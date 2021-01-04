Review 10.1172/JCI143296

Interferons in cancer immunoediting: sculpting metastasis and immunotherapy response

Michelle von Locquenghien, Catalina Rozalén, and Toni Celià-Terrassa

Cancer Research Program, IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute), Barcelona, Spain.

Address correspondence to: Toni Celià-Terrassa, Cancer Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (MM), Carrer del Dr. Aiguader, 88, 08003 Barcelona, Spain. Email: acelia@imim.es.

Find articles by von Locquenghien, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Cancer Research Program, IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute), Barcelona, Spain.

Address correspondence to: Toni Celià-Terrassa, Cancer Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (MM), Carrer del Dr. Aiguader, 88, 08003 Barcelona, Spain. Email: acelia@imim.es.

Find articles by Rozalén, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Cancer Research Program, IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute), Barcelona, Spain.

Address correspondence to: Toni Celià-Terrassa, Cancer Program, Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (MM), Carrer del Dr. Aiguader, 88, 08003 Barcelona, Spain. Email: acelia@imim.es.

Find articles by Celià-Terrassa, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published January 4, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 1 on January 4, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e143296. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143296.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 4, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Interferons (IFNs) are pleiotropic cytokines critical for regulation of epithelial cell functions and for immune system regulation. In cancer, IFNs contribute to tumor-intrinsic and -extrinsic mechanisms that determine the quality of antitumor immunity and response to immunotherapy. In this Review, we focus on the different types of tumor IFN sensitivity that determine dynamic tumor-immune interactions and their coevolution during cancer progression and metastasis. We extend the discussion to new evidence supporting immunotherapy-mediated immunoediting and the dual opposing roles of IFNs that lead to immune checkpoint blockade response or resistance. Understanding the intricate dynamic responses to IFN will lead to novel immunotherapeutic strategies to circumvent protumorigenic effects of IFN while exploiting IFN-mediated antitumor immunity.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement