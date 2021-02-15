Regulation and targeting of androgen receptor nuclear localization in castration-resistant prostate cancer

NESAR modulates AR nuclear degradation. To study the role of NESAR as an export signal versus a degradation signal in regulating AR subcellular localization, we tested the impact of the proteasome inhibitor MG132 on a series of GFP-tagged AR deletion constructs (Figure 1A) expressed in transfected COS-7 cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141335DS1). Cycloheximide (CHX) and MG132 were used to block de novo protein synthesis and proteasomal degradation of the expressed proteins, respectively, which allowed for tracking the subcellular localization of the expressed AR deletion constructs. Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B show that the GFP-NESAR was almost undetectable in the CHX treatment group, indicating rapid degradation of the construct. In contrast, MG132 treatment prevented the decay of intracellular levels of GFP-NESAR, which is consistent with NESAR being a potent degron. In Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C, it is shown that MG132 increased the level of GFP-LBD, but not GFP-ΔNESARLBD, indicating a critical role for NESAR in mediating LBD degradation. MG132 did not influence the subcellular localization of additional constructs lacking NESAR, including GFP-ΔNESARAR, GFP-NTD, and GFP-DBDH; these constructs were localized predominantly to the nucleus (Figure 1, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). In contrast, GFP-AR, GFP-NTD-LBD, and GFP-DBDH-LBD, which contain NESAR, exhibited a shift toward the nucleus in the presence of MG132 (Figure 1, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). These findings suggest that these NESAR-containing protein constructs can undergo nuclear import and that their degradation in the nucleus can be inhibited by the MG132. These observations also suggest that NESAR in these constructs could enhance cytoplasmic localization through promoting nuclear degradation. Thus, NESAR is potentially a potent nuclear degradation signal in AR.

Figure 1 Effect of MG132 on subcellular localization of GFP-tagged AR and AR deletion constructs. (A) Diagrams of GFP-tagged AR and AR deletion constructs: GFP-AR, GFP-NESAR, GFP-LBD, GFP-ΔNESARLBD, GFP-ΔNESARAR, GFP-NTD, GFP-NTD-LBD, GFP-DBDH, and GFP-DBDH-LBD. (B–F) Representative fluorescent images of transfected GFP-NESAR (B), GFP-LBD, GFP-ΔNESARLBD (C), GFP-ΔNESARAR, GFP-AR (D), GFP-NTD, GFP-NTD-LBD (E), GFP-DBDH, and GFP-DBDH-LBD (F) in COS-7 cells 24 hours after treatment with DMSO, CHX, and/or MG132. Con, control. Data represent 1 of 2 independent experiments with consistent results. Original magnification, ×40.

Imported AR is degraded in the nucleus following DHT withdrawal. Identifying NESAR as a potential potent nuclear degradation signal in AR raised a question regarding the paradigm that AR is exported after androgen withdrawal (21, 22). To explore the fate of imported AR upon androgen withdrawal, we transfected GFP-AR into COS-7 (AR negative), LNCaP (AR positive, hormone sensitive), and C4-2 (AR positive, castration resistant) cells. AR nuclear import was induced with DHT, followed by DHT withdrawal. The GFP expression vector served as the negative control, showing that all treatments did not influence the overall intracellular distribution of GFP protein in COS-7, LNCaP, and C4-2 cells (Supplemental Figure 1G). Moreover, MG132 did not influence the nuclear export of NESPKI, a classic export signal (ref. 19 and Supplemental Figure 1H). As shown in Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A, after DHT withdrawal, the nuclear GFP-AR signal decreased dramatically in COS-7 and LNCaP cells and, to a lesser extent, in C4-2 cells. MG132 effectively prevented the decrease of the nuclear GFP-AR signal after DHT withdrawal in all 3 cell lines. We did not observe an increase in cytoplasmic GFP-AR signal following DHT withdrawal, either in the presence or absence of MG132, suggesting that AR was not exported after DHT withdrawal. These observations were also confirmed by immunofluorescence staining and Western blot analysis for endogenous AR in LNCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 Imported nuclear AR is degraded and not exported following DHT withdrawal. (A) Representative fluorescent images of transfected GFP-AR in COS-7, LNCaP, or C4-2 cells treated with 10 nM DHT followed by DHT withdrawal (W/D) and CHX in presence or absence of MG132. (B) Schematic of ReAsH pulse-chase experiments. (C) Representative fluorescent images of ReAsH pulse-labeled GFP-AR-4Cys. Green signal represented total GFP-AR-4Cys protein, whereas red signal was derived from ReAsH-labeled GFP-AR-4Cys protein. Original magnification, ×40.(D) Schematic of Click pulse-chase analysis. (E and F) Western blot detection of the pulsed labeled protein in cells cultured in the absence (E) or presence (F) of MG132, with (DHT) or without (W/D) DHT. Data represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results.

To further explore this observation, we used 2 different pulse-chase methods, ReAsH and Click chemistry. COS-7, LNCaP, and C4-2 cells were transfected with GFP-AR containing a tetra-cysteine tag (GFP-AR-4Cys). ReAsH, a red fluorescent dye that forms a covalent link with the tetra-cysteine motif and can be used for live cell imaging (23), was then used to label GFP-AR-4Cys (Figure 2B). As shown in Supplemental Figure 2D, GFP-AR-4Cys, but not GFP-AR, exhibited a red fluorescent signal after wash, suggesting specific pulse labeling of GFP-AR-4Cys by ReAsH. After DHT withdrawal, the pulse-labeled GFP-AR-4Cys (ReAsH, red) in the nucleus was reduced dramatically in COS-7 and LNCaP cells and slightly in C4-2 cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Although the ReAsH signal in the nucleus was significantly decreased (P < 0.01) in COS-7 and LNCaP cells, it was virtually undetectable in the cytoplasm following DHT withdrawal. As expected, MG132 maintained the ReAsH-labeled nuclear AR level without enhancing its level in the cytoplasm, further indicating that ReAsH-labeled nuclear AR was degraded instead of being exported following DHT withdrawal in COS-7 and LNCaP cells. In C4-2 CRPC cells, ReAsH-labeled nuclear AR appeared to be more stable, but also was not exported following DHT withdrawal.

A second approach was to pulse-chase exogenous or endogenous AR with the methionine analog homopropargylglycine (HPG) coupled with Click chemistry (24–26), nucleocytoplasmic fractionation, and Western blot analysis (Figure 2D). Figure 2E shows that the pulse-labeled nuclear AR was markedly reduced after DHT withdrawal in HEK293 and LNCaP cells and slightly decreased in C4-2 cells, while cytoplasmic pulse-labeled AR was not increased. Consistent with CHX and ReAsH assay results, MG132 stabilized the pulse-labeled AR level in the nuclei of both HEK293 and LNCaP (Figure 2F). MG132 did not enhance the level of the pulse-labeled AR in C4-2 nuclei following DHT withdrawal (Figure 2F). Also, MG132 did not enhance the pulse-labeled cytoplasmic AR level in all 3 cell lines (Figure 2F). Together, these results suggest that after DHT withdrawal, nuclear AR is degraded via the proteasome pathway and is not exported in COS-7 and LNCaP cells. In contrast, nuclear AR was less sensitive to DHT withdrawal and proteasome-mediated degradation in C4-2 cells, suggesting that AR is stabilized in the nuclei of CRPC cells in the absence of androgens.

