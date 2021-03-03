A replication-competent adenovirus-vectored influenza vaccine induces durable systemic and mucosal immunity

Ad4-H5-Vtn shedding at mucosal sites. Of the 198 individuals recruited and screened for Ad4 seropositivity, 55 tested seropositive according to our selection neutralization titer criterion of an 80% inhibitory dilution (ID 80 ) above 100. The prevalence of Ad4 seropositivity in this population (ID 80 >100, 28%; ID 50 >100, 39%; ID 50 >20, 49%) was consistent with prior estimates (ref. 10 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140794DS1). Sixty-three Ad4-seronegative participants who met the inclusion criteria and signed the informed consent were enrolled in a nonrandomized, open-label, dose-escalation study of Ad4-H5-Vtn to receive a single dose of the vaccine by an oral enteric-coated capsule (1010 virus particles [vp]), swabbing onto the tonsils (103–108 vp), or intranasal spray (103–108 vp). In addition, Ad4-seropositive volunteers could be enrolled into a parallel exploratory vaccine arm. We observed no significant differences among the 3 vaccine groups with respect to age or sex. However, there were some differences in racial/ethnic composition, with a greater representation of White vaccinees in the oral arm (80% versus 32% in the tonsillar and 32% in the intranasal arms, P = 0.02) and Black vaccinees in the tonsillar arm (64% versus 20% in the oral and 32% in the intranasal arms, P = 0.03; Supplemental Table 1). Although present in relatively low numbers, we also noted a trend toward a higher percentage of Asians in the intranasal arm compared with either the oral or tonsillar arm (25% vs. 0% and 4%, respectively; P ≥ 0.05). We previously reported that immunizations by these routes with a dose of 104 vp or higher resulted in seroconversion to Ad4 (9). This suggested that once infection was established, replication was sufficiently robust, even in groups that received very low doses of infectious virus (104 vp or 10 infection-forming units [IFU]), but the differences in the response to the vaccine were not discernable in our assays. To assess the duration of Ad4-H5-Vtn shedding of this vaccine at mucosal sites, we measured viral DNA in nasal, tonsillar, and rectal swab extracts. The highest frequencies of viral shedding were detected in nasal swabs from the group immunized intranasally, peaking 6 days after immunization and lasting until 28 days after immunization (Figure 1A, left). High frequencies on day 1 may have been the result of residual viral DNA present from the intranasal vaccine administration. In contrast, the tonsillar group showed only modest frequencies in nasal mucosa, peaking 4 to 5 days after immunization (14.3%). No viral shedding in nasal swabs was detected in the group immunized orally (Figure 1A, left). In tonsillar swabs, we detected viral shedding at comparable frequencies between the intranasal and tonsillar groups, peaking on day 6 (75%). Viral shedding continued until 21 days after immunization for intranasal vaccinees, and 28 days after immunization for tonsillar vaccinees. Consistent with the frequency of nasal shedding and prior work on the orally administered wild-type vaccine, we detected no tonsillar viral shedding in the group immunized using an enteric-coated capsule (Figure 1A, middle, and ref. 8). Viral shedding was detected in rectal swabs from the intranasal (34.6%) and tonsillar (25%) groups, peaking 7 days after immunization. Viral shedding was also detectable in the oral group, with a delayed peak 21 days after immunization (18%; Figure 1A, right). The frequency of shedding detected in rectal swabs following oral administration was well below that observed in a prior trial, suggesting that there was variability in the process of sample collection (8). Consistent with our previous observation that there was no effect of dose on the development of neutralizing antibodies against the H5 transgene by week 8 or 26, we observed no differences in the duration of shedding among the dose groups for tonsillar (104–108 dose) or intranasal (104–108 dose) administration (Figure 1A and ref. 9). Taken together, these results suggested that administration of Ad4-H5-Vtn to the URT by tonsillar swab or intranasal spray resulted in robust viral replication over a prolonged period at doses of 104 vp or higher, especially at the corresponding vaccination site. This is consistent with the replication of the wild-type Ad4 virus that occurs during natural infection of the respiratory tract.

Figure 1 Ad4-H5-Vtn shedding at mucosal sites. (A) qPCR was performed on the nasal, tonsillar, and rectal swabs for the detection of viral shedding up to 4 weeks (28 days) after vaccination. Immunization is shown for intranasal (red, n = 25), tonsillar (blue, n = 28), and oral (black, n = 10) routes. (B) Recovery of infectious virus (green) on nasal swabs was measured in comparison with qPCR (gray) in vaccinees immunized by the intranasal route (left). The distribution of days of shedding (middle) and the titers of recovered virus over time (right) are shown (n = 25). The red horizontal bar indicates the median value.

In order to assess the presence of replication-competent virus at mucosal sites, we also performed an immuno-plaque assay on cells cultured with nasal swab extracts to detect Ad4. In nasal swabs from intranasal Ad4-H5-Vtn vaccinees, we detected replication-competent virus up to 28 days after immunization (Figure 1B). The frequencies of swab extracts containing replication-competent virus, although notably lower, closely tracked with the frequencies detected by quantitative PCR (qPCR). The peak in frequency of infectious virus occurred slightly earlier (4 days after immunization) than did the peak in frequency of viral DNA detected by qPCR (6 days after immunization; Figure 1B, left). Only 60% of participants had shedding detectable at any time point. In addition, this shedding occurred for a brief window of time (median of 1 day; Figure 1B, middle) and was of low magnitude (<2000 IFU per swab; Figure 1B, right). This last result is offered with the caveat that quantification of virus on nasal swabs is at best semiquantitative and subject to issues of recovery from the vaccinee and from the swab. However, taken together, these results suggested that qPCR may overestimate the duration of viral shedding and that shedding of infectious virus was brief from most vaccinees and not detected in 40% of them.

Transmissibility is an important consideration in evaluating replication-competent vaccine vectors. In addition to all of the participants in the current study, we enrolled 11 intimate contacts of the vaccinees (i.e., a sexual partner of the participant) and tested them for seroconversion against Ad4. Intimate contacts and vaccinees were counseled to avoid intimate contact for 28 days after vaccination. Of those 11 intimate contacts enrolled, we did not detect evidence of seroconversion throughout a 4-week observation period after vaccination (data not shown).

Induction of H5-specific cellular and humoral responses following Ad4-H5-Vtn vaccination. To investigate the induction of H5-specific T cell responses to the Ad4-H5-Vtn vaccine, PBMCs from baseline and week 4 were stimulated with an influenza virus H5 HA peptide array and analyzed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2). The frequencies of activated, IFN-γ–secreting CD4+ T cell responses induced by the oral vaccine were low overall, but significantly higher than baseline (mean difference from week 0 to week 4, 0.016%, P = 0.005; Figure 2A, left). We observed greater differences between baseline and week 4 responses in the tonsillar and intranasal arms (0.074%, P = 0.002 and 0.054%, P = 0.002, respectively; Figure 2A, left), confirming higher replication and immunogenicity of this vaccine when delivered to the URT. We found that significant increases above baseline were not induced in the small numbers of vaccine recipients in the exploratory arms who had been immunized via the tonsillar or intranasal routes (Figure 2A, left). Trends for the induction of H5-specific CD8+ T cell responses were similar to those for CD4+ T cell responses, although significant increases from week 0 to week 4 occurred only in the tonsillar arm (mean difference 0.046%, P = 0.024; Figure 2A, right). Vaccine-induced H5-specific CD4+ T cell frequencies tended to be higher than CD8+ T cell frequencies at week 4 in all vaccine subgroups, but this difference achieved statistical significance only in the intranasal arm (mean difference 0.037%, P = 0.046; Figure 2A, left and right panels).

