Pharmacogenomics of intracellular methotrexate polyglutamates in patients’ leukemia cells in vivo

Patients

We studied a total of 388 children (aged 18 years or younger) with newly diagnosed ALL who were treated in prospective clinical trials with HDMTX as an initial single-agent before conventional remission induction chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (total XIIIA, XIIIB, and XV; NCT00137111; refs. 18–20) and who consented to a bone marrow aspirate for measuring MTXPG in leukemia cells and for genomic studies (Figure 1). ALL cell gene expression and MTXPG were previously reported for 101 of these patients (21); 286 of the patients participated in a randomized study of 4-hour versus 24-hour infusion times for HDMTX (13).

Intracellular MTXPG accumulation

MTXPGs were measured in primary bone marrow leukemia cells, as previously described (8, 22). ALL cells were isolated from bone marrow aspirates obtained 42 to 44 hours after HDMTX treatment, before leucovorin rescue and conventional remission induction therapy.

Pharmacokinetics analysis

MTX systemic clearance was determined from measured MTX plasma concentrations, as previously described (22, 23).

Leukemia subtypes

Using previously described criteria, each patient’s ALL was assigned to 1 of the following 11 subtypes: T-ALL (n = 40), early T cell precursor (ETP) (n = 5), or B-lineage ALL with either a hyperdiploid karyotype (>50 chromosomes; hyperdiploid, n = 91), t(1;19) (q23;p13) translocation encoding the TCF3–PBX1 fusion (TCF3-PBX1, n = 24), t(12;21) (p13;q22) translocation encoding the ETV6–RUNX1 fusion (ETV6–RUNX1, n = 84), a BCR-ABL–like (n = 18) ALL gene expression pattern with or without CRLF2 rearrangements (IGH–CRLF2; PAR1 deletion or P2RY8-CRLF2) (BCR-ABL–like/CRLF2), t(9;22) (q34;q11.2) translocation encoding the BCR–ABL1 fusion (BCR-ABL1, n = 9), t(4;11) (q21;q23) translocation encoding the MLL–AF4 fusion (MLL-AF4, n = 6), a hypodiploid karyotype with fewer than 44 chromosomes (hypodiploid, n = 16), DUX4/ERG-deregulated ALL (n = 7), or B-other (n = 88), for those patients who had none of these chromosomal aberrations (12, 24, 25).

Decrease in the leukemia cell count

Circulating leukemia cells (i.e., WBC) were measured using a Coulter counter (model F_STKR) before therapy (WBC day0 ) and on day 3 (WBC day3 ) following HDMTX treatment, before the initiation of conventional remission induction chemotherapy. These cell counts were used to assess the in vivo antileukemic effects of HDMTX. We used the ALL treatment response phenotype previously described in detail by our group (16), which uses the residuals of the linear regression of log-transformed WBC counts on day 0 and day 3, thus adjusting for the effects of the initial ALL cell count on the overall response metric.

MRD

MRD was determined by multiparameter flow cytometry, PCR analysis, or both in bone marrow specimens collected on day 19. Either method could routinely detect ALL cells with a sensitivity of 0.01% or better, and the results were generally concordant. In the few cases with discrepant results, we used the highest MRD value for risk assignment.

Gene expression

Total RNA was extracted and hybridized to the HG-U133A (GPL96) or HG-U133 Plus 2.0 (GPL570) oligonucleotide microarrays (Affymetrix) as previously described (26). Data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GSE66702; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE66702). mRNA expression data were available for 278 patients.

The folate transporter ratio was determined as the ratio of signal intensity of SLC19A1 mRNA relative to the sum of the signal intensities of the ABCC1 and ABCC4 genes.

miRNA expression

Total RNA was extracted and hybridized to miRCURY LNA 10.0 generated from ready-to-spot probe sets or preprinted fifth generation miRCURY LNA microRNA microarrays (QIAGEN) as previously described (27). Data were deposited in the NCBI’s GEO database (GSE76849; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE76849).

DNA methylation

Genome-wide DNA methylation status was determined as previously described (26) using the Infinium HumanMethylation27 BeadChip or Infinium HumanMethylation450 BeadChip kit (Illumina). Data were deposited in the NCBI’s GEO database (GSE67044; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE67044 and GSE67043; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE67043).

