteride reduced the hyperalgesia associated with opioid withdrawal strongly suggests it may be used to reduce the liability for opioid abuse and the untoward consequences of opioid withdrawal while retaining the clinical utility of opioids.

We also verified that finasteride (50 mg/kg, i.p.) did not alter the antinociceptive properties of morphine (3 mg/kg, s.c.) in non-lesioned rats, as assessed by the Randall-Selitto test (Supplemental Figure 16A) and the hot-plate test at 51.5°C (Supplemental Figure 16B). These data further suggest that finasteride did not diminish the antinociceptive properties of opioids.

Steroids regulate opioid self-administration. Because finasteride is a known 5αR inhibitor, we hypothesized that finasteride reduces opioid self-administration by altering the level of one or more neuroactive steroids in the brain. To investigate the landscape of changes induced by the treatment of opioid-conditioned animals with finasteride and identify candidate neuroactive steroids regulating opioid intake, we isolated whole brains from treatment-naive and opioid-conditioned zebrafish treated with either DMSO or finasteride (10 μM). We then performed steroid quantification using targeted ultra-performance liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS).

In other models, finasteride induces changes in steroid levels in specific brain regions (45, 46), but because of the small size of the zebrafish brain, we used whole brains and could not achieve the same level of regional specificity. Nonetheless, we identified interesting trends, including an accumulation of several 5αR precursors and a reduction in 5αR products after treatment with finasteride. We normalized the results (minimum-maximum) for each steroid and compared the levels between DMSO- and finasteride-treated conditioned animals. The only steroid that reached significance by itself was DHEAS, which was markedly increased in finasteride-treated animals (Figure 7A). We also observed that other precursor steroids, including testosterone and pregnenolone, also showed the same trend of accumulating in finasteride-treated animals. Surprisingly, we also detected a reduction in dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which could suggest an increase in the conversion of DHEA to DHEAS in treated animals. Interestingly, we did not detect the same trend for other sulfated steroid species (Supplemental Figure 17). The opposite trend of decreases in finasteride-treated animals was also observed for steroids downstream of 5αR, especially allopregnanolone and 3α-androstanediol, but these differences did not reach statistical significance (Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 7 Finasteride treatment changes neurosteroid levels in the conditioned animal brain. (A) Normalization score for the quantification of steroids in conditioned brains treated with DMSO or finasteride (10 μM). n = 5 set of 10 brains per condition. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (B) Partial neurosteroidogenesis pathways. Finasteride blocked the rate-limiting enzyme 5α-reductase, causing accumulation of upstream neurosteroid species.

We tested how the accumulation of DHEAS affects opioid self-administration. Given that sulfated steroids are less effective at crossing the blood-brain barrier (47, 48), we incubated conditioned zebrafish with 10 μM DHEA for 60 minutes before measuring opioid self-administration. As observed with finasteride, incubation with DHEA drastically reduced the number of visits at the active platform (Figure 8A). We also tested the primary DHEA precursor, pregnenolone, and again observed a reduction in opioid self-administration (Figure 8A). Taken together, these results suggest that the accumulation of DHEAS and other precursors observed in finasteride-treated animals could play an important role in the reduction of opioid self-administration. The fact that DHEA-treated animals had a reduced number of visits at the active platform also suggests that the reduction in DHEA level observed in finasteride-treated animals was a result of an increased conversion to DHEAS.

Figure 8 Specific neurosteroids also affect opioid self-administration. (A) Incubation with steroids upstream of 5αR, DHEA (10 μM) or pregnenolone (10 μM), reduced the number of triggering events at the active platform. P values were computed by Tukey’s HSD test on 1-way ANOVA; inactive platform [F(2, 21) = 2.18, P = 0.14] and active platform [F(2, 21) = 51.09, P = 8.57 × 10–9]. No significant difference was detected for the inactive platform compared with the DMSO control. DMSO: n = 12, pregnenolone: n = 8, and DHEA: n = 5. (B) Cotreatment with finasteride (10 μM) and a selection of steroids downstream of 5αR partially blocked the reduction in opioid self-administration induced by finasteride. P values were computed by Tukey’s HSD test on 1-way ANOVA; inactive platform [F(2, 16) = 1.58, P = 0.24] and active platform [F(2, 16) = 68.93, P = 1.37 × 10–8]. No significant difference was detected for the inactive platform. DMSO: n = 8, finasteride: n = 8, finasteride plus downstream steroids: n = 3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Each n value represents a group of 15 animals. These experiments were performed using a between-subjects design. All box plots were generated using R graphic programming and the ggplot module. The lower and upper hinges correspond to the first and third quartiles. The line indicates the median. The whiskers extend from the hinges to the maximum or minimum value, at most 1.5 times the IQR from the hinge. Data points beyond that are considered outliers.

Since we detected a reduction in some products of 5αR after treatment with finasteride, we decided to test whether their reintroduction could interfere with the activity of finasteride. However, since we did not detect any significant changes for a single product, we decided to test whether a combination of steroids from the same class could act together. We chose to cotreat conditioned animals with finasteride (10 μM), allopregnanolone (0.1 μM), androsterone (1 μM), and 3α-diol (1 μM) for 60 minutes. Interestingly, the presence of these products was sufficient to partially block the effect of finasteride and significantly increase the number of visits at the active platform when compared with finasteride treatment alone (Figure 8B).

Taken together, these results suggest that the accumulation of DHEA or its sulfated form might play a critical role in mediating the effect of finasteride. However, other neurosteroids such as 5αR products may also be involved in the regulation of opioid self-administration.