HIF-2α activation potentiates oxidative cell death in colorectal cancers by increasing cellular iron

Drug screen identifies synthetic vulnerability to HIF-2α in tumor enteroids. Adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) is a tumor-suppressor protein mutated in more than 80% of patients with sporadic CRC (38). The Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/fl mouse model enables tamoxifen-inducible deletion of both Apc alleles in intestinal epithelial tissues. These mice were crossed with HIF2αLSL/LSL mice, which harbor oxygen-stable HIF-2α alleles flanked by the loxP-Stop-loxP cassette (Figure 1A and ref. 39). In Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/flHIF2αLSL/LSL mice, tamoxifen treatment results in a robust induction of HIF-2α and disrupts Apc specifically in colon epithelial cells. Enteroids were isolated from these 2 mouse models and cultured with a panel of chemotherapeutics; growth was monitored for 5 days (Figure 1A). Colon tumor enteroids overexpressing HIF-2α were resistant to carboplatin, cisplatin, cyclophosphamide, and oxaliplatin compared with enteroids from Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143691DS1). These data are consistent with the well-known role of HIF signaling in chemo resistance (5). Tumor enteroids from Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/fl mice were highly sensitive to drugs such as doxorubicin, mitoxantrone, irinotecan, and eribulin unlike tumor enteroids from Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/flHIF2αLSL/LSL mice (Figure 1B). RSL3, sorafenib, erastin, and DMF ranked as the most effective small molecules that significantly reduced the growth of tumor enteroids from Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/flHIF2αLSL/LSL in comparison to CDX2-CreERT2Apcfl/fl mice (Figure 1C). Erastin and RSL3 are classic ferroptosis activators (23) that inhibit xCT (encoded by the Slc7a11 gene and is a component of system x C –) and GPX4, respectively. DMF is not a known regulator of ferroptosis and is a cell-permeable mitochondrial derivative that is cytotoxic in several cancer cell lines (Figure 1D). Together, these results suggest that HIF-2α–expressing tumors can be selectively targeted by oxidative stress activators.

Figure 1 Screening of compounds that exhibit reduction in growth of HIF-2α–overexpressing tumor enteroids. (A) Schematic of enteroids isolated from a sporadic CRC mouse model (Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/fl) and CRC HIF-2α–overexpressing mouse model (Cdx2-ERT2Cre; Apcfl/flHIF2αLSL/LSL). (B and C) The log 2 fold change in AUC from cell viability dose-response curves for each compound in the library, signifying the most sensitive (sensitivity rank 1) to least sensitive (sensitivity rank 35) compounds (n = 10). (D) Schematic of known oxidative cell death pathways of the 4 most significant compounds from the screen, indicating ferroptosis activators, such as erastin, RSL3, and sorafenib, that inhibit Slc7a11 or GPX4 and induce lipid peroxides. The process of lipid ROS (Li-ROS) accumulation can be inhibited by ferroptosis inhibitors, such as ferrostatins and liproxstatins, which directly eliminate lipid peroxide formation. Small molecules such as DMF are known to mediate oxidative stress and cell death by depletion of GSH.

HIF activation synergizes with ferroptotic activators in CRC cells. Erastin and RSL3 are classical inducers of ferroptosis that were originally identified in a screen for small molecules that are selectively lethal to cancer cells (23). Recently, ccRCC-derived cell lines were reported to require HIF-2α activation to exhibit vulnerability to ferroptosis (40). We demonstrate that the hypoxic mimetic FG4592 or hypoxia significantly potentiated cell death following treatment of ferroptosis inducers erastin (Supplemental Figure 2) and RSL3 (Supplemental Figure 3) in a HIF-2α–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). It is important to note that FG4592 treatment alone had no effect on growth in cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4D), whereas hypoxia decreased growth in CRC cells (Supplemental Figure 4E). Expression of 2 lipid genes important in ferroptosis sensitization in renal cancers, hypoxia inducible lipid droplet associated protein (HILPDA) and perilipin 2 (PLIN2), and aberrant generation of lipid ROS were increased following FG4592 treatment (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), and this increase was HIF-2α dependent (Supplemental Figure 5C), implicating the role of HIF-2α in driving ferroptosis through the accumulation of oxidized lipids. To examine the role of HIF-2α in regulating ferroptosis in vivo, Villin-CreERT2-HIF2αLSL/LSL were crossed with Slc7a11fl/fl mice. Tamoxifen treatment enabled the intestine-specific deletion of Slc7a11 (Supplemental Figure 6A) and overexpression of HIF-2α (Supplemental Figure 6B). The colonic tissue from these mice was analyzed for histological changes 14 days following the last tamoxifen dose (Figure 2A). The deletion of Slc7a11 or overexpression of HIF-2α alone were indistinguishable from what occurred in control littermates (Figure 2B). However, disruption of Slc7a11 in combination with HIF-2α overexpression led to colonic epithelial degeneration and vacuolization (Figure 2B). Lipid peroxide–induced oxidative stress was measured by 4-hydroxy 2-nonenal (4-HNE) staining (Figure 2C). The Villin-CreERT2Slc7a11fl/fl; HIF2αLSL/LSL mice showed a robust increase in histological score (Figure 2D) and 4-HNE intensity (Figure 2E), clearly indicating increased oxidative stress and epithelial cell loss in these mice in comparison with their littermate controls. Furthermore, HILPDA and PLIN2 mRNA levels were significantly increased in Villin-CreERT2-HIF2αLSL/LSL mice compared with littermate controls (Figure 2F). Since iron accumulation is involved in lipid-induced oxidative stress and cell death, we also measured iron levels in liver and intestinal tissue of these mice. We observed higher levels of both liver and intestinal iron in Villin-CreERT2-HIF2αLSL/LSL mice compared with littermate controls (Figure 2G). The liver iron increase was due to increased iron absorption from the small intestine. These data confirm the role of HIF-2α in ferroptosis sensitization in vivo and suggest that drugs that induce ferroptosis could be highly efficacious in killing hypoxic cells.

