Commentary 10.1172/JCI142854

Stathmin-2: adding another piece to the puzzle of TDP-43 proteinopathies and neurodegeneration

Jonathan D. Glass

Departments of Neurology and Pathology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan D. Glass, Departments of Neurology and Pathology, Emory University School of Medicine, 101 Woodruff Circle Suite 6117, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, USA. Phone: 404.727.3507; Email: jglas03@emory.edu.

First published October 19, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 11 on November 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(11):5677–5680. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142854.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Cytoplasmic aggregated proteins are a common neuropathological feature of neurodegenerative diseases. Cytoplasmic mislocalization and aggregation of TAR-DNA binding protein 43 (TDP-43) is found in the majority of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and in approximately 50% of patients dying of frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD). In this issue of the JCI, Prudencio, Humphrey, Pickles, and colleagues investigated the relationship of TDP-43 pathology with the loss of stathmin-2 (STMN2), an essential protein for axonal growth and maintenance. Comparing genetic, cellular, and neuropathological data from patients with TDP-43 proteinopathies (ALS, ALS–frontotemporal dementia [ALS-FTD], and FTLD-TDP-43 [FTLD-TDP]) with data from patients with non-TDP–related neurodegenerations, they demonstrate a direct relationship between TDP-43 pathology and STMN2 reduction. Loss of the normal transcription suppressor function of TDP-43 allowed transcription of an early termination cryptic axon, resulting in truncated, nonfunctional mRNA. The authors suggest that measurement of truncated STMN2 mRNA could be a biomarker for discerning TDP proteinopathies from other pathologies.

