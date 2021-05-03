Suppressing the intestinal farnesoid X receptor/sphingomyelin phosphodiesterase 3 axis decreases atherosclerosis

Human subjects. The study included 30 healthy subjects and 30 patients with hypercholesterolemia, and hypercholesterolemia was defined by a high TC level (≥6.2 mmol/L). The demographic characteristics of the subjects are listed in Supplemental Table 1. The exclusion criteria were familial hypercholesterolemia; pregnancy; severe diabetes; severe hepatic diseases; severe nephropathy; organic digestive diseases; autoimmune diseases; cancer; infectious diseases, including pulmonary tuberculosis and AIDS; alcoholism; continuous antibiotic use for over 3 days within 3 months prior to enrollment; continuous use of a weight-loss drug for over 1 month; and gastrointestinal surgery (except for appendicitis or hernia surgery). All clinical information was collected according to standard procedures. The collected metadata covered participants’ anthropometric features and information related to health status, age, sex, disease history, medication, gastrointestinal conditions, dietary habits, sleep situation, and physical activity. Peripheral blood samples were centrifuged at 1000g for 5 minutes after standing at room temperature for at least 30 minutes to obtain the serum. The levels of triglycerides, TC, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol were measured using an autoanalyzer (BioTek Instruments 800TS).

Mice. All mice were maintained in a specific pathogen–free (SPF) environment. An HCD (Research Diets, D12109C) was used to feed 8-week-old male mice for 5 weeks to induce atherosclerosis. Fxrfl/fl and FxrΔIE mice (52) were crossed with ApoE–/– mice (male 5-week-old ApoE–/– mice were obtained from the Department of Laboratory Animal Science at Peking University) to generate Fxrfl/fl ApoE–/– and FxrΔIE ApoE–/– mice, which were used to explore the role of intestinal FXR in the progression of atherosclerosis. For the 2-group experiment, 8-week-old male Fxrfl/fl ApoE–/– and FxrΔIE ApoE–/– mice were fed an HCD for 5 weeks. In 4-group studies, HCD-fed Fxrfl/fl ApoE–/– and FxrΔIE ApoE–/– mice were given vehicle or 50 mg/kg/d GUDCA (Sigma-Aldrich, 06863) by gavage. In the 5-week C16:0 ceramide administration model, FxrΔIE ApoE–/– mice were given vehicle or C16:0 ceramide (10 mg/kg/d) by i.p. injection every day. To investigate the therapeutic effects of GUDCA and GW4869 on atherosclerosis, ApoE–/– mice were fed an HCD for 5 weeks, and then the mice were fed a chow diet and were given vehicle, GUDCA (30 mg/kg/d), or GW4869 (30 mg/kg/d, Selleck Chemicals, S7609) for another 3 weeks. For short-term treatment, Fxrfl/fl ApoE–/–and FxrΔIE ApoE–/– mice received 10 mg/kg/d GW4064 (Sigma-Aldrich, G5172) orally for 1 week. To overexpress SMPD3 in the ileum, mice received a small intestinal lentiviral injection as described previously (53). In brief, the small intestine was elevated from 6–8 cm distal to the cecum and was ligated with clamps at both ends to restrict outward flow of virus and inward flow of intestinal fluids. A longitudinal 3-mm incision was made in the intestinal section, and the section was then flushed with saline via an insulin needle inserted immediately below the clamp 6 cm from the cecum. Then, 0.2 mL of lentivirus expressing a mismatch sequence or HBLV-m-SMPD3 (Hanbio Biotechnology) was administered via the insulin needle. Twenty minutes later, the intestine was flushed with saline, and the clamps were removed. Finally, the incision was sutured with 10-0 suture and after 3 days HCD feeding was initiated. The mice were fed the HCD for 5 weeks to induce atherosclerosis.

Organoid culture, lentiviral transduction, and treatment. Small intestines were isolated from Fxrfl/fl ApoE–/– and FxrΔIE ApoE–/– mice, dissected, and washed with Dulbecco’s PBS 10 times. Then, the intestinal fragments were incubated with Gentle Cell Dissociation Reagent (STEMCELL Technologies) to separate the crypts and villi from the intestinal basement membrane. After centrifugation, the crypts were isolated and resuspended in a 1:1 mixture of Matrigel (Corning) and IntestiCult organoid growth medium (OGM) (STEMCELL Technologies) at a density of 6000 crypts/mL. A droplet of 50 μL containing 300 crypts was placed into the center of each well of a prewarmed 24-well plate, forming a dome. After the domes had solidified, 750 μL of OGM was added to each well. The crypts were cultured at 37°C under 5% CO 2 , and the medium was refreshed every 3 days. For organoid lentiviral transduction, organoids were harvested and placed into 15 mL tubes. The supernatant was removed by centrifugation, and HBLV-m-SMPD3 (1 × 106 PFU/100 crypts) was added. The organoid-virus mixture was placed in an incubator for 1 hour at 37°C to allow transduction. Finally, the organoids were plated and cultured as mentioned above. To examine the production of ceramides, intestinal epithelial organoids were cultured in OGM as described above for 7 days and cultured with GW4064 (10 μM) for 3 days before being harvested for RNA and protein extraction.

Analysis of atherosclerotic plaques. Whole aorta and left ventricular outflow tract samples were obtained after perfusion with PBS. After fixation with 4% paraformaldehyde for 4–6 hours, these tissues were dehydrated in a 20% sucrose solution. The left ventricular outflow tract samples were embedded in OCT compound to acquire frozen sections. Then, the aortas and frozen sections were stained with Oil Red O and quantified using ImageJ software (NIH). The frozen sections were stained with antibodies against Mac-2 (CL8942AP, Cedarlane), IL-1β (A19635, ABclonal), or CD36 (A1470, ABclonal). Alexa Fluor 546–conjugated anti-rat (DDXCR05A546, Novus) and Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated anti-rabbit (Ab150075, Abcam) antibodies were used as secondary antibodies.

Biochemical and immunological assays. Serum cholesterol and triglyceride levels were quantified with commercial kits (Biosino Bio-Technology). Liver tissues (~20 mg) were homogenized in triglyceride extraction buffer (E1003, Applygen), and the supernatants were used to measure the cholesterol and triglyceride concentrations, which were normalized to the liver weights. Serum inflammatory cytokines were detected using an inflammation cytometric bead array kit (552364, BD Biosciences). Serum FGF19 levels were measured with a Human FGF-19 Quantikine ELISA Kit (DF1900, R&D Systems).

Metabolic assays. For a glucose tolerance test, mice were fasted for 16 hours and then injected with 1 g/kg glucose. For an insulin tolerance test, mice were fasted for 4 hours and then injected with insulin (I8040, Solarbio) at a dose of 1 U/kg. Blood samples were taken from the tail at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 90 minutes after injection, and the glucose concentration was measured using a glucometer (Contour TS, Bayer). The fasting insulin concentration was measured with an insulin ELISA kit (SEKR-0141, Solarbio).

N-SMase activity. Ileal, hepatic, and adipose tissues were collected for N-SMase activity measurement using an Amplex Red Sphingomyelinase Assay Kit (A12220, Invitrogen). The results were normalized to the protein concentrations.

Lipidomics analysis. For serum lipidomics analysis, 50 μL of serum was mixed with 200 μL of a cold chloroform/methanol (2:1) solution containing 1 μM LM6002 (Avanti Polar Lipids) as an internal standard. The mixture was vortexed for 30 seconds and centrifuged at 15,000g for 5 minutes at 4°C, and then the lower organic phase was collected and evaporated. For ileal tissue lipidomics analysis, approximately 20 mg of ileal tissue was homogenized with 200 μL of H 2 O and then extracted with 1000 μL of a cold chloroform/methanol (2:1) solution containing 1 μM LM6002 as an internal standard. Each sample was vortexed for 30 seconds, incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes, and centrifuged at 15,000g for 20 minutes at 4°C. The lower organic phase was collected and evaporated. The residue was dissolved in 100 μL of isopropanol/acetonitrile (IPA/ACN) (1:1). The samples were analyzed with an Eksigent LC100 and an AB SCIEX TripleTOF 5600 system using a Waters XBridge Peptide BEH C18 column (3.5 μm, 2.1 × 100 mm) under the following conditions: UPLC: A, 10 mM ammonium formate and 0.1% formic acid in water; B, 10 mM ammonium formate and 0.1% formic acid in 49.9% ACN and 49.9% IPA; gradient: 35% B at 0 minutes, 80% B at 2 minutes, 100% B at 9 minutes, 100% B at 15 minutes, 35% B at 16 minutes, and 35% B at 20 minutes; flow rate, 0.4 mL/min; and injection volume, 2 μL. The lipid metabolites were identified by comparing the parent ion masses and MS/MS fragment masses to the acknowledged database LIPID MAPS (https://www.lipidmaps.org/). Peak extraction and integration were performed with PeakView 1.2 software (https://sciex.com/products/software/peakview-software). Principal component analysis (PCA), PLS-DA, and variable importance for the projection (VIP) scoring were carried out using MetaboAnalyst 3.0 (https://www.metaboanalyst.ca/). For quantification of ceramide metabolites, the data were analyzed with MultiQuant 2.1 software (AB SCIEX). Lipid standards were purchased from Avanti Polar Lipids.

