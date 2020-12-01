Decreased adipose tissue oxygenation associates with insulin resistance in individuals with obesity

Studies conducted in rodent models have shown that AT hypoxia is involved in the pathogenesis of obesity-induced insulin resistance due to alterations in AT biological processes. In the present study, we evaluated whether decreased AT pO 2 in people with obesity is also associated with alterations in AT biology and a concomitant impairment in insulin action. To this end, we evaluated subcutaneous abdominal AT pO 2 , hepatic and whole-body insulin sensitivity, AT markers of inflammation, fibrosis, and BCAA catabolism, and related circulating factors proposed to be involved in the pathogenesis of insulin resistance in 3 distinct groups of participants that were stratified by insulin sensitivity and adiposity. We found that AT pO 2 progressively declined and AT expression of HIF1A progressively increased from the MHL to the MHO to the MUO group and positively correlated with hepatic and whole-body insulin sensitivity. In addition, AT pO 2 was negatively associated with AT gene expression of markers of inflammation and ECM remodeling. Plasma PAI-1 concentration increased progressively from the MHL to the MHO to the MUO group and was negatively associated with AT pO 2 . In contrast, most plasma concentrations of cytokines and chemokines were not different among the MHL, MHO, and MUO groups and did not correlate with AT pO 2 . We also found positive associations between AT pO 2 and the expression of genes involved in BCAA catabolism, in conjunction with an inverse relationship between AT pO 2 and plasma BCAA concentrations. Together, these data demonstrate a link between AT oxygenation and AT inflammation, fibrogenesis, and BCAA catabolism, and suggest that decreased AT pO 2 in people contributes to insulin resistance by increasing AT PAI-1 production (encoded by SERPINE1) and decreasing AT BCAA catabolism, thereby increasing plasma PAI-1 and BCAA concentrations.

The adequacy of adipocyte oxygenation is determined by the rate of arterial O 2 delivery to AT, the ability of O 2 to diffuse from AT capillaries to adipocytes, and the rate of adipocyte O 2 consumption. People with obesity are therefore at increased risk of adipocyte hypoxia because (a) systemic arterial O 2 content is usually decreased in people with obesity due to pulmonary dysfunction (22, 23); (b) AT blood flow is much lower in people with obesity than in people who are lean (16, 24–26); (c) AT capillary density decreases with excess adiposity (12, 13, 16); and (d) adipocyte hypertrophy increases the O 2 diffusion distance from capillaries to adipocytes (27). However, data from studies conducted in vivo suggest that O 2 consumption per gram of AT is lower in people with obesity than in those who are lean (16, 22). This decrease in O 2 consumption is likely related to decreased AT energy requirements, because people with obesity have fewer, but larger lipid-laden adipocytes per gram of AT (28). We found that AT pO 2 was highest in the MHL group and that AT pO 2 was lower in people with MUO than MHO even though there was no difference in AT mass or adipocyte size between the groups with obesity. These findings suggest that decreased AT O 2 delivery, increased O 2 consumption, or both contribute to decreased AT pO 2 in people with MUO compared with people with MHO.

We found a positive correlation between AT pO 2 and whole-body insulin sensitivity with respect to glucose metabolism, which is inconsistent with results from previous studies that found that AT pO 2 was negatively associated (16, 17) or not associated (12, 14) with insulin sensitivity. The discrepancy in findings among studies could be related to differences in the techniques used to measure AT pO 2 (i.e., optochemical [refs. 16, 17] versus O 2 electrode [refs. 12–15] methods), differences in the criteria used to define insulin-resistant and insulin-sensitive cohorts, and inadequate numbers of subjects to detect statistically significant effects. Nonetheless, our results are consistent with previous studies that found that (a) AT oxygenation was decreased in genetic and diet-induced rodent models of obesity and insulin resistance (29–31); (b) prolonged (16–24 hours) hypoxia causes insulin resistance in cultured adipocytes (30, 32); (c) experimentally induced reductions in AT O 2 consumption improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in rodent models of obesity (5, 33); (d) hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases insulin sensitivity (34, 35); and (e) acute hypoxia causes insulin resistance in people (36).

Our study cannot determine whether the relationship we observed between AT pO 2 and insulin sensitivity is causal or simply an association. Reduced AT oxygenation in rodent models of obesity has been proposed to cause systemic insulin resistance, at least in part, by inducing AT inflammation (increased gene expression of proinflammatory markers [refs. 5, 21, 29], macrophage infiltration [ref. 29], and polarization toward proinflammatory M1-like macrophages [refs. 37, 38]) and fibrosis (21, 39). We found an inverse relationship between AT oxygenation and the expression of genes involved in inflammation, consistent with data from studies conducted in cultured adipocytes that found that hypoxia increased the expression of genes involved in inflammation, including TNFA, IL6, and SERPINE1 (40, 41). However, with the exception of plasma PAI-1, we did not detect a corresponding increase in circulating proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines. Plasma PAI-1 concentrations progressively increased from the MHL to the MHO to the MUO group and were negatively associated with AT pO 2 . Increased plasma PAI-1 is associated with insulin resistance (42) and is an independent risk factor for developing T2D (43, 44). Moreover, whole-body and adipocyte-specific knockouts of PAI-1 improve insulin action (45, 46), whereas adipocyte-specific PAI-1 overexpression causes insulin resistance (47). It is also possible that other mediators associated with AT inflammation and macrophage infiltration, such as AT macrophage-derived exosomes that cause systemic insulin resistance in rodent models (48), also cause insulin resistance in people.