Figure 2 HIF-2α activation potentiates ferroptosis in vivo. (A) Schematic of temporal activation of intestinal HIF-2α and deletion of Slc7a11 in the colon following tamoxifen treatment (100 mg/kg). (B) Representative H&E staining and (C) immunohistochemistry analysis showing 4-HNE of colons from a Slc7a11fl/fl, Vil-ERT2Cre; Slc7a11fl/fl, Vil-ERT2Cre; HIF2αLSL/LSL, and Vil-ERT2Cre; Slc7a11fl/fl; HIF2αLSL/LSL mice. Quantitation of histology score (D and E) 4-HNE (n = 3 in each group). One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test was used for comparison between groups. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (F) Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis for HILPDA and PLIN2 in HIF-2α+/+ (n = 6) and Vil-ERT2HIF2αLSL/LSL mice (n = 6). (G) Iron levels measured in liver (n = 4) and intestinal tissue (n = 6) in HIF-2α+/+ and Vil-ERT2HIF2αLSL/LSL mice. Data are represented as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. P values were determined using unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

HIF activation promotes DMF-induced cell death in CRC cells. Current ferroptosis inducers have poor in vivo bioavailability in contrast with DMF, an FDA-approved oral drug for the treatment of multiple sclerosis that has fewer side effects than several other drugs (28, 29, 41). Our screen identified DMF as a small molecule effective in reducing the growth of hypoxic tumor enteroids (Figure 1C). A panel of CRC cell lines was treated with DMF either alone or in combination with hypoxia or hypoxia mimetic, FG4592. Our data showed a dose-dependent inhibition of CRC cell growth by DMF (Supplemental Figure 7A). FG4592 potentiated DMF-induced CRC cell death as assessed by MTT and long-term clonogenic survival assays (Figure 3, A–C). Additionally, the cells treated with DMF and cultured in hypoxia were less viable (Figure 3, D and E) and showed decreased cell growth (Supplemental Figure 7B) in comparison with those cultured in normoxia. HIF-2α levels were monitored following treatment and showed increases in FG4592 or DMF and FG4592 (Supplemental Figure 7C). The effect of DMF and FG4592 or hypoxia combination was highly potent in inhibiting CRC cell growth, as confirmed by IC 50 (Table 1). Consistent with the erastin and RSL3 data, HIF-2α was essential for promoting DMF-mediated inhibition of CRC cell growth (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Hypoxia mimetic contributes to DMF-induced growth inhibition in CRC cells. (A) Cell-growth assay following FG4592 (100 μM) and DMF cotreatment. Error bars represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (B) Representative images and (C) quantitation of colony-forming assays in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF (25 μM), or FG4592 (100 μM) or cotreated with DMF and FG4592. (D) Representative images and (E) quantitation of colony-forming assays in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF (25 μM) and cultured under normoxic and hypoxic conditions. Quantitative data are represented as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (F) Growth assay of HIF-1α and HIF-2α knockdown HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF alone or in combination with FG4592 (100 μM). Quantitative data are represented as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001

Table 1 IC 50 values in a panel of CRC cells treated with DMF (5–50 μM) either alone and in combination with FG4592 (100 μM) or hypoxia

