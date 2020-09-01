Prioritizing clinical research studies during the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons from New York City

Following an early review of available data, we prioritized studies of the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir, the repurposed drug hydroxychloroquine, the immunomodulator sarilumab, and convalescent plasma. Remdesivir demonstrated in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2 (3) and a favorable safety record from prior clinical studies of Ebola virus. We pursued industry-sponsored randomized phase III multicenter studies of remdesivir in moderate and severe COVID-19 as well as parallel compassionate-use, and later, expanded-access, programs. Ultimately, we prioritized the randomized controlled clinical trials and contributed efficacy and safety data that demonstrated the clinical benefits of remdesivir in COVID-19 (4). The subsequent US FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) of remdesivir, albeit with a limited supply, posed additional challenges in determining which patients received treatment. To address this issue, we convened an expert group who reviewed the available data and developed a hospital-wide policy for remdesivir use.

Hydroxychloroquine, an FDA-approved drug for malaria and certain autoimmune diseases, demonstrated in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2 (5) and was readily available. With early clinical trial data from China and Europe (6), no other available COVID-19 treatment, and provider and community pressure, we initially recommended hydroxychloroquine off label for hospitalized patients with COVID-19, along with a commitment to collect our data (7, 8). Ultimately, prospective clinical trials failed to demonstrate benefit (9), and the use of hydroxychloroquine and further studies were abandoned.

The cytokine storm associated with severe COVID-19 prompted suggestions for investigation of a host of immunomodulatory drugs — both agonists and antagonists directed at multiple steps of the immune cascade. We focused efforts on an early randomized, controlled clinical trial of sarilumab, an IL-6 inhibitor. Another IL-6 inhibitor, tocilizumab, was available off label and there was some tension among patients, their families, providers, and our research staff, between these two approaches; however, after thorough consideration, we chose to prioritize the clinical trial, reserving consideration of the off-label drug only for patients unable or unwilling to participate in the study. Numerous other immunomodulatory drugs including JAK inhibitors and BTK inhibitors were proposed and again, we prioritized multicenter randomized clinical trials over investigator-initiated pilot studies or single-patient compassionate use.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma posed unique challenges. The strategy of administering convalescent plasma for infectious diseases dates back over 100 years, and this strategy engendered great interest among providers and the community, including the media. A large uncontrolled compassionate-use program of COVID-19 convalescent plasma was instituted, and patients, their families, and providers exerted great pressure for individual patient use, albeit in the absence of demonstrated safety or efficacy. We convened a multidisciplinary group, and guided by the desire to optimize patient safety, prioritized randomized, controlled studies, and developed a hospital-wide policy that we would administer convalescent plasma through this mechanism unless study implementation was impossible, in which case compassionate use was considered. Ultimately, the COVID-19 convalescent plasma compassionate-use program published findings on 20,000 participants, providing safety, but no efficacy, data (10). Prospective randomized controlled studies of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 are ongoing at both our institutions.