Increased plasma BCAA concentrations are associated with insulin resistance, prediabetes, and type 2 diabetes in people (49–52), and weight loss–induced improvements in insulin sensitivity are associated with a decrease in plasma BCAA concentrations (53, 54). It is likely that multiple mechanisms are responsible for BCAA-induced insulin resistance (55), including mammalian target of rapamycin–mediated (mTOR-mediated) inhibition of insulin-stimulated tyrosine phosphorylation of insulin receptor substrate 1 (IRS-1) (56, 57); production of 3-hydroxy-isobutyrate, a metabolite of valine that stimulates fatty acid uptake in skeletal muscle (58); and reduced hepatic secretion of FGF21 that has an insulin-sensitizing effect on whole-body glucose uptake (59). Plasma BCAAs are regulated in part by BCAA catabolism in AT. Gene and protein expression of enzymes involved in BCAA oxidation and BCAA oxidation rates is downregulated in AT of rodent models of obesity with high plasma BCAA concentrations, and transplantation of normal AT into mice that are globally defective in peripheral BCAA metabolism causes a marked decrease in plasma BCAA concentrations (8, 9). Moreover, results from studies conducted in cultured adipocytes demonstrate that hypoxia suppresses BCAA catabolism and oxidation (7, 11), providing a mechanistic link between AT oxygenation and BCAA metabolism. Consistent with these findings, we found that AT pO 2 was positively associated with expression of genes that encode key enzymes involved in BCAA catabolism, and that plasma BCAA concentrations were inversely correlated with AT pO 2 . In addition, AT expression of pathways and specific genes that regulate transcription and translation was positively associated with AT pO 2 , which is consistent with data from studies conducted in cell culture that found that hypoxia inhibited the expression of genes involved in translation and protein synthesis (60–62). Together, these data suggest that AT oxygenation is involved in regulating AT amino acid and protein metabolism and that reduced AT pO 2 contributes to systemic insulin resistance, in part, by reducing AT catabolism of BCAA and increasing circulating BCAAs.

It is important to consider whether the differences we observed in AT pO 2 among our cohorts were adequate to induce a physiological response to hypoxia. We used oxygen-sensitive fiber optic probes, which measure O 2 partial pressures in AT interstitial space but do not measure intracellular adipocyte pO 2 . This technical limitation is common to all studies conducted in people, which report AT extracellular rather than intracellular pO 2 (12–17). Studies conducted in cell systems in vitro have shown that intracellular pO 2 is lower than extracellular pO 2 , but the relative difference is maintained across a wide range of oxygen tensions (63). Therefore, our measurement of interstitial AT pO 2 likely provides a reliable index of intra-adipocyte pO 2 . In addition, we assessed AT HIF1A gene expression as an index of physiological AT hypoxia. The cellular response to hypoxia in adipocytes is mediated through an increase in HIF-1α, a transcription factor that acts as a molecular oxygen sensor (64). Although considerable posttranslational modification of HIF-1α influences its activity (65), an increase in HIF1A gene expression is also a robust marker of AT hypoxia (31, 33, 66). We found a progressive increase in AT HIF1A gene expression from the MHL to the MHO to the MUO group. Moreover, AT pO 2 was inversely associated with AT gene expression of several HIF-1α targets that cause AT inflammation and fibrosis induced by hypoxia (33, 67, 68), including PAI-1 (69), lysyl oxidase (21), and connective tissue growth factor (70). Accordingly, our data suggest that the reduction in AT pO 2 observed in the MHO and MUO groups was sufficient to stimulate a physiological response to hypoxia.

In summary, we found a progressive decrease in AT oxygen tension and a progressive increase in HIF1A gene expression from people who are MHL to MHO to MUO. AT pO 2 was negatively correlated with AT expression of genes involved in inflammation and ECM formation and positively correlated with AT expression of genes involved BCAA catabolism. In addition, AT pO 2 was negatively correlated with both plasma PAI-1 and BCAA concentrations, and positively correlated with both hepatic and whole-body insulin sensitivity. Together, these data suggest that decreased AT pO 2 contributes to insulin resistance in people with obesity by causing a constellation of alterations in AT biology that lead to an increase in plasma PAI-1 and BCAA concentrations (Figure 9). Therefore, differences in the decrease in AT pO 2 associated with AT expansion provide a potential mechanism that contributes to the differences in insulin sensitivity between people with metabolically healthy and metabolically unhealthy obesity.