Fast-performance liquid chromatography. To assess serum cholesterol/lipoprotein profiles, pooled serum (100 μL) was analyzed by FPLC on a Superose S-6 10/300 GL column at a flow rate of 0.5 mL/min. Forty fractions (0.5 mL/fraction) were collected and measured with commercial kits (Biosino Bio-Technology).

Serum C4 analysis. Equal volumes of serum were mixed with ACN containing 1 μM chlorpropamide (internal standard). The human serum samples were vortexed and then centrifuged 1000g for 10 minutes at 4°C to precipitate particulates. The supernatant of each sample was transferred to an autosampler vial, and 20 μL was resolved by reversed-phase chromatography on a Prominence 20 UFLCXR system (Shimadzu) with a Waters BEH C18 column (100 mm × 2.1 mm, 1.7 μm particle size). The eluate was delivered into a 5600 TripleTOF using a Duospray ion source (SCIEX) operating in enhanced mode, and the transition m/z 401.3–177.1 was monitored.

Western blot analysis. Ileal tissues and ileal organoid samples were homogenized in RIPA buffer with protease and phosphatase inhibitors. The protein extracts were resolved by SDS-PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes. The membranes were incubated with antibodies against SMPD3 (Santa Cruz, sc-166637) and β-actin (Abcam, ab8227) overnight at 4°C. The complete unedited Western blot images are shown in Supplemental Figure 10.

ChIP assay. Ileal organoids were isolated from Fxrfl/fl and FxrΔIE mice treated daily with 10 mg/kg GW4064 by gavage, and the organoids were also treated with 10 μM GW4064 during culture in vitro. ChIP was performed using a SimpleChIP Plus Enzymatic Chromatin IP Kit (magnetic beads, Cell Signaling, 9005).

3C-qPCR. Single-cell preparations (primary enterocytes) were derived from Fxrfl/fl (WT) and FxrΔIE (KO) mice treated daily with 10 mg/kg GW4064 by gavage for 1 week. A 3C assay was conducted as described previously (54). In brief, 1 × 107 WT or KO primary enterocytes were cross-linked in a 1% formaldehyde solution at room temperature for 10 minutes and quenched with 125 mM glycine. Cells were lysed with cold lysis buffer to obtain nuclear pellets. The nuclei were lysed with Triton X-100, and the chromatin was further digested with the restriction enzyme HindIII (New England Biolabs). The digested DNA segments were ligated using 200 U of T4 DNA ligase for 4 hours at 16°C in diluted conditions. After decrosslinking, the DNA was purified and dissolved in Tris–HCl buffer for further qPCR and gel analyses.

Luciferase assay. HCT116 cells (ATCC, CCL-247) were cotransfected with mouse FXR/RXR expression vectors, pGL4.27 luciferase plasmids (containing the sequences 100 bp upstream and 100 bp downstream of FXRE1 [Smpd3-FXRE1] or FXRE2 [Smpd3-FXRE2], or a deletion mutant of Smpd3-FXRE2 with a minimal promoter) and a Renilla luciferase control vector (pRL-luciferase, Promega) using Lipofectamine 3000 transfection reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Twenty-four hours after transfection, the cells were exposed to DMSO or 10 μM GW4064. Luciferase assays were performed using a dual-luciferase assay system (Promega). Firefly and Renilla luciferase activity levels were measured by a Veritas microplate luminometer (Turner Biosystems).

Real-time PCR analysis. All tissue samples were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C. TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen, 15596026) was used to isolate total RNA from the frozen tissues with a standard phenol/chloroform extraction protocol. Reverse transcription was conducted using a Reverse Transcription Kit (G490, ABM) with 2 μg of total RNA to synthesize cDNA samples. The real-time PCR primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 2. The relative abundances of the involved genes were calculated by normalizing their levels to those of 18S mRNA.

Statistics. All statistical data were analyzed with GraphPad Prism version 9.0. The sample distribution was determined by the Kolmogorov-Smirnov normality test. No data were excluded during the data analysis. All experimental data are reported as the mean ± SEM. A 2-tailed Student’s t test, Mann-Whitney U test, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s test, or Pearson’s correlation analysis were applied for the mouse and clinical human samples. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered to indicate significance.

Study approval. The collection of human samples was approved by the Ethics Committee of Peking Union Medical College (PUMC) Hospital. All participants were recruited with informed consent through PUMC Hospital as part of the PUMC Aging Cohort of Willed Donation (PACD) project between October 2018 and October 2019. All animal studies were approved by the Animal Research Ethics Committees of Peking University and the NIH.