Figure 2 Induction of H5-specific cellular and humoral responses following immunization with Ad4-H5-Vtn. (A) H5-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses measured after a 6-hour stimulation with an A/Vietnam/1203/2004 (H5N1) influenza virus peptide array are shown for samples taken at baseline (week 0 [W0]) and 4 weeks (W4) after immunization with the Ad4-H5-Vtn vaccine, which had been administered as an oral capsule (n = 9), by direct tonsillar application (n = 20), or by intranasal spray (n = 25). In addition, responses for individuals who were Ad4 seropositive prior to vaccination are shown as separate exploratory arm (XA) subgroups (Tonsillar XA, n = 4; Intranasal XA, n = 5). Background responses to media controls have been subtracted. Paired and unpaired 2-sample t tests were used for group comparisons. Only significant P values are shown. (B) Ad4 (oral, n = 9; tonsillar, n = 22; intranasal, n = 24) and H5 (oral, n = 7; tonsillar, n = 16; intranasal, n = 20; individuals with less than a 4-fold increase in Ad4 and H5 neutralization [neut.] titer after immunization were excluded) HA-specific neutralizing antibody titers, shown as ID 50 , were measured by a PVEI assay. The XA subgroups were excluded. Red horizontal bars indicate the median values. Generalized estimating equations with an autoregressive correlation structure were used to calculate P values (week 0 measurements were not included), and only significant P values are shown. (C) Correlation of H5-specific CD4 and CD8 responses with peak neutralization antibody titers (oral in black, n = 10; tonsillar in blue, n = 20; intranasal in red, n = 24) were assessed by the Spearman’s rank method. The XA subgroups were excluded. Only significant P values are shown. In multiple-comparison calculations including all P values, the FDR was estimated to be 6% using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure, and a fixed P value significance threshold was set at 0.05.

Ad4-specific neutralizing antibody titers increased in all 3 groups 8 weeks after immunization compared with baseline titers (oral: P = 0.032, tonsillar: P < 0.001, intranasal: P < 0.001; Figure 2B, left). Groups receiving the vaccine via the URT showed significantly higher overall post-vaccination Ad4-specific neutralizing antibody titers compared with the group receiving the vaccine capsule orally (tonsillar: P < 0.001, intranasal: P <0.001). In contrast, we found no significant difference between the groups receiving the vaccine via the URT (P = 0.561). Significant increases in H5-specific neutralizing antibodies, measured in a pseudotyped virus inhibition assay (PVEI), were also detected 8 weeks after immunization (oral: P = 0.008, tonsillar: P < 0.001, intranasal: P < 0.001) compared with baseline. Similar to Ad4-specific neutralizing antibodies, we found that a greater magnitude of H5-specific neutralizing antibodies were induced in the groups receiving the vaccine via the URT (tonsillar: P < 0.001, intranasal: P < 0.001) compared with the group receiving the vaccine capsule orally. There was no significant difference in H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers between the groups receiving the vaccine via the intranasal or tonsillar route (P = 0.112; Figure 2B, right). In addition, week-26 H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers were comparable between Black and White vaccinees in the tonsillar arm (P = 0.757) and between Black, White, and Asian vaccinees in the intranasal arm (P > 0.05 for all comparisons; data not shown). Neutralization titers remained significantly different between the oral and tonsillar/intranasal arms (P = 0.047) and similar between the tonsillar and intranasal arms (P = 0.717) when comparisons were limited to White vaccinees. We observed the same trends in comparisons of peak H5 neutralization titers. Overall, these findings suggested that disparities in racial/ethnic composition among the arms were unlikely to account for the increased neutralization capacity induced by vaccines delivered to the URT. The frequencies of H5-specific CD4+ T cells showed a modest but significant correlation with the peak serum neutralizing antibody titers (R = 0.36, P = 0.02) when all participants were grouped together (Figure 2C, left). However, when participants were grouped by immunization routes, this correlation appeared to be strongest in the tonsillar group (R = 0.69, P ≤ 0.001). In contrast, the frequencies of H5-specific CD8+ T cells did not correlate with neutralization capacity (Figure 2C, right).

In summary, these results indicate that greater H5-specific T cell and neutralizing antibody responses were induced with URT administration. In addition, this vaccine platform appeared to be a poor overall inducer of H5-specific T cell responses but induced moderate levels of H5-specific antibody with considerable durability, probably through the induction of long-lived plasma cells.

Clinical correlates of anti-H5–neutralizing antibody titers. One potential advantage of replication-competent vaccine platforms is that they can induce a higher or more durable immune response by presenting antigens for a prolonged period of time. To investigate this, we assessed the correlation between the duration of Ad4-H5-Vtn viral shedding and antigen-specific serum neutralization titers. Although H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers at week 8 were not significantly correlated with the duration of viral shedding (P = 0.223; Figure 3A, left), they were modestly correlated at week 26 (R = 0.48, P = 0.004; Figure 3A, right). This suggested that prolonged viral shedding has an impact on the magnitude or durability of the H5-specific antibody response but requires time to manifest.

Figure 3 Clinical correlates of anti-H5–neutralizing antibody titers. (A) The correlation between H5-neutralizing antibody titers 8 weeks (left, n = 32) and 26 weeks (right, n = 33) after vaccination and the last day of viral shedding detected was assessed for participants from the tonsillar (blue squares) and intranasal (red circles) groups who had a 4-fold increase in Ad4-neutralizing antibody titers after vaccination. Significance was determined by Spearman’s rank method. Only significant P values are shown. (B) The correlation between Ad4-neutralizing antibody titers at baseline and the last day of detectable viral shedding (left, n = 48) and peak H5-Vtn neutralization titers (right, n = 49) was assessed by the Spearman’s rank method. Symbols are as in A. Vaccinees who did not seroconvert to Ad4 are included for the purpose of this analysis. (C) The correlations between peak H5-neutralizing antibody titers after vaccination and the duration of related fever (days, left), the total number of participants with related AEs (middle), and the duration of related AEs (days, right) was assessed among vaccine recipients in the oral, tonsillar, and intranasal arms (n = 56; participants with matching AEs and H5-neutralizing antibody titers are shown). The Spearman’s rank method was used to determine significance.

To assess the potential effect of preexisting immunity on Ad4-H5-Vtn replication and shedding, we performed a correlation analysis of pre-vaccination Ad4-specific antibody titers and the duration of Ad4-H5-Vtn shedding. For this analysis, we pooled data from baseline Ad4-seronegative participants with those that were Ad4 seropositive in the exploratory arm. We found that preexisting Ad4-specific neutralizing antibody levels were modestly negatively correlated with the duration of Ad4-H5-Vtn shedding (R = –0.32, P = 0.027; Figure 3B, left). Regardless of baseline serostatus, nearly all participants were able to be infected by URT administration when receiving 104 vp or more. Only 7 participants were not infected via the URT, and they had baseline serum neutralizing titers of 20, 20, 214, 257, 13,346, 11,113, and 10,815. However, none of the participants with a baseline Ad4 neutralization titer above 100 ID 80 shed the virus for more than 7 days. Further, we noted a significant inverse correlation of the baseline Ad4 neutralization titer and the week-26 response to H5 (R = –0.57 P ≤ 0.001; Figure 3B, right). Taken together, these data suggested that, although most participants were able to be infected via the URT, preexisting immunity limited the period of virus shedding. This limitation on replication of the virus likely affected the magnitude of the immune response to H5.

Another advantage of replication-competent vaccine platforms is that they can induce proinflammatory responses similar to those of natural viral infection. These inflammatory responses may be manifested in vaccine-related symptoms. Thus, we assessed the incidence of related respiratory symptoms and fever against induction of H5-specific neutralization antibody responses. Attribution of possible, probable, or definite relatedness of AEs to vaccination was based on characteristics of being a known clinical feature of acute adenovirus infection and a temporal association of 2 to 14 days between vaccine administration and AE occurrence. Overall, this vaccine was associated with low-grade (≤2) upper respiratory symptoms (Table 1), which occurred in more participants in the intranasal arm relative to the oral arm (P = 0.003). There was also a trend toward higher numbers of total AEs in the intranasal arm compared with the tonsillar arm (P = 0.082), which achieved statistical significance for nasal congestion (P = 0.004) and oropharyngeal pain (P = 0.039; Table 1). Fever duration significantly correlated with peak H5-specific neutralizing antibody activity after vaccination (weeks 8–52, R = 0.44, P < 0.001; Figure 3C, left). The total number of related AEs and their duration (number of days) were weakly, but significantly, correlated with peak H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers after vaccination (R = 0.31, P = 0.021 and R = 0.32, P = 0.016, respectively; Figure 3C, middle and right). Since nasal congestion and oropharyngeal pain were found to occur more frequently in the participants who received the vaccine intranasally, the frequency and duration of these AEs were also correlated with neutralizing activity. Weak but significant correlations were found between peak H5-specific neutralizing activity after vaccination and the number of nasal congestion events and their duration (R = 0.27, P = 0.044 and R = 0.27, P = 0.046, respectively) and the number of oropharyngeal pain events and their duration (R = 0.32, P = 0.017 and R = 0.35, P = 0.009, respectively; Supplemental Figure 3C). These results suggested that manifestations of significant symptoms in Ad4-H5-Vtn vaccine recipients, although not required, were associated with a more potent neutralizing antibody response to H5 HA.