AR can be imported into the nucleus in the absence of androgens. GFP-AR was localized to the nuclei in the presence of MG132 (Figure 1D), suggesting that AR can be imported to the nucleus in the absence of androgens. To determine whether AR could indeed be imported in the absence of androgens, COS-7, LNCaP, and C4-2 cells were transfected with GFP-AR in androgen-free medium. Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A show differential GFP-AR localization in COS-7, LNCaP, and C4-2 cells in the absence of androgens, with GFP-AR being localized predominantly in the cytoplasm in COS-7, almost evenly distributed in the hormone-sensitive PCa (HSPC) LNCaP cells, and predominantly in the nucleus in castration-resistant C4-2 cells. As expected, in the presence of MG132, GFP-AR was imported into the nucleus, either in the presence or absence of DHT. The Western blot results of transfected AR in HEK293 cells confirmed that AR can be imported into the nucleus in the absence of androgens (Figure 3B). This result was also reproduced using the ReAsH pulse-chase assay (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 Unliganded AR can be imported into the nucleus in the presence of MG132. (A) Representative fluorescent images of GFP-AR in COS-7, LNCaP, and C4-2 cells 24 hours after treatment with MG132 or DHT in CSS medium containing CHX. (B) Western blot analysis of nuclear and cytoplasmic extracts of transiently transfected Flag-AR in HEK293 cells after treatment with MG132 or DHT in CSS medium containing CHX. (C) Representative fluorescent images of GFP-ARL859F after treatment with MG132 or DHT for 24 hours in LNCaP or C4-2 cells in CSS medium containing CHX. (D) Effect of CHX on the protein levels of endogenous AR at indicated time points in LNCaP or C4-2 cells. (E and F) GFP-AR–transfected LNCaP and C4-2 cells were pretreated with CPPI for 24 hours and then replaced with fresh CSS medium without CPPI, but containing no DHT (E) (n = 6) or 0.01 nM DHT (F) (n = 6) with or without MG132. The GFP-AR images were detected at indicated time points after the medium replacement. Nuclear GFP-AR quantification data are shown at right. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SD, and all data represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. Original magnification, ×40.

Next, we constructed an AR mutant, GFP-ARL859F, which has been found in patients with androgen-insensitivity syndromes and does not respond to androgens (27). Transfected GFP-ARL859F was localized predominantly in the cytoplasm in LNCaP cells and evenly distributed in C4-2 cells cultured in androgen-free media. The ARL859F did not respond to DHT, but translocated to the nucleus in the presence of MG132 in LNCaP cells (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3D). In CRPC C4-2 cells, MG132 only slightly increased the nuclear localization of ARL859F (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3D), indicating that ARL859F was stabilized and less sensitive to proteasome degradation in C4-2 nuclei. These results suggest that AR can be imported into the nucleus independently of androgens and that increased nuclear stability of AR is responsible for androgen-independent AR nuclear localization in CRPC. The above finding was consistent with the increased stability of endogenous AR in C4-2 relative to LNCaP (Figure 3D and ref. 18).

We also determine whether the AR nuclear import rate is different between LNCaP and C4-2 cells. First, cells were transfected with GFP-AR and then treated with CPPI, a small molecule that can cause AR cytoplasmic localization in PCa cells (28). GFP-AR was localized predominantly in the cytoplasm in C4-2 cells in the presence of CPPI. After switching to CPPI-free medium, the cytoplasmic GFP-AR underwent nuclear import in response to DHT in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that GFP-AR remains active after CPPI treatment. Again, we used MG132 to suppress protein degradation so that GFP-AR could be stabilized and visualized after nuclear import. As expected, in the presence MG132, the imported nuclear GFP-AR level increased in both LNCaP and C4-2 cells either in the absence (Figure 3E) or presence of 0.01 nM DHT (Figure 3F). In this experiment, GFP-AR nuclear import time courses were virtually identical between LNCaP and C4-2 cells after CPPI withdrawal in the presence of MG132. However, in the absence of MG132, the nuclear level of GFP-AR appeared to increase faster in C4-2 cells than in LNCaP cells, which is consistent with the increased stability of imported GFP-AR in C4-2 cells. This finding was reproduced using the ReAsH pulse-chase assay (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). These results suggest that LNCaP and C4-2 cells have similar AR nuclear import rates but different AR degradation rates in the nucleus, with AR being more stable in C4-2 nuclei.

AR is polyubiquitinated in the nucleus. Since proteasomal AR nuclear degradation appeared to play an important role in regulating nuclear AR levels, we tested to determine whether AR polyubiquitination occurs efficiently in the nucleus. Figure 4A shows that AR polyubiquitination is readily detectable in the nuclear, but not cytoplasmic extracts, in both LNCaP and C4-2 cells. Data shown in Figure 4A also suggests that nuclear AR polyubiquitination was more efficient in LNCaP than in C4-2 cells, which is consistent with the observation that AR was less stable in LNCaP than in C4-2 cells (Figure 3D and ref. 18).

Figure 4 AR is polyubiquitinated and associated with E3 ligase MDM2 in the nuclei. (A) Western blot analysis of ubiquitin (UB) and AR in LNCaP and C4-2 cells in the presence of MG132. (B and C) Western blot analysis of AR, SKP2, MDM2, and PP1α in whole-cell lysate (B) or nucleocytoplasmic fractions (C). (D) LNCaP and C4-2 cells were transfected with MDM2 or MDM2S166D, S186D (DD) expression vector. Expression levels of nuclear and cytoplasmic AR in presence of CHX were detected through Western blot. (E) C4-2 cells were cultured in CSS medium for 48 hours, and the time course of AR and MDM2 localization after DHT treatment was detected through Western blot. (F and G) Nuclear and cytoplasmic extracts were prepared from the MG132-treated LNCaP (F) and C4-2 (G) for IP with anti-AR antibody. Immunoblotting was performed using indicated antibodies. (H) IP was performed in myc-MDM2–transfected C4-2 cells with anti-myc antibody. IB was conducted with indicated antibodies. (I) Western blot analysis of protein levels of AR in LNCaP cells after PP1α transfection in CSS medium. (J) Effect of tautomycin (Tau) on expression levels of nuclear and cytoplasm AR was detected through Western blot in C4-2 cells. Data represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results.

AR polyubiquitination is catalyzed by E3 ligases, and several AR E3 ligases were identified previously, including SKP2 (29), MDM2 (30, 31), and CHIP (32). To explore the potential mechanism(s) regulating AR polyubiquitination in the nucleus, the expression levels and subcellular localization of 2 extensively studied E3 ligases, SKP2, MDM2, and one of their regulators, PP1α (33), were tested via Western blot in several PCa cell lines. The E3 ligase MDM2 was downregulated in CRPC cell lines C4-2, LNCaP95, and 22RV1 as compared with the HSPC cell line, LNCaP (Figure 4, B and C). To test the role of MDM2 in AR nuclear degradation, we transfected the myc-MDM2 and MDM2S166D,S186D constitutively active mutant (34) in LNCaP and C4-2 cells. The results showed that the nuclear AR level appeared to decrease in MDM2S166D,S186D transfected LNCaP and C4-2 cells, with more nuclear AR reduction in C4-2 cells (Figure 4D). However, MDM2 was mainly localized in the cytoplasm (Figure 4, C and D). This raised a question regarding how cytoplasmic MDM2 could induce AR degradation in the nucleus. Western blot analysis of nuclear and cytoplasmic extracts from DHT-treated C4-2 cells showed a time-dependent nuclear import of AR accompanied by an increased nuclear MDM2 level (Figure 4E), suggesting that cytoplasmic MDM2 could also be imported with AR into the nucleus. Furthermore, co-IP detected a physical interaction between endogenous MDM2 and endogenous AR in the nucleus, but not in the cytoplasm, in LNCaP (Figure 4F) and C4-2 (Figure 4G) cells in the presence of MG132, suggesting that MDM2 binds to AR and causes its degradation in the nucleus when the proteasome is not inhibited. Transfected myc-MDM2 also interacted with AR in the nucleus, but not in the cytoplasm in C4-2 cells in co-IP analysis (Figure 4H). The interaction between MDM2 and AR was also confirmed by MDM2-knockdown assay. The increased nuclear AR and decreased polyubiquitination were observed after MDM2 siRNA transfection in C4-2 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). These findings suggest that MDM2 is one of the E3 ligases that can regulate the nuclear degradation of AR in PCa cells.

We also tested the function of PP1α in regulating AR levels in the nucleus, because PP1α was increased in CRPC cell lines in both the nucleus and cytoplasm (Figure 4, B and C) and this protein phosphatase can suppress SKP2 and MDM2 activity by dephosphorylation (33). Co-IP showed PP1α interaction with myc-MDM2 in the nucleus, but not in the cytoplasm, in C4-2 cells (Figure 4H). Transfection of PP1α expression vector in LNCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 5C), which express PP1α at a low level (Figure 4, B and C), increased nuclear AR level and its target gene PSA expression in the absence of androgens (Figure 4I). Meanwhile, tautomycin, a PP1α inhibitor (35), reduced the nuclear AR level in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 4J). These findings suggest that PP1α could induce AR nuclear localization and activation in PCa cells, possibly via inhibiting MDM2 (35).

Since androgens can induce AR nuclear localization and stabilize AR via inhibiting polyubiquitination (20), it is likely that androgens suppress AR polyubiquitination in the nucleus. Supplemental Figure 5, D and E, showed that synthetic androgen R1881 suppressed polyubiquitination of transfected flag-AR in the nuclei of HEK293 cells or endogenous AR in LNCaP cells. This result suggests that androgens not only induce AR nuclear import, but also inhibited AR polyubiquitination and subsequent proteasome-mediated degradation.

CPPI induces AR nuclear degradation and inhibits AR nuclear import. Since nuclear AR does not seem to undergo export, agents causing AR cytoplasmic localization in CRPC cells are likely acting through enhancing nuclear AR degradation. We previously showed that the small molecule CPPI can inhibit AR nuclear localization in cultured CRPC cells (28). We also reported that CPPI could significantly (P < 0.001) inhibit growth of relapsed LNCaP xenograft tumors over a 26-day treatment period (28). Here, we extended this finding by showing CPPI inhibition of endogenous AR nuclear localization and proliferation in C4-2 CRPC tumor xenografts (Figure 5, A and B), while not inducing apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, we tested CPPI inhibition of nuclear AR levels in patient-derived explants (PDEs) (36). Treatment of PDEs with CPPI significantly (P < 0.01) decreased the nuclear AR level (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6B). Thus, CPPI may represent a class of small molecules that can specifically enhance AR degradation in the nucleus in PCa.

Figure 5 CPPI enhanced nuclear AR polyubiquitination and degradation, increased AR association with MDM2 in the nucleus, and inhibited AR nuclear import. (A) Quantification of tumor volume changes after CPPI treatment (50 mg/kg/d) in C4-2 xenograft tumors (n = 5). (B) Representative images of H&E, Ki-67 immunostaining, and AR immunofluorescent staining in C4-2 xenograft tumors treated with CPPI or vehicle (n = 3). (C) Patient-derived explants were treated with CPPI. Effects of CPPI on AR expression with representative sections are shown. (D) Representative fluorescent images of total (green signal) and ReAsH pulse-labeled (red signal) GFP-AR-4Cys in response to CPPI (30 μM) in LNCaP or C4-2 cells with or without MG132. (E) Western blot analysis of endogenous AR in nuclear and cytoplasmic extracts of LNCaP and C4-2 cells after CPPI treatment with or without MG132 as in (C). (F) Western blot analysis of ubiquitin and AR in C4-2 cells treated with or without CPPI for 24 hours in the presence of MG132. (G) IP samples shown in E were also analyzed by Western blot with additional indicated antibodies. (H) Western blot analysis of AR expression in MDM2 knockdown or control C4-2 cells after CPPI treatment. (I) Time course of GFP-AR localization in transfected COS-7 cells treated with or without CPPI in the presence of MG132 in CSS medium. Nuclear GFP-AR quantification data are shown at right (n = 6). (J) AR, AR S81, and PSA were detected by Western blot in LNCaP and C4-2 cells treated with CPPI. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SD, and all data represent 1 of at least 2 independent experiments with consistent results. Unpaired t test (I) was used to determine statistical significance. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Original magnification, ×40.

To explore the mechanism of CPPI inhibition of AR nuclear localization, ReAsH pulse chase was used to follow the effect of CPPI on GFP-AR-4Cys in LNCaP and C4-2 cells in the absence or presence of MG132. Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7A show that CPPI treatment caused cytoplasmic localization of total GFP-AR-4Cys and elimination of ReAsH-labeled GFP-AR-4Cys in both LNCaP and C4-2 cells. In CPPI-treated cells, the cytoplasmic GFP-AR-4Cys was not labeled by ReAsH and thus should be have been newly synthesized. As expected, MG132 suppressed CPPI induction of GFP-AR-4Cys cytoplasmic localization and degradation of ReAsH-labeled GFP-AR-4Cys in both LNCaP and C4-2 cells (Figure 5D). Western blot analysis of nuclear and cytoplasmic extracts from LNCaP and C4-2 cells showed that the endogenous nuclear AR level was reduced by CPPI and the reduction was partially blocked by MG132 (Figure 5E). Further analysis showed that CPPI enhanced AR polyubiquitination (Figure 5F) and AR co-IP with MDM2 in the nucleus in C4-2 cells (Figure 5G). MDM2 knockdown could partially reverse nuclear AR degradation induced by CPPI (Figure 5H). The increased AR polyubiquitination after CPPI treatment was also observed in LNCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Moreover, using Flag-AR–transfected HEK293 cells, we further confirmed CPPI enhancement of WT AR polyubiquitination and interaction with MDM2 in the nucleus (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Another potential mechanism contributing to CPPI inhibition of AR nuclear localization in CRPC cells may be through inhibiting AR nuclear import. Figure 5I shows that androgen-independent GFP-AR nuclear import was inhibited by CPPI in COS-7 cells in the presence of MG132, while enzalutamide did not block, but accelerated androgen-independent GFP-AR nuclear import in COS-7 cells in the presence of MG132 (Supplemental Figure 7D). CPPI also retarded androgen-induced GFP-AR nuclear import in the presence of MG132 (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Consistent with CPPI inhibition of AR nuclear localization, CPPI also inhibited AR phosphorylation at S81, which is required for AR nuclear translocation and association with chromatin (37). S81 phosphorylation plays an important role in androgen stimulation of endogenous AR transcription activation and subsequent cell growth (37). CPPI treatment markedly decreased S81-phosphorylated AR and AR-target gene PSA expression in LNCaP and C4-2 cells (Figure 5J). Cell-cycle analysis revealed that CPPI caused accumulation of cells in the G 1 phase of the cell cycle (Supplemental Figure 7F). The luciferase assay also showed the antiandrogenic effect of CPPI on WT AR (Supplemental Figure 7G).

CPPI is a competitive AR antagonist. To explore the mechanism of CPPI inhibition of AR, we employed the cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA), which can detect drug-target engagement in live cells based on enhancement or reduction of protein thermostability (38–41). This method has been reported to determine whether a small molecule can directly bind to AR (42). As shown in Figure 6A, we observed destabilization of AR in CPPI-treated LNCaP cells. An isothermal drug-response fingerprinting (ITDRF) assay showed a fingerprint consistent with target engagement of CPPI (Figure 6B). Meanwhile, a high concentration of DHT (100 nM) prevented CPPI destabilization of AR (Figure 6C). Similar results were obtained in C4-2 cells (Figure 6, D–F), suggesting that DHT can compete with CPPI for AR binding. To determine whether CPPI is a competitive antagonist of AR, LNCaP and C4-2 cells were treated with increasing concentrations of DHT in the presence of CPPI or vehicle. As expected, DHT led to a concentration-dependent increase in the thermal stability of AR, while CPPI effectively antagonized DHT-mediated thermal stabilization in both cell lines (Figure 6G). As a negative control, MG132 did not affect DHT-mediated thermal stabilization (Supplemental Figure 8A). Furthermore, CPPI caused a shift toward higher dosages in the DHT-induced dose-response curve of AR transcriptional activity in a PSA luciferase assay, indicative of a competitive inhibition by CPPI (Figure 6H). To further determine whether CPPI is a competitive AR antagonist, we performed a [3H]-DHT–binding competition assay. CPPI treatment for 90 minutes inhibited [3H]-DHT binding to AR in the typical dose-dependent fashion of a competitive inhibitor, exhibiting an EC 50 of 3.45 μM in C4-2 cells (Figure 6I). As a control, Western blot showed that CPPI treatment for 90 minutes had no marked effect on the endogenous AR level in C4-2 cells in a parallel experiment (Supplemental Figure 8B). Similarly, CPPI also inhibited [3H]-DHT binding to exogenous AR, with an EC 50 of 5.70 μM in GFP-AR–transfected COS-7 cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). We also performed a molecular docking simulation with the x-ray crystal structure of the AR LBD (43). Two potential CPPI-binding sites were identified in the LBD, with 1 potential binding site in the DHT-binding pocket and a binding affinity of approximately –7.5 kcal/mol (Figure 6J and Supplemental Figure 8D). Taken together, the above findings argue that CPPI is a competitive antagonist of AR.

Figure 6 CPPI is an AR competitive inhibitor. (A) Western blots showing thermostable AR following indicated heat shocks in the presence (+) or absence (−) of 50 μM CPPI in LNCaP cells (n = 2). (B) ITDRF CETSA experiments to determine the potency of CPPI target engagement in LNCaP cells (n = 2). (C) Western blots showing thermostable AR following indicated heat shocks in the presence (+) or absence (−) of 50 μM CPPI with 100 nM DHT in LNCaP cells (n = 2). (D–F) Western blots showing thermostable AR (D) (n = 2), the potency of CPPI target engagement (E) (n = 2),and the thermostable AR with 100 nM DHT (F) (n = 2) in C4-2 cells. (G) ITDRF CETSA experiments performed for DHT in the presence of 50 μM CPPI in LNCaP and C4-2 cells (n = 2). (H) C4-2-PSA-rl cells were treated with a gradient DHT dose with or without 50 μM CPPI. Firefly luciferase values were determined and normalized to Renilla (n = 3). (I) C4-2 cells were incubated with 1 nM [3H] DHT and the indicated amount of CPPI. The retained [3H] DHT in C4-2 cells was counted (n = 3). (J) Illustration of in silico predicted CPPI-binding sites in the LBD of AR. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SD, and all data represent 1 of 2 independent experiments with consistent results.

CPPI attenuated the proliferation of enzalutamide-resistant LNCaP95 cells. Our previous studies suggested that CPPI can inhibit the enzalutamide-resistant PCa cell line 22Rv1, which expresses both full-length AR (AR-FL) and AR splice variants (ARVs), particularly ARv7 (28). To further evaluate CPPI inhibition of enzalutamide-resistant PCa cells, we tested to determine whether CPPI can inhibit proliferation of another well-established enzalutamide-resistant PCa cell line, LNCaP95, that also expresses both AR-FL and ARv7 (44).

Consistent with the CPPI inhibition of 22RV1 cells, CPPI inhibited LNCaP95 cell proliferation in a cell-growth assay (Figure 7A) and a BrdU incorporation assay (Figure 7B). Cell-cycle analysis indicated that CPPI blocked the cell cycle at S phase (Figure 7C). Western blot showed that CPPI suppressed AR S81 phosphorylation, which is indicative of AR activation. The levels of the AR-FL target gene PSA and the ARv7 target gene UBE2C were also decreased by CPPI (Figure 7D). This result was supported by a quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) assay showing CPPI inhibition of mRNAs of AR-FL target genes, KLK3 (PSA), TMPRSS2, and NKX3-1 as well as ARv7 target genes, UBE2C, and CDC20 (Figure 7E). Nucleocytoplasmic fractionation showed that CPPI reduced the levels of nuclear AR-FL and ARv7 (Figure 7F). However, in GFP-ARv7-transfected COS-7 cells, CPPI showed no effect on ARv7 nuclear localization (Supplemental Figure 9A). In addition, CPPI did not affect BrdU incorporation in GFP-ARv7:PC3, a PC3 subline stably transfected GFP-ARv7 expression vector (ref. 45 and Supplemental Figure 9B). As CPPI is a competitive AR antagonist targeting AR-FL through LBD, but not ARv7, which lacks LBD, the effect of CPPI on ARv7 in LNCaP95 cells might be mediated through AR-FL:ARv7 heterodimerization. Using the bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) technique described by Xu et al. (46), we tested to determine whether CPPI can inhibit AR-FL and ARv7 heterodimerization. The BRET plasmids were transfected into HEK293 cells, the expression of these fusion proteins was confirmed by Western blot, and the BRET saturation curve of AR-FL and ARv7 was reproduced (Supplemental Figure 9C). As shown in Figure 7G, CPPI inhibited heterodimerization of AR-FL and ARv7, but not ARv7 homodimerization. Collectively, these data show that CPPI attenuated proliferation of enzalutamide-resistant LNCaP95 cells and suppressed AR-FL as well as ARv7, possibly through blocking the AR-FL and ARv7 interaction.