CNAs

Using the QIAGEN Blood and Cell Culture DNA Kit, DNA was extracted from diagnostic bone marrow samples from 189 patients with sufficient amounts of ALL cell DNA. For each DNA sample, 500 ng DNA was digested with NspI and StyI restriction enzymes, amplified, labeled, and hybridized to the Affymetrix GeneChip Human Mapping 500K set. The SNP arrays were processed using the R packages tree and DNAcopy. First, for each probe set, the raw signal was computed as the mean of the log-transformed Affymetrix CEL file intensities across all probes annotated to that probe set. Next, the raw signals were adjusted for platform and probe type by Z score transformation within each category defined by the combination of these 2 platforms. The Z scores were then scaled by a pooled SD estimate. A regression tree was used to model the distribution of these rescaled Z scores as a function of the guanine-cytosine (GC) content of the probe set oligonucleotide sequence. The regression tree residuals were then further adjusted by subtracting the median, removing first-order autocorrelation of the values ordered by chromosome and position, and rescaling the results by the Rice estimator of the SD based on first differences. These results were then Z transformed within each terminal node of the regression tree to obtain the adjusted signals that were used for change-point detection by circular binary segmentation. The adjusted signals and segment means were then recentered by subtracting the median of the vector that assigned each probe set its segment mean value. Finally, segments with a mean of less than –0.2 were considered to have fewer than 2 copies, and segments with a mean of greater than +0.2 were considered to have more than 2 copies.

Germline SNP genotyping

Germline DNA was extracted and genotyped using the Affymetrix GeneChip Human Mapping 500K set or the SNP 6.0 array (Affymetrix) as previously described (22). Data were deposited in the NCBI’s database of genotypes and phenotypes (dbGaP) (accession number phs000637.v1.p1; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/projects/gap/cgi-bin/study.cgi?study_id=phs000637.v1.p1). SNPs with call rates of less than 95% in all patients or a minor allele frequency of less than 1% were filtered out.

Exome-sequencing coding variants

DNA was extracted from ALL cells isolated from the bone marrow or peripheral blood using the Blood and Cell Culture DNA Kit (QIAGEN). Alignment to the reference human genome assembly GRCh37-lite was performed with Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA) and analyzed as previously described using a matched germline sample as a reference for somatic mutations (28). Mutations were filtered for nonsynonymous variants only in the coding region (excluding 3′- and 5′-UTR variants). The mutations were then aggregated to individual genes and gene-level clustering via the Ward method using Euclidean distance.

Manipulation of candidate genes in human ALL cell lines

Leukemia cell lines. Human B-lineage ALL cell lines (REH, NALM6, and 697; DSMZ – German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH) were maintained in RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FBS (Hyclone Characterized FBS, US origin) and 2 mM l-glutamine (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . Stable SLC19A1 knockdown in REH, NALM6, and 697 cells, and FPGS knockdown in NALM6 and 697 cells was achieved by transduction with lentivirus containing an shRNA targeting SLC19A1 (Origene; pGFP-C-shLenti shRNA TL301658C, 5′-TGTCTTCCAAGCGACGGRGRRCAGAATGT-3′) or FPGS (Origene; pGFP-C-shLenti shRNA TL312928B, 5′-AGGTGTCATCCACAGGCAACGCAGACCAA-3′). Control REH, NALM6, and 697 cell lines were generated by transduction with nontargeting control (NTC) lentivirus (Origene; pGFP-C-shLenti TR30021, scrambled negative control noneffective shRNA). Stably transduced cells were selected by FACS for GFP using a FACSMelody Cell Sorter (BD). A SLC19A1 cDNA fragment (GenBank NM_194255.3) with a GCTAGC KOZAK sequence and 5′ NheI and 3′ BamHI restriction sites was custom synthesized by GenScript. The NheI/BamHI 1.88 kb SLC19A1 insert was cloned into the lentivirus expression plasmid pCDH-CMV-MCS-EF1α-RFP+Puro (Systems Biosciences: CD516B-2) linearized with NheI and BamHI. The 697 cells were transduced with SLC19A1-RFP–expressing lentivirus or control RFP-expressing lentivirus, and stably transduced cells were selected by FACS for red fluorescent protein (RFP).

Stable overexpression of SLC19A1 in 697 cells and stable knockdown of SLC19A1 and FPGS in the various ALL cell lines was determined by Western blot analysis using anti-SLC19A1 and anti-FPGS antibodies (see the section Immunoblot detection of TCF3, TCF3-PBX1b, NOTCH2, FPGS, and SLC19A1), and the expression of these 2 proteins was normalized to the expression of β-actin and to their expression in nontargeting control cells.

Generation of a doxycycline-inducible TCF3-PBX1b–expressing REH ALL cell line. A 2229 bp TCF3-PBX1b cDNA fragment containing a GCCACC KOZAK sequence and 5′ EcoRI and 3′ PmeI restriction sites was custom synthesized by GenScript. This cDNA fragment contained 1450 bp of the 5′ TCF3 transcript (GenBank NM_003200) and 779 bp of the 3′ end of the PBX1b transcript (GenBank NM_001204961.1). The fusion transcript encodes a 742 amino acid TCF3-PBX1b fusion protein. The TCF3-PBX1b EcoRV/PmeI cDNA insert was cloned into the Plenti-Puro plasmid (Addgene plasmid 39481) DNA linearized with EcoRV/PmeI restriction enzymes. Other lentivirus expression plasmids obtained from Addgene were as follows: pLenti-CMV-TetR-Blast (Addgene plasmid 17492) and pLenti-Puro-LacZ (Addgene plasmid 39447). REH cells were first transduced with a pLenti-CMV-TetR lentivirus, followed by blasticidin antibiotic resistance selection. Stable TetR expression was verified by Western blotting using a mouse monoclonal TetR antibody (Clontech, 631132). Subsequently, TetR-expressing REH cells were transduced with either the pLenti-Puro-TCF3-PBX1b or Plenti-Puro-LacZ lentivirus, followed by puromycin antibiotic resistance selection. Expression of LacZ or TCF3-PBX1b in the corresponding REH cell lines was induced with doxycycline (DOX) (MilliporeSigma) from 0.20 ng/mL up to 1 μg/mL, and it was determined that 1 ng/mL DOX resulted in optimal induction of protein expression for 24 hours (data not shown). The experimental results shown in Figure 7A were obtained in the presence or absence of 1 ng/mL DOX for 24 hours.

Immunoblot detection of TCF3, TCF3-PBX1b, NOTCH2, FPGS, and SLC19A1. Cells were pelleted at 500g. Lysates were prepared in RIPA buffer (MilliporeSigma) containing cOmplete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche Life Science) and PhosStop phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (MilliporeSigma). Equivalent amounts of protein extracts (20 μg) were separated on 4%–12% Novex Bis-Tris polyacrylamide gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and transferred onto PVDF (0.45 μm) membranes (MilliporeSigma). Nonspecific antibody binding was blocked with 5% nonfat dry milk powder in TBS with 0.05% Tween-20 (Bio-Rad) for at least 1 hour before incubation of membranes with primary and secondary antibodies. The following primary antibodies were used: rabbit monoclonal anti-E2A (TCF3) (Cell Signaling Technology; D2B1, 12258), which binds to both endogenous TCF3 and the TCF3-PBX1b fusion protein, diluted 1:1000; rabbit polyclonal anti-FPGS (LifeSpan Biosciences; LS-C680494), diluted 1:1000; rabbit polyclonal anti-SLC19A1 (MilliporeSigma; HPA024802), diluted 1:1000; rabbit monoclonal anti-NOTCH2 (Cell Signaling Technology; D76A6, 5732), diluted 1:1000; and mouse monoclonal anti–β-actin (MilliporeSigma; A5441), diluted 1:100,000. Membranes were then incubated with anti-mouse IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch; NC9736727) or anti–rabbit IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch: NC9736726) HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and developed with SuperSignal West Femto Chemiluminescent Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) before signal acquisition using an Odyssey Fc Imager (LI-COR). Image acquisition, processing, and signal quantification were performed with Image Studio software, version 4.0 (LI-COR). Quantification of delta signal intensities of TCF3-PBX1b, TCF3, NOTCH2, SLC19A1, and FPGS (Figures 7 and 8) was done using the averages of 3 Western blots each. Error bars indicate the SD, and P values were calculated by multiple t tests using GraphPad Prism 8.4 (GraphPad Software).

MTXPG accumulation in cell lines. The various TCF3-PBX1b, FPGS, and SLC19A1 stable expression–manipulated ALL cell lines and matching negative control cell lines were incubated for 24 hours at 37°C in complete medium in the presence or absence of 1, 5, 10, or 15 μM MTX, and 1 ng/mL DOX in the case of inducible TCF3-PBX1b and LacZ REH cells. Cells were centrifuged at 500g for 5 minutes and washed and centrifuged twice in chilled D-PBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell densities and cell viability (trypan blue; MilliporeSigma) were measured using a TC20 Automated Cell Counter (Bio-Rad), and aliquots of 1 × 10–6 cell pellets were lysed in 100 μL ultra-pure water and then frozen at –80°C. Each treatment of cell lines and MTX and/or DOX treatment was done in duplicate, and for each experiment, a total of 6 replicates were analyzed to determine the MTXPG concentration. MTX quantification of MTXPG 1–7 in cell lysates was performed using ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC) with mass spectrometric (MS) detection. Mobile phase A was 10 mM ammonium bicarbonate adjusted to pH 10 (790 mg ammonium bicarbonate, 1 L type 1 water, adjusted with 30% ammonium hydroxide to pH 10), and solvent B was MeOH (Thermo Fisher Scientific). MTXPG stock solutions were prepared at 1 mM in 50 μM NaOH for MTXPG 1 and in type 1 water for MTXPG 2–7 . Intermediate MTXPG working standards were made in water at 5000, 1000, and 100 nM for MTXPG 1–3 and MTXPG 6–7 and at 5000, 1000, and 500 nM for MTXPG 4–5 . Six calibration standards were made with 1, 5, 20, 50, 100, and 200 nM MTXPG 1–3 and MTXPG 6–7 and 6, 10, 20, 50, 100, and 200 nM MTXPG 4–5 . Quality control (QC) standards were made with 5, 30, and 150 nM MTXPG 1–3 and MTXPG 6–7 and 18, 30, and 150 MTXPG 4–5 . Internal standard (IS) stock solutions of MTXPG 1–7 -d4 were prepared in DMSO at 1 mg/mL and diluted in water to 1.1 μM for the working IS solution. A 100 μL aliquot of MTXPG samples, calibration standards, and QC standards were prepared by adding 10 μL of the working IS solution into each tube. Samples were heated at 95°C for 5 minutes, cooled on ice for 10 minutes, and centrifuged at 21,130g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was transferred and injected for ULPC-MS detection. The UPLC parameters were as follows: column (ACQUITY BEH C18 1.7 u 100A; Waters), guard column (ACQUITY in-line filter), mobile phase, column temperature at 40°C ± 5°C, autosampler temperature at 10°C ± 5°C, flow rate at 0.6 mL/minute, run time for 12 minutes, preinjection wash at 0 seconds, and postinjection wash at 6 seconds. UPLC gradient program was as follows: 1% B from 0 to 1 minute; 5% B at 2.5 minutes; 15% B at 5 minutes; 30% B at 5.4 minutes; 95% B from 5.41 to 8 minutes; and 1% B from 9 to 12 minutes. MS detection of MTXPG MRM mass transitions (m/z): MTXPG 1 455.1→308.1; MTXPG 2 584.2→308.1; MTXPG 3 713.3→308.2; MTXPG 4 842.3→308.2; MTXPG 5 486.3→308.2; MTXPG 6 550.8→175.0; MTXPG 7 615.3→175.1; MTXPG 1 -d3 458.2→311.1; MTXPG 2 -d3 587.2→311.1; MTXPG 3 -d3 716.3→311.1; MTXPG 4 -d3 845.3→311.1; MTXPG 5 -d3 487.7→311.2; MTXPG 6 -d3 552.3→175.1; MTXPG 7 -d3 616.8→311.2. Data collection was performed using MassLynx V1.40 chromatography/MS software. Each experiment was performed in duplicate, with 3 samples per condition, each assayed in duplicate; thus, each value represents the average of 12 samples compared with the MTXPG concentrations in control cells (value set at 1), expressed as the Δ increase (values >1) or decrease (values <1) compared with controls. Error bars indicate the SD. P values were calculated by multiple t tests using GraphPad Prism 8.4. The MTXPG results are shown in Figures 7 and 8.

Statistics

Multiple linear regression modeling was used to evaluate the association between MTXPG accumulation (log-transformed) in patients’ samples and MTX infusion time, MTX systemic clearance during the treatment window, and ALL subtype, using all available patient data (n = 388). The differences in MTXPG accumulation among ALL subtypes were evaluated using a 2-tailed t test. Logistic regression analysis was used to examine the relationship between MTXPGs and MRD status, adjusting for leukemia subtypes. Pearson’s correlation was used to measure the relationship between MTXPG and antileukemia efficacy of HDMTX as determined on the basis of WBC measurements before and after MTX administration, as previously described (16).

Multiple linear regression was performed to assess the association between MTXPGs and gene expression, with MTX infusion time and MTX plasma clearance as covariates. The folate transporter ratio was analyzed in a manner similar to that for gene expression. A final multivariable linear regression was constructed using the expression of top selected genes, the folate transporter ratio, the leukemia subtype, and the aforementioned covariables. The correlation between the expression of individual genes and other genes or MTXPGs was depicted using Pearson’s correlation. Hierarchical clustering was performed to cluster patients with top/bottom quartiles of MTXPG using selected gene expression probe sets. The MTXPG levels of the patients in the top 2 major clusters were compared using a 2-tailed t test. The gene expression differences among ALL subtypes were evaluated using a 2-tailed t test. Bonferroni’s P value threshold was applied in the screening of top folate genes on the basis of gene expression to account for multiple testing.

A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant unless otherwise specified. All statistical analyses were performed using the statistical environment R 3.6.1 (R Development Core Team, http://www.r-project.org)

Integrated gene level (TAP) analysis

To assess a known gene’s potential involvement in leukemia cell in vivo accumulation of MTXPG, we combined evidence from all 6 genomic and epigenomic features (mRNA expression, methylation, miRNA expression, leukemia cell CNAs, somatic mutations by WES, and genotype of the inherited SNPs) in proximity of (50 kb) all 47 folate pathway genes. Each feature was evaluated individually for its association with MTXPG as described previously, and the significant features (linear regression P < 0.05) were included in the overall gene-level model. A hybrid permutation approach was used along with a nonparametric smooth cumulative distribution function (CDF) with a variation-diminishing spline to obtain a TAP statistic for every gene (29, 30). Adaptive thresholding was used, as previously described, to define the threshold of significance (31). Custom-generated R code was used to perform the TAP analysis as previously described (28) can be found on GitHub https://github.com/evanslabSJCRH/Polygenomic-Analysis/tree/master/TAP; GitHub commit ID: b46b652).

Model simulations of intracellular MTXPG

We used a pharmacokinetic model of extracellular MTX and intracellular MTXPG that we have previously described in detail (32). The model consists of 2 components. First, extracellular plasma MTX is described with a linear first-order, 2-compartment pharmacokinetic model (Equation 1) with the parameters: k e (1/h), elimination of plasma MTX; V (L/m2), systemic volume; and, k 12 and k 21 (1/h), intercompartmental parameters.

(Equation 1)

Second, intracellular MTXPG disposition was described with 2 compartments (Equation 2) accounting for intracellular MTX or MTXPG 1 and the sum of MTXPG 2 through MTXPG 7 or MTXPG 2–7 (the subscript on MTXPG denotes the number of glutamates attached to the MTX molecule). Specifically, active influx of MTX into leukemic blasts (e.g., the reduced folate carrier, encoded by SLC19A1) was described by Michaelis-Menten kinetics with parameters V max-influx (pmol/109 cells/h) and K m-influx (μM). Passive influx was also described with the first-order kinetic parameter k influx (1/h). Efflux of MTX (e.g., ABCC1 and ABCC4) was described by first-order kinetics with the parameter k efflux (1/h). Formation of polyglutamates (MTXPGs) via FPGS was described by Michaelis-Menten kinetics with the parameters V max-FPGS (pmol/109 cells/h) and K m-FPGS (μM). Finally, the cleavage of polyglutamates from MTXPG by γ-glutamyl hydrolase (GGH) was described by first-order kinetics with the parameter k GGH (1/h).

(Equation 2)

The MTXPG modeling consisted of sets of 11 model-estimated parameters (k e , V, k 12 , k 21 , V max-influx , K m-influx , k influx , k efflux , V max-FPGS , K m-FPGS , k GGH ) for each individual. Overall, in the initial model development, there were parameter sets for 99 individuals randomized to receive 1 g/m2 MTX infused i.v. over 24 hours and for 95 individuals randomized to receive 1 g/m2 MTX infused i.v. over 4 hours. These sets of estimated parameters were used in the current study to simulate the intracellular MTXPG 2–7 AUC over a 42-hour period. Specifically, 1000 model parameter sets for each infusion length were randomly generated on the basis of the multivariate log-normal distribution of the individual parameter sets using the MATLAB function “mvnrnd” (MATLAB 2019a, MathWorks). Individual MTXPG exposures including the AUC and the maximum intracellular MTXPG concentration (Cmax) were calculated on the basis of these simulated parameters and 1 g/m2 MTX infused i.v. over 4 or 24 hours.

Individual simulations with model parameters describing the MTX influx to efflux ratio (V max-influx /K effux ), or formation of intracellular polyglutamates (V max-FPGS ) that fell into the lower, middle, and upper quartiles (Q1: <25th percentile, Q23: 25th–75th percentile, and Q4: >75th percentile, respectively) were used to describe simulated individuals with reduced, intermediate, or high MTX net transporter activity [e.g., SLC19A1/(ABCC1 + ABCC4) mRNA expression ratio] or MTXPG formation (e.g., FPGS expression), respectively.

Study approval

The IRB of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital approved this study, and written informed consent was obtained from patients and/or their parents or legal guardians before enrollment, as appropriate, in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki.