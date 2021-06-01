Histone deficiency and accelerated replication stress in T cell aging

miR-181a deficiency impairs histone expression and cell cycle progression in murine antiviral responses. In previous studies, we have developed a mouse model of conditionally deleted miR-181ab1 in peripheral T cells that exhibited defective antiviral T cell responses as they occur in humans with T cell aging (13). When cotransferring congenically marked wild-type (WT) (distal Lck-Cre+ Rosa26YFP miR-181ab1+/+) and miR-181a–/– (distal Lck-Cre+ Rosa26YFP miR-181ab1fl/fl) SMARTA CD4+ T cells (expressing a TCR specific for the LCMV glycoprotein 61–80 epitope) into C57BL/6J (B6) recipient mice, we found a reduced expansion of miR-181a–deficient SMARTA cells in response to LCMV infection (ref. 13 and Figure 1A). Apoptotic rates of SMARTA cells on day 7 after infection were similar in both mouse strains (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143632DS1). To identify the molecular basis for the defective T cell expansion, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) on WT and miR-181a–/– SMARTA T cells on day 7 after infection and found differential expression of 725 genes, 344 of which were more highly expressed in WT cells (adjusted P < 0.05). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of differentially expressed genes showed a significant enrichment of the cell cycle gene signature in WT SMARTA cells (Figure 1B). Notably, miR-181a deficiency globally reduced core histone gene expression in LCMV-responding SMARTA cells (Figure 1C). Reduced histone H2A, H2B, H3, and H4 protein levels in miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells were confirmed by Western blotting (Figure 1D). Reduced histone expression was only seen for activated proliferating T cells, while no difference was observed for unstimulated cells (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 miR-181a deficiency impairs histone expression and cell cycle progression in murine antiviral responses. (A–E) Equal numbers of congenically marked WT and miR-181a–/– YFP+ SMARTA cells were cotransferred into B6 mice before LCMV infection. (A) Experimental scheme (left), representative flow plots of WT and miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells (middle), and SMARTA frequencies (right, mean ± SEM). (B and C) RNA-seq of WT and miR-181a–/– SMARTA CD4+ T cells on day 7 after LCMV infection. (B) GSEA of cell cycle gene signature in WT relative to miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells. (C) Volcano plot of core histone genes (red indicates adjusted P < 0.05). (D) Immunoblotting for histones in WT and miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells on day 7 after LCMV infection. (E) On day 5 after LCMV infection, recipient mice received BrdU for 1 hour prior to spleen harvest. Representative flow plots of BrdU incorporation and DNA content and summarized frequencies (mean ± SEM). (F and G) WT and miR-181a–/– mice infected with LCMV were injected with BrdU. (F) Number of Db LCMV GP33-tetramer+ CD8+ T cells (mean ± SEM). (G) Representative flow plots of BrdU incorporation and DNA content in tetramer+ CD8+ T cells (left) and summary of frequencies (right, mean ± SEM). (H) GSEA of the p53-induced gene set in WT relative to miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells. (I) Immunoblots for p53 on day 7 SMARTA cells and summary data of mean normalized intensities. (J) Immunoblots of SMARTA cells on day 7 after LCMV infection. Data are representative of 3 experiments with 3 to 5 mice per group (A and D), 1 experiment with 4 mice per group (B, C, and H), or representative of 2 experiments with 2 to 6 mice per group (E–G, I, and J). Comparison by 2-tailed, paired (A, E, and I) or unpaired Student’s t test (F and G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Histone gene expression is cell cycle dependent and upregulated during DNA replication in the S phase (14). Reduced histone expression in miR-181a–deficient T cells may therefore reflect low numbers of S-phase cycling cells. Conversely, reduced histone expression slows cell cycle progression through the S phase (15, 16). To examine these possibilities, LCMV-infected mice that had received WT and miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells were pulsed with the nucleoside analog 5-bromo-2′-deoxyuridine (BrdU) for 1 hour. Cell cycle analysis determined by BrdU incorporation and DNA content revealed that miR-181a–deficient SMARTA cells significantly accumulated in the early S phase of the cell cycle, when compared with WT SMARTA cells (Figure 1E). Proliferation of miR-181a–/– CD8+ T cells in response to LCMV infection was also impaired as compared with WT CD8+ T cells. On day 7 after infection, activated CD8+ T cells expressing CD44 were reduced (Supplemental Figure 3A), as were CD8+ T cells recognizing the GP33 epitope of LCMV (Figure 1F). Also, LCMV-specific miR-181a–/– CD8+ T cells accumulated in the early S phase of the cell cycle, similar to the observation for CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3B and Figure 1G). Proliferative rates were different for LCMV-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and depended on the day after infection; however, accumulation in the early S phase was consistent.

