Baricitinib restrains the immune dysregulation in patients with severe COVID-19

Baricitinib improves the clinical parameters of SARS–CoV-2 infection. To understand the clinical impact of baricitinib on COVID-19, we assessed 20 patients who were admitted from March 18 to April 18, 2020, to the Unit of Internal Medicine at the University Hospital of Verona and Pederzoli Hospital of Peschiera with a diagnosis of COVID-19 pneumonia, which was confirmed by a nasal swab positive for SARS–CoV-2 by reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) assay.

In total, 88 patients (44 males, 44 females) affected by COVID-19–related pneumonia were hospitalized during the study period. All participants were treated with either hydroxychloroquine or antiviral therapy (lopinavir/ritonavir) as single agents or in combination (hydroxychloroquine plus antiviral therapy) depending on the clinical features. Supportive therapy, such as antibiotic prophylaxis and anticoagulant treatment, was provided at the discretion of the clinicians (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141772DS1). Steroid therapy was systematically avoided. However, 12 (6 males, 6 females) of these patients were excluded from the analysis because of their positive, active history of malignancies: 2 patients had hematological disorders (1 with multiple myeloma and 1 with acute myeloid leukemia), and 10 patients had solid malignancies, including lung and breast cancers as well as kidney, prostate, ovarian, and gastrointestinal tumors. Arterial hypertension and cardiovascular disease as well as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and chronic kidney disease were the prevalent morbidities for the other 76 patients who were ultimately enrolled in the study (Supplemental Table 1). Among them, 20 patients received the full course of baricitinib according to the study protocol. The other 56 patients were considered the control group, since they never received baricitinib, neither as a full course nor as partial treatment. According to the inclusion criteria and baricitinib pharmacokinetics, patients were treated with 4 mg baricitinib twice daily for 2 days followed by 4 mg per day for the remaining 7 days. A low dose of 2 mg twice daily for 2 days followed by 2 mg per day was maintained for patients older than 75 years. A dose reduction was also considered in instances of renal insufficiency (glomerular filtration rate [GFR] <30 mL/min/1.73 m2), hepatotoxicity, or myelotoxicity. Of note, during the hospitalization, the patients enrolled in the baricitinib group did not experience any type of bacterial or mycotic infections, and, overall, none of the patients developed deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary thromboembolism.

Patients included in the baricitinib-treated group were similar to those included in the control group for age, sex, and comorbidities and for several clinical feature values (Supplemental Table 1). Indeed, between the 2 patient cohorts, we observed no differences in the symptoms ascribed to COVID-19, such as fever and cough. Moreover, patients in the 2 groups were clinically similar with regard to several respiratory parameters, such as respiratory frequency, P/F (PaO 2 , oxygen partial pressure/FiO 2 , fraction of inspired oxygen) ratio, and need for oxygen replacement therapy (Table 1), although patients in the baricitinib treatment group had a radiologic score reflecting more severe disease. The laboratory parameters were homogeneous between the 2 groups except for lactate dehydrogenase (higher in the baricitinib-treated group) and D-dimer (lower in the baricitinib-treated group) levels (Table 1).

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of the patients during treatment

Clinically, the outcome for the cohort of baricitinib-treated patients was different in terms of mortality. Among the baricitinib-treated patients, 1 of 20 (5%) died after completion of the therapeutic treatment regimen compared with 25 (45%) of 56 patients in the non–baricitinib-treated group (P < 0.001) (Table 2). We observed no significant difference in ARDS incidence or disease duration, expressed as the number of hospitalization days (Table 2). Finally, for an in-depth evaluation of the impact of baricitinib treatment on the resolution of COVID-19 pathology, we analyzed the clinical features of both baricitinib-treated patients and control patients at the time of enrollment (t0) and 4 (t4) and 7 (t7) days after treatment (Table 1). Interestingly, patients treated with baricitinib experienced a faster reduction in the need for oxygen flow therapy (P < 0.001) and a more rapid increase in the P/F ratio compared with the control group (P = 0.02), as well as a reduction in serum levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) (P < 0.001), whereas no differences in fever resolution were observed between the 2 groups (Table 1). When we considered interstitial lung involvement, either chest x-ray or high-resolution CT (HRCT) revealed variable extension at different disease stages. We observed an increase in interstitial involvement in the control group on the fourth day of treatment and a reduction of the same on the seventh day of treatment in both groups, with no statistically relevant differences. Since at the time of hospital admission the interstitial lung involvement was more frequent and extensive in patients enrolled in the baricitinib treatment group compared with patients in the control cohort, we speculated about the possible clinical benefit to the lungs conferred by baricitinib treatment (data not shown). Collectively, these data indicate a clinical benefit of baricitinib treatment for patients with COVID-19 and support further randomized, controlled trials.

Table 2 Primary outcomes of treated patients

Baricitinib affects the immune landscape in patients with COVID-19. In order to evaluate the downstream molecular targets of baricitinib activity, we first demonstrated that patients with COVID-19–related pneumonia expressed significantly higher levels of phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) (Tyr705) in different leukocyte subsets compared with healthy donors (HDs) (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 2A). However, we did not detect a significant increase in p-STAT1 (Tyr701) expression in circulating leukocytes isolated from patients with COVID-19 compared with expression in HDs (Supplemental Figure 2A). While the viral load should have triggered a type I IFN response, which relies on STAT1 signaling, the use of an antibody restricted to p-Tyr701 and that does not detect p-Ser727 could have limited the ability to follow STAT1 changes in the samples. Therefore, p-STAT3 was selected to monitor the on-target effect of the drug in vivo. Indeed, baricitinib administration induced significant inhibition of p-STAT3 in T lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 2B), NK cells (Supplemental Figure 2C), monocytes (Supplemental Figure 2D), and neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 2E), as observed in 6 patients. We detected a significant reduction in p-STAT3 already 4 days after administration of the drug, indicating that the treatment achieved effective on-target activity. Conversely, we observed no statistically relevant activity in B cells during the treatment period (Supplemental Figure 2F).

We then analyzed different immune cell populations in the blood of patients who received baricitinib versus those who did not. In 12 baricitinib-treated patients, we detected no modification in the absolute number of circulating leukocytes (Supplemental Figure 3A) as compared with control group (n = 8). These patients presented the same clinical features at baseline except for the median P/F (P = 0.04) and LDH (P < 0.01), which were respectively lower and higher in the baricitinib-treated patients (data not shown). Remarkably, all baricitinib-treated patients showed an incremental increase in the absolute number of circulating lymphocytes during the treatment period, reaching the reference range (1200–2000 cells/μL) by the end of the treatment (t7) (Figure 1A). Interestingly, baricitinib treatment increased the number of circulating T cells (Figure 1B) and B cells (Figure 1C). We especially observed a significant effect of the drug on circulating CD4+ T cells (Figure 1D) and, among them, lymphocytes with an effector memory phenotype (CD3+CD4+CD45RA–CD27–) were particularly expanded (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 4). On the other hand, we found that the absolute number of CD8+ T lymphocytes was lower than the reference range in both baricitinib-treated and control groups (Figure 1F). Baricitinib did not affect the absolute number of NK cells (Supplemental Figure 3B) or neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3C). Notably, in both untreated and baricitinib-treated patients, we observed an expansion of monocytes by day 7, which probably reflects a common COVID-19 evolution (Supplemental Figure 3D), as recently published (10). Using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) analysis, we confirmed the incremental increase in naive (from 11.2% to 13.8%) and central memory (from 11.9% to 16.7%) CD4+ T cell populations and B lymphocytes (from 11.8% to 15.7%), but also unveiled a shift among the CD8+ T cells after baricitinib treatment. Specifically, there was a time-dependent decrease in senescent cells (CD8+CD45RA+CD57+CD27–; from 7.3% to 3.3%), with a concomitant increase in both naive (CD8+CD45RA+CD57–CD27+; from 4.3% to 5.3%) and memory (CD3+CD8+CD27+CD45RA–, from 3.4% to 4.8%) CD8+ T lymphocytes, suggesting an effect of baricitinib in supporting effector T cell activation (Figure 1G). To validate our t-SNE analysis, each marker was extracted using functions in flowCore (Supplemental Figure 5). Conversely, we did not detect changes in the number of HLA-DR+CD38+ (activated), CD3+CD8+ T cells (11). It remains to be determined whether the CD8+ T cell function and/or repertoire might be altered by the treatment.

Figure 1 Baricitinib treatment restores normal lymphocyte counts in the blood. Peripheral blood from patients with COVID-19 enrolled in either the baricitinib (n = 12) or basic treatment (n = 8, Ctrl) arm was analyzed by flow cytometry at t0 (baseline) and t7 (7 days after treatment). The number of cells per microliter is reported for lymphocytes (A), T lymphocytes (B), B lymphocytes (C), CD4+ T lymphocytes (D), CD4+ T effector memory (TEM) cells (E), and CD8+ T lymphocytes (F). The normal reference range is shown in the light gray boxes. Data are reported as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was determined by 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA. (G) t-SNE analysis of peripheral blood from 12 baricitinib-treated patients at t0 (left) and t7 (right). The following identified clusters are shown in different colors: monocytes, CD16+ monocytes, residual polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) (CD16hi), B lymphocytes (CD19+CD45RA+), CD4+ T central memory (TCM) cells (CD3+CD4+CD27+CD45RA–), CD4+ TEM cells (CD3+CD4+CD57+CD27–CD45RA–), CD4+ naive T cells (CD3+CD4+CD27+CD45RA+), CD4+ TEM cells reexpressing CD45RA (TEMRA) (CD3+CD4+CD45RA+CD57+), CD8+ T memory (TM) cells (CD3+CD8+CD27+CD45RA–), CD8+ TEM cells (CD3+CD8+CD45RA–CD57+), CD8+ naive T cells (CD3+CD8+CD27+CD45RA+), CD8+ senescent T cells (CD3+CD8+CD57+CD45RA+), NK T (NKT) cells (CD3+CD16+CD56+CD45RA+), senescent NKT cells (CD3+CD16+CD56+CD45RA+CD57+), NK cells (CD16+CD56+CD45RA+), and senescent NK cells (CD16+CD56+CD45RA+CD57+). Ctrl, control; dim, dimensionality.

