Peripheral CD4+ T cell subsets and antibody response in COVID-19 convalescent individuals

Altered peripheral CD4+ T cell spectrum in COVID-19 convalescent patients. To investigate the immune profile of CD4+ helper T cells, we collected blood samples from 13 convalescent patients who visited the hospital for reexamination 2 to 4 weeks after being confirmed free of SARS-CoV-2. The clinical characteristics of these convalescent patients at study entry are presented in Table 1, and their hospital COVID-19 diagnoses information presented in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141054DS1 We also compared the clinical characteristics of these convalescent patients and 13 healthy individuals who participated in our study (Table 2). Most of the clinical metadata are comparable, including the similar median age (48 to 53 years, P = 0.7345) of healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients (Table 2).

Table 1 Clinical and pathological characteristics of COVID-19 convalescent patients

Table 2 Comparison of laboratory parameters between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients

To characterize CD4+ T cells, we first isolated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from patients and healthy individuals for subsequent antibody staining. Using multicolor flow cytometry, we separated CD4+ T cells into naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), and effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–) stages (Figure 1A) (18). Among these stages, we saw comparable naive CD4+ T cells between healthy individuals and convalescent patients with COVID-19 (Figure 1B). Interestingly, we noticed an about 2-fold reduction of the frequency of central memory CD4+ T cells, while there was an approximately 1.5-fold increase of effector-memory CD4+ T cells in convalescent patients (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Peripheral CD4+ T cell subsets in COVID-19 convalescent patients. Blood samples were collected from COVID-19 convalescent patients (n = 13) and healthy individuals (n = 13). PBMCs were isolated for antibody staining and FACs phenotyping of CD4+ T cells. (A) Gating strategies on naive CD4+ T cells (CD45RA+CCR7+), central-memory CD4+ T cells (CD45RA–CCR7+), and effector-memory CD4+ T cells (CD45RA–CCR7–). (B) Statistical analysis of the frequency of CD4+ Tnaive, CD4+ Tcm, and CD4+ Tem cells between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients. (C) Gating strategies on different peripheral circulating CD4+ T cell subsets, including CD25–CD45RA–CXCR5+ cTfh cells, CCR7hiPD-1– central-memory cTfh (cTfh-cm) cells, CCR7loPD-1+ effector-memory cTfh (cTfh-em) cells, CXCR3+CCR6– cTfh (cTfh1) cells, CXCR3–CCR6– cTfh (cTfh2) cells, and CXCR3–CCR6+ cTfh (cTfh17) cells. Within CD3+CD8–CD4+ circulating T cells, Th1 cells were defined as CD25–CD45RA–CXCR3+CCR6– cells, Th2 cells as CD25–CD45RA–CXCR3–CCR6– cells, and Th17 cells as CD25–CD45RA–CXCR3–CCR6+ cells. Circulating Treg cells were defined as CD25+CD45RA–CD127– cells and cTfr cells as CD25+CD45RA–CD127–CXCR5hiPD-1hi cells. (D) FACs plot showing the representative cTfh-cm and cTfh-em cells between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients. Quantifications on the frequency of these cells within cTfh cells (E) and CD4+ T cells (F). (G) Frequency of cTfh1, cTfh2, and cTfh17 cells within cTfh cells in healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients. (H) Statistical analysis showing the differences of the frequencies of Treg and cTfr cells between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients, and the same analysis on Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells (I). (J) Histogram showing the PD-1 expression on Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients. HC, healthy control individuals (n = 13); CP, COVID-19 convalescent patients (n = 13). Each dot represents an individual subject. Bars represent the mean values. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by unpaired and 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To evaluate the peripheral presence of different subsets of CD4+ T cells, we established gating strategies based on the combination of signature surface molecules (Figure 1C). No difference was observed in the overall frequency of circulating Tfh cells between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients (Supplemental Figure 1A). CCR7loPD-1+ effector-memory–like circulating Tfh (Tfh-em) cells can indicate the Tfh cell activity in the GCs of secondary lymphoid organs and can quickly differentiate into mature Tfh cells to potentiate an antibody response (28, 29). Indeed, within cTfh cells, the frequency of CCR7loPD-1+ Tfh-em cells is preferentially higher in convalescent patients compared with healthy individuals, and a correspondingly lower frequency of CCR7hiPD-1– central-memory–like circulating Tfh (Tfh-cm) cells has been found in COVID-19 convalescent patients (Figure 1D). Statistical analysis further confirmed these notions (Figure 1, E and F). These data suggest that the ongoing GC response may exist in convalescent patients after confirmation that they are virus free.

CXCR3+ Tfh cells in peripheral circulation positively correlate with the development of a protective antibody response against influenza (31). To study such connection in COVID-19 convalescent patients, we compared the expression of CXCR3 and CCR6 within cTfh cells to that in healthy individuals (Figure 1C). In line with the results from the influenza vaccination (31), the frequency of CXCR3+CCR6– cTfh1 cells is about 1.5-fold higher in COVID-19 convalescent patients than in healthy individuals (Figure 1G). This observation suggests that even in the recovery stage, patients with COVID-19 may have prolonged, cTfh1 cell–mediated viral-specific antibody production. Moreover, we also saw increased frequency of CXCR3–CCR6– cTfh 2 cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients. CXCR3–CCR6+ cTfh17 cells provide superior help to naive B cells for antibody production (26). However, we noticed a preferential loss of CXCR3–CCR6+ cTfh17 cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients (Figure 1G). Together, these data highlighted that cTfh cells were more activated in COVID-19 convalescent patients than in healthy individuals, and may regulate prolonged or memory antibody protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Treg cells and Tfr cells play important roles in constraining antibody response. In COVID-19 convalescent patients, we found a negligible difference in the frequency of peripheral Treg cells but a largely reduced frequency of CD45RA–CD127–CD25+CXCR5hiPD-1hi circulating Tfr cells (Figure 1H). Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells were examined by gating on CD25–CD45RA–CXCR5– CD4+ T cells and through surface expression of CXCR3 and CCR6 (Figure 1C). There is about a 2-fold increase of Th2 cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients, but trivial changes in Th1 and Th17 cells (Figure 1I). In line with other reports, the overall expression of PD-1 on these subsets is higher in convalescent patients (Figure 1J), whereby increased PD-1 expression can lead to either cell exhaustion or increased help to B cells. Collectively, our data suggest a widely altered spectrum of peripheral CD4+ T cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients.

Increased production of inflammatory cytokines in convalescent patients. To understand the microenvironment where peripheral CD4+ T cells receive constant stimuli and which may lead to the altered spectrum, we measured 21 cytokines and chemokines that have large impacts on CD4+ T cells. Although in the recovery stage, COVID-19 convalescent patients generally have a cytokine profile in which inflammatory cytokine production is mildly increased (Figure 2A). In particular, we observed an around 4-fold higher level of IL-6 production (0.6192 to 2.233, mean; P = 0.0699) in COVID-19 convalescent patients (Figure 2B). A higher level of IL-1β (~1.8-fold, P = 0.0173) and a comparable level of IFN-γ was noticed in convalescent patients (Figure 2B). We also noticed that around 46% of COVID-19 convalescent patients displayed higher TNF-α (~2-fold, P = 0.0243, t test; P = 0.0456, Mann-Whitney U test), and surprisingly, exhibited a higher plasma level of CXCL11 (interferon inducible T cell alpha chemoattractant [ITAC]), the ligand that has the highest binding affinity to CXCR3 (~5 fold, 9.426 to 52.41, mean; P = 0.038, t test; P = 0.0338, Mann-Whitney U test) (Figure 2B) (36). It is possible that some convalescent patients may still have an ongoing GC reaction in lymph nodes due to long-term retention of virus proteins by FDC, thus these subsets of patients show increased cytokine production. There are trends of increased plasma levels of IL-5 and IL-21 in convalescent patients, whereas most of the other signature cytokines for Th2, Th17, and Treg cells remain intact (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Together, these findings described the peripheral cytokine profile related to CD4+ T cells and revealed that the plasma level of CXCL11 is preferentially higher in COVID-19 convalescent patients.

Figure 2 Peripheral cytokines and chemokines related to CD4+ T cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients. Blood samples were collected from COVID-19 convalescent patients (n = 13) and healthy individuals (n = 13). Plasma samples were obtained after processing the blood to examine cytokines and chemokines using multiplex assay (Luminex xMAP). (A) Twenty-one cytokines and chemokines related to CD4+ T cells were detected. Unsupervised clustering was applied to generate the heatmap of cytokine profile between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients. (B) Statistical analysis of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and CXCL11. Plasma levels of IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, IL-17A, and IL-21 were measured and the differences between healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients were analyzed. Each dot represents an individual subject. Bars represent the mean values. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by unpaired and 2-tailed Student’s t test. Nonparametric Mann-Whitney U tests were used to determine the difference in highly skewed distributions such as IL-6, TNF-α, and CXCL11.

CXCR3-expressing cTfh1 cells correlate with a higher titer of SARS-CoV-2–specific antibody. To understand antibody production in COVID-19 convalescent patients, we used plasma to measure SARS-CoV-2–specific IgG, IgM, and IgA. Viral nucleocapsid and spike proteins were purified and used for the detection. In line with recent reports, we observed higher viral-specific IgG, IgM, and IgA in convalescent patients compared with healthy individuals (Figure 3A). There were negligible differences on antibody production between sexual phenotypes or correlated to age (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 3 cTfh1 cells correlate with a higher titer of SARS-CoV-2–specific antibody. Blood samples were collected from COVID-19 convalescent patients (n = 13) and healthy individuals (n = 13). Plasma samples were obtained after processing the blood to detect the antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 using chemiluminescent immunoassays. (A) IgG, IgM, and IgA were measured. (B) Statistical analysis of the IgG, IgM, and IgA antibody production between male and female participants, including both healthy individuals and COVID-19 convalescent patients. (C) Correlation analysis on cTfh1 cells, cTfh2 cells, cTfh17 cells, and SARS-CoV-2–specific IgG antibody titer. (D) Correlation between cTfh1 cells, cTfh2 cells, cTfh17 cells, and SARS-CoV-2–specific IgM antibody titer. (E) Correlation analysis on cTfh1 cells, cTfh2 cells, cTfh17 cells, and SARS-CoV-2–specific IgA antibody titer. (F) Correlation between cTfr cells and SARS-CoV-2–specific IgG, IgM and IgA antibody titer. Each dot represents an individual subject. Bars represent the mean values. Measured chemiluminescence values divided by the cutoff (S/CO) were used to present the antibody level. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by unpaired and 2-tailed Student’s t test or 2-tailed Pearson correlation coefficient.

cTfh1 cells shape memory B cell response and correlate with the quantity and avidity of neutralizing antibody reaction during HIV, influenza, and ZIKV viral infections (31, 32, 37–39). To examine this correlation in COVID-19, we performed Pearson correlation coefficient analysis on data from convalescent patients. As shown in Figure 3C, cTfh1 cells positively correlate with the magnitude of viral-specific IgG (R = 0.5614, P = 0.0459), whereas cTfh2 cells do not show any correlation (R = 0.2953, P = 0.3273). Although not statistically significant, there is a trend of negative correlation between cTfh17 cells and the magnitude of viral-specific IgG (R = –0.4352, P = 0.1372) (Figure 3C). Similar results were found on viral-specific IgM (Figure 3D). We also noticed a mild correlation between cTfh1 cells and viral-specific IgA in patient blood (R = 0.5043, P = 0.0789), but not from cTfh2 and cTfh17 cells (Figure 3E). No correlations between cTfh cells, cTfh-em/cTfh-cm cells, and antibody titers were noticed (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C; Supplemental Figure 3, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Of note, we did not observe correlations among other CD4+ T cell subsets, including CXCR3+ Th1 cells and antibody titers (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E; Figure 3, D and E; and Figure 4, D and E). Interestingly, we found a trend of inverse correlation between cTfr cells and the magnitude of SARS-CoV-2–specific IgG and IgM antibody titers, as well as a statistical difference (R = –0.5649, P = 0.0443) on such correlation between cTfr cells and SARS-CoV-2–specific IgA (Figure 3F). These results indicate that regulatory cells constraining antibody response may be the limiting factor of viral-specific antibody production in COVID-19 convalescent patients (Figure 3F). Taken together, these results revealed that cTfh1 cells are vital for the titer of high-quality antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Figure 4 Peripheral CD4+ T cells in different groups of COVID-19 convalescent patients. COVID-19 convalescent patients were categorized into mild (n = 4), moderate (n = 4), and severe (n = 5) groups based on their diagnosis certificates during admission at hospital. (A) Representative chest CT images of patients during admission and convalescence. (B) Ages of convalescent patients in different groups. (C) Blood oxygen level indicated by PaO 2 /FiO 2 in convalescent patients of different groups. (D) Statistics showing the peripheral CD4+ T cell subsets in healthy individuals and different groups of COVID-19 convalescent patients. Healthy individuals (n = 13). (E) Correlation of peripheral CD4+ T cell subsets and PaO 2 /FiO 2 in convalescent patients. Each dot represents an individual subject. Box plot show minimum to maximum. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA test (B–D) or 2-tailed Pearson correlation coefficient (E). Two-tailed, nonparametric Mann-Whitney U tests were used in highly skewed distributions (D: Tnaive, Tfh-cm, Tfh-em, Tfr).

Peripheral CD4+ T cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients recovering from different disease severities. To further investigate the connection between peripheral CD4+ T cells and the clinical characteristics of COVID-19, 13 COVID-19 convalescent patients were categorized into mild (n = 4), moderate (n = 4), and severe (n = 5) groups based on their diagnosis certificates during hospital admission, which are in line with the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 (Trial Version 7) and the WHO guidance. The representative chest CT images at both admission and convalescence from individuals in each group are shown in Figure 4A. In our cohort, more elderly patients were in the group with severe disease (Figure 4B). We also retrospectively looked into the data of arterial oxygen tension (PaO 2 ) over inspiratory oxygen fraction (FiO 2 ) from each convalescent patient, measured during hospital admission, to understand the blood oxygen levels at the time (n = 12; we were without record of this measurement for one convalescent patient classified as moderate). Statistical analysis showed that a PaO 2 /FiO 2 index lower than 300 mmHg was consistently found in all convalescent patients in the severe group (Figure 4C). We did not have access to the measurement of PaO 2 /FiO 2 in healthy individuals.

Previous disease severity may have long-term residual effects on the homeostasis of peripheral CD4+ T cells in individuals recovered from COVID-19. To establish the connection between CD4+ T cell and disease severity, we studied the representation of peripheral CD4+ T cells in each group of convalescent patients. We found that Tnaive and Tcm cells remained low in the moderate group and were further reduced in the severe group of convalescent patients, whereas Tem cells were increased in the severe group (Figure 4D). Similar trends were found with Tfh-cm and Tfh-em cells in convalescent patients (Figure 4D). However, the subpopulations of Tfh cells (cTfh1, cTfh2, and cTfh17) are not significantly changed among different groups of severity (Figure 4D), despite their overall changes compared with healthy individuals. Meanwhile, low frequency of Tfr cells was observed in all convalescent patients, although such low frequency is not further reduced in severe group (Figure 4D). The frequency of Treg cells remained largely unaffected while we did see more Th2 cells in the severe group (Supplemental Figure 5A). These results suggest that there are close connections between severity of COVID-19 and the homeostasis of Tfh, Tfr, and Th2 cells in the convalescent stage. Residual effects from the peak period of COVID-19 may also potentiate the generation of Tem cells and the reduction of Tcm and Tnaive cells.

To understand whether blood oxygen level is one of the factors that contributes to the residual effect that has affected the homeostasis of peripheral CD4+ T cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients, we conducted a correlation analysis between PaO 2 /FiO 2 index and peripheral CD4+ T cells. No significant differences were found on the correlation analysis between PaO 2 /FiO 2 and the frequencies of Tnaive, Tcm, and Tem cells (Figure 4E). However, we noticed that the frequency of cTfh-cm cells positively correlated with PaO 2 /FiO 2 (R = 0.519, P = 0.08), whereas the frequency of cTfh-em cells had a tight and negative correlation with PaO 2 /FiO 2 (R = –0.721, P < 0.01) (Figure 4E). Of note, PaO 2 /FiO 2 is not strongly correlated with the frequency of cTfr cells, Tfh subpopulations (cTfh1, cTfh2, and cTfh17), and other CD4+ subsets (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5B). Notably, we considered other factors that may contribute to the residual effect, but we did not find strong correlation, for example, between age and the frequency of peripheral CD4+ T cells, except the reduction of Tnaive cells and the increase of Tem cells were significantly correlated with the age factor in convalescent patients (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Antibody response in different groups of COVID-19 convalescent patients. To understand the potential consequences of increased frequency of cTfh-em cells in the severe group, we evaluated the titers of IgG, IgM, and IgA but did not see differences among patient groups (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5D). Using the cutoff value of 1 (blue dash line in Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5D) generated from large numbers of testing, we classified the convalescent patients as positive (greater than 1) or negative to each antibody type based on the antibodies they produced (40). Intriguingly, the IgM and/or IgG positive ratio in different groups of convalescent patients were clearly different in our cohort, where more IgM+ patients were found in the mild group and more IgG+ patients were observed in the severe group (Figure 5B). Similar observations were noticed with IgA (Supplemental Figure 5E). These data may imply that the activity of class switching and the generation of memory B cells that requires activated Tfh cells are particularly high in those who had severe COVID-19.