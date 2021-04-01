Inhibition of relaxin autocrine signaling confers therapeutic vulnerability in ovarian cancer

The GPCR RXFP1 is essential for survival in a subset of OC cells. To identify GPCRs that support the survival of OC cells, a genome-wide screening in 33 epithelial OC cell lines was performed: 28 HGSOC, 1 clear cell, and 4 of unknown histotype based on the suitability scores described by Medrano et al. (11), Marcotte et al. (12), Domcke et al. (13), and Beaufort et al. (14) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142677DS1). Twenty-two of the cell lines were derived from individual patients, and the remaining were isogenic pairs derived from 1 of these 22 lines (11). Each receptor was ranked based on the frequency of essentiality across cell lines (zGARP-associated P value, P < 0.05). The screen contained shRNAs targeting 376 GPCRs and revealed the relaxin receptor RXFP1 as the most frequently essential GPCR, with 19 lines demonstrating dependency (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). There are 4 relaxin-related receptor genes in the human genome. RXFP1 and RXFP2 share 60% amino acid sequence homology, while RXFP3 and RXFP4 are considerably more divergent (15). RXFP2 was essential in 6 cell lines, 3 of which were also dependent on RXFP1 (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 1 RXFP1 is an essential GPCR in OC cell lines. (A) GPCRs identified by shRNA screening. Genes are arranged by number of dependent cell lines based on significance of the normalized zGARP score (<0.05). Other represents clear cell or unknown origin. (B) RXFP1, Pax8, and TP53 staining in OC organoids. Original magnification, ×20. n = 2. (C) Growth of cell lines constitutively expressing shRNA control (shGFP), shRNAs targeting RXFP1 (sh1-RXFP1 or sh2-RXFP1), or targeting PSMD1 (sh-PSMD1). Data points represent mean ± SEM. n = 3. (D) Images of OVCAR8, SKOV3, and OVCAR5 at 72 hours after infection with the indicated constitutively expressed shRNAs. Scale bar: 5 μm. (E) Analysis of apoptosis in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 constitutively expressing shGFP (GFP) or shRNA targeting RXFP1 (sh1 or sh2) 72 hours after infection. (F) Soft agar growth of cells constitutively expressing shGFP or shRNA targeting RXFP1 (sh1 or sh2). Average colony counts are indicated; also see Supplemental Figure 1G. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 3. (G) Viability of OVCAR8 expressing Dox-inducible TET-shGFP, TET-sh1-RXFP1, or TET-sh-PSMD1 in the absence or presence of Dox (+Dox, 1 μg/mL) compared with untreated cells (UT). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (H) OVCAR8-derived xenografts expressing Dox-inducible control TET-shGFP or TET-sh1-RXFP1. Dox was initiated on day of cell injection (D0) or 21 days after injection (D21). (I) Analysis of OVCAR8 xenograft tumor measurement. Arrow indicates when Dox treatment was initiated (21 days after injection). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 4. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.00001, Student’s t test. (J) Final mean volume (± SEM) of tumors described in I. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

RXFP1 expression was assessed in OC organoids established from 2 patients with HGSOC (OC–organoid 1 and OC–organoid 2). Both stained positively for PAX8, which is expressed in 80% to 96% of HGSOCs (16). OC–organoid 1 showed a loss of TP53 expression, while OC–organoid 2 demonstrated strong positive staining, indicative of a stabilizing TP53 mutation (Figure 1B). Both organoids stained positively for RXFP1, confirming expression in this HGSOC model system. RXFP1 expression was detected in squamous epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 1C), consistent with the reported staining for the Human Protein Atlas (HPA) approved antibody (17).

To validate essentiality of RXFP1 in secondary screens, 8 OC cell lines were selected, demonstrating a range of RFXP1 expression and dependency (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). The cell line panel included OVCAR8, SKOV3, PEO4, PEO6, OAW42, PEA1, PEA2, and OVCAR5. Each was infected with 2 independent shRNAs (sh1-RXFP1 or sh2-RXFP1) targeting RXFP1, a nontargeting control shRNA (shGFP), or shRNA targeting the essential gene PSMD1 (sh-PSMD1). Knockdown of RXFP1 potently impaired proliferation of OVCAR8, SKOV3, PEO4, and PEO6, whereas OAW42 and PEA2 demonstrated intermediate dependency (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). PEA1 and OVCAR5, which do not express detectable levels of RXFP1, were resistant to knockdown. Interestingly, OVCAR8 carries missense mutations in both RXFP2 (L737F) and RXFP3 (T76P) (Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia; broadinstitute.org/ccle). RXFP2-L737F is contained within the N-terminal cytosolic region, which forms the docking site for Gα i3 , while RXFP3-T76P is contained within the receptor ligand binding/extracellular domain. As we were unable to detect expression of RXFP2, the effects of RXFP2 knockdown could not be evaluated. Both OVCAR8 and SKOV3 express higher levels of Gα i3 relative to other cell lines (BioGPS Cell Line Gene Expression Profiles), suggesting that RXFP1 dependency could arise from expression and function of RXFP1 and related receptors as well as downstream signaling components.

OVCAR8 and SKOV3 depleted of RXFP1 demonstrated a rounded morphology suggestive of apoptosis activation (Figure 1D). Consistent with this phenotype, increased PARP and caspase-3 cleavage decreased expression of the antiapoptotic protein BCL2 and increased propidium iodide (PI) annexin V staining, confirming apoptosis was observed (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1F). OVCAR5 showed no change in PI annexin V staining following RXFP1 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 1F). RXFP1 is therefore required for survival in a subset of OC cell lines.

RXFP1 is essential for tumorigenesis of OC cells. The contribution of RXFP1 to tumorigenic phenotypes in OC cells was next examined. Knockdown of RXFP1 decreased anchorage-independent growth of OVCAR8 and SKOV3, but had no effect on OVCAR5 (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1G). RXFP1 knockdown in OVCAR8 impaired tumor formation when injected into the mammary fat pad (MFP) of NOD/SCID/IL2Rγ−/− (NSG) mice compared with shGFP control (Supplemental Figure 1, I–L).

To determine whether RXFP1 was essential for sustained tumor growth, OVCAR8 were engineered to express a tetracycline-inducible (TET-inducible) shRNA targeting RXFP1 (TET-sh1-RXFP1) or control shGFP (TET-shGFP). Induction of shRNA expression with doxycycline (Dox) resulted in knockdown of RXFP1 mRNA with a concomitant decrease in cell viability compared with OVCAR8 grown in the absence of Dox (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1M). In the absence of Dox, OVCAR8-derived tumors containing TET-shGFP or TET-sh1-RXFP1 demonstrated robust growth (Figure 1, H–J). In contrast, mice given Dox from onset (Dox D0) demonstrated a significant reduction in tumor growth relative to control groups. Mice given Dox 21 days after injection (2 weeks following the appearance of measurable tumors) demonstrated a reduction in tumor growth, with final tumor volumes approximately 50% smaller than tumors in control groups (Figure 1, H–J). Thus, RXFP1 contributed to both OC tumor initiation and progression in xenograft models.

Relaxin activates proliferative signaling pathways via RXFP1. Given the deleterious effect of RXFP1 knockdown, the effect of relaxin on OC cells was examined. Recombinant human relaxin (rhRLN2) induced increased viability in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 (Figure 2A). Relaxin stimulation increased BrdU incorporation and activated MAPK and AKT signaling in OVCAR8, which was blocked in cells with RXFP1 knockdown, corroborating that relaxin-induced signaling is dependent upon RXFP1 expression (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Relaxin stimulation promoted 5-fold increased cAMP production in OVCAR8 (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Relaxin initiates signaling pathways and gene activation. (A) Cell viability in the absence (untreated [UT]) or presence of recombinant human RLN2 (+Relaxin, 50 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Results represent absorbance unit (AU) measurements (n = 5). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (B) BrdU incorporation in OVCAR8 in the absence (untreated) or presence of recombinant RLN2 (+Relaxin, 50 ng/mL) following transfection with control siRNA (siCON) or 2 different siRNAs targeting RXFP1 (si1-RXFP1 and si2-RXFP1). Results represent absorbance unit measurements. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (C) Analysis of p-MEK and p-AKT in OVCAR8 treated with human RLN2 (50 ng/mL) following transfection with siRNA control (siCON) or si-RXFP1. (D) Significantly enriched pathways identified by RNA-Seq (FDR Q value <0.01) in RLN2-treated OVCAR8. Nodes represent enriched pathways and edges the number of genes overlapping between 2 pathways. Enrichment analysis was carried out using g-profiler and visualized using Cytoscape. (E) QPCR analysis of the indicated mRNA transcripts in untreated cells or cells treated with RLN2 (+R, 50 ng/mL for 8 hours). Data points represent individual wells/replicates. Box plots indicate the interquartile range (IQR) of the data, and the central line shows the median. n ≥ 5.

To discover the transcriptional program induced by relaxin, RNA-Seq was performed in OVCAR8 treated with rhRLN2. In total, 766 mRNAs were upregulated and 73 mRNAs downregulated in response to rhRLN2 treatment. Among the upregulated mRNAs were known relaxin target genes, including VEGF and MMPs (18, 19). Enrichment analysis revealed gene signatures including RHO GTPase signaling, extracellular matrix regulation, cell adhesion, actin cytoskeleton, and signaling via MAPK, WNT, and NOTCH (Figure 2D). Relaxin-induced target genes involved in tissue remodelling and angiogenesis (VEGFA, MMP9, MMP23), Notch signaling (NOTCH1, NOTCH3), transcription (FOXL2, SOX12, ARID5A), and WNT signaling (DVL1, BCL9, LRP5) were validated (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2C). CRISPR dropout screens revealed that OVCAR8 and SKOV3 shared common genetic dependencies on relaxin-induced genes (Supplemental Figure 2D and refs. 20–22). Amplification of relaxin-regulated genes was found in a large percentage (5%–18% per gene) of HGSOC tumors in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data set (Supplemental Figure 2E and refs. 23–25). Relaxin signaling therefore results in the activation of multiple pathways supporting tumorigenesis.

Relaxin autocrine signaling promotes survival in OC cells. The human genome contains 2 relaxin genes, RLN1 and RLN2, expressed from RLN1 and RLN2, respectively, which share 84% protein sequence identity; both activate RXFP1 (26). For clarity, we refer to the human relaxin peptides/protein collectively as relaxin and genes as RLN. There is reported crosstalk between relaxin-related ligands and receptors (Figure 3A). In addition to RXFP1, relaxin can also interact with RXFP2, although with weaker affinity (27). INSL3 is specific for RXFP2. The highly divergent RLN3, the cognate ligand for RXFP3, is also capable of RXFP1 activation, but is expressed predominantly in the brain (28).

Figure 3 Expression of relaxin in OC cell lines is essential for survival. (A) Schematic of relaxin signaling via RXFP receptors (RXFP1, RXFP2, RXFP3) and ligands (RLN1/RLN2/RLN3/INSL3) summarizing ligand specificity, relative potency, and reported cross reactivity. (B) mRNA levels of RLN1 and RLN2 in OVCAR8, SKOV3, and PEA2. For panels B and C, box plots indicate the IQR of the data, and the central line shows the median. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Student’s t test. (C) Relaxin levels in media derived from OVCAR8 and SKOV3 constitutively expressing shGFP or shRNA targeting RLN (sh1- or sh2-RLN) 120 hours following selection. n = 3. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (D) Analysis of prorelaxin- and apoptosis-related factors in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 constitutively expressing shGFP or shRNA targeting RLN (sh1- or sh2-) 48 hours following selection. cl-PARP, cleaved PARA; cl-CASP3, cleaved caspase-3. (E) Growth of OC cell lines constitutively expressing shGFP or shRNA targeting RLN. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. (F) Soft agar growth of cell lines expressing shGFP or shRNA targeting RLN. Average colony counts are indicated; also see Supplemental Figure 3G. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 3. (G) Tumors derived from OVCAR8 expressing shGFP or sh1-RLN. (H) Growth curves of tumors described in G. *P < 0.02, Student’s t test. (I) Representative images of CD31 IHC in shGFP control and sh1-RLN–expressing tumors. Scale bar: 10 μm. (J) Quantification of MVD (CD31-positive clusters per unit area) in CD31-enriched regions within tumors expressing shGFP (n = 11 regions) or sh1-RLN (n = 9 regions). Box plots indicate the IQR of the data, and the central line shows the median. ***P < 0.0001, Student’s t test.