Table 1 AEs for all cohorts with possible, probable, or definite relatedness to Ad4-H5-Vtn vaccination

In order to determine whether these AEs were associated with proinflammatory cytokine levels that had been induced by vaccination, the SOMAscan assay was used to measure the levels of IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, and TNF-β in serum post immunization. Although there were increases in TNF-β in the serum of 2 participants with fever, this did not achieve statistical significance compared with those without fever. Overall, there were no significant differences in these cytokine levels when compared between participants with or without AEs (Supplemental Figure 4A) and between those with or without fever (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results indicated that this vaccine strategy induced detectable levels of proinflammatory cytokines, but these were not extremely high overall, nor were they enriched in those who experienced AEs.

One additional concern for respiratory virus vaccines is the potential to induce vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) observed upon subsequent infection with the target virus (11). During the development of inactivated measles and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines, VAED caused severe disease and even death in some immunized children upon natural infection (12). Based on animal models, this phenomenon is thought to be caused by the combination of induction of a skewed T cell response and a nonprotective CD8+ T cell and humoral response. Upon infection, there is an exaggerated CD4+ T cell response, primarily Th2 in some experimental animals, in the face of an excess of antigen caused by the nonprotective immune response. For this reason, the measurement of Th1- and Th2-related cytokines following vaccination is of interest. In an analysis of serum cytokines by the SOMAscan assay, we observed a skewing toward a Th1 response with a detectable rise in IFN-γ and IL-2. We noted a concomitant drop in the Th2 cytokines IL-4, IL-5, IL-10, and IL-13. Thus, immunization with this replicating vector was temporally associated with a distinct Th1 cytokine response.

Induction of H5 HA-specific antibodies at mucosal sites. The induction of neutralizing antibodies at mucosal sites, especially in the URT, may contribute to protection against respiratory pathogens (13). To assess the induction of H5-specific IgG and IgA at mucosal sites over time, nasal and rectal swabs and cervical secretions from vaccinees were examined at various time points. We detected a significant increase in H5-specific IgG and IgA in nasal and rectal swabs after vaccination (post-baseline average; nasal IgG: P < 0.001, nasal IgA: P = 0.029, rectal IgG: P = 0.001, rectal IgA: P = 0.011; Figure 4A). Although we did not detect an increase of H5-specific IgA in cervical secretions over time after vaccination in the small numbers of female participants (P = 0.258), we observed a trend toward an increase in H5-specific IgG (P = 0.079). The high baseline H5-specific IgG and IgA is consistent with published results and may represent background caused by nonspecific binding to H5 HA, or binding of cross-reactive anti-HA stem antibodies induced by previous exposure to other strains of influenza virus. To determine whether the existence of baseline Ad4-neutralizing antibody activity in serum could potentially affect vaccine-induced H5-specific antibody levels at mucosal sites, we made comparisons of H5-specific binding antibody titers in mucosa between participants with or without baseline Ad4-neutralizing antibody activity. We found no significant difference in vaccine-induced H5-specific IgG and IgA between the groups with or without baseline Ad4-neutralizing antibody activity at any of the time points (Supplemental Figure 6). Altogether, these results indicated that Ad4-H5-Vtn was capable of inducing H5-specific IgG and IgA antibodies at mucosal sites.

Figure 4 Induction of H5-specific antibodies at mucosal sites. (A) The proportions of H5 HA-specific IgG (n = 14–37) and IgA (n = 13–37) in nasal (orange), rectal (blue), and cervical (green) secretions were calculated against total IgG and IgA. All available samples from intranasal and tonsillar groups were assessed. Participants who were seropositive for Ad4 at baseline were excluded. Red horizontal bars indicate median values. Generalized estimating equations with an autoregressive correlation structure were used to calculate P values (week 0 measurements were not included), and only significant P values are shown. (B) Shown are serum (n = 15) and cervical secretion (n = 12) concentrations of H5-specific IgG 4 weeks after vaccination and the ratio of H5-specific antibodies in serum versus cervical secretions (n = 12). A paired t test was used to calculate P values. Red horizontal bars indicate median values.

Use of the soft cervical cup permitted a direct quantitative measurement of the concentration of H5-specific antibody in cervical mucosal secretions, without the use of swabs or dilution common to other techniques. Nasal wash, swab, or wick procedures are thought to be only semiquantitative and subject to discrepancies in the amount of secretions and recovery of lavage fluid . Although influenza virus infection does not occur by the genital route, understanding the relative amounts of virus-specific antibodies in secretions is of interest for the use of this platform as a vaccine for viruses that may be spread via sexual transmission. To assess the degree of H5-specific antibody induction at mucosal sites relative to serum, we measured the levels of serum H5–specific IgG in vaccinees 4 weeks after vaccination by the same technique. H5-specific IgG was more abundant in serum compared with cervical secretions (P < 0.001; Figure 4B, left). The median fold difference between H5-specific antibodies in serum and cervical secretions 4 weeks after immunization was 34, ranging from 5 to 450. This result indicated that H5-specific antibodies were less abundant in mucosal secretions compared with serum, and there was a large splay in the amount of IgG in the mucosa relative to serum among vaccinees (Figure 4B, right). In summary, the above results indicated that single-dose URT immunization with Ad4-H5-Vtn could induce H5-specific IgG and IgA at distal mucosal sites.

Ad4-H5-Vtn as a priming vaccine. The degree to which the neutralizing antibody responses observed here might translate to protection against infection is unclear. Although a single-dose URT administration of Ad4-H5-Vtn induced a durable H5-specific serum neutralizing antibody response, it was possible that this response was not sufficiently protective and would require boosting with another modality to observe stronger responses. In prior work, it has been observed that following vaccination with replicating or nonreplicating vectors, increases in serum neutralizing antibodies can be induced with a protein vaccine boost (14–16). To examine this possibility, the participants who had received Ad4-H5-Vtn were divided into 2 groups: group 1 was boosted with monovalent pandemic recombinant HA influenza virus vaccine (PanBlok, Sanofi Pasteur) and group 2 was not. Participants in both groups then received a boost with the inactivated monovalent influenza virus vaccine (MIV) H5N1(A/Vietnam/1203/2004) (Sanofi Pasteur). In addition, a group of participants not previously immunized with H5 antigen were recruited to serve as controls and received a single dose of MIV (group 3). A schematic of the immunization schedule (Figure 5A) and the interval between each vaccination (Figure 5B) are shown. Longitudinal changes in the median serum H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers in each group were assessed after each immunization time point by PVEI assay. Of note, we detected little change in the neutralization titers in participants from the peak value 3 to 5 years earlier, indicating that the response to Ad4-H5-Vtn was very durable. The serum H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers increased after each immunization with PanBlok or MIV (Figure 5C). The serum from the control group (group 3) showed a significant increase in H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers, peaking at 4 weeks (median ID 50 = 939) and maintaining a modest level 8 weeks after immunization (median ID 50 = 424; Figure 5, C and D). The Ad4-primed groups (groups 1 and 2) showed increases in neutralization potency, peaking at 4 weeks (median ID 50 = 5197) and maintaining a similar level 8 weeks (median ID 50 = 1852) after immunization. Neutralizing antibody titers were significantly higher in the Ad4-primed groups compared with the control group at both 4 weeks (ID 50 : P < 0.001) and 8 weeks (ID 50 : P < 0.001) after immunization. Note that the background neutralization at week 0 for the control group (median ID 50 = 120) was potentially due to cross-reactive antibodies induced by previous exposure to other strains of influenza, whereas H5 neutralization in the Ad4-primed group (median ID 50 = 1449) may have been from the combination of H5-specific neutralization induced by immunization and/or antibodies induced by previous infection. The baseline levels of neutralization potencies prior to boosting were statistically different between the control and Ad4-primed groups by a median of 12-fold (ID 50 : P < 0.001). Although there was no statistically significant difference in peak H5-specific neutralizing antibody titers 8 weeks after Ad4 priming, at the same time point from the MIV-primed control group, the difference was significant against the MIV-boosted groups (ID 50 : P < 0.001; Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Neutralization antibody titers after a MIV prime/boost. (A) Immunization schedule. Ad4 (gray triangles), PanBlok (PB) (yellow triangle), and MIV (green triangles) immunizations are shown. (B) Interval between each immunization. Black circles indicate the participants in group 1, and orange circles indicate the participants in group 2 (n = 3). Participants with less than a 4-fold increase in Ad4 neutralization titers after immunization were excluded. (C) Longitudinal changes in the median H5 HA-specific neutralization antibody titers, shown as the median ID 50 in serum from participants in group 1 (n = 8), group 2 (n = 3), and group 3 (n = 10), were measured by the PVEI assay. The same exclusion criteria as in B were applied. The intervals between each immunization are shown as disconnected lines between time points. (D) Post-vaccination MIV prime/boost H5 HA-specific neutralizing antibody titers in serum from participants group 1 (black, n = 8) group 2 (orange, n = 3), and group 3 (blue, n = 10) were measured by the PVEI assay. The time points for before and 8 weeks after Ad4 priming (intranasal and tonsillar groups combined are shown in gray; n = 36) are also included for comparison. The same exclusion criteria as in B were applied. Two-sample t tests were used to calculate P values. Red horizontal bars indicate median values. (E) Post-vaccination MIV prime/boost H5 HA-specific neutralizing antibody titers in serum were measured by MN and HAI assays (group 1, n = 8; group 2, n = 3; group 3, n = 10). The same exclusion criteria as in B were applied. Red horizontal bars indicate median values. Two-sample t tests were used to calculate P values. Only significant P values are shown. In multiple-comparison calculations including all P values, the FDR was estimated to be 3% using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure, and a fixed P value significance threshold was set at 0.05.

It is thought that the use of the PVEI potentially yields higher neutralization values than plaque reduction assays such as microneutralization (MN) or HA inhibition (HAI) assays, although results from these 3 assays tend to correlate (17). To better understand the potency of serum antibodies in other assays, we conducted MN and HAI assays on these sera. In the MN assay, neutralizing activity in sera from the control group was detectable at both 4 weeks (median MN titer = 20) and 8 weeks (median MN titer = 30) after immunization. The MN assay showed a similar pattern of increased neutralization potency in sera from the Ad4-primed group that peaked at 4 weeks (median MN titer = 640) and was maintained at similar levels at 8 weeks (median MN titer = 320). The difference in neutralization potency between the control group and the Ad4-primed group was significant at both 4 (P < 0.001) and 8 (P < 0.001) weeks after immunization, similar to the magnitude observed in the PVEI assay (Figure 5E, left). Based on the HAI assay, most of the serum from vaccinees in the control group showed no neutralization against H5N1 at baseline or following immunization, except for serum from 1 participant, who had a moderate HAI titer 4 (HAI titer = 40) and 8 (HAI titer = 20) weeks after vaccination. Sera from the Ad4-primed group showed increased neutralization activity, peaking by week 4 after vaccination (median HAI titer = 80), and the majority of individuals maintained an HAI titer above 50 (median HAI titer = 80) at the 8-week post-immunization point. The difference in neutralization potency between the control group and the Ad4-primed group was significant both 4 weeks (P < 0.001) and 8 weeks (P < 0.001) weeks after immunization (Figure 5E, right). There was no notable difference in neutralizing antibody titers between the Ad4-primed group boosted with the inactivated MIV alone and the group boosted with a combination of the MIV and the monovalent pandemic recombinant HA influenza virus vaccine, as measured by all 3 neutralization assays. In summary, these results suggested that Ad4-H5-Vtn can serve as an effective priming agent in combination with commercially available H5 vaccines. This combination induced more potent serum neutralizing antibodies compared with the MIV alone. In addition, although not directly assessed here, the response was much more durable compared with the response to the MIV alone, according to previously published results (18).