Further analysis of the transcriptome showed that the gene set induced by p53 was enriched in miR-181a–/– compared with WT SMARTA cells (Figure 1H), indicating a DNA damage response. Indeed, miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells had higher levels of p53 (Figure 1I), the DNA damage marker phosphorylated H2aX (γH2aX), and higher expression of the cell cycle inhibitor p21 (Figure 1J). Increased phosphorylation of CHK1 and RPA32 indicated increased ATR (ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related) activity, consistent with replication stress elicited by the stalled cell cycle progression and resulting in the activation of the p53 pathway.

Human proliferating naive CD4+ T cells of old adults have reduced histone expression and prolonged cell cycle S phase. Because miR-181a expression declines with age in human naive CD4+ T cells (9), we examined whether reduced histone expression is also a feature of T cell proliferative responses of older individuals. Naive CD4+ T cells from healthy young (20–35 years) and old (65–85 years) adults were activated for 5 days with beads coated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. Transcriptome analysis by RNA-seq revealed that activated old naive CD4+ T cells tended to have globally lower expression of core histone genes than young T cells (Figure 2A), recapitulating the pattern in miR-181a–deficient T cells responding to LCMV infection (Figure 1C). Quantification of histone transcripts (Figure 2B) and Western blot analysis of H2A, H2B, H3, and H4 (Figure 2C) in sorted cycling cells confirmed a significant reduction of core histones in cycling old T cells. In contrast, no difference in H3 and H4 protein expression was seen for unstimulated naive CD4+ T cells from young and old adults, suggesting that the difference was dependent on proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4). Flow cytometric analysis of histone proteins and DNA content showed the cell cycle–dependent change in histone expression, with histone H4 protein progressively increasing during S-phase progression and reaching the highest levels during G2/M phase (Figure 2D). In these flow cytometric studies, activated naive CD4+ T cells from old adults had lower histone protein levels in the S phase than those from young adults, while levels in the G2/M phase of the cell cycle were similar, demonstrating a selective defect in histone synthesis during DNA replication (Figure 2E). Moreover, day 5 activated naive CD4+ T cells showed an accumulation of aged T cells in the S phase, as compared with the young (Figure 2F). To examine cell cycle progression, naive CD4+ T cells from young and old individuals were activated for 5 days and pulsed with BrdU for 1 hour before analysis. Costaining of BrdU incorporation and DNA content revealed that cycling old T cells accumulated in the early S phase (Figure 2G). Consistent with the murine data, apoptotic rates were not different (Supplemental Figure 5A). However, in contrast, this increase in early-S-phase cells in proliferative T cell responses from old adults was not associated with decreased cell recovery, suggesting additional differences in cell cycle regulation (Supplemental Figure 5B). Indeed, we have previously described increased mTORC1 activation and increased c-MYC expression in T cell responses of older adults that may accelerate G1/S progression (10, 11). Taken together, these results show that aged human naive CD4+ T cells proliferating in vitro exhibit the same phenotype as miR-181a–deficient murine T cells responding in vivo to LCMV infection.

Figure 2 Human proliferating naive CD4+ T cells of old adults have reduced histone expression and prolonged cell cycle S phases. Naive CD4+ T cells from healthy young (20- to 35-year-old) and old (65- to 85-year-old) individuals were activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads for 5 days. (A) Volcano plot of core histone gene expression from RNA-seq data (SRA: SRP158502). Red dots indicate significance (P < 0.05). (B) Live S- and G2/M-phase cycling cells were sorted based on DNA content. Core histone transcripts were measured by qRT-PCR. Results are presented relative to cycling young cells (n = 8, mean ± SEM). Expression levels of all histone genes are significantly different (P < 0.05), except that of HIST1H3A (P = 0.13) and HIST1H4B (P = 0.05), after correction for multiple comparisons. (C) Immunoblotting of histones in cycling young (Y) and old (O) cells (n = 4). (D) Gating strategy of cell cycle stages based on histone H4 and DNA content. (E) Histograms of histone H4 gated on the S- or G2/M-phase cells (left) and summary graphs from 8 experiments with 1 young and 1 old individual each (right). (F) Representative histograms (left) and summary graphs (right) of frequencies of G0/G1-, S-, and G2/M-phase cells from 10 young and 9 old individuals (mean ± SEM). (G) Representative flow plots of BrdU incorporation after 1-hour pulsing and of DNA content (left) and summary data of early and late S-phase cell frequencies (right; n = 8–9, mean ± SEM). (H–J) Day 5 activated naive CD4+ T cells were pulsed with EdU for 2 hours, followed by BrdU for 1 hour. (H) Representative flow plots of BrdU and EdU incorporation, (I) summary graphs of frequencies, and (J) percentages of BrdU–EdU+ S-exit cells among EdU+ cells (n = 9–10, mean ± SEM). Comparisons by 2-tailed, unpaired (B, F, G, I, and J) or paired (E) Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

In primary T cell responses, cell cycle progression cannot be synchronized by removal of growth factors. To at least in part circumvent this limitation in cell cycle analysis, we used a sequential labeling approach; activated cells were first incubated with the nucleoside analog 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) for 2 hours, followed by BrdU for 1 hour. Given that BrdU outcompetes EdU in DNA incorporation (17), cells just entering S phase are labeled as BrdU+EdU–, cells still in S phase are BrdU+EdU+, and S-exit cells are BrdU–EdU+ (refs. 18, 19, and Figure 2H). Cycling old T cells showed an accelerated entry into the S phase (Figure 2, H and I), corresponding to our previous finding of a sustained activation of AKT/mTORC1 signaling in activated old compared with young naive CD4+ T cells (10). As with miR-181a–deficient T cells in the conditional knockout mice, cycling old human T cells had a prolonged S phase and a significant delay in progression into G2/M phase compared with young cells, as shown by their significant accumulation of cells still in S phase (Figure 2I) and a reduced percentage of EdU-labeled cells that had progressed to the G2/M phase (Figure 2J).

Reduced histone expression promotes replication stress. To determine whether reducing histone expression in young T cells reproduces the alteration in cell cycle progression seen with T cells from older adults, we targeted the transcription factor NPAT that controls core histone gene expression (20). Lentiviral transduction of shRNA targeting NPAT inhibited expression of NPAT and consequently downregulated histone expression at the transcript and protein level (Figure 3, A–C). Similar results were obtained with a second shNPAT construct (Supplemental Figure 6A). Although complete knockout of NPAT has been shown to arrest cells in the G1/S phase (21), reduced histone expression to the degree observed in old proliferating T cells did not affect the S-phase entry, but arrested T cells in early S phase, thereby extending the S phase (Figure 3, D and E). To determine whether the delay in cell cycle progression increased replication stress, we examined the activation of the ATR pathway. Indeed, reducing histone expression in activated young CD4+ T cells via NPAT silencing increased phosphorylation of RPA32 and CHK1. Downstream events, including the levels of the DNA damage marker γH2aX and the expression of the cell cycle inhibitor p21, were upregulated (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 3 Reduced histone expression promotes replication stress. Naive CD4+ T cells from young adults were activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads and transduced with control (shCtrl) or NPAT (shNPAT) shRNA lentivirus for 6 days. (A) Immunoblots for NPAT in lentivirally transduced GFP+ cells and summary data of normalized intensities from 4 young adults (mean ± SEM). (B) Expression of indicated histone genes in sorted shRNA+ cells. Results, normalized to ACTB, are presented relative to shCtrl+ cells from 6 young adults (mean ± SEM). Differences in expression of all histone genes are statistically significant (P < 0.01), except for HIST1H1B (P = 0.03), HIST1H3B (P = 0.06), and HIST1H3D (P = 0.03), after correction for multiple comparisons using Holm’s step-down adjustment. (C) Immunoblots for histone H3 and H4 from shRNA+ cells and summary data of normalized intensities from 6 young adults (mean ± SEM). (D) Activated cells were pulsed with BrdU for 1 hour. Representative flow plots of BrdU incorporation and DNA content and summary data of frequencies (n = 5, mean). (E) Activated cells were pulsed with EdU for 2 hours, followed by BrdU for 1 hour. Percentage of BrdU–EdU+ S-exit cells among EdU+ cells from 3 young adults (mean). (F) Immunoblotting for p-RPA32 (S8), p-CHK1 (S345), γH2aX (S139), and p21 on sorted shRNA+ cells (left) and summary graphs of mean normalized intensities from 6 young adults (right, mean ± SEM). Comparisons by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test (A–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

These data prompted us to examine whether cycling CD4+ T cells from old individuals have increased replication stress. Indeed, genes involved in the ATR signaling pathway were upregulated in cycling old compared with young T cells (Figure 4A); moreover, RPA32 and CHK1 were more phosphorylated (Figure 4B). Consistent with CHK1 activation, we also observed increases in γH2aX and p21 (Figure 4B). Taken together, these data demonstrated that reduced histone expression in cycling old T cells stalls cell cycle S-phase progression and thereby causes a replication-stress response.

Figure 4 Proliferating old CD4+ T cells have increased replication stress. (A–C) Naive CD4+ T cells from young and old individuals were activated for 5 days. Cycling cells were sorted based on DNA content. (A) Quantitative RT-PCR of indicated transcripts associated with ATR signaling. Results, normalized to ACTB, are presented for old relative to cycling young cells (n = 6, mean ± SEM). (B) Immunoblot for p-RPA32 (S8), p-CHK1 (S345), γH2aX (S139), and p21 and summary graphs of normalized intensities from 8 young (Y) and 7 old (O) individuals (mean ± SEM). (C) Immunoblot for p53 and summary graph (n = 7, mean ± SEM). (D) GSEA of p53 transcriptional targets in activated old naive CD4+ T cells relative to their expression in young cells (left) and heatmap of selected genes from RNA-seq data (right) (SRA: SRP158502). (E) Naive CD4+ T cells from young adults were activated and transduced with shCtrl or shNPAT lentivirus for 6 days. Expression of indicated p53 target genes was determined in transduced cells by quantitative RT-PCR. Results, normalized to ACTB, are presented relative to shCtrl+ cells (n = 5). Comparisons by 2-tailed, unpaired (A–C) or paired Student’s t test (E), with correction for multiple comparisons using Holm’s step-down adjustment in E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Under replication stress, the tumor suppressor p53 is phosphorylated and activated by several kinases including ATR and CHK1 (22, 23), leading to transcriptional activation of genes involved in cell cycle control, apoptosis, and cellular senescence. Moreover, recent studies have implicated p53 directly in replication-stress responses. p53 has been shown to bind to stalled replication forks and is required to restart replication (24). We found that the expression of p53 was increased in cycling naive CD4+ T cells from old compared with young adults (Figure 4C). Consistent with p53 activation in replication stress, GSEA of genes differentially expressed on day 5 activated naive CD4+ T cells from young and old adults showed a significant enrichment of p53 transcriptional targets in old CD4+ T cells (Figure 4D). To determine whether reduced histone expression induces activation of the p53 pathway, we quantified transcripts of 6 p53 target genes in proliferating young naive CD4+ T cells that had been partially silenced for NPAT expression (Figure 4E). Compared with control-transduced CD4+ T cells, all of these transcripts were upregulated, suggesting that reduced histone expression at least in part accounts for the p53 signature in old proliferating T cells.

Collectively, these data indicate that reduced histone expression in activated old naive CD4+ T cells results in a prolongation of the S phase and an accumulation of cells in the early S phase, which promotes increased replication stress and activation of the p53 pathway.

Age-related increase in SIRT1 expression represses histone gene transcription. To identify the mechanism underlying reduced histone expression in proliferating old CD4+ T cells, we focused on miR-181a target genes, given that murine miR-181a–deficient T cells responding to LCMV infection recapitulated the findings in humans. SIRT1, which is an NAD+-dependent histone deacetylase and one of the direct targets of miR-181a (25), is known to promote transcriptional repression by deacetylating histone H3K9/14Ac and H4K16Ac (26). miR-181a–deficient SMARTA CD4+ T cells responding to LCMV had higher SIRT1 expression and lower amounts of histone H3K9/14Ac than WT cells (Figure 5A). Consistent with the mouse model of miR-181a deficiency, expression of SIRT1 is increased in resting naive CD4+ T cells from older individuals (27) and continues to be higher after T cell activation (Figure 5B). Accordingly, cycling old CD4+ T cells had globally lower amounts of acetylated histone H3K9/14Ac, indicating that overexpressed SIRT1 is functionally active (Figure 5B). Previous studies have shown an NPAT-dependent recruitment of SIRT1 to the histone gene promoters (28, 29). Expression of NPAT did not differ between young and old T cells (Figure 5C). However, CUT&RUN assays showed increased binding of SIRT1 and a concomitant decrease in H3K9/14Ac levels at histone gene promoters (Figure 5D). Pharmacological inhibition of SIRT1 activity with Ex-527 increased H3K9/14Ac levels without altering SIRT1 expression (Figure 5E) and thereby upregulated both histone transcripts and protein expression in T cells from old adults (Figure 5, F and G). A similar effect was seen with SIRT1 silencing (Figure 5H). A significant effect of SIRT1 inhibition was not seen in T cells from young adults (Supplemental Figure 7A). These data indicate that SIRT1 overexpression directly repressed histone gene expression in cycling old CD4+ T cells.

Figure 5 miR-181a–dependent increase in SIRT1 expression represses histone gene transcription. (A) Equal numbers of congenically marked WT and miR-181a–/– YFP+ SMARTA cells were cotransferred into B6 mice before infection with LCMV. Immunoblots for SIRT1 and histone H3-K9/14 acetylation (H3K9/14Ac) of splenic SMARTA cells on day 7, representative of 3 experiments with 2 to 3 mice per group. (B–D) Human young (Y) and old (O) naive CD4+ T cells were activated for 5 days. Immunoblots for SIRT1 and histone H3K9/14Ac (B) and NPAT (C) in cycling cells (left); summary graphs of normalized intensities from 4–6 young and 4–6 old individuals (right, mean ± SEM). (D) CUT&RUN assay of SIRT1 binding and histone H3K9/14Ac enrichment at indicated histone gene promoters from 5 experiments with 1 young and 1 old individual each. Results are presented relative to cycling young cells (mean ± SEM). (E–G) Naive CD4+ T cells from old individuals were activated for 5 days. DMSO or Ex-527 was added on day 2. (E) Immunoblots of SIRT1 and histone H3K9/14Ac in cycling cells and summary data from 5 old adults (mean ± SEM). (F) Expression of indicated histone genes in cycling cells was determined by quantitative RT-PCR. Results are presented relative to DMSO-treated cells (n = 6, mean ± SEM). Differences in expression of all histone genes are statistically significant (P < 0.01), except for HIST1H4B (P = 0.25), after correction for multiple comparisons using Holm’s step-down adjustment. (G) Immunoblots of histones in cycling cells and summary data from 7 old adults (mean ± SEM). (H) Naive CD4+ T cells from old adults were activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads and transduced with control (shCtrl) or SIRT1 (shSIRT1) shRNA lentivirus for 6 days. Immunoblots for indicated proteins in shRNA+ cells (n = 2). Comparisons by 2-tailed, unpaired (B and C) or paired Student’s t test (D–G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. NS, not significant.

SIRT1 inhibition in replicating old human T cells restores cell cycle progression and diminishes the replication-stress response. We next examined whether SIRT1 inhibition restores the naive CD4+ T cell response of old individuals. Enhancing histone expression through SIRT1 inhibition increased the BrdU–EdU+ S-exit cell population in activated old CD4+ T cells, indicating accelerated cell cycle progression through the S phase (Figure 6A). With normal cell cycle kinetics restored, replication stress was diminished, as documented by reduced phosphorylated RPA32 and CHK1 levels and less extensive upregulation of γH2aX and p21 expression in T cells from old adults than in untreated cells (Figure 6B). In contrast to T cells from old adults, markers of replication stress were generally low in young activated T cells and did not show a consistent pattern upon treatment with the SIRT1 inhibitor (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Similar to pharmacological SIRT1 inhibition, partial silencing of SIRT1 expression reduced replication stress in T cell responses of old adults (Figure 6C). Also, SIRT1 inhibition in proliferating old naive CD4+ T cells reduced expression of p53 and its transcriptional targets (Figure 6, D and E). SIRT1 inhibition did not change apoptotic rates (Supplemental Figure 8), but ultimately improved the recovery rate of CD4+ T cells from old adults in the culture system (Figure 6F). As expected, inhibition of ATR in T cell responses from old adults accelerated S-phase exit and increased S to G2/M transition (Supplemental Figure 9A), but at the expense of vastly increased apoptotic rates (Supplemental Figure 9B).

Figure 6 SIRT1 inhibition in replicating old human T cells restores cell cycle progression and diminishes the replication-stress response. (A and B) Naive CD4+ T cells from old individuals were activated for 5 days. DMSO or Ex-527 was added on day 2. (A) Day 5 activated cells were pulsed with EdU for 2 hours, followed by BrdU for 1 hour. Representative flow plots of BrdU and EdU incorporation (left) and summary graphs of BrdU–EdU+ cell frequencies and percentages of BrdU–EdU+ S-exit cells among EdU+ cells (right; n = 7, mean). (B) Immunoblots of indicated proteins in cycling cells from 6 old adults (mean ± SEM). (C) Naive CD4+ T cells from old adults were activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads and transduced with control (shCtrl) or SIRT1 (shSIRT1) shRNA lentivirus for 6 days. Immunoblots for indicated proteins in shRNA+ cells (n = 3). (D) Immunoblots for p53 in cycling cells in experiments with 3 old adults. (E) Expression of indicated p53 transcriptional target genes in cycling old cells was determined by quantitative RT-PCR. Results are presented relative to DMSO-treated cells (n = 5). (F) Number of activated naive CD4+ T cells from 9 old adults recovered on day 5 (mean). Comparisons by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test (A, B, E, and F), with correction for multiple comparisons using Holm’s step-down adjustment in E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Replication stress accounts for the activation of proinflammatory pathways in CD4+ T cell responses in old adults. The transcriptome of naive CD4+ T cells from old adults exhibited enrichment for the gene sets characteristic of cellular senescence and senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) on day 5 after in vitro stimulation (Figure 7A). This gene signature was not observed in naive resting CD4+ T cells from old adults, and thus was dependent on the proliferative response (Supplemental Figure 10). To determine whether this inflammatory profile was related to the reduced histone expression and the associated replication stress, we examined the effect of NPAT silencing on the expression of selected SASP-related inflammatory mediators. Reducing histone expression in young activated CD4+ T cells increased the expression of IRF5, IRF7, CSF1, CSF2, and CCL3 (Figure 7B). Conversely, treatment of naive CD4+ T cell cultures from old adults with the SIRT1 inhibitor attenuated the transcription of these mediators (Figure 7C). However, further studies showed that more definitive markers of cellular senescence were lacking. While p21 was clearly upregulated (Figure 4B), p16 was very low in cultured cells and not different between young and old adults (Figure 7D), consistent with the observation that activated old CD4+ T cells were not in irreversible growth arrest that is typical of cellular senescence. The only human T cells that have appreciable amounts of p16 are growth-arrested terminally differentiated Temra cells (Figure 7D). β-Galactosidase activity was increased in activated old compared with young CD4+ T cells (Figure 7E). However, this increase could not be reproduced by NPAT silencing (Figure 7F) nor could it be repaired by SIRT1 inhibition (Figure 7G). Taken together, these results show that replication stress induces an inflammatory signature, but the associated DNA damage responses are not sufficient to cause cellular senescence.

Figure 7 Replication stress accounts for the activation of proinflammatory pathways in CD4+ T cell responses in old adults. (A) GSEA of gene signatures of cellular senescence and SASP in activated old (O) naive CD4+ T cells relative to their expression in young (Y) cells (left) and heatmaps of selected genes from RNA-seq data (right; SRA: SRP158502). (B and C) Expression of indicated genes associated with inflammatory mediators was determined by quantitative RT-PCR in shCtrl+ or shNPAT+ cells (B) and in DMSO- or Ex-527–treated cells (C). Results, normalized to ACTB, are presented relative to shCtrl+ or DMSO-treated cells, respectively (n = 5). (D) Immunoblots for p16 in activated, proliferating naive CD4+ T cells from 3 young and 3 old adults. CD45RA+CCR7– terminally differentiated effector memory cells (CD8+ Temra) are included as positive control for p16 expression. (E) Naive CD4+ T cells from young and old individuals were activated for 8 days. Histograms of green fluorescence, indicative of senescence-associated β-galactosidase activity (left), and summary graph of geometric MFI (right) from 7 young and 7 old individuals (mean ± SEM). The filled gray histogram represents no substrate. (F) Histograms of senescence-associated β-galactosidase activity on shCtrl+ or shNPAT+ cells from 1 young adult. (G) Histograms of senescence-associated β-galactosidase activity in DMSO- or Ex-527–treated cells and summary graph from 3 old adults (mean). Comparisons by 2-tailed, paired (B, C, and G) or unpaired Student’s t test (E), with correction for multiple comparisons using Holm’s step-down adjustment in B and C. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

SIRT1 inhibition augments in vivo antigen-specific T cell responses. Given that SIRT1 inhibition restored alterations in proliferative T cell responses of older individuals, we next assessed the physiologic impact of SIRT1 inhibition in vivo. We transferred small numbers of WT or miR-181a–/– SMARTA CD4+ T cells into B6 recipient mice and infected them with LCMV 1 day later. Starting the day after the infection, infected mice were treated with daily Ex-527 or left untreated. Cell cycle analysis on day 5 after infection showed that SIRT1 inhibition resolved the accumulation of miR-181a–deficient SMARTA cells in the early S phase, while not changing the cell cycle kinetics of WT SMARTA cells (Figure 8A). Evidence of replication stress was low in WT cells irrespective of treatment. In contrast, miR-181a–deficient SMARTA cells had an increased replication-stress response that was improved with SIRT1 inhibition (Figure 8B). Consequently, SIRT1 inhibition improved proliferation of miR-181a–/– but not WT LCMV-specific CD4+ T cells (Figure 8C). Similar results were obtained for CD8+ T cell responses, as determined by tetramer staining of CD8+ T cells specific for the GP33 epitope. While no treatment effect was seen in WT mice, SIRT1 inhibition improved the expansion of GP33-specific miR-181a–/– CD8+ T cells (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 11). The restored cycling behavior was functionally important; viral clearance, impaired in mice with miR-181a–/– T cells compared with WT mice, was improved in the treated miR-181a–/– mice (Figure 8E). To exclude off-target effects of the SIRT1 inhibitor Ex-527, adoptive transfer experiments were performed with miR-181a–/– SMARTA cells transduced with shSirt1 constructs. Silencing resulted in an approximately 50% reduction in SIRT1 protein and increased H3K9/14Ac (Figure 8F). Sirt1 silencing reduced the percentage of miR-181a–deficient SMARTA cells in the early S phase (Figure 8G), reduced replication-stress responses (Figure 8H), and improved SMARTA cell recovery (Figure 8I).