DMF induces cell death independently of ferroptosis. Since DMF was effective in decreasing hypoxic cell growth along with other ferroptotic activators (Figure 1C), we assessed whether DMF mediates ferroptotic cell death. For this, HCT116 and SW480 cells were treated with DMF with or without the ferroptosis inhibitors ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1) or liproxstatin-1 (Lip-1) (23, 29). Fer-1 and Lip-1 did not rescue cell death and viability following DMF treatment, whereas RSL3-mediated cell death was rescued by Fer-1 and Lip-1 (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 8A). Moreover, DMF only marginally increased lipid ROS in HCT116 cells, and Fer-1 did not prevent this induction, whereas in SW480, DMF did not increase lipid ROS (Figure 4B). In contrast, lipid ROS induction by RSL3 was significantly attenuated by Fer-1 (Figure 4B). DMF can react directly with the antioxidant GSH, leading to decreased NADPH levels and enhanced ROS (42). Consistent with these data, DMF significantly decreased cellular GSH levels so that they were comparable to the levels of erastin and RSL3 (Supplemental Figure 8B). To assess whether the HIF-dependent potentiation of cell death is due to synergizing with compounds that reduce GSH pools, we used buthionine sulfoximine (BSO), which inhibits de novo GSH biosynthesis. DMF, either alone or in combination with BSO, decreased GSH levels in HCT116 and SW480 cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Treatment with FG4592 alone or in combination with BSO also decreased cellular GSH levels (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). However, cell viability was not decreased with the cotreatment of BSO and FG4592 (Supplemental Figure 8D), suggesting GSH depletion is not the major mechanism of cell death after DMF and FG4592 cotreatment.

Figure 4 DMF is not a ferroptotic inducer in CRC cells. (A) HCT116 and SW480 cells were treated with RSL3 (1 and 5 μM) or DMF (25 and 100 μM) alone or in combination with FG4592 (100 μM) with or without ferroptotic inhibitors Fer-1 (0.5 μM) or Lip-1 (1 μM) for 24 hours, and cell death was assayed. Data are represented as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B) HCT116 and SW480 cells were treated with RSL3 (2 μM), DMF (50 μM), or in combination with FG4592 (100 μM) with or without Fer-1 (1 μM) for 12 hours. Lipid ROS was determined in these cells through staining with ferroptosis-dependent C11-BODIPY581/591. Data are plotted as the mean ± SD. P values were determined using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (C) Schematic of glycolysis pathway in cells showing DMF, CGP 3466B as inhibitors of GAPDH, and 2-DG as inhibitor of hexokinase. (D) Heatmap showing the relative abundance of glycolytic intermediates in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with FG4592 (100 μM) or DMF (50 μM) either alone or in combination. (E) HCT116 and SW480 cells were treated with glycolysis inhibitors with or without FG4592, and cell death was assessed using LDH assay.

Fumarate is a TCA cycle metabolite and a potent electrophile (43). DMF inhibits GAPDH via covalent modification of a reactive cysteine and consequent downregulation of aerobic glycolysis (ref. 44 and Figure 4C). We explored the impact of DMF on the metabolome using an liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry–based (LC-MS/MS–based) profiling approach (45, 46). The metabolomics data show an abundance of glycolytic intermediates upstream and downstream of GAPDH in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF (Figure 4D; full metabolomics data in Supplemental Table 1). Further, and consistent with the well-characterized role of HIF-2α in glycolysis, several glycolytic intermediates were increased with FG4592 treatment. However, cell viability was not decreased with the cotreatment of FG4592 and glycolytic inhibitors (Figure 4E). These results indicate that alternative mechanisms are involved in DMF-mediated cell death of hypoxic cancer cells.

ROS accumulation and iron-toxicity are essential in DMF-induced HIF-2α–mediated cell death. Our work thus far ruled out ferroptosis, GSH depletion, and inhibition of glycolysis as being relevant to DMF-sensitized cell death. Since DMF is an electrophile, we examined the effect of other electrophiles, dimethyl itaconate (DMI) and 4-octyl itaconate (4-OI) (47), on cell growth. Both DMI and 4-OI decreased cellular growth, which was potentiated by cotreatment with FG4592 (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Supplementation of growth media with the cysteine precursor N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) rescued HCT116 and SW480 cell death and viability of cells treated with DMF with or without FG4592 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 9C). Similar results were observed with DMF treatment and cells maintained in hypoxia (Figure 5B). Interestingly, FG4592 or hypoxia treatment alone increased ROS, as assessed by the cell-permeant 2′,7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate (H 2 DCFDA), which is used as an indicator for ROS (Figure 5, C and D). Cotreatment with DMF potentiated this increase in ROS generation, which was rescued with NAC (Figure 5, C and D). To confirm that the sensitivity toward oxidative cell death is mediated via HIF-2α, shRNA-mediated HIF-1α and HIF-2α knockdown cells were utilized. ROS levels were drastically reduced in HIF-2α knockdown cells (Figure 5E), suggesting the role of HIF-2 in ROS production after DMF treatment. To further confirm the role of HIF-2α, we employed a HIF-2α–specific inhibitor, PT2385 (21, 22), which decreased ROS in FG4592 and DMF-treated CRC cells (Supplemental Figure 9D).