RNA-Seq analysis revealed that RLN1 and RLN2 were coexpressed in OC cell lines at low but detectable levels, with RLN2 generally exhibiting higher expression relative to RLN1 (Supplemental Figure 3A). RLN3 expression was undetectable (fragments per kilobase of transcript per million [FPKM] = 0) in the majority of lines. OVCAR8 and SKOV3 expressed predominantly RLN1, while PEA2 primarily expressed RLN2 (Figure 3B). Expression of RLN in OC cells correlated with dependency on RXFP1. To determine whether OC cells exhibited relaxin dependency, RLN1 and RLN2 were knocked down using 2 independent shRNAs (sh1-RLN and sh2-RLN) that target sequences common to both RLN1 and RLN2 (Supplemental Figure 3B) and confirmed to knock down RLN1 in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 and RLN2 in PEA2 (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). OVCAR5 demonstrated decreased expression of both RLN1 and RLN2 in cells expressing sh1-RLN and sh2-RLN (Supplemental Figure 3, C–D). Relaxin was detectable in supernatants collected from OVCAR8, SKOV3, PEA2, and OVCAR5, but reduced in cells expressing sh1-RLN and sh2-RLN, confirming the specificity of the shRNA (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Knockdown of RLN increased cleavage of PARP and CASP3 and decreased levels of BCL2 in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 compared with shGFP control (Figure 3D).

Knockdown of RLN phenocopied knockdown of RXFP1 in the panel of cell lines tested (Figure 3E), with OVCAR8 and SKOV3 being the most dependent and OVCAR5 the least dependent. Consistent with dependency of the ligand-receptor pair, RLN knockdown abrogated colony formation in OVCAR8 and SKOV3, but not in OVCAR5 (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3G)

OVCAR8 expressing sh1-RLN had a delayed onset of tumorigenesis, with tumors being undetectable until 3 weeks after injection (Figure 3, G and H). In contrast, OVCAR8 expressing shGFP formed measurable tumors in NSG mice 1.5 weeks after injection. Tumors established from OVCAR8-shGFP reached a final volume of 550 mm3, whereas tumors from OVCAR8–sh1-RLN were 45% smaller and reached an average volume of 300 mm3 (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3H). Positive CD31 staining, a marker of microvasculature (29, 30), was observed in shGFP control tumors and significantly decreased in tumors expressing shRLN (Figure 3, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 3I). Therefore, relaxin is required for optimal growth in a subset of OC cells both in vitro and in vivo and supports angiogenesis.

Relaxin expression is induced by inflammatory cytokines in OC-derived ascites. HGSOCs originate in the secretory cells of the fallopian tube (FT) (31). Following oncogenic transformation, these cells disseminate into the peritoneal cavity, where they undergo metastatic colonization (2). The FT epithelium is an extraovarian source of relaxin and expresses both RLN1 and RLN2 (32, 33). Expression of relaxin was observed in FT secretory cells, OE6/E7 oviductal cells, and 9 of 12 OC cell lines, but was undetectable in all 5 cell lines derived from normal ovarian epithelium (Figure 4A). Consistent with relaxin/RXFP1 dependency in cancer cell survival and the nontumorgenic potential of FT cells, shRNA knockdown of either RXFP1 or RLN had no effects on cell viability in FT194 (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Analysis of relaxin expression in patient-derived OC tumors, serum, and ascites. (A) Relaxin expression in normal ovarian, FT, and OC cell lines. OV4453 is duplicated, as it served as a positive control. Densitometry analysis rounded to the nearest whole number. (B) Relaxin expression (red) in normal FT and HGSOC tissue samples. Original magnification, ×8 (whole core tissue); ×15 (insets). (C) Relaxin levels (pg/mL) in sera derived from patients with epithelial OC (n = 48) and healthy donors (normal, n = 14). For this and subsequent panels, box plots indicate the IQR of the data and the central line shows the median. **P = 0.01, Student’s t test. (D) Relaxin (pg/mL) in patient-derived ascites compared with tissue culture media (M). n = 3. (E) Analysis of relaxin expression in FT194 cultured for 72 hours in media containing 10% ascites (+Ascites). (F) IL-6 and TNF-α mRNA levels following treatment of OVCAR8 with RLN2 (50 ng/mL) for 24 hours. n = 3. (G) Analysis of relaxin expression in OVCAR8 treated with IL-6 (50 ng/mL) or TNF-α (50 ng/mL). (H) Analysis of relaxin expression in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 treated for 24 hours with increasing doses of IL-6 (ng/mL).

Relaxin expression was evaluated in primary HGSOC tumors and normal FT samples derived from the Canadian Ovarian Experimental Unified Resource (COUER) cohort. The analysis of relaxin expression included 73 primary HGSOC tumors and 9 normal FT samples. Analysis revealed relaxin expression in FT epithelium and HGSOC tumors, with a range of expression observed in tumors (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Quantification revealed a larger but nonsignificant variation in relaxin expression in tumors compared with FT cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). Sera derived from a patient cohort consisting of HGSOC samples (n = 38), clear cell carcinomas (n = 3), other OCs (n = 7), and control serum from healthy donors (n = 14) were also evaluated (Supplemental Figure 4E). Relaxin levels were significantly higher in blood serum from the 48 OC patients relative to that from 14 normal controls (P = 0.01; Figure 4C).

Peritoneal ascites develops in two-thirds of advanced stage OCs, contributing extensively to morbidity (34). Malignant ascites is a reservoir of soluble factors that provide a proinflammatory and tumor-promoting microenvironment (35). Relaxin was detected in 10 of 11 patient-derived ascites supernatants by ELISA (Figure 4D). We conjectured that ascites may promote OC progression, in part by inducing relaxin expression. Consistent with this, FT194 had increased levels of relaxin following growth in 10% ascites supernatant (Figure 4E), suggesting that a soluble factor or factors present in ascites may contribute to elevated relaxin.

IL-6 is among the most abundant cytokine in ascites, and high levels predict worse progression-free survival in patients with advanced OC (36–38). High IL-6 and TNF-α have been identified in a subgroup of patients, which suggests an interaction between ascites IL-6 and TNF-α driving tumor progression and resistance to chemotherapy (36). High levels of IL-6 were confirmed in patient-derived ascites (Supplemental Figure 4F). Relaxin can stimulate macrophages to produce IL-6, suggesting that relaxin signaling in tumor cells could be initiated and sustained in the tumor microenvironment through interaction with immune cell effectors (39, 40). Relaxin-stimulated OVCAR8 increased expression of IL-6 mRNA in a dose-dependent manner, but no effect on TNF mRNA was observed (Figure 4F).

We hypothesized that relaxin/IL-6 constituted a feedback loop; therefore, the effect of IL-6 on relaxin expression was examined. Relaxin levels increased in OVCAR8 following treatment with IL-6 and reached maximal expression in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 16 hours after treatment (Figure 4, G and H). TNF-α treatment also increased relaxin expression in OVCAR8 (Figure 4G). Elevated RLN1 mRNA was observed in OVCAR8 following IL-6 or TNF-α treatment, suggesting a transcriptional mechanism (Supplemental Figure 4G). Therefore, inflammatory cytokines may promote OC tumor progression through the induction of RLN expression.

The RLN promoter is regulated by cytokine-induced activation of STAT3 and NF-κB. To understand the mechanism of RLN regulation by inflammatory cytokines, the promoters of RLN1 and RLN2 were examined. A series of genomic fragments surrounding the RLN2 transcription start site (TSS) was cloned into a pGL3 promoter-less luciferase plasmid (Figure 5A). RLN2 was chosen over RLN1 because it is more widely expressed. All constructs were functional in OVCAR8 and SKOV3, as demonstrated by high luciferase activity (Figure 5B). A minimal promoter (RP-3) containing several conserved DNA regions was the smallest fragment displaying robust activity. Consistent with a gene duplication event of relaxin genes, the RLN2 RP-3 sequence was more than 90% conserved, with the corresponding region in the RLN1 promoter suggesting common transcriptional regulation of these 2 genes (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 The relaxin promoter is activated by STAT3 and NF-κB. (A) Schematic of the genomic region proximal to the RLN2 transcriptional start site (UCSC genome browser-human GRCh37/hg19). Species conservation is indicated. Boundaries of 3 relaxin promoter (RP) constructs, RP-1, RP-2, and RP-3, are mapped. Predicted binding sites for STAT3, NF-κB, and SOX9 are indicated. (B) Luciferase activity of the indicated RP constructs compared with empty vector control (EV) in OVCAR8 and SKOV3. Luciferase activity is normalized to Renila activity. For this and subsequent experiments, error bars indicate mean ± SEM. n = 3. (C) Genomic region of the RLN2 promoter (RP-3) compared with the RLN1 promoter. Peaks indicate species conservation. Red bars in the RP-3 sequence indicate single nucleotide differences in RLN1 compared with RLN2, and the open box indicates a small sequence not present in RLN1. Predicted binding sites for STAT3, NF-κB, and SOX9 are indicated. (D) RP-3 luciferase activity in cells transfected with control siRNA (siCON) or siRNA targeting STAT3 or SOX9. n = 3. (E) RP-3 luciferase activity in cells expressing shGFP or hairpins targeting NFκB1 or NFκB2 subunits (sh-NFκB1 and sh-NFκB2). n = 3. (F) Relaxin expression and STAT3 phosphorylation (pY705) in OVCAR8 treated for 48 hours with small molecule inhibitors of STAT3 (STATTIC, 1 μM) or NF-κB (QNZ, 5 nM) compared with mock-treated (–) cells. (G) RP3-luciferase activity in OVCAR8 and SKOV3 treated with 1%FBS, IL-6 (50 ng/mL), or TNF-α (50 ng/mL) for 24 hours compared with untreated cells. n = 3. (H) Relaxin levels and STAT3 phosphorylation (pY705) in OVCAR8 treated with IL-6 (50 ng/mL) or control (–) 24 hours after treatment with the JAK1/2 inhibitor Ruxolitinib (+Rux) compared with DMSO. (I and J) ChIP analysis of TF occupancy at the RLN1 promoter (I) and RLN2 promoter (J). ChIP signals are shown as fold enrichment over IgG. n = 3.

To identify transcription factors (TF) regulating RLN expression, the RP-3 sequence was examined using in silico TF-binding prediction (ConSite and Match). Because RLN was induced by both IL-6 and TNF-α, we focused on TFs activated by these cytokines, STAT3 and NF-κB, respectively. RP-3 contained several predicted STAT3 and NF-κB elements, 2 of which mapped to peaks of high conservation (Figure 5, A and C). A highly conserved binding site for SOX9, a protein of the high-mobility group DNA-binding domain family, was also present. Notably, the highly conserved STAT3 and SOX9 binding sites are present in the RLN1 promoter (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5A).

Knockdown of STAT3 in multiple cells diminished luciferase expression from the RP-3 reporter (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5B). Knockdown of SOX9 decreased luciferase expression in SKOV3 and PEA2, but no change was observed in OVCAR8 (Figure 5D). Knockdown of NFκB1 or NFκB2 decreased luciferase activity in OVCAR8, SKOV3, and PEA2 (Figure 5E). In OVCAR8, RLN1 mRNA was decreased with TF knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5C). STAT3 or NF-κB inhibition decreased relaxin expression in OVCAR8 concomitant with decreased phosphorylation of STAT3 and NF-κB subunit RELA, respectively (Figure 5F).

Consistent with IL-6–induced STAT3 activation (41), RP-3 luciferase activity was significantly increased by IL-6 treatment in both OVCAR8 and SKOV3 (Figure 5G). TNF-α stimulation activated the RP-3 reporter in OVCAR8, but not SKOV3. JAK1/2 or NF-κB inhibition blocked the IL-6– and TNF-α–induced relaxin in OVCAR8, confirming cytokine activation of TFs driving RLN expression (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 5D). Furthermore, application of ascites fluid to FT cell lines induced phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) levels consistent with ascites having high levels of IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 5E). To demonstrate that IL-6 is driving induction of relaxin, IL-6 neutralizing antibody was added to ascites and relaxin expression was suppressed (Supplemental Figure 5F). These results demonstrated that IL-6 in ascites induced RLN expression in OC cells through JAK/STAT pathway activation. Interestingly, 12 of 16 genes in the relaxin gene signature have a STAT3-binding element in their promoter, further supporting relaxin autocrine signaling (Supplemental Figure 5H).

To validate occupancy of TFs on the endogenous RLN promoter, ChIP of STAT3, NF-κB1, NF-κB2, and SOX9 in OVCAR8, SKOV3, and PEA2 was performed. Distinct amplicons for ChIP were designed at the proximal promoters of both RLN1 and RLN2. Binding of STAT3, NF-κB1, NF-κB2, and SOX9 were enriched on the RLN1 promoter in all 3 cell lines (Figure 5I). IL-6 treatment increased binding of STAT3, while TNF-α treatment increased binding of STAT3, NF-κB1, and SOX9 on the RLN1 promoter in OVCAR8 (Supplemental Figure 5I). Interestingly, binding of STAT3, NF-κB1, NF-κB2, and SOX9 was detected on the RLN2 promoter in PEA2 cells, which express both RLN1 and RLN2 relative to OVCAR8, and SKOV3 cells, which express predominantly RLN1 (Figure 5J). In summary, STAT3, NF-κB, and SOX9 are transcriptional activators of RLN in multiple cell lines that act downstream of inflammatory cytokines (Supplemental Figure 5J).

The relaxin/RXFP1 autocrine loop contributes to cisplatin resistance via RLN promoter activation. Activation of cytokine signaling can counteract chemotherapy and promote resistance (35). Since IL-6 and TNF-α are induced following cisplatin treatment and contribute to chemoresistance (42), we investigated whether relaxin/RXFP1 signaling contributes to cell survival following cisplatin treatment. RXFP1-dependent cell lines tended to be inherently more cisplatin resistant, as determined by the cisplatin IC 50 value (Figure 6A). The median cisplatin IC 50 value was higher in RXFP1-dependent cell lines versus independent cell lines (12.3 μM versus 5.2μM, P = 0.02). In addition, relaxin was significantly elevated in 9 of 12 patient serum samples following treatment with taxol/carboplatin (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), consistent with the idea that chemotherapy can induce relaxin expression in OC tumors as a survival adaption to the cytotoxic effects.

Figure 6 RXFP1 and relaxin knockdown sensitizes HGSOC cells and tumors to cisplatin. (A) Cisplatin IC 50 values (μM) in RXFP1-independent (IND, n = 10) and RXFP1-dependent (DEP, n = 14) cell lines. Box plots indicate the IQR of the data, and the central line shows the median. *P < 0.00578, Wilcoxon’s rank test, critical U = 48 at P < 0.5. (B) Viability of SKOV3 and PEA2 expressing shGFP control or shRNA targeting RXFP1 (sh1-RXFP1) or relaxin (sh1-RLN) and treated with increasing doses of cisplatin (μM). *P < 0.03; **P < 0.002; ***P < 0.001, Dunnett’s test. Red and purple lines are compared with the green line. (C) Clonogenic assay of cells expressing shGFP control or sh1-RXFP1 sh1-RLN in the absence (saline) or presence of a sublethal dose of cisplatin (2.5 μM). Quantification of colonies per images indicated. (D) Schematic for testing combined effects of Dox-induced RXFP1 knockdown and cisplatin treatment in vivo. Luciferase expressing OVCAR8 coexpressing TET-inducible shRNA control (TET-shGFP) or TET-inducible shRNA targeting RXFP1 (TET-sh1-RXFP1) were injected into the interperitoneal cavity of NSG mice. At week 2, mice were treated with sucrose control (–) or Dox (+Dox) to initiate shRNA expression. At week 3, mice were divided into untreated (–) or cisplatin-treated (+Cis, 1 mg/kg per week), which was continued for 3 weeks. Colored dots at the end point of the experiment mark the conditions: blue (–), green (–Dox, +Cis), red (+Dox, –Cis), and purple (+Dox, +Cis). (E) Bioluminescence images of mice bearing intraperitoneal xenografts of OVCAR8 expressing TET-shGFP or TET-sh1-RXFP1 in treatment groups 5 weeks after injection. (F) Quantification of bioluminescence from xenografts expressing TET-shGFP or TET-sh1-RXFP1. Luminescence measurements expressed as total flux (photons/s). Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. n = 3. (G) Representative tumors of OVCAR8 expressing TET-shGFP or TET-sh1-RXFP1 extracted at the experimental endpoint showing the blue (–) and purple (+Dox, +Cis) groups.

Increased IL-6 and TNF-α were measured in conditioned media from OVCAR8 and SKOV3 and activation of STAT3 and NF-κB-P65 was measured in OVCAR and SKOV3 cell lysates following treatment with cisplatin (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). Consistent with increased activation of relaxin regulating TFs following cisplatin treatment, RP-3 promoter activity and secretion of relaxin were increased in response to cisplatin exposure in both OVCAR8 and SKOV3 (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G).

We reasoned that if induction of RLN is part of an adaptive response of OC cells to cisplatin, then depletion of RLN may increase cisplatin sensitivity. In SKOV3 and PEA2, knockdown of either RXFP1 or RLN combined with sublethal doses of cisplatin significantly affected cell growth compared with shGFP control (Figure 6B). Clonogenic colony assays revealed dramatically decreased colony formation upon treatment with a sublethal dose (2.5 μM) of cisplatin in combination with RXFP1 or RLN knockdown (Figure 6C). Analysis of the coefficient of drug interaction (CDI) (43) revealed a synergist effect of RXFP1 or RLN knockdown combined with cisplatin treatment (SKOV3 CDI <0.27 and PEA2 CDI <0.33 for sh1-RXFP1 or sh1-RLN and 2.5 μM Cis; see Methods).

