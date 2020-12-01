Commentary 10.1172/JCI143292

Caring for patients in a new pandemic: the necessity and challenges of observational research

David L. Thomas

Infectious Diseases and Viral Hepatitis Center, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: David L. Thomas, 1830 E. Monument Street, Suite 437, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.0349; Email: dthomas@jhmi.edu.

Published September 9, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 12 on December 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(12):6225–6227. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143292.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published September 9, 2020 - Version history
Individuals with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can develop pneumonia and a severe inflammatory response with excessive cytokine release known as the cytokine storm. The JAK inhibitor baricitinib, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, reduces inflammation by modifying the cytokine pathway. In this issue of the JCI, Bronte, Ugel, and colleagues performed an observational longitudinal study to evaluate the use of baricitinib in 20 patients with COVID-19. The treated patients showed reduced levels of plasma IL-6, TNF, IL-1β, and phosphorylated STAT3 as well as swift lymphocyte restoration. Notably, these patients had a dramatically favorable clinical outcome. While bias can plague uncontrolled research, this study has biological credibility and warrants randomized, controlled studies.