Considering the variation in B lymphocyte numbers (Figure 1C), we also evaluated the plasma levels of IgA and IgG specific for the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS–CoV-2 spike protein. As shown in Figure 2, A and B, although we did not observe a baricitinib-specific effect on IgA levels between t0 and t7, a significant increase in IgG was present only in the baricitinib-treated group. Among the patients who did not present any virus-specific IgG at t0 in the baricitinib-treated group (n = 20), 8 of 9 of these individuals developed high titers at t7. The patient who was never found to have virus-specific IgG was the only death in the baricitinib treatment group. In contrast, in the control group (n = 8), among the 7 patients who did not show any virus-associated IgG at t0, only 3 developed virus-specific IgG.

Figure 2 Baricitinib treatment affects IgG levels and the production of inflammatory cytokines that contribute to the cytokine storm. Plasma from patients with COVID-19 enrolled in either the baricitinib (n = 20) or basic (n = 8) treatment arm was analyzed at t0 (baseline) and t7 (7 days after treatment) to measure the concentrations of IgA (A), IgG (B), IL-1β (C), IL-6 (D), TNF-α (E), and IL-8 (F). For serological data, the light gray boxes identify the range of Ab detection. The normal median value for cytokines is indicated in the light gray boxes. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was determined by 1-way, repeated-measures ANOVA.

We next demonstrated that baricitinib treatment reduced the plasma concentration of several proinflammatory cytokines, which are produced at abnormal levels in patients with COVID-19 as well as in patients with CRS. Indeed, 7 days after the first dose, we detected a significant reduction in IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α plasma concentrations in the baricitinib-treated patients but not in the control group (Figure 2, C–E), supporting the idea that baricitinib is an effective therapeutic tool against cytokine storm, a major cause of ARDS and multiorgan failure in patients with COVID-19 (4). Interestingly, there were no differences in IL-8 concentrations, indicating that JAK1/JAK2-dependent molecular pathways are not the main regulators of IL-8 production, at least not in these patients (Figure 2F).

Baricitinib modifies immune-suppressive features of myeloid cells. Although the efficacy of baricitinib treatment was assessed as a decrease in the intensity of p-STAT3 and levels of proinflammatory cytokines, we hypothesized that these alterations might also impact the ability of myeloid cells to modulate T cell proliferation. To verify this, we studied in detail the case of a 68-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital for the persistence of fever and dyspnea. Lung x-ray analysis revealed bilateral and interstitial pneumonia, compatible with positive SARS–CoV-2, which was further confirmed by an oropharyngeal swab. The patient presented with a rapidly worsening clinical course that required admission to the intensive care unit (ICU). Upon hospitalization, she agreed to receive standard antiviral treatment and off-label baricitinib, both of which were continued in the ICU. After 1 week in the ICU, the patient began to breath spontaneously and was transferred to the pneumology unit. Ten days later, she was released from the hospital in good clinical condition. From the peripheral blood of the patient, we isolated monocytes (CD14+ cells), low-density neutrophils (LDNs), or normal-density neutrophils (NDNs) at 2 different time points of hospitalization: during her ICU stay (ICU) and when she left the ICU (No ICU). At the same time, we evaluated the serum levels of several proinflammatory cytokines and detected a decrease in IL-1β and TNF-α levels from the beginning of the treatment (day 0, t0) until the end (day 7, t7). Interestingly, IL-6 levels increased by t4 but dropped completely by t7, whereas IL-8 levels had a tendency to increase during the same time frame (Figure 3A). We then evaluated the capacity of the isolated myeloid cells to suppress the proliferation of activated T cells. As shown in Figure 3B, the suppressive activity of monocytes (CD14+ cells), as well as of their supernatants, decreased when the patient left the ICU, while it was maintained in CD66b+ LDNs on a per-cell basis. As expected, the CD66b+ NDN fraction was poorly suppressive. Although the total count of monocytes seemed to be unaffected by the treatment, we observed an opposite trend in the distribution among monocyte subsets, defined as classical (CD14hiCD16lo/dim) and nonclassical (CD14lo/dim CD16hi) cells, with the former decreasing and the latter increasing during the time points analyzed (Figure 3C). Similarly, baricitinib treatment did not alter the total neutrophil count, but rather shifted the distribution from the LDN fraction, which decreased during the treatment, to the NDN fraction, which, conversely, increased (Figure 3D). Of note, when we assessed the cytokine content in the conditioned media obtained from the immune-suppressive cell populations, i.e., the monocytes and LDNs analyzed in Figure 3B, we noticed that, overall, monocytes secreted a greater amount of cytokines than did LDNs and that, on a per-cell basis, the breadth of cytokine release was generally higher in monocytes (Figure 3E), consistent with published data about the contribution of monocytes to the cytokine storm (12, 13).