We next tested to determine whether RXFP1 knockdown sensitized tumor cells to cisplatin in vivo. Luciferase expressing OVCAR8 was derived that contained TET-inducible sh1-RXFP1 or shGFP and was injected into the peritoneal cavity of NSG mice (Figure 6D). Two weeks following injection, mice were divided into sucrose alone or sucrose + Dox groups to induce shRNA expression. Three weeks after injection, mice were divided into cisplatin-treated (1 mg/kg once per week for 3 weeks) or vehicle-treated groups (Figure 6D). The bioluminescence intensity in the TET-shGFP group with or without Dox increased rapidly and consistently from injection to week 5.5 (Figure 6, E and F). Cisplatin-treated TET-shGFP groups with or without Dox demonstrated slightly reduced tumor growth over the course of the experiment. Consistent with the TET-shGFP control group, the noninduced TET-sh-RXFP1 tumors grew with similar kinetics (Figure 6, E and F). However, induction of TET-sh-RXFP1 knockdown resulted in diminished tumor growth and near tumor eradication in the presence of cisplatin (Figure 6, E–G). The combined effect of RXFP1 knockdown and cisplatin treatment in vivo demonstrated a CDI equal to 0.1 compared with a CDI equal to 0.8 for the shGFP- and cisplatin-treatment control group. These results demonstrate potent sensitization of in vivo cisplatin-induced cytotoxicity by inhibition of RXFP1 expression.

Relaxin neutralizing antibody decreases OC viability and potentiates cisplatin cytotoxicity. We hypothesized that relaxin neutralization would be deleterious to OC cell growth and potentiate cisplatin cytotoxicity. RLN1 and RLN2 peptides share 87% sequence identity within the primary receptor binding (B-chain) domain and 63% identity within their secondary receptor binding (A-chain) domain. A library of monoclonal antibodies (RLN2Am34) was generated aiming to identify clones that neutralize both RLN1- and RLN2-mediated cAMP induction. Supernatants derived from the RLN2Am34 library identified clones with strong binding to RLN2 and relatively weaker binding to RLN1 (Supplemental Figure 7A). Several clones bound both ligands and were tested for neutralization of relaxin in cell-based cAMP assays (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Hybridoma clone m34-21 bound to both RLN1 and RLN2 and demonstrated potent RLN2 neutralization with favorable binding kinetics and a Kd in the low nM range (Supplemental Figure 7D). m34-21 reduced growth and viability of OVCAR8 in a dose-dependent manner, but had no effect on OVCAR5 compared with monoclonal IgG1κ isotype control (Figures 7, A–C).

Figure 7 Relaxin neutralizing monoclonal antibody abrogates HGSOC cell growth. (A) Growth of OVCAR8 and OVCAR5 treated with relaxin-neutralizing monoclonal antibody (m34-21) or isotype control. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. n = 5. (B) Representative images of OVCAR8 and OVCAR5 treated with m34-21 or isotype control for 7 days. Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 5. (C) Viability of OVCAR8 treated with m34-21 or isotype control for 7 days. For panels C and F, box plots indicate the IQR of the data, and the central line shows the median. n = 5. ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (D) Growth of OVCAR8 and OVCAR5 treated with a sublethal dose of cisplatin (1.75 μM) alone or in combination with m34-21 or isotype control (50 μg/mL). n = 5. (E) Repopulating colonies formed following no treatment (–) or treatment with cisplatin (+Cis) alone (UT) or in combination with m34-21 (50 μg/mL). Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 5. (F) Quantification of the repopulating colony assay as described in E. Quantification was performed using ImageJ (NIH). ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. n = 5.

To determine whether neutralization of relaxin by m34-21 increases cisplatin sensitivity, OVCAR8 and OVCAR5 were treated with or without sublethal doses of cisplatin (1.75 μM) in combination with m34-21 (50 μg/mL). Cotreatment blocked proliferation in cell culture over a 7-day period compared with OVCAR8 treated with only sublethal cisplatin or sublethal cisplatin plus isotype antibody control (Figure 7D). OVCAR5 showed no further growth impairment from m34-21 in combination with cisplatin.

To establish whether any resistant cells were present after the 7-day treatment, cells were replated for colony formation assays following treatment with cisplatin or with the combined treatment of m34-21/cisplatin (Figure 7E). In OVCAR8, cisplatin or m34-21 treatment alone significantly reduced colony formation upon replating (Figure 7F). Strikingly, the combination of m34-21 and cisplatin completely abolished colony repopulation. A CDI equal to 0.34 for OVCAR8 treated with both m34-21 and cisplatin versus a CDI equal to 0.98 for the isotype control was calculated. OVCAR5 were not sensitive to any treatment (CDI >1.0 for all conditions). Therefore, neutralization of relaxin increased cisplatin sensitivity in RXFP1-dependent OC cells.