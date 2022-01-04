Secreted acid sphingomyelinase as a potential gene therapy for limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2B

Animals. B6.A-Dysfprmd/GeneJ (B6A/J) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory and maintained in the animal house of the Children’s Research Institute (CRI). Animals were housed in a germ-free facility under a controlled 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with free access to food and water. Animals were genotyped before use in the experiments.

Cell culture and treatments. Immortalized control (healthy donor) and LGMD2B patient (with homozygous c.4882G mutation, leading to loss of any detectable dysferlin protein) myoblasts used were as described previously (10). Myoblasts were cultured in human myoblast culture media (PromoCell), supplemented with 10% FBS, on 0.4% gelatin–coated dishes and maintained at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . HepG2 cells and the C2C12 myoblast line (obtained from ATCC, HB-8065 and CRL-1772, respectively) were cultured in high-glucose DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. For laser injury, cells were plated on fibronectin-coated glass coverslips. The cells were either injured as such or preincubated in cell imaging media (CIM; HBSS with 10 mM HEPES, 1 mM CaCl 2 , pH 7.4) for 20 minutes with varying concentrations of purified hASM (R&D Systems), or in culture supernatant of HepG2 cells transduced with hASM-AAV or control (eGFP-AAV) viral particles (for details of viral construct generation and treatment, see below). The cells were laser injured in CIM containing 1 μg/μL FM 1-43 dye (Life Technologies) and the same concentrations of hASM and cell supernatant as in the incubation period. Injury and subsequent imaging were performed at 37°C in the stage-top ZILCS incubator (Tokai Hit Co.). A 1- to 5-μm2 area of plasma membrane was irradiated for less than 10 ms with a pulsed laser (Ablate!, 3i Intelligent Imaging Innovations, Inc.) and cells were imaged at 2-second intervals with a 60×/1.45 NA oil objective on an Olympus IX81 microscope equipped with a 488 nm diode laser (Cobolt). FM dye intensity (F/F 0 , where F 0 is the original intensity) was quantified and repair was indicated by the block of FM entry leading to an increase in FM dye fluorescence, as described previously (67).

Endocytosis assays. For bulk endocytosis, plasma membranes of myoblasts (~70% confluent) were labeled with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated WGA (3 μg/mL) for 2 minutes at 37°C. After washing the excess WGA with CIM, cells were left untreated or treated with hASM (6 U/L in CIM), and imaged using a 40×/1.4 NA or 60×/1.45 NA oil objective on an Olympus IX81 microscope, simultaneously in widefield and confocal modes. WGA endocytosis was allowed and at different time points bromophenol blue (BPB) was injected into the imaging chamber (final concentration of 4 mM) to quench WGA at the cell surface. To assess extent of membrane endocytosis, following background correction, the average postquench fluorescence of each cell was divided by its initial prequench fluorescence, and normalized to the fraction of internalized membrane assessed after immediate quenching (0-minute endocytosis).

For caveolar endocytosis, cells transfected with mRFP-tagged caveolin-1 were imaged as described previously (ref. 68 and Supplemental Figure 1A). Cells were imaged in CIM with a 60×/1.45 NA oil objective as described above, using an Olympus IX81 microscope equipped using a 560 nm confocal diode laser (Cobolt), at the membrane-coverslip interface. Cells were imaged at 1 Hz as indicated. To quantify caveolin mobility, 50 individual caveolin puncta/vesicles were marked in each cell at the start of imaging. Each vesicle was subsequently tracked manually. A vesicle was deemed mobile if it either migrated laterally for a distance of greater than 1.5 μm or moved axially such that it was absent from the imaging plane for 10 seconds or longer, or both. The fraction of vesicles (out of 50 for each cell) was quantified for the 2-minute time point.

For CLIC/GEEC (CLIC/GPI-anchored protein–enriched compartments) endocytosis assays, cells were transfected with GPI-GFP (69). Transfected cells were imaged as above at a z plane through the middle of the cell body at 1 frame per minute for 20 minutes. As needed, hASM was added to the chamber after the second image. GPI-GFP membrane fluorescence was monitored by marking plasma membranes and correcting for photobleaching (Supplemental Figure 1C). Endocytic rates were obtained by curve fitting the membrane fluorescence kinetics trace spanning the time point of interest, and using this to calculate the rate of loss of membrane fluorescence at that specific time point. Images were quantified using SlideBook 6.0 (Intelligent Imaging Innovations, Inc.).

Membrane shedding assay. C2C12 cells (at ~50% confluence) were labeled with FITC-PEG-cholesterol (5 μM; PEG-2000, Nanocs Inc., PG2-CSFC-2k) for 30 minutes at 37°C in CIM (Supplemental Figure 1B). After washing the excess label, cells were immediately imaged in CIM by simultaneous confocal and widefield microscopy, with a 60×/1.45 NA oil objective on an Olympus IX81 microscope equipped with a 488 nm diode laser. Cells were imaged at 0.2 Hz for 2 minutes. As needed, hASM was added approximately 20 to 30 seconds prior to onset of time-lapse acquisition. The images were acquired at a z plane positioned at the cell-coverslip interface to monitor vesicle shedding on the surrounding coverslip area. Vesicles were quantified using MetaMorph 7.0 (Molecular Devices) in a 5,000-μm2 area on the coverslip surface adjacent to the cell (sum of vesicles shed over the 2-minute period) and normalized to vesicles present at the onset of acquisition. To assess the loss of cellular fluorescence, widefield images were corrected for photobleaching, followed by analysis of the loss of fluorescence in 2-minute period, using SlideBook 6.0 software.

Western blotting and immunostaining. HepG2 cell lysates were resolved in 4% to 12% gradient polyacrylamide gels, transferred to nitrocellulose membranes, and probed with antibodies against ASM (rabbit polyclonal, Abcam, ab83354) and β-actin (mouse monoclonal, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc47778). Primary antibodies were followed by the appropriate HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Sigma-Aldrich) and chemiluminescent Western blotting substrate (GE Healthcare) and processed on a ChemiDoc MP system (Bio-Rad Laboratories).

AAV vector generation and delivery. For AAV8/DC190-hASM vector production, construction of the previral plasmid carrying hASM cDNA has been described previously (45). Briefly, expression of the hASM cDNA (NM_000543) is driven from the liver-restricted promoter/enhancer DC190 (human serum albumin promoter/α1-microglobulin enhancers). The expression cassette also contains a hybrid intron. The polyadenylation signal is followed by a fragment of the human α1-antitrypsin intron, bringing the size of the recombinant viral DNA to approximately 4.5 kb for optimal packaging. Plasmid DNA was purified using a Qiagen EndoFree Plasmid purification kit. The AAV2-based previral plasmid was packaged into AAV serotype 8 capsids. Recombinant AAV virus was produced by triple plasmid transfection followed by cesium chloride density gradient purification by the University of Massachusetts Medical School Vector Core Gene Therapy Center. Genome copy titers of the AAV vectors were determined using a real-time TaqMan PCR assay (ABI Prism 7700; Applied Biosystems) with primers that were specific for the bovine growth hormone (bGH) polyadenylation signal sequence. AAV9.CMV.PI.eGFP.WPRE.bGH (lot CS0273) was used as the control AAV vector (Vector Core at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania). Viral particles were stored as suspension in sterile PBS with 5% glycerol at –80°C. The viral particle suspension was thawed, diluted, and delivered via intravenous administration at a viral dose of 3.4 × 1011 particles per mouse or 1.1 × 1013 vg/kg. Mice used for this study were derived from 2 separate litters of BLA/J mice consisting of a mixture of male and female mice that were born on the same day. Each pup was identified by ear-tag ID, and a random draw from each litter was based on coded ID numbers to ensure that (a) mice from both litters were allocated to each treatment group and (b) both male and female mice were represented in each treatment group. In the hASM-AAV group, 5 mice were injected with hASM-AAV. The control group having the same number of mice was injected with control-AAV. After the injection, experimental mice were kept in the home cage for 3 months until experimentation.

ASM measurement. Livers and quadriceps muscle were snap frozen in liquid nitrogen–cooled isopentane (and stored at –80°C), while serum collected via retro-orbital bleeding at baseline, 1, 4, and 12 weeks after injection was stored at –80°C. For assays, tissue samples were ground and homogenized with a microtube homogenizer in RIPA buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) plus protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific) on ice. Lysates were assessed for total protein concentration using a BCA protein assay and plate reader. Equal amounts of total lysate protein (4.1 μg for liver, 25 μg for quadriceps muscle) and serum volume (5 μL), were used across all samples for determination of hASM activity using the Amplex Red Sphingomyelinase assay kit (Invitrogen). All samples were run in triplicate. Activity was thus expressed as units of activity (hydrolyzing activity, U) per gram of liver and muscle tissue (for liver/muscle ASM activity), and U/L serum. Activity was averaged across the 5 samples per treatment condition and are expressed as mean ± SEM.

Serum ALT concentration. Serum (5 μL) from each of the above-listed time points after AAV injection was assayed for ALT concentration, a marker of liver damage/disease, using a colorimetric assay (Cayman Chemical) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All samples were run in triplicate, with the ALT concentration averaged across all samples per treatment condition, per time point, and are expressed as mean ± SEM.

hASM-AAV–mediated in vitro hASM production and quantification. HepG2 cells in a 96-well dish at a density of approximately 1 × 105 cells/well were infected in antibiotic-free DMEM with 4.5 × 106 particles of Ad5 (multiplicity of infection [MOI] of 45 particles/cell) for 2 hours. Cells were infected with AAV2/8 DC190-hASM or control vector at 1 × 1010 genome copies/mL (MOI of 1 × 104) in a volume of 100 μL for 1 hour, at which point 100 μL of complete DMEM was added. On day 5, the cell culture media were collected and used immediately for subsequent experiments or stored at –80°C. Cells were pelleted by scraping in ice-cooled PBS and lysed with RIPA buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) containing protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The culture supernatant and cell lysates were used for fluorimetric assay of hASM activity using the Amplex Red Sphingomyelinase assay kit (Invitrogen) and for Western blots. ASM kinetics was analyzed over the course of 20 minutes using an EnSpire Multimode Plate Reader (PerkinElmer) with fluorescence emission detection at 585 nm. hASM activity is thus expressed in units of activity per liter of supernatant, or gram of cell lysate. All samples were assessed in triplicate and a standard curve was generated (Supplemental Figure 2).

hASM cellular toxicity in vitro. Healthy donor myoblasts were cultured in 0.4% gelatin–coated 6 cm culture dishes, and were grown to 60% confluence in human myoblast culture media (PromoCell) supplemented with 10% FBS and maintained at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Upon reaching 60% confluence, growth media were supplemented with titrated concentrations of hASM protein (control [PBS], 8, 80, and 800 U/L) for 24 hours. Subsequently, cells were collected and assessed for cell viability/death via trypan blue assay, with cell death expressed as a percentage of total cells. Cell death experiments were conducted with 3 biological replicates per hASM dosage.

Histology and immunohistochemistry. Transverse cryosections (8 μm thick) of the quadriceps muscle and liver were prepared using a CM3050S cryostat (Leica Biosystems) and stored at –20°C for later staining (n = 5 per group). After thawing, muscle sections were processed for H&E, laminin (1:100; anti–laminin-2 α-chain, rat monoclonal, Sigma-Aldrich, clone 4H8-2), anti-IgM (1:100, Invitrogen, A-31552), anti-perilipin (1:250; Sigma-Aldrich, P1873), Masson’s trichrome (Trichrome Stain Kit, Abcam), while liver sections were processed for H&E only. Images were captured with a VS120 slide-scanning microscope (Olympus America) at ×40 magnification, and quantified using CellSens software (Olympus America). For immunostaining, muscle sections were blocked in 5% BSA for 1 hour (laminin staining) or 1% BSA, 10% goat serum, and 0.1% Tween (for perilipin). Alexa Fluor 488– or 594–conjugated (1:500) secondary antibodies were used and costained with WGA and DAPI.

To quantify muscle inflammation, clusters of extramyofibrillar nuclei consisting of more than 9 nuclei were noted as inflammatory foci, and quantified from either the entire quadriceps cross section or specifically within the rectus femoris muscle and vastus muscles as noted in H&E-stained sections, and are expressed per mm2 cross-sectional area. These sections were also used to quantify centrally nucleated fibers, which are expressed as a percentage of total myofibers counted per muscle section (whole quadriceps cross section, rectus femoris, and vastus regions). Centrally nucleated myofiber counts were independently verified using laminin and DAPI costained sections and the CellProfiler Muscle Analyzer pipeline, as described previously (70). The same pipeline was used to assess myofiber cross-sectional area across 3 mice per group, for a total of 3,000 fibers per group, and measured in μm2. Muscle fibrosis/collagen accumulation was quantified using Masson’s trichrome staining. Five representative images per quadriceps cross section were obtained from the whole muscle image, and assessed for percentage of total muscle area taken up by stained collagen tissue (stained blue), using ImageJ (NIH) as described previously (71). Selected images were split into red, blue, and green channels, with subsequent thresholding for the blue channel image to quantify collagen-stained fibrotic tissue.

For quantification of in vivo–injured myofibers, the total number of WGA-labeled fibers from the entire quadriceps cross section was scored for fibers that were positive for IgM. These were then presented as the number of IgM-positive fibers per mm2 cross-sectional area of the muscle. To quantify adipogenic deposits, anti-perilipin–stained quadriceps muscle sections were assessed using MetaMorph software and are presented as percentage of perilipin-positive area (for whole quadriceps, rectus femoris muscle, and vastus). For the liver histopathology scoring, H&E-stained sections were scored for features such as hepatocyte necrosis, apoptosis, karyolysis, degeneration, loss (focal or diffuse), vacuolation, hypertrophy, fibrosis, and inflammation on a scale of 1 to 5 (higher scores indicating worse pathology) by a trained, blinded veterinarian. Each liver sample score was averaged from 5 representative fields per liver section.

Grip-strength measurement. Forelimb and hindlimb grip-strength measurement was assessed using a grip-strength meter (Columbus Instruments), as previously described (72). The animals were acclimatized for 3 days before data collection. The forelimb and hindlimb grip-strength data were then collected over 5 consecutive days, and are represented as averaged grip strength/kg body weight over 5 days, as previously described (36).

Ex vivo myofiber injury. For contraction-induced sarcolemmal injury, EDL muscles were extracted from WT BL6 or from B6A/J mice treated with hASM-AAV or control-AAV, and placed in Ringer’s solution (137 mM NaCl, 24 mM NaHCO 3 , 11 mM glucose, 5 mM KCl, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 1 mM MgSO 4 , 1 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , and 0.025 mM tubocurarine chloride) bubbled with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 to maintain pH at 7.4. The distal tendon was securely connected to a fixed-bottom plate, and the proximal tendon was attached to the arm of a servomotor (800 A in vitro muscle apparatus, Aurora Scientific) with 6-0 silk sutures. The vertically aligned EDL muscle was flanked by 2 stainless steel plate electrodes. Using single 0.2-mm square simulation pulses, the muscle was adjusted to the optimal muscle length for force generation. At optimal length, with isometric tetanic contractions 300 ms in duration at frequencies up to 250 Hz separated by 2-minute rest intervals, the maximal force was determined. Contraction-induced sarcolemma damage was induced by 9 sequential lengthening contractions (LCs) with 10% strain at a velocity of 2 fiber lengths per second. Each contraction was separated by a 1-minute rest interval. LC-induced force loss was expressed as percentage of first contraction. At the end of LC protocol, muscles were trimmed of tendons, blotted, weighed, and incubated in a 0.2% PO solution at room temperature for 30 minutes. After washing the excess dye, the tissue was snap frozen in liquid nitrogen–cooled isopentane prior to being sectioned and imaged for PO-labeled fibers, with unlabeled tissue being used to determine background fluorescence. The number of PO-positive myofibers was expressed as a percentage relative to the total myofibers in the muscle cross section and fibers at the edge of the sections were excluded from analysis. For focal laser injury assay, intact biceps muscles were mounted in prewarmed Tyrode’s buffer (119 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 25 mM HEPES, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , 6 g/L glucose, pH 7.4), with FM 1-43 dye (1–2 mg/mL) and imaged using the 40×/1.4 NA the Olympus IX81 microscope as described for cell laser injuries above. Repair kinetics and successful myofiber repair were determined as described previously for cell injury assays (16).

Study rigor. A priori sample size determination for the in vivo portion of this study was derived from 2 prior studies conducted in our lab assessing the proreparative effect of membrane lipid–stabilizing drugs (bacterial sphingomyelinase and vamorolone; refs. 10, 36). For laser ablation injury assessment of repair capacity, we carried out a power analysis from our vamorolone trials, and found an effect size of 0.725 with this membrane lipid–modifying drug. With a 2-tailed α set at 0.05 and power at 80%, this dictates that 5 mice per treatment group are required to achieve statistical significance. Similarly, bacterial sphingomyelinase improved myofiber membrane repair capacity in our prior studies with an effect size of 0.6, requiring the use of 6 mice per group to assess significant effect on repair capacity assuming 2-tailed α of 0.05 and power at 80%. Thus, upon compiling these prior data from studies examining the effects of compounds or drugs that modify cell membrane lipids in LGMD2B (BLA/J mice), as hASM does, we ascertained that we would require 5 mice per group for our primary endpoint measure (membrane repair capacity) and 4 to 7 mice per treatment group to find statistically significant differences for additional endpoints tested (see supplemental methods for sample size determination for other endpoints).

All in vivo measures (laser injury assays, all muscle and liver histology measures, ASM and ALT activity, eccentric force assay) were obtained by a blinded member of the research team. Blinding was accomplished through the use of a deidentifying code sheet that contained mouse ear-tag number and treatment group. The repair assays shown in Figure 1 and Figure 4, D and E, were coded to blind the rater/data analyzer to condition. Assays involving added recombinant hASM were conducted by an unblinded team member, but the rater was blind to sample identity for in vitro ASM activity assays (Figure 4, B and C).

Statistics. For cell injury and biceps myofiber repair kinetics (FM dye intensity kinetics), eccentric force decrement traces, and CLIC/GEEC endocytosis kinetics, all generated curves were compared via mixed-model ANOVA with analyses for interaction effects between the main effects of treatment condition and time or trial. In the event of significant interaction, group differences in FM dye fluorescence intensity/membrane fluorescence/eccentric force were assessed per time point via Holm-Sidak test, and Huynh-Feldt correction due to violation of sphericity. One-way ANOVA was used to determine differences in the number of cells and/or myofibers that failed to repair following injury, and in general membrane endocytosis measures. Repeated-measures ANOVA was used to assess for differences in body weight changes over the 12-week treatment period, and in CLIC/GEEC endocytosis rates, between conditions. Comparisons between control-AAV– and hASM-AAV–treated mice in hepatic ASM production, serum ASM activity, serum ALT concentration, proportion of fibers that repair with injury, histology measures (IgM+ proportion, Masson’s trichrome staining for fibrotic area, inflammatory foci, central nucleation, perilipin+ proportion, PO+ proportion, and myofiber area) and limb force measurements were calculated using independent samples t test. Similarly, independent samples t tests were used to calculate differences in ASM activity of transfected HepG2 cells (both cell supernatants and lysates), in the C2C12 caveolin endocytosis mobile fraction, and membrane shedding measure (untreated vs. hASM-treated). For all statistical analysis, α level was set at P less than 0.05.

Study approval. All animal procedures were reviewed and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Children’s National Hospital (CNH) in Washington, DC.