Figure 5 ROS generation and iron accumulation are involved in DMF and FG4592–mediated cell death in CRC cells. Cell death assay in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF (25 and 75 μM) (A) cotreated with DMF and FG4592 (100 μM) (B) cultured under hypoxia with or without NAC (5 mM). Data are represented as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was calculated using unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. ROS measurements in HCT116 and SW480 cells (C) treated with FG4592 (100 μM), DMF (50 μM), or DMF and FG4592 with or without NAC. (D) Cells treated with DMF and cultured in normoxia and hypoxia with or without NAC. Data are plotted as the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (E) ROS measurements in shRNA-mediated HIF-1α, HIF-2α knockdown, and non–target scrambled HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF (50 μM) either alone or in combination with FG4592 (100 μM). Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (F) Heatmap showing the relative abundance of mitochondrial metabolites in FG4592-treated (100 μM) and DMF-treated (50 μM) HCT116 and SW480 cells. (G) Cell death and (H) ROS measurements using FG4592 (100 μM) and DMF (75 μM) either alone or under cotreated conditions in the presence of normal iron (control) and low iron. Statistical significance was calculated using unpaired t test. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Since HIF activation can lead to changes in mitochondrial metabolism (48) and ROS production, we analyzed whether DMF or FG4592 treatment induced changes in mitochondrial metabolite pools. However, significant changes in the levels of mitochondrial metabolites were not seen, suggesting that HIF-2α influences cellular ROS via other mechanisms (Figure 5F; full metabolomics data in Supplemental Table 1). RNA-Seq data from a HIF-2α overexpression mouse model (49) analyzed for oxidant-generating enzymes revealed upregulation of lysyl oxidase (LOX) and cyclooxygenase (COX) (encoded by Ptgs gene) (Supplemental Figure 10A). However, the viability of HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF and FG4592 was only slightly improved using LOX and COX inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 10B).

We have previously demonstrated that HIF-2α is critical for cellular iron uptake, which leads to ROS generation via the Fenton reaction (50). Consistent with our previous work, FG4592 and hypoxia increased cellular iron in CRC cells (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). The increase in iron levels after hypoxia or FG4592 treatment was dependent on HIF-2α (Supplemental Figure 10D). Interestingly, the cell death mediated by DMF and FG4592 was rescued in low-iron versus control media (Figure 5G). Moreover, ROS production induced by DMF, FG4592, or DMF and FG4592 cotreatment was attenuated in low-iron medium compared with control (Figure 5H). Together, these data suggest a mechanism linking iron toxicity via HIF-2α and vulnerability to oxidative stress.

Protective persulfidation via H 2 S can rescue DMF and HIF-2α–induced cell death. Since metal catalyst oxidation is a central mechanism for DNA damage (51), we checked the expression of γH2AX, a sensitive marker of DNA damage and repair (52). Western blot analysis revealed a robust increase in the expression of γH2AX in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF; however, the increase was not significant when cells were cotreated with DMF and FG4592 (Supplemental Figure 11A). We next assessed whether irreversible protein oxidation is involved in DMF and FG4592 induced cell death. H 2 S can protect against overoxidation of cysteine thiols via persulfidation, a posttranslational modification (53) (Figure 6A). We therefore assessed whether Na 2 S or 3-MP, a substrate for mercaptopyruvate sulfurtransferase (54), by increasing intracellular H 2 S, protect cells from DMF and FG4592–induced cell death. Both 3-MP and Na 2 S rescued cell viability following cotreatment with DMF and FG4592 (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). Interestingly, H 2 S did not rescue cells from erastin- or RSL-3–induced cell death (Supplemental Figure 11, D and E). To rule out that the protective role of H 2 S was not due to DMF depletion resulting from the nucleophilic addition of the sulfide anion on DMF, Na 2 S and 3-MP were added to fresh medium 16 hours after initiation of cell death by DMF and FG4592 or DMF and hypoxia (Figure 6B). Na 2 S and 3-MP protected against cell death even under these conditions (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 11F). Further, intracellular ROS levels induced by DMF or DMF and FG4592 were decreased upon supplementation with 3-MP and Na 2 S (Figure 6E). These data are consistent with the model that the potentiation of HIF-induced cell death by DMF involves oxidative protein damage, which is protected by H 2 S.

Figure 6 H 2 S can prevent irreversible protein oxidation and rescue cell death mediated by DMF and FG4592. (A) Schematic showing H 2 S effects on DMF-mediated cell death. The addition of sulphur group to proteins prevents the cell death mediated by DMF. (B) Schematic showing treatment regime of HCT116 and SW480 cells with DMF, FG4592, 3MP, and Na 2 S. (C and D) Cell death in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF (25 and 100 μM) (C) or cotreated with DMF and FG4592 (100 μM) (D) cultured under normoxic and hypoxic conditions with or without Na 2 S (300 μM). Data are represented as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was calculated using unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (E) ROS measurements in HCT116 and SW480 cells treated with DMF (50 μM) or DMF in combination with FG4592 (100 μM) either alone or in addition with 3MP (5 mM) and Na 2 S (300 μM) for 16 hours. Data are represented as mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was calculated using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

FG4592 potentiates DMF-mediated CRC cell death in vivo. We next assessed the in vivo efficacy of DMF and FG4592 cotreatment in established CRC tumors. For this, HCT116, SW480, and DLD1 cells were implanted subcutaneously into the flanks of immunocompromised mice and allowed to establish for 10 days prior to DMF and FG4592 treatment (Figure 7A). CRC cell xenografts exhibited profound growth inhibition upon DMF and FG4592 treatment; both tumor volume (Figure 7B) and tumor weight (Figure 7C) were significantly reduced in all 3 xenografts treated with DMF and FG4592 compared with those that received vehicle or treatment with the individual drugs. Tumor cell proliferation as assessed by the BrdU incorporation assay was also decreased in HCT116, SW480, and DLD1 xenografts with DMF and FG4592 cotreatment (Figure 7D). However, tumor fumarate levels were not significantly different between the DMF only and the DMF and FG4592 cotreatment groups in all 3 CRC-xenograft mice (Supplemental Figure 12A). The tumors in response to different treatments did not show any major histological changes (Supplemental Figure 12B). However, the percentage of TUNEL-positive apoptotic cells was increased in all 3 xenografts cotreated with DMF and FG4592 (Figure 7E). DMF+FG4592 was not cytotoxic to normal tissues in mice, as confirmed by histological analysis of colon tissue and normal serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) levels (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D). Consistent with the known roles of hypoxia in erythropoiesis (55, 56), erythropoietin, hematocrits, hemoglobin, and red blood cells were increased with FG4592 treatment alone or in combination with DMF (Supplemental Figure 12E). Together, these data demonstrate that hypoxic tumor cells are highly vulnerable to DMF treatment, highlighting a potential therapeutic window.

Figure 7 DMF and FG4592 potentiate CRC cell death in vivo. (A) Schematic of xenografts in vivo study. HCT116, SW480, and DLD1 cells were injected subcutaneously into both flanks of C57BL/6 mice (n = 10 for each group). After visible formation of tumor at day 10, the mice were subjected to DMF diet (300 mg/kg of chow) and FG4592 (10 mg/kg of mouse weight). (B) Tumor volume, (C) tumor weight, (D) tumor proliferation, and (E) tumor apoptosis in HCT116, SW480, and DLD1 xenograft mice. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (differences between untreated mice and between treated groups). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test was used for calculating statistical significance.

DMF-mediated CRC cell death in vivo is HIF-2α dependent. To confirm the role of HIF-2α in DMF-mediated CRC cell death in vivo, we utilized HIF-2α knockdown HCT116 cells. Stable non–target scrambled and HIF-2α knockdown HCT116 cells were injected subcutaneously into both flanks of immunocompromised mice and allowed to grow for 10 days prior to DMF and FG4592 treatment (Figure 8A). HIF-2α knockdown cells were resistant to DMF and FG4592 treatment. Cells expressing scrambled shRNA showed a significant reduction in tumor volume and weight in mice treated with DMF+FG4592, whereas the HIF-2α knockdown cells were completely resistant (Figure 8, B and C). Similarly, tumor proliferation and apoptosis were not altered in HIF-2α knockdown cells following DMF+FG4592 treatment (Figure 8, D and E). These data demonstrate that HIF-2α activation increases vulnerability to oxidative